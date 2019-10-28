David Limbaugh fears a 'horror show' if the left regains political power

This is a rush transcript from "Life, Liberty & Levin," October 27, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

MARK LEVIN, HOST: Hello, America, I'm Mark Levin. This is "Life, Liberty & Levin." David Limbaugh. How are you, sir?

DAVID LIMBAUGH, CONSERVATIVE AMERICAN POLITICAL COMMENTATOR AND AUTHOR: Great. How are you?

LEVIN: I should say David Limbo, Esquire, because you're one of my many lawyers.

LIMBAUGH: Yes.

LEVIN: But my favorite one, may I say that.

LIMBAUGH: It's an honor.

LEVIN: Yes.

LIMBAUGH: Of course my wife is a lawyer. I've got all kinds of lawyers here. I'll tell you why I wanted you on the program. You've written a definitive book on the left, "Guilty by Reason of Insanity: Why the Democrats Must Not Win." It's very important and it applies to events that are taking place today whether it is impeachment, whether it's the candidates who are running for the Democratic nomination and their agendas.

And you point out in your book that basically the left is at war with America. The left is at war with America. Is this illustrated by what they're doing with impeachment? Is this illustrated by Antifa? Is this illustrated by what the media are doing? What do you mean by that?

LIMBAUGH: They reject the American idea. They believe America was born in hell. They are against the fundamental concepts that drove the Americas founders, such as free enterprise, constitutionalism, limited government, and at the core, of course, is liberty. And everything they stand for is totalitarian, the end justifies the means.

And so while they claim to respect democracy, and they don't know the difference between a democracy and a constitutional republic, but nevertheless, they claim that they respect democracy and yet they're doing everything to undermine it. They will not accept the results of the 2016 election. So they're doing everything they can to undermine it, to disqualify it, to weaken Trump and defeat him.

And so what the book really points out is the horror show that would ensue if they ever did get power back in the major branches of government.

It's really scary how extreme they've become and how quickly they become extreme and come out of the closet unapologetically. And I detail all the many ways they've done so.

LEVIN: And you go across the horizon, every aspect of our culture and the civil society, the left's agenda, what would happen to this country should they win the election this time around? You view this as truly a profound point in American history, don't you?

LIMBAUGH: Yes, it's urgent. We've always said it's urgent, the latest election, but they are -- they've gotten to the point where they would implement socialism. They reject the free market. They would -- they would cause the government to implement a complete redistribution of income, high taxes, so they would gut basically everything we stand for.

And if you lose the freedom tradition in this country, you lose what America is. They don't respect the rule of law. They undermine the Constitution through lawless executive orders, judicial activism, end-runs around the Constitution, open borders.

And they've gotten to be a party of the culture of death, they are extreme on all fronts, and you've seen in the Democratic debates, exactly how radical they are.

One tries to trump the other in terms of how extreme they are. Their environmental mania, the proposals they've put forth to implement those are unsustainable, you can't pay for them, but in the meantime, they would tax the wealthy, they would implement draconian regulations beyond what we have now. They want to delegate everything they can to the administrative state.

And by the way, this ties to the current situation. We don't just mean by deep state, the establishment politicians, we mean this entrenched administrative bureaucracy, which is inhabited mostly by liberals, career bureaucrats, who to this very day are undermining Trump and his administration, trying to keep him from implementing his agenda.

So across the board, whether it's career bureaucrats in the administrative branch, who are insulated from accountability, by the way, and the entire system, administrative law undermines the Constitution, the separation of powers because it consolidates the Executive, Legislative, and Judicial in that one unelected branch.

They would continue to thwart his agenda if they are elected and more and more of them are going to be appointed and if they are further elected, if the Democrats regain the presidency and the Legislative Branch, they would implement these policies to enforce their environmental agenda, and you've seen what the green New Deal does.

By the way, this book is comprehensive. I go into all of the aspects of the left, the liberalism, from their socialism, to the abortion, the gender mania, all of it.

And I go into the background -- the philosophical background -- it's not just examples. I'm trying to explain to people why our ideas are better than the left's ideas, why our ideas are consonant with the founders' ideas, and why it matters.

Why defend capitalism morally and practically? Describe how socialism is devastating, impoverishing, enslaving and how scary it is that these Democrats who are now wholly owned by the left would transform this country, would complete the fundamental transformation that Obama initiated.

LEVIN: Let me ask you a question. You mentioned Obama, Obamacare. That was supposed to be the end all and be all.

LIMBAUGH: Yes.

LEVIN: This fundamental transformation of the left when you listen to these Democratic candidates who are running, it never stops, does it?

LIMBAUGH: No.

LEVIN: They're always aggressively pushing their agenda and always involves the centralization of government, the expansion of government power, the diminution of individual liberty, the diminution of rule of law, of constitutionalism, which seems to be the point of your book.

In other words, this would be a big kick start beyond what Obama ever dreamed, should the Democrats win the presidency and take over the Congress next time around; and these proposals that the Democrats are making, they're just treated like proposals by the press. What's the big deal?

You know, a wealth tax?

LIMBAUGH: Yes.

LEVIN: Is that constitutional? Is that in the Constitution?

LIMBAUGH: Absolutely not. And it is preposterous. Their ideas don't stand up to just minimal scrutiny. There is no way that warrants wealth tax, for example, will generate the kind of revenues that are needed to finance the outlandish proposals -- spending proposals she has made.

But I think beyond that, they would destroy our liberties. They would destroy our incentive to produce. They would cause a collapse of our economy. We never make that point, and we have to make this point to young voters who are increasingly embracing socialism, although they don't know what it means. All they see is compassion.

So in the book, I try to explain how ultimately, capitalism is more compassionate if you look at results, and if you look how it is consistent with human nature, because we are made in God's image to be free creature.

Socialism is all about government control.

The left believes that our rights come from government, and so they're not permanent. We only have those rights if the government in its beneficence allows us to have.

We believe that that our rights are God given and therefore you can't take them away and that's a major difference. And they are taking them away.

Increasingly, we're losing our liberties. We have to make the point. And we have to reiterate the point of how important liberty is. It's not just a word.

LEVIN: Do you think now than ever before the left is really out of the closet. I mean, they used to try, I think, to camouflage some of what they wanted to do.

In this election cycle, as you point out, one is trying to outdo the other move further and further left. You have this Robert Francis O'Rourke, he wants to actually send the police door-to-door to confiscate people's weapons.

LIMBAUGH: Yes.

LEVIN: You have Castro -- Julian Castro who is talking about a 70 to 90 percent marginal tax rate on some of our taxpayers. You have Elizabeth Warren who has taken every radical position imaginable, whether it is government run single payer healthcare or whatever it is, you have people talking about no border, eliminating I.C.E., eliminating the Border Patrol.

Has the Democratic Party, as you point out why the Democrats must not win?

Is the Democratic Party more radical today than ever?

LIMBAUGH: Oh, yes. And I have argued that, you know, people will say, the two parties have the same goals. They just have different ideas about how to get there. I radically reject that and talk about that in the book. I never did buy it, but it's increasingly demonstrably untrue today.

They have a different vision for America based on a different worldview.

As I said, they reject the American idea. They reject America as founded - -

LEVIN: What is their worldview?

LIMBAUGH: I think their worldview is more globalist in the sense of they don't believe in nation states. They ultimately believe in these grandiose ideas of implementing socialism worldwide and I'm not talking like conspiracy stuff because their content working on America now, but they want to control the decisions.

They see themselves as brilliant and smarter than the conglomeration, the amalgamation of consumers. This is what free enterprise is all about, the invisible hand which I talk about -- Adam Smith's invisible hand -- sees to it that resources are allocated equitably, that people produce to their maximum level because when they're allowed freedom in the marketplace, they're going to produce to the maximum.

When you have government planners trying to allocate resources, government planners who believe that the economy is finite, that it is a zero sum game. If that's true, then let them just redistribute.

If you could just redistribute money and make it fair, I don't even agree with that in theory, but I understand the point. If an economy is finite, let these government planners just redistribute. The problem is, it's not true because they discount the effect of incentives, price and competition on market forces on the market-- on the economy.

When you have a government suppressing productivity through all these planning ideas, you suppress the national output and everybody has less.

The left is so troubled by the fact that you have inequality of wealth.

But what they would do is implement these draconian socialist solutions, then everybody might have closer to the same amount, but everybody would be impoverished except the rulers, then you got that --

And you can look at this in theory, every place socialism has been tried, it has failed. And as I say, it has impoverished and enslaved. The good news about our young people who think that socialism may be okay, the good news is, corresponding polls show they don't know what the heck it means.

And that's one purpose of my book in addition to the three chapters I devote to socialism and capitalism and dissecting their plan. I try to urge -- I try to give people ammunition to go out and evangelize on behalf of capitalism and the American idea and explain to young leftists, young minds full of mush, why these ideas don't work and why liberals should no longer get credit for compassion, and they should be judged on the results of their policies rather than their professed good intentions.

It's time. After 200 years of failed socialism throughout the world, and how capitalism has proven itself to expand prosperity that we stand up for the morality of capitalism.

LEVIN: Excellent. The book is "Guilty by Reason of Insanity: Why the Democrats Must Not Win." It really is a manifesto about the left, just in time for the upcoming election.

LEVIN: David Limbaugh, there is a concerted effort to paint President Trump as racist. I don't know a thing that this man has done that is racist. I've seen him trying to build an economy, which affects all areas of the country, all people in the country and he has been enormously successful at that. Record employment, particularly among African- Americans, Hispanic-Americans, Asian-Americans, women.

He also had this Prison Reform Bill that the Democrats said they supported, he supported, he pushed this through. In his private life, he has probably hired more minorities, collectively, buildings, developments and so forth than all the news media combined.

And yet they push this narrative about racism. Isn't this part and parcel of this whole identity politics being played out in the media?

LIMBAUGH: Yes, it is. Mark, they -- the left, the Democratic Party has nothing else. Their policies have manifestly failed and so they resort to identity politics, dividing us, balkanizing us, getting us at each other's throats, whether it's women against men, blacks against whites, Hispanics - - whatever.

And it's very destructive to society. They make these false charges of racism about Trump and the rest of conservatives. And we know that there is no more slanderous charge in American society today then to be accused of racism and they throw it about freely. It's a terrible thing. It is destructive to society. It's patronizing to minorities, because they don't care about the plight of minorities. They care about power and they exploit minorities to gain power.

As you just mentioned, Trump's policies have resulted in an improvement in black unemployment and other minorities across the board. Their standard of living, their wages have increased incredible amounts. But what happens is, the liberals now -- Shelby Steele made a good point which I talk about in the book.

The left has lost its legitimacy. The Democrats used to operate on the banner of Civil Rights and bringing equality of rights to blacks and some of that is commendable.

But now, they've no longer -- they no longer have anything because there's so much bitterness relations on race. And the laws have been upgraded so that we now have equality for minorities and blacks. So they've lost their legitimacy, so now they're just bitter.

LEVIN: You're talking about the demagoguery.

LIMBAUGH: The Democrats -- and so they go after it on race. Look at how they betrayed the legacy of Martin Luther King. Martin Luther King was about racial color blindness. He believed in the American idea, he just wanted it applied equally to blacks. He believed that people ought to be judged on the content of their character, not the color of their skin.

The left now rejects that. They reprimand you if you say you want to be colorblind. Don Lemon will say, how dare you not look at the color of my skin, you must look at it. They view racism, this critical race theory that I talked about in the book, these crazy leftist ideas. Racism is now systemic.

No matter what you and I do as an individual, no matter how respectful and loving we are to minorities, we can't overcome our racism because we are white and we have a privilege and racism is a matter of institutional things in the United States, and that's convenient for the left.

Because if we're, if we're demonized no matter what we do, then they have a leg up on us politically, and it's not true, and it's inhumane to rob blacks and to rob other people of their humanity by saying, individuals aren't judged on the basis of their conduct. Of course they are.

We want to treat blacks and other minorities as fully equal people made in God's image with the same amount of dignity we have. The left wants us to constantly focus on skin color. It is destructive. Martin Luther King, Jr. is rolling over in his grave.

LEVIN: And it is odd, isn't it, that on the one hand, the left, this Robert Francis O'Rourke is out there saying America was born in racism.

It's still racist. Really, it will ever stop being racist.

This push by Democrats for reparations, and I think the Democratic Party ought to pay reparations.

LIMBAUGH: Yes.

LEVIN: After all, it was the Democratic Party that fought for slavery.

But that's a whole another issue.

LIMBAUGH: Great point.

LEVIN: So the question is this. We have millions of people trying to get into this country legally and illegally, there would be tens of millions, if possible, who would try and come into this country. The vast majority of whom are minorities, or would be minorities in this country. Right?

From Africa, from Central and South America, from Southeast Asia, others too from the Middle East, but there are others too -- why would they want to come into a country that is systemically racist and where there's no hope as the Democrats suggest?

LIMBAUGH: That's a great point. And it's obvious that it's not true.

They know it's not true. And by the way, individually, they are probably way more racist than conservatives are. But I don't want to get into that.

But I mean, it's all a fraud. Everything they're about is a fraud. And this idea of our borders, by the way, that's ultimately about their own power. They want it flooded, because they can continue to demonize conservatives as haters of blacks.

And by the way, the polls bear this out. Blacks have been told by white politicians, white Democratic politicians, whom they trust that we hate them by virtue of our conservatism. And the polls show that they believe, a lot of minorities believe we're racist. That is so outrageously wrong and destructive.

But the left would fled this country, they do want open borders. This is another point I object to squishy TV commentators who say, we really -- the Democrats want to control our borders. They just want to go -- no, they don't. They're fully for open borders. They want to flood the borders because they don't believe in the American idea and national sovereignty like we do, and they also ultimately, cynically want more Democratic voters.

And the reason they believe they can have Democratic voters is because history has shown and there is also statistically proof, there are more illegal immigrants, a higher percentage of illegal immigrants getting food stamps, welfare benefits, medical benefits.

LEVIN: They want to give them healthcare.

LIMBAUGH: Healthcare -- and it's already happening in many cases. And so of course they're going to be beholden to the party that creates another dependency class and also teaching them how racist we are, so they're going to vote for them.

Yes, if we have time we can convince them it's not true, but it's working on the youths. It's bound to work on minorities who come in here.

LEVIN: All right. We'll be right back.

LEVIN: David Limbaugh, the courts, you know, you and I talked about the courts over the years. My first book, "Men in Black" was about the Supreme Court.

This President has done an extraordinary job trying to put people on all levels of the Federal judiciary who are faithful to the Constitution.

Faithful to the Constitution, and yet being faithful to the Constitution now is considered controversial.

Like what took place with Kavanaugh, whatever you think of what kind of justice he will become, beside the point. He was under attack, because the left and the Democrats on that committee and their supporters and in the media were concerned that he might be faithful to the original meaning of the Constitution.

Isn't this an area where the left has made enormous progress over the decades?

LIMBAUGH: It's amazing and I talk about this in the book. Wickard versus Filburn, a new deal case where they usurped and totally transformed the interstate commerce clause to regulate intrastate activities.

They've been power grabbers from the beginning. What they can't get legislatively, they will legislate through the courts. And they'll do it unapologetically. But they'll do it dishonesty because they claim they have a constitutional basis to invalidate laws that are clearly constitutional or create laws through judicial fiat that are unconstitutional, not warranted by the Constitution.

It's just one of the many ways that the left will get what they want. The end justifies the means irrespective of the constitutional constraints.

The reason they don't want the constitutional constraints is they don't ultimately want to be bound by any of the limitations on government because what they care about is their policy ends.

And so like you say, when Dianne Feinstein was interrogating various judicial nominees or the other liberals, they don't want them to even admit that they are pro-life even though -- it's not -- even though it's not about pro-life.

If they are a judicial restraint practitioner, if they believe in the original intent of the Constitution, they would probably ultimately reject Roe versus Wade, the one that basically glorified -- gave a constitutional sanction to abortion. They would probably ultimately overturn that even though many jurists even original restraint conservative jurists, believe that precedent ought to have so much power that they might not overturn it.

Kavanaugh may not overturn Roe versus Wade given the chance. Roberts probably wouldn't. But if they did, they would be justified doing it because the left when they initially decreed it, made things up through these so-called penumbras and emanations in the Constitution that weren't there to divine a right of privacy that didn't exist as such in the Constitution.

So they just made it up, and they had to make it up. And you discuss this in detail in your book, as you mentioned, but it's because they ultimately don't respect the Constitution and the danger in not respecting the Constitution is not just abortion, not just their culture of death, which is very important.

The danger is that the judiciary as its evolved, since Marbury versus Madison is the major check on the overreach by the other two branches. And if the judiciary won't exercise that authority, then the other branches can get out of control.

LEVIN: Hasn't this been demonstrated, particularly during Trump's two and a half, almost three years in office with these Obama appointee -- sorry, Chief Justice -- or Obama appointees.

LIMBAUGH: Yes.

LEVIN: Where you have efforts by litigators to try and pick the right district courts and so forth. They just happen to come up with them you know, in San Francisco, Sacramento, and Baltimore, and so forth.

When it comes to these immigration issues, when it comes to the environmental issues, you can almost predict, sadly what these leftist activists, progressive judges are going to do.

LIMBAUGH: You know, from the Constitution's standpoint, there needs to be a case or controversy, a real legitimate dispute between two adversary parties. The Constitution doesn't contemplate people just go around and forum shop for courts, just go out and look for a conference.

The Judiciary is supposed to be passive. It'll decide cases that come before it. It doesn't go out and look for him. But the activist left, judicially activist left have done something else we haven't yet mentioned, which I do also discuss in the book.

Their rulings now are becoming nationwide. So you go to one little favorable district in any of these crackpot, leftist Constitution disrespecting judges, you know what they're going to rule. They will thwart Trump's lawful orders or lawful executive orders or regulations, and they will apply it nationwide. And this is happening increasingly and there's no way the framers contemplated that. And that has got to be rolled back, because it's tyranny as you discuss in your books.

LEVIN: And we know the framers didn't contemplate it, because district judges weren't even in the Constitution.

LIMBAUGH: No. That's true.

LEVIN: Congress created all judges other than the Supreme Court -- the Supreme Court through the judiciary acts that they passed. And so these individuals not only have lifetime appointments, they're created by Congress.

And so they have a higher obligation than really anybody else in the Federal government to adhere to the Constitution. Otherwise, why have lifetime appointments? Otherwise, why not be term limited? Otherwise, why not have elections all the time? Plebiscites -- and I don't support that.

But if you're going to act like a politician, maybe you ought to be treated like a politician.

LIMBAUGH: That's exactly right. It's why people like Feinstein let the left, Democrats always project what they're doing on the conservatives, whether it's racism or usurpation of power.

The reason Dianne Feinstein was so worried about the original intent when justice is concerned is because she thinks that we will engage -- our conservative judges will engage in judicial activism to implement our own agenda. We won't.

All we're going to do is -- see it's not that Kavanaugh is anti-abortion, it's these pro-Constitution and if he thinks the Constitution says that Roe versus Wade is wrong, he'll overrule it.

But they will implement -- their judges will implement policy decisions and claim they are being constitutional and they think we will because they project, we won't. And that's somehow a threat to them. It's amazing.

LEVIN: This kind of circles back to your administrative status, fourth branch of government.

LIMBAUGH: Yes.

LEVIN: They want a permanent government, permanent ideology, permanent policies, through the bureaucracy and through the courts. So when you have an election of a man like Donald Trump, who's trying to reverse course, the courts, the bureaucracy, the Democratic politicians and the media, which I want to get to you next, will fight them every step of the way.

LEVIN: David Limbaugh has written a definitive book on the left, "Guilty by Reason of Insanity: Why the Democrats Must Not Win." Crucially important in the lead up to this election as we see what's playing out in Congress now which is a disaster, which is a spectacle, a sham. We see the Democratic debates where the media are not effectively questioning these proposals and these ideas and these notions of these leftists, all leftists who are running for President on the Democratic side, which brings me to the media politics for a long time now. What do you make of what the media have been doing the last few years since the Trump presidency?

LIMBAUGH: They've really come out of the closet like the Democratic Party, like the left wing of the Democratic Party and shown that they're completely tied to the Democrats and their agenda.

You see, during some of the debates where one of the mainstream media questioners apologized for Biden. Your son has been falsely accused.

LEVIN: Anderson Cooper.

LIMBAUGH: It was Anderson. He has been falsely accused of this, so he puts that in the question, which is a subjective determination, it's not an objective statement of fact, and they don't even admit they are bias. It's outrageous.

You know, I talk about Mollie Hemingway and David Harsanyi in the book, talking about the bogus fact checking the media does. They will make subjective judgment thereto, and claim that they're fact checking, such as whether Trump is pro-border or anti-border, pro-wall.

They denominate, they'll talk about opinions as being fact. It's just --

LEVIN: Like PolitiFact and other agencies like that.

LIMBAUGH: Yes. And so they are in cahoots. The good news, Mark, as I also talk about, there's some polling that shows that people now even Democrats will admit in candid polling that they know the Democrats are liberal and trying to help the Democratic Party.

LEVIN: That is the media.

LIMBAUGH: The media, yes.

LEVIN: Well, and here's the thing. You see what's going on again with this impeachment farce, where Nancy Pelosi doesn't hold a vote of the full House like they did for Nixon and Clinton and Andrew Johnson, where they're taking testimony in secret, where they won't share the transcripts with the American people or reporters and reporters are more than happy to be spoon fed, cherry picked information by Schiff and his people. And they are reported as fact.

Where the Republicans don't have the right to subpoena, to call witnesses, where the President's lawyer is not present. All these things, these due process things existed for Nixon. They existed for Clinton. They existed for Andrew Johnson. They deny Trump.

And other than certain elements of the media, mostly conservatives, the rest of the media, "The New York Times," "The Washington Post," the networks, CNN and MSNBC are perfectly fine with.

LIMBAUGH: Yes, because again, the end justifies the means. It's particularly despicable what Schiff is doing. By the way, he conducted a witch hunt, he made up facts, lied about what Trump was doing, said he had the evidence.

He never had the evidence. He's never been held to account. In fact, he just switches to Ukraine. We all know that, obviously. But he is conducting these hearings in the basement, precisely because he wants to create innuendo through these leaks that you mentioned, for example, about Bill Taylor and he had some great whistleblower type information.

It turns out it's all lacking firsthand knowledge. It's second and third- hand hearsay. He's just -- this Taylor guy was just commenting on what we already know that's in the public record. And yet these leaks make it look like a bombshell. And these Democrats going up upstairs on the camera, oh, great revelations occurred today. They're all nothing burgers.

And by the way, that's what causes Trump supporters to get further entrenched because the liberals, the left, the Democrats are so unfair, that we know what they're up to now.

And so one way of fighting back is to go at their throats, too. We need more of that. We need our friend Lindsey Graham, by the way to start conducting some investigations. I like Lindsey Graham, I hope he begins investigations soon.

LEVIN: And not just Lindsey Graham, where's Richard Burr? The head of the Senate Intelligence Committee who seems to be in the Witness Protection Program.

LIMBAUGH: Yes.

LEVIN: And then you had Mitt Romney appear, what did he call himself?

LIMBAUGH: Delecto.

LEVIN: Pierre Delecto.

LIMBAUGH: Yes.

LEVIN: Like he's in fourth grade, using a fake name to endorse himself on Twitter and to attack the President in the comment sections and I'm thinking to myself, what is this guy's agenda?

LIMBAUGH: You know, and he is so outraged by Trump's crudeness and lack of candor and then look what he's doing. Which by the way, I need to mention this because it's another point in the book, but it's so relevant what we're talking about.

People keep talking about crude, outrageous, and mean Trump is. He couldn't -- if he spent the rest of his life every day going after Democrats vociferously, equal to what they've done to him every day and they are mean spirited. They lie. They make stuff up. They're relentless. They go out. They hound conservatives out of restaurants like Sarah Huckabee Sanders, out of the Red Hen.

They want to shut us down. They are operating like tyrants, suppressors of speech, and they are hateful. Look at the left in their comedic routines throughout late night or on Twitter. They're the most hateful group of people you can imagine. And they think they have standing to talk to us about Trump being uncivil? Sorry, it doesn't work. It doesn't fly. The American people are seeing through it.

That's why, among other reasons, their misconduct, the media complicity, that's one of the many -- those are some of the many reasons that Trump is doing well in the polls, not to mention his substantive policy successes.

LEVIN: They call him Hitler. He doesn't call anyone Hitler. They call him Stalin. He isn't calling anyone Stalin. These are mass murderers.

And also, the media -- the media has a great affinity for Barack Obama who sought the F.B.I. on James Risen at "The New York Times," James Rosen at Fox, the Associated Press have a great affinity for FDR who sought the I.R.S. against Annenberg and the "Philadelphia Inquirer" against "Gannett."

Great affinity for John Kennedy who used the I.R.S. and F.B.I. against his political opponents. LBJ did the same thing. Trump hasn't done any of these things.

LIMBAUGH: Never Trumpers on the right and Trump haters on the left value creases and pants and articulate polished speech over true respectful behavior.

Now Trump is unorthodox. I happen to like a lot of his orthodoxy, because we need to fight these people back. But this idea that Obama wasn't mean spirited, wasn't tyrannical, didn't exceed his authority in ways that Trump hadn't even dreamt of doing is outrageous.

So these never Trumpers want to talk to us about the threat that Trump represents. Sorry, it doesn't fly. Obama represented a true threat to the nation's liberties. It's an ongoing threat, by the way with some of the things he started.

Trump is being a respecter of the Constitution. Whatever else you want to say about it, he has not usurped authority. He has not issued lawless executive orders and the rest.

LEVIN: Ask Netanyahu what he thinks of Obama. Ask the Israelis when he interfered in their election and his vote at the United Nations. You could ask a lot of countries about what they thought about Obama. You can ask a lot of citizens where the I.R.S. was unleashed against the Tea Party, and even the Russian interference in our election. Wasn't heb President of the United States?

LIMBAUGH: Yes.

LEVIN: Wasn't that his F.B.I.? His Justice Department? His C.I.A.?

We'll be right back.

LEVIN: The book is "Guilty by Reason of Insanity: Why the Democrats Must Not Win." This is the book about the left in this upcoming election. It couldn't be more timely.

I believe there's a growing caucus within the Democratic Party, David Limbaugh that is full-throated anti-Semitic, and I'll name names. Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and AOC. Not just anti-Israel, not just anti-Zionist, but the things they say and the way they say them and the rewrite of recent history in that part of the world. And there seems to be a growing tolerance for this.

"The New York Times" has a history of -- a long history of anti-Semitism, covering up the Holocaust. It has hired people who've had anti-Semitic posts in the past. It ran anti-Semitic cartoons. It is very anti-Israel, when Hamas starts shooting missiles into that country.

They get a lot of cover in the media. What do you make of this growing anti-Semitism in the Democratic Party and in the media? Do you agree with me first of all?

LIMBAUGH: I totally agree with you and I discuss this in some detail.

It's amazing to me that these people that you mentioned that you called out by name issued defamatory and slanderous comments against Jews on Twitter.

They were called out for it even by some Democrats.

And then the way it turned out, there's going to be a resolution condemning them and all the machinations and all the BS that went on, and it ended up being a resolution condemning all kinds of bigotry, including anti-Islam type of bigotry, which had no place in what had occurred.

And so it ends up that Omar whose resolution sought to condemn was almost praised in the end. She was never mentioned by name. That's how the left twists everything.

We're not going to condemn anything bad, any anti-Semitic thing, some leftist says without also condemning Trump at the same time, or people who go after Islam when it didn't even occur.

So there's a disturbing anti-Semitism in the Democratic Party. It's shameful. And it worries me, because it's -- you say never again, and yet they're doing it and they're doing it out in the open and they're getting elected and the Democratic Party is refusing to embrace them.

They say Omar experienced all kinds of oppression when she came from Somalia isn't it that she -- and she went through more than Holocaust people. They actually said that. This is the kind of thing that people need to be educated on, which is why I bring this up in the book.

The Democratic Party is now embracing anti-Semitism, the Women's March, which was by leftists was run by anti-Semites. I also discuss that. They need to be held to account. It's time that they need to be brought before the public in the court of public opinion and shown for what they're doing.

LEVIN: You can bet if there was a growing movement within the Republican Party that was anti-Semitic that you'd hear about it, and you ought to hear about it.

LIMBAUGH: Yes.

LEVIN: And also, these leading Democratic candidates: Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Buttigieg now have basically said that if the Israelis do not agree to a two state solution, I guess with Hamas or Fatah, these are terrorist organizations, then the United States policy towards Israel will change. They don't talk to any other people or any other country that way.

We'll be right back.

LEVIN: David Limbaugh, where do you see this country in five or 10 years?

LIMBAUGH: I think it depends on whether we reelect Donald Trump and a Republican majority in both Houses in both the Chambers of Congress.

Because as I said, we have a radically different set of ideas between the Democrats and the Republicans, and everything is at stake for our kids and our future.

I'm ultimately an optimist. I think people have awakened. That's why we elected Trump in the first place, even though he is unorthodox. And I think we are answering them back. And I think the left has come further out, they've become further unglued. And they're showing themselves also in the primaries, and I think we ultimately are going to win.

But we have to win in order to preserve America as the freest nation in the history of the world, and the most prosperous. Everything hinges on this election. I mean it. This is not just cliche. Everything depends on it.

We're under threat here.

LEVIN: The book is "Guilty by Reason of Insanity: Why the Democrats Must Not Win." I think this is really a remarkable book, about the left, about our times today and it's a call for action. That's how I see it. Well done.

LIMBAUGH: Thank you very much.

LEVIN: Thanks for being here. Join us next time on "Life, Liberty & Levin."

