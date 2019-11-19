Democrats' impeachment spectacle returns to Capitol Hill

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," November 11, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

Jesse Watters: Hello, everybody. I'm Jesse Watters, along with Judge Jeanine, Juan Williams, Dana Perino, and Greg Gutfeld. It's 5 p.m. in New York City, and this is The Five.

Jeanine Pirro: We're doing it.

Jesse Watters: It's a big week for Adam Schiff and Democrats running the impeachment spectacle. After their hearsay sham failed to deliver, they're now set to call eight new witnesses over the next three days, and Nancy Pelosi is taunting President Trump, daring him to testify. Check this out.

Nancy Pelosi: The president could come right before the committee and talk, speak all the truth that he wants if he wants to –

Female Speaker: You don't expect him to do that.

Nancy Pelosi: -- if he wants to take the oath of office, or he could do it in writing. He has every opportunity to present his case. But it's really a sad thing. I mean, what the president did worse than even what Richard Nixon did.

Jesse Watters: President Trump firing right back saying he likes the idea and would strongly consider it. Trump also continuing to call out impeachment witnesses over the weekend. Pelosi responding with this cheap shot.

Nancy Pelosi: He should not frivolously throw out insults. But that's what he does. I think part of it is his own insecurity as an imposter. I think he knows full well that he's in that office way over his head and so he has to diminish everyone else.

Jesse Watters: Wow, imposter. While Pelosi and Schiff plow ahead, one Democrat's warning that the party's impeachment obsession is tearing the country apart.

Male Speaker: What I'm hearing out in the street is, with most people is, they're kind of tired, they're kind of worn out, they're kind of bored. We've spent millions of dollars, in my opinion, tons of money, tons of time, tons of hurt, fractioned the nation apart. I haven't seen this to be a good thing.

Jesse Watters: Are you hearing these things out on the street, Dana?

Dana Perino: I didn't really go out of this weekend. [Laughter]

Jesse Watters: Was Jasper talking about impeachment?

Dana Perino: Thankfully he was silent. Peter's out of town. I think --

Jesse Watters: Oh.

Dana Perino: -- I spoke to a total of five humans in 48 hours.

Jesse Watters: Yeah?

Dana Perino: I -- the last week just did me in. I was quiet, but I read a lot.

Jesse Watters: Okay.

Dana Perino: I read a novel. Of course, you would --

Jesse Watters: Of course.

Dana Perino: -- like. And I watched a little bit of the coverage just so I could keep on top of things. I feel like going into this second week, the Democrats already have the burden of proof, and it's a really high one. And last week, I don't think that they met it because even just from their own admission and their own coverage and their own headlines, if you read a lot of the coverage or if you even listened to some of the podcasts where they're talking about how the Democrats felt after Wednesday's testimony in particular, it was like, "Oh, gosh, I don't know. Are we going to be able to keep this going?" They continue to tell the same story over and over and over again. It's a short period of time. And I think that people coming to the consensus that this is not impeachable. Whether you thought it was appropriate or not --

Jesse Watters: Right.

Dana Perino: -- approachable -- appropriate, there is an election happening in less than 12 months from now, and that's where people should make the decision. I think that's where things are at the moment.

Jesse Watters: Right. It seems like they could have handled this with an oversight hearing, Greg.

Greg Gutfeld: Absolutely. You know, actually, I was on the street.

Jesse Watters: Yes.

Dana Perino: Looks like you slept there. [Laughter]

Greg Gutfeld: It was a rough weekend. And I talked to a lot of people, Dana. I talked to 4,000 people over --

Jesse Watters: Wow.

Greg Gutfeld: -- 2,000 Florida, 2,000 Durham. And I'll tell you this: You may -- we may be required to air, but you are not required to care.

Jesse Watters: Ooh.

Greg Gutfeld: I am tired of the natural resentment that I'm seeing by the media who are hectaring [spelled phonetically] the public, about their obligation to take this farce seriously, all right? The media is shoving this down your float and with blanket abysmal. And then they scold you for not genuflecting before their altar of solemn news. "This is historical," they tell you. No, it is hysterical. Again, the resentment the media holds for anyone who doesn't swallow their garbage is repugnant. You should give them the metaphorical finger to all of this because these insane people that implored you to take the dossier seriously, to take collusion seriously, to take the anti-Cavanaugh mob seriously, they've been wrong every time. It's all garbage. You know what you could do? I would binge watch -- by the way, our ratings are great so I think we can say this. We could take one for the team. Binge watch like the Rockford Files, or Bojack Horseman go on like Netflix.

Dana Perino: Or Modern Love.

Greg Gutfeld: Or -- that's terrible.

Dana Perino: No, it's really good.

Greg Gutfeld: Modern Love makes me sick.

Juan Williams: I vote Person of Interest.

Jesse Watters: Ooh.

Greg Gutfeld: Ooh, I like that. That's a good show.

Jeanine Pirro: Can I say something now?

Jesse Watters: Yes.

Greg Gutfeld: No.

Jeanine Pirro: Why not?

Greg Gutfeld: Because --

Jeanine Pirro: Okay, listen, I want to speak, okay. You're tired. Take a rest. Here's the thing, Dana. You know what you said, when you said that they had -- that they haven't met their burden of proof yet, here's the bottom line: They shifted the burden of proof. Nancy Pelosi gets out there, and she says," Mr. President, come on in and prove your innocence." This is America. You don't shift the burden of proof and say to the accused --

Dana Perino: Right.

Jeanine Pirro: -- although he isn't even accused yet. We don't know what he's accused of, but we know we're going to get him. Look at -- well, John Dean said, "He should have been -- he should have been impeached the first day." Hey, John, are you stupid? You're a lawyer. Give -- you know, how can you impeach him on the first day? He hasn't done anything yet. These people have said that he should come in and prove something truth to power. They are nuts. They're bonkers. And you know what? They -- we ought to stop giving them press on this stuff because nobody cares anymore. It's a bunch of hogwash. It's a bunch of telephone. It's a bunch of rumors, hearsay. Get over it.

Jesse Watters: Wow.

Dana Perino: But I still think it's important to cover it so that you can actually call them out on --

Jeanine Pirro: Okay.

Dana Perino: -- on either side. But I think if you don't do that --

Jeanine Pirro: Yeah.

Dana Perino: -- there's only, you know, one place where you can --

Jesse Watters: So, don't watch the Rockford Files. Okay.

Greg Gutfeld: I don't know. The first three seasons are amazing.

Jesse Watters: Right. Juan, would you like to respond?

Juan Williams: Yeah. Well, I mean, there's so much to respond to, but I get the --

Greg Gutfeld: You have 30 seconds, Juan.

Juan Williams: But I get -- I know from you, that's probably right. But I do -- I do get the impression that what you -- the right is saying is here, oh, please, don't watch. Don't pay attention to impeachment. You'd be smart to go watch whatever, Rockford Files or whatever. But here is what the reality is: Reality is that the ABC News poll this weekend, 70 percent of Americans think that the president requesting that a foreign leader get dirt on his political rifle is wrong.

Greg Gutfeld: That's how the question was framed, Juan.

Juan Williams: Let me finish. You don't mind if I finish.

Greg Gutfeld: No, I do.

Juan Williams: 51 percent, 51 percent of majority American people, slight but still a majority, say not only impeach Trump, but remove him. And get this. 21 percent in this ABC poll said they're not paying that much attention. So that should place my table, my colleagues. But you know what? The people who were paying attention for the first week, 66 percent, two-thirds said impeach and remove.

Jeanine Pirro: You know what they're doing? They're doing something that they don't have to pay for. They don't have to buy a political ad. They're trashing the guy every day, every --

Juan Williams: Oh, stop.

Jeanine Pirro: -- as a bad guy.

Juan Williams: You know, this is so --

Jeanine Pirro: Don't tell me to stop it. I'm a judge.

Juan Williams: [unintelligible] because they're [unintelligible]. If you're a judge, you should know better.

Jeanine Pirro: Every day -- oh, I know --

Juan Williams: You don't even know what you're saying. This is not a legal proceeding.

Jeanine Pirro: Do not go there. You know what?

Juan Williams: This is not a legal proceeding.

Jeanine Pirro: This is the Congress --

Juan Williams: This is an impeachment --

Jeanine Pirro: -- of the United States of America.

Juan Williams: And let me tell you something.

Jeanine Pirro: They don't even know what they're accusing him of.

Juan Williams: They know that they're doing. [unintelligible]

Jeanine Pirro: They don't know what the hell they're doing.

[talking simultaneously]

Jesse Watters: I want to jump in for one thing because you mentioned these polls. And we have polls that show like 70 percent of Democrats think Trump's a Russian agent. There's a lot of people out there brain-washed by the mainstream media.

Juan Williams: Oh, brainwashed. I see.

Jesse Watters: And the sight of [unintelligible] they're like Greg said --

Greg Gutfeld: And also –

[talking simultaneously]

Greg Gutfeld: You know what Trump is suffering from? Full employment, like we have the lowest unemployment in history --

Jeanine Pirro: That's terrible.

Greg Gutfeld: So, they can't -- what -- the people that are working can't watch the hearings. So, he's actually working himself.

Jeanine Pirro: Oh, that's great.

Greg Gutfeld: But he's brought so many Americans back to work --

Jeanine Pirro: Yes.

Greg Gutfeld: -- they can't watch this brainwash going on.

Jeanine Pirro: He did it intentionally.

Greg Gutfeld: He should have had a terrible economy so they could all watch the impeachment hearings.

Juan Williams: Well, they can watch it from jail, huh, Roger Stone, Paul Manafort --

Jesse Watters: Oh.

Greg Gutfeld: Oh.

Juan Williams: All the -- all the best people in jail, all of Trump's guys.

Jesse Watters: The economy's so good, even Colin Kaepernick is looking for a job now.

Greg Gutfeld: That's it. [Laughter]

Juan Williams: [unintelligible] that was a good one.

Jesse Watters: All right. Dana.

Dana Perino: Yes.

Jesse Watters: I want to get back to what we were talking about earlier, about the people in this country are fatigued --

Dana Perino: Oh, I was just going to --

Jesse Watters: By this.

Dana Perino: -- bring this up. Did you see --

Jesse Watters: And even independents have tuned this thing out.

Dana Perino: Yes.

Jesse Watters: The New York Times over the weekend did a thing. They don't even know what to believe anymore after the Russia collusion thing.

Dana Perino: I was trying to bring up that New York Times piece.

Jesse Watters: Please do.

Dana Perino: Was it this morning? Or they posted last night.

Juan Williams: Or yesterday.

Dana Perino: But basically, it said that there's so much information, too much information. Nobody's understanding, following the whole story. Nobody trusts the media. I shouldn't say, "Nobody." But a lot of people --

Greg Gutfeld: Nobody does.

Dana Perino: -- do not trust -- no, it was -- it's a sizable -- I mean, I think only 15 percent of Republicans or conservatives --

Jesse Watters: Yep.

Dana Perino: -- say they trust the medias. 65 percent of liberals. That's -- even at 65 percent, that's a pretty low number. So basically what it said is there's so much stuff that's been thrown against the wall people are not paying attention to any of it, and they're figuring they'll just wait until the end, maybe find somebody that they trust, read [spelled phonetically] a couple of places that they feel that they can believe in and make a decision at that point. But right now.

Jeanine Pirro: Well, it could be --

Dana Perino: Like my mom, she is in Taos and Santa Fe, and they're like touring, and little caves and hieroglyphics and all this stuff, and they're not paying attention to this stuff.

Jesse Watters: Ooh, hieroglyphics.

Jeanine Pirro: But it could be all the evidence is in the transcript. You don't need anything else. It is the best record of what happened.

Greg Gutfeld: Yeah. Poor people didn't die.

Jesse Watters: [unintelligible] some would say, right [unintelligible]? All right. Joe Biden says no to legalizing weed. Mike Bloomberg already apologizing, and Mayor Pete surging, all on our 2020 roundup next. [music]

Dana Perino: Welcome back. Time for our 2020 roundup. First Joe Biden bucking the Democratic field when it comes to legalizing marijuana, his rivals all backing plans to make pot legal at the federal level. But Biden is saying not so fast.

[clip playing]

Joe Biden: The truth of the matter is there's not nearly been enough evidence that has been acquired as to whether or not it is a gateway drug. It's a debate. And I want a lot more before I legalize it nationally.

Dana Perino: So, has the debate actually passed him by the gateway drug? Greg?

Greg Gutfeld: It's bizarre that he's against pot because he sounds like he's on it.

[laughter]

Like whenever he talks, it's like he's trying to recite a plot from a movie he saw when he was wasted a year ago, or he's talking about chem trails. The fact is, I would argue that marijuana, which I don't use, is the exact opposite of a gateway drug because pot smokers usually begin with pot and end with pot. It's a filter against other things. And they've seen that in studies. It's not something that -- if you want -- a real gateway drug is alcohol. People get drunk, lowers their inhibitions to try other drugs like cocaine or math or Special K or ecstasy, or glue.

[laughter]

I saw a guy do an interesting thing the other day with a bag that he inflated over a cone. No idea what that is. People at home, if you know what I'm talking about, he sucked it through a bag.

Dana Perino: Yeah, please, please send that to him.

Greg Gutfeld: I don't think it's a whippet. But anyway, my point is this: gramps is got to get out of the race.

Dana Perino: But his poll numbers are still steady. And also, older voters are the ones that are reliable voters and they agree with him on this issue of pot.

Jeanine Pirro: Let me tell you something. I mean, I agree with Greg. I think the guy is not like he doesn't know where he is at any given moment, like he always gets the state's wrong. And I think, you know, the whole idea that there is more data that needs to be developed. This has been developed for the last 50 years. And if you want to talk about what is a gateway, it's milk. Cause we all start on milk.

Greg Gutfeld: [laughs]

Jeanine Pirro: OK.

Greg Gutfeld: Ban cows.

Jeanine Pirro: Yeah. But here's. Yeah. Yeah. They want to ban cows. Maybe you got something with AOC there. But the thing is, with marijuana right now, the issue is the THC level and how high it is. The higher it is, the more addictive the [unintelligible] is.

Dana Perino: Can that be regulated?

Jesse Watters: Yeah.

Jeanine Pirro: Yeah, absolutely.

Jesse Watters: People have told me it can, Dana.

[laughing]

They can be very precise about it.

[laughing]

I do know he's out of touch on cannabis. Two-thirds of the country is for legalization. But the one demographic that's against it -- anybody over 65. But that could help them, though, in swing states, because all the swing states are older people.

[talking simultaneously]

Jeanine Pirro: In the '60s, they were all smoking dope.

Jesse Watters: That's true, but it wasn't very good.

Dana Perino: Older people are aspiring millennials, actually. That's what I understand from marketing. So, they want to be like their kids. They want to play. And they're in these states like Florida, Colorado, even California. There's basically legalizing it. Is Joe Biden behind the times on this?

Juan Williams: Yeah, but it's not you know, it's authentic for a man who's 76. Right. So he's in a position, though, what's interesting to me, that's not politically expedient because as has been pointed out here, younger people actually vote on this issue.

Dana Perino: Yeah.

Juan Williams: This is an issue that would get younger people to the polls. But it is authentic, as I said, because I think he grew up in a time when there was things like reefer madness and degenerates and addicts.

Dana Perino: And just say no.

Juan Williams: Yeah. But I will say this. I think that the only by the way, he's for medical marijuana.

Dana Perino: Ok.

Juan Williams: And he's for not putting people in jail for marijuana. But I think he's the only Democrat, Dana, who's not endorsed national legalization.

Dana Perino: Alright.

Juan Williams: So, this puts him in a dangerous position. You got to say that he's being himself. He's being Joe Biden.

Dana Perino: Juan says he's being himself. What about this next one? Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg is doing a flip flop on stop and frisk. He now says he's sorry for reversing the policy watch.

Michael Bloomberg: I didn't understand that back then, the full impact that stops were having on the black and Latino communities. I was totally focused on saving lives.

Dana Perino: But it wasn't that long ago when Bloomberg was mocking Democrats for apologizing for pretty much everything.

Michael Bloomberg: That's just not going to happen on a national level for somebody like me starting where I am, unless I was willing to change all my views and go on what CNN called an apology tour. Joe Biden went out and apologized for being male, over 50, white. Beto, whatever his name is, he's apologized for being born.

Dana Perino: Judge. Stop and frisk. Flip flopping when you think.

Jeanine Pirro: Well, you know, there was a legitimate reason for stop and frisk. I mean, when you talk about it in the 80s, that there were 2,500 people who were killed a year in New York City. And the problem is, in terms of the police and the law enforcement relationship with the community, was when somebody's compstat, which is, you know, part of NYPD statistic, some captain said, "Listen, we've got to do more stop and frisk." So what they did was they set up a minimum number they had to do. So they were stopping and frisking all the time. The United States Supreme Court under Terry versus Ohio said stop and frisk, as long as you have some reasonable, articulable suspicion is OK. But they were saying, you know, we've got to be so much as you're not stopping and frisking on Park Avenue, you're only doing it in Bed Sty. Well, the reason at the time was there were so many homicides in Bed Sty, and it kind of got out of control. It was. It is a legitimate law enforcement tool.

Juan Williams: Yeah, but I think the Police Benevolent Association was very interesting to me. They came out today and said, "We told you this was wrong all along.

Jeanine Pirro: Patrick Lynch said it was the statistical requirement.

Juan Williams: But here's the thing about this. Isn't this transparent? He's running and suddenly he's done this flip. I mean, talk about expedience. It seems to me everybody gets to evolve. Look, Obama evolved on gay rights.

Dana Perino: Yeah.

Juan Williams: Trump evolved on abortion. Right. So if he was genuinely changing. But I don't. What I see is a guy who says, "You know what? I need the black vote. I need the Latino vote." And I'm running.

Dana Perino: But, Jesse, will he get any of those?

Jesse Watters: It doesn't matter. He's not going to win. Usually, I say apologizing signals weakness. But in this case, I like it because stop and frisk didn't work. It was too much power for the government. And 80 percent of the times they used it, the person was innocent.

Juan Williams: More than that.

Dana Perino: What about the police, though? They liked it.

Greg Gutfeld: I think that ideas changed based on the circumstances. When time changes, what the judge was talking about, it was necessary for high crime areas like Bed Sty, Jamaica Queens, Brooklyn. Throw Brooklyn in there? But then it was about gangs. It was about getting guns out of gangs. And it reduced the murder rate. So, you didn't need it as much. So, there was a period of time where it was necessary. It was proactive. Now, unfortunately, reactive in the New York -- in New York City.

Dana Perino: Yeah.

Greg Gutfeld: We are waiting for the crime to happen, and it's happening.

Dana Perino: Yep.

Jeanine Pirro: Yep.

Dana Perino: All right, so we do not have time for Mayor Pete --

Jeanine Pirro: Aww.

Dana Perino: Buttigieg surging, and produce -- I'm sure this week Jesse's going to show you the [unintelligible] --

Greg Gutfeld: But, wait, wait, wait. I have a -- to go against Bloomberg, he should -- his new motto should be, "Yes, we cannabis."

Dana Perino: Did you hear that, everybody?

Juan Williams: What?

Dana Perino: A new -- "Yes, we --"

Greg Gutfeld: "Yes, we cannabis."

Dana Perino: -- cannabis." All right. Former President Obama calling out 2020 Democrats. We're going to Far Left. That's next on The Five. We're going to explain that to Judge.

Jeanine Pirro: Yeah, but what's Bloomberg got...

[music]

Juan Williams: Former President Obama out with a warning to 2020 Democrats. The New York Times reporting that while speaking to liberal donors, Obama said -- and here I'm quoting, "Even as we push the envelope and we are bold in our vision, we also have to be rooted in reality. The average American doesn't think we have to completely tear down the system and remake it." Now, some candidates like Bernie Sanders, they're taking issue with Obama's comments.

Bernie Sanders It depends on what you mean by "tear down the system." When I talk about raising the minimum wage to a living wage, I'm not tearing down the system.

[cheers]

When I talk about health care being a human right and ending the embarrassment of America being the only major country on earth that does not guarantee health care to every man, woman, and child, that's not tearing down the system.

Dana Perino: Oh, boy.

Juan Williams: Wow. Jesse, I think Bernie is the "tear down the system" candidate --

Jesse Watters: Yeah.

Juan Williams: -- on the left. But you know who was a "tear down the system" candidate on the right?

Dana Perino: Trump.

Juan Williams: Donald Trump.

Jesse Watters: Different --

Juan Williams: Exactly.

Jesse Watters: Different systems. I think Trump sees the system as rigged and wants to unrig it to help the American worker. The Democrats see the system as rigged and they want to tear down the whole system to make it work for Democrats. That's the difference. To be told that you're too crazy to be a Democrat, that's pretty crazy. That's like getting kicked out of the Hell's Angels. Think about it for a second. Obama's the most radical president we've ever had, and he's saying you're too radical for the cause? That's like -- that's like Kaepernick telling other players to stop kneeling.

Juan Williams: Okay.

Jesse Watters: That's like Donald Trump telling people, "Hey, you know what? Lay off the Twitter. It's a little too much." [Laughter] It's crazy. Barack Obama took this country so far left so quickly that he gave us Trump, and he gave the Republicans control of the House and the Senate. And then the country's looking around like, "What just happened?" I think the -- I think Barack Obama knows at this point what the people of this country want, and it's not a revolution; it's an evolution.

Jeanine Pirro: Okay. And I think that -- I think it's not so much, Jesse, that he doesn't buy into it. I think it's that he realizes that America's not going to buy into it.

Jesse Watters: Right.

Jeanine Pirro: And he's afraid that Donald Trump's is going to re-elected again.

Jesse Watters: Right.

Jeanine Pirro: And so he's coming out now for the first time, and he's saying, "Hey, guys, wait. I think Deval, Patrick Deval is his candidate. I think it's ironic --

Juan Williams: No, Deval Patrick.

Jeanine Pirro: Deval Patrick, sorry. Deval Patrick.

Greg Gutfeld: But it should be Patrick Deval.

Jeanine Pirro: Yes.

[talking simultaneously]

Jeanine Pirro: It should be. And I think it's interesting that he comes out at about the same time that Deval Patrick comes out.

Juan Williams: Well, Dana, we know if Obama is right, is he defending his legacy here?

Dana Perino: Well, I think that when this primary season started several months ago, I said that he's got a chance to be, one time each, either a peace maker or a king maker when it comes to what could possibly be a contested convention coming up. I do think, though, that he has now been supplanted. It's almost as if time moves so quickly that now Barack Obama is so far in the past that the party has passed him by. And if you have somebody like Bernie Sanders who's taking on the most popular Democrat in the -- in the country, which is Barack Obama still, and you see that his numbers don't go up very much. Whose does? Biden. Biden has been consistent all the way through. But I do think it's really amazing that Barack Obama has chosen to be pretty quiet. He went to this event. I don't think it was tied to Deval Patrick, but he went to this event on Friday night. Basically, he's sounding the alarm. But it seems to me they don't want to listen to him.

Juan Williams: Hmm.

Dana Perino: And that's pretty remarkable going into 2020, when he is not on the ballot, and they're saying,y you know what? Thank you, Mr. President, we appreciate all you did, but we're going to take it from here.

Jeanine Pirro: Yeah.

Juan Williams: Well, you know, Greg --

Greg Gutfeld: Yeah.

Juan Williams: -- one of the things that President Trump likes to say about Democrats, "Oh, they're so far left, socialist, communist," and all that, right? But I look at the numbers and I think -- this is picking up on Dana's point -- I see Joe Biden consistently leading the field.

Greg Gutfeld: Yeah.

Juan Williams: I see Pete Buttigieg rising in Iowa. And I put both of them in the moderate "Barack Obama" lane.

Greg Gutfeld: It's interesting what you're seeing here. Racism.

Juan Williams: What?

Greg Gutfeld: You see Bernie, an old white man, going after a young black man, and you see a party embracing old white men like Biden and Bloomberg and Bernie. This is a party of white racism going after a black man, and I can't believe we're not calling this out. You know, this is what would happen if somebody had done this to -- [talking simultaneously]

Greg Gutfeld: Anyway, Obama realizes this party needs clarity and direction.

Dana Perino: Yeah.

Greg Gutfeld: And you know your party's in trouble when the -- your greatest living leader is kind of embarrassed by you. And the louder wing of his party is probably going to call him a member of the old rights --

Dana Perino: Yeah.

Greg Gutfeld: -- for doing what he's doing. I think that it's -- I don't think that it's Bernie who's the leader of the party.

Jeanine Pirro: Right.

Greg Gutfeld: I think it's AOC.

Jeanine Pirro: AOC. Got it.

Greg Gutfeld: And AOC is --

Jeanine Pirro: AOC.

Greg Gutfeld: -- it's got the charisma. And I think he is -- he is her spiritual leader, but she's -- she's the -- she's the heir apparent. That's my feeling.

Jeanine Pirro: That's what she thinks.

Juan Williams: AOC is the heir apparent to?

Greg Gutfeld: She's their Trump.

Juan Williams: She's their Trump.

Greg Gutfeld: It may not -- it's not going to happen now, but it -- it's going to happen in four, eight years.

Jesse Watters: And this is also about health care. It you're looking at Warren –

Dana Perino: Yes.

Jesse Watters: -- and if you look at Bernie, they want to take away 180 people's health care, and Barack just took away temporarily 10 million people and then put them on the public option and all hell broke loose and the Democrats lost like 1,000 seats. Dana Perino: Yeah.

Juan Williams: Well, that separates again Biden and Buttigieg from Warren and Sanders -- that is what I'm saying. Seems to me the moderate lean on the Democrats has some momentum. And Obama comes in and says, yeah you know, you can't just -- I know I've been president. I know how hard it is to make a change.

Dana Perino: But it looks like President Obama may not have the juice that he used to have in order to get Biden across the nomination line.

Juan Williams: Well, we don't know. Right. I mean, last week you were saying to me, is it the case that Obama's backing Deval Patrick? I don't --

Dana Perino: Well, no. I was just asking.

Juan Williams: Yeah, you asked. That's what I'm saying. We don't know. But how about will –

Greg Gutfeld: Will he come out for Deval Patrick?

Juan Williams: No. I don't think so. They're friendly, but I don't think so.

Dana Perino: If he does, it won't be until the contested convention. I get one chance to be a peacemaker.

Greg Gutfeld: Sleepy Joe's Back. Prediction: Klobuchar-Buttigieg. Buttigieg-Klobuchar. That's my prediction.

Jesse Watters: That's a long ticket right there.

Juan Williams: You know what? I get upset with you. I'm really upset for Marianne Williamson.

Jesse Watters: How can you say that, Gregory?

Greg Gutfeld: We haven't talked in a while and waiting for the call.

Juan Williams: Prince Andrew – wow – facing massive backlash after speaking out about his ties to Jeffrey Epstein. Reaction to this stunning interview straight ahead on The Five.

Jeanine Pirro: Prince Andrew igniting a firestorm after speaking out about his relationship with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. The British royal defending his friendship with the sex offender and making these outrageous claims.

[clip playing]

Reporter: You were staying at the house with convicted a sex offender.

Prince Andrew: It was a convenient place to stay. Do I regret the fact that he has quite obviously conducted himself in a manner unbecoming? Yes.

Reporter: Unbecoming? He was a sex offender.

Prince Andrew: Yeah. I'm sorry. I'm being polite in the sense that he was a sex offender.

Jeanine Pirro: He also answered questions about this photo with then 17-year-old Virginia Giuffre. She says Epstein treated her as a sex slave and Prince Andrew sexually abused her. Prince Andrew now claims a photo could be fake.

Reporter: She provided a photo of the two of you together. Prince Andrew: Yes.

Reporter: Your arm was around her waist.

Prince Andrew: I have absolutely no memory of that photograph ever being taken.

Reporter: Your friend suggested that the photo is fake.

Prince Andrew: You can't prove whether or not that photograph is faked or not.

Jeanine Pirro: I think it's fascinating. I mean, in you know, as someone who dealt with a lot of fake things as a prosecutor, I love that he says unequivocally, you can't prove whether it's fake. I mean, where does he come up with that or is that just his, you know, a preemptive defense?

Greg Gutfeld: That was a really stupid choice of his to do that interview. The claim that he has a medical condition that prevents him from sweating due to PTSD for a big shot at during the --

Jeanine Pirro: Hang on. I want you to hear him actually say that. We have some sound on that.

[clip playing]

Reporter: She described dancing with you and you profusely sweating and that she went on to have --

Prince Andrew: There's possibly there's a slight problem with the sweating because I have a peculiar medical condition, which is that I don't sweat. Well, I didn't sweat at the time.

Jeanine Pirro: Okay, so Greg, back to you. I love that says there's a slight problem with sweating because I have a peculiar medical condition. Hang on -- name unknown, which is that I don't sweat, or I didn't sweat at the time.

Greg Gutfeld: Yes. He doesn't sweat or hug people. He also is a terrible case of amnesia, because there are all these photos of him around women sweating and hugging them. Can we please stop acting like royalty is anything special? Could this be the silver bullet that kills all of our royalty coverage? So, every time somebody gets pregnant or somebody gets married, we don't have to do nonstop coverage. They're just a weird family on welfare, essentially.

Jeanine Pirro: Yeah. Statefare [sic] So, Dana, what about the fact that he said -- he stated Epstein's place, even though we knew that he was a sex offender, he didn't call him that because it was convenient –

Dana Perino: Not only that, he said that he was -- being the very honorable person that he is, he was trying to honor their friendship because he apparently felt bad for Epstein or something. One of the favorite things to me in this story is that the public relations representative for Prince Andrew resigned before the interview because he or she knew that it was going to be this bad. But it also shows that the real royal family seems to be so in the bubble that they have no idea how they come across and they believe I alone can fix it. And he just made it so much worse.

Jeanine Pirro: Well, and, you know, when he said he didn't call Epstein a pedophile, you know, when he didn't know that they all these young women were around there, and they have video of him with young women coming out of the house. They have video of him with Virginia Giuffre. I mean, why do you think he even did this interview?

Jesse Watters: It's a great question. Maybe he's being advised by Michael Avenatti. I have no idea. This was worse than a smaller interview. I was expecting him to be like, you know what? I went out for a sandwich and these two guys pushed me into Epstein's mansion.

[laughter]

That's how unbelievable it was. I don't know if he's guilty. I don't know if he's innocent. But I do know he winged the interview. And how cocky do you have to be to throw out a bunch of alibis like that? You'd think he'd run an alibi like that by a lawyer before you went up there and did it on national television.

Jeanine Pirro: That's exactly the issue. He's confessed. He's facing two things. He's got the legal issue and then he's got the so-called political issue, you know, I mean, his being a member of the royal family. So, you know, you've got the PR person who quits, whoever it was, before the interview. The people now demanding in the UK that he speak to the FBI, that he speak to the southern district of New York. And what I'm doing to know, Juan, is whether or not those co-conspirators who got that forever immunity is Prince Andrew.

Juan Williams: Oh, you think he has immunity possibly.

Jeanine Pirro: No, no. Part of the deal that Jeffrey Epstein got --

Juan Williams: Yeah, yeah, yeah.

Jeanine Pirro: -- in Florida by Acosta, who was the prosecutor, and then the secretary of the Department of Labor, was that there was a whole group of people who had immunity in perpetuity, they could never be open. They would always be --

Juan Williams: Well, that's what I'm saying.

Jeanine Pirro: -- protected.

Juan Williams: And you think he may be one of them.

Jeanine Pirro: Sure do.

Juan Williams: That's what I was saying. Well, I don't know. I mean, that's -- if that's the case, this story is unending, right? But I must say, I was taken by his use of the word "unbecoming."

Jeanine Pirro: Yeah.

Juan Williams: "Unbecoming"? Holy smokes, the man is saying --

Dana Perino: That's what they say in the royal family.

Juan Williams: That's the way they talk over there? How unbecoming.

Jesse Watters: Yeah. Charles Manson made some very unbecoming -- [Laughter]

Dana Perino: I feel bad for the Queen.

Jeanine Pirro: And the saddest part about it is he never talks about the victims.

Dana Perino: Never.

Jesse Watters: No.

Juan Williams: Never. But –

Jeanine Pirro: It's the first thing that we [unintelligible].

Juan Williams: It's incredible to see the pictures today from the newspapers of him surrounded with young women with their tongue out, liking at --

Dana Perino: Oh, boy.

Juan Williams: [unintelligible]

Jeanine Pirro: Anyway, up next, Kanye West creating a lot of buzz after showing up at Pastor Joel Osteen's mega-church.

[music]

Greg Gutfeld: There you go. Kanye West teaming up with a mega-church pastor, Joel Osteen for Sunday church service. Here's out it went down.

Kanye West: -- start to feel like Satan is the most powerful, and you start to feel like if you service God, that in life, it means you will not prosper. And the only way to prosper is in service to fame. The trend, the shift is going to change. Jesus has won the victory. And I told you about my -- my arrogance and cockiness already. Now, the greatest artist that God has ever exist -- created is now working for hymn.

Greg Gutfeld: Think that was a jab at me, Juan? But I think it's -- I -- I mean, I -- I -- obviously, I believe this is a sincere conversion and --

Juan Williams: Are you serious?

Greg Gutfeld: Oh, absolutely.

Juan Williams: Okay.

Greg Gutfeld: Yes. You don't -- you don't think so? I think he's a -- he's completely and absolutely giving himself over to God, right? I mean, how could you not see that?

Juan Williams: [laughs]

Greg Gutfeld: I mean I -- I know that you think -- you treat him with cynicism, but I believe it when I see it.

Juan Williams: I don't know.

Greg Gutfeld: I can't doubt him. I can't read his mind.

Juan Williams: No, I can't read his mind --

Greg Gutfeld: Yeah.

Juan Williams: -- either, but I can read marketing ploy. And I think that he is using this moment with Joel Osteen in a way that appeals to a new market. I mean, to me, it's interesting. I've long been a critic of hip-hop because I don't like the use of the N word. I don't like the way they talk about women. I don't like the embrace of --

Greg Gutfeld: But he's changed.

Juan Williams: -- violence.

Greg Gutfeld: He's leaving that behind.

Juan Williams: But I'm saying, that's where this comes from. So, it's striking to me -- a lot of people on the right have said to me they agree that hip -- hip-hop oftentimes it seems, especially for young people, to push them in a very negative place. You know, oh, you're real if you've been in jail and a criminal, all that. But now, because he's embracing Trump and because he's talking in religious terms, a lot of people on the right say, "Oh, well, Kanye West, Kanye --" to me, this is like convenient, and I would urge people to just be cautious about it.

Greg Gutfeld: I think that -- Dana, I don't -- I think this is the ob City of convenient. He is sacrificing a lot of his musical background, his stardom. Like he's actually spending the capital, right? He's -- he's --

Dana Perino: Yeah. I -- yeah, and I think of a few things. Like, he hasn't really talked about Trump much lately.

Greg Gutfeld: No.

Dana Perino: I would say like in the last eight months and stuff. And one of the things that you learn in the Bible is that I can't judge you before I judge myself. So I have -- I can't read his mind or his heart, but I can -- I can take this for the possibility that fame and celebrity can make you very lonely. And a lot of people that we've known, and we've reported on, especially since we've been here in the last 10 years, turn to things that hurt them --

Greg Gutfeld: Right.

Dana Perino: -- or harm them or harm their families. And then, you know, could even lead to overdoses or suicide. He went a different way. So, he found redemption, forgiveness and grace through Christianity. And then worship through music can be very powerful. It's a great way for humans to worship together. And so, who knows where this leads? I'm actually pretty excited about it because he knows that he'll be fine, that money isn't everything. But think of all those people what that are listening and watching and maybe it touches their heart. Jeanine Pirro: Well, I think that --

Greg Gutfeld: Go ahead.

Jeanine Pirro: One of the things that I thought was so interesting was when he said, you know, "I had a mental breakdown," and that was the thing for me where I said, "I get it." When you have a mental breakdown, you've lost everything. You have no one to hold onto, all right? You've lost faith in yourself. And when he said that, I realized he did find God. And what you're saying is so true, to get other people to talk about God in a country that is moving away from God, you know, I'm not someone who's like always talking religion. But you know what? I'm Catholic, I believe in God and all that stuff. We have gone so far away from that. I -- I applaud him for this. While -- whatever his motivation is, I -- I'm a judge and I -- you know, I'm not supposed to judge. I'm not here to judge.

Greg Gutfeld: Who are you to judge, Judge?

[Laughter]

Jeanine Pirro: That's what I'm saying. I'm not here to judge him. But you know what? Thank you for being the vehicle and the -- and the -- and the pulley pulpit to get to at least think about religion.

Greg Gutfeld: You know, Jesse, as a devout Satanist, this must offend you deeply.

Jesse Watters: Me?

Greg Gutfeld: Yes.

Jesse Watters: Oh, you should have heard everybody what he was saying in the break. Greg's belief in God is just -- you can't really put it into words. Let's put it that way. But with the Kanye thing, I'm just along for the ride.

Greg Gutfeld: Yeah.

Jesse Watters: I liked Kanye --

Dana Perino: Right.

Jesse Watters: -- before he put the MAGA hat on. I like him after the MAGA hat. I think you can follow Christ. It's good for the soul, and it's good for business. They had, you know, 40,000 people at this event, almost as much as the Trump rally, right there, Juan, 13 million people watching it worldwide. And this guy's got some money. Dana, he's now your neighbor. His second ranch he purchased in Wyoming.

Dana Perino: And he's going to make his shoes there, so there's going to be a lot of the jobs up there.

Jesse Watters: -- like $1,400 shoes --

Juan Williams: Such humility that he calls himself the greatest artist God ever created.

Greg Gutfeld: Yeah, but he said God created. There you go.

Jesse Watters: Sounds like Barack Obama.

Greg Gutfeld: All right. "One More thing" Up next.

Jesse Watters: Time now for "One More Thing." So, the judges here -- we had to bring the booze out.

Jeanine Pirro: I don't drink.

Jesse Watters: We do because you're here.

[laughter]

Jesse Watters: It's the Fighting 69th Irish whiskey. It's named after the Army's 69th Infantry Regiment, based here in New York City. And this regiment has been in almost every single war since, I think, the civil war. And our friend Pete Hegseth. You know him from shows such as Fox and Friends Weekend was also in this regiment. And a portion of the proceeds goes to the trust where the unit is then supplied with funds to help disperse to family members. So, go to fightingsixtyninthwhiskey.com to learn more. Bottoms up.

Dana Perino: You don't drink at all?

Jeanine Pirro: Yeah. Maybe once a month.

Dana Perino: Really?

Jesse Watters: That's a shocker.

Dana Perino: How do you survive?

Jeanine Pirro: Saturday Night Live they have me as a drunk. Fake news.

Dana Perino: Fact check.

Jesse Watters: All right, Juan.

Juan Williams: All right. So, it's mid-November and time to sit down for Thanksgiving next week. But keep in mind, November is also National Adoption Month. What are these three people have in common, folks? Jamie Foxx, Marilyn Monroe, Steve Jobs, all adopted or grew up in foster care. On Saturday, the Washington, D.C. Superior Court celebrated 33 years of D.C. adoption. Forty-seven children were adopted at this year's celebration. As you can see, it was a joyous event. Thousands of children are waiting for adoption or foster care right now. Adopt USA's website has 5,000 children registered as a need of a safe, permanent home. More than 100,000 children in foster care nationally waiting to be adopted. A third of those children, by the way, under twelve most little boys. So, if there is room in your life, your heart, your house, please think about foster care or adoption.

Jesse Watters: Very good. Dana?

Dana Perino: Okay, so the Holden Police Department in Maine recognized Breast Cancer Awareness Month in a very special way. Last month, they debuted a specially made pink badge. So it's right here. And the badge was worn on duty by my friend, the chief of the department, Chief Chris Greely, and that the month's end they raffled off the badge and on a whole bunch of tickets, he put my name. I've been on – I'd like to talk to him on his radio show and stuff. Well, I won the bet.

[applause]

Here I am. This is Chief Holden police and this raffle benefited Sarah's house and Holden, and that provides cancer patients with a place to stay during treatment. So, thank you to Chief Greeley and to everybody up there in Holden.

Juan Williams: Do we have to follow you around and take your orders?

Dana Perino: Well, that would be situation normal.

[laughter]

Jesse Watters: Greg.

Greg Gutfeld: All right. My podcast that came out today, you can find it on Twitter or just Google. Gutfeld Podcast. It's with the great mathematical physicist, economists, managing director of Thiel Capital, Eric Weinstein. It's an hour of talking about all the major problems of the world. It's going to blow your mind. And now let's do this quickly.

[music playing]

I'm so happy – I got my license, right? I got my driver's license. I'm now driving almost everywhere, as you can tell, with this little video of me taking a Sunday drive yesterday. I had one of my classic cars. There you go.

Jeanine Pirro: Who is that?

Greg Gutfeld: It's me and my fur coat. You don't even have to do the end because I don't want Judge Jeanine to yell at me.

Jeanine Pirro: That's right.

OK. Keep a look at the screen. An adorable puppy. Absolutely stole the show at Sunday's Vegas Golden Knights game against the Calgary Flames. Betty the ice skating dog, nicknamed King Benny, performed mid-game, gliding across the ice with a hockey stick in his mouth. He even performed a few tricks, jumping over obstacles to the delight of the crowd. He has been practicing for the big moment, showing off his ice skating abilities on social media. And just one more thing, preventing animal cruelty and torture bill passed Congress, and the president's going to sign its first federal bill on animal cruelty.

Jesse Watters: Ah, Congress can do something.

Jeanine Pirro: Yes.

Jesse Watters: That's good to hear. All right. Set your DVRs. Never miss an episode of "The Five." "Special Report" is up next with Bret.

