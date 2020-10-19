Don Jr.: Democrats, media suppressing Biden Ukraine scandal 'absolutely disgusting'

This is a rush transcript from “Sunday Morning Futures” October 18, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

MARIA BARTIROMO, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Good Sunday morning, everyone. Welcome to "Sunday Morning Futures." I'm Maria Bartiromo.

A potential massive cover-up by the FBI revealed. Why has the FBI been sitting on information about payouts to Hunter Biden from Ukraine for a year?

Today, Senator Ron Johnson demands answers by this Thursday in a new letter to the sitting FBI Director Christopher Wray and another letter sent this morning. Senator Johnson is here with breaking news on the Biden payouts and the national security concerns that come with it.

Plus: conspirators of the cover-up, from the FBI leadership to the media.

The subpoenas have gone out to Twitter and Facebook CEOs after social media moves to hide the Biden story from the American public. Will they testify in the next two weeks? And how will the GOP insure a fair election?

GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy and Congressman Devin Nunes on where they see election interference and what they plan to do about it.

Plus: Donald Trump Jr. calling out the hypocrisy. Why he's recruiting an election army to guarantee a fair and safe election, as more ballot mistakes and claims of fraud emerge?

Also, reports Google is helping to flip the Senate to a Democrat majority.

Senator Kelly Loeffler joining us on the race to defend her Senate seat in Georgia, where Trump and Biden are running neck and neck.

This all happening ahead of the final election face-off this Thursday night, with the final presidential debate now 16 days away from Election Day.

All that and a lot more as we look ahead right here, right now on "Sunday Morning Futures."

But, first, Judge Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court confirmation hearings have concluded, moving her one step closer to the high bench.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham presided over the process and outlined what comes next when he joined us last week.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM (R-SC): We will begin to markup process Thursday, October the 15th. We will come back, holding it over a week, and vote her out of committee October the...

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BARTIROMO: Joining us right now is Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson, who voted to vote for Judge Barrett in person, even if it means wearing a moon suit, following his recent COVID-19 diagnosis.

Senator, it's good to see you this morning. We hope you're feeling better.

Real quick, your take on last week's hearings and if Judge Barrett will be confirmed by Election Day.

SEN. RON JOHNSON (R-WI): Well, first of all, I feel fine. I'm one of the lucky 40 percent that never had any symptoms whatsoever, so I won't need the moon suit.

(LAUGHTER)

JOHNSON: I think Judge Coney Barrett did a phenomenal job.

I think she ran circles around the Democrats, as, again, they revealed they aren't interested in judges. They want super-legislators. They are interested in having the Supreme Court be a policy-making arm of the federal government. That's not the intention.

It should be a nonpartisan arm of our federal government that really just dispenses justice, that applies the law, doesn't alter it.

BARTIROMO: Let me move on to really the explosive news this week, with the revealing -- the e-mails found from Hunter Biden's laptop.

Senator, this morning, you sent a letter to Mr. Peter Kadzik from Blue Star Strategies. Tell me what -- you have sent this letter. Why you sent him this letter, and what specifically you're looking for.

JOHNSON: Well, I will try and keep this simple.

But Blue Star Strategies is a Democrat-led lobbying firm that represented Burisma, and -- in the United States, trying to get the United States to look favorably on this very corrupt oil company and its corrupt owner.

And so what -- we subpoenaed them for all their records having to do with Burisma and their actions with the federal government. We reached out to them after we heard about these and asked them, did you fully comply? And then, on October 15, we saw an e-mail that should have been responsive to our subpoena that we did not receive.

And this e-mail describes a December 2, 2015, conference call hosted by the White House to discuss Vice President Biden's upcoming trip to Ukraine.

Now, what's important about that, that would have been the trip, we believe, where Vice President Biden made -- basically laid down the ultimatum, you either fire Shokin, or you are not going to get $1 billion loan guarantee.

And so this should have been responsive. We should have gotten this. And we're trying to then verify, is that a valid e-mail? Is that correct? We should have gotten it. But, right now, we're just trying to validate, is that a true and genuine e-mail that came out of -- off of Hunter Biden's computer?

Because then it helps validate the fact that it is, in fact, Hunter Biden's computer or data downloaded from Hunter Biden's computer.

BARTIROMO: So, just to be clear, the Biden campaign says, well, there was no meeting that ever took place. It wasn't on the schedule.

And you, in fact, have this e-mail that reads this: "This morning, the White House hosted a conference call regarding the vice president's upcoming trip to Ukraine. Attached is a memo from the Blue Star Strategies team with the minutes of that call, which outlined the trip's agenda and addressed several questions regarding U.S. policy toward Ukraine."

You have this note, and you weren't given it before. Why has the FBI been sitting on all of this for a year? Take us back to December of 2019. This is when the FBI was given this information, apparently from Hunter Biden's laptop. A month later, there was a Senate trial trying to impeach President Trump over Ukraine.

If the FBI was in possession of these e-mails from Hunter Biden's computer indicating all of these payouts, why did they not make this public as President Trump was being impeached in the Senate about Ukraine?

JOHNSON: Of course, that's the $64 question.

Now, again, public reports, people talking to the whistle-blower -- we have spoken with him as well. Seems like he got this sooner than December 2019 and tried to turn it over to the FBI. I think, initially, they weren't particularly interested in it.

But, at some point in time, they became interested in it, and actually issued a grand jury subpoena, which they served on him in December, and that's when the FBI would have taken custody of this computer that's purported to be Hunter Biden's.

Now, I think it's pretty odd that -- quite honestly, that the Biden campaign, all they have really done to repute or deny any of this is to say that the meeting that one of these e-mails revealed that Vice President Biden had with the number three in control of Burisma never showed up on his official calendar.

Well, there's all kinds of meetings that didn't show up on his official calendar. This wouldn't surprise me if this one didn't.

Now, the first thing we did after we got contacted by the whistle-blower the day after we issued our report on Ukraine was, we contact the FBI and determine, is this story true? Is -- can you verify any of this?

And it took them a couple days to basically give us no information. So I just sent another letter yesterday, because the FBI has a duty to inform us. If they believe this is maybe Russia disinformation, they should give us a defensive briefing. They should tell us about that.

If, for example, they also believe that what information this whistle- blower gave us is fraudulent, that would also be a crime, and the FBI should tell us that. So we're trying to suss out of the FBI, what do they know and when did they know it?

But the larger question really is, if they had this information, and these are genuine e-mails, and it would probably reveal all kinds of things that would have been very relevant to the impeachment case, why did they sit on it? Are they covering up just because Hunter Biden might be engaged in things that also maybe should have been investigated and possibly prosecuted?

Do we have two systems of justice, one for Democrats, one for Republicans, one for the well-connected, vs. one for the rest of the Americans? I think that's really probably the larger issue here at play.

BARTIROMO: Now, there's one e-mail that FOX News has been able to verify.

In that e-mail, it indicates that we're going to hold some money or something aside, 10 percent for the big guy. Who is the big guy?

JOHNSON: Well, people, of course, are assuming that is Vice President Biden.

And, of course, there's a completely different computer now with different e-mails. This is the computer from one of Devon Archer's co-conspirator in this Indian -- or this tribal bond fraud.

This man, together with Devon Archer, was convicted. He's sitting in jail.

Archer Devon (sic), oddly enough, his -- his jury conviction was overturned by a judge who just happens to be married to one of the members of the -- Mueller's special counsel team that was the lead prosecutor in the Paul Manafort trial.

So there's some amazing connections here. But, again, what we're finding is, we're finding more and more validation that these e-mails are true. So you got some -- one of the recipients on that e-mail chain has told FOX News that, yes, that's a true e-mail.

Now, these other e-mails that Breitbart is breaking from Bevan Cooney, is the co-conspirator, the man who is in jail right now, that's a totally separate e-mail server, totally separate e-mails that also are starting to paint a picture of the corruption, the vast web of connections in -- that Hunter Biden, his firms, Devon Archer were involved in.

This requires serious investigation. And the fact that the mainstream media is suppressing this information from the American public is a scandal, in and of itself.

BARTIROMO: Yes, that is one of the most important parts of this scandal, the fact that the mainstream media and social media are hiding information from the American public about payments to a major presidential candidate's son.

And they're hiding that 16 days before the election. I agree with you.

Senator, I want you to connect the dots for us in terms of national security risks. That's why you started this investigation in the first place, to check for any national security threats.

Are there national security threats?

JOHNSON: Well, remember, everybody just find the -- the investigation, the false allegations against the Trump campaign was, can you imagine the national security threat, the threat of blackmail against a sitting president, if these connections are true?

Well, take whatever is alleged that was proven false against President Trump and multiply that by orders of magnitude of just what we have scratched the surface in terms of uncovering of this vast web of connections with Chinese nationals, ties to the China -- the Chinese Communist Party, the People's Liberation Army.

I said that our report can't -- or raised far more questions than it answered. This requires detailed investigations on the part of the Justice Department, on the part of the FBI, on the part of the media. And that's not occurring.

So, why is this being covered up? Why is this not being talked about? This is a major news story, because, if you have all this -- these vast webs, all these connections, this could be used as blackmail against a potential Biden presidency far in excess of anything that was ever alleged against Donald Trump.

BARTIROMO: Now, Senator, real quick, what is going to be coming out in the coming weeks?

We understand here on "Sunday Morning Futures" there is more to come. And there is further analysis of the subpoena's handwriting. And it suggests that the subpoena was served by an FBI agent whose name is Joshua Wilson.

And over the last five years, he has been working on child pornography issues. Connect the dots. If an FBI agent is working on child pornography issues for five years, why is he subpoenaing the laptop of Hunter Biden? Is there a connection here? Should this suggest that there's a child pornography issue here on that laptop?

JOHNSON: Well, I think you just made the connection. Again, this is what the FBI, I think, has to come clean about.

This isn't a standard investigation where, if the FBI doesn't indict somebody, that everything remains confidential. This is something that, as we were talking about, relates to national security. And if there's criminal activity involved that could be tied to Hunter Biden or his business associates, or even possibly tied back to other members of the Biden family -- and, as some of these e-mails indicate that Joe Biden was fully aware of this.

He was taking his 10 percent cut or requiring 50 percent from his family members' salary. This needs to be known before Americans go to the polls.

BARTIROMO: So, was the FBI agent who served the subpoena investigating child pornography, Senator?

JOHNSON: Well, you just read the news report. I can't comment any further.

I don't want to speculate, other than to say that -- what I said publicly before. Our report uncovered so many troubling connections, so many things that need to be investigated, that I really think we're just scratching the surface.

And, yes, I have heard all kinds of things that I think will probably be revealed over the next few days. There's a treasure trove of e-mails and video and pictures in not only the purported computer of Hunter Biden, but now we have got the co-conspirator, Bevan Cooney, that also is starting to reveal information.

I guess we're probably going to just find new and more information every day over the next couple of weeks.

BARTIROMO: And then, real quick, just to be clear, there are three laptops in question, correct? There's one from Archer, one from Hunter Biden, and one from Hunter Biden's psychiatrist?

JOHNSON: Oh, that's another one of those rumors swirling that we're trying to get to the bottom of.

It's one of the things we're trying to ask from the FBI. How many computers does the federal law enforcement have in their possession? I think the federal government really need to -- I think the FBI really has to be honest with us in terms of what it possesses and what it's done with what it's possessed.

BARTIROMO: All right, Senator, thanks very much for your work. We will keep following this, Senator Ron Johnson, breaking news this morning.

We will see you soon, sir.

Coming up: House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy and Congressman Devin Nunes are here to continue the conversation on Hunter Biden, including the FBI cover- up of the hard drive allegedly belonging to him. That could come to fruition this week.

We are looking ahead on "Sunday Morning Futures."

We will be right back.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

RICHARD GRENELL, FORMER ACTING U.S. DIRECTOR OF NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE:

This can never happen again.

We cannot allow our government to weaponize information, to hold it back.

Now we have got Joe Biden literally saying that the American people don't deserve certain information.

He got caught on the camera saying that. This is the ways of Washington. We need transparency, Maria. It's a very foreign concept in Washington, D.C.

But the American people need to understand that those in Washington are hiding information from them. They think we're stupid.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BARTIROMO: That was former acting DNI, director of national intelligence, Ric Grenell on this program last week discussing why he believes government agencies, including the FBI and the CIA, are withholding information.

We know it was a massive problem during the Russiagate investigation. It's happening all over again with this week's news that the FBI had Hunter Biden's laptop in its possession in 2019, but sat on it, even as President Trump was being impeached regarding Ukraine.

Joining me right now are House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy and Congressman Devin Nunes. They both belong on the Gang of Eight lawmakers who are briefed on classified information.

Gentlemen, good morning to you. Thanks very much for joining us.

REP. DEVIN NUNES (R-CA): Good morning.

BARTIROMO: Devin Nunes, I want to kick it off with you, because your colleague over in the Intel Committee Adam Schiff is telling the press that this is all Russian disinformation.

And you say?

NUNES: Well, I would just say, go back to the last four years. This is the genius that said he had more than circumstantial evidence that the Trump campaign was colluding with Russia.

What we now know is, we now have evidence it was actually the Democrats, the Democratic National Committee and the Clinton campaign, that were colluding with Russia.

And, in fact, there are some similarities here, Maria. If you remember, we had -- the whole (AUDIO GAP) was all over Europe looking for Moscow prostitutes, money that was supposedly moving from Moscow or Ukraine into the Trump campaign or the Trump orbit.

We looked for that for the last four years. It ends up that that story that ended up in the Clinton dossier that they fed into the FBI was true, except it was a fantasy based off of the Biden family. So, there are prostitutes.

There are -- there is Moscow money.

I don't know if there's pee tapes or not, but it involves the Bidens. And they have a whole lot of explaining to do before the American people go to vote in this next election.

BARTIROMO: I know that they accused you, Devin Nunes -- you were on my program multiple times when they were accusing you of going to Ukraine.

NUNES: Yes.

BARTIROMO: Remember, they had accused you of going to Ukraine to try to get dirt on Joe Biden?

In fact, there really was dirt on Joe Biden. You were not in Ukraine and we established that back then.

NUNES: Yes.

BARTIROMO: But you can say today that these e-mails are legitimate?

NUNES: Well, what I -- and I should say...

BARTIROMO: Go ahead

NUNES: Well, I should say that fake news CNN and the rest of the screwballs in the media have never apologized. They have never taken down that story. That story is still out there that I went to Vienna to meet with all these nefarious Ukrainians.

And I think that the point here, Maria, is, is that I should have known then, after being through this for four years. I should have gone on a plane immediately and went to Vienna and went to Ukraine, because it ends up all those people had a whole bunch of dirt on Biden.

And how do we know that?

BARTIROMO: Right.

NUNES: We have Treasury records, we have financial records, and now we have multiple e-mails that are all smoking guns.

BARTIROMO: Congressman McCarthy, you are the leader of this party. You are facing pushback, not just from the FBI withholding information, but the media as well.

What are you going to do about it?

REP. KEVIN MCCARTHY (R-CA): Well, first of all, what Devin says is correct.

What have we learned now? It's a very similar playbook. We are just now finding out four years later that the CIA did know that Hillary Clinton was making up the Russian idea with President Trump, that Brennan actually briefed President Obama, that they sent a memo to the FBI to Comey and Peter Strzok, and never told anybody in Congress or the American public.

Now we find right before the eve of an election that Hunter Biden, Joe Biden, money could be involved here, all the speculations of things we have heard before.

And, Maria, it comes down to one simple question. The American public deserves the right to know. And Joe Biden has a responsibility to answer these questions, which he's avoiding.

Before this election takes place, these questions need to be answered before the American public, because is the FBI -- did they have this computer? Did they know of this again? Are they repeating the same bad behavior as before?

And it is out in the public right now that China is trying to influence our election. That's what the FBI tells us. The most sophisticated country, the one that has the -- one of the largest economies coming after us, and they have a directive of what they want to do. They want to assist Joe Biden, exactly what big tech is doing as well.

BARTIROMO: Well, I want to get into this further.

We're going to take a short break, but I have got to ask you about big tech and what will be the fate of Twitter and Facebook blocking the New York Post story about Hunter Biden.

Stay with us, Kevin McCarthy and Devin Nunes.

We will be right back.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

BARTIROMO: Welcome back.

We are back with House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy and Congressman Devin Nunes, the ranking member on the House Intelligence Committee. He is also the author of the new book "Countdown to Socialism."

And I know, Devin Nunes, you have talked about social media in this book.

But, Congressman McCarthy, I want to start with you on this -- in this block, because you have been talking about social media censoring information, shutting down GOP accounts for a long time. Now we're looking at the potential for new legislation.

Talk to me where that stands, because Twitter and Facebook CEOs have been subpoenaed in the Senate because they tried to hide this Hunter Biden story.

MCCARTHY: Well, big tech should be ashamed of how they're so clearly trying to aid the Joe Biden campaign.

And this is correct, Maria. This is something we have worked at for a long time. Just so your viewers understand, the American public desires free speech. So the federal government created a liability protection for tech companies to have a platform like Facebook and Twitter for liability protection where they cannot be sued, so they just let information out.

People are able to say what they want. But now we're watching that big tech is using this and censoring individuals. Even they are censoring the federal government, they are censoring newspapers, they are censoring Americans, based upon what they believe.

They want to influence you for what you can think and what you can say. So, it is time now that we scrap Section 230, and we start over. And in the Republican Judiciary Committee, we have a great bill to start out with, Jim Jordan as the ranking member. A number of members have already co- sponsored.

That is where we should start, because, as you remember, Maria, when I was majority leader, we brought in big tech. They would tell us one thing, but we have found they have continued to do another. Just as China's trying to influence our election, we now find that Twitter and Facebook are doing the exact same thing.

And they should be ashamed. And the American public is outraged about this.

BARTIROMO: Real quick, when would you expect that legislation to happen?

Do you think this is a 2021 affair, that they lose that liability protection?

MCCARTHY: Well, if your viewers go out and vote, and they move forward like on our Commitment to America, and we become the majority, with just 17 seats to do that, I could promise you will see this legislation in January.

But just as Nancy Pelosi has held any COVID relief for the American public, she has held up any legislation that will hold big tech accountable.

BARTIROMO: Devin Nunes, you have been an actual target of this.

They have been on you for four years because you were exposing the corruption at the top of the FBI with that narrative of Donald Trump colluding.

Tell us about that. And, really, the FBI, why was it sitting on this information while there was a Senate trial attempting to impeach President Trump in January of this year?

NUNES: Well, I think that's the big issue here.

The folks that came forward -- and my investigative team has actually been looking at this also. And I want to commend Senator Johnson and Senator Grassley, because they have been drug through the mud last year looking into this by the mainstream media, while the media has ignored it.

We have to go back to 2015. This was -- it was the Clinton campaign and the mainstream media who originally talked about all of this Burisma information and all of this corruption in Ukraine.

Then you fast-forward in the time when after the Mueller probe completely implodes, Mueller embarrasses himself on TV, after $40 million. They can't find any Trump with pee tapes and Moscow prostitutes or any money going into the Trump campaign. That all dies.

Then, right at the time when Ukraine hoax starts happening, when Trump is on the phone, saying, hey, we hear you have a corruption problem, then this gentleman comes forward from Delaware and says, hey, I think I have evidence that is relevant to this investigation.

How important would it have been for us, that we're investigating this, and going through these bogus impeachment hearings, for us to know that, in fact, there were e-mails that had Hunter Biden not only tied to Ukrainian companies, but to Moscow oligarchs?

And to the leader's point, I think the China problem is even worse. It looked like there's millions of dollars that involved with China and the Bidens. This was all relevant information, that the FBI was given that information specifically because of the impeachment of Trump, the way that our investigators understand it.

So why would the FBI not get that immediately to the Congress? I think that's a question that they have to answer. And the faster they answer it, the better. If I were these agents that were involved in this, I'd separate myself from the D.C. swamp creatures. I don't know what chain -- what that chain of command and where that information went up the chain of command.

But the American people deserve a right to know it. And those agents should come forward and tell us who they gave this information to back in 2019 during the heat of the impeachment.

BARTIROMO: We have got to take a quick break, but I have one more question for you both.

I mean, if there was a $3.5 million payout from the former wife of the former mayor of Moscow to a Trump sibling, there would be massive problems.

You haven't heard a word about it.

Let's take a short break and come back with Kevin McCarthy and Devin Nunes.

Stay with us, gentlemen.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

BARTIROMO: Welcome back.

We're back with Congressman Kevin McCarthy and Congressman Devin Nunes.

And, Congressman Nunes, I want you to tell us what you believe is still out there that may very come out this week. We mentioned earlier with Senator Johnson that the FBI agent who served the subpoena was actually looking at child pornography.

And I also mentioned this $3.5 million payout to Hunter Biden from the former mayor of Moscow. That seems to have gone away. You have got social media just suppressing this news.

NUNES: Yes.

The way I look at this, Maria, if the shoe was on the other foot, so, for example, if Ivanka Trump had got a $3.5 million payment from a Russian oligarch, there would be a massive investigation.

If there turned up that Donald Trump's laptop with all sorts of e-mails tying that money to a pay-for-play scheme, essentially what we have been investigating the Trump campaign for and President Trump for the last four years, the question right now by the fake news media and the social media companies would be this.

It would be, when is Trump resigning? If not, is he going to be impeached before the election? And when is Pence taking over?

And, in fact, that would happen for any governor, any U.S. congressman, any senator. And, in fact, Maria I know your family had a pizza business. If your family's pizza business got a $3.5 million (AUDIO GAP) guarantee you, you would be investigated, because they would say, well, how on earth did Maria Bartiromo send $3.5 million of pizzas to Moscow?

BARTIROMO: Right.

(LAUGHTER)

NUNES: That is what would happen to every American, except for Joe Biden.

BARTIROMO: I understand. I understand.

Congressman McCarthy, final word from you. What is this all going to mean for the election? Do you think this is resonating on the American voter out there?

I mean, you see somebody like a Kim Klacik in Baltimore having been successful, raising some $6 million. She's outraising her opponent. Does she have a shot? How do you feel about the upcoming race, Congressman?

MCCARTHY: Well, I feel good.

And it just shows that we're competitive no matter where the district. Kim is a fabulous candidate. This is a very Democratic district.

But, Maria, you have to understand, we have twice as many women running as Republican in this cycle than we did last year, 95, two years ago. You look at Nicole Malliotakis in New York, or you look at Stephanie Bice in Oklahoma City, Nancy Mace in Charleston, South Carolina, Young Kim, Michelle Steel out in California.

The real question that all the voters are asking in al these districts is, how much is it going to cost us if Joe Biden wins the election and the Democrats keep Congress? Because they know their taxes are going to go up on the very first day. We don't know if they are going to pack the court.

We know they are going to try to change election law.

We know they are making life harder, that we're ever going to be able to get out of this.

But, on the Republican side, they have a Commitment to America, that they have a cure for COVID, that they can rebuild our economy with 10 million new jobs, and they will keep our streets safe.

BARTIROMO: Right.

MCCARTHY: And that's the real question.

How much will Joe Biden cost you personally? And that's the answer we need to know on Election Day.

BARTIROMO: And...

MCCARTHY: And so we're looking forward to it, with 95 Republican women running across this country with an opportunity that tomorrow will be better than today.

BARTIROMO: All right.

Well, we will see if the media suppresses all of that.

Kevin McCarthy and Devin Nunes, it's good to see you this morning, gentlemen. Thank you so much for joining us.

There's 16 days until the November 3 election, but the election has already started. More than 22 million Americans have already cast ballots.

For those who have not voted, there will be one more chance to watch the candidates go head to head on key issues at the final presidential debate in Nashville this Thursday night.

Donald Trump Jr. is the executive vice president of the Trump Organization.

He is the author of the new book "Liberal Privilege."

He joins us fresh off of the campaign trail.

Don, good morning to you. It is good to see you.

Your reaction to all of this going into this debate coming up, and the media suppressing so much negative information about the Biden family?

DONALD TRUMP JR., EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, TRUMP ORGANIZATION: It's insane, Maria.

What we're finding right now is everything that the Democrats and the media

-- and I group them as one and the same at this point, because that's pretty clear. And that -- you can include social media with that.

Everything that they hoped and prayed I was doing, that they made me testify for 30 hours for, that they said that I had committed treason doing, Hunter Biden was actually doing, with knowledge of Joe Biden, because you notice, that in all of the sort of non-denial denials, the one thing they are not saying is that Joe Biden didn't take these meetings and Joe Biden didn't have this knowledge.

They came up with that ridiculous excuse: Well, the meeting with the corrupt Ukrainian who is paying your son millions and holding millions for you, that wasn't on Joe Biden's official calendar. Like, oh -- oh, well in that case.

And the media, oh, they love it. Oh, it's not official.

I mean, is anyone this stupid? I mean, this is absolutely disgusting. Then you have the FBI sitting on the laptop for a year-and-a-half. They are saying it was hacked. They are doing their -- you know, the go-to plan, which is, oh, Russian disinformation.

The second it's anything bad about the Bidens, they start that, with full help of the FBI and the CIA. There's no proof of that whatsoever, just like there was no proof that it was the Russians when it was Donald Trump. But that didn't stop them from running with it for four years.

Then you add in the social media suppression of that, and you understand what's going on. The swamp, social media, mainstream media, they want Biden to win, even though it's likely that Biden is probably the most compromised person in the history of American politics.

We're two weeks out from an election, and they're pretending like this is a nonissue. I mean, we understand all and full well why the Chinese gave Hunter Biden $1.5 billion. And it wasn't because of his investment prowess, Maria. He had never done any real investing before. They don't just do that, unless they know they can buy you, unless they know you're compromised.

And the Bidens are compromised. And the fact this has been out there for three days, and no one is denying the efficacy of the e-mails, no one is denying that they are actually real, no one is doing that, and, more importantly, very few, one person in the media asked Joe Biden if it was real. He attacked them.

And then everyone in the media went and attacked the reporter, defending Joe Biden, the same media that was outraged that, when Donald Trump said the Russia hoax was fake news, which it was, they went, outraged that this is an attack on the free press, yadda, yadda, yadda.

They have no problem when the Biden camp does it, and they destroy one of their own.

And let's not kid ourselves. The New York Post is a 200-year-old paper. The New York Post has been around and is one of the largest papers in America.

BARTIROMO: Yes.

TRUMP JR.: This is not The National Enquirer that social media and mainstream media are suppressing. This is one of their own. And they seem just fine with that.

So, this is the hypocrisy of the swamp and of the leftist media. And it stinks.

BARTIROMO: Well, this is astonishing corruption, astonishing.

And I want to know what you're going to do about it. This morning, I spoke with Tom Fitton from Judicial Watch. And he told me that the DOJ and the FBI, deep state actors, right now are leaking classified information to protect Joe Biden and damage President Trump.

They leaked to NBC News, FBI investigating Russian connections to the laptop, to try to muddy the waters.

TRUMP JR.: Yes.

BARTIROMO: We know what has taken place on social media.

And then there's all this ballot fraud. We have a list of areas of this country where 100,000 ballots were thrown in the garbage here, another

50,000 thrown in the garbage here, Brooklyn, Ohio. The list is long. We have it. We will show it.

What are you going to do about it?

TRUMP JR.: Listen, we have to keep fighting. We got to just understand that we're fighting with one leg and two arms tied behind our back.

We don't have the mainstream media that's willing to, at this point, not even just boost the other side, but literally run cover for what would -- arguably the greatest corruption scheme in American political history.

This is the stuff that makes Watergate look like kindergarten. And then you combine that with the Obama administration and the Biden administration working with the highest level of the FBI and the CIA to knowingly peddle the disinformation campaign gathered from what they knew was a former Soviet asset and probably still a Russian asset.

I mean, this is disgusting. If this was going on in a Third World country, we'd be outraged. It's happening here, and everyone pretending as though it's not.

So, when I see the FBI doing their usual, oh, we got to help the Bidens, oh, it's -- magically, it's Russian disinformation, this is the boy who cried wolf 60 times over. This is their go-to plan.

BARTIROMO: Unbelievable.

TRUMP JR.: They run, and they do that.

They refuse to acknowledge their own corruption. And the reality is, I think, when Donald Trump wins, he has to break up the highest level of the FBI. He has to get rid of these things...

BARTIROMO: Right.

TRUMP JR.: ... and, more importantly, maybe break up the swamp in general.

Why is the Department of the Interior headed out of Washington? Why don't we spread all of those things up throughout America? And maybe these people and leaders -- I use that in very loose air quotes -- can actually be more around the people that they truly represent, rather than being controlled by the swamp that we now recognize is totally corrupted and totally broken?

BARTIROMO: Yes.

TRUMP JR.: That's Donald Trump's next move, if I'm him, and if he wins, which I think he will, because what's going on is disgusting. This is the stuff of communist China.

BARTIROMO: It's absolutely extraordinary, Christopher Wray sitting on it at the FBI, Gina Haspel at the CIA, trying to stop dissemination of information.

I suspect these two will be among the first resignations, should President Trump get that second term.

Donald Trump Jr., it's great to see you this morning.

Thank you, sir.

We will be right back. Stay with us.

TRUMP JR.: Thank you, Maria.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: It's great to be back in the heart of this incredible state with the thousands of loyal, hardworking, unbelievable American patriots.

Thank you very much.

(CHEERING AND APPLAUSE)

D. TRUMP: And 18 days from now, we're going to win the state of Georgia.

We're going to win four more years.

(CHEERING AND APPLAUSE)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BARTIROMO: Welcome back.

That was President Trump speaking in Georgia on Friday, where the race is virtually tied. Should Biden win there in November, it would be the first time Georgia has turned blue in 28 years.

Senator Kelly Loeffler is also running to defend her seat in Georgia. She joins me right now.

Senator, it's good to see you this morning. Thank you for being here.

SEN. KELLY LOEFFLER (R-GA): Thank you, Maria.

BARTIROMO: Interesting happenings in Georgia.

I want to get your take on this. This was for a long time a GOP lock. Now it's an unlikely battleground state. What's going on? And will Georgia stay red?

LOEFFLER: Well, Maria, you're exactly right. It's a battleground state.

We are ground zero for this election. I mean, the American dream is on the ballot. What we're looking at is a stark choice between economic opportunity, prosperity, and the American dream, or the Democrats' agenda that is so radical, gloom and doom, that would keep us locked down.

And I'm so proud that Georgia has reopened, that we're going to -- we're all behind President Trump. We have great momentum. We're going to make sure that he gets reelected. And the road to the Senate majority runs through Georgia, right here through my seat.

BARTIROMO: So, you think that the president then takes Georgia.

Why do you think suddenly people are talking about it as a battleground state?

LOEFFLER: Well, obviously, the Democrats think, with two Senate seats open, and, obviously, with President Trump on the ballot, they want this seat.

But there is tremendous momentum. Look, we have a radical Democrat on my ballot, the most radical Democrat in the country, someone who has called police officers thugs, bullies and a threat to our children. This is the choice at the national level.

Look, President Trump has lifted all Americans up through his successful economic agenda. He has strengthened our military. He's restrengthened us around the world, stood with our men and women in law enforcement.

So, it's a clear choice. And we are turning out. We have great momentum across the state for President Trump. I have been going around the state hearing from Georgians and in my race. I'm the leading Republican in my race because, it's a clear choice between the swamp and the radical left.

And I'm a businessperson. I'm a political outsider, just like the president, who has gotten more done in 10 months than my Republican opponent has in 10 years.

BARTIROMO: Yes.

Senator, I want to ask you about China.

You sent a letter to top government officials calling for an investigation into the use of American nonprofits by China. I want to ask you, what does China have on Congress and some of your Democrat colleagues?

Let's slip in a short break, and then I'm going to look at China and the telecom company suppressing information with Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler.

Stay with us.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

BARTIROMO: Welcome back.

We're back with Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler.

And, Kelly Loeffler, let me ask you about China, because there's a very disturbing story in The Journal this morning. This is an exclusive report that says Chinese government officials are warning their American counterparts that they may be detained. They may detain U.S. nationals in China as -- in a response to the Justice Department's prosecution of Chinese military-affiliated scholars.

This is according to people familiar with the matter.

You have sent a letter to top GOP -- I'm sorry -- to top government officials calling for an investigation into the use of American nonprofits by China.

What are you referring to?

LOEFFLER: Yes, that's right, Maria.

You know as well as I do, China brought this disease to our shores. We have to hold them accountable. But what they can't do is meddle in our elections. We can't have foreign interference in our election.

I have asked DNI, IRS, A.G. Barr to look into this and make sure that they aren't funneling money through outside groups to influence policy in our elections. And we have to hold China accountable.

This is just one more example, detaining Americans. This is gravely serious. And we will hold them accountable for this.

BARTIROMO: Well, one of the problems is, is, I don't hear a lot of pushback on China from your Democrat colleagues in the Senate, nor in the House.

You don't hear Nancy Pelosi disavowing China for bringing that disease to this country. She keeps blaming President Trump. What does China have on your colleagues in Congress, Senator?

LOEFFLER: Well, you're right.

China wants Joe Biden to win the presidency. Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, they are denying any China involvement, interference. They won't acknowledge it, because they are shills for China, just like Joe Biden for seven -- 47 years was weak on China. He won't stand up to them.

That's why it's so important that we keep the Senate in Republican hands, that we reelect President Trump, because we will hold them accountable.

BARTIROMO: Real quick, on social media, because you have also got suppression of information there.

We only have 20 seconds or so here.

Do you support removing the Section 230 protection that social media enjoys?

LOEFFLER: I absolutely do.

Look, Washington has kicked the can on this too long. That's why I came to Washington, to drain the swamp.

BARTIROMO: OK.

LOEFFLER: We have got to hold big tech accountable.

BARTIROMO: Senator, it's great to see you this morning. Come back soon.

LOEFFLER: Thank you.

BARTIROMO: Senator Kelly Loeffler joining us there.

That will do it for "Sunday Morning Futures." Thank you so much for being here. I'm Maria Bartiromo.

The conversation continues. I will see you tomorrow morning on FOX Business, "Mornings With Maria," 6:00.

Content and Programming Copyright 2020 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2020 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.