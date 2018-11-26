Coulter urges Trump to follow through on tough border talk

This is a rush transcript from "Justice," November 24, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JEANINE PIRRO, HOST: Breaking tonight the fight to protect the southern border. President Trump says he will not allow asylum-seekers from Mexico into the United States while the cases are heard, but Mexico seems to be pushing back.

This week, Hillary Clinton said that Europe showed no longer offer refuge and support to migrants. Say what? No more refuge and support for migrants? The woman is either had a lobotomy or she has been out in the woods too long. Her latest flip-flop from the less generic open border, globalist, sanctuary, let them all in policy is a stunning reversal. She even breaks with her pal Barack Obama who said this about the caravan coming to the United States.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BARACK OBAMA, FORMER PRESIDENT: Now, 2018, they are telling you that the existential threat to America is a bunch of poor refugees a thousand miles away.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PIRRO: Now, Barack, I don't have time to talk you through this, but you are wrong. Thousands of miles away? They are here. In a matter of weeks from Central America, they are here. It is a miracle or could it be that some entities planned long in advance to arrange to get them to our border? But I digress.

So back to Hillary. Hillary, why your change? Might it be that you have had a revelation of anyone of a number of things, like looking at the United States? You now recognize that the caravan might to be a Trojan horse of criminals, drug smugglers, human traffickers, coyotes or worse? Already there are already 500 criminals identified in the caravan. Or that you're fed up with those that arrogantly demand with no absolutely basis that they were entitled to come here and be treated as Americans. Or might you have boned up on elementary economics as in the impact of the uninvited on the US economy, the financial burden they put on the schools, hospitals, healthcare, housing and entitlements like disability and Medicaid?

Not to mention criminal and civil law lawyers and a whole host of courts to accommodate them. Or maybe you've heard the first generation of illegals are generally a complete drain on the hard earned dollars of taxpaying Americans. It certainly cannot be that you have become a recent disciple of law and order given you've skirted so many laws yourself as well as your clear disdain for truth and justice.

Maybe you've heard from legal immigrants who say if you want to come here, do it legally like we did and get in line. Or maybe you heard from families who have lost loved ones after the helter-skelter admission of openly tatted up MS-13 members from the last caravan who proudly proclaimed their membership from when they arrived and then wreaked havoc on the lives of innocent Americans they murdered?

Might you have become a nationalist resenting the images of foreigners carrying flags of their countries while demanding entry into ours? Like the boisterous demonstration on the US-Mexico border where the demonstrators defied our laws, screaming for Trump to let them in.

No, folks, it is for none of those aforesaid reasons Hillary says Europe should no longer offer refuge and support to migrants because it opens the door to political turmoil. She says it is the flame that cause populist, those on the right like Trump and his supporters as well as the Brits who push for Brexit to rise up. So her reason is purely a political one.

Immigrants be damned. Forget them. We on the left are losing on this issue ergo throw the immigrants under the proverbial bus. Hillary then opens her soul with her clinical assessment of those on the right who oppose the invasion, the horde, of those who choose to forcibly enter to not be vetted, who offer nothing in terms of what they give to any country but instead demand immediate entry for example here in our homeland.

She says, "Right-wing populist in the West," that's you and me, "Met a psychological as much as political yearning to be told what to do, where to go, how to live and have their press basically stifled and so be given one version of reality." Translation, we're all still stupid and deplorable.

So folks, there has been no revelation. She has not seen the light. It is pure political calculus. And more than a flip-flop, it is the classic Clinton two-step. She simply wants to boost her base. The woman is simply desperate. There is even talk of a 2020 run.

Hillary, the only place you need to run his back into the woods. And that is my open. If you love my opening statements, you will like my new book, "New York Times" bestseller "Liars, Leakers, and Liberals: The case against the Anti-Trump Conspiracy."

Now developing tonight, President Trump tweeting about the migrant crisis at the border a short time ago saying quote, "Migrants at the southern border will not be allowed into the United States until their claims are individually approved in court. We only will allow those who come into our legally. Other than that, our very strong policy is catch and detain. No releasing into the US. All will stay in Mexico and if for any reason it becomes necessary, we will close our southern border. There is no way that the United States will, after decades of abuse, put up with this costly and dangerous situation anymore."

Meanwhile, curiously Mexico is pushing back on reports of an asylum deal. The country's incoming government saying there is no real agreement in place. Joining me now with reaction to my opening statement and all of the developing news tonight, conservative commentator and author of the new book, "Resistance is Futile: How the Trump Hating Left Lost its Collective Mind." Ann Coulter. Good to see you again, Ann.

ANN COULTER, CONSERVATIVE COMMENTATOR: Good to see you, Jeanine.

PIRRO: All right, so talk to me about what is going on at the border and how the President seems to suggest aside from whether or not there's a deal with Mexico, he is saying they ain't coming in, there is no catch and release. It is catch and detain when we get them. Is that really going to happen, Ann?

COULTER: I don't know. He says a lot of great things. And he better start following through because, I mean, one of the things he was saying about Hillary and I think all of us have been sort of sitting back hoping she would run again, but I mean consider that in Texas alone, look at how close those last two elections were in Florida and Texas. If either of those ever flip, no Republican ever gets elected President again.

Three out of our Hispanics in Texas are under the age of 18, so every day Trump doesn't fulfill his immigration promises, his voters are dying off and Democratic voters, Hillary voters are registering to vote. So I hope he keeps his promise. I mean, this is why we wanted a wall so that - and he wants a wall, too.

PIRRO: But he wouldn't have to ask a country on the either side of the wall. You know what he got in the last Omnibus Bill was $1.6 billion and then in the fine print, Paul Ryan, thank goodness he is leaving and Mitch McConnell say, so he can only use $1.6 billion for the actual wall itself. It's all of this other nonsense with the fencing that they climb over all the time.

So Donald Trump has done everything he can he can to do the wall, I mean, he can't build it himself.

COULTER: I think he can and I think the most important point is - no, I mean, he can use the funding from Department of Homeland Security and Department of Defense. He is Commander-in-Chief. And by the way, just separate point, but what happened to ending the war in Afghanistan. We have troops protecting borders all over the world. Not our own border. But the most important point is --

PIRRO: But he is moving the military to the border. I mean, he can't do anything else. He has indicated he is going to close off the whole southern border. No President, I mean, they have sent the military to the border, Bush did and Obama did, but I've never seen anything as focused as we are right now. Who do you think are sending these people?

COULTER: Well, his rhetoric is great. There are troops, I think 5,000 on the border, but if you are the aficionado of the "Andy Griffith Show," Barney Fife could have a gun, but only one bullet and that bullet he had to keep it in his pocket because he wasn't a very good shot. That is more bullets than our troops on the border have. But the point I would make to Trump is --

PIRRO: You know what the legal requirement is posse comitatus. I mean, he is doing everything he can ...

COULTER: But he cannot shoot Americans --

PIRRO: ... to back it up. What?

COULTER: Number one, you can't shoot Americans, you can shoot invaders. Number two, even if that were true, okay, go in one-yard into Mexico. What is happening on our border is certainly a bigger crisis for Mexicans than Grenada was.

PIRRO: We cannot invade Mexico to stop them from coming in here. I mean, we're doing the same thing unless Mexico gives us that authority. If you recall, even in Benghazi they said, "We didn't permission from Libya to go in and protect our men." We certainly cannot cross the border to shoot them up over there, I mean, if that's what you're talking about to send the military there.

COULTER: We invaded - Reagan invaded Grenada and Grenada that was far less of a threat to Americans than what is happening on our border and I am saying, I don't think the posse comitatus act, I mean Nazis have been arrested by our troops, when they landed in the Hamptons no less, with guns. Our troops have guns. He is the Commander-in-Chief. This is what he should be doing and as for the Omnibus Bill and Ryan --

PIRRO: And he has got to follow the laws because there are Federal judges all over this country who will stop him in his tracks. Final word, Ann, real fast.

COULTER: Well, I don't think so. I don't think so.

PIRRO: Well, I've been watching the news.

COULTER: Most of the property in Texas - so they'll bring a lawsuit, but they will lose.

PIRRO: Yes, ultimately.

COULTER: And that's not a reason not to try it.

PIRRO: Well, you know what, the Ninth Circuit is --

COULTER: There's no tomorrow on this.

PIRRO: Yes, well, let's hope not.

COULTER: This Omnibus bill is the last chance.

PIRRO: All right, Ann Coulter, thanks so much for being with us tonight and here with more reaction to the developing news from the southern border tonight and the latest on the caravan, NRA TV host and author of "Spygate: The Attempted Sabotage of Donald Trump," Dan Bongino joins me now.

All right, Dan, you heard Ann and I going at it. She thinks the President should do more. I've never seen any President fight as much as this President has, but am I wrong?

DAN BONGINO, NRA TV HOST: No, I don't think you are. I think he is doing what he can do right now. He is kind of limited as you stated by you know, posse comitatus and others, but Judge, the border is not a suggestion and I think he is doing the best he can right now with Mexico to keep asylum- seekers on Mexican soil. The problem we've had in the past is asylum seekers get to enter the United States. They get backlogged because we don't have enough immigration judges so they don't get a hearing for years.

By the time their hearing comes around, they are already gone. We don't see them ever again. So I think we have a big problem here in the immigration bureaucracy.

PIRRO: Well, you know, one of the thing is that, the caravan crisis, DHS has confirmed that already, 500 criminals are traveling with the migrant caravan and this whole idea of letting them in and then releasing them hoping they will come back is absurd. That is it not working. That's why when Ronald Reagan said in 1986, we are going to give them amnesty and here we are fast forward facing another disaster. So the issue now is what do we do to stop them?

BONGINO: Yes, the Democrats basically herd us back into with Simpson Mazzoli under Reagan where we were supposed to trade amnesty for border security. They got the amnesty, the Democrats, we never got border security.

Listen, this is a silly argument. I'm tired of liberals arguing the converse on this, okay. Here is the deal. It's our country. It belongs to the citizens of the United States. We work here. We pay the taxes here. Our kids and parents and brothers and sisters have shed blood to save this country, including two members of my own family. It's our country. It does not belong to people on foreign soil and you don't get to come here and make demands.

Judge, we have a legal immigration process. My wife went through it. If you want to come here and enter our fabric in this country, fine, we will welcome you with open arms.

PIRRO: And we do.

BONGINO: But you've got to follow the law.

PIRRO: And we do. I must say.

BONGINO: We have. We've welcomed millions.

PIRRO: I used to swear them in, the newly naturalized citizens. It was the happiest day of their lives.

BONGINO; And it is a beautiful thing.

PIRRO: It is.

BONGINO: Judge, it is a beautiful think. I was there with my wife. I shed a tear watching her raise her right hand. It is a beautiful thing, but you have got to respect the law. You don't make demands of us.

PIRRO: But that's what they are doing. I mean, how does that make you feel? When you - I mean, just the other day, I think it was yesterday or maybe it was Thursday, somebody who was standing on the border saying, "Trump let us in. Trump let us in." How do these guys make it so fast? All of these - there are thousands of them. I heard Barack Obama two weeks ago say they are thousands of miles away and now they are at the border already? Who is bringing them here? Are they being bussed in?

BONGINO: There must have been some logistics help obviously in the transportation to get all of these people to the border so quickly, but this making of demands, "Let us in." We are under no obligation as a free and sovereign country to take demands from foreign citizens demanding of us to be let in, in violation of our own laws. Judge, I cannot say this enough. The border is not a suggestion. We are a sovereign country. We are American citizens. We work hard to support this place. And as you said before, and you're right, we have let in millions of people. Millions of people into the United States. Don't give me the nonsense that it is about compassion. We're the most compassionate country on earth.

PIRRO: I don't ever want to hear that again.

BONGINO: We're just asking you to follow the law. I am tired of this.

PIRRO: But let me ask you something, you know, in Tijuana, they are staying there and the Mayor of Tijuana is asking Mexico for help to take care of this caravan. They were in towns for two days, you know, and they gave them a place to sleep and something to eat, but now the Mayor of Tijuana is appealing to Mexico saying, "Help us. We cannot afford these people," and it's not clear whether or not Mexico is even going to help this town. It may go under because of these people.

BONGINO: Yes, and you can thank the liberal activists who are incentivizing this type of behavior. Judge, there is no infrastructure in Tijuana to support an influx of thousands of people in a snap, overnight who need food, who need medicine, who need hospitals. And liberals activist think this is compassion? You know who is going to take advantage of this, Judge? People experienced in criminal trafficking across the border.

PIRRO: No kidding.

BONGINO: Who are going to try to get those people across the border.

PIRRO: Dan Bongino, thanks so much and Turning Point USA Charlie Kirk still ahead, plus I will take you to the Museum of the Bible as they celebrate their one millionth visitor at their one year anniversary. And more on the developing story we've been following as President Trump puts pressure on the asylum-seekers coming trying to come in from Mexico. Michelle Malkin is next. What is her reaction to tonight's breaking news? Find out in a moment.

Breaking tonight, President Trump says migrants at the southern border wall will not be allowed into the US until their claims are individually approved in court. Joining me now with reaction to that and much more, our friend, CRTV host, Michelle Malkin.

All right, Michelle, right now there is a discussion that Mexico was agreeing to hold them until we can actually allow them in and hear their claim. What are you hearing about this?

MICHELLE MALKIN, CRTV HOST: Yes, tentatively the agreement is called Remain in Mexico. And obviously, the Mexican government officials don't want to publicize it too much diplomatically, but on the other hand, of course, they are getting so much pushback from their own citizens. It was remarkable to see over the last week, the video of Mexican citizens telling these people to go home.

Every sovereign nation has the right and prerogative to exercise their ability to make sure that they are able to tell who is able to come into their country or not and the Mexican government officials have said that endless caravans are not in their interest and are not in the United States' interest either.

PIRRO: Two things come to mind when the President - he seemed to be pretty firm when he said, you know, if Mexico wants to send some cars here, they better work with me. I mean, that's the big stick. But I think also, what you are saying is so important. I was just talking about the Mayor in Tijuana, they cannot handle it anymore and it's only been a few days where this influx is there and taking over the towns.

But I want to ask you about a question that I asked in one of the previous blocks. Who do you think is responsible for the caravan that was just thousands of miles away and miraculously just got to the border?

MALKIN: Yes, as you said, Judge, these things don't just happen by accident. Somebody is helping facilitate it, and over the past year, I have reported on a group called Pueblos Sin Fronteras, which organized the caravan that got here all the way up to the US border from Central America during Holy Week, during Easter. This is an annual event and it is something that is globally coordinated. And it's not just nonprofit organizations, there are many religious leftist organizations involved as well.

And I have pointed out and I am a Catholic, so it doesn't cheer me to have to say this, but the Vatican itself have spent $20,000.00 on of these shelters to get people all the way to Tepic, Mexico where people just hopped on freight trains and got into the country. Once they are in here, there is a sanctuary network of evangelical Christian and other religious groups well as the left wing, big billion-dollar funded organizations philanthropic organizations.

PIRRO: What do you say about those who say that it's even bigger than that? It's some of the countries. I have heard reports of Bolivia or Venezuela or bigger than just a sanctuary kin of effort.

MALKIN: I think that you have to look at as a transnational phenomenon. And then of course, we haven't even talked about the financial incentives to undermine our borders and whether it is the National US Chamber of Commerce, I am not talking about the local chapters, but at the national level and big business and the corporate incentives to bring low-wage workers here at the disadvantage of American workers.

PIRRO: All right, I want you to listen to this sound. Liberal Hollywood continuing their assault on the right and ICE agents. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We saw a received a call from a neighbor here about a taco truck parked in a residential area, noticed the taillight is cracked around the plate, it seems the truck belongs to Carlos and Maria Gonzalez, undocumented immigrants, outstanding removable order.

MURPHY BROWN, FICTIONAL CHARACTER: You guys cannot barge in here like this. I know you're used to dealing with people who are scared and vulnerable, but if you don't get out of this truck, I will spatchcock you.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: What did they do except give up everything so I could grow up in a country that we thought was the most compassionate place in the world?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Sorry, kid we are just following government orders.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PIRRO: Michelle, 15 seconds.

MALKIN: This is the incitement to violence ultimately and it's the "Abolish ICE movement" that's been adopted by academia, the Democrats and now Hollywood. Thousands and thousands of agents of all races an backgrounds serve our country honorably to enforce our immigration laws and if these people don't want these laws, then put it up before Congress and vote on it. Don't create anarchy and chaos in our country.

PIRRO: Michelle Malkin, thanks so much, Michelle. And Steve Doocy is here live with some of his favorite dishes from his new cookbook, but first Charlie Kirk and Chris Hahn standing by for a holiday square off on tonight's panel. Who will take home the prize? Find out in a moment.

PIRRO: A lot of developing news, so let's get right to it with my political panel tonight. Turning Point USA founder, Charlie Kirk. Syndicated radio show host, Chris Hahn join me live.

All right, guys, the first thing I want to talk about the Mexico deal, and the President is saying no more catch and release. They are going to remain in Mexico and until their claims are individually approved in court, a basic catch and detain. Now, Charlie, how is he going to do that? I mean, Mexico reports are, they have agreed but the repots also that they don't want them there because it's going to make their people have upset because if you think about it, this caravan is wreaking havoc as it goes through Mexico.

CHARLIE KIRK, FOUNDER, TURNING POINT USA: That's right and if true, this is a very, very big win because this should not be solely the responsibility of the United States. I mean, this caravan has traveled hundreds of miles through Mexico. At some point, our ally in Mexico has to step up and be a partner in helping process these thousands of applicants for asylum.

And look, we are a very generous nation. In fact, we are the most generous nation ever to exist, but unfortunately, because of certain special interests, the asylum process is being taken advantage of and there probably are some people within this caravan that truly need the help of asylum. The problem is that it is being used for political motivation and actually cheapens the individuals that need political asylum when it happens in this sort of caravans of individuals.

PIRRO: Chris, what about the fact that asylum-seekers from all over the world come here legally, but for some reason, Central Americans think they can just walk in and demand their constitutional rights once they are on American land?

CHRIS HAHN, SYUNDICATED RADIO SHOW HOST: Well, I don't know that it's so much a demand as an ask. Look, they are on the other side of the border looking up at the Border Patrol and asking to be let in.

PIRRO: Well, it clearly is a demand but - no, they are not asking to be let in. They are secretly being led in demanding to be let in, as opposed to going to a port of entry and asking to be let in.

HAHN: Well, you know, the President could limit the size of the people walking here or coming here through other means. If he just reinstates the policy he got rid at the beginning of his administration that Obama had in place where people could apply for asylum in their home country.

Now, the President eliminated that policy. I think he should consider bringing it back right now.

PIRRO: What do you mean he eliminated. When did he eliminate that, Chris?

HAHN: On his - one of the first actions he took was to get rid of a lot of President Obama's Executive Orders. This was a good Executive Order. The President issued the same Executive Order allowing people to seek asylum in their home countries, therefore make these caravans smaller and less burdensome on our allies in Mexico and elsewhere in the region.

PIRRO: Oh, okay, so you think someone marching in a caravan is going to say, "Look, it's because of the Executive Order either by Obama or President Trump. It doesn't really matter." There is a law, you go through it like everybody else because I am from Central America. I am showing up.

HAHN: Had they sought asylum in their home --

PIRRO: Go ahead, Charlie.

HAHN: Had they sought asylum in their home country, they wouldn't need to walk here to wait for it.

PIRRO: Walk here, you think they walked thousands of miles like Obama said, they got here in a couple of weeks, you think they are just walking - go ahead, Charlie.

KIRK: Right, if Chris's logic stood any merit of cross examination, then that would have completely ended all sort of asylum seeking legal immigration under the Obama era, which we know not to be the case.

That there is an influx of illegal immigration during the eight years of Obama, and so look, here is the big problem that is we have a porous border. In fact, our border is a complete joke and the President is correct where he says, a nation without borders is not a nation at all, and the reason you've seen the influx of illegal immigration is when you start to hear politicians speak about amnesty and they think it's their big chance right now to get a shot at being in a United States citizen and part of it is like you can't really blame them, but it's our fault that we haven't secured borders, and we have too loose immigration laws, and kudos to this President for his convictions --

HAHN: You know, there is nothing to fear here, Charlie. We've seen ...

PIRRO: Nothing to fear? What about the 500 criminals already identified.

HAHN: ... these people come here before and let's also be clear that immigration including undocumented immigration is up under Trump and part of it is because he got rid of the asylum rule that Obama put in place. So this is something he needs to examine and it does merit cross examination, Charlie, but it is what it is.

PIRRO: All right, look, let's go to Roberts -- go ahead, Chris - no I'm sorry, Charlie go ahead.

KIRK: The one thing I want to say Chris, which is really important is yes, do not blur immigration with border jumping. Immigrants are people that apply. They wait in line and they obey the law and they come here the right way. This is border jumping. There is a big distinction there.

PIRRO: Charlie, you're blowing it right now. You're blowing it right now, Charlie. You don't even know the difference. You should go back to school. You don't even know the difference. Okay.

KIRK: Going over a fence illegally is not immigration.

HAHN: Yes, that's not what's happening with this caravan. They are going to a port of entry and seeking asylum so you're blurring the issue.

PIRRO: Oh, baloney. I am not even going to let you finish. We are going to move on to another topic.

KIRK: That is not correct.

PIRRO: Take a look at this tweet by your old boss, Senator Chuck Schumer, Chris. I dong agree every often with Chief Justice Roberts especially his partisan decisions that would seem highly political on Citizens United, but I am thankful today that he almost alone among the Republicans stood up to the President Trump and for an independent judiciary - Republicans or Democrats? Go ahead.

HAHN: Well, what's wrong with that tweet, Judge? I mean, Judge, we don't always agree with. Sometimes I agree with you, sometimes I don't. Sometimes you are right, sometimes you are wrong. Justice Robert is sometimes right, and he is sometimes wrong. He was right when he stood up to the President about and independent judiciary and Senator Schumer was exactly right in that tweet. There is nothing wrong with it at all.

PIRRO: Okay, Charlie, last word on that. Last word.

KIRK: Yes, but look, the President was spot on. We do not have an independent judiciary in the Ninth Circuit. Seventy nine percent of all cases that are appealed through the Ninth Circuit get overturned. That is our record in the country. It is unbelievable and not to mention that there are judges when they were appointed under Obama versus Trump, there is a big difference in constitutional interpretation. There is a textualist interpretation and there is a revisionist interpretation and that is what President Trump is talking about.

HAHN: Yes, you know, like when there is a statute, you read it.

PIRRO: Charlie Kirk, Chris Hahn, thanks so much for being with us tonight.

And a special trip to the Museum of the Bible, your firsthand look is coming up. And next, Steve Doocy is here at night to spice up your holiday weekend with some specialties from his brand new cookbook. Guess what my favorite will be. Oh, are you serving me tonight?

STEVE DOOCY, CO-HOST, "FOX & FRIENDS": Yes ma'am.

PIRRO: Oh, wow and it's even a plaid ...

This is the season for cooking up some amazing food and desserts and I couldn't wait for you so, I've already started. My next guest is co-host of our favorite morning show, "Fox and Friends," and co-host and co-author with his beautiful wife of "The Happy Cookbook," a must have this holiday seasons, Steve Doocy. Thanks so much for coming out at night. I didn't know you came out at night.

DOOCY: Thank you, Judge. Thanks for the invitation to bring you snacks. It's dessert time, so I brought an easy apple galette. This is my daughter, Mary's favorite food. That right there are the easy smores. It takes less than five minutes to make, and then on you plate, you've got Sarah Huckabee Sanders' world famous bourbon pecan pie and then you've got Martha MacCallum's Mother Betty's bourbon pumpkin cheesecake.

PIRRO: Okay, now while he's talking, I've been eating. Now, this looks like pizza. What is that?

DOOCY: Well, that's the easy apple gallett. Essentially, it is a - it's like an apple pie, but you can eat it like a pizza pizza. At the Doocy house we just put a little whipped cream on there.

PIRRO: So there is Granny Smith apples. I looked it up. I said, what is this? But what do you make the crust out of?

DOOCY: I just get the readymade crust in the dairy section at the grocery store, roll it out and just flip it together.

PIRRO: Does it make you happy to cook? It makes me happy to eat?

DOOCY: It does. You know what? The whole idea behind this was, every October 19th, which is my birthday, my wife will say, "You want your mom's pot roast, right?" And I'll say, "Absolutely." And the German chocolate cake she used to make, which is true because when she makes that for me, it takes me back to when I'm five years old and everything is beautiful. And everybody has got a happy food and that's mine. You probably have a happy food, too.

PIRRO: I have the deja vu bring with my mom in the kitchen and just watching her cook. The Lebanese food that we - but I love this. This is obviously, just fresh fruit, but this pecan pie is out of this world.

DOOCY: Well, that is the one that Sarah Huckabee Sanders made for the press corps last year and they thought, it's got to be that - she used a stock picture, but that's - she's told me the reason that makes her happy is because she always makes it at Thanksgiving and Christmas for her family and when the family is around.

PIRRO: All right and it is a happy memory. But in this cookbook, there's pasta, there is all kinds of stuff in here.

DOOCY: Absolutely.

PIRRO: Do you cook?

DOOCY: All the time. Judge, when I was nine years old, I won a Blue Ribbon at the Kansas State Fair for the cookies - chocolate chip cookies, I got the recipe off the bag.

PIRRO: Kansas, you know you ain't in Kansas anymore, Steve. You are in Manhattan.

DOOCY: Oh, the Wizard of Oz, actually, Dr. Oz has two recipes in the cookbook. There's over 100 recipes - every single recipe is something that makes somebody happy.

PIRRO: Okay, I love this. I absolutely love it, and I want you to know, I already bought one and gave it away as a gift, so I am so excited that you are with us tonight.

DOOCY: Thank you very much. You know, one of the things about this is, because we've put together recipes from our parents. When my wife, Kathy and I are on our book tour, people come up to us and give us their mom's recipes. You know, the moms are gone, but they want the recipes to live on and it's just - it's so nice. Our lesson for folks watching right now, if you have a little time this holiday season, write down the family specialty that you are good at because that way you can have it for your kids and their kids and it lives on forever.

PIRRO: Yes, it's what lives on and it makes you happy. Folks, the way he set up this table, you know this man has been in the kitchen before and Steve I want to tell you, there is definitely bourbon in this pie, it is wonderful. All right, great, so what are you cooking for Christmas? Anything special? Move fast, 10 seconds.

DOOCY: Probably, all the regular stuff that we have, pot roast, we have steak, we have pasta, we have a big celebration.

PIRRO: But you're so skinny. How do you do it?

DOOCY: I don't eat that much.

PIRRO: All right, Steve Doocy, thanks so much for joining us on "Justice," and feeding us. We're going to have a feast when you leave.

DOOCY: Thank you very much, Judge. This was the number one cookbook on Amazon yesterday on Black Friday and we had a lady came up to me in Palm Beach Gardens where we were last week and she said, "I heard you say it's the perfect gift, so I am going to give it as a gift," and I said, "Thank you." And she said, "I have 40 people on my list. I just bought 40 copies."

PIRRO: Fantastic. Steve Doocy, thanks so much.

DOOCY: You bet, Judge.

PIRRO: All right, next, I'm going to take you inside the amazing Museum of the Bible as it celebrates its one year anniversary. How soon you'll be - well, you'll be planning a trip to see a true piece of history, there I am. Me and my friend, Linda.

Washington's Museum of the Bible marks its first anniversary this month and its millionth visitor this week. So I had to go see all of their exciting exhibits and of course, share them with you.

(BEGIN VIDEO TAPE)

PIRRO: So here we are at the Museum of the Bible in Washington DC. You may recall that for the opening of the museum, we were here a year ago. And now, one year later and a million people later, we are going to zero in on three new exhibits that involve my favorite things -- food and art and fashion.

Here we are at my favorite part of the visit today and that is to view the impact of the Bible in the world, specifically the fashion world and we are going to see some designers who got inspiration from the Bible, like Dolce & Gabbana and Versace.

When you look at these dresses, there is so much artwork in them and there is a cross in jewels and then there are visual recreations from the Bible as well as crosses on that second dress.

LINDA KOLDENHOVEN, MUSEUM OF THE BIBLE: There are so many Biblically inspired designs that all of these. I believe this one Versace. So here is Madonna on a canvass on a t-shirt, on scarves. This is the byzantine collection, Dolce & Gabbana. So we have a bag that you can see is biblically inspired with Madonna, a beautiful cross that is made into a necklace and then also we have this - this is all Swarovski crystal and a crown. We know Dolce, and they love to have the crowns.

PIRRO: Very religious. I love these dresses, do you think we can take them for tonight?

KOLDENHOVEN: I'll sure try.

PIRRO: Here we are outside the gallery where they have the Willy Wiedmann Bible where Willy worked for 16 years on re-creating the Bible in art form. Let's go in.

KOLDENHOVEN: This is a recreation of where Willy worked for 16 years while he was basically painting this in private.

PIRRO: What do you mean recreation? Those are his --

KOLDENHOVEN: Those are this markers, this is the table, those are the brushes, his pencils that his son found up in the attic of his gallery. This we have - these are originals. These are from his hand and they are encased here, and these are actual originals of how you could see how his style was very abstract and he really thought out every single line and image.

PIRRO: Here we are at the Manna Restaurant in the Museum of the Bible on the top floor with Chef Todd.

TODD GRAY, CHEF, MANNA RESTAURANT: How are you? Nice to be with you, Judge.

PIRRO: I'm starving. How are you?

GRAY: Well, we're doing great. We have got something exciting planned today. Last year, we started to work on something with manna - of course manna being what the Israelites ate when they were in exile, lots of different thoughts as to what manna is. I have actually some - this is real manna from the Middle East. We probably have - I have a small bag back here, probably a pound that might be the only pound in North America.

I wanted to work with it so I thought, why don't we do something and find something that we think might be almost reflective of what manna is. So we went and I thought - and my wife and I worked very hard on this and I said, why don't we try to find bee pollen and let's taste it and let's look at it and let's make this so we can actually make it what it is a finishing spice.

Now, the one I make, bee pollen and all kinds of Israeli spices. I want you to try this now. This one I think is a little bit more sort of versatile in the sense --

PIRRO: Can we have more of this?

GRAY: Yes, we're going to have some today. We're going to have it on a piece of fish today. So we are going to but our bulgur, our red onion, cumber, we'll put some slivered almond, a little crunch, a little nuttiness, chopped flat leaf parsley and then for a different turn, dates.

PIRRO: Dates.

GRAY: Absolutely. Medjool dates.

PIRRO: Medjool dates.

GRAY: Medjools. So now, we have our seared salmon on bulgur wheat. There you go. Exactly. Listen, I'm glad you did it without one and not the one we can't get anymore of.

PIRRO: Believe me, I would have never have done it with that. All right, Chef Todd. Thank you so much also for having us in the museum.

GRAY: Judge, it was a pleasure. Thank you.

PIRRO: And thanks to Linda Koldenhoven who has been walking us through. It's been great. Thank you so much.

KOLDENHOVEN: Thank you.

GRAY: You're welcome.

PIRRO: Thank you.

GRAY: Enjoy. I will.

(END VIDEO TAPE)

PIRRO: We will be right

Thanks for watching. I'm Jeanine Pirro advocating for truth, justice and the American way. Greg Gutfeld is next and I will see you next Saturday night.



