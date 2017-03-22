Could the Fed derail President Trump's economic agenda?

DISCLAIMER: THE FOLLOWING "Cost of Freedom Recap" CONTAINS STRONG OPINIONS WHICH ARE NOT A REFLECTION OF THE OPINIONS OF FOX NEWS AND SHOULD NOT BE RELIED UPON AS INVESTMENT ADVICE WHEN MAKING PERSONAL INVESTMENT DECISIONS. IT IS FOX NEWS' POLICY THAT CONTRIBUTORS DISCLOSE POSITIONS THEY HOLD IN STOCKS THEY DISCUSS, THOUGH POSITIONS MAY CHANGE. READERS OF "Cost of Freedom Recap" MUST TAKE RESPONSIBILITY FOR THEIR OWN INVESTMENT DECISIONS.

Fed's Rate Hikes Sparking Debate Over Potential Impact on Economy

Gerri Willis: This is not 2004-2006 where we had more than a dozen rate hikes, that is not on tap right now. It is slow and steady and Yellen's trying to do slower than you expect because she really doesn't believe in the Trump Agenda. She doesn't think he can make the economy grow at four percent.

Charlie Gasparino: If Yellen didn't believe in the Trump Agenda, she would not raise rates. If Trump's economic agenda, which is very stimulative, doesn't get passed and she continues to raise rates, you're going to have a problem in the markets and the economy.

Gary Kaltbaum: Rates here and around the globe are still low but if you go too far with rate hikes, trouble lies ahead…Why? Because every data point and economic statistic is used to very low rates. You change the structure of the rates, you end up changing the structure of the economy. You have to be very careful because there is a lot of debt and deficit left in the economy.

Adam Lashinsky: This is way less political than what Charlie is making it out to be like. First off, the jobs number is completely consistent with the last president's job numbers. The Fed has been quite responsible for a long time during the financial crisis and after it.

Report: U.S. Now Has Nearly 500 Sanctuary Cities and Counties

Gerri Willis: Here's the thing: SCOTUS agrees with Trump. They say when these states take money from the federal government, it is an implied contract. They have to do the federal government says to accept that money so this makes sense.

Charlie Gasparino: I think it's time to hold local officials that are defying federal law by being sanctuary cities accountable. If they don't uphold federal law, they should be put in jail.

Gary Kaltbaum: They are locally elected officials breaking federal law and they are flaunting it. If I don't pay my federal taxes, I get thrown in jail. The same should be done for this officials.

Adam Lashinsky: You shouldn't act punitively and take away federal funding. There's a difference between what is illegal and what is good policy. Good Policy is not to shut off this funding in one fell swoop.

Total Federal Student Loan Debt: $1.3 Trillion

Gerri Willis: I think there will be another bailout. Redefaults are a thing. Some students are using their loan money to buy drugs or go on trips.

Charlie Gasparino: There is going to be a day of reckoning. There will be some sort of federal response. We need to establish moral hazard.

Gary Kaltbaum: When the politician uses the word free and forgiveness, why should somebody give back the loan?

Adam Lashinsky: Trump might have to recuse himself because some of the people with bad debt went to Trump University.