Democrats dismiss Republican lawmakers' impeachment witness list

DANA PERINO, CO-HOST: Hello, everyone. I'm Dana Perino along with Emily Compagno, Juan Williams, Jesse Watters, and Greg Gutfeld. It's 5 o'clock in New York City, and this is "The Five."

The impeachment hearings go public this week as the battle over witnesses is giving us a glimpse of what to expect in the days to come. Three administration officials set to testify before Congress in live televised public hearings, two on Wednesday and one on Friday. The Republicans have their own wish list of interviewees demanding to hear from Hunter Biden and the anonymous whistleblower whose complaint launched the impeachment inquiry.

House Intel Chairman Adam Schiff, however, is making it clear some witnesses are a no-go. He says hearings from the whistleblower would be, quote, redundant and unnecessary. The White House sending --sounding off on that.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: There are public hearing starting this week that, clearly, they're not going to be public because we don't get to have anybody from our side out there to tell our side of the story.

PERINO: Meanwhile, Democrats are pushing back on that list. They say having Hunter Biden testify is unrelated.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We want to stay focused on the Ukraine call, and having the Hunter Biden come in is unrelated to the Ukraine call. And so, that becomes irrelevant.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I don't think he's an appropriate witness. And not only that, but I think that the reason they're calling for these witnesses, these new witnesses, is because they want to make a spectacle and a circus out of this entire proceeding.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The President of the United States demanding, extorting a vulnerable country to do his political bidding to go after his opponent has nothing to do with Joe Biden executing the foreign policy of the United States.

PERINO: And some of the media are offering Democrats advice on how they should handle the hearings.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: If this could be dramatized, if our diplomat struggling against the president feel like soldiers in the battlefield and their commander abandoned them, and if that gets through -- I think that changes the stakes.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: They wanted Marie Yovanovitch there because I'm told she cried in her testimony and they essentially want someone who's going to be emotional to say I was a victim of the president trying to do this for his own political gain.

PERINO: And just before this show started, so we haven't had the chance to read all of it, there was another batch of testimony released. This is a transcript from Laura Cooper. Laura Cooper worked at the Department of Defense, and one of her jobs was to get the aid to Ukraine. So that's out there. You can look it up. We will probably have it on our website, but we haven't read the whole thing because it was probably riveting, but we were talking about other things in the green room.

GREG GUTFELD, CO-HOST: Yes. And I don't care about anymore transcripts. I happen to agree that they're right. Almost all of this stuff is redundant and unnecessary. But I do like meet the press, they approve of what we've always known that this is a two team effort. You have the media and the Democrats. One is the team, the other one is the cheerleader. Sometimes they switch roles.

Talking about the female ambassador that it's a really positive thing that she cried and that she's cried before, and that possibly she could cry again and that is really --

PERINO: And that could help them.

GUTFELD: That could help them. I mean, the other thing about how gross that is that they're hoping she cries in order to manipulate the viewers because they know this is thin gruel. They don't have any facts. It's all opinion. It's an orgy of opinion. If a producer said to me before "The Five" and said, you know, if you get Dana or Emily to cry on "The Five" it's going to be great TV. That person would be fired.

PERINO: But if we got you to cry?

GUTFELD: Juan has made me cry a number of times. I usually run to the bathroom in the breaks and I cry. I cry into my sweater. But I go back to this dumb question that I had on Friday, which if there was a prosecutor who vows to charge you with a crime before it's committed, how could that prosecutor be near you during an inquiry?

You look at Schiff and the Dems, they've all been vowing to impeach for three years. Are they bias? They've created this whole thing. They've reverse engineer it. Why should we be allowed to listen to them?

Why should we want to?

PERINO: It's an interesting thing, Jesse, just reading about the founding fathers and how they thought about impeachment. They put it in the congressional branch, not the judicial branch, because impeachment is more of a political decision, and there's not a real clear definition of high crimes and misdemeanors. I mean, you could sort of try to come up with it and say we can all agree on this, but there's not agreement on that at all.

JESSE WATTERS, CO-HOST: I agree with your point, Dana, that the founding fathers would not have wanted the president to be impeached in this instance --

WATTERS: -- very, very well-articulated --

GUTFELD: Yes, I heard it too. I think all of America heard it.

PERINO: I'm going to cry.

WATTERS: And --

GUTFELD: It's working.

WATTERS: And I do. This whole scandal feels microwave to me. It feels like Russia was hot and this just feels like a bunch of leftovers. I like the witness list, though. It's a good list. They're not going to be able to bring any of these guys here. Hunter Biden -- I love how Hunter Biden is irrelevant. Hunter Biden is at the center of this whole Venn diagram.

GUTFELD: Right.

WATTERS: You take Hunter Biden out of here, and there is no story. So, of course, they'll rig it, then, they won't let him testify. Alexandra Chalupa will testify if Republicans get their way. I love her name. It reminds me of Taco Bell. She was the DNC woman who went to Ukraine and got dirt on Manafort and Trump and gave it to Hillary.

OK. Seems relevant to this whole thing.

And then the whistleblower, they want to testify. I think he should testify because right now he's trying to steal 60 million people's vote in the dark, and he's already working with Brennan and Biden. We know that whole thing. It's a scam. Obama prosecuted more whistleblower in his administration than all other U.S. presidential administration in history combined. You breathe on a whistle and he charged you with espionage.

That's how bad it was.

Now, the facts of the timeline here are very interesting, all right? He has, the president, until September 30th to give this aid to Ukraine. He gets it out on September 11th, three weeks before the deadline. So, we give our ally aid and Joe Biden is not investigated. Remember that. They get the aid and we get nothing in return. The Democrats want that to be an impeachable offense? Good luck with that.

PERINO: Juan, that is interesting, though, the timeline like when the aid then was released because we know that the White House was informed there was a whistleblower complaint. We know that Congress was starting to get antsy about it. And so, basically, they were like, excuse us, White House, knock, knock, there's problem here. Is there a problem? And then the aid gets released and everyone was like, there's no harm no foul.

JUAN WILLIAMS, CO-HOST: Well, I mean, that's obviously done under pressure, but the crime had already been committed. The crime was essentially trying to force the government to give you dirt on your political opponent by withholding the money because the money had been held up to that point. And the question was why was it being held up and that's what led to the knocking that you described, Dana.

GUTFELD: But, Juan, there's no crime.

WILLIAMS: There is a crime.

GUTFELD: No, there is no crime --

WILLIAMS: Well, there is a crime --

GUTFELD: You haven't stated one.

WILLIAMS: The crime is, clearly, that you are using U.S. money as president to try to get dirt from a foreign government --

GUTFELD: Not in there. It's not in there. No one got dirt. They're searching corruption.

WILLIAMS: But here's the thing, I think that -- you know, first of all, to your point, Greg, the phone call took place in June. June 25th I think is the exact date. So it wasn't that people were trying to impeach him before that on this call. That call started in June.

GUTFELD: The impeachment started before he was even -- became president.

WILLIAMS: No, no, you're talking about just kind of people didn't like him, but I'm saying this is a specific real incident. And with regard to the witnesses, I mean, clearly, elections have consequences, and Democrats control the House of Representatives, they get to decide who's called, and this was a case with Benghazi as I recall. So, I mean, it's the same thing when the Republicans had control.

So, to my mind, you can even forget the witnesses because the president over the weekend, he said to Republicans nothing. Nothing was wrong. This was a perfect call. Don't say that -- oh, yeah, there might be some problems with extortion and bribery, but we shouldn't impeach the president. Just say there was nothing wrong. Now you talk about outrageous? That's the president --

GUTFELD: He didn't say anything about extortion or bribery.

PERINO: Let me ask -- get Emily in. So the Republicans are asking for their witnesses. Adam Schiff gets to say yea or nay.

EMILY COMPAGNO, GUEST CO-HOST: Right.

PERINO: If you're in a court -- this is not a court of law, right? This is Congress. But what is -- what is the best tactic if you're a Republican to try to get those witnesses to testify?

COMPAGNO: I think at this point their best option is the court of public opinion. And it's interesting, right now, what you guys just played out is exactly what we should be noting, which is up until this week the trigger words were quid pro quo, and all of a sudden now the word extortion and bribery are being thrown around.

WATTERS: Yeah. That's the new collusion.

PERINO: Did you see the New York Times had 33 writers saying don't call it quid pro quo anymore, call it what it really is.

WILLIAMS: Oh, good. You mean I'm ahead of the curve?

PERINO: I don't know --

COMPAGNO: And I just have to say that this -- what we're also seeing play out is exactly that questionable part that when the process rules were voted on that the Democrats have that ability to deny the production of witnesses, to deny length of questioning. And don't forget, if they feel the president is being uncooperative in any of those six investigations, then they can levy those appropriate remedies which include denying requests.

Final point for a second that, again, for the ninth time this year the Dow Jones closed at an all-time high. So while all of this is going on, the American public, the consumer public, is still having a ball.

PERINO: All right, we get to talk about something else now. Progressive Democrats hone in on their new public enemy, billionaire Mike Bloomberg.

Stay tuned.

WILLIAMS: Bernie Sanders and progressive taking aim at Michael Bloomberg, the billionaire. Former New York City mayor has been drawing attention after reportedly considering a late entry into the Democratic presidential primaries. Here's the Vermont senator.

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS (D-VT): That is the arrogance of billionaires. As I understand it, he is planning to skip the first four states we're doing.

I'm doing five events this weekend right here in Iowa. We're all over New Hampshire, South Carolina, Nevada, California, but he's still important.

You say when you're worth $50 billion, I guess you don't have to have town meetings, you don't have to talk to ordinary people. What you do is you take out, I guess, a couple of billion dollars and you buy the state of California.

WILLIAMS: Sanders may not be a fan of Bloomberg, but he did give a glimpse into what role AOC would play in his presidency.

SANDERS: If I'm in the White House she would play a very, very important role, no question, in one way or another. Absolutely.

WILLIAMS: Jesse, you know, I thought -- I thought that what you just saw there was an important point that Bloomberg has said he's going to try to skip several early primaries. So, is this real? Is he not serious?

WATTERS: I don't know what he is, Juan. I know he's rich. And I know you want to get a girl that looks at Bernie the way AOC does because that was a beautiful moment I just saw. And I can definitely see those two in the White House together in one way or the other. I agree with Bernie.

Billionaires are arrogant. You know why, Juan? Because they've made a billion dollars. Could you imagine if I had a billion dollars in the bank?

I would be insufferable.

GUTFELD: That would make me cry.

WATTERS: I mean, you would have to quit because you couldn't put up with me. But here's the deal. You know who's more arrogant than a billionaire?

A socialists.

WILLIAMS: OK.

WATTERS: Because the socialist doesn't just control a few billion, they control all of the whole U.S. treasury and they tell you how to live, what to do, and they think they know better than the average person. And that is this -- that's what this is about because they don't create wealth, they just take it. And that's the easiest thing to do. For instance, Warren's tax plan shreds the Forbes' 400 billionaires list. If they have had that when Gates had his first billions, it would have taken him from $100 billion to $13 billion. Bye-bye, Gates Foundation. The Gates Foundation responsible, basically, for eradicating polio, so these socialists want to eradicate the money that eradicated polio. Think about how dumb that is.

WILLIAMS: So, Dana --

GUTFELD: They're pro-polio, Juan.

WATTERS: Pro-polio, Juan.

WILLIAMS: Communist and pro-polio.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: Dana, so it looks to me like -- to be kind as we can to Bloomberg. His argument is competence, you know, middle-of-the-road, I can make the trains run on time, I ran a big city, but in the morning comes -- poll over the weekend he's like 4 percent. He's even lower than he was in the Fox poll which was 6 percent.

PERINO: So any head to head general matchups right now with Bloomberg are seemingly premature because he hasn't had a chance to be in the barrel every day and he will be now. And I think -- if you don't mind can we play that montage of --

WILLIAMS: Oh, I didn't know we had it.

PERINO: -- the progressives that are attacking Bloomberg.

WILLIAMS: Sure.

PERINO: If you have that we should play that real quick.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: He still defends his policy of stop and frisk which impacted families like mine.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: One of the problems that Michael Bloomberg has is stop and frisk policy that he oversaw as mayor of New York City.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I have three words, stop and frisk. That would be the thing that would be the problem for Michael Bloomberg.

PERINO: And if you were to check out the New York Times, as I've already mentioned, I did, Charles Blow, the columnist, he basically said there is - - that Michael Bloomberg is unelectable because of that issue, stop and frisk. So that's just the first issue, right? And Michael Bloomberg is running in a party where he doesn't fit. So he was a Democrat, then a Republican, then an independent, and then a Democrat, and he doesn't have a natural constituency.

And I feel like the establishment being -- the Democratic establishment and the financiers of Wall Street are really worried that Elizabeth Warren or Bernie Sanders could get a toe hold here. And so they've created, basically, a never Warren candidate --

WATTERS: Oh, never won. --

PERINO: -- and Michael Bloomberg.

WILLIAMS: The thing is, Greg, if you think about it picking up on Dana's point, a lot of the populist have always thought that Wall Street had it easy and they're mad over the income inequality issue. And I think if we look at Tom Steyer, he hasn't been making much progress as a billionaire --

GUTFELD: We don't want to look at Tom Steyer.

WILLIAMS: All right. And now you come --

GUTFELD: He has no mirrors in his house.

WILLIAMS: Now you come to Michael Bloomberg and other billionaires in the Democratic ranks, I just don't see it.

WATTERS: Don't forget Schultz.

GUTFELD: OK. So this week, if you think about it, Bernie announces basically no more boarders. You've got Liz mocking the people she tends to, you know, punish and exploit. Joe Biden is bumbling from city to city gibbering about geese. Then you got -- now you've got Scrooge McDuck waddling in, and scarily enough he might be the best out there. I mean, he's -- like, I didn't like him as governor -- I mean, mayor.

But, you know what? I kind of sense his competency precisely for the things that they hate him for. The things that Bernie and AOC and all those leftist on MBC hate him for are the primary reasons why he was successful, and it's because leftists despise successful people because it was created in a country whose system inevitably they want to destroy.

People dream of accomplishing what Bloomberg does. They want to destroy those dreams. It's a shame. But -- I don't know? It's stop and frisk.

How is that worse than Joe Biden's crime bill?

COMPAGNO: Well, it's not -- it's equal. And that's why we're seeing the exact same playbook that we saw with Hillary Clinton. Bernie attacked her in 2016 for her support of the then 1994 crime bill in addition to ties to Wall Street and then like the soda tax. So literally those are the exact same three things for Bloomberg, which is going to be the stop and frisk, the Wall Street ties, and then the soda tax.

And I think, also, that, you know, he has to overcome basically the presumption that he's here to buy the presidency which is exactly how Democrats attacked Trump, and he has to prove to everyone how far the establishment is willing go in his favor. I think -- did you guys see Mark Cuban's tweet this afternoon, by the way?

WILLIAMS: No.

COMPAGNO: So we're seeing other billionaires come out as never Warrens.

He tweeted out basically, like, for those willing to talk about it, under E-Warren's plan, should my family be given free health care? So it's interesting.

WILLIAMS: Well, I think the rich are really upset with Elizabeth Warren.

But I must say on stop and frisk when I was looking at the numbers today it's like, you know, 80 percent of the people are stop are black and Hispanic, and 98 percent of the people stop don't have any weapons, and there's no correlation to a reduction in crime. That's pretty devastating.

GUTFELD: I will say this, I do enjoy being frisked.

WATTERS: He goes to the airport just for fun.

GUTFELD: Yeah. I don't travel anymore.

WILLIAMS: All right. Did they fire the wrong person? ABC and CBS taking heat over how they handled the employee who allegedly leaked the Amy Robach, Jeffrey Epstein video. That controversy next on THE FIVE.

WATTERS: More fallout from the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. ABC and CBS blasted for their handling of a leak video showing ABC anchor Amy Robach ranting about how the network spiked her bombshell reporting on the pedophile billionaire years ago. ABC executives thought they caught the leaker who recently left the network for CBS, allegedly telling their counterpart who it was and CBS then firing that person. But now that staffer is breaking her silence and she denies being the source.

ASHLEY BIANCO, FORMER ABC PRODUCER: I wasn't even given the professional courtesy to defend myself, you know? I didn't know what I had been accused of? It was, you know, humiliating. It was devastating. I'm sorry to ABC, but the leaker is still inside.

WATTERS: And Project Veritas, the group that publish the leaked video, says she is not the leaker, publishing a note from the alleged true ABC News insider who gave them the Amy Robach tape. He says, quote, I sit right here with you all in complete shock. I, like many, are at lose of words on how this has been handled. Instead of addressing this head-on like the company has in the past, it has spun into a mission of seek and destroy innocent people that have absolutely nothing to do with this and are being hunted down as if we were all a sport.

Wow. I mean, if it's true, Dana, that this woman, and she claims she's not the leaker, ABC and CBS colluded to fire the wrong person.

PERINO: Right. So I would wonder then would she have a case against her former employer.

COMPAGNO: Right. Totally wrongful termination. I think it would be hard for her to -- because she's in a protected class it's a little bit difficult because if she's an at-will employee, in general, they can just say, like, OK, well, sure you may have been not but there are other causes --

PERINO: Yeah. I mean, imagine this, if you're fired for being a whistleblower --

PERINO: But you're not in a protective class because you were the whistleblower, so she doesn't have any protection at all. And I think as we've seen, the beauty of a whistleblower is in the eye of the beholder.

So -- there are some people that going to like the whistleblower, some are going to hate your whistleblower. But it seems to me that this was a very rash decision to fire her and unfortunate, and -- I don't know anything else about it, though. I know you're a big expert, though. You've called for an investigation?

WATTERS: Yes, I have called for an investigation because it's really disgusting how it's been handled. Greg?

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: If you think that someone is a whistleblower and then you fire them, and then they're not the whistleblower, and then you're sitting holding the bag with an explosive story about a pedophile billionaire with a Clinton connection, you've made two mistakes in 48 hours. --

GUTFELD: This is the only gift that Jeffrey Epstein has given the world, right? He's given you the starkest proof of how corrupted, un-trust worthy the media is, right? I hope the story hangs around longer than him, because it shows that the media covered their asses because they wanted to get more sources for royalty. They've deliberately covered up a story that had real victims and future victims, making you wonder if they had actually acted on the story, maybe there would be fewer rapes.

I know you can't prove that, but it is amazing to me that CNN and their midi analysis focuses on Trump misspellings and tracking down a mechanic or a forklift operator who might have done a meme. But somehow they don't see -- is that important that a network helped out another network get rid of a whistleblower who helped expose a pedophile that was covered up because they wanted to get royalty sources.

That, to me, is the story. The story is not all the stuff that -- might have been -- she might have been fired -- it's that the media doesn't give a crap about it because it's gonna come back on them. How CNN avoids the story while they cover other crap is beyond me.

WATTERS: Yeah. I mean, they've covered me this weekend on that CNN show - -

GUTFELD: You're a star. You're a worldwide celebrity.

WATTERS: That's true.

GUTFELD: It is your world

WATTERS: Juan -- stop it, Greg.

WATTERS: So sarcastic. Juan, ABC does not look good here. And, you know, this is why people don't trust the press because you guys -- I shouldn't say you guys, Juan. The mainstream media says they're about speaking truth to power and about fighting for people without any rights, protecting those that are very vulnerable, and here you have a perfect time for them to come in and really search for justice for children, for teenage girls. And because of the Clinton connection, because of this guy billionaire influence in legal team, and their royal coverage could have been jeopardized, they bury it.

WILLIAMS: Well, I find myself agreeing with a lot of this, but I must say I don't think it's a political conspiracy. I think that's the thought that NBC on the Weinstein story which later gets the Pulitzer for Ronan Farrow just -- leaves. And now ABC and Amy Robach has people saying, well, look, it looks like a political conspiracy of some sort. Let me just say as someone who's worked in a lot of news organizations. News organizations go on and on about transparency?

In fact, they are the worst when it comes to them and transparency. Then they are all, oh we don't. So that's why I don't think this is a Left, Right thing. I just think this is an effort of powerful people in some cases protecting powerful people.

I think the rich people involved with Epstein and Weinstein and powerful in terms of Hollywood, whatever. Oh! By the way, National Enquirer and President Trump ceiling - what do they call those non-deals where you--

COMPAGNO: Catch and kill.

WILLIAMS: Catch and kill stories. I think we see this all through, it's not political, but it's the nature it seems to me of news organizations as business as driven by ratings trying to compete. And guess what, by the way, I think that when that woman held on to a tape of Amy Robach and then it's found in her system, you can understand why her employer might have some questions about her credibility and wanting to have her as - have her worked there and saying hey--

WATTERS: They didn't find her holding a tape.

WILLIAMS: No, it was in her system.

WATTERS: Not how that works. But just real quick, at least NBC filed a report on air about the Weinstein thing. ABC hasn't even touched this.

COMPAGNO: True. I think NBC is - I think all of their levels of complicity is equal. I agree with what you two were saying which is that you know this is all part of the--

GUTFELD: My name is Greg, by the way.

COMPAGNO: The larger machine of power and influence. And it is run by a few at the top with everything to lose. You guys have to read catch and kill. This runs so deep, so I think that what we have to come back to is the notion that all of us are ignoring that larger story that we're bringing up. What about the predator? What about the serial abuse? What about the victims? All up to the end during the three or two years that this was shelved and now we're just talking about the leaker.

Now, the ball - now our eye is on a different ball. You know it's really unfortunate.

WATTERS: It is unfortunate. All right. Another gender reveal stunt goes disastrously wrong Greg. Ready to go on this one.

GUTFELD: Yes.

GUTFELD: All right, a plane crashed in Turkey Texas. Why you ask? Apparently, the pilot was flying at a low altitude in order to drop 350 gallons of pink water when it slammed into the ground. The reason for the pink water, a gender reveal party. For those unaware, a gender reveal is a public announcement by parents of their unborn child sex. Thankfully, no one died. Minor injuries. We can't say the same for a 56-year-old woman who weeks later was killed by an explosion that was part of another gender reveal.

I saw you yawn Emily. Now on THE FIVE, I banned phrases that become repetitious at the end of the day. Let's unpack this. Guess what, Juan.

WILLIAMS: Oh! No.

GUTFELD: It's to combat mimesis, the desire humans have to imitate. The need to belong leads us to adopt behaviors we see in other people as a way not to stand out, fitting in keeps you from getting killed until it kills you. Because today most idiotic behavior seems to get the most attention.

We see more people doing dumb things subconsciously to belong and knowingly to be noticed. Idiocy becomes a virus. We saw this with kids in Tide Pods, but adults aren't much better, and the media doesn't help by spreading dump trends far and wide. And then all you're left with is a giant mess that other people have to clean up.

So, instead just pop a balloon filled with pink or blue glitter or ask the doctor the gender and keep it to yourself. No one cares. Isn't gender a social construct anyway. Who is to say if it's a boy or a girl, 10 years from now that'll be against the law anyway? Juan, you agree with me. Social media makes everybody dumber.

WILLIAMS: Well, I was going to say when you said virus, I thought that was the key word because I think the reason people do this stupid stuff is so they can put it on social media.

GUTFELD: Right.

WILLIAMS: And press their friends.

GUTFELD: Yes, exactly.

WILLIAMS: And I would guess this was a very rich stupid person since they hired an airport.

GUTFELD: 350 gallons Emily because in it, it was pink water. So that was supposed to say I guess it was a girl. I'm assuming I don't want to get any letters. Pink girl, but I mean do you think - what's going on here.

COMPAGNO: Well, pink water is disgusting. And also, I think everyone has a problem with just enough, like it's enough to just tell your friends and family or have a pancake or whatever. Like everything has to be outdone for their personal narcissistic reasons because I have to get a ton of likes.

Remember that Arizona fire last year, 40,000 acres and $8 million because someone wanted to tell the world what gender--

GUTFELD: Yes, that was caused by a gender reveal party, the fire.

COMPAGNO: Yes. They're all annoying.

GUTFELD: Dana, shouldn't these people be sued. Whoever has to deal with this mess--

PERINO: Like the farmer from the field?

GUTFELD: Yes, the farmer from the field.

PERINO: I am not much for extra litigation. I don't think that's necessary. But I'm glad that people are excited about their kids, right. I think that's an exciting thing and they want to share that with people.

But I also think if I were to ever have had a baby, I like to think that I would have waited to be surprised at the birth, because I think that's God's gift to you. That's a surprise.

GUTFELD: Yes, I guess so. Is it really - no, I'm kidding? Jesse, you haven't revealed your gender yet, which is I think is incredible.

WATTERS: Hold on a second.

COMPAGNO: Oh! My God.

WATTERS: You're all wrong on that.

GUTFELD: OK.

WATTERS: I am pro gender reveal for a few reasons. One, finding out the gender of your baby is probably the most thrilling moment of someone's life. It's up there. And having that inconsequential too. Ad then being able to share that with other people is really fun and exciting. I've never been to a gender reveal party, but if someone invited me to one, I would be there early. And I don't even need to know these people. I would go to a stranger's gender reveal party just to be like it's a girl. You know it's exciting.

Also, Greg.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: You're forgetting about the comedy consequence.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: Don't deprive us of comedy. Many bloopers come from gender reveal.

GUTFELD: That's true.

WATTERS: You know the guys swinging at a baseball field with pink or blue. He misses, hits himself in the head and falls in the pool. That stuff online is gold.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: And when I'm online, there is only a few things to do. There's fake news and there's bloopers and that's what I like a good blooper.

GUTFELD: A good blooper. All right. Do you want me to read this? All right. This is a Fox News alert. More transcripts have been released of impeachment witness testimony. Mike Emanuel has the details. Mike.

MIKE EMANUEL, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Greg, good afternoon. Yes, these are the testimony from Catherine Croft and Christopher Anderson. They were both advisors to Kurt Volker who was the Special Counsel or rather the special investigator in terms of Ukraine policy. They told lawmakers they had concerns about efforts to press Ukraine into announcing specific investigations that would help President Trump politically.

Croft also testified that Ukrainian officials approached her quietly about the hold on security assistance before had been made public. So, these are two more officials kind of filling in the blanks ahead of these public hearings that we're going to get on Wednesday and Friday, two State Department officials on Wednesday the former Ambassador to Ukraine on Friday. And so, what you see is the Democrats in-charge of these three committees in the House are basically trying to get out some of these transcripts to fill in the blanks before we get some of these people on camera to answer questions.

And then of course the big question will be whether the open public hearings on Wednesday and Friday live up to all the hype that's been building as we look ahead to those hearings Greg.

GUTFELD: Thank you, Mike.

EMANUEL: You bet.

GUTFELD: Let's stick around for the Fastest 7 coming your way.

COMPAGNO: Welcome back. Time for the Fastest 7. First up, Instagram is cracking down on your likes. Starting soon for some users the social media giant will hide how many likes a photo publicly racks up. Its own an effort to depressurize the platform for younger folks and make it less of a competition. So, Juan as a dad, do you like this effort by the social media giant to help kind of nurture sensitivity in kids.

WILLIAMS: It's too late for my kids, I have to worry about the grandkids now. But I think that this is the first step for them to acknowledge that the product can be harmful, and that people obsess over how many likes or dislikes especially emotionally vulnerable young people. I think the real issue and this comes back to your question is why parents don't get involved and say, hey, don't do it or don't get so emotionally caught up in this that you somehow think, oh, my world is falling apart because someone didn't like it. That's a parent's role.

COMPAGNO: Yes. Jesse, what would you do if your girls came home like crying because they didn't get enough likes? I mean a little - a few years. What would be your response? How do you assuage that as a parent?

WATTERS: I'd say toughen up. I mean if you're not getting likes, it's nothing to cry about. But I like the likes because I need to know what works on Instagram. If I post something that doesn't get a lot of likes, I'll never post that again. But if I post something and it blows up then I think to myself, I have to do more of that.

COMPAGNO: Right, which is Jasper.

PERINO: Yes, exactly. He does well. I am OK with this. I think because everybody was fine before Instagram and you never had likes before and if you take it away, it'll be fine. Everything will be fine. But I also think that kids are smart enough, they're going to figure out a way around this and they're going to figure out a way to like each other's pictures behind their back.

WATTERS: It's like let's just get rid of ratings, why don't we just get rid of ratings.

WILLIAMS: That's money.

WATTERS: I get that Juan, but still you can monetize Instagram as well.

WILLIAMS: Yes, but I don't think it is. This is just--

WATTERS: Ask the Kardashians.

WILLIAMS: That's true. They did--

WATTERS: Yes. They need to know what product is popping.

COMPAGNO: Greg, do you have thoughts, or you want to--

GUTFELD: You have to have standards and if you don't know what people like then you're going to be out of the loop. But this is the real problem. To me, what we're realizing is that we are working for social media companies now. YouTube can now delete your account if you're not commercially viable. They're basically treating people like employees that are on there. It's like you know you're not doing that well for me on YouTube, we're going to have to let you go.

We're firing you. Well, wait a second, I don't work for you. That's right. Goodbye. That's a scary thing is that we're all employees to these giant social media companies. It's like working for the phone company.

COMPAGNO: Totally. OK. So, next, a Madonna fan is hung up over her recent concert tardiness. She has been hit with a class action lawsuit after pushing back the start time of a show in Miami. A fan filing the suit after buying a ticket set for 8:30 PM start time, which was changed months later to 10:30 PM start time. And according to the suit he was unsuccessful in obtaining a refund. And we all know that she responded, a queen is never late.

As an attorney I feel this is ridiculous. How is he proving damages? This is obviously not going anywhere. Like it's just wasting everyone's time. And also, I literally felt nervous talking about this, because I was like I don't want to say anything bad about Madonna ever.

GUTFELD: I will.

COMPAGNO: OK. Fine. What?

GUTFELD: She'd know better being over 60. You know her fans aren't getting any younger. It's time for the Early Bird shows, you arrive in Vegas at 3 PM, you get a nice hot bowl of turkey noodle soup because that's what they like. You get a cup of Ensure. You get a nice little cushion for your seat and your home in bed by 7 PM.

PERINO: I would never be able to go to a concert that started at 10:30, but I would never sue anybody over it either.

GUTFELD: Oh! Yes, you would.

PERINO: No, I wouldn't.

GUTFELD: Yes, you would.

WATTERS: Remember, she said, she's against excessive litigation.

COMPAGNO: Speaking of, we're talking about Black Eyed Peas earlier in the green room. I went to a concert to see Black Eyed Peas in Brazil.

GUTFELD: Why?

COMPAGNO: We were in the rain literally delayed minimum for hours.

GUTFELD: And a terrible band.

COMPAGNO: And no one cared because I also feel like culturally here, we're always like no, you said 10 and it's 10:01, whereas other cultures like dude, we're here for the music, it's all fun.

GUTFELD: You said music, but that's not the Black Eyed Peas.

WATTERS: Yes. What do they say about the Black Eyed Peas, it's rap for people that don't like rap, it's rock for people that don't like rock? Part of the fun of going to a concert is the band gets so hammered backstage you never know when they're going to show up and if you're good enough, you can let them wait in the seats and then they get drunk or they do whatever and then by the time they go on late, it's a party. But Madonna I don't think she can pull that off.

WILLIAMS: Let me just say opening acts take up too much time because I am one of those people who is like, hey, I came to see you, not the opening. I don't even know who that is.

GUTFELD: That opening act might end up becoming a headliner one day.

WILLIAMS: Could be, but the second thing I would say is, if I'm going to sue, how about when I get to the restaurant and they say, oh, Mr. Williams, can you wait a few minutes. We have someone at the table and your reservation has been. Or how about when I get to the airport and they say, oh, you know we don't know why, but the plane is delayed, can we sue Emily?

WATTERS: Yes.

PERINO: Juan's grievances.

WILLIAMS: There we go.

WATTERS: I'm going to join that lawsuit.

COMPAGNO: The complaint department. OK, last topic. Sometimes the bark is worse than the bite especially if it's coming from the dog owner. A new study says screaming at your pooches about idea because it scares them for the long-term, patients is recommended as a more effective training method. I hate this topic. I hate this. I hate this study because this is like when dropping the cats off. When do they stop landing on their feet?

Of course, the results of the study are going to be that it traumatizes the dog. They are living being. They are sentient. We should not be yelling at anyone when they're traumatized.

PERINO: I'm not laughing at you. I'm agreeing. I'm laughing at what Greg's reaction might be.

WATTERS: I'm laughing at the study of people dropping cats.

WILLIAMS: I think that took it to another level, Emily.

GUTFELD: Do they drop cats?

WILLIAMS: That's what she's saying.

COMPAGNO: Yes. They land on their feet.

GUTFELD: Does actual study is to have drop cats.

WATTERS: No cats were harmed in the course of this study.

WILLIAMS: I mean this is like torturing.

COMPAGNO: Yes, just like torturing dogs by yelling at them like who condone the study--

WILLIAMS: You yell at kids. I don't think that you should yell at people, but people do it.

WATTERS: I have an idea; I just want to run this by Diana who is the dog person at the table. So, do you think it's bad if I buy Rookie, my little mini poodle, CBD treats to calm him down.

PERINO: She's the CBD person.

COMPAGNO: Yes, I give Duchess CBD all the time.

WATTERS: You do?

COMPAGNO: Totally.

WATTERS: Does it work?

GUTFELD: What's the name of your dog?

COMPAGNO: Duchess.

GUTFELD: Duchess. That's so funny and you give drugs.

WATTERS: Does Duchess show up late to the concert too.

GUTFELD: That's terrible.

COMPAGNO: Excuse me guys. OK, just kidding. One More Thing is up next.

PERINO: Time now for One More Thing on this Monday. Juan.

WILLIAMS: Today is Veterans Day, a time to salute America's heroes. At Arlington National Cemetery today, there was a special bell on display. It's America's freedom bell and its cast in bronze and steel from the World Trade Center. The bell has been placed at the World War II Memorial in D.C., Independence Hall in Philadelphia. Ground Zero here in New York. The spirit of Liberty Foundation led by my friend Richard Rob (ph) created the bell as a way to allow Americans to ring it in honor of loved ones who sacrificed all and also served in the military. So, let it ring loudly for all of our veterans today.

PERINO: Absolutely. Jesse.

WATTERS: All right. Speaking of our friends at RHOBACK did something terrific for a wounded veteran on Veterans Day here. What they do is a percentage of their profits from their shirts go to pair rescue dogs and train them up, so they become service animals for wounded veterans. This is Chris Morgan who was injured in the Air Force over Saudi Arabia. He has PTSD. And they've got this little pup, Andy. He's a black lab service dog and you can find out more about it at Pups for Patriots. And that is at the americanhumanesociety.org.

And then also if you want to know more about RHOBACK and what they do, go to rhoback.com.

PERINO: They are good people. Very good, Jesse. All right. I wanted to spread the word about a group called Dogs on Deployment. You're going to want to hear about this because you might be able to help. This is a nonprofit that helps military members find foster homes for their pets while they go away and serve overseas. And earlier today I had a family on - it's a military family. He teaches up at West Point and they have two dogs that they are now fostering two Great Danes. Watch this.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: There's a lot of things in your mind and if you can have anything solid back home, you can focus on your mission while you're deployed and not have to worry about it. I think it's great that we've had the experience and now we're kind of giving back to our own community.

PERINO: So, you can visit dogsondeployment.org. Find information like in your area if you might be able to help, while they're deployed, they don't have to worry about their dogs, you can take care of them and then you give them back which might be something you would want to do, right?

GUTFELD: Not really. But OK. All right let's do this. Animals Are Great, Veterans Day edition. All right. Because it's also involves dogs. Here is a therapy dog that helps veterans learn to surf.

PERINO: Oh, my gosh.

GUTFELD: Look at that puppy prodigies is a nonprofit organization that runs a program pairing up ricochet an 11-year-old surfing golden retriever with veterans with PTSD as well as children with disabilities to assist them in learning to surf.

The organization is called Waves of Empowerment, and empowers veterans, building positive relationships. And I'm going to stop because Emily is next.

PERINO: That is so cool. I love that. All right, you're turn, Em.

COMPAGNO: Thanks guys. Happy Veterans Day to you all. I wanted to share a few photos just from my own family. I honor them today, their sacrifices and their contributions. That's my father, he was the commander in the U.S. Navy. And there is a ton of them, that's my great, great grandfather. He served in World War I, he's a Purple Heart recipient.

Go to my Instagram, because my mom helps me write a really incredible story of all of my family members that have served and especially coming out of World War I in France. Really, the stories are incredible.

They thought that my great, great uncle was dead for a month, before he came back from a coma. My great, great grandmother was part of the first school starship to visit France. My great, great uncle there is buried in France to this day. That's me visiting the troops in Iraq and Kuwait. And I want to thank all veterans for their service and sacrifice and their families as well.

PERINO: And you do a ton for veterans, all year long, not even just today. Never as much as you, Greg. Set your DVRs. Never miss an episode of "The Five." "Special Report" is up next.

