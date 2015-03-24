Culture War Over Boulder High School Panel That Encouraged Students to Have Sex; Break the Law

A culture war battle in Boulder, Colorado, that is the subject of this evening's "Talking Points Memo."

The drug and sex scandal at Boulder High School is now out in the open and that's a good thing. On April 10th, school officials allowed four far left adults to encourage students to use drugs, break the law, and encouraging questionable sexual activity. The following tape of what the Boulder kids heard is graphic, but necessary.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I'm going to encourage you to have sex, and I'm going to encourage you to use drugs appropriately.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: That's the thing they don't tell you about condoms. If you're lucky enough to get them on, and you still stay hard, it's hard to stay hard. And it doesn't feel as good.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: If you want to get marijuana in the city of Los Angeles, all you've got to do is go to a doctor who will write you a script. You go to a club.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's very natural for young people to experiment with same-sex relationships. Even today, there are psychiatrists who will do sessions under the influence of ecstasy. If I had some, maybe I'd do it with somebody.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Now, what is healthy sexual behavior? I don't care if it's with men and men, women and women, men and women. Whatever combination you would like to put together.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: When you're thirteen, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, probably one of the most appropriate sexual behaviors would be masturbation. Masturbate! Please masturbate!

(END VIDEO CLIP)

Now shortly after that exposition, "The Factor" went to Boulder to get school officials to make some comments. The principal, school board president, the superintendent all ran away. And none of them, none of them condemned the situation.

Subsequently, they all tried to justify what happened, what you just heard. Now last night, more than 200 people attended a school board meeting in Boulder. And passions ran high.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Many of the panelists remarks clearly encourage children to have sexual relations.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The panel didn't attack one way of thinking, nor one way of action. It simply presented thoughts for students to tuck away for use later in life.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I found the discussion to be one of the most enlightened I've ever heard.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Private education is not an option for our family. We are forced to utilize the public school system. I feel that not only were my children's rights violated, but so were mine.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: On April 10th, a wonderful thing happened at Boulder High. Then something terrible happened. A group of hysterical, unreasonable and un-American adults decided to spoil it.

Led by Bill O'Reilly, who's well practiced at using fear and hate to find villains, even when there might not be any.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

OK, that's me. For the first time, the Denver media showed up last night in force, but not the committed left Denver Post. It ignored the story. Unbelievable. The Rocky Mountain News however, has had fair and balanced coverage.

Now "Talking Points" understands that Boulder is a secular progressive stronghold, you just heard some of those people, but there must be boundaries in all American public schools because taxpayer funds are involved. When school officials justify adults telling students to break the law, that is over the line, as was this entire assembly.

This is what happens when secular progressives gain control. Boundaries fall apart, justice is gray, not black and white. The Boulder High School officials involved in this travesty should have been fired weeks ago, but they're still drawing paychecks. A warning to the rest of the country, this could happen where you live. And that's the Memo.

