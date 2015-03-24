DNC rewind: What wasn't in Obama's speech?

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," September 7, 2012. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, HOST OF "HANNITY": And tonight, for the hour, we expose the lies and distortions that Democrats attempted to sell you at the convention this week in Charlotte. Now, we will going to expose all the nasty rhetoric that flowed from behind the podium. And while the mainstream media sleeps, we'll going to tell what you didn't hear from many of the speakers and we'll tell you the truth about the economy tonight. The truth about the Bin Laden raid tonight and we will lay out the untold story of the GM bailout and we will also reveal what the 2012 DNC will really be remembered for. And by the way, no, it is not Bill Clinton. Now, this is an investigation you will only see tonight right here on "Hannity." And we begin with an in-depth look into President Obama's acceptance speech. It was an address that was filled with a laundry list of new promises. Let's show you a recap.

PRESIDENT OBAMA: We choose this path, we can create a million new manufacturing jobs in the next four years. If you choose this path, we can cut our oil imports in half by 2020 and support more than 600,000 new jobs in natural gas alone. Yes, my plan will continue to reduce the carbon pollution that is heating our planet. I will use the money we are no longer spending on war to pay down our debt and put more people back to work. My plan would cut our deficit by $4 trillion.

HANNITY: Now, if the past three-and-a-half years are any indication, what you just heard would be part of a list of broken promises. And the question is, should he win another term? After all, Mr. President, you failed to make good on your word countless times. And so, before you start promising us the world yet again, you may want to work on a few of these old pledges.

OBAMA: No family making less than $250,000 a year will see any form of tax increase. Today, I am pledging to cut the deficit. We inherited by half by the end of my first term in office. We will have the negotiations televised on C-span so people can see who is making arguments on behalf of their constituents.

Guantanamo will be closed, no later than one year from now.

Transparency and the rule of law will be the touchstones of this presidency.

If you choose change, you will have a nominee who doesn't take a dime from Washington lobbyists, doesn't take a dime from Washington tax. And when I am president, their days of setting the agenda in Washington will be over.

HANNITY: Now, of course those broken promises were conveniently left out of last night's speech. And interestingly enough, also absent from his remarks were some of his biggest so-called accomplishments. Now, not once last night did he talk about ObamaCare by name and he didn't even mention his stimulus plan. No, he is not campaigning on the so-called achievements, well, he is running away from them. And that's because he wants you to forget about his failures and the price tag that they come along with and once again believe the hype, the hope, the change. Obama -- change, change, change. Unfortunately, I don't think that's going to happen this time around. Joining me to now expose the truth behind the Democratic Convention is former Alaska Governor, Fox New contributor Sarah Palin. Governor, so many broken promises. The media in this country ignores them. And he has comes up with a cut-paste, you know, speech again last night with a whole new laundry list of promises. It seems like we've got to focus on the old ones first, don't we?

SARAH PALIN, FORMER ALASKA GOVERNOR: Well, we do. And those repeated promises. And then as you are suggesting that a whole host of new promises, really is a slap in the face of the electorate. There is an estimation of an unintelligent voting block out there, I think that President Obama is assuming will continue to want to get free stuff, despite free stuff will replace freedom. And he's just assuming that that voting bloc will be large enough to get him back in there. But I just pray that Americans will open their eyes between now and November when they know that they'll have to make that choice between free stuff or freedom. You can't have both.

HANNITY: Governor, I watched last night, watched really closely, watched all the speeches as a matter of fact during this convention, boring, stale, uninspiring, out of ideas. I just didn't feel it this time. And I knew in 2008, something huge was happening. I mean, them moving it inside, the weather was perfect, that was part of it. You know, what are the adjectives that you use?

PALIN: Well, last night, it was very painful to watch the President's speech. And that is not just because we knew that he was not telling Americans the truth, with his suggestions of how well things were going and how well things will go if we gave him four more years of these repeated, failed policies. But you are right. There was a lack of enthusiasm, a lack of passion for this country. A lack of sincerity when it came to, for instance, his claims of supporting our troops.

And yet, many of us look back just a number of months ago and remember a specific about the troops, for instance, where he was ready and willing to throw our troops under the bus, if he didn't get his way on budgets and debt ceiling increases, he was going to withhold, there was willing too, the troops' paychecks. So as he talked about the support that he has for, again, for instance, the troops, all you have to do is go back in time and the very recent past and realize that he contradicts himself. He really is the antithesis of consistency that you would hope would be in a president.

HANNITY: We'll going to get into this, the great detail tonight, the truth about the Bin Laden raid, it wouldn't have happened, if his policies that he supported had been implemented on EIT, Gitmo rendition. Same with GM, how much they still owe the taxpayers. We will get into those details tonight. And some more details about, I think the single thing this convention may be remembered for are the delegates. You know, they removed God and Jerusalem is the capital of Israel from the platform, and you hear -- I can't remember a convention where they booed God or said, no to God in a convention.

PALIN: I know, I know. That was the equivalent -- it was the equivalent of us thrice denying our lord. And you know, go back into New Testament teachings on what happened then.

HANNITY: Three times I guess before --

PALIN: Yes. That's right.

HANNITY: Before the L.A. mayor said, I don't care what you say, we are going to do what we want anyway.

PALIN: And Sean, want to discard God from what a platform is a list of your priorities. What is most important to you, collectively as a political body, for what seemed to be the majority of the delegates, wanting God out of there.

HANNITY: Yes. PALIN: I thought was quite disrespectful of other good Democrats who are out there who have that faith, who understand God-given rights and are not ashamed of proclaiming that it is God who gives us our rights.

HANNITY: I think it showed the views of a few in the hall. And I think they were reaching out to energize their base. But the other thing about this convention that strikes me and I want to get your thoughts on this is that, you know, Bill Clinton who said that Obama played the race card on him, was brought in to save the day. Interestingly, the Romney campaign has come out with an ad, reminding us what Clinton said about Obama in 2008. Let's roll this.

NARRATOR: As the economy gets worse, Barack Obama calls on Bill Clinton to help his failing campaign.

FMR. PRES. BILL CLINTON (D), UNITED STATES: It's about which candidate is more likely to return us to full employment.

NARRATOR: He's a good soldier, helping his party's president. But what did Bill Clinton say about Barack Obama in 2008?

CLINTON: Give me a break. This whole thing is the biggest fairytale I have ever seen.

NARRATOR: Twenty three million Americans struggling for work. A middle class falling further behind.

CLINTON: Give me a break.

MITT ROMNEY (R), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I'm Mitt Romney. And I approved this message.

HANNITY: Is that a good lawyer defending a guilty client, Governor?

PALIN: Yes. That's exactly what it is. And here, Obama is still sprinkling that fairy dust and this fairytale that he wants Americans to buy again for another four years.

HANNITY: And thanks, Governor. And coming up tonight...

