Dershowitz: We have to leave it to the cities, voters to decide how to fix problems

DAN BONGINO, HOST: Tucker, thanks a lot.

Welcome to “Hannity.” I'm Bongino, in tonight for Sean.

Independence Day is right around the corner. And this year, President Trump is planning to honor America with a very special Fourth of July celebration in Washington, D.C., complete with military aircraft flyovers, historic tanks from one of the biggest firework shows in history.

But not everyone is excited. Per usual come the mainstream media is trying to rain on the parade, literally. Check this out.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's just obscene, it really is. And I just hope that it does not spoil the whole day.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You see that this is really problematic to the D.C. City Council for several reasons.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: As a native Washingtonian, I find this to be offensive. I don't need a tank in my front lawn to tell my neighbor I'm a patriot.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: So, what is the message that Donald Trump is trying to send rolling tanks down the Constitution Avenue? Who is that message to? It's certainly not the tyrants, because he likes tyrants. He loves tyrants.

It's not to the Putin. It's not to Kim Jong-un. It is not to the Saudis.

Is it to our friends? Is it to Western democracy who does not like it? Or is it to us? Is it the resistance in this country?

It is always a threat when you roll military. But to whom it is a threat? And I expect the threat is to his fellow Americans.

BONGINO: You heard that right, Joy Reid feels threatened by a patriotic celebration.

Meanwhile, out-of-work backup quarterback Colin Kaepernick is busy calling the Betsy Ross American flag racist because it represents the 13 colonies and in the 1700s some colonial citizens owned slaves. According to "The Wall Street Journal," the former backup cornerback turned social justice warrior called on Nike to remove a patriotic sneaker featuring the Betsy Ross flag from the shelf. And naturally, Nike was happy to oblige. No word of Colin Kaepernick still triggered.

Joining us now with reaction on American values under assault is Fox News correspondent-at-large, Geraldo Rivera, and the founder of SkyBridge Capital, Anthony Scaramucci.

Anthony, good to see you, buddy.

ANTHONY SCARAMUCCI, FOUNDER, SKYBRIDGE CAPITAL: Great to be with you.

BONGINO: I'll go to you first.

So, I thought with Kaepernick during his infamous NFL protest, he specifically made the point that it was not about the flag. But now, a flag appears on Nike shoes and it's about the flag all of a sudden?

SCARAMUCCI: So, Nike is making a strategic bet. What they want to do is they want to go for the inner city. They want to go for the youth. They want to play the social justice core. So, white affluent sneaker buyers, they decided not to do that.

That is against the Michael Jordan adage. You remember what Michael Jordan said? He said, yes, I don't care Republicans and Democrats buy sneakers.

They are making a big mistake. And it would be a better corporate strategy to be more inclusive.

BONGINO: Yes.

SCARAMUCCI: On a military, can I talk to a second about that?

BONGINO: Yes, go ahead.

SCARAMUCCI: On the military, I was actually against it. Now, I want to be fair and balanced, because I'm often worried about, you know, what Eisenhower said about the industrial complex, and then I talked to several veterans today, and I talked to a lot of people about the Gulf War parade, and I turned it around.

I view it now, as I understand what the president is trying to do. He is trying to celebrate patriotism. He is trying to celebrate the freedom that the military has presented and represented for the United States.

So, I have to confess honestly. When I first heard about it I was less happy about it. But once again, the president has way better instincts than I do about the American people.

BONGINO: I guess he has very good instincts. He always has.

Geraldo, I will go to you on this. Is this the dumbest business move in modern American history by Nike? Are they just trolling all of us? I mean, why make an issue out of this?

This is a ground ball. It's the American flag. It's not some partisan symbol. What's going on here?

GERALDO RIVERA, CORRESPONDENT-AT-LARGE: You know, in terms of Nike, I would love to talk about the parade also, the whole world loves the parade. They only hated because Donald Trump proposed it.

In Nike's case, it seems that they are running so scared. They are afraid to offend anybody. They are so politically correct that they would unravel a deal that was well involved and had really no offense meant to anybody.

Betsy Ross, my family and I were in Philadelphia recently. You pass her house, the flag that she sewed in 1776 is there out the window. People just relate to it.

You know, It is preposterous to think that you cannot -- what are you going to do take down the Washington Monument next? Because he had slaves, Thomas Jefferson and so forth?

In terms of the parade in Washington, I have to say that, you know, I'm really -- this is a symbol of the partisan toxic malignant atmosphere we have in our country. If you see how Republicans feel about the country right now according to these surveys as compared to the way Democrats feel about this country now according to these surveys, it is amazing.

People on the left hate our president so much that they are willing to just put a negative spin on anything. How many times have you seen a flyover and an athletic event?

BONGINO: Yes.

RIVERA: You know, everybody loves them except and until President Trump is the one proposing them.

BONGINO: Yes, you get goose bumps with those flyovers.

SCARAMUCCI: In the Super Bowl --

BONGINO: I remember as a Secret Service agent being at the World Series when George W. Bush threw out that first pitch. I mean, there were no Democrats and Republicans, it was only Americans there at that point.

SCARAMUCCI: I mean, that's the thing, the polarity that Geraldo is talking about, you have a really bad corporate strategy on Nike. They do so much more trying to bring everybody --

BONGINO: You know, I hate to play devil's advocate, but it is fair, some of the response I have heard from liberals is Nike stock is up and the sails have gone up.

SCARAMUCCI: You did not ask me as a capital manager. Capital manager when the stock fell off, I looked at it and said they are making the right bet, they will sell more sneakers if they do this.

But here's the problem, you have to be long-term greedy in a society in a culture, because the pendulum will swing again, Dan. There will be way better off being more inclusive than just focusing on the short term of the strategy.

BONGINO: I agree with you and Geraldo, I agree with Anthony 100 percent. This was a dumb long-term move. I love this country. I bleed red, white, and blue and always have. I think it is a long term really silly play.

But this constant reflection, Geraldo, by the left on the negatives of America, focusing on our original sin rather than the blood we've bleed on foreign soil, and World War II and World War II, freeing nations, cemeteries we have overseas with our greatest generation left there, I get it. Every country has some form of original sin, many countries were born out of some violence or aggression, but the United States has done such wonderful things.

What is with this constant harping with the left on the negative all the time? How was this a winner?

RIVERA: Part of the problem, Dan, and, Anthony, is that we do not have unifying moments anymore. Look right now what is happening. We have our women's soccer team is in the World Cup, they are going to the finals for the third year in a row. Under ordinary circumstances we would be right on, we would be watching in the bars and high-fiving them back slapping each other, but because someone asked Megan Rapinoe, the captain or the co- captain of the team whether she would visit the White House if they won the World Cup, she said no, because she opposes his policy.

So, the performance of our national team in the World Cup, something we should all be extolling, the virtue and our kids should be watching and want it is do you like Trump, you don't like Trump, you visit the White House, you don't visit the White House, it is melancholy and sad.

Objectively, speaking, the country is doing great. The economy has expanded for 21 straight months. Minority unemployment is at historic lows. The wealth gap for the first time in many years appears to be lessening.

You know, there is great opportunity to the president's trade deal. When he walked into the DMZ and cross the line into North Korea, everybody should've been celebrating. You know, if you want to make peace, as it was said, you don't speak to your friends, you speak with your enemies. The president went into North Korea, the first president ever. Everybody should be celebrating that.

But because this hatred of Donald Trump is so intense that he becomes this synonym for the nation. And I think it's very distressing. People should get over themselves. I mean, as a kid you watch the Fourth of July parades, and you get a tear in your eye watching the old veterans, the World War I guy, the World War II guy, and they often and you're watching the -- I mean, it is a wonderful life affirming, uniting moment, and here we are making it a bunch of crap.

BONGINO: Geraldo, Anthony, thanks a lot. I really appreciate.

SCARAMUCCI: Happy Fourth of July.

BONGINO: Thank you.

Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez visited a migrant holding center in Texas, sparking a firestorm of controversy after she claimed to have witnessed mistreatment by guards and unspeakable living conditions for detainees.

Fox News correspondent Trace Gallagher joins us live from our West Coast newsroom with the latest -- Trace.

TRACE GALLAGHER, CORRESPONDENT: And, Dan, nobody is disputing that the border facilities are unable to accommodate the crush of migrant families that have descended on the border. In fact, the report from homeland security inspector general says that the problem is a negative for everyone.

Quoting here: We are concerned that overcrowding and prolonged detention represent an immediate risk to the health and safety of DHS agents and officers and to those detained. But the comments made by members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus after touring the facility have brought this to an entirely different level. Watch.

REP. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ, D-N.Y.: They put them in rooms with no running water. And these women were being told by CBP officers to drink out of the toilet.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GALLAGHER: And tonight on Twitter, Ocasio-Cortez again used a highly controversial concentration camp comparison. But border officials are pushing back hard, saying everybody has access to fresh water and nobody has been told to drink from toilets.

The Reverend Samuel Rodriguez, president of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference, toured the same facilities at the very same time as the Congressional Hispanic Caucus and said, quoting: We found no soiled diapers, no deplorable conditions, and no lack of basic necessities. The reverend went on to say he was shocked by the misinformation by some members of Congress.

And breaking tonight, Dan, despite a backlog of 800,000 asylum cases in the immigration court, the U.S. district judge in Seattle has now blocked a Trump administration policy that would have kept asylum-seekers in custody pending their court dates. The move was meant to deter asylum-seekers from coming to the U.S., it will likely be appealed by the Justice Department very soon -- Dan.

BONGINO: Trace, thanks a lot.

Not to be outdone by other Democrats' immigration craziness, today, 2020 candidate Cory Booker who is trailing in the polls announce the plan to, quote, virtually eliminate immigrant detention and expand productions for illegal immigrants to executive order on day one as president.

Joining us with more is Fox News contributor Sara Carter, and Arizona Congressman Andy Biggs.

Sara, I'll go to you first.

You know, what's kind of interesting about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her protest here is that she voted against some of the money to go down and alleviate some of the conditions that she is complaining about. And not only that, Sara, she also celebrated Wayfair employees who walked out while the company was trying to sell beds to get children off the floor in the facilities.

Am I misreporting this?

SARA CARTER, CONTRIBUTOR: No, you are not misreporting anything, Dan. Who is misreporting is Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. She is the one that's misrepresenting herself and misrepresenting what she saw at the border patrol in Texas.

I was on the phone all day today as well, talking to agents in Texas, in Arizona, about the claims that she made. They are absolutely false. They say because mainly they have video cameras inside all of these facilities, so if people were forced to drink out of toilets or if agents mistreated the people that were being held, then they would see that on these tapes. And they have seen no such thing.

So right there, she needs to come clean and talk about -- like she did when she said they were not getting shampoo and toiletries. She eventually had to come clean and had to admit, yes, that the border patrol agents -- that, you know, Department of Homeland Security is providing those products, and those necessary -- toiletries to the people who are crossing the border. It's absolutely insane.

BONGINO: Yes. Congressman, I have decent sources at Border Patrol, I'm sure that in your job you do as well. I've heard the story about forcing a woman to drink from the toilet. Which if true, somebody should've been prosecuted.

It is absolutely categorical nonsense. That is false. She is making it up. I don't know where she got this from. If she misheard something more is just making it up.

But my question to you is, these are the same Democrats with them and their media acolytes have told us for a month that there's no crisis, nothing to worry about, everybody look the other way. I mean, what are we supposed to -- I thought it was a crisis? Now, it's a crisis all of a sudden?

REP. ANDY BIGGS, R-ARIZ.: Yes, here's the thing, Dan. The narrative that they have been living on was this manufactured crisis. It is absolutely crumbling.

If you look at polling today, there is a majority of all people from all parties and persuasions. They say that there is a crisis on the border. So, the next thing she does and her cohorts, they come in and say, well, these are concentration camps. There's atrocities going on here. Those aren't accurate either.

So, what's happening is they are being exposed, but because they believe in this kind of Alinsky type of method of, you just keep telling lies about this stuff, you still keep making it up, to facilitate their narrative, because they don't want Trump to get a political victory. They are for open borders, that's what is happening.

It is astounding to me, but like Sara, I was on the phone with my contacts today. They were like, this is -- that's crazy. And it didn't happen. And you saw that from the group of pastors that were there at the same time. They said, where is she coming from?

BONGINO: You know, Sara, what is fascinating case too is how the Democrats always to, quote, Thomas Sowell, a legendary economist, they always start the story in the middle. They say, well, these facilities are overcrowded and the conditions are deplorable, so we should look into it.

But when you ask the obvious question, Ms. Ocasio-Cortez, why are they overcrowded? Well, we have not done anything about Flores, there is no wall, there's very little before Donald Trump in Central America to stop the flow -- you were down there, you saw -- if we extend the wall, we would not have an overcrowding problem.

CARTER: That is absolutely true, and I spent a lot of time of the border. For many, many years I have been traveling to the U.S./Mexico border as well, not just Central America. But really working and watching what was happening with agents on the ground and a lot of the immigrants that were trying to come across.

And you know what I can say, Dan, what I saw were agents that put everything on the line to save people that were crossing. People that were actually coming across the border who sometimes were ill, whose first hospital that they saw was a border patrol agent delivering them to safety or trying to help their child. And I think this is what is not coming across to the American public.

BONGINO: Yes. Congressman, you know, I saw a picture today that was very touching, a border patrol agent in the water throwing himself into the river to save a young migrant child who was clearly in distress in the water.

You know, granted, any large agency will have a few bad apples -- I mean, listen, you are up in Congress, I'm sure that you are familiar with a few bad apples up there too.

BIGGS: Yes.

BONGINO: But the border patrol, these are heroic men and women, and Sara just said, put their butts on the line every day, they are not getting rich. I was a police officer. No one is living the life as a police officer. I'm sorry, you are not getting rich there.

It's really a shame that the Democrats have used them as a ping-pong ball here for their political lens. It's a shame.

BIGGS: Yes, absolutely right, Sara is right and you are right. You've got 17,000 roughly agency and personnel and border control, and you might have a dozen that are not doing what they should do, but the vast majority are giving their best effort to try to get this done.

Don't forget -- never forget this, that the people that are complaining about -- and making up, it looks they're fabricating. You know, it just doesn't make sense, these are the same people that want to get eliminate all of ICE, and they would like to get rid of border patrol, they do not want internal enforcement of our laws. And so, they are politically biased all the way.

BONGINO: They are the problem.

Sara, Congressman Biggs, thanks so much.

We have breaking news on deep state corruption. Tom Fitton, John Solomon, Gregg Jarrett, plus, a one-on-one interview -- I'm looking forward to this -- with Congressman Devin Nunes, straight ahead. We'll be right back.

BONGINO: Welcome back to “Hannity.”

Breaking tonight, Judicial Watch has uncovered even more irregularities in the Clinton email probe, as a former State Department official testified under oath that he had major concerns about the fact that Hillary Clinton's team, quote, called out 30,000 emails back in 2015 and didn't follow National Archive standards.

More on this in a moment. But, first, a bombshell story from "The Hill's" John Solomon. In an exclusive interview with "The Hill", a Russian oligarch and former Paul Manafort business client reveals that he was interviewed by the FBI in the fall of 2016, and cast doubt on the phony Russian collusion narrative. But check this out, according to Solomon, the FBI interview was never provided by Team Mueller even though it provided potential proof of innocence.

Joining me now for reaction is Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett, "The Hill's" John Solomon, and Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton.

John, I'll go to you first. This bombshell story, I tweeted out before, I was reading through. This is incredible.

So, we have a Russian oligarch, with unquestionable ties to Putin. They were friends at one point.

JOHN SOLOMON, THE HILL: Right.

BONGINO: Oleg Deripaska, I don't think that he runs from that, a metals magnate.

SOLOMON: Right.

BONGINO: But his connections to Russia are not in question, he is interviewed by the FBI, according to your story. And in that interview by the FBI, he has asked about this potential collusion between members of the Trump team.

SOLOMON: That's right.

BONGINO: And take it from there about his answer and what was not provided to team protecting Paul Manafort.

SOLOMON: It is really important to understand that in September 2016, Oleg Deripaska had some real credibility with the FBI, because six years earlier, when Bob Mueller was the director of the FBI, and Andrew McCabe was working Russian crime, they asked Oleg Deripaska to fund the secret mission to try to rescue a captured FBI agent who was hostage in Iran. So, we go to a Russia, we ask him to spend his own money to rescue one of our own people. He gained a lot of credibility from that.

So, they show up at his house in 2016 in the middle of the election. They say, listen, we think Paul Manafort, your former business associate, is coordinating with Russia to hijack this election.

I don't know for sure if I can tell you, I think it's nonsense. The guy owes me money. The Russian government would come to me and asked me before they use them on such a sensitive operation. I think you are barking up the wrong tree.

That is so significant from a discovery standpoint. Here's why: they go to the court one month later. This is a September interview. October, they go to the court, the FISA court, they don't tell the FISA court when they deposited the theory that there is collusion going on. They talk to one of the trusted Russian sources and he knocked it down.

But more significantly, Paul Manafort goes to trial. He's in the middle of this whole collusion and corruption question and they don't provide that interview with the FBI to his legal defense team, that's known in the legal world as a Brady violation and it could open up a new door of appeal, an avenue of appeal for Paul Manafort's legal team.

BONGINO: Yes, John, it's incredible story. Everyone should check it out.

Greg, going to you here from the legal side. We've seen this over and over with the Mueller team. Potential exculpatory information, whether it is the alleged tapes of Papadopoulos claiming that he has nothing to do with the Russians, whether it's Konstantin Kilimnik who is, of course, connected to Paul Manafort and they make nefarious thing, until we find out, Kilimnik was a source for the Obama State Department too.

We see this again and again, now with Oleg Deripaska indicating there was an no conclusion, and it's kept away from team Manafort and hidden in the Mueller -- in the little Mueller little Al Capone's vault here.

GREGG JARRETT, LEGAL ANALYST: You mentioned Brady violation, it's a Supreme Court decision, Brady versus Maryland in 1963.

Prosecutors like Mueller must always turn over to the defense any exculpatory information, failure to do so is a due process violation of the Fifth and 14th Amendments. Now we learn through John's great reporting, it wasn't the Deripaska exculpatory evidence was never handed over to Paul Manafort's team. So, the remedy for that is to go to the judge and make a motion to set aside the verdict. You have to prove a nexus, so that will be the challenge for Manafort's lawyers.

But, you know, it doesn't surprise me that it happened, because the guy in charge of the Paul Manafort case was Andrew Weissmann, who has a long and disgraceful history of being caught, threatening witnesses and suppressing evidence. He is a prosecutorial terrorist. And a numerous complaints have been filed against him.

And yet, here is another example, when I read John story, it's got to be Andrew Weissmann. It has to be.

BONGINO: Yes, this case has been a disgrace the way it's been handled.

Tom, I'll go to you. I read your report tonight from Judicial Watch, another great piece of work. So, we find out that officials at the State Department sounded the alarm about the is 30,000 emails that have been called like they were hunting off a herd or something. They eliminated these 30,000 emails.

You know, why have we not heard about this sooner? Why did this not come out sooner? Where were the whistle-blowers?

TOM FITTON, JUDICIAL WATCH PRESIDENT: Well, because the same Justice Department and State Department that were targeting Trump as we are discussing here were protecting Hillary Clinton.

And this senior official of the State Department was a senior records official. He saw that famous picture of Hillary Clinton looking at the Blackberry and he raise questions about, what is going on here? Does she have an email account?

So, he testified essentially that the State Department knew about the email system and didn't tell anyone about it. And then once they found out -- then they found out that she had all of these email records, or finally admitted that she did, they allowed her to on her own go through and tell them what was government records and what wasn't, which was inappropriate and it turns out they ended up destroying 33,000 records, including they tried to destroy classified information.

And then thirdly, thirdly, he says the under-classified materials specifically on the Benghazi case. So, that meant they were sending out the door materials that was unmarked as classified even though they knew it was classified, further putting national security at risk, not only to protect themselves, to protect Hillary, because they didn't want even more classified information associated with her account, obviously, to protect her from being criminally prosecuted.

Unbelievable scandal, more than enough information for the Justice Department to reopen an investigation and not only Hillary Clinton's misconduct, but frankly Obama government officials misconduct certainly at the State Department.

BONGINO: John, Tom, Gregg, thanks a lot.

Also developing, "The Washington Post" is out with a new piece this week casting doubt on claims from Congressman Devin Nunes and others about mysterious Maltese professor Joseph Mifsud having ties to Western intelligence. Remember, Mifsud was at the center of the case against George Papadopoulos. And while Jim Comey cast him as a Russian agent, Mueller's report makes no such claim, and questions about whether or not Mifsud has undisclosed ties to the West and yet to be answered.

Here to respond to all of this is ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, Republican Congressman Devin Nunes.

Congressman Nunes, it's really great to talk to you. Your work on this case, I think when we look back on it, you will be remembered for it. You have done some incredible work, and I deeply appreciate it.

Having said that, the core of the conspiracy theory against Donald Trump has been that Joseph Mifsud had some ties to the Russian government, relayed information to Trump campaign member George Papadopoulos and that set off this tie of the FBI investigatory trail.

But, Congressman, Bob Mueller after millions of dollars, 500 search warrants, multiple FBI agents interviewing people makes no such claim in his report. He says Mifsud has Russian connection. That's far different than him being a Russian agent.

What are we missing here?

REP. DEVIN NUNES, R-CALIF.: Well, you know, Dan, there is always this saying where there is smoke, there is fire. But in this case, there's not even smoke, there's not even any ashes.

The fact that Joseph Mifsud who is a Maltese diplomat before he was a professor, he's seen in pictures with people like Boris Johnson, he's leading talks at NATO, he is involved with many U.S. agencies including the State Department and the FBI. And let's just top it off with this -- in early 2017, as the House Intelligence Committee is beginning our investigation, just steps away from that investigation.

Joseph Mifsud was guess where? In the U.S. Capitol at the invitation of the State Department or a group associated with the State Department. Members of Congress were there. So, look, the fact that Joseph Mifsud knows some Russians, yes, I think it's very likely.

The fact that Mueller ignores certain documents, that he actually uses - he uses pieces of news stories in his, what I call the Mueller dossier, the Mueller report. And in those same news reports, Dan, you have evidence in the news report where they call him - these writers, that they thought were good enough to use for - to make one point. They don't use the fact that those writers claimed that he was a Western intelligence asset.

So this whole Mifsud thing has stunk for a long time and it makes no sense. I have no idea whether or not if he's a Russian asset or a Western intelligence asset or a double agent or what. All I know is that after $40 million we still don't know any more than we knew before, and this is supposedly the guy that knew about the Clinton e-mails.

BONGINO: And Congressmen what are the suspicious pieces I found in "The Washington Post" report is they go - they emphasize at length Mifsud's efforts to cultivate relationships with Russians.

Well if he was a Russian asset then why is he cultivating relate - I mean you understand how that doesn't make any sense. So on one hand you were telling that Mifsud is the key figure in a Russian exchange of information with the Trump team to win an election. And on the other hand, in "The Washington Post" you're reporting that he's still taking trips to Russia, trying to ingratiate himself to people?

I mean, both of those stories can't be true at the same time?

NUNES: Well, the other weird thing about this Dan is that you have the mainstream media who got this totally wrong. They were wrong about the hoax. You talk about it on your show all the time. You've written a book on it. Many people that you just had on that - on just before us have talked about this.

When are they just going to give it up? Like these are Russian hoaxers. Like, what on earth is "The Washington Post" doing you know jumping back into the Russia hoax water. And I think what they found is they look foolish again

Because, look, the only guy that we know that is said for sure that Mifsud is a Russian asset, is guess who? James Comey, just about a month ago in the pages of "The Washington Post". And so then "The Washington Post" decide - they have all of their supposed sources that they don't name. I mean none of this makes any sense.

But I don't understand why the mainstream media continues to jump into these waters? Why don't they actually try to go get the truth? Right. They interview what - some - they interview a lady in the in the story that's at one time had affiliation.

She's a U.K. citizen Sambei or Samber (ph) I think is the name. You probably know the name.

BONGINO: Yes, sure. Arvinder Sambei. Yes.

NUNES: Yes, so why do you - so clearly, she knows Mifsud. Right? They interviewed her. Why not ask her at point-blank, you worked with this guy, you worked the State Department, you work with the FBI in the past? Who is this guy? Why would you not have a hold - you know two or three or four paragraphs, just interviewing her? She could probably tell you a lot on Joseph Mifsud.

BONGINO: And Congressman--

NUNES: And so Mueller couldn't call him a Russian asset.

BONGINO: I just got a few seconds up. But I just want to get this one last question. And also why isn't there some kind of damage assessment being done by the government if a Russian asset Joseph Mifsud, he's been palling around with U.K. intelligence? He was in the United States in February of 2017? Where is the damage assessment at this point?

NUNES: Well, there - and that's been our major point the whole time. If Mifsud was a Russian asset, my god, you've got the FBI, the State Department, the U.S. Congress, all of our allies, NATO, Boris Johnson - I mean, they've all been real consequence by this Russian asset - famous Russian asset Joseph Mifsud.

So, look, the fact that they're not doing a damage assessment, Dan, I think, tells you and the American people all you need to know. Highly unlikely that Mifsud is a Russian asset.

NUNES: Congressman, thanks so much for your work on this. It's really been incredible.

President Trump is already setting records in the 2020 election. We'll tell you how. And get reaction from Kayleigh McEnany, Lisa Boothe and Leslie Marshall when we come back.

BONGINO: Welcome back to “Hannity.” 2020 is fast approaching. Democrats have fielded over two dozen candidates in a mad scramble to unseat President Trump. But many Americans are ready to sign back up for a Trump second term.

"The New York Times" is reporting that Trump raised $105 million this second quarter. "The Times" notes this is more than Obama did in the same quarter of his presidency. President Trump remarked about the 2020 field that his Democratic Party challengers looked somewhat easier to debate than Clinton.

And Hillary Clinton is casting a long shadow over the 2020 election. Trump critic Jonah Goldberg writes in a recent editorial that Hillary Clinton's candidacy was an inflection point for the country, because it made the GOP turn towards nationalism, and the Democrats towards socialism. Goldberg remarks "She'll never be President, but she's made history nonetheless".

Joining us all to react to the 2020 News Independent Woman's Voice, Senior Fellow Lisa Boothe and Democratic Strategist, Leslie Marshall, both Fox News Contributors. Lisa I'll go to you first.

We've seen this lurch to the Far Left. I've said repeatedly this is the gift of the Trump presidency, is exposing the Left for what they've been essentially for 50 years. I mean, I took some notes before I came on.

I will tell you it's probably a long list.

BONGINO: It is, so I will have to give you the fruit bread (ph). I will have to give you the CliffsNotes. In the last few months we've heard talk of concentration camps in the U.S., infanticide, 70 percent tax rates, health care for illegals, government-run health care, the list goes on and on and on. I mean is this really a 51% majority agenda in America?

LISA BOOTHE, CONTRIBUTOR: Well, I think the biggest challenge for Democrats right now is the fact there's just so many candidates and there's not a lot of daylight between them on these policy issues. So that's why we've seen them try to be out crazy the other one essentially, to try to get noticed and attention in this crowded primary field.

But about Hillary Clinton pushing the party to the Left, I think what pushed the party to the Left was the fact that, they saw an establishment candidate like Hillary Clinton lose. You saw the DNC essentially back her over Bernie Sanders, and that infuriated a lot of progressives and people on the Left.

So I think you saw a lot of those types of candidates go forward in the 2018 cycle and more primary contests, the Democrats are used to seeing, it just progressive is more fired up based on that.

BONGINO: I'll go to 2020 Campaign National Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany. Forgive Kayleigh for not introducing you.

MCENANY: No worries.

BONGINO: You are a valuable voice in this conversation, of course. You know, this agenda I just mentioned to Lisa, which granted, is not every Democrat - I'm not going to do what they do to us and stereotyped the entire party. But these are issues that have come up.

I mean, I'm just quoting some Democrats concentration camps, Julian Castro 70 percent tax rate, health care for illegal aliens, everybody raises their hand. I mean how does this play in West Virginia and Pennsylvania coal country? I mean, is this a winner in these - in the swing state like Pennsylvania?

KAYLEIGH MCENANY, TRUMP 2020 CAMPAIGN NATIONAL PRESS SECRETARY: No, no, no, far from it. Let's be clear, these are asinine ideas. They're crazy ideas. They are insane. When you have 76 percent of the nation saying I want border security, 70 percent saying stricter immigration laws.

And what do Democrats say, "Oh, let's decriminalize border crossings. Let's abolish ICE". That's a great idea. Then they say, let's look at late-term abortion. 6 percent a support abortion until birth, and Democrats say sounds like a great idea. We'll endorse that.

They are becoming the party of the 6 percent and they can readily take that 6 percent as we at the Trump campaign and President Trump take the other 94 percent in a landslide re-election on November 3rd, 2020.

BONGINO: Leslie, I will go to you next here. I don't see this playing in Middle America. I don't get it. The Democrats have tried this lurch to the Left before. I mean, history's there for us all to read. They tried it with Mondale running on higher taxes. They tried it with Dukakis, they got absolutely fillet at the polls in both of those elections.

This is not a winner in a national - in an Electoral College national election. Well, can they come back from this?

LESLIE MARSHALL, CONTRIBUTOR: Oh, absolutely. If you look historically in the most recent elections, including Bill Clinton, the Democrats do in the primary tend to go to the Left, because of their base. And in the general, they come more to the center. I think this what will happen.

I want to disagree with Jonah, though, the Left pole is not Hillary Clinton, it is all Bernie Sanders. He got up and said he was a socialist. Some of his programs, the fight for $15 minimum wage, Medicare for all, these are embraced by all of the candidates and the majority of the Democrat party right now. And that wasn't Hillary that was all Bernie Sanders.

BONGINO: Leslie, a brief just follow-up with you. We've got a few seconds left. But I agree with you that in the past both parties will move back to the center after the general. But now that's getting harder with the internet generation and social media, it's all on tape now. Everybody raising their hand, that's going to be used over and over. That wasn't the case 30 years ago where you could slip in a comment here there.

MARSHALL: I don't think it's going to come down to Left or Right. People looking at a debate and saying who raised their hand, I mean, you know that in this - if we look at the numbers--

BOOTHE: No, but Leslie, you know how campaigns work. What's going to happen to Donald Trump campaigns--

MARSHALL: The numbers--

BOOTHE: --is going to play that. They're going to put that into an ad of all those democrats raising their hand--

MARSHALL: But Lisa, Lisa--

BOOTHE: Also one other difference between now on between that is--

MARSHALL: Let me know what you've got.

BOOTHE: --election in 2016 is the fact that President Trump's going to have a war chest of money. And so he doesn't have to just rely off that earned media like he did there in 2016 cycle. He's going to be able to dictate the terms of this message and how that gets across to voters and that's going to be critical for 2020.

BONGINO: Leslie quick follow-up.

MARSHALL: We're going to remember it Lisa, although we have two dozen people we're going to have two people on the stage at the end the Democratic--

BOOTHE: I don't have full time campaigns--

MARSHALL: --nominee is going to dictate. May I finish the Democratic candidate is going to dictate and we're going to see the money spread out among 24 along with the DNC's cash flow. Definitely, come up, you have just with Buttigieg and Sanders half of just what two people of what the President and the RNC raised. I'm not worried yet.

BONGINO: Ladies, thanks a lot. Really appreciate it.

There's no doubt about it, liberal cities are in crisis, dozen shot in Chicago, a conservative attacked by Antifa in Portland and an exploding homelessness crisis in multiple major cities. David Webb and Alan Dershowitz will be here when “Hannity” returns.

BONGINO: Welcome back to “Hannity.” As it's been reported on the show, liberal cities across the nation are in crisis - leftist policies gone amuck. Homelessness and poverty are skyrocketing, lawlessness and shootings are on the rise.

There's breaking news out of Chicago tonight as the city is facing turmoil on multiple fronts. Fox News Correspondent, Matt Finn joins us live from the Chicago Bureau with the latest, Matt.

MATT FINN, NATIONAL CORRESPONDENT: Dan, this evening Chicago police tell us that it was a brutally violent couple of days here over the weekend in this city. Between the dates of June 28th and June 30th Chicago police report 52 people were shot. Five people were killed, one was a juvenile, and there were 39 reported shooting incidents just over the weekend.

And in light of these staggering weekend crime numbers, Chicago Police say 2019 has had 7 percent fewer homicides than 2018, the lowest since 2016 police. Police give credit in part to their gun recovery efforts.

And in other news here in Chicago tonight new video obtained by Fox News now very much appears to place actor Jussie Smollett and the Osundairo brothers at the scene of the alleged hoax the night it happened here in Chicago.

Video shows one of the brothers in a red brimmed hat, that's important, because police notes indicate that the brother purchased a red hat to wear during the alleged hoax. Also for the first time, we appear to see what very much looks like Jussie Smollett walking around the street in the same white sweater he was seen wearing when police showed up to his apartment.

Jussie Smollett and his legal team insists that he is innocent, a victim of a true hate crime and had nothing to do with a hoax. Dan?

BONGINO: Thanks Matt. In his interview with Tucker Carlson, which aired last night, President Trump talked about the chaos and homelessness in liberal cities. Watch this.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT: You can't have what's happening - where police officers are getting sick just by walking the beat. I mean, they're getting actually very sick - where people are getting sick, where the people living there are living in hell to. Although, some of them have mental problems where they don't even know they're living that way. In fact, perhaps, they like living that way. They can't do that.

We cannot ruin our cities. And you have people that work in those cities. They work in office buildings and to get into the building, they have to walk through a scene that nobody would have believed possible three years ago. And this is the liberal establishment. This is what I'm fighting--

BONGINO: And an update to a story we covered last night, Portland police released photos of suspects in violent Antifa clashes that injured conservative writers and others. And according to newsbusters CBS, NBC, MSNBC and "The New York Times" all ignored the Antifa violence and beating of Andy Ngo.

Joining us now is host of "Reality Check" with David Webb on Fox Nation, and columnist at "The Hill", David Webb, and author of an "Intro to the Mueller Report", Harvard Law School emeritus professor Alan Dershowitz.

David I'll go to you first. I always say the irony of conservatism is conservative governance in cities benefits conservatives and liberals.

DAVID WEBB, "REALITY CHECK" HOST, FOX NATION: Right.

BONGINO: Yet the opposite is true for liberalism. It burns liberals and conservatives, the same time. I mean look at the Giuliani years compared to what's happening in New York right now with de Blasio. City is falling apart.

WEBB: Yes. I mean, the reality if you look at Dinkins to Giuliani and what happened in New York, what happened was proper policing and law enforcement. That's not a Left or Right issue. And law enforcement is frustrated.

I talked to officers in Chicago, not just about the Jussie Smollett case, but about how their policing. And they feel that the mayoral agency that runs the city doesn't have their back. It's not just the Mayor, but it's the establishment.

And now you're seeing the police in some form of a revolt saying, "We just want to do our job to protect citizens no matter what". That's common in law enforcement not the outliers that you occasionally have.

And in the summer when it heats up, Dan, you've seen this. The hot days of summer lead to a variety of things that increase in shootings, but robberies are also up. If you look at these ComStat report in these cities, you're starting to see it's a lagging indicator. But you're beginning to see robberies, you go to the precinct level.

The complaints from the commanders - the day commanders - this is a real problem not only in Chicago, but in many cities around the country - liberal run cities.

BONGINO: Now Professor Dershowitz wherever you see a liberal monopoly where they're in charge in these big cities, sadly many times you see high crime, you see lawlessness, you see some pockets of poverty that seem unbreakable. I mean, what's the common thread here? Obviously, it seems to be this liberal form of governance. Am I reading this wrong?

ALAN DERSHOWITZ, HARVARD LAW SCHOOL EMERITUS PROFESSOR: I think you're reading it wrong. I think when Ed Koch was Mayor of New York, New York was a wonderful city.

I live in New York part of the year now, I think it's a wonderful city. I don't support de Blasio for many of his economic reasons. But I think you way, way overstate the problems in New York and attribute them to one party rather than the other.

Chicago is a different story. Chicago really has very, very serious problems. Some of the West Coast cities have serious problems. But I think they're endemic often to urban centers where I think we really do have a problem.

That your initial - this - point made was about Antifa, I've been victims. When I've spoken at schools like Berkeley, I've been threatened by Antifa. And I really do think the government has to do something to stop extreme Left-wing threats and violence to Centrist, moderate liberal speakers like me. I'm not radical enough for Antifa so they try to prevent me from speaking. And that's been a real problem on university campuses.

Look, we live in a federal system and the federal system gives authority to the cities to make their own mistakes and our own decisions. So President really can't intrude on that except in extreme cases under the Supremacy Clause. We have to leave it to the cities and to the voters to decide whether they like what they get in the cities or not.

WEBB: Yes, on the legal analysis, Dan, I'll defer of course. Alan, great to see you, by the way, you look pretty good for the summer out there.

DERSHOWITZ: Going pretty good. Thank you.

WEBB: But you know the Koch administration had done something - and I've had this discussion and I live in New York. I love it like he does. That Koch had a relationship in and understanding of proper policing and neighborhood policing, that's a key difference, unfortunately, in these cities that fractured relationship.

On the Antifa issue, the FBI is waiting on them, their activities. He's right about the Supremacy Clause on a number of issues. I would never argue with his expertise on that--

BONGINO: It's kind of ridiculous that Antifa calls himself anti-fascists as they go to the streets and beat the crap out of people. Kind of an interesting--

WEBB: And final, if you allocate your--

DERSHOWITZ: I agree.

BONGINO: Thanks Alan and David, we got to run. Wait until you see our "Villain of the Day", that's next on HANNITY.

BONGINO: Welcome back to “Hannity.” Unfortunately, it's all the time we have left this evening. If you liked tonight's show, you should tune into my podcast, "The Dan Bongino Show". As always, thanks a lot for joining us. Have a very, very happy Independence Day, still the greatest country on Earth.

Raymond Arroyo is filling in for Laura tonight. "The Ingraham Angle" is up next.

