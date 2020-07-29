Department of Justice spokeswoman Kerri Kupec says Barr hearing was 'lost opportunity' for the American people

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," July 28, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, HOST: All right. Buckle up. Welcome to "Hannity."

Now, with just 98 days until the biggest choice election in our lifetime, the new, extreme, rage-filled socialist and lawless Democratic Party is more destructive, they are more delusional, and they are more disconnected from reality than ever before.

Also breaking only moments ago, the A.P. has captured Joe Biden's notes from earlier today. It might've just revealed who his pick for V.P. is, or is it a head fake? My take coming up tonight.

But first, today, we witnessed yet another Jerry Nadler/Capitol Hill circus. It was a complete embodiment of hatred, rage, anti-Trump psychosis that is totally consumed this new, radical, extreme Democratic socialist party.

Here's a small sample of how Nadler ran today's so-called "hearing". Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAM BARR, U.S. ATTORNEY GENERAL: Mr. Chairman, could we take a five minute break?

REP. JERRY NADLER, D-N.Y.: Please recognize.

BARR: Could we take a five-minute, Mr. Chairman?

NADLER: No.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: That's the common courtesy, Chairman, of every witness.

BARR: I waited 45 -- an hour for you this morning. I haven't had lunch. I'd like to take a five-minute break.

NADLER: Mr. Attorney General, we are almost finished. We are going to be finished in a few minutes. By the way, we can certainly take a break. But - -

BARR: You're a real class act.

(CROSSTALK)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: We'll have more of Nadler's bizarre moments just ahead.

Of course, this was nothing more than a failed attempt to create what is endless hours of phony left-wing attack ads for the 2020 election all to help the ever corrupt and out of it Joe Biden.

What we saw today expose these far left lunatics for who they are, a group of blind partisans committed to smearing anyone aligned with President Trump. They are committed to repeating the same talking points, spewing the same lies, the same conspiracy theories, glorifying the same violent rioting taking place in all of their Democratic-run cities all across the country, where they don't even want you to believe what you see on TV.

Let me be very clear to all of you tonight, with just 98 days until you are the ultimate jury on Election Day, the violence that we see on city streets is just a preview of coming attractions. What is coming to your front door, Joe Biden and his supporters get their way and follow up on their stated agenda in 98 days.

Now, by the way, if they implement his agenda, Democrats have made clear today and know this, Joe Biden is nothing but a shell of his former self. That's just a fact. It will be Bolshevik Bernie's economic agenda, Biden has committed trillions of taxpayer dollars to Ocasio Cortez's insane Green New Deal. Beto Bozo O'Rourke will be Biden's gun confiscation czar. And Pelosi, Schumer, and Biden, they will push this radicalism through Congress.

But thankfully, while the Attorney General Bill Barr put out an absolute clinic in front of the House Judiciary Committee, that is when they allowed him to speak, and piece by piece, he dismantled the Democrats false narrative that these so-called protests are mostly peaceful. He made it clear he will do everything in his power as attorney general to protect federal property and restore the rule of law, to keep people safe and secure.

Here's a small sample. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BARR: Since when is it okay to try to burn down a federal court? If someone went down the street to the court here, that beautiful courthouse we have at the bottom of the hill and started breaking windows and firing industrial grade fireworks and to start a fire, throw kerosene balloons in and start fires in the court, is that OK? Is that OK now?

I don't think it was an assault. They were told by loud speaker that the Park Police were preparing to clear H Street and could they move off H (ph) Street.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Are you aware that the rector of the church, that Episcopal archbishop of Washington and the presiding bishop of the Episcopal Church nationally, along with the Catholic Bishop Archdiocese of Washington all denounced this police assault on the civil rights and civil liberties of the people?

BARR: Did they do that before or after the fire was put out?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Remember, Nadler just days ago claimed the violence is just one big myth, lying to everybody.

Today, Democrats fielding the same lies because rather than confront truth and facts and reality, they reported and repeated the same failed talking points. They all sound alike. The same unhinged rants about federal agents attacking, quote, peaceful protesters, a complete fabrication and lie, 100 agents couldn't possibly restore order. These Democratic mayors and governors keep rejecting the president's offer to do so.

When that didn't work, they just repeated and retreated to literally preventing the attorney general for ever even speaking. Not only rude, but just evidence of how disgustingly repulsive they have all become. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BARR: First, I'd like to respond to what you --

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Would you please answer my question? My time is limited.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I did not ask you a question yet, sir. I ask you to please refrain from interrupting me.

NADLER: Shame on you, Mr. Barr. Shame on you. My time has expired.

(CROSSTALK)

BARR: This is my time answering and --

(CROSSTALK)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I have a short time can you just tell me why you have not done a pattern --

(CROSSTALK)

BARR: We are not taking down public health orders. We were making narrow - -

(CROSSTALK)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The gentleman's time has expired.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Will you restore my time because this witness is speaking over my time?

(CROSSTALK)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Mr. Attorney General, I want to respect you, but I have a short time.

BARR: When people resent law enforcement, they're not peaceful.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Reclaiming my time. I'm surprised at your lack of respect.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Mr. Barr, if I may add --

BARR: Yes, but this is a hearing. I thought I was the one that was supposed to be heard.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Ah. Amid all this political theater and a campaign -- well, campaign Biden ad the entire day today, House Republicans they did fire back. They exposed this all for what it is, another pointless political stunt.

Congressman Matt Gaetz, Doug Collins will be here with more straight ahead.

Now, let me be clear, these Democrats they have a blind rage towards the attorney general for two reasons. He's actually taking action to restore law and order and actually taking action to protect federal property and bring left-wing lawlessness to justice.

And secondly, he is doing his job and that is exposing the truth and that is the biggest abuse of power corruption scandal in American history and they know it, and he is committed to holding those that abused power that are corrupt accountable, which means the Obama-Biden deep state cabal that used a fake dossier to spy on Team Trump, they're all in trouble if they get to the truth which we are getting to.

And no one, by the way, laid it out better today than Congressman Jim Jordan of Ohio. Let's look at this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. JIM JORDAN, R-OHIO: Spying, that one word, that's why they're after you, Mr. Attorney General.

He had the courage to do what no one else would do at the Justice Department. Sally Yates wouldn't call it spying. Jeff Sessions wouldn't do it. Rod Rosenstein wouldn't do it. Chris Wray sure as heck isn't going to do it.

So, Mr. Attorney General, I want to thank you for having the courage to call it what it was, spying.

I want to thank you for defending law enforcement, for pointing out what a crazy idea this defund the police policy, whatever you want to call it is.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Like I've been saying, law and order is on the ballot. In just 98 days, it is important to understand just what that means.

It means pursuing equal justice under the law, equal application of our laws, whether it's inside the Washington swamp and deep state or major liberal cities where mayors, they have surrendered to anarchy and lawlessness.

Because you cannot have peace and prosperity, you cannot pursue happiness without law and order. You need all of those things as a prerequisite.

And, by the way, you can't have a free and fair democracy, we are a democratic republic, without law in order. But congressional Democrats, left-wing mayors and governors, they are still denying fundamental basic truths, denying what their own eyes show them.

Look at the failed summer of love Mayor Jenny Durkan in Seattle now claiming the president is doing, quote, a dress rehearsal for martial law. Wow, just another conspiracy theory, hoax, and another lie.

Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MAYOR JENNY DURKAN, D-SEATTLE: This is not a Republican or Democrat issue. This is about America and the proper role of law enforcement I hate to say it, but it looks like this president is doing a dress rehearsal for martial law, sending in federal forces to take over police duties in city after city for political purposes. It is frightening and it's making things worse. It has not improved public safety. It has decreased public safety.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Hey, Mayor, guess what? People died in your summer of love, spaghetti potluck dinner, CHOP, CHAZ autonomous zone. You didn't stop it.

Another sick conspiracy theory.

This is now, literally, a fight for the survival of this great country, the contrast could not be any more clear between the president's law and order agenda, the radicalism that barely there Joe Biden has now aligned himself with.

And Mayor Durkan, by the way, her agenda is now the Biden agenda. The Bernie agenda is now the Biden agenda. The Comey, McCabe, Brennan, Strzok agenda, that's also the Biden agenda. There has never been in the history of this country a candidate with a more radical platform running for president on a major political ticket than Joe Biden.

And, by the way, it's why in 98 days or maybe early voting or maybe absentee voting, your vote will matter. Hannity.com, we have an interactive map, just information so that you can be informed about when voting begins if it's early in your state.

The message you send will matter to our kids and grandkids. If Joe Biden and the stated agenda and his supporters get their way, the key principles that made this country great values that, frankly, many of us take for granted, like free market capitalism, freedom of expression, equal justice and application of our laws, constitutional justice, safety, security will all be in jeopardy.

Here with reaction, Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz, Georgia Congressman Doug Collins.

Matt, it was just one big campaign commercial, that's all this was today. This is the Schiff show 2020 version.

REP. MATT GAETZ, R-FLA.: Yeah, House Democrats have impeachment stuck on repeat. They're actually trying to lay the foundation to impeach Bill Barr, but the attorney general was fantastic today.

He was so good, the United States military might have to consider naming our next weapon system after him, maybe like a tank or a minesweeper or something like that.

But the attorney general didn't just bring the truth, he brought a warning today that this violence is organized and it will spread. In Donald Trump and Bill Barr's America, when you're in trouble, you're going to be able to call the police. In Joe Biden's America, I guess you could just call the political correctness police because that'll be the only group that they haven't defunded.

But the attorney general laid out the case for law and order, and he made the case that if we do not stop this in Portland, it will be visited on the rest of America.

HANNITY: Have you ever thought of being a talk show host? That is a pretty darn good off-the-cuff monologue.

Congressman Collins, the major talking point, oh, Bill Barr, you're -- you're actually protecting federal property at the orders of Donald Trump to impact the election and the reason that John Durham is exposing all the things that were articulated by you guys and, you know, others today is just, did never happen -- abuse of power, corruption, premeditated fraud, FISA court, Russian interference, Hillary's dirty dossier, and I can go on.

REP. DOUG COLLINS, R-GA.: Hey, remember, Sean, this is -- this is the world we live in right now.

The problem they have with Bill Barr is that he holds the candle. They've been having smoke and mirrors for the last two and a half years, and going back to 2016 when they didn't want to find out that they were trying to do everything they could to keep President Trump from being president.

So, all of a sudden, here comes Bill Barr who tells the truth, who tells it like it is and doesn't care about what the Democrats think. He's unplugging the smoking machine. He's tearing down the mirrors and they're sitting there with no clothes on because they have no agenda except to attack this president and to blame the American people or to blame this person, this president, for protecting the American people while they're on a mission to put Joe Biden in to destroy what President Trump has built.

Make no mistake: The reason they're trying to tear down this attorney general is he has exposed them for who they really are and they were stuck on the cycle of wash, rinse, repeat -- wash, rinse, repeat. They're old, they're tired and they're over because Bill Barr pulled the covers down today.

HANNITY: I think today was a breakthrough moment. Both of you did a phenomenal job. Congressman Collins, Congressman Matt Gaetz, thank you.

Now the dangerous demonization, the outright lies being spread about law enforcement, the 99 percent that literally protect and serve their communities all across this country so many now injured some dead, literally, the devastating real world consequences because we're now learning that some federal officers are facing permanent blindness following attacks, the lasers in Portland.

Here's the attorney general talking about the brave men and women that protect and serve that Biden has never said a single good word about except that hey become the enemy.

Take a look at Barr.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BARR: The fact of the matter is, if you take Portland, Portland the courthouse, is under attack, The federal resources are inside the perimeter around the courthouse defending it from almost two months of daily attacks where people marched to the court tried to gain entrance and have set fires thrown things used explosives and injured police including just this past weekend, perhaps permanently blinding three federal officers with lasers.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Blinding law enforcement officers think about that.

Look at this disturbing new video from "The Daily Caller" tonight showing demonstrators laughing about anti-cop violence. Ask yourself, do you find this funny?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: What would you think if that did blow up around the cops? Like what if one of the cops died?

(LAUGHTER)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: One of them cops got killed, good.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: One of those cop got killed, good. Is that the country we want?

And that's not all. At least 59 officers injured in weekend unrest in Seattle alone, we're almost 2,000 officers injured since all of this anarchy began. Since May on this show, we have shown you attack after attack against law enforcement, and city after city, state after state. Even in New York City, it's out of control, 300 NYPD officer vehicles have now been vandalized since George Floyd's death on May 25th, along with numerous attacks on officers. Also, murders of 24 percent year-to-date. Shooting incidents up 69 percent, shooting victims up 78 percent, and it gets worse.

The New York Post today reporting on a stretch -- this is midtown Manhattan, by the way, where Fox News is -- being turned into a zone to shoot heroin. Oh, it sounds like Nancy Pelosi, San Francisco, a mile from her house. Unfortunately, it's all the sort of trends that we're seeing from coast to coast.

Here with reaction, Department of Justice Spokeswoman Kerri Kupec is with us.

Kerri, I know you were there. You were behind the attorney general all day. I have nothing to say except I've never seen such blatant denial of truth, one, incredible rudeness, two, and literally, it was an all-day campaign commercial for Joe Biden. That's all this was, to lecture and shut down the attorney general of the United States.

KERRI KUPEC, DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR: I think we all would like to reclaim this day, Sean, to borrow a phrase from the Democrats today.

But look, I think at the end of the day, this was really a lost opportunity for the American people. There are many Americans who want to know more about why the attorney general has made certain decisions that he's made and taken some of the actions that he's taken.

And the attorney general was prepared to answer those questions today. He's been preparing for weeks. But instead, the Democrats would, as you stated earlier, would ask him questions and then they would refuse to let him answer those questions.

And the only conclusion that I can draw at least from that is the fact -- is perhaps maybe they realize there is no "there" there. There are no buried bodies. There really aren't any scandals that like the ones that the media has been drumming up for some time.

And the second thing I found I -- particularly ironic about this hearing was the fact that these -- the Democrats were hurling their usual allegations at the attorney general, insisting that, you know, he was helping President Trump and helping President Trump's friends when in fact the only political pressure that I saw today was that from the Democrats towards the attorney general as they berated him for not going harsher on Roger Stone, a first-time non-violent offender which as we saw when the attorney general made the recommendation that he did, the judge in that case who's no friend of this administration, ultimately agreed with the A.G.

So, if we're going to talk about political pressure, that's where it was at.

HANNITY: All right. So, now, the question is where is the Durham report? I -- I don't think you're going to be able to give me an answer. It took forever to get the Horowitz report.

We saw other people, let's see -- pre-dawn raids, 29 guys, tactical gear, Manafort, Roger Stone, even CNN cameras in the Stone case, process crimes.

But Michael Horowitz's report talked about the same issues and referrals were made regarding, oh, let's see, Comey and McCabe and others and now, we have a long laundry list of all these guys making a lot of money selling books and being CNN and MSDNC contributors.

When do we get the Durham report because I think if we're going to have an election in 2020, don't we need to know that get to the bottom of what happened in 2016?

KUPEC: So, because the Durham investigation is a criminal investigation, there's not much that I can say about it, and as the attorney general stated today at his hearing, COVID did slow down the progress to some extent because the courts, as you know, Sean, were all but closed or the proceedings were significantly delayed during COVID.

But, look, I can tell you this -- John Durham and his team continue to work diligently and there is no one who is more committed to getting to the bottom of what happened to President Trump both as a candidate and as a duly elected president of the United States than Attorney General Barr.

He knows that the president and his family and everyone who was affected by what happened then deserves and needs resolution. He knows the Republic needs resolution and he certainly believes that justice itself deserves resolution. So, we will see.

HANNITY: All right. Kerri, thank you for joining us.

Our sympathy to the attorney general. Nobody's ever going to want to serve in government after watching what he had to endure today, all politics.

Now, also at today's hearing, nutty Jerry Nadler caught again spreading more conspiracy theories about the 2020 election, actually claiming Attorney General Bill Barr and President Trump were fueling more violence as a campaign strategy, crazy alert. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

NADLER: You really can't hide behind legal fictions this time, Mr. Barr. It's all out in the open, where the people can see what you are doing for themselves. The president wants footage for his campaign ads and you appear to be serving it up to him as ordered.

In most of these cities, the protests had begun to wind down before you marched in and confronted the protesters. You did it here in Washington. You did it at Lafayette Square, and you expanded to Portland and now you are projecting fear and violence nationwide, in pursuit of obvious political objectives. Shame on you, Mr. Barr.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Shame on you, you liar, conspiracy theorist Jerry Nadler.

Here with reaction, Fox News contributor, former Republican congressman, Trey Gowdy.

Well, the talking points were all the same, Trey. I'd call you congressman but it's an insult at this point after today's shift show. But I'm watching this today. They all regurgitate the same line. You are doing this. There is no violence. That's a lie.

Dur -- you know, do all these, you know, over what, 1,500 police officers injured, many more, some blinded about -- oh, well, now I think we're up to dead -- is or are my eyes deceiving me, Trey Gowdy?

TREY GOWDY, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, Sean, if politics is about contrast, we have contrast for November. Do you want the anarchy that you see in Portland and Seattle, or do you want a country where everyone is safe and secure?

What you also saw today is what a serious grown-up attorney general can do for this country, and it makes me wish and wonder where we would be if he had been the A.G. from day one, if Bill Barr had been the president's first A.G.

And as for Jerry, you know, Crazy Uncle Jerry, now you know, Sean, why the Democrats kept him hidden in the attic during impeachment. They didn't want him anywhere near impeachment and for anybody who wondered why the chairman of judiciary had no role in impeachment, today you figured it out.

HANNITY: You know something, we -- he actually said the idea that this is violence in these cities is a myth, claiming -- you know, and then you have all these liberal Democratic mayors that have destroyed their cities both in terms of safety and security, their educational systems are the worst in the world. And they're out there spreading conspiracy theories that a hundred federal agents in most cases, protecting federal property in federal courthouses that somehow they're responsible for the violence for example that has been going on in Portland and Seattle forever, six straight weeks, almost two months now in Portland.

That is not Donald Trump's fault. They reject his help, but he does have an obligation to protect federal property and they are doing that job and they are being injured and blinded as a result.

GOWDY: Yeah, it's his number one obligation. The number one obligation of government is public safety. What I wish Nadler would do is go find all the homicide victims and their family members in New York go find the parents of that one-year-old that got killed and tell them that the violence is manufactured. Go find all the homicide victims in -- Jerry, in your own backyard and tell them that the violence is manufactured.

HANNITY: Do you -- with all we now know in terms of what is out in the public about, let's see, Hillary Clinton's espionage act that I believe 18 USC 793, the fact, she deleted subpoenaed emails, Bleach Bit, hammers, premeditated fraud on a FISA court, abuse of power, corruption -- oh, by the seventh floor of the FBI, all the names we've often discussed, do you have, Trey Gowdy, any doubt that they abused their power, that they had premeditated fraud on a FISA court and that they sought to impact an election and take down a duly elected president?

Because I have no doubt and I'm trying to understand why Durham has taken so long at this point.

GOWDY: Well, I have no doubt. I would say two things. Number one, you mentioned Horowitz twice. I hope your viewers are wondering why the chairman of judiciary has never called Michael Horowitz as a witness. You know, Horowitz found misconduct in law enforcement, too, it's called the FBI. Why has the chairman of judiciary not called Michael Horowitz for the past year and a half?

But point number two, we -- I hope John Durham issues his report and I hope it's fair and fact-centric. But, Sean, we don't need John Durham to know what's on the ballot in November. I don't need John Durham to convince me that the FBI didn't meet any of our expectations.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: When did they get held to the same standards as all the other people with process crimes, how do you lie to a court when you were told that the evidence is unverifiable it says at the top of a FISA warrant verified? How do you get away with that?

GOWDY: I hope you do not. I hope John Durham will prove that Lady Justice is blindfolded.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: So far, they're getting away with.

All right. Trey Gowdy --

GOWDY: Let's be patient. Justice is slow.

HANNITY: Yes, sir. OK, I think snails are faster.

All right. Thank you so much.

All right. Disgraced former FBI agent Peter Strzok releasing yet another anti-Trump book this coming fall. They're all cashing in. He's not the only deep state actor profiting from his abuse of power. Greg Jarrett, Dan Bongino are next.

Later, did Joe Biden today accidentally reveal his V.P. pick? We'll show you his notes and I'll give you my take, straight ahead. Glad you're with us.

HANNITY: Also breaking today, former FBI agent, one of the architects of the Russia conspiracy hoax, Peter Strzok, announced that he's going to be releasing a new book two months before the election. But Strzok is far from the only deep state actor to profit from what I view as abuse power and corruption.

Former FBI Attorney Lisa Page, she was hired by MSDNC as a, quote, analyst. And yes, Mueller pit bull, Andrew Weissmann, also hired by MSDNC as a legal analyst, he wrote a book also set to be released in September. Former Obama Director of National Intelligence Clapper hired by fake news CNN as a national security analyst, he published his book in 2018. Former CIA Director Brennan hired by MSDNC, senior national security and intelligence analysts.

Former FBI director, Mr. Higher Dishonor himself, James Comey has already written one book apparently now as the inspiration for a mini-series and in the process of writing a second book well that's set to release in January former deputy director of the FBI Andrew McCabe also hired by fake news CNN as a contributor by the way a lot of these people are referrals uh for lying you know crimes that put Manafort and Stone and Cohen and others in jail. That's going to publish in January 2019.

Here with more, Fox News legal analyst Greg Jarrett. He wrote a column today detailing how these Russia hoax actors have profited from their lies. Great piece, FoxNews.com.

And Fox News contributor Dan Bongino.

You know, first thing I got up this morning I read this, Greg Jarrett, I said to text you, show you. The next thing I did is I said, please get me all the information on all the profits that these deep state actors are going to make.

GREG JARRETT, FOX NEWS LEGAL ANALYST: Yeah, you know, it's pretty despicable that these disgraced, corrupt, lying people are profiting financially from their pathology of lies. Peter Strzok's -- the latest, his book entitled "Compromised", perversely ironic. I can't think of a more compromised person in America, a guy carrying on an extramarital affair and trading stunningly hostile text messages about the very man he's investigating.

Andrew McCabe, whose dishonesty was epic, fired for lying not once but four times, he penned a book called threat I can't think of a guy who was more of a threat to the FBI than Andrew McCabe.

And, of course, you've got the ever vainglorious, egocentric James Comey who penned a book about lies and lying people, talk about blatant hypocrisy and now, a drama mini-series about the ultimate drama queen, James Comey.

All of these guys embrace the mantle of morality and purity in order to cover up their own abuse of power deceit and corruption. And Americans should reject it.

HANNITY: You know, Dan Bongino, the thing that that I take away from this, there's such an arrogance that you begin to wonder, do they just think they're getting away with all this. Now, my sources have told me, number of them, that they all have high-powered D.C. attorneys representing them. So they're preparing for the worst but they're going out and profiting most they can from all of this and what we know on the record to me is damning enough to get most if not all of them indicted.

DAN BONGINO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: And, Sean, the key takeaway here is they all know each other. Now, that may not seem profound like, oh, they worked in D.C. Of course, they might know each other. But they all appeared in the same cases.

I never, ever take notes before HIPPA, they wouldn't miss anything. I don't care if you call it the deep state the silly state the dopey state, whatever you call it, I don't mind. But suggesting to me it doesn't exist after these connections this will blow your mind. You can go take a vacation because you're crazy.

The same people were involved in spygate, the Mueller probe, and impeachment. Mary McCord, the DOJ official who supervised David Laufman, Laufman was the attorney who sat in when they interviewed Steele's primary sub-source. Laufman also appears in the Brett Kavanaugh case. Mary McCord who supervised Laufman went to work for Adam Schiff in the impeachment case.

Wait, hold on, the national security staffer, with fake whistleblower guy, remember him? Two of his co-workers there went to go work for who? Adam Schiff, that same fake whistleblower met with a Ukrainian parliamentarian who met with uh the Chalupa woman who was working the Manafort case for the Democrats.

Here's one more for you. That same Mary McCord who worked for the DOJ who supervised Laufman worked for John Carlin who was Bob Mueller's chief of staff, Bob Mueller who hired Andy Weissmann who worked with Kathy Ruemmler Obama's lawyer and Lisa Monaco as counterterror counterterrorism official on the Enron case. They all know each other.

You're telling me of all the lawyers in America, they're all involved in the same three scandals. I mean, come on. Oh, the deep state doesn't exist, it's all a hoax. No, you're a hoax if you don't believe it. There's no -- this isn't by chance.

HANNITY: Americans have a right to know what happened in 2016 before they vote and early voting starts in September in some states four years later.

One programming note, you see the guy Greg Jarrett there, we're going to have role reversal. He's going to beat me up, a one-hour FoxNation.com special interviewing me about "Live Free or Die" and he's already told me, I'm putting you on notice, I'm going at you hard.

So, anyway, I look forward to the role reversal.

BONGINO: I'm interviewing you too. Just so you know.

(CROSSTALK)

JARRETT: It is wonderful book.

HANNITY: Well, thank you guys, both. I appreciate your dear friends.

Without this ensemble cast, the country wouldn't know any of it. Without a small group of congressmen and people dedicated to the truth, none of this would have been revealed, and it's sad that it's taking this long. We deserve to know.

All right. When we come back, why does the mob in the media refuse to acknowledge any positive news about hydroxychloroquine? A doctor from Yale will tell us why that's probably a big mistake.

Also, fake news CNN could be in trouble again over the Covington Catholic case. That's Nicholas Sandmann. The attorney for Nicholas Sandman will join us to explain as we continue.

Glad you're with us tonight here on "Hannity".

HANNITY: Earlier today, Twitter actually locked out Donald Trump Jr. after his account where he reposted a story touting the benefits of hydroxychloroquine. I think people should decide themselves they want to believe things or not, and hear and decide hear all sides.

Some recent studies are showing the positive effects of hydroxychloroquine not reported by the media.

Joyless Behar saying it's unsafe. Dr. Behar look at the earlier this month researchers at Henry Ford Health System -- well, they found that early administration of hydroxychloroquine makes hospitalized patients substantially less likely to die. Yale epidemiology professor says that hydroxychloroquine could save up to a hundred thousand lives if used for COVID.

The mob and the media, they were endlessly promoting a study turned out not only to be severely flawed, remember this study by the medical journal "The Lancet" back in June? Yeah, they had to retract that story. That was widely published but found no benefit to the drug, had it retracted all.

And they looked into the doctor, he didn't have a particularly good history, even suggested it may increase the risk for death. That got widespread coverage.

Joining us now, Yale epidemiologist Harvey Risch is with us.

All right. So we have the Henry Ford Health Center. They said, used early - - wow, extremely positive. We have the Journal of Internal Medicine, same thing, I've talked to Dr. Oz at length about that.

The thing that got my attention, sir, is this and that is a guy that has the name Daniel Wallace. He is with Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, 400 peer-reviewed papers. He wrote the principal lupus textbook, chairman of Lupus Foundation, Rheumatoid Research Foundation, he's now been in 42 years of practice.

And, quote, he wrote in on April 6th: No patient of mine has ever been hospitalized for hydroxychloroquine or complication. Then he said directly about the use of it for COVID, and again this drug has been around 65 years, the risk of taking 400 milligrams of hydroxychloroquine a day following a single 600 milligram hydroxychloroquine loading dose for 30 to 60 days, the risk he says is nil and the only -- unless, you have an allergic rash or an upset stomach.

Nobody used it for 30 to 60 days. Those are his words and I don't think there's a more eminent or qualified person that Dr. Daniel Wallace.

My question to you is, have the media in this country politicized medicine to the point where something that could work -- and again I'm not a doctor but I urge people to consult with their doctors and you work with the army you have, as Dr. Oz, said, have they done the public a disservice by falsely reporting dangers that don't exist?

DR. HARVEY RISCH, PROFESSOR OF YALE SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH: Good evening, Sean.

So I think that is true but I think the problem precedes what the media have done. I think the problem is more inherent in the whole medical establishment and the way we report research today, and the way studies are carried out. And this was actually portrayed the best by the editors a few years ago of "The New England Journal of Medicine" and "The Lancet", and "The Journal of the American Medical Association" who met to complain that they were feeling undue pressure by drug companies to run multiple studies through those journals, to format the studies in such a way that they would get through peer review easily and swamp the major medical journals.

And they felt that this was a pressure on their journals and on them to be carrying out this policy, and I think that this drug company pressure has pervaded a large amount of the medical establishment and it's very hard to get independent work and independent reviews done today. And so, I think that some of the pressures came from that initially, and then the media picked up on it seeing an opportunity to slant the message the way the media want to slant.

HANNITY: Doctor, is -- do you believe Daniel Wallace from Cedars-Sinai when he said the risk is nil? Do you agree with him, 42 years practice, 65- year-old drug? I'm not a doctor, you are. What are your thoughts?

RISCH: Yes, this drug has been taken by more than -- more than a billion times. It's exceedingly safe. A group of cardiologists led by Peter McCullough at Baylor Heart Institute wrote a paper that's coming out of the American Journal of Medicine, talking about how safe it is, how it's used for COVID. It's a great paper instructional for clinicians out there on the front lines as to how to manage COVID patients with hydroxychloroquine.

And they're cardiologists. They know what the cardiac effects are.

HANNITY: You know, Dr. Oz said to me when you have the intersection of politics and medicine, politics always win. That's a disservice to the people in this country.

Thank you, Doctor. Prepare to be attacked because you will be, unfortunately.

And turning to another story tonight, last week, Covington Catholic high school graduate Nicolas Sandmann, he settled his defamation suit with "The Washington Post" stemming from their botched coverage and lies with his interaction with a native American elder last year, they falsely portrayed him as the aggressor, none of it was true.

If you recall, media outlets smeared this young man, misreported what actually happened, and they never even bothered to find the truth. Now, following the news, Sandmann tweeted: We have settled with "The Washington Post", fake news CNN. The fight isn't over, two down, six to go.

Over there over at fake news CNN, Humpty Dumpty and Jeff Zucker's stenographer, well, he's now being accused of breaching his network settlement agreement after a retweet regarding the case.

Here with reaction is the attorney for Nicholas Sandmann, Todd McMurtry, is with us.

By the way, full disclosure, his partner Lin Wood, I have recently retained as one of my personal lawyers. I consider you guys, Charles Harder, the best in the business.

Tell us about this case in particular.

TODD MCMURTRY, ATTORNEY FOR NICHOLAS SANDMANN: Well, Sean, thanks for having me on.

I mean this case with CNN and the retweet that that came out recently talking about the settlement or characterizing the settlement I think was a big mistake on CNN's part. I don't think Brian Stelter should have been commenting on it. I think it showed poor judgment on his behalf to do so.

Clearly, he doesn't have any idea what the terms of the settlement are, yet he showed some poor judgment and commenting, you know, on it, not knowing what he was really talking about.

HANNITY: Let me ask you this --

MCMURTRY: I really -- sure.

HANNITY: Yeah, I didn't mean to interrupt you.

I've known Lin Wood since the Rich Jewell case. I was in Atlanta in that case. I was one of the few people that didn't rush to judgment and I taught me a valuable lesson in my career. I'm honored that he's -- I've been able to retain him as my own personal attorney. He's great as what he at what he does.

I know one thing about Lin Wood. There's those saying, oh, it's a nominal son, I don't -- sum, I don't believe that for a second. I -- and I know you can't disclose it, but I know Lin Wood. Lin Wood wouldn't settle for a nominal sum ever under any circumstances.

You think I might be in the right? Am I -- am I over the target?

MCMURTRY: Well, as you said, I can't really comment. We did agree with CNN and "The Washington Post" not to characterize the settlement.

But I know Lin as well. He's a fabulous lawyer and he does great work and it's a pleasure to work with him on these cases.

HANNITY: Yes, he does this at a passion. What they did to this young man, he -- this young man handled all this perfectly is unconscionable. The difference between me and this young man is he's not a public figure. This is more of a slam dunk case than most people know, and I believe this kid might even be a billionaire when all said and done.

Thank you for standing up for this young man. He did not deserve this in any way.

All right, when we come back, did Biden accidentally reveal who his v. pick is going to be? V.P. pick? We'll get to Greg Gutfeld -- I love this guy, he cracks me up every day, next, straight ahead.

HANNITY: All right. So, today, Joe Biden, the clueless one, well, now said he will announce his V.P. pick the first week of August, but look at this - - an A.P. photographer well captured a picture of Joe Biden's notes appears he was ready to answer questions from the press about one potential V.P. running mate, Senator Kamala Harris.

They accidentally reveal his pick or is it a head fake? This comes after Politico accidentally reported Harris as Biden's pick before taking down the article, which was dated August 1st.

Here now, the author of a terrific brand new book launches today, "The Plus: Self-Help for People who Hate Self-Help."

He's the funniest guy here at the channel, the biggest -- biggest untold story in cable news is how great "The Five" does and Greg Gutfeld.

How are you? Congrats on the book.

GREG GUTFELD, CO-HOST, "THE FIVE": I'm doing great. Thank you for having me. I love this story. This is the greatest story --

HANNITY: Of course you do.

GUTFELD: -- ever because it shows you how uninvolved Joe Biden is in his choosing his V.P. choice. He has much control over this choice as I have control over my height. He has -- he's so out of this picture. If they told him that his V.P. was going to be a cactus, he'd say great I love a good succulent, and then he would try to sniff its prickly limbs.

He is so out of it. By the way, if he does win president -- become president, an open jar of mayonnaise in the sun will have a longer shelf life than his presidency. He's -- he's basically the Trojan horse with hair plugs and caps.

He -- whoever is V.P. and I think it will be Kamala Harris --

HANNITY: All right. I got to ask a question --

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: -- is going to be the president.

HANNITY: I watch you daily. I love the show. I've always -- I've been the biggest fan of "The Five" from day one. Do you actually write this out --

GUTFELD: You have.

HANNITY: -- has this all come off the top of your head? People want to know.

GUTFELD: I write -- I write almost everything down -- it's -- it's terrible. Look at this stuff. I write stuff down, 90 percent of it I don't use, and then I'll like sit there and I'll go like I'll look down and go, oh that's good, but no, I don't -- I have to -- I am -- I need to have a safety net.

I'm not I'm a neurotic person which is right why I wrote a self-help book because I need self-help. You don't. You and Tucker are the happiest people on the planet.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: I'll be the incorrigible one as a kid, you do not get in anywhere near as much trouble as I got it, I promise you.

GUTFELD: But you figured it out, you figured it out.

HANNITY: That's up -- that's open debate.

All right. The book is phenomenal and you're going to do a drive-in, drive-by book signing I understand. I -- you know, obviously, Greg Gutfeld, you can find it on amazon.com.

GUTFELD: Yes.

HANNITY: He's going to be on my radio show this week. Congrats on the book and congrats on the success of "The Five".

GUTFELD: Thank you.

HANNITY: All right. Greg, thank you.

When we come back, more "Hannity" after this.

All right. Only one week from today, yes, August the 4th, my brand new book "Live Free or Die: American and the World On the Brink", underneath it, it says in Latin, Live Free or America dies.

We've got to take our country back from these left-wing socialists. Their stated policies, Bolshevik Bernie, AOC, Joe Biden, Pelosi Schumer and Bozo, it's the biggest choice election in our life, it matters. Hannity.com.

Let not your heart be troubled -- Laura Ingraham is next.

Ninety-eight days, Laura Ingraham.

