Democrats hold next round of impeachment hearings while Trump is away at NATO summit

Laura Ingraham:

Awesome job tonight. You take care. I’m Laura Ingraham. This is the Ingraham Angle from D.C. tonight. Ken Starr says that President Trump is right to refuse to participate in the next phase of impeachment. He’s here to explain this in moments. All you left wing crazies have been going nuts about this all day long. Plus, disgraced former FBI lawyer Lisa Page granted her first interview to a member of the resistance media and she wants you to feel sorry for her. Do you? John Solomon and Lee Smith are here to explain why you shouldn’t. And they’ll also respond to a breaking statement from the DOJ that just dropped moments ago about Michael Horowitz’s new IG report about to come out. Plus, Joe Biden’s [laughs] “No More Malarkey” bus tour. Have you seen this thing? Well, a few potholes hit along the way in its inaugural weekend. Governor Mike Huckabee walks us through some of the dips in the pavement. But first, impeaching to the choir. That’s the focus of tonight’s angle. Now, for as long as I can remember, Democrats have claimed a vigorous support for international alliances. And since Trump took the oath of office, they warned that his America First approach would isolate us and do more irreparable harm to NATO.



It's the single most consequential alliance --



Okay.



-- in the history of the United States.



Putin, whose number one goal is to divide the west and particularly, in NATO, has an American president doing his work for him.



I can absolutely see this president doing enough damage to NATO --



[affirmative]



-- that it either seriously weakens to the point that it is no longer a workable defense alliance, or it falls apart.



Laura Ingraham:

Okay. All of that was false, by the way. Yes, NATO is very important. Biden’s right about that. But all of this hyperbole about what Trump was going to do to NATO, chock that up to the experts being wrong again. The truth is Trump actually got NATO members to spend more on defense, $100 billion more, to be exact. He didn’t do this like some other presidents would by bilking the American taxpayer. He got countries like Germany, the U.K. and France to pay more. It’s about time. Now, President Obama could have demanded an end to the free riding, but he didn’t. That might be one reason why they liked him so much. “Hey, you didn’t pay your dues? No problem.” But as President Trump touched down late this afternoon in London, he commands NATO members’ attention because they know that he’ll hold them to their financial obligations and not just blow him off. Now, one would think that Congress, regardless of party affiliation, would want the president at this important meeting focused on the issues at hand. There are a lot of big issues facing the alliance. And that they would want him there unencumbered by extraneous partisan maters, right? Well, not a chance.



We're following multiple breaking stories as the push to impeach President Trump moves forward up on Capitol Hill. Members of the House Intelligence Committee are going behind closed doors this evening to review their report on President Trump's dealings with Ukraine.



Wednesday, the first impeachment hearing by the committee that actually drafts the articles of impeachment. Tonight, they're meeting behind closed doors to do the report and then the Judiciary will hold this public hearing. Where's President Trump on all this?



Laura Ingraham:

[laughs] Where is he on this? He’s actually meeting with NATO members tomorrow, okay? Of course, they’re using this moment, the resistance media, to endlessly hide an impeachment that will never result in a conviction. Never. And one that has zero bipartisan support on Capitol Hill.



Donald Trump:

The whole thing is a hoax. Everybody knows this. All you have to do is look at the words of the Ukrainian president that he just issued, and you know it’s a hoax. It’s an absolutely disgrace what they’re doing to our country.



Laura Ingraham:

So, why the need to fast track this? They couldn’t wait until after the NATO summit for their pointless impeachment exercise? No. And House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerry Nadler tried to add insult to injury just six days ago by so magnanimously inviting the White House to participate in the hearing during the NATO meeting. White House Counsel Pat Cipollone rightly dismissed the invite -- it’s a great letter, by the way -- citing a complete lack of due process and fundamental fairness. His blistering letter also exposed Nadler’s absurd attempt to try to rely on the Clinton impeachment as precedent, saying, “President Clinton was allowed to call 14 witnesses. Here, with the hearings before the committee set to begin a mere five days from the date of your latest letter, it still remains unclear whether the Judiciary Committee actually intends to permit the president or your Republican colleagues to call witnesses at all.

And also, that during the Clinton impeachment process, it allowed those questioning the witnesses two and a half weeks notice to prepare and it scheduled the hearing on a date suggested by the president’s attorneys. Today, by contrast, you’ve afforded no scheduling input, no meaningful information, and so little time to prepare that you’ve effectively denied the administration a fair opportunity to participate.” While Democrats hold vigils and pro bono work to defend the due process rights of murderers, yet they run roughshod over the president’s same rights. It’s absurd.

But they’re so blinded by their Trump hatred that they won’t even agree to support policies at this point that will help their own constituents. Forget America at large. Case in point, the USMCA, which includes trade concessions from Canada and Mexico the Democrats said they long desired. The New York Times, of all places, is reporting that House Democrats returned to Washington on Monday, today, facing a difficult choice: should they hand President Trump a victory in the midst of a heated impeachment battle, or walk away from one of the most progressive trade pacts ever negotiated by either party?

Wow. The pressure is on. Yet instead of allowing this obvious win for American workers, Pelosi and her whacked out caucus are on a vengeful high. They’re tripping on a Ukraine hallucinogenic, impeaching to their own choir of radicals. The rest of America, though, is busy at work, preparing for exams or for the holidays. They’re enjoying the fruits of perhaps the greatest American economy of the past half-century.



We're really in a situation where the economy's still growing, we're record low on employment rates.



It's very rare that the biggest is the most nimble and the most flexible, and fast growing. But the United States economy is all of those things among developed countries.



About as good as it gets for the U.S. economy.



Laura Ingraham:

Issuing their own report after the Schiff-bag of impeachment tricks, House Republicans summed up the Democrats’ discordant actions this way, “The Democrats’ impeachment inquiry is not the organic outgrowth of serious misconduct. It’s an orchestrated campaign to upend our political system.” Bingo. That is just as the angle has been warning you now for months. Actually, for years. The more leftward the Democrats lean, the more they lean against democracy. Because the electoral college delivered the Trump victory, ah, you’ve got to abolish it.



Elizabeth Warren:

My goal is to get elected, and then to be the last American president elected by the electoral college.



[applause]



Laura Ingraham:

Go, go, Liz. Because Kavanaugh was confirmed to the Supreme Court, the court has to be packed with more justices.



Pete Buttigieg:

We’ve got to make some kind of structural form to depoliticize the Supreme Court. The one idea that I think is interesting is you have 15 members --



Laura Ingraham:

[laughs] Blah, blah, blah. Because 63 million Americans voted for the man that the elites considered uncouth and untested, the voting age has to be lowered to 16 to cancel out all those old people.



Female Speaker:

It’s really important to capture kids when they’re in high school when they’re interested in all of this, when they’re learning about government, to be able to vote.



Laura Ingraham:

Okay. None of this is going to work. And frankly, it all looks really pathetic. For the past year, they’ve been in power, the House Democrats. And what have they done? They’ve tried to just distract you from the results of this presidency: a booming economy --



a booming economy, record-high stock markets, record-low unemployment, and growing wages. Plus, of course, the massive pro-growth deregulation Trump has done and forcing Mexico and Central America to finally help curb illegal immigration. It’s about time. But what do the Democrats have to show for themselves?

[clip playing]

That’s about all they’ve got. Nothing. Beyond impeachment, they don’t have anything, just proposals like the Green Raw Deal that will cost trillions, higher taxes for pretty much everybody, the mass release of criminals that will make you more unsafe, and government-run health care that’s free for anyone who crosses the border illegally. This week, President Trump may find -- after everything I’ve told you tonight, everything he’s seen since he took that oath of office -- he may just find that working with Macron and Merkel is easier than working with his fellow Americans across the aisle. How about that? And that’s the angle.

[sound effect]

Joining me now, Ken Starr, former independent counsel and a FOX News contributor, and Bob Barr, Clinton impeachment manager and former federal prosecutor and Georgia congressman. Ken, let’s go to you first. You say it’s wise for the White House to refuse to cooperate with the House Judiciary Committee. Why do you think that? All day long on the resistance media we’ve been hearing it’s a sign of weakness, an administration who doesn’t have a case to make.

Ken Starr:

Well, that’s the potential downside politically, but in my view -- and you laid these out in quoting from Pat Cipollone’s letter -- the impeachment inquiry just got off on the wrong track when Nancy Pelosi, I believe -- I’m usually more careful with my words -- abused her power by unilaterally declaring an impeachment inquiry as opposed to -- and we talked about this weeks ago, but it’s still the infection that continues to make this whole process very ill. At every step, there is some dimension of procedural unfairness. There’s a violation of traditions, a violation of history, and those things count in the people’s House. But she has the raw power; the House of Representatives has the raw power. They are abusing their power by the way in which they are conducting the specifics of this inquiry, and they should be ashamed of themselves. And if it’s going to be a fundamentally unfair -- call it whatever you will; use whatever pejorative term you will -- then it is certainly a reasonable response by the president as articulated by Pat Cipollone in, I think, a very hard-hitting but brilliant and lawyer-like letter. “We are not going to participate with this kind of profoundly unfair proceeding.”

Laura Ingraham:

Now, kangaroo court, whatever you -- star chamber; not S-T-A-R-R, but a star chamber of sorts.

Ken Starr:

[laughs] Right.

Laura Ingraham:

And why do you want to take part in any of this? And, Congressman Barr, it was 11 years ago you took part in the impeachment proceeding as an impeachment manager -- 21 years ago. How did I say 11 years ago? It seems like yesterday, Bob. So, you’re watching this thing unfold, and Nancy Pelosi just -- yeah, this was several months ago; I think it was back in late winter, early winter -- made a comment that I think has largely gone unnoticed, but our intrepid producer found this today. Watch.

Nancy Pelosi:

Nancy Pelosi:

Laura Ingraham:

Bob, what happened? Is it really Alexander Vindman and Fiona Hill and -- is it really all that that changed Nancy Pelosi’s mind, do you think?

Bob Barr:

Well, I’m not sure what changed her mind, but this whole process, Laura, lacks any sort of coherence. It lacks of any sort of leadership; it lacks of anything of substance, and it’s turning into the gift that keeps on giving. I mean, the more that the Democrats pursue this track, the less credibility they have, and as Judge Starr noted, the letter that the president’s counsel sent to the chairman, Nadler, the man who never smiles, the other day, not only is hard-hitting, I thought it was actually too nice. I mean, he could have summed it up in one sentence, you know -- “Go fly a kite” -- because this is absolutely absurd. And the problem is what they’re -- the damage here really, Laura, is that they are playing around with a very sacred power that the American people have to remove a leader for just cause, and they are undermining that very, very significant provision in our Constitution.

Laura Ingraham:

The ringleader in chief Adam Schiff actually spoke tonight on MSNBC. Watch.

Adam Schiff:

We are putting the finishing touches on the report which will be released publicly tomorrow. At the same time, that's not the end of our investigation. So, even while Judiciary does its work, we will continue investigating. We also feel a sense of urgency. This is a president who has sought for intervention in U.S. elections twice now. This is a threat to the integrity of the upcoming election.

Laura Ingraham:

Laura Ingraham:

Ken Starr:

Ken Starr:

Laura Ingraham:

It’s not even close. And by the way, just so our viewers tonight understand, on Wednesday -- if you thought the previous impeachment hearings were boring, on Wednesday you get to hear from law professors. Okay, as someone who sat along in a lot of law professors’ lectures, one of them is now Noah Feldman. Okay, he's a Harvard law professor, and he's one of the four witnesses who are going to testify on Wednesday. Now, this constitutional scholar -- he's already declared a lot of stuff to be impeachable on the part of Trump.

Okay, here is the list. Trump's pardoning of Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio; that was impeachable. Trump's tweet about the Obama administration wiretapping the phones of his campaign; that's impeachable. Number three, the now-debunked Buzzfeed story claiming Trump directed Cohen to lie under oath; he said that was impeachable. And number four, an advertisement for Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort that appeared on a government website; that was impeachable. So, Bob, you managed the Clinton impeachment. What do you make of the lineup? You’ve got him; yo’ve got Pam Karlan -- she taught law when I was at University of Virginia, well-respected liberal, worked in the Obama administration. You’ve got Jonathan Turley; he’s kind of a middle-of-the-road guy, pretty fair-minded. But some of these other characters are pretty out there.

Bob Barr:

It shows just how low we've come, or that the Democrats have come, in the last two decades, Laura. I mean, back during the impeachment trial in the Senate in January and February of 1999, the other lawyers on the other side -- Charles Ruff, Abbe Lowell -- I mean, these were real lawyers. They had credibility; they knew what they were talking about. They weren't right, but they knew what they were talking about. These folks nowadays, Laura, I mean, they have no substance, they have no credibility, and they're just going to go up there on Wednesday and babble and babble and babble, and the Democrats’ case will sink lower and lower and lower.

Laura Ingraham:

I mean, Ken, look, you've taught law. You ran a couple -- at least two law schools, right? As far as I can remember. Pepperdine and -- you know, so you've been around universities, and we have some great people teaching. But as far as the American people are concerned, they're not here to get continuing legal education at the hands of Nadler, right [laughs]? I mean, I actually could use some credits, but I think most people probably aren’t, like, waiting with bated breath about what Pam Karlan, God bless her, is about to say. Final thought?

Ken Starr:

No, some of these are my friends, right? But they are very political. They are very political, and this is simply going to be a political exercise. We’ll probably learn a few snippets of history, but nonetheless, we're on a bad, bad train ride, and we are about to have a train wreck. The president's right. Get the business of the country done in NATO, and just a footnote on that. Isn’t it terrific most NATO countries are now doing 2 percent of GDP?

Laura Ingraham:

Awesome.

Ken Starr:

That's exactly what the president was urging them to do.

Laura Ingraham:

Yeah, and they said it wouldn't happen, and it did happen, one more thing that so-called experts were wrong about. Gentlemen, thank you so much. And coming up, some breaking news tonight. What section of the looming Horowitz FISA report does Attorney General Bill Barr disagree with? And why is disgraced former FBI lawyer Lisa Page breaking her silence now? Solomon and Lee Smith have answers to both in moments.

Donald Trump:

He and his lover, Lisa Page, I'm telling you Peter, she's going to win, Peter. Oh, I love you so much. I love you, Peter. I love you, too, Lisa. And if she doesn't win, Lisa, we've got an insurance policy, Lisa.

Laura Ingraham:

Laura Ingraham:

John Solomon:

John Solomon:

Laura Ingraham:

Laura Ingraham:

Lee Smith:

Lee Smith:

Laura Ingraham:

Laura Ingraham:

John Solomon:

Well, --

Laura Ingraham:

Laura Ingraham:

John Solomon:

John Solomon:

Laura Ingraham:

Laura Ingraham:

John Solomon:

John Solomon:

Laura Ingraham:

Laura Ingraham:

Lee Smith:

Lee Smith:

Laura Ingraham:

Laura Ingraham:

Molly Jong-Fast:

Molly Jong-Fast:

Laura Ingraham:

Laura Ingraham:

Lee Smith:

Lee Smith:

Laura Ingraham:

Laura Ingraham:

Lee Smith:

It is.

John Solomon:

John Solomon:

Laura Ingraham:

Laura Ingraham:

[affirmative]

Laura Ingraham:

Laura Ingraham:



[affirmative]



Laura Ingraham:

Laura Ingraham:

John Solomon:

John Solomon:



Laura Ingraham:

Laura Ingraham:



John Solomon:

Yeah.



Laura Ingraham:

Laura Ingraham:



John Solomon:

John Solomon:



Laura Ingraham:

Laura Ingraham:



John Solomon:

Right.



Laura Ingraham:

Laura Ingraham:



John Solomon:

John Solomon:



[affirmative]



Laura Ingraham:

Right.



John Solomon:

John Solomon:



Laura Ingraham:

Laura Ingraham:



John Solomon:

Exactly.



Laura Ingraham:

Laura Ingraham:



John Solomon:

Exactly.



Laura Ingraham:

Laura Ingraham:



John Solomon:

John Solomon:



Laura Ingraham:

Laura Ingraham:



John Solomon:

[laughs]



Laura Ingraham:

Laura Ingraham:



Laura Ingraham:

Laura Ingraham:



Steve Moore:

Steve Moore:



Laura Ingraham:

Laura Ingraham:



Steve Moore:

Steve Moore:



Laura Ingraham:

Laura Ingraham:



Steve Moore:

Yeah.



Laura Ingraham:

Laura Ingraham:



Steve Moore:

Yeah.



Laura Ingraham:

Laura Ingraham:



Steve Moore:

Steve Moore:



Laura Ingraham:

Laura Ingraham:



Steve Moore:

Yeah.



Laura Ingraham:

Laura Ingraham:



Steve Moore:

Yeah.



Laura Ingraham:

Laura Ingraham:



Steve Moore:

Steve Moore:



Laura Ingraham:

Laura Ingraham:



Steve Moore:

Yeah.



Laura Ingraham:

Laura Ingraham:



Steve Moore:

Steve Moore:



Laura Ingraham:

Laura Ingraham:



Steve Moore:

Yeah.



Laura Ingraham:

Laura Ingraham:



Steve Moore:

Steve Moore:



Laura Ingraham:

Laura Ingraham:





Steve Moore:

Steve Moore:



Laura Ingraham:

Right.



Steve Moore:

Steve Moore:



Laura Ingraham:

Laura Ingraham:



Steve Moore:

Yeah.



Laura Ingraham:

Laura Ingraham:



Steve Moore:

Okay.



Laura Ingraham:

Laura Ingraham:



Steve Moore:

Steve Moore:



Laura Ingraham:

Laura Ingraham:



Steve Moore:

Steve Moore:



Laura Ingraham:

Laura Ingraham:



Steve Moore:

Steve Moore:



Laura Ingraham:

Laura Ingraham:



Steve Moore:

Steve Moore:



Laura Ingraham:

Laura Ingraham:



Elizabeth Warren:

Elizabeth Warren:



Steve Moore:

Steve Moore:

Laura Ingraham:

Laura Ingraham:

Steve Moore:

Steve Moore:

Laura Ingraham:

Laura Ingraham:

Steve Moore:

Steve Moore:

Laura Ingraham:

Laura Ingraham:

Steve Moore:

Steve Moore:

Laura Ingraham:

Laura Ingraham:

Steve Moore:

Steve Moore:

Laura Ingraham:

Laura Ingraham:

Steve Moore:

Steve Moore:

Laura Ingraham:

Laura Ingraham:

Joe Biden:

Joe Biden:

Laura Ingraham:

Laura Ingraham:

Joe Biden:

Joe Biden:

Laura Ingraham:

Laura Ingraham:

Jill Biden:

Jill Biden:

[laughter]

Laura Ingraham:

Laura Ingraham:

Mike Huckabee:

Mike Huckabee:

Laura Ingraham:

Laura Ingraham:



Mike Huckabee:

Mike Huckabee:

Laura Ingraham:

No.

Mike Huckabee:

Mike Huckabee:

Laura Ingraham:

Laura Ingraham:

Joe Biden:

Joe Biden:

Laura Ingraham:

Laura Ingraham:

Mike Huckabee:

Mike Huckabee:

Laura Ingraham:

Laura Ingraham:

Mike Huckabee:

Mike Huckabee:

Laura Ingraham:

Laura Ingraham:

Nancy Pelosi:

What President Trump has done on the record makes what Nixon did look almost small.

Male Speaker:

We are looking at abuse of power and a level of corruption here that makes the Nixon impeachment look like child's play.

Amy Klobuchar:

I see it simply as a global Watergate.

Laura Ingraham:

They all -- this -- they come up with their lines in the morning and then just repeat them all day long. They love comparing Trump to Watergate and his conduct to Watergate, but if that’s true, why aren't they following any of the precedent set by the Nixon impeachment inquiry? Joining me now two historians to set the record straight. Victor Davis Hanson, Hoover Institution senior fellow, along with Craig Shirley, presidential historian and author of the great new book, now this book is coming out tomorrow, I read it when it was in proofs, "Mary Ball Washington: The Untold Story of George Washington's Mother," and she was a woman ahead of her time. Tough but fair and a devoted, devoted woman in prayer. It's a phenomenal book, "Mary Ball Washington. Craig, I forgot it was coming out tomorrow. Fantastic news. Everyone get out and get that book tonight.

Craig Shirley:

Thank you.

Laura Ingraham:

Victor, let's start with you, though. Democrats, they love to, you know, complain about Trump. They say he's upsetting norms. Yet this is how they're conducting this impeachment the way they've been doing it?

Victor Davis Hanson:

Yeah. If they really believe that it's as bad as Watergate all they'd have to do is get another special prosecutor like Leon Jaworski or Ken Starr in the Clinton case. They don't want to do that. They've already done that with the Mueller investigation that found nothing and they him -- they themselves in the case of Pelosi and Nadler have lectured us what not to do about impeachment, not you must have bipartisan support. They told us that in the Clinton era. We don't. We must have public support. We don't.

This is the first time we've done it in the modern era that we've done it with a first-term president. Andrew Johnson over 150 years ago probably wouldn't have run for re-election but this is new, Laura, because we're basically saying we're not going to wait for a year. We're going to impact or influence the upcoming election by the use of impeachment. And that's pretty much what Representative Green and Pelosi and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said in not so many words that this was a way to stop him from being reelected and so I don't think it really has much to do about crimes or high crimes and misdemeanors or impeachment. It's all about fear that if Donald Trump is reelected in 2020 then their notion of what the Supreme Court should be or borders closed would -- closed borders or --

Laura Ingraham:

Laura Ingraham:

Victor Davis Hanson:

Victor Davis Hanson:

Laura Ingraham:

Laura Ingraham:

Victor Davis Hanson:

Victor Davis Hanson:

Laura Ingraham:

Laura Ingraham:

Craig Shirley:

Craig Shirley:

Laura Ingraham:

Laura Ingraham:

Craig Shirley:

How?

Laura Ingraham:

Laura Ingraham:

Craig Shirley:

Sure.

Laura Ingraham:

Laura Ingraham:

Craig Shirley:

Craig Shirley:

Laura Ingraham:

Laura Ingraham:

Laura Ingraham:

Laura Ingraham:

Male Speaker:

Male Speaker:

Gus Johnson:

Gus Johnson:

Laura Ingraham:

Laura Ingraham:

Shannon Bream:

Shannon Bream:

Laura Ingraham:

Yes.

Shannon Bream:

Shannon Bream:

Laura Ingraham:

Laura Ingraham:

Shannon Bream:

Shannon Bream:

Laura Ingraham:

Laura Ingraham:

Shannon Bream:

Shannon Bream:

Laura Ingraham:

See you.

