Democratic presidential candidates attack each other, ignore Trump at raucous Nevada debate

NEIL CAVUTO, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: The initial read was that he had failed to do well in those debates. He ultimately won but he didn't poll well on those debates. Here's The Five.

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: I'm Greg Gutfeld with Dagen McDowell, Geraldo, Jesse Watters, and she once hit her head on the doorstop, Dana Perino, The Five. So how about that debate, awesome, right? Turns out all it took was a little chum to get the sharks feeding, which is what Bloomberg was, the little chum who got eaten alive.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN (D), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: A billionaire who calls women's fat broads and horse-faced lesbians. And no, I'm not talking about Donald Trump. I'm talking about Mayor Bloomberg.

SEN. AMY KLOBUCHAR (D) PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I thought that he shouldn't be hiding behind his TV ads.

JOE BIDEN (D) PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: He has stop and frisk, throwing close to five million young black men up against a wall.

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS (D) PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: We are sick and tired of billionaires like Mr. Bloomberg seeing huge expansions of their wealth, while half a million people sleep out on the street tonight.

PETE BUTTIGIEG (D) PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Mayor Bloomberg, who thinks he can buy this election.

MICHAEL BLOOMBERG (D) PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: We have a very few nondisclosure agreements --

WARREN: How many is that?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: I haven't seen someone look more out of place since Jesse went to confession. Meanwhile, those who feasted on mini-Mike benefited. Not only did Bloomberg not have a box, he didn't know how to box. Caught flat-footed at each turn, he exhibited the agility of a corpse. Liz led the attack relentlessly. Biden, for once, seemed semi-coherent.

Amy K. took the opportunity to clobber the word faucet that is Mayor Pete. But the big winner, Bernie, who barely got touched because everyone wanted a piece of the billionaire, Sanders was like a magician benefiting from misdirection. Here, everyone, look at laughable mini-Mike while I steal the nomination. Of course, Mike had it coming.

You don't enter late in the game. Throw cash at the crowd then tell those who are already been playing to drop out because you arrived. Plus, his reputation is piggish, but it's a sobering observation. Among Democrats, it's worse being a billionaire who started businesses than an apologist for the Soviet Union during the Cold War.

Because the Cold War was, like, history, and that was 31 years ago, a long time. So maybe Bernie just forgot, like all of his supporters did. That's scary for the rest of us who prefer capitalism over socialism, who rooted for America, docked the USSR in the 70s and 80s, who see that success in competition and profit, jobs, and incentives can actually change lives.

Sadly, Bloomberg worked hard and all he got was rich. He never stood a chance. All right, can we just admit, Dagen, that that was so much fun? It was so much -- I was having a blast last night.

DAGEN MCDOWELL, FOX NEWS HOST: It was a little hard to watch. Like, in my private time, I watch supercar crash fails, where you have this arrogant rich guy who gets behind the wheel of, like, six or a seven figure car. And because he is a clown and a jerk and full of himself, he wrecks the car immediately. And I derive deep, immense amounts of pleasure from watching that.

But even last night, this was so awkward and painful. I think people will have pity on him and they will give Mike Bloomberg a second chance. But you -- I've been where he has been. You are getting up there in age and you're getting inside of your own head, and all you are thinking about is don't be an ass. Don't be an ass. Don't yell at her. Don't yell at her. And you can't do anything else because you're just stuck in your own noggin.

GUTFELD: Well, do you think this hurts him? I mean, it hurts him. But do you think it knocks him out?

DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS HOST: I don't think it knocks him out. And I don't think it will hurt him as much because he's got so much money in the race. Now, there was a big turnout for people who watched last night. This was not your average primary debate. So people that tuned in saw Mike Bloomberg for the first time on stage rather than just on an ad, and they might say, well, gosh, maybe he is not that great.

But I still think, you know, overnight he picked up these four endorsements from congressional members. He got another one in South Carolina. And the thing is, if he didn't have to debate again before the voting, maybe he could've hanged on. But there is another debate in four days, but I kind of wish that he had just let his inside voice out.

GUTFELD: Yes, like Trump does.

PERINO: Yeah. And then when went after him on stop and frisk, say OK, actually, let me set the stage here. He was pretty good at telling them not to interrupt him. He does not like to be interrupted and shut that down. And Elizabeth Warren, I think -- look you know who she says she hates billionaires so much, and she and her campaign, she was not going to take money from billionaires.

She had this whole thing. Guess what happened today? Oh, there is a Super PAC that wants to donate in her name and she is not going to disavow it. So everybody has to play the game.

GUTFELD: Geraldo, where do you put this in performances of debates you have seen?

GERALDO RIVERA, FOX NEWS HOST: Horrifying.

GUTFELD: Yeah.

(CROSSTALK)

RIVERA: Shocking. I was at 21. I had lunch with my buddy, David Cheryl (ph), and he said what they are saying on Wall Street is that he brought his wallet to a knife fight.

GUTFELD: That's good.

RIVERA: I thought it was a shoddy performance by Mayor Bloomberg. I thought he was unprepared. How could he not be ready for the obvious attacks that, you know, your grandmother knew were coming? I thought -- that was the part that seemed most shocking to me, how woefully unprepared he was. I mean, it's not just -- I mean if you have a staff of 40,000 people, at least half, like, two guys to give you six zingers to use over a two hour debate.

You know it's going to be about stop and frisk. Have an answer for stop and frisk. You know it's going to be about buying your way into the race. Have an answer for buying your way into the race. Talk about the struggle. Talk about, you know, your family had nothing. And this is the American dream and why are we putting down the American dream.

And how did we become this nation of mediocrity where, you know, success is somehow something to be shunned? I thought that it was really very amateur.

GUTFELD: He wasn't a good proponent for capitalism. That was the problem. Jesse, do you want to respond to Trump's tweet about this or would you like to just give your thoughts extemporaneously?

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: Well, I don't care. I just -- remember yesterday when Geraldo said Mike was -- have a great night. Remember that? I didn't forget, Geraldo.

RIVERA: Oh, I have very short term memory loss.

WATTERS: Yeah. You are like Klobuchar, you can't remember names.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: The phrase that was -- you kept hearing in the media was circular firing squad, which is a cliche, of course. It was bad overall for the Dems?

WATTERS: No. I would say he injected a little adrenaline into the field. They started showing their teeth.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: -- getting a little competitive. He was kind of like a Trump light-up. He's basically like a weak Republican. They gave him a nice, fat target and they took advantage of it. But I mean, he paid $400 million for that beat down.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: Maybe he is into that kind of thing.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: I would've done it for half that.

WATTERS: Yeah, I know.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: I've heard about it. And he probably wishes he had a little box to crawl under after that performance. He just didn't live up to the hype. The guy was shaky. He was unprepared. And what you wanted to see out of Mike, you talked about this. You just mentioned it. You wanted to see a boss out there. And he acted like an intern. If Liz Warren says show us your NDA, he should've said, well, no. Well, you showed us your DNA and that didn't work out.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: It's not that hard. Remember when -- you called this woman a horse toothed lesbian, I -- he should've said only the Royal Family.

(CROSSTALK)

RIVERA: Only Rosie O'Donnell.

WATTERS: Only Rosie O'Donnell.

PERINO: And he also could have said -- and I'm talking about the consultants that could have given him a line. If she was going to bring that up, he could've said didn't just last week your staff in Las Vegas leave because of a hostile workplace, because that happened.

GUTFELD: We should be running his campaign.

PERINO: I know.

GUTFELD: Really -- spending all that money.

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: And I think that because it's one thing to not be on the debate stage, but he also doesn't do any interviews to get himself into a little bit of fighting shape.

GUTFELD: Yeah. That DNA line is a winner.

WATTERS: Yup. I mean, I would've sold that to him for --

RIVERA: But I tell you. As soon as it was over, there was a spot on advertisement for Bloomberg. And then there was one this morning when I woke up. Soon, there's going to be so many of those.

MCDOWELL: He set fire to all of that. He burned half a billion dollars on that debate stage last night. They have to start all over again.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: It's like false advertising because you see this Bloomberg in an ad and it is not the guy you saw last night.

GUTFELD: Yeah. All right, coming up, President Trump weighs in on Roger Stone after his sentencing today.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WATTERS: Crazy scene outside the courthouse after Republicans operative, Roger Stone, was sentenced to more than three years in prison. He's also going to have to pay $25,000 thousand in fines for lying to Congress, witness tampering, and obstructing the House Russia collusion investigation. The judge saying the nine-year sentence prosecutors originally sought was excessive and Stone could still end up getting a new trial over evidence of juror bias.

There is also debate over whether President Trump should pardon Stone. And the president weighed in on that earlier.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: The forewoman of the jury, the woman who was in charge of the jury, is totally tainted. When you take a look, how can you have a person like this? She was an anti-Trump activist. What happened to him is unbelievable. They say he lied. But other people lie too. Just to mention, Comey lied. McCabe lied. Lisa Page lied. Her lover, Strzok, Peter Strzok lied.

You don't know who these people are? Just trust me. They all lied. But I am just not going to do anything in terms of the great powers bestowed upon a president of the United States. I want the process to play out. I would love to see Roger exonerated.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Will he be exonerated, do you think, if he gets a new trial because of that tainted juror?

RIVERA: I think he has excellent grounds for a new trial based on the obvious. She ran for Congress as a Democrat. She is a very anti-Trumpian person. You know, I spoke to the president about Rochester (ph) last Thursday. And I said, you know, Mr. President, he's always been a pain in the ass. But this is very unfair. I never liked him. I think he is a bully, a braggart, a big mouth.

But -- and, you know, a merry prankster -- not so merry prankster. But this is a very, very unfair -- this is a process crime. They trapped him in a perjury trap just like General Flynn. It's disgusting what these prosecutors in their self-righteousness, which makes me, puke how they go after these people and then say they are doing god's work.

It is appalling, and then seven to nine years? You know, people guilty of manslaughter, they're walking out in four, five years. Seven to nine years for that? That is what they wanted. And then they criticize Attorney General Barr for saying perhaps that is excessive. I think that people hate Trump so much that they suspend reason in a way that, you know is -- to use the word appalling is tiresome.

I know that. But I just -- I feel very strongly. If I, who don't like this guy, feel this way, imagine if you are, you know, the president, who actually likes him.

WATTERS: Yeah. Dagen, Geraldo mentioned Bill Barr. He originally recommended around that four your sentence and that's what the judge agreed with. So all those people saying Barr was out of line, they look pretty stupid right now.

MCDOWELL: Indeed, as they always do. I think that one of the things that President Trump will do is keep bringing up Roger Stone and the possibility of a new trial. What do I might do? Because he likes to see the chattering classes get the vapors (ph). Oh, my god, can you believe what Trump did today? Like, clutching their chest, but just to point out, Geraldo is exactly right.

Roger Stone, when he was initially arrested, I think about two dozen federal agents with assault rifles showed up at his house at, like, 5:30 in the morning. There was a boat -- with CNN with a boat behind the house and a helicopter whirly bird in the air. And it's just -- again, you don't go to jail if you hate Trump. But if you are associated with him, they will throw the book at you and then some.

WATTERS: Yeah. This was the same judge, Greg that put Manafort in solitary confinement. I mean, this is tough stuff.

GUTFELD: I agree completely with Geraldo. I -- it's -- you have to separate your feelings about Roger Stone, which often aren't very good because he's done some pretty bad stuff. But I think everybody agrees. Barr and the judge was at the sentence was too long. And to the jury forewoman should have never been there. I would say that this is worthy of a new trial and not just a sentencing.

But I think that what Trump is trying to do, he's attempting to rectify the collateral damage of a witch hunt, in which it was backfilled. Like, they initiated the witch hunt and then they backfilled it with investigations and prosecutions, and trapped all these people. And now, he's just trying to pick it all apart and pardon this and pardon that, which makes sense.

But it is -- I'm with Geraldo on it. It's like you have to separate feelings from the actual facts.

WATTERS: So Dana, politically, I guess the president is going to let this appeal play out. And then if he does get sentenced, he may pardon at some point.

PERINO: I think he telegraphed pretty clearly what's going to happen at the end of this no matter what. But I wouldn't be so sure. You know, a new trial is not necessarily your best friend. That happened to Blagojevich, remember? He had the sec -- it was on the second trial that he got even more time. So I'm just saying.

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: And also I would say pardons -- the power of that is quite powerful. You can do it for your friends. You can do it for whoever you want. But I did think it was really nice today when -- at the Hope for Prisoners event, President Trump is introduced by a man who has dedicated his life, post-prison, to helping prisoners not have to go back because they did something bad and help them find a job.

He did all of this stuff. And he himself had a record. And when the president got up, he said I have a feeling. I know that there's going to be a pardon for somebody. And, you know, like, those of the people that are really deserving.

WATTERS: Yeah. And I think, to date, President Trump's pardoned less people than almost every other president in the last 30 years.

RIVERA: Remember. Obama pardoned the Puerto Rican terrorist, you know, Oscar Lopez Rivera that blew up FALN.

WATTERS: Do you have to bring up Obama, seriously, Geraldo? Can we go one show without bringing up? Up next, how bad was last night's debate for the Democrats? The liberal media says Trump was the big winner.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

PERINO: Welcome back. Many in the mainstream media are saying President Trump was the winner of last night's Democratic debate. It's probably because the Democrats spent most of their time attacking each other instead of the commander in chief.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

BUTTIGIEG: Let's put forward somebody who is actually a Democrat.

KLOBUCHAR: I wish everyone was as perfect as you, Pete.

SANDERS: Let's level. Let's level, Pete.

BIDEN: So the facts are --

(CROSSTALK)

BLOOMBERG: Let me finish. Thank you.

WARREN: It's not a plan. It's a power point. And Amy's plan is even worse. It's like a post-it note. Insert plan here.

(CROSSTALK)

KLOBUCHAR: No, no, no.

(CROSSTALK)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Oh, hello, hello, hello.

SANDERS: My turn now?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes, sir.

SANDERS: OK.

(CROSSTALK)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We are at the end here. I've got to let that one go.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: Meanwhile, President Trump was on message during a rally in Arizona.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Washington Democrats had never been more extreme, taking cues from crazy Bernie sanders. How is he doing tonight? You know I came up with the name Pocahontas too early. But fortunately, she self-destructed anyway. Did you ever see a phoney like that? And now they have a new member of the crew, mini-Mike. We call him no-box. And I hear he is getting pounded tonight. You know, he is in the debate. I hear they are pounding him.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: President Trump has another rally in just a few hours from now in Colorado, where a big crowd is expected. They were already -- they camped out overnight. It's only 10 degrees out there. Jesse, what about the Democrats deciding to beat up on Mike Bloomberg and not even on Bernie sanders who is the actual frontrunner, let alone going after Trump?

WATTERS: I think what you want to do if you're a Democrat is you want to attack a Bernie or a Bloomberg, and then just you have to pivot to attacking the president, because that's what the audience wants to hear. And that is what people at home want to watch. And last night, and now today, feels to me like the worst day Democrats have had in a very long time.

Think about it. Smell that? Feel the air? There is no Donald Trump scandal that is hanging over right now. There is nothing. There is no impeachment. There's no Ukraine. There's no collusion. Bloomberg has cratered, I believe. Maybe a soft fall, because of the cash, and Bernie, a -- I guess 78-year-old socialist who just had a heart attack -- get the nomination.

This is not a good time to be a Democrat. I think if you look at who won, who lost, Bernie wins, Bloomberg fades, Mayor Pete I thought did well. I thought he tried to separate. You know, Bernie is trying to blow the party up. Bloomberg is trying to buy it. Look at me in the middle. Amy is probably the next one to drop out. She is running out of money.

And I think may be a lifeline got thrown to Elizabeth Warren, and Biden seems like an afterthought at this point.

PERINO: Maybe when -- did Warren may be debut as a possible good vice presidential choice and she could be the attack dog?

RIVERA: This, to me, was her renaissance. I thought that she was really on point. She was as formidable as she has been. She was all over the place, muddled and meandering, you know, in recent weeks. And so I thought that she was really, really on point. But I think that it is very starkly clear now. I agree with Jesse that Bloomberg, although I like him very much and I obviously I appreciate his policies a lot more than I do the Democrats.

I think that what we have here, for the first time since may be Roosevelt, you know, you have a real right-left, you know, conservative, liberal, socialist, capitalist, election where the American people will decide. And I tell you why. Don't underestimate the desire for socialism, you know, communism light. People want free stuff.

They want equality. They want to share the wealth, particularly if it's not there's and they didn't earn it.

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: And we're going to talk about that in depth, I think, the next block. I do want to show, Greg, this media montage.

GUTFELD: I love a montage.

PERINO: They complain about the Democrats a little bit.

GUTFELD: Wow.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I thought it was a great night for Bernie Sanders. I thought it was a great night for Donald Trump. I thought it was a terrible night for the Democrats.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: They were going after each other way too much.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We are two days away from the voting in Nevada. And they attacked a guy who is not on the ballot in Nevada. It's -- I thought it was tactically really dumb.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Democrats perfecting the circular firing squad.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The man they are all running against, Donald J. Trump hardly took any fire at all.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Nobody laid a glove on him. They were too busy tearing each other to shreds in an intramural ping-pong game.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: So much disappointment.

GUTFELD: You know, it's interesting, you watch MSNBC and CNN, and you get that underlying sense that Trump is better and more skilled more agile than they have ever given him credit for. It used to be he was just unstable, emotionally petulant. But they're kind of like watching this and they go, well, Trump has showed them that it's not that easy to go out there and to fight and to be --

If he was where Bloomy was, none of this stuff would've have happened to Bloomy. But that's the thing. It's like I understand why impeachment why so important, because they're -- they look at their group and they're looking at Trump and they're going, oh crap, we are in trouble, you know?

PERINO: What did you make of Amy Klobuchar getting so -- kind of offended by Mayor Pete? She really doesn't like him.

MCDOWELL: It makes people wonder why that hatred is so deep seated. She's made fun of him not being able to basically win an office outside of being the mayor of the fourth largest city in Indiana. And -- but it was uncomfortable, but it seemed pointless for them to be going after one another, but I like discomfort.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: Remember he went after her because -- and she said she made a -- I thought it was great when she said I made a mistake. I couldn't remember the name of the Mexican president.

MCDOWELL: He should never go after her for a gotcha question --

(CROSSTALK)

MCDOWELL: They're going to come for her.

PERINO: I think that they should have gone back at the moderator with a gotcha question.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: Can you name the governor of Minnesota?

GUTFELD: Yeah.

(CROSSTALK)

RIVERA: Didn't you think he was snotty, though when he did that?

(CROSSTALK)

RIVERA: I thought lacked kindness.

WATTERS: If I was Amy, I would've said, OK. I forgot the name of the Mexican president, but I know the name of next U.S. president.

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: He had some best lines last night when you're writing them down.

MCDOWELL: Can I add one thing to what Greg was saying?

PERINO: Yes, sure.

MCDOWELL: The enthusiasm among the Trump voters is so head and shoulders above the enthusiasm for anybody watching that debate. Can you -- but again, it's a small group of people. Can you imagine what President Trump's been through? The investigation during his campaign, Mueller report, impeachment, and he's still boom, boom, boom, checking off boxes of all his campaign promises. And he's still funny. And he's still on the balls of his feet and he is ready. He just gives me that Democratic candidate. He's ready for him.

GERALDO RIVERA, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT AT LARGE: He's Godzilla against Mickey Mouse.

WATTERS: I thought Mickey Mouse could beat him. That's what Biden said.

PERINO: That was Biden's line. Yes, it was. Jesse is back. He's back through Monday.

GUTFELD: He got some sleep last night. He got some sleep, did some exercise.

PERINO: We miss you, buddy.

WATTERS: Everybody shut up.

PERINO: All right, straight ahead --

GUTFELD: What does Emma do when you're like --

PERINO: Mike Bloomberg and Bernie Sanders battle over Democrats' embrace of socialism.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

RIVERA: A big fight breaking out on the debate stage as you know over a major issue dividing the Democrats' socialism versus capitalism. We spoke about it before. Bernie Sanders and Michael Bloomberg butting heads early and off.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BLOOMBERG: We're not going to throw out capitalism. We tried that, other countries tried that. It was called communism and it just didn't work.

SANDERS: Let's talk about Democratic Socialism, not communism, Mr. Bloomberg. That's a cheap shot.

BLOOMBERG: The best-known socialists in the country happens to be a millionaire with three houses. What did I miss here?

SANDERS: Well, you'll miss that I work in Washington, house ones.

BLOOMBERG: That's the first problem.

SANDERS: Live in Burlington, house two.

BLOOMBERG: That's good.

SANDERS: And like thousands of other Vermonters, I do have a summer camp. Forgive for that. Where is your home? Which tax -- which tax haven do you have your home?

BLOOMBERG: New York City, thank you very much. And I pay for my whole taxes.

SANDERS: You know what, Mr. Bloomberg, it wasn't you who made all that money, maybe your workers played some role in that as well.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

RIVERA: You didn't build that. And now Bloomberg is trolling Democrats with the new ad that exaggerates their reactions when he said this during the debate.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BLOOMBERG: I'm the only one here that I think that's ever started the business. Is that fair?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

RIVERA: Did that really happen? I thought that was brilliant. Was that (INAUDIBLE)

MCDOWELL: No. Graceland agree with me on this. Anytime reporters start wringing their hands about a political ad which is exactly what happened all over social media when that ad came out, but Mike Bloomberg needed to elucidate the dangers of socialism versus the benefits of capitalism much more clearly.

You're not lucky, Mike. You work your ass off. You're smart. And that's the system we have in the United States. Do you think any of those other people standing on that stage make better decisions about your livelihood, your life, your family, your health, your health care? They are career politicians who don't know shoes from their ears, and they want to take over your life. He just needed to lay it out like that.

RIVERA: But have you ever heard him you know, in private? He's a very articulate, very reasonable, very powerful, you know, charismatic guy in his own quiet way. And none of that was there last night.

MCDOWELL: Quiet doesn't work on a debate stage when you got shouting -- mixed shout Bernie Sanders down at the -- in the middle of him.

RIVERA: But now, we get to the capitalism socialism. When you're a young person, I was -- I was the lawyer for the young lords. I was right in the middle of that I wanted to take down the man. I didn't trust anybody over 30 years old. There is amazing -- you know, there's an intoxication almost about, share and share alike and making the world a fairer place. Don't you think that's this potency that we --

WATTERS: Yes, I agree. Socialism is a drug, Geraldo. And Bernie has got a bunch of people hooked. And it's going to be trouble come election time because they're going to have to go through withdrawal. Bernie --

RIVERA: But I don't believe that. I don't -- no --

WATTERS: Oh, you really -- listen, it's not a large segment of the population.

RIVERA: You don't think that --

WATTERS: Everybody under 30 is feeling the burn but as you grow older and you get more responsible, and you start making more money and have a family, you sort of take that to the side.

RIVERA: Millennials can't buy a house. My kids can't buy a house on their own.

WATTERS: Maybe they should major in anthropology. I don't know what to tell them, Geraldo. That's their choice.

RIVERA: It's because baby boomers like me bought three houses like Bernie Sanders. That's why they can't buy a house.

WATTERS: OK. And you know what -- no, no, no, he didn't buy a house, Geraldo. He has a summer camp. or although He has a summer camp.

RIVERA: Summer camp.

WATTERS: I want to know. Can I send my kids to Bernie's summer camp?

PERINO: Wait, do you want to?

WATTERS: Is he going to teach them how to sail? I mean, come on, Bernie. Yes, what is a summer camp mean?

RIVERA: But does -- isn't this, Dana, when you get right down to it? Isn't this really what the Republican Party and the Democratic Party, what they stand for, one is kind of share, and share, like, and the other is pull yourself up by your bootstraps, be all you're capable of being, and then, you know, for yourself first and then for others?

PERINO: I think the Democrats would love for that to be the case. But now, what they're having is you said it very well I think in the A-block where you said that this is the first election in many decades, where you're actually going to have an ideological debate. Like, let's have it OK. Like if we're going to have a debate about capitalism versus socialism and the direction of the country, it's going to be fascinating and people better get their self -- get themselves organized.

Bloomberg was showing Republicans exactly how to get under Bernie Sanders' skin. He does not like to talk about his wealth. And I think if I were President Trump and his campaign team, I would do something a Republican president doesn't usually do. President Trump is good at that, right. He goes to places nobody else would go. I'd go to Vermont. I would have a rally outside the (INAUDIBLE) and just -- and say, look at what capitalism was able to provide. And he never even --

RIVERA: Outside the DACA, you mean the Bernie Sanders camp?

PERINO: Yes. I got that from Dagen, though, so I can't really --

MCDOWELL: I mispronounced it though.

RIVERA: I appreciated when President Trump, candidate Trump flew his 757 someplace in Ohio. I forget which town it was. And then he gave kids rides on this helicopter. That was an ostentatious --

PERINO: It was at the state fair.

RIVERA: It was ostentatious display of wealth that I thought worked in a way that separated from the other candidates. And why not Bloomberg saying I have 40,000 employees. Why not say that? This little Johnny who's going to college thanks to his mother's working at the Bloomberg Inc.

GUTFELD: Because we -- why is this happening is we've replaced achievement with identity so -- which is really the first step towards revolution is we've seen this in the past, it's not what you do. It's who you are. That's the first step before they cut your head off. You know, that's the place where venomous envy begins. It's who you are.

So you're rich, you're white, you're old, you're out. The problem with Sanders, is that we got -- you got an incredibly -- you got one of the greatest economies ever. It's a risk to put him or Liz in charge. It probably won't be a risk with Joe or Amy or Bloomberg because they're pragmatic. Pragmatic means you're going to preserve what works. But if you give this economy over to Sanders, it's like handing a brand new Ferrari right off the line to a drunk.

And that's the thing. You can't -- people have to understand that this is a big risk you're taking with somebody like this. This is -- this economy just doesn't flow as it goes. You got -- you got to have people who understand it. Audience, we brought this up, booing or groaning when somebody defends capitalism is disgusting. What a bunch of morons.

RIVERA: But that is the, you know, the emotion that Sanders plays often. And I think it's very potent and I -- and I think you're at your own peril to ignore the potency of socialism. You know, there are a lot of people a lot of -- particularly the young that I think are really going to go for it. Trump still wins. The "FASTEST SEVEN" is up next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MCDOWELL: Welcome back. Time for the "FASTEST SEVEN." First, up, viewer warning, this next story is gross. Burger King is out with a nauseating new ad campaign which shows a time-lapse video of a whopper growing mold. It's to show off that the restaurant has removed all artificial preservatives from the company's menu. Greg, you're shaking your head.

GUTFELD: Imagine -- how stupid this is. Imagine a funeral home doing the same thing. You know, if we don't preserve granny and buy this deluxe casket, this is how granny is going to look and then they wheel up this decayed corpse. This is the worst. People don't go to Burger King to fret about their preservatives, you idiots. They go because they're hungover, they're tired, they want to eat that food in a dark closet and hope for a short death.

PERINO: I totally disagree.

GUTFELD: Really?

PERINO: I think this is great because I as a person that is kind of interested in staying healthy, I want to cut back on preservatives and things like that.

GUTFELD: Preservatives are great.

PERINO: But -- well, yes for some things. But like if you want fresh food, then they're telling you that you got to eat it fast. You don't like -- you don't take a whopper at home and eat it two weeks later.

GUTFELD: Are these Burger King?

WATTERS: I disagree with you, and here's why. I mean, you don't want to think about mold when you're looking at a burger.

GUTFELD: Exactly.

WATTERS: This is like you call your ad agency and you fire them right now.

GUTFELD: Yes, fire everybody.

WATTERS: Permission to make it an analogy?

GUTFELD: Absolutely.

WATTERS: This is like Trojan condoms running an ad and people are having sex in the bed and they time-lapse it, and the next thing you know the woman's pregnant. That's not what you want to see. It's the opposite.

PERINO: Greg, before you grand him permission --

GUTFELD: That was actually -- it is actually a pretty good one.

WATTERS: It's the opposite of what you want.

GUTFELD: But that might actually work.

RIVERA: There's a New York street word called skeevy. That skeeves me out. It's disgusting. And I would never -- I will I eat a Burger King, I promise you, for fear that I'll be eating --

PERINO: When was the last time you had Burger King?

RIVERA: I can't remember.

PERINO: Right, exactly. You're not their target audience.

MCDOWELL: My -- what my daddy would do, oh, give me that. He pulled out his pocket knife and just cut that molds.

PERINO: My grandpa too.

MCDOWELL: Yes, exactly. Cut off, you know, turtle's head, a little mold. It's good for everything. Next up, a woman becoming an online sensation after her amazing singing voice is discovered. And what we're told is a random challenge video. Was it staged? You'd be the judge.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's the lyrics. Tell me something girl. Are you happy in this modern world?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Or do you need more? I'm at the deep end. Watch as I dive in. I never leave the ground.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: I don't think her voice is that good.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: And I also think it's obviously staged because if you're coming into a subway and someone puts a microphone in your face, I would kick them in that you know what. Don't mess with me in the subway. Obviously, it's staged. I mean, I hope he has a great career in singing if that's what she's going for, but I don't think it's real.

GUTFELD: That's why you know, the tell is anybody stopping. Nobody stops unless you're a tourist and she's the local.

WATTERS: Wait a second. You want to kick a man on the street in New York at the you know what, Dana?

PERINO: In the subway. In the subway.

WATTERS: How dare you? How dare you?

RIVERA: I think that, first of all, subways have the best acoustics. When the trains coming, the echo chamber is fabulous. Everybody sounds good. And I agree with Dana. I wouldn't cut her record deal. I don't think it was staged.

MCDOWELL: Everybody sounds good compared to me singing Onward Christian Soldiers when I was like seven at church and ever sang again in public. Finally, nanny state alert. A new county -- well, a New York County is proposing a law that would ban people from smoking inside their own homes. The band would impact people living in apartment buildings or multifamily dwellings. It's all in an effort to curb exposure to secondhand smoke. If they find out weed, it includes weed, and not just tobacco, I guarantee you, don't --

GUTFELD: Or vaping?

MCDOWELL: Yes. Don't go ahead with her.

RIVERA: You mean that will be the one thing that makes people --

MCDOWELL: Yes. People will be like --

PERINO: I think there's already law in the U.K.

RIVERA: Cigarette smoke is horrible in an apartment though. If you -- if someone is downstairs and smoking, and it's inside and the windows are closed particularly in wintertime. It is -- you choke on it and you worry about your own children. You know, and weed, I don't think that New Yorkers make a distinction other than to suggest that cigarette smoking is more repugnant than weed.

WATTERS: Wait, where are you going tonight, Geraldo? Where are you going for tonight?

RIVERA: I'm going to the Havana.

WATTERS: OK.

(CROSSTALK)

RIVERA: Go 21, Havana club, they can have --

MCDOWELL: Rich people are smoking.

GUTFELD: OK, here's the thing. I think that if they -- if they focus on vaping, they're in big trouble. I understand --

RIVERA: Vaping is a different thing.

GUTFELD: Oh, yes. But they're trying to make it the same thing because they're losers. I have a question. Have we ever actually verified the science of secondhand smoke? Like that seems like some -- I don't think that's ever -- I mean, this is -- this is the turf of Reason Magazine and Jacob Sullum that like, I wonder if we just accepted that --

WATTERS: But isn't it logical though?

PERINO: No, but I think -- well --

GUTFELD: I think that -- I think it's -- I think there's a lot of controversy under secondhand smoke. It would make sense because maybe it's a marker for other unhealthy stuff. But I've often -- I've often wondered - -

RIVERA: That may be true. That may be true.

MCDOWELL: If you live next to a chain smoker in a rental building, it smells all the time. Right, Jesse?

WATTERS: Well, I don't smoke. And if someone ratted me out, I'm going to get him back. I know where their car parks.

RIVERA: Hooping on their doorstep.

WATTERS: Oh, I have many ways, Geraldo. Try me.

MCDOWELL: "ONE MORE THING" --

RIVERA: I don't smoke.

GUTFELD: Vaping?

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

GUTFELD: One -- I have a tummy ache.

RIVERA: Rub his belly.

GUTFELD: People hate me. "ONE MORE THING." It's Jesse.

WATTERS: All right, at Fox News, all we do is win not just on air but also online. Shout out to Porter Barry. He used to E.P. THE FIVE and "HANNITY." Now he runs Fox News digital. They had a record-breaking January, and beat CNN and multi-platform minutes for the 16th consecutive month. So nice job.

MCDOWELL: It's a great Web site.

WATTERS: And I'll be on "HANNITY" tonight 9:00 p.m. Eastern time. Don't miss that.

GUTFELD: Porter has really come along, you know.

RIVERA: Yes. He's a great guy.

PERINO: We taught him well.

GUTFELD: No, it's true. I mean, despite all the problems.

PERINO: Yes, and the jacket.

GUTFELD: Yes, and the jacket.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: Dana?

PERINO: All right, well, there's a construction crew in Chattanooga, Tennessee. They had to do a little extra work this morning because there's a little basset hound named buddy. And he went for a swim in the drink, but he didn't really know how to get out. He was stuck down there in the river. And so they had to call the Hamilton County Stars rescue team and they got on the scene there. They made sure no one was hurt during the recovery operation and Buddy successfully got his paws back on dry land. Thanks to those great rescuers.

GUTFELD: That's a nice story, Dana.

PERINO: Isn't it?

GUTFELD: It ended happily. Happy ending. Let's do this.

PERINO: What's that?

GUTFELD: I don't know.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Animals are great. Animals are great. Animals are great.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: You know, sometimes it's hard to play a game attack because some people are faster than you. I always eat and I always had to hide under the bed sometimes for days. Check out this pair. You got to -- you got a weird combination going here. You got to you got a corgi. Eugene is a corgi and you got a tortoise. I don't know the -- oh, the tortoise's name is Shaq. I don't know. But I can't stop following Eugene, the corgi. Eugene, why do you give a corgi a human name?

WATTERS: I don't know.

GUTFELD: I find that disgusting. Anyway --

PERINO: He's just running from the turtle.

GUTFELD: Yes. well, the turtle will not give up.

RIVERA: I never saw an attack turtle before.

GUTFELD: Yes. This -- it turns very violent, and we're going to have to cut it off before they eat each other. But I just wanted a lesson for kids at home.

RIVERA: That a true pervert piece.

GUTFELD: Yes. There you go.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Animals are great. Animals are great. Animals are great.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Dagen?

MCDOWELL: More animals.

RIVERA: More animals?

MCDOWELL: Yes, Georgetown, Colorado has a new mayor. Clear Creek County swore in Parker, the snow dog, as the honorary mayor of Georgetown. Mayor Parker arrived to the inauguration ceremony wearing as he should always a tie and glasses. His tail was wagging. I'm guessing he's a Bernese Mountain dog. That's what he looks like. He's committed to bringing hugs, love, and cookies to the people of Georgetown. He's got probably more followers on Instagram than I do, about 17 and a half thousand, I think. Official-Snow- Dog.

GUTFELD: How does he feel about socialism? Does he believe in sharing the kibble?

MCDOWELL: Yes.

WATTERS: They're so high in Colorado, they elected a dog as mayor. What a bunch of idiots.

MCDOWELL: I think -- you know what, I take a dog over De Blasio all day long.

GUTFELD: All right, Geraldo.

RIVERA: Speaking about being high in Colorado.

GUTFELD: Yes.

RIVERA: Last Friday, Valentine's Day was Erica and my 20th Valentine's Day together. To celebrate you went to Beaver Creek, Colorado. We went skiing. And my beautiful young wife there, we were 20 Valentine's together. We had a great time except when I tweeted these pictures people said, oh, you had a good time with your daughter or is that your granddaughter?

WATTERS: Ouch.

RIVERA: That's exactly what I said. And I blocked them all. I blocked everyone of them.

GUTFELD: It is a good feeling to block.

RIVERA: That's -- really it's such power. But you know what, Trump can't block people.

GUTFELD: Oh, that's right.

PERINO: It's not allowed.

GUTFELD: It's illegal.

RIVERA: But I do.

GUTFELD: People tweet it you and insult somebody on your show, and then you block them and they go, why did you do that? I go, well, why don't -- why are you insulting people I work with?

PERINO: No, I wouldn't do that.

WATTERS: Who insulted who, Greg?

GUTFELD: Well, I'm not going to get into that.

WATTERS: Was it me?

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: That happened today, actually, to Johanna Maska. And I'm going to go block that person right now.

GUTFELD: Yes. they go like, why did you block me? Because you're being very rude.

WATTERS: You don't need to block people on my behalf, OK? I can handle it.

RIVERA: Any snarly people, I block them.

PERINO: No one would ever insult you, Jesse.

GUTFELD: I would never -- you know who I wouldn't block under any situation?

