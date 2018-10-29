Does the political left only care about threats to liberals?

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," October 25, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, HOST: All right, Tucker. Great show. Congrats, by the way, on the success of the book.

Buckle up, busy, busy news night. A lot percolating out there and we're only 12 days away from the all-important midterm elections where you get to decide, where you have all the power. Does Nancy Pelosi become the next speaker of the House? You decide whether that happens, or Chuck Schumer becomes the next leader of the United States Senate.

And so much is at stake, including, let's think about this, building the wall in our southern border, because at this hour, the migrant caravan is still headed straight towards our southern border in the U.S. And as we speak, they are marching through Mexico, growing in size, we have estimates now have at least 14,000 people planning to pass through a U.S. port of entry, or maybe not a point of entry.

And coming up, we'll show you how the president is responding tonight. He has a message for those in the caravan. Also at this hour, American troops are headed to the border.

Also, we'll have important election updates from all across the country, including some extremely interesting and good poll numbers for Republicans. One state, West Virginia, another state, believe it or not at play in the Senate might be the state of New Jersey.

And also tonight, the mail bomb scare, that continues. Breaking earlier today, two more suspected bombs were discovered. This is a serious situation but we're going to show you how, sadly, there are people in this country on the left in the media, trying to use it to bludgeon, as usual, President Trump, and anyone who supports them.

Buckle up. It's time for a very busy night. We start with our breaking news opening monologue.

HANNITY: All right. Less than two weeks until the midterms, the topic of immigration could literally decide the balance of power or tip the balance of power in the election. Now, for years, the Democrats have all but ignored border security.

Now, many on the left have actively worked against President Trump, his plan for a border wall. Many prominent Democratic leaders, they have vowed to abolish the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, ICE. They have turned out an immigration deal that would have offered to address the status of so-called streamers. The president was willing to negotiate.

It's now perfectly clear, obvious, and transparent that Democrats -- literally, they want open borders. They don't want a wall. They don't want law enforcement and they don't want an enforcement of our laws and open literally a free pass in terms of our border. And they support sanctuary cities and sanctuary states, and free health care for all, like in California.

And now, there is fast approaching a crisis at our southern border tonight. No one on the left even seems to care. Their silence is deafening. Thousands upon thousands of migrants literally marching to the U.S. in what would be a mass invasion in order to demand entry or just sneak in with no visa criminal application, no documentation, no paperwork, and in many cases, no way to verify who anybody is and where they came from.

Now, this would not be an issue -- think about this -- if we had a fully constructed border wall today -- that caravan wouldn't exist.

And this week, President Trump is responding. Today, he ordered at least 800 more troops to our southern border to help with security.

He also issued this warning to the caravan on Twitter, writing, quote: to those in the caravan, turn around. We are not planning people into the U.S. illegally. Go back to your country. If you want you can apply for citizenship, like millions of others are doing currently.

And as we speak, the caravan seemingly has no plans to turn around, which would set up a very serious confrontation if they choose at the U.S.-Mexico border. Coming up tonight, Sara Carter will join us with well analysis of all the risk here, including she met some people, members of MS-13, and she just returned from Central America where she was tracking and investigating this caravan.

Only 12 days until what could be the most important midterm election in our life. This could be a tipping point for America. From issues like our borders, due process, the presumption of innocence, the growing economy that is creating so many millions of jobs, to our safety come our security from all over the world, so much at stake in 12 days. And it's up to you to make your voice heard at the ballot box.

And tonight, big news, Republicans, they are gaining momentum and states nobody thought might be in play. West Virginia, a new poll out today, Republican Patrick Morrisey has a two-point advantage on Democratic incumbent Joe Manchin. Wow.

Now, Joe votes with Schumer almost all the time, although he did have an election year conversion. He did vote for Kavanaugh. But, literally, the president single-handedly has been helping in that state. And from borders and all these other issues, if you look, you know, we got a lot at stake in West Virginia. I would argue that the president of the United States, he, himself, he saved the coal industry, with Patrick Morrisey up two points against Joe Manchin.

You know, Schumer almost all the time, Manchin voting for, the single -- this president single-handedly saving the coal mine industry, creating jobs for people in West Virginia. Joe was against the tax cuts. Joe supports the disaster of Obamacare, not free-market solutions.

Now, this would be a huge come-from-behind win for Morrisey, who is up against Joe Manchin, and who is undergoing an election year transformation into a moderate, a Kavanaugh supporting Democrat. OK, the only one.

In New Jersey, look at this, Senator Bob Menendez locked in a very tight race. New Jersey could actually turn red.

Remember, Christie Todd Whitman. Remember, Governor Kaine. Remember Governor Christie. All from New Jersey, all Republicans. It can happen.

In Missouri tonight, Democrat Claire McCaskill, she's showing more signs of desperation in her race against Republican Josh Hawley, who is now leading in the polls there, releasing an ad where she is calling her own party crazy. I'm not going to disagree with that part. Take a look.

(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)

AN ANNOUNCER: Paid for by McCaskill for Senate.

SEN. CLAIRE MCCASKILL, D-MO.: I'm Claire McCaskill, candidate for U.S. Senate, and I approve this message.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: What do you know about this Josh Hawley guy?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Well, I know he was a Yale lawyer who worked in D.C., and he supports those tariffs.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Well, what does he do now?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Well, I think we just elected him to attorney general. He's a man in a hurry, prosecuting fewer criminals and has never tried a case.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: And hasn't Hawley been caught hanging at the gym and now buying wine during work hours.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I saw that. Has this guy done anything as A.G.?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Well, the one thing he did do is use our tax dollars to file that lawsuit to end protections for pre-existing medical conditions.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes, totally helping the insurance companies and not us.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Well, I don't always agree with Claire McCaskill but she works hard, fighting against those tariffs, doing all those town halls. And Claire is not afraid to stand up against her own party.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes, and Claire is not one of those crazy Democrats. She works right in the middle and find compromise.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Especially when it comes to protecting things here in Missouri.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: All right. The people of Missouri, know this: she is no moderate. McCaskill voted against your tax cuts. She voted against both Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch. And she doesn't support President Trump's plan, she doesn't support border security, a border wall, and she wants to keep Obamacare.

She has no plan to make your life better. She kind of, and this ad, appears to be talking about herself. Her far left views were also exposed in the undercover video by projectveritas.com earlier this month, where she is pretending to be someone she is not -- a moderate. She's not moderate.

Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MCCASKILL: If we have the kind of year I think we might have, we could actually be in a position where we could put some of the stuff on the floor, and we would get 60. McConnell knows this. He doesn't want to put it on the floor, it will go to the House and it's awkward, all those House members are total NRA folks.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: So you would be on board with the bump stocks and -- high capacity mags?

MCCASKILL: Of course. Of course. I've voted for most of those things before.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: For a ban?

MCCASKILL: Oh, yes.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: But she doesn't openly go out and support groups like "Mom's Demand Action" or just like other groups that are related to that, because that could hurt, like her ability to get elected.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: That video shows Claire McCaskill is literally lying to the good people of Missouri. And, frankly, it's insulting.

Which brings us to the wacky Senate candidate from Arizona, and that's Democrat Kyrsten Sinema. She got more bad news today and she deserved it. You just will loss the endorsement of the Arizona State Troopers Association. This was a group that had supported her and three past elections. They are now realizing, like many Americans, that Sinema is way too radical for Arizona voters.

Remember her comments, calling Arizona the meth lab of democracy. Arizonans crazy, saying this is shocking to everybody, that it's okay, after 9/11, for Americans to go join the enemy, the Taliban. Right after 9/11. She was inviting that radical attorney for the blind sheikh to Arizona State University.

And, by the way, who is she up against? Martha McSally, 28 years serving her country, six tours of combat in Iraq and Afghanistan. This is the single most radical crop of Democrats ever to seek office. And less than two weeks from tonight, you have the power to stop Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, prevent Maxine Waters, that liar Adam Schiff, Jerrold Nadler, from becoming committee chairs.

Now, you vote for any Democrat in the House, you are voting for Pelosi. Any Democrat in the Senate, you're voting for Schumer. It couldn't be more clear.

And the good news, we are only 12 days away, well, President Trump's "Real Clear Politics" average job approval just hit a 20-month high. And John McLaughlin, the pollster, says new data shows tonight it's tight, but Republicans can still hold onto the House. You have the power to make that happen.

Now, we're going to will have full election analysis just moments away, but first we continue to track the mail bomb scare putting many Americans on edge tonight. Two more suspected bombs were discovered earlier today, targeting former Vice President Joe Biden and actor Robert de Niro. That brings the total of mail explosions up to ten and thankfully -- thankfully -- none of these packages detonated. Thankfully, no one was injured. Still, you have to feel horrible for anyone who is threatened.

Sadly in my life, I have been through similar situations. I deplore, like most Americans, what is happening here. I hope we catch and I am hearing we might be catching soon, the monster responsible for these acts. They should go to prison for a very, very long time, because without a doubt, it's a serious story.

The sad part of the story is, those that want to politicize this. Over 24 hours, your mainstream media, people on the left, Democrats, have been using what is a scary situation to bash, bludgeon, President Trump and anybody that supports President Trump, attacking FOX News, talk radio, yours truly. Keep in mind, we have no idea who committed these acts. We don't even know his or her voters.

Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It is fair to blame in some sense the president's rhetoric.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The president cannot escape special scrutiny. He is at the head of the hate parade.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Donald Trump unleashed the dogs of hatred in this country.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The rhetoric that comes out of this White House is not helpful at all. There is collateral damage.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The rhetoric has been going on. It's been present at his rally since he was a candidate. What is new? What is new is a toxic mix, the toxic mix of embracing dictators.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The tone is coming from the top and now, CNN has become a target.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It's incumbent upon the Republicans in this country to start to speak out. They are perpetrators also.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I do know in my heart that President Trump bears a lot of responsibility for rhetoric that made it almost inevitable that top Democrats and the media would be targeted.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: To say there is no connection between what Trump has said about Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Eric Holder, John Brennan, and CNN, and the thinking of the person who sent those pipe bombs, is foolhardy.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This is someone who has been weaponized Trump's Twitter feed and made it into a hit list.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: One fake actually saying that no one was blaming as President Trump for the heinous act, OK, while he was saying it, the on-screen banner right underneath him literally blamed President Trump for the heinous act. You can't make this up.

So, listen to the words, watch the lower third. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: No one is blaming the president. Is anyone blaming the president? But the president now wants to make this about him.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Oops.

Anyway, today, White House Press secretary Sarah Sanders called out the media for aggressively trying to link the president in a sick way of the United States to what are acts of an obviously deranged individual who at this hour is still unknown. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SARAH SANDERS, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: I think it is absolutely disgraceful that one of the first public statements we heard from CNN yesterday was to put the blame and the responsibility of this despicable act on the president and on me personally, when the person that is responsible for this is a person who made and created and put these suspicious packages in the hands under the arms of innocent American citizens.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Now, regardless who is sending me threatening packages, Congresswoman Maxine Waters, who was a target of one such packages is actually calling for Trump to take full responsibility, as if Trump mailed to the packages himself. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. MAXINE WATERS, D-CALIF.: I think the president of the United States should take responsibility for the kind of violence that we are seeing for the first time in different ways. I think the president of the United States has been dog whistling to his constituency, making them believe that their problems are caused by those people over there. And I think that they are acting out, that they believe the president wants them to do.

He, in his own way, really does do a lot to promote violence. Now they are trying to turn it on us. Of course, they would like to intimidate us, and, of course, we must be wise, we must not be foolish, and I think the foolish ways, we should never stop the struggle and the fight for justice and equality in this country.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: All right. Let's do a "Hannity" flashback. This was back in June. The same Maxine Waters. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

WATERS: You have members of your cabinet that are being booed out of restaurants. You have protesters taking about their houses who's saying, "No peace, no sleep." And if you see anybody from that cabinet, in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out when you create a crowd, and you push back on them, and you tell them they are not welcome anymore anywhere.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Get a crowd, not welcome anywhere, anymore.

In this country, calling out Democrats for what is their horrible political agenda, that is not an incitement of violence, calling out fake news for being fake, and not objective and not fair and not balanced, but opinion, that is not an incitement of violence -- and the left, of all people, should believe in this. Night after night, for over a month now, we have been calling for this rhetoric in this country to cool down, starting with the Kavanaugh hearings.

But this breathless, incendiary rhetoric from the left has been nonstop, ever since Trump's inauguration. This includes elitist target of the mail bomb scare, Robert de Niro. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ROBERT DE NIRO, ACTOR: How dare he say the things he does. Of course I want to punch him in the face.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes.

DE NIRO: It was only a symbolic thing anyway. It wasn't like I was going to go punch him in the face. He's got to hear it. That's what he makes people feel.

This (EXPLETIVE DELETED) idiot is the president. The guy is a (EXPLETIVE DELETED) fool. Come on.

Our government today, with the prompting of our baby in chief, has (EXPLETIVE DELETED) in chief I call him.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Come on, I won't punch him in the face, the president.

Of course what you just saw is just the tip of the iceberg. Let's take another trip down "Hannity" memory lane. Some of the classics.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HILLARY CLINTON , D-FORMER PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: You cannot be civil with a political party that wants to destroy what you stand for, what you care about.

ELLEN DEGENERES, TV HOST: If you had to be stuck in an elevator with either President Trump, Mike Pence, or Jeff Sessions, who would it be?

SEN. KAMALA HARRIS, D-CALIF.: Does one of us has to come out alive?

(LAUGHTER)

SEN. CORY BOOKER, D-N.J.: Please don't just come here today and then go home. Go to the Hill today. Get up and please, get up in the face of some Congress people.

ERIC HOLDER, FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL: Michelle always says that, you know, when they go low, we go high. No, no. If they go low, we kick them.

JOE BIDEN, FORMER VICE PRESIDENT: The press always asks me, don't I wish I were debating him? No, I wish we were high school, I could take him behind the gym. That's what I wish.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: He wants to send the military to the border. So --

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I want to send the military to the White House to get him.

(LAUGHTER)

MADONNA, SINGER: Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House.

JOHNNY DEPP, ACTOR: When was the last time an actor assassinated a president? I want to clarify, I'm not an actor. I lie for a living. However, it's been a while and maybe it's time.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: You know what? We don't need lectures from any of them anymore about civility.

And just Tuesday, "The New York Times," the paper of record, actually publishing a short fictional story fantasizing about President Trump's assassination, complete with a drawing of a handgun and a Russian flag with a title, "How It Ends." Just as Trump or anyone who supports them, all vilified by the left.

This has been going on for over two years, a slew of violent acts, other cases of incivility committed by sound deranged, far left individuals.

And today, we learned that a New Jersey Republican candidate, he got a letter threatening the lives of his wife and small children. And there is more. Take a look at your screen, right there, two Republicans punched in Minnesota, one Republican incapacitated for six weeks and the other was a woman.

We have another Republican assaulted in Nevada, suspicious packages containing a substance purported to be ricin. Remember, that was sent to Susan Collins of Maine, top Trump officials, including Trump himself, Secretary of Defense Mattis, FBI Director Wray, CIA Director Haspel, and the president, and his family, the president's son targeted with a suspicious package. Don Jr.'s ex-wife hospitalized because of that package.

A truck with Trump bumper sticker set on fire. Dozens more instances of vandalism assault, harassment. Don't forget about all of the Republicans run out of restaurants, many women. Republicans stalked in airports, spit on in Capitol Hill.

And despite all of this, no calls come from the left. No statements of unity, virtually no one in the Democratic Party publicly condemning those acts.

And the media, all but ignoring these stories. On this program, we have long said that every person is responsible for their own behavior. I don't try to blame Bernie Sanders, and I didn't try, when one of his supporters tried to assassinate a Republican congressman last year, Steve Scalise, on a baseball field.

But tonight, it's sad that the media, the left, Democrats seem to only care about scoring cheap political points and political rhetoric and vitriol, but only when the left is the target. It's like they only care about Russian collusion if it's Trump, just like they only care about potential sexual assault from 40 years ago when it's Kavanaugh, but not, let's see, Cory Booker or Keith Ellison or their beloved Bill Clinton. That's off limits. No calls for FBI investigations in any of those cases. It is a shameful double standard.

You have 12 days. This is a choice between a party of principles, a president that's keeping his promises, and a party of fear. A party of high taxes, they want their crumbs back, they said so, a party that is planning to cut more taxes and make the tax cuts permanent. That is your choice.

A party that wants open borders, eliminating ICE, or a party of sanctuary cities and states, or a party that believes we need to protect our southern border and build a wall. A party that wants more, and less regulation, or a party that says regulation is a stranglehold of business in America. Those that believe in top down health care, Obamacare, versus a free market, better health care system that works, in other words, health savings accounts or health care cooperatives.

Then, of course, their big goal, you give power to Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, what is their quest? Impeachment, but just don't tell the American people, just like John Podesta advises, don't talk about immigration, don't tell people how you really feel.

In 12 days, you have the power to literally, again, shock the world. The power is in your hands. You decide. Not them.

When we come back, Congressman Steve Scalise, and also, we'll check in with Pam Bondi, David Limbaugh, so much more, reacting to our open monologue. Stay with us. We have a lot more breaking news straight ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: All right. So, in the wake of the flurry of suspicious packages being sent to prominent Democrats and CNN and the media is rushing to blame the president, talk radio, FOX News, the GOP. Meanwhile conservative Congressman Steve Scalise, he was the victim of a gruesome political violence, and he is out with a new op-ed. After bombing attempts, all must agree of violence and terror have no place in politics. He joins us now along with the author of the new book, "Jesus is Risen," a "New York Times" bestseller, "Paul and the Early Church", David Limbaugh, also an attorney of mine.

Steve -- by the way, I knew more -- by the way, Pam Bondi, the attorney general. She was ran out of a movie theater. We're going to get to Pam. I'm sorry, Pam.

Steve, you know, I know how bad your situation was, especially the first 48 hours. I think I have been hearing that you are having massive blood transfusions. You are literally on the verge of death. We found out later they're shooting was a Bernie Sanders supporter. I said on the air -- I have never blamed Bernie Sanders because one of his a supporters would ever act in a crazy, violent way.

I think you agree with me.

REP. STEVE SCALISE, R-LA., HOUSE MAJORITY WHIP: I totally agree with you.

HANNITY: Yes. And the point is, you know, there are crazy people. We don't know who is responsible here. But you are also right in saying, this has got to stop. I don't even think that we should allow the public in the halls of Congress anymore after what we saw in the Kavanaugh hearings.

Do you agree with that?

SCALISE: No, you still want to have the House and the Senate be places where the public can come. You know, somebody trying to act up and disrupt the hearing, they should be arrested and --

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: You got people confronted and they won't let them get into an elevator?

SCALISE: Again, if somebody is going to try to assault somebody, those are crimes and they ought to be -- they ought to be arrested, prosecuted. But look, I mean, one of the things you are seeing right now, we all should be condemning what's happening with these bomb devices that are being sent. But the left shouldn't just be angry about this, when they are silent about attacks on conservatives.

I've been very vocal against attacks on conservatives or Democrats, Republicans or Democrats. It doesn't matter. There's no place for it in politics. But don't just come out and announce it when it is somebody on the left getting attacked and be silent when it's somebody on the right.

This is a time for all of us to come together and say this isn't America is. We're not just going to look the other way on one side, but only be concerned when it affects us. All of us should be concerned when anybody is trying to be threatened or attacked based on their political views, regardless of what the views are.

HANNITY: You know, Pam, I watched you, what happened when you are trying to see a movie. We saw Sarah Sanders and her kids and her family. We saw Secretary Nielsen. We saw this weekend, Mitch McConnell, a guy banging on his table, stealing his food, throwing it out the door, a boulder through Kevin McCarthy's office window. We've seen Ted Cruz and his wife run out of restaurants. And what's sad is there was virtual silence. You could see this building, you know, and nobody -- the only -- you know, it always seems to some on the media or the left, it's the only seems to matter.

They were OK with the mob violence. CNN saying don't say mob violence. It looked like mob violence what was been happening?

PAM BONDI, FLORIDA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Of course, that was mob violence. And you know, Representative Scalise said it best in his op-ed and it was beautiful, Steve what you wrote.

DAVID LIMBAUGH, AUTHOR AND ATTORNEY: Thanks.

BONDI: He said violence and terror have no place in politics nor in our society and it's a shame that after what happened to him he's even having to right now so this is still going on.

Sean, you and I have been saying for how long this is going to happen again. This has got to stop. This has to stop. Everybody just had to call a timeout on this horrible, horrible language.

And, you know, Eric Holder I know that man and for him to say kick them when they're down is disgusting. And it doesn't matter what side it's coming from, it just has to stop on all sides--

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: You know, David.

BONDI: -- or someone is going to get hurt.

HANNITY: You know, I look at, for example, you know, Russia collusion. You know what? There is no Trump Russia collusion. But Hillary did pay for Russian lies that was used to disseminate lies to the American people. It was used to secure FISA warrants and commit a fraud on the court.

It was used to help set up, you know, through a media leak strategy. The special counsel Robert Mueller, that the left never wants to talk about that. The left only cares about assault sexually when it's Kavanaugh but not Keith Ellison, Bill Clinton or Cory Booker in an allegation have been made against him.

And the same here. You know, why can't we just have some basic fundamental rules here. Shouldn't the Kavanaugh rule apply to everybody? Shouldn't Russia collusion apply to Hillary too?

BONDI: Well, that's how due process--

(CROSSTALK)

LIMBAUGH: I agree with--

HANNITY: David?

LIMBAUGH: I agree with Congressman Scalise and Pam Bondi. The problem that I see here is the left as usual always use these opportunities to exploit these things politically. When Trump came out and denounced this violence and called for unity they jumped on him because he wouldn't condemn himself.

You had Pelosi and Schumer just outright said Trump needs to condemn himself before we'll even accept this. And the left always rushes to blame conservatives. They did it with Sarah Palin, saying she painted a bull's- eye on someone, and then that led the violence. Now they're saying these bombs are direct result of Trump's vitriolic statements.

They don't take responsibility. The media and the left don't take responsibility for their own negativity their own lambasting of Trump 24 hours a day on the news and it's just outrageous. And that's got to stop too. Violence isn't the only problem.

HANNITY: You know, Steve Scalise, I just got to say at this point after all you've been through. You still have a hard time walking, don't you?

SCALISE: Yes. I'm still doing physical therapy a few days a week to build my strength back up and get to where hopefully I don't have to walk with the crutch and that's my next goal, so I'm working towards that. I get better every day and God's been great to me. I'm lucky to be alive.

HANNITY: Pam, how is it that the left claims a monopoly of compassion for women in particular, champions of women, but it's only Kavanaugh to get the Kavanaugh standard. And all the women that have been thrown at restaurants they were kind of silent, including you thrown out of the movie theater--

(CROSSTALK)

BONDI: Well, and then Maxine Waters double down on it afterwards. It's absurd. And it's just, they need to stop and the president has nothing to do with this.

HANNITY: Yes. David, last word.

LIMBAUGH: Yes, there's no pleasing the left. They want to keep these issues start up because they don't have any substantive political issues on which they can win and they're really desperate right now before this election. They're very nervous, so they've got to keep this rhetoric revved up and politicized, and it's shameful. We all condemn it. I agree with the other two guests. We condemn all violence from anybody.

HANNITY: I said at the time I wanted Obama protected when that guy run to the White House. What do we do, we got to protect our president? I said it many, many times. It goes for Maxine Waters, that goes for Nancy Pelosi, anybody. You know what? People have a chance in this country. We have a ballot box and we have an election in 12 days. Make your opinions down there.

Thank you, all. I appreciate. When we come back, we have the latest on this migrant caravan that is growing by the hour. Ed Henry with full report. Dan Bongino, Rachel Campos-Duffy, Sara Carter who is down there joins us straight ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: All right. As we continue, joining us now with the latest on the caravan, Fox News chief national correspondent, our own Ed Henry has the very latest tonight. Ed?

ED HENRY, FOX NEWS CHIEF WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: Sean, good to see you. There are reports breaking this hour that the Trump administration is now thinking about a dramatic escalation in terms of dealing, not just with the caravan, but cracking down on illegal immigration.

So, the president is thinking about an executive order to use travel ban like authority to crack down on who exactly can get asylum at the U.S.- Mexico border. This would be a big step, it's being considered tonight by the White House, we'll see whether they move forward with it.

In the meantime, you see all this media coverage about the suspicious packages that's taking the focus of the midterms a little bit away from what the president has been saying. He wants to frame it around Kavanaugh, the caravan, tax cuts and as he's put it common sense.

But today, the president very much try to keep that caravan, which grew back up to over 7,000 migrants in front of the mind of voters going to the polls in less than two weeks. Early voting already starting in many parts across the country.

The president got some backup today from Vice President Mike Pence after the president himself tweeted directly to the caravan, quote, "Go back to your country and if you want, apply for citizenship, like millions of others are doing." Then the vice president jumps in. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MIKE PENCE, VICE PRESIDENT: To those in the caravan, turn around. We are not going to allow you to enter our illegally.

(CROWD CHEERING)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HENRY: Now the president has also ordered the Pentagon to send U.S. troops to the border. This will include about 800 military engineers, doctors and lawyers who will go to back up the border patrol that's already there, as well as, remember the 2,100 National Guard troops the president already sent there.

Where the troops is still being worked out in terms of the details. But the fact that the present is now engaging active-duty military in this effort shows he continues to follow up on a key promise from his own 2016 campaign, cracking down on illegal invasion.

And the breaking news again tonight, reports that the president is considering at least an executive order of some type that would crack down on who exactly can get asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Bottom line is, the president already tweeted days ago, Sean, that he might have to shut the border down altogether. This might be one step in that direction until he feels that the situation is under control, Sean.

HANNITY: And as we pointed out he has a legal and constitutional authority to do so. Ed in Washington tonight, great reporting. Thank you.

The New York Times reporting that President Trump as he just mentioned considering executive action to stop migrants from entering the country. It'd be similar to Trump's previous travel ban.

Joining us now with reaction, former Secret Service agent NRA TV contributor, Dan Bongino, along with Fox News contributor investigative reporter, Sara Carter. You see her often on Fox News -- Fox and Friends weekend, Rachel Campus-Duffy. Good to see you all.

Sara, you are down there. You reported to us that in fact you saw people with MS-13 tattoos. I want as you're speaking to put up the video we just saw. And that is if they get to the southern border, this is when they were at the border with Mexico.

Mexican police did not have a very large presence and they're banging down that fence and then you see them rushing across the border and they didn't do anything, that's not going to happen here.

SARA CARTER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: That's right, Sean. I think people should be very concerned about what's happening here. Remember, a lot of these people that are crossing they've been couched, they know what to say. This is the reason why the president is considering this drastic action. So, they get to the border. They try to clean, credible fear, asylum.

They know the stories they need to say to get the asylum pre-screeners to approve them into the country so that they can actually get a court date. These are really deep concerns here within ICE. I was on the phone with ICE agents, as well as border patrol agent.

This is a large group of people. And remember, it's swelled as it went through Mexico. So, we had the people coming from Honduras through Guatemala and then some of the people in Guatemala turned back and went back to Honduras but then the rest of them kept moving and what happened was the drug cartels kept adding to it.

So, they were putting their own people in, the Smugglers. And today I just got information and some photos actually right before coming on the show that in Guatemala they found seven little children, unaccompanied minors with no parents that they've now taken them to a facility, a social worker's facility and they're keeping them there.

So, people are willing to do almost anything. Remember, these aren't just migrants looking for work. Some of them are, but there's also people in there that are willing to cross the line. There are criminals and they are willing to do things like smuggle children into the country that are unaccompanied.

HANNITY: Dan Bongino, the president has been clear and one thing you can say about President Trump, when he says something he means it. You heard the vice president, if there's any confrontation on our southern border it will be precipitated by people that do not respect our Constitution, our rule of law, our borders and our sovereignty. They will cause whatever confrontation happens. And you have even people on the left, though, they all say wow, they want open borders clearly.

DAN BONGINO, CONTRIBUTOR, NRATV: Yes, they're huge, Sean. A lot of this is being driven by a Honduran congressman, Mr. Fuentes who has been driven by radical far left ideology, as matter of fact, he didn't even expect the caravan to grow as large as it did.

But let me just ask a simple question to our far-left friends who have been, Sean, conspicuously silent on this. What's the point of a border? I mean, seriously, if 5,000 people can walk across a border with "air" quotes here, illegally into the United States without being vetted, what's the point? And they keep saying, hey, prove to us that there were criminals in there.

No, no, we don't have to prove anything. They were entering the country illegally or threatening to.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: But there's a bigger point.

BONGINO: You have to prove to us that you're not criminals, not the other way around.

HANNITY: Nobody can vouch for every person there and then let's assume that the 99 percent just want a better life. Nobody can vouch for anybody.

Rachel, one of the things that I think people need to understand. If we had the border wall built them coming to the border wouldn't be a problem at all.

RACHEL CAMPOS-DUFFY, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: It's absolutely true, Sean. And one of the things that was brought up today again by Secretary Neilson in her very good interview with Martha MacCallum earlier today, 30 percent of those little kids that you see mixed in MS-13 and other adults that we don't know who they are in that caravan.

Thirty percent of the girls that are on this journey are sexually assaulted, almost 20 percent of the young boys are sexually assaulted. Where's the Me Too movement? Where are all the Hollywood people that were staging protest earlier this summer about the situation with the unaccompanied children being separated.

If this is really about the kids where are now on this issue? This is heartbreaking stuff on nine-year-olds getting, you know, they are having to give pregnancy to 9-year-olds at the border. Our U.S. officials are having to do that.

This is crazy stuff. The left needs to do some soul searching because it is their open border policy, they're encouraging, they're celebrating this, and in some cases they're organizing it. And they bear some responsibility for sure.

HANNITY: All right. Rachel, thank you. Dan, by the way, congratulation on your new book. Sara, great reporting. And we appreciate all of you being with us.

When we come back, Tomi Lahren on the streets of Los Angeles what do they think about this caravan. You won't believe what they have to say. Also, Anthony Scaramucci, Herman Cain, they weigh in. More breaking news as Hannity continues tonight.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: All right. So as the migrant caravan makes it way north right to our southern border, Fox Nation's Tomi Lahren, Foxnation.com hits the streets to Los Angeles asking people what they thought. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TOMI LAHREN, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Can I ask you a question real quick. Are you aware at all of what's going on at our border with the migrant caravan coming in thousands of people coming from Central America, what do you think?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I think it's a place to be at, I can see why a lot of people want to come.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: If I was living outside the United States I would do everything I could to get here.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: If you don't stop tis caravan there's going to be more. There's already one building.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I don't think that the entire caravan is filled with bad people and hombres.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We just can't a bunch of people crashed the border. That's insane.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: There should be some amnesty granted to them because of the travesties that are occurring in their country.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: If you take of the American people first and foremost before we deal with anybody else's country's and their problem.

LAHREN: Do you think we should have a wall--

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No.

LAHREN: -- on the southern border to stop people from just coming in?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No. There should be no wall.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: No. A wall barrier is the stupidest possible thing.

(CROSSTALK)

LAHREN: Why is that?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Because look at history. Look at the Great Wall of China.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: There should be no walls in our planet. It's just wrong. I mean, imagine every country had a wall, how we ever get around and move around.

LAHREN: Does it make you nervous about who would be coming over here since we really don't know who these people are?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No, because they really don't know who must the people are that are already here.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: God bless America and every one of you is welcome here. I love you. She's out.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Quick programming note, by the way, Tomi will be a part of the all-new Fox nation first look. And that airs Sunday night 8 p.m. right here on the Fox news Channel. Actually, I might even be on the Fox nation. I do. It's going to be big. Anyway, Tomi will tell you how to become a founding member of Fox Nation and the new streaming service.

But first, joining us now, author of the bestseller "Trump: The Blue-Collar President," Anthony Scaramucci. And from America Fighting Back PAC, chairman Herman Cain. Good to see you both.

HERMAN CAIN, CHAIRMAN, AMERICA FIGHTING BACK PAC: Thank you.

HANNITY: Mooch, starting with you. This is really important. One thing that you write about in your book that is so true about Donald Trump. He says it, he means it.

ANTHONY SCARAMUCCI, FORMER WHITE HOUSE COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR: No question. He is a deliver on his promises and literally goes down the list. The legendary Steve Roth from Vornado Realty said about the president. He takes out a yellow piece of paper he writes it down on the list and he checks off the list methodically. And so, he is super happy that he is fulfilling these campaign promises.

And so, the border thing will get straightened out. And as you know, Sean, it's important for the American people to understand the tightness at the border and the reduction of the illegal immigration has led to taking out the slack in the labor market and that's why the African-American labor numbers are so fantastic as well the Hispanic-American labor number. So, the president is getting directly what he wants.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: And record states. Records, Asian-Americans, African-Americans, Hispanic-American.

SCARAMUCCI: No question.

HANNITY: Women in the workforce. Amazing statistics which should be in people's minds in 12 days.

Herman Cain, we saw the video earlier what happened at the Mexico border the southern border. And we saw offenses and they were allowed to get through. That's not going to happen here. If they do make it to our southern border and I pray they do not, any precipitation any charge like that is going to be met with our military.

I don't want anybody getting hurt. I would argue that the overwhelming majority these people want a better life which I can appreciate a lot, but we don't know, we can't vouch for not any one person in there and others will mix in with them. But it would be precipitated by Mexico also allowing this.

CAIN: You're absolutely right. We have a president that has clearly stated in his own words. This is our house. He has also stated he will protect the United States of America at all costs. This president has given notice to the Democrats, the media and the lunatics. This is our house.

Secondly, if you were standing in the front door of your home and people showed up that you did not know, and they had no credentials, would you let them in your house? The answer is no. And fortunately, we have a president that is saying exactly the same thing. This is our house.

HANNITY: I hope to God they understand this is real. By the way, congrats on your new group. Mooch, congrats on your new book, "Trump, the Blue- Collar President" Amazon.com, bookstores everywhere.

All right. More "Hannity" right after this.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: All right. That's unfortunately all the time we have left. Remember, in 12 days you get to decide. Four hundred thirty-five members of Congress up for reelection. States like Florida, governor, senator. Then we have Tennessee, then we have Missouri, then we have Nevada, then we have Arizona, then we have even Montana can be one, and Indiana can be one and you could make it all happen. Even West Virginia and New Jersey are now in play. Two days.

Let not your heart be troubled. There she is. Laura Ingraham takes it away from the sewer.



