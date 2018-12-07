Dining with Doocy contest winner Cristina Montero's Americana-style tres leches cake

Last month we began a contest to find America’s happiest recipes from viewers across the nation. This morning we met one of the winners, Cristina Montero, and learned her happy recipe.

RECIPE: AMERICANA STYLE TRES LECHES CAKE

1 boxed vanilla cake mix

14 oz. can of evaporated milk

14 oz. can of sweetened condensed milk

16 oz. carton of heavy whipping cream

1 large tub of whipped topping

1 cup fresh red berries (raspberries or strawberries)

1 cup fresh blue berries (blackberries or blueberries)

Optional flavor enhancements: vanilla extract or a preferred liqueur

Use a stand mixer to mix and bake the cake in accordance with the instructions on the box. Check cake box for required ingredients, which are usually eggs, oil, and water. Once the cake comes out of the oven, take a fork and puncture the cake until it has completely crumbled. Pay particular attention to the corners and edges. In a pitcher, combine the evaporated milk, sweetened condensed milk, heavy whipping cream, and flavor enhancement to taste (optional). Stir until the liquid is smooth. Once the cake has cooled, use the pitcher to pour your liquid mixture over the entire cake. Top the cake with the whipped topping. Use the red and blue berries to decorate your cake to resemble the stars and stripes of the American flag. Refrigerate the cake for 8-12 hours. The longer the cake sets, the more moisture gets absorbed. Count your blessings and happily savor each bite!