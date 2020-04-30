Democrats who attacked Brett Kavanaugh now defend Joe Biden

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," April 29, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello, everybody. I am Jesse Watters, along with Dana Perino, Juan Williams, Greg Gutfeld, and Kennedy. It is 5:00 in New York City, and this is THE FIVE. The left's double standard on Joe Biden's sexual assault allegation exploding into a major controversy, top Democrats who wants led the charge against Brett Kavanaugh are either silent or downplaying a credible claim against their presumptive nominee.

The biggest hypocrisy coming from Democrats on Biden's VP shortlist, take a look what they said during the Kavanaugh confirmation.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Republicans want to confirm Judge Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, and they are willing to step on anyone, including the victim of a vicious sexual assault in order to advance their agenda.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It comes down to credibility, to your point, you know? And it's going to be about listening to what each party has to say, but I believe her.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I believe her. She is credible. She should be heard.

WATTERS: And when it came to Kavanaugh, Democrats didn't care about due process or giving him the benefit of the doubt. But now that it's Joe Biden, some of the same people are conveniently changing their tune.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: She has come forward. She has spoken. And they have done an investigation in several outlets. Vice President Biden has vehemently denied these allegations, and I support Vice President Biden.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I believe that women deserve to be heard and believe that they need to be listened to. But I also believe that those allegations have to be investigated. I believe Joe Biden.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: As I said, she has a right to tell her story. On the issue of Joe, I mean, I can only speak to the Joe Biden I know. I mean, he has been a lifelong fighter in terms of stopping violence against women.

WATTERS: OK, Juan Williams, I have to acknowledge you have been very fair in how we have treated this story with the Kavanaugh and Biden hypocrisy. And now that I've buttered you up, I want you to answer my question in the way that I want you to answer it, OK? So we this montage that the producers just put together was devastating. How devastating is that montage to these women's credibility?

JUAN WILLIAMS, FOX NEWS HOST: You mean to the nominees, the people who might be the vice president, Jesse?

WATTERS: Yup.

WILLIAMS: Yeah. Well, I think it's pretty clear from the montage that the Democrats are in a bind here. They said that everyone deserves to be heard. Even if its 30 years later, that person deserves to be heard. That's what happened in the Kavanaugh hearing. So I think that clearly the Democrats are on the defensive here.

Now, let me say it's also true that Republicans, especially the Trump campaign, is trying to exploit this issue. So both things can be true. The other point I would make here is that I think that if you stop for a second, you can look down the road. It's pretty clear that President Trump is opening the door to a review of the 16 or 17 women who were on the record making charges of, you know, of bad misconduct against him.

And you can imagine that the same instrument that Republicans want, the media, all of the surrogates, you know, making charges. There's another side to that, and it's going to come against the president. Now, one last point, Jesse, I think that if Biden was smart, he would come out and do a big interview, hopefully on Fox News, but anywhere, and talk about this.

And he would also clear the University of Delaware to release all records. Let's just clear the air on this, because I don't think this is going to end his campaign in any way. But I think it's better for the Democrats to get this out and get it past him.

WATTERS: Hey, Kennedy, wouldn't you agree with Juan? Probably get it out now, and just -- you know, it's going to come back in the fall, obviously, you know, may be ask the University of Delaware. Release my senatorial papers. Get it all out now. And I just, you know, take your medicine.

LISA KENNEDY MONTGOMERY, FOX NEWS HOST: Absolutely. And it's one question that the Biden campaign can easily take off the table. And the way some of these female senators are treating this, the hypocrisy and the double standard, I think is incredibly offensive to victims. And what we need here clearly is one standard that doesn't have to do with politics, doesn't have to do with someone you like, and the convenience of clearing this person in order to move forward.

I think that's also very, very offensive and dangerous to victims who might not come forward, because they got caught up in this highly politicized vortex. And it ruins lives. It damages reputations, and does very little to the people who have been so harmed as victims of sexual assault, that, you know, this has come to light in the Me Too movement.

So if you really believe in that movement, they created the Kavanaugh standard. And what that means is its fair to go back decades into someone's life and hold them to account for choices they made back then. Brett Kavanaugh was a teenager. Those are the accusations they were dealing with. Joe Biden was a United States senator, and he had much greater responsibility.

And, you know, arguably, more wisdom not to -- not only not harm someone and sexually assault them, but also not retaliate, and fire that person because those advances were unwanted.

WATTERS: Yeah. And that's a good point, because this was after, allegedly, the Anita Hill situation which he was heavily involved in. Dana, allegedly, the Biden campaign, they're circulating talking points to some of their surrogates and they're pointing to this New York Times article that they say clears them. It actually doesn't clear them. It's kind of a mess.

DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS HOST: No. It's a mess. And this position of Joe Biden is untenable. So they are saying -- the campaign is saying that Joe Biden denies it. But Joe Biden has not been asked to directly. I agree with Juan that he should either do an interview with a high profile person, and answer all of the questions.

However, if he chooses to have his -- yeah, Greg, definitely, if he chooses to have his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, sit with him for that interview, she cannot answer the tough questions for him by jumping in and saying let me vouch for his character. Also, if I can just say a couple of words about Kamala Harris, so the senator.

We didn't play the montage of what we could of her vicious prosecution of Brett Kavanaugh during his hearings. But when she said that I know Joe Biden's character, and he, you know, he was instrumental in the Violence Against Women Act. OK, that has nothing to do with her accusations. So you either need an independent investigation, like, from the FBI and ask for that or do an interview. Jill Biden But basically, what Joe Biden has done by not himself talking about it, and all of these other surrogates in a position of having a point to the New York Times. But what happened today, even The New York Times said that's fake news. Because The New York Times has said it was inconclusive. And if you have not read the story, then go back and listen to the Daily, The New York Times' podcast, where they interview the reporter that spent two weeks going through this.

And at the end of it, she says we don't know. And part of the thing that is a big mystery here is something that everybody has pointed out, is that there apparently is -- well, she's -- Tara Reade says that there is a complaint that she filed with the Senate. And that paper, that document should exist. How much do you want to bet that that paper disappears?

WATTERS: Yes, it has either disappeared or it is under lock and key in the office of the University of Delaware where they keep all his papers. Greg, there is no mechanism, though, to adjudicate this. This is just like these things that happened decades ago. It's just going to percolate out there in the atmosphere, and people are just going to take sides.

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: Yeah, where to start? You know, to Dana's point about Kamala bringing up, you know, Joes support for that bill. Well, let's not forget that Harvey Weinstein was an amazing supporter of feminist issues, as was Bill Clinton. And there were reasons for that, because it's the progressive pig pass (ph) that allows you to get away with a lot.

I do think the #Me Too needs an adjustment. It needs #Me Too unless it's somebody running for president as a Democrat, very long hashtag. But I think they should change it. This is really delicious. I'll tell you why. There only used to be one requirement to be Joe's VP choice. It was female. Now, he has added another.

You have to be a woman, and doubt the word of a credible female victim in order to be considered the VP. So it's a great measure of how thirsty these candidates are -- the candidates for the candidacy are by how fast they will steamroll over this female alleged victim. We already knew that Gillibrand was an ambitious, you know, Tracy Flick.

But I have got to admire Abrams for just jumping in there, because it's an interesting choice that you have to make in your head. Do I sign the oath that I believe in Joe and go nowhere? Or I don't believe in Joe and go nowhere, or if I sign that oath, I could become the next president. Because Abrams is saying screw Tracy Reade, I get the VP nod, Joe wins.

I'm VP, then he is removed from wandering nude in the Rose Garden, and then I am president. So she is very, very smart. I think she's very smart. This is the strangest time for an election in history. You got Trump defending his crown. You got a pandemic, which will wilfully destroy an economy. But it's the first time the Democrats are desperate to replace, you know, to replace their nominee with anything that has a pulse.

And I think that, like, sometimes I wonder why are we helping the Democrats with this? Why are we helping them unload this guy, because anything is better than Joe Biden? You saw him yesterday with Hillary. The guy didn't - - like, the guy almost fell asleep during it. And he also -- he has got to be worried. Alyssa Milano, his most famous ally, tweeted support for Tara Reade.

I mean, that's like, oh, boy. That's not good for him. Because that was his one in the bag that he had, and say, hey, look, she is for me, not so much anymore.

WATTERS: We will be watching Tara Reade on the Greg Gutfeld Show this weekend. I'm sure that will be her first venue that she visits.

GUTFELD: Are you mocking me? You are mocking me.

WATTERS: No, not at all, no, no. President Trump blasts Democrats, claiming they're taking a vacation as millions of Americans suffer.

PERINO: President Trump pressuring Democrats to return to Washington to help millions of suffering Americans, House Democrats say a Congressional physician warned it could be dangerous to return to work. But President Trump has a different theory.

DONALD TRUMP, UNITED STATES PRESIDENT: Well, Democrats, they don't want to come back. They don't want to come back. I think they should be back here, but they don't. They are enjoying their vacation. And they should not be because of Nancy Pelosi eating ice cream on late-night television.

PERINO: So Kennedy, it's -- I think, you know, pretty safe ground to make fun of Democrats for not wanting to come back, because a lot of people think that Congress does not do anything anyway, so there's that. But what about this point that the Democrats say that their doctor told them that it would not be a good idea? I mean, how do they weigh that?

KENNEDY: They socially distance. They wear face masks. They wash their hands, and they don't touch their face. And come back and they do critical work, because their work decides who lives and dies right now. And that is the unfortunate reality. You know, it's very easy for them to stay in quarantine in, you know, for the most part by and large their gilded towers, and expect people to work in nursing homes and hospitals and fire and police stations, and Chipotle.

Kentucky Congressman, Thomas Massie, has been very entertaining on this. He wants to get back to work. He is challenging people to get back to work. House Democrats say they don't have any legislation, so why should they hurry back to craft legislation? And at least do something to make the situation better and make your constituents feel like you care about them.

PERINO: Well, Juan, one of the things that they could do is Senators Portman and Durbin, in a bipartisan way, have proposed a way for the senators and the Congress to be able to vote, you know, by proxy or, you know, from afar. And there is so much resistance to that. I mean, doesn't it seem like there is a technological solution here?

WILLIAMS: I think there is. I mean, it's pretty clear what you just laid out, Dana. That's exactly right. But, you know, there is a lot of tradition about people showing up in person in the Congress to do the work. You know, what we are talking about, though, is 4.8 shrinkage in terms of GDP, Gross Domestic Product, over the next -- the last quarter. That's terrible.

And I don't think you can blame Republicans or Democrats. And I sure don't think anybody can do anything but blame the virus. Let's just be clear. And when it comes to the Congress and the president's nasty little comment about ice cream and they're enjoying their vacation. I don't understand, because Democrats, in fact with Republicans, have passed four large bills.

Two of them with huge spending intended to deal with this issue. And the Democrats worked very hard to the point that some Republicans said, oh, you're slowing it down by making these demands, and these demands aren't directly related. But the Democrats are working to get in money for hospitals, for people who are poor and hungry in this country.

PERINO: Right.

WILLIAMS: I think that you can -- even if you are a hard-liner, make a case for them self. I don't think that's a fair argument. And I think that I would agree with Kennedy on people coming back. I think that if you can get one or two staffers in there, go to work.

PERINO: And Greg, they already know that they are going to have to do more going forward. And members of Congress need to be there. I mean, they haven't had any committee meanings. They can't do any of the work, even if they wanted to do oversight, they couldn't do that, so your thoughts.

GUTFELD: God, this is hard, because I don't want them to work, you know? Because I just don't want to them to work. However, you know, the Founding Fathers assumed, because you know that I am an expert on the Founding Fathers, that people had to be present in the Capitol to work. But there are a few things that have happened since then.

There are these things called computers, and you can get on the internet, and you can do stuff from afar. I just ordered, like, $100 worth of records. I think, you know, these guys -- and they're old and they're fat and they're unhealthy, stay home and work from home, and you can pass all this money from there.

I think it's time that we change these traditions to reflect the reality that there is. And I agree with Juan, you know, the economy is 4.8 percent? The argument that this is an evil capitalist, which is often society propagated on our American campuses by professors who read nothing but Noam Chomsky and Howard Zinn, they claim that this is an evil, greedy society.

How is it that this evil, greedy society sacrificing its economy to save the most vulnerable people? I mean, even Sweden, you know, the model of cool socialism, didn't even do that. But here, fat cat America is doing something so incredible. It's so incredible. And we tend to forget. And I think we need to remind ourselves of that, maybe.

PERINO: Jesse, do you think that these members of Congress need to get back to town?

WATTERS: Yeah, I do. Do you remember during the shutdown when Nancy tried to leave the country on a jet, and the president grounded the jet?

PERINO: Yeah.

WATTERS: I think this time he should send the jet to Nancy, stock it full of ice cream, and say in five we are going wheels up, Nance, and I'm going to give you a lift back to D.C. I mean, she is like the most powerful woman in the world and she is sitting, hiding in her mansion. You can't say the president is not leading and then hide in your mansion.

It's not a good look, especially when the Senate is coming back to work. She is basically acknowledging she is not an essential employee. And most of the time, Congressman Arndt, but now they are. She could go back into China. She could do infrastructure. She could do testing. She could create tons of legislation. So it would be a symbolic move to show the Congress working again.

They should be on the frontlines along everybody else. I just hope Nancy doesn't want to stay at home because she doesn't want to help the recovery or visually associate herself with the federal government response. But I'm going to give her the benefit of the doubt.

PERINO: I'm sure you hope that. I'm sure you do. All right, coming up next, disturbing videos shows how out of control the homeless crisis is in the epicenter of the outbreak.

WILLIAMS: Welcome back. Shocking images of the homelessness crisis getting far worse in the biggest COVID-19 hotspot in the country, New York City leaders facing criticism as homeless people crowd the subway and create unsanitary conditions. Scenes like this one that you are seeing, putting first responders and essential workers who ride mass transit at risk. The state's Governor, Andrew Cuomo, disturbed by what is happening. Take a look.

GOV. ANDREW CUOMO (D-NY): The picture of a subway car filled with homeless people and their belongings. Respect the essential workers. That is disgusting what is happening on those subway cars. It's disrespectful for the essential workers who need to ride the subway system.

WILLIAMS: So, Dana, there's no doubt about it. Essential workers do come to work off and on the subway. At the same time, the homeless population is, you know, they are very vulnerable, high risk in terms of underlying conditions. Is there an empathy element that we have to consider as we look for solutions?

PERINO: There absolutely is an empathy element. But there's also a time for actually doing something. You know, we have been talking about the homeless crisis across America, but especially in some of these bigger cities like Los Angeles and New York, San Francisco, Seattle, where you have just a tremendous number of people who are out of sorts.

You know, they have a loved one somewhere. Maybe they are lost. Maybe they don't have -- maybe they lost track of their family. Maybe they have drug addiction problems or mental health problems. There's a ton of empathy to be had, but there's also a time for action. And so when these homeless people are on the street, then the governor doesn't have to necessarily say something like he had to say, which is -- and he is right.

I mean, essential workers that have to utilize the subway to get back and forth to work in order to help us be able to live our lives. Yes, absolutely something that should've been done. Something should've been done along time ago about the homeless. And we need maybe to figure out a way to put a group in charge that is going to actually finally try to deal with homelessness, rather than trying to sweep it under the rug.

WILLIAMS: That is great. And, you know -- and Greg, I was thinking, you know, you live in New York. And right now, there is a lot of argument from people that say New York is different than the rest of the country when it comes to this virus, far more of a hotspot. Do you think part of this is people just picking on New York or delighting in New York's problems?

GUTFELD: No, not at all. I think that the subways do play a role in transmission. We just have people on top of people. I think the opposite of empathy is letting sick people be sick in public. And I hate it when any time you try to seek a solution, people say you are being insensitive. This is why the mayor, Mayor De Blasio is a disgrace.

Because I think he does not mind that the homeless have gone underground, because they are less visible. And this is one reason why we need people to get back to work and start using the public spaces because then you can't get away with this.

Let's remind everybody that while the mentally ill and the homeless have created dangerous campsites in our public areas, what was the mayor doing? He was harassing the law-abiding public, trying to get them to narc on each other and then threatening to send the police after Jewish folks who were practicing their religion. I mean, that's really not a good look.

And meanwhile, there's his wife who coincidentally -- wasn't she in charge of an $800 million program that was intent on helping the mentally ill who are often on the streets? I wonder if there was any oversight by the mayor on that -- on that group.

And then this is what's interesting. There's something else you don't hear about the homeless, the homeless. Like what is the percentage of death because of those underlying conditions during this pandemic? What about the untreated mental illness? What about the substance abuse problems now combined with COVID? Have you heard anything? I'm serious. Have you heard anything about who's dying, who ended up being buried on that island, right in New York City because their bodies weren't claimed? Who could that be? Does anybody care?

WILLIAMS: That was a sad picture itself.

GUTFELD: Yes. Did you hear De Blasio say a thing? You know, that's all I'm saying?

WILLIAMS: I think like -- well, Jesse, if you were Mayor Watters or Governor Watters, as a frequent -- a man who I know was frequently on the subway, what would you do? What would you do, Mayor?

WATTERS: Well, first, I'd ask you for money, Juan, because I got to run the campaign on something. And then I would do this. Technically, the governor controls the subways. The MTA is controlled by the governor, but the enforcement is done primarily by the mayor, because the NYPD is controlled by the mayor and the NYPD has to go in there and clean it up.

And the NYPD has been going in there. There have been 60,000 engagements with homeless people on the subways within the last, you know, month or so. And only 3,000 of those instances did the homeless people accept the help, say, OK, I'll go to the shelter, I'll get a roof over my head and a hot meal. They refuse the help they're given.

So you're offering more help to the homeless who I feel bad for and less help to the people that actually have to use the subways to perform their duties on the frontline. So I have no confidence in the mayor to handle this at all. And unfortunately, you're not going to get the city humming unless you get the homeless epidemic taken care of before you deal with the pandemic.

WILLIAMS: Kennedy, you just heard Mayor Watters' ideas, but Mayor de Blasio says his idea is close the subway between midnight and five and have authorities clear it out. What do you think of that idea?

KENNEDY: I enjoy the feud between Mayor de Blasio and Governor Cuomo. I think it's great because I think -- I think De Blasio is completely incompetent. I'm really glad that Greg pointed out the fact that he was singling out Jews and threatening to round them up using police.

That's -- those are the authoritarian tactics that he is resorting to. And every time he makes another misstep, it makes Cuomo look better. So you know, the city is being run dangerously by an incompetent person who lacks empathy and hides behind his wife in so many instances and ends up harming more people.

We're about to enter another quarter of contraction, and the more the economy contracts, the more homeless people you're going to see. So the fact that it's gotten to this point -- it's going to get so much worse and this mayor is being chauffeured around the city. He was cornered in Central Park as a total hypocrite. And people's lives are at stake. And it just goes to show he sees homeless people as completely disposable and he really doesn't care about them.

WILLIAMS: Well, I just want to say, Kennedy, vote Watters next time. Vote Watters. Ahead, don't miss Greg's monologue on a -- on a key thing that could help America reopen all the fast food.

GUTFELD: So today, I'm just going to list some lawsuits arising from this pandemic but it's straight from the Washington Post. Airlines have been sued over grounded flights, ticket brokers have been sued over canceled events, insurer sued over coverage limits, grocers and internet retailer sued over rising prices, hospital sued over protective gear, university sued over closures, amusement park sued over unusable season passes.

Ski resorts have been sued over refunds, strip clubs, strip clubs have sued for federal benefits. A church has been sued for holding services, cruise lines sued for sailing with the virus. Banks have been sued for helping existing customers first, gym sued for collecting membership fees. Walmart has been sued for allegedly allowing a sick worker to infect others. Target sued over the efficacy of its hand sanitizer. Hooters has been sued over allegedly stinting on severance. I have no idea who she is. Ride-hailing firms sued over sick leave. And multiple employers have been sued for allegedly firing workers who complain about safety measures.

So here's a suggestion. When the lockdown lifts, everyone goes back to work, except the lawyers. Seriously, I think this is the first time we are starting a civilization with the burden of lawyers. When the world began, you didn't need a real estate lawyer to buy a cave. The witch doctor didn't have to get malpractice insurance. There were no recalls on the wheel.

And do you think we'd even have fire if a lawyer was present? So to get us out of this hole today, to restart civilization, we need lawyers to lighten up. Congress should attach legal immunity to these bailouts so companies and organizations don't get ruined again, you know, by some guy who yelled cough in a crowded restaurant. Then when the economy returns, we can get back to suing the crap out of each other.

This seems like a plan that we could all get behind, except maybe the lawyers which means it's got to be good.

You know, Dana, I often -- you know, I know that we need lawyers. It keeps things civil so we don't go, you know, duel with muskets. But how can we expect businesses and organizations to take the risks in opening if somebody could pull like the modern, you know, slip and fall saying that they got sick at your Arby's?

PERINO: Yes, and imagine that some of the rescue money that was just passed by the Congress has to go to actually pay for lawsuits like this, not to keep people on the payroll, which was the original intent. So I think this goes back, maybe not to the caveman days, but whenever there is a crisis, the trial lawyers start chasing the ambulances. This happens all the time.

And the Republicans for years have been trying to get tort reform passed in Congress. They have a strong support with the Democratic Party, but I think that this is the time when you're going to need compromise. Senator Mitch McConnell this week has been talking about the need for this. And he said that the next round of support money for the -- for America will not pass if there is not some sort of liability protection.

And he's not saying that because he wants to stick it to the lawyers necessarily. He's saying it because it is essential in order to get the economy moving again. If companies are too afraid to start back to work, they're worried about getting sued, we're not going to be able to do this properly.

Now, they have to figure out a way to do it so that companies still do what needs to be done in order to protect workers and all of us like whatever it's going to be in terms of keeping things clean, etcetera. But this legislation is going to pass and it's going to have liability reform. And I think there's finally time that we're actually going to get a compromise on this in Washington.

GUTFELD: So Juan, I'm not talking about allowing restaurants or any businesses to be incredibly careless. There's common sense. But I feel like there needs to be an injection of reasonableness of knowing that like, it's going to take some time to get our legs back in this economy.

WILLIAMS: That's absolutely right. I agree 100 percent. The only caveat I throw in, Greg, is I think you can't excuse count companies who say that workers come back to work, but they'd been reckless or negligent in terms of protecting those workers so that people don't get hurt, don't get sick. Those companies should be held accountable. I don't think there's any question about it.

But in terms of just being reasonable, forget slip and fall. We just have to be reasonable with each other because we're going through a difficult time.

GUTFELD: Yes, exactly. I think that there needs to be like an office of reasonableness, Jesse, which could be -- you could actually run it and just say, hey, look, lighten up everybody. I kind of admire the strip club applying for federal benefits.

WATTERS: Yes. You know, Juan is always talking about all these people that are, you know, getting the applications through to apply for these loans. They're the ones applying for the loans. Like the Lakers applied for a small business loan, and he blames Trump. How about you blame the Lakers.

But here's the deal. The Democratic Party is in the pocket of the trial lawyers. Every year, trial lawyers donate over $100 million. 75 percent of it goes to Democrats. They take their profits from suing companies, plowed back into the Democrats' coffers. The Democrats get reelected and they don't pass tort reform. That's the little shell game they play.

But the Democratic Party's economic philosophy is not what we need right now. Remember, their philosophy is overburden and over-regulate small business and kind of downplay consumerism. Remember, you know, you don't need this extra car. Why are you getting a truck? Don't take a vacation. How much do you really, really need. And then they're making small businesses go out of business.

They're suing them. They're accusing them of discrimination. They're making them compromise their religious integrity. That has to stop. And now it's going to be set up where the left is hurting the recovery and Donald Trump is going to be saying, hey, let's unleash this thing. And it's not a good position to be in if you're a Democrat.

GUTFELD: Yes. Kennedy, I'm thinking about suing you for no particular reason.

KENNEDY: Solid, all right, I'll countersue you. How do you like them apples? It boils down to something that is very unsexy, but very much needed right now, and that's personal responsibility, and that is a two-way street. And that means you can't just go around blaming everyone else for everything especially when you can't prove your grievance.

So if you're immunocompromised, and if you're older, don't go outside, don't go back to work. And if you're an employer, don't put your employees in a situation where they could become infected. We all have to help each other out. And that doesn't mean we run behind the courts as some sort of a shield when our actions, our intellect, and our rationality could have helped us out in the first place.

GUTFELD: Excellent point, personal responsibility. All right, straight ahead, is this the new normal? Well, you can see this the next time you go out to eat. A man with a tattoo?

KENNEDY: No can do. COVID-19 dividing people literally behind Plexiglas. Check out this restaurant in Italy testing it out. Patrons there are eating out like they're making a bank deposit. And here in America, some restaurants creating private dining spaces. It may sound extreme, but this could be the new normal.

There's also serious consideration about bringing back the dreaded office cubicle instead of those open floor plans which are really kind of annoying. So Greg, I will go to you first. We're seeing things about Plexiglas and division. What of these solutions will stick and become long term?

GUTFELD: I think -- I think it'd be more about spacing and we'll mention my good buddy Al Fresco that we will be hopefully opening up the fronts of restaurants on the sidewalk so we can spread out tables. But if you look at all the things that are being impacted, whether it is work or eating out or events, they all share one thing in common and that is gathering.

We're naturally social human beings. And all of these things, even though we think work is about work, it really is about kind of coming together the desire to be social. And if you remove the social from social events, then really what's the point? I go to restaurants never for the food. I just like to you know, I like to observe the curiosities and be part of the world. I'm a worldly person.

Don't you understand? I mean, like humans are naturally social and at certain point, we're going to have to absorb a little bit of risk. Not a lot, but a little, space, masks.

KENNEDY: All right, so Dana, what of our current COVID-19 procedures do you actually like? Well, first of all, I don't believe that Greg goes to look at curiosities. I think he goes for the pinot noir. And secondly, I would say that I am not a fan of the open plan. I believe that people should have cubicles so that they can have some privacy.

KENNEDY: Agreed. And I also like no hugging, no handshaking. I'm fine with that. Juan, very quickly, when are we going to get back to baseball? The Yankees obviously superior to the Mets. I know both of us want to see our respective teams. But will we ever see that again?

WILLIAMS: What? All right. Hey, stop it. No, no insulting. But just on the point, Kennedy. I just saw a poll today at Washington Post that said 66 percent of Americans think the current restrictions are great. In fact, a large percentage think we're going too quickly. So, I just think that people have to understand that there are real fears still and consumers who would go back in the restaurants, back to the ballgame, may not be going as quickly even if things are reopened.

GUTFELD: But Juan, the 66 percent could be the people that haven't lost their jobs. Like if you look at the -- you know, there's 25 million people. So it's hard -- and also they never in that survey, they never say what they mean by the restrictions. Is it -- is it the social distancing, which I could do forever, you know, but like staying at home and not going to work. That's -- I don't know.

KENNEDY: Yes. Netflix and (INAUDIBLE) Jesse, is that -- is that going to be our normal forever?

WATTERS: Well, I'm a fan of fine dining and some people say that I have the most refined palate of anybody at Fox News, so I am really looking forward to getting back to eating out.

PERINO: 66 of people say that.

KENNEDY: And you know what, I have faith we're all going to be bubble wrapped and divided by Plexiglas and eating snails very soon. "ONE MORE THING" is up next. Stay with us.

WATTERS: It's time now for "ONE MORE THING." All right, I'm going to issue a challenge to Dana Perino. All right, so I expect Dana to train Jasper to balance a beer bottle on his head for that long and we expect a video tomorrow. All right, let's see what we get. Juan Williams.

PERINO: He's got a little -- he's got a little thing on his head. It won't work.

WATTERS: We'll see. Excuses, excuses.

WILLIAMS: Well, you guys --

WATTERS: Go ahead, Juan.

WILLIAMS: OK. So you guys have heard about Barbie and Batman. Well, how about these new superheroes? Take a look at hashtag thank you heroes line of action figures. They're essential workers who are risking their own safety to help others during the pandemic, doctors, nurses, EMT. Proceeds from the sale of the toys by Mattel will go to charities for health care workers and first responders. Real-life heroes in action.

WATTERS: That's a good way to spend some money. Greg?

GUTFELD: I'm the real hero here, because I had this. Greg's Fox News. Oh, we got some major Fox News. I had no idea that fox is actually giggle. Listen to this Fox being tickled.

WATTERS: Sounds like a seagull.

GUTFELD: I don't know what that is but I can watch it for days. All right, that's it.

WATTERS: Dana?

PERINO: All right. So this guy in Colorado. He went two $1 million Powerball jackpot last month and won. And look at this. He claimed his tickets on Monday. He says his boss, the wife, has a lot of plans for it. That was in Pueblo, Colorado where I went to college.

GUTFELD: Wow.

WATTERS: All right, set your DVRs, everybody. Never miss an episode of THE FIVE. "SPECIAL REPORT" is up next with Bret.

