Cotton: Democrats are being 'sore winners' ahead of Biden inauguration

This is a rush transcript from "Tucker Carlson Tonight" January 19, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

TUCKER CARLSON, HOST: Good evening, and welcome to "Tucker Carlson Tonight." It's weird to say it, but this is the last day of the Trump administration.

If you supported Donald Trump, that's a sad thing to face after four years. On the other hand, if you didn't support Donald Trump, if you're one of the many in our professional class who have made hating Donald Trump the very center of your life, this has got to be a pretty good day for you.

You won. Your party now has control of everything. By tomorrow afternoon, Donald Trump will be gone for good. You've got exactly what you wanted. You should be thrilled about that. You ought to be celebrating.

But they're not celebrating. That's the remarkable thing. No one in the Democratic Party seems happy tonight. They're angrier than ever.

Instead of taking victory laps, they are plotting revenge against the people they just beat. They are thinking of new ways to injure and humiliate and degrade their political opponents, make it impossible for them to work again. Throw them in jail, destroy their lives.

It's hard to describe how weird and strange and awful this is to watch. Imagine winning a tennis match in straight sets then immediately leaping over the net and smashing your opponent in the face with your racket. It wasn't enough for you to win, you had to inflict physical pain. You couldn't be happy until another human being screamed in agony.

What kind of person would do that? Well, the kind of people we're watching now, the kind of people who are even more vicious when they win.

The leaders the Democratic Party have now decided that 74 million Trump voters weren't just wrong or misguided. They didn't simply back the wrong guy or have incorrect opinions or failed to see the obvious truths. No. The threat they pose is graver and more serious than that, more dangerous.

These 74 million Trump voters are in fact, terrorists. They are a looming physical threat to the rest of us and we must deal with them in the way that you deal with threats like that, existential threats to the nation. Saddam Hussein, al Baghdadi, Kim Jong-un, Donald Trump's voters.

For years they told us this country have been infiltrated by Russian spies. But now we know it's worse than that. The real threat, the actual enemy is within. In the end, it always is.

Seventy four million deviationists lurk in our midst. They look like normal people. But, ladies and gentlemen, do not be deceived. They are Trotskyites, they are wreckers, kulaks. We must root them out. It'll take a war to do that, an actual war, a war on our own people.

To make that point as clear as possible, the Democratic Party has marshaled military leaders to deliver the news. They're the party spokesman now. General Stanley McChrystal is among them. McChrystal, in case you don't remember, is the strategic genius who can take credit if you can call it that, for running the longest losing war in American history, the one in Afghanistan, the war that's still going.

Yesterday, McChrystal took a break from collecting fat Corporate Directors fees to note that, based on his extensive experience of mismanaging America's foreign policy, Trump voters look an awful lot like terrorists an awful lot. Quote, "I did see a similar dynamic in the evolution of al Qaeda in Iraq." McChrystal said, " ... where a whole generation of angry Arab youth with very poor prospects followed a powerful leader who promised to take them back to a time to a better place. And he led them to embrace an ideology that justified their violence. This is now happening in America." Al Qaeda in America. Thanks, Stan.

Sometime when you can manage your spare moment from getting rich from your failures in America's decline, we'd love to know exactly what did happen in Afghanistan. What went wrong there? When you have time.

Until then, though, Andy McCabe would like to put a finer point on the matter. You remember Andy McCabe. He is the former high level F.B.I. official who was canned for lying and corruption, a model Federal employee.

So when Andy McCabe speaks, you could hear the moral authority in his voice gravelly and resonant like cigarette smoke, you're going to want to listen carefully to what Andy McCabe has to say.

According to Andy McCabe's considered judgment, Donald Trump's voters are very much like ISIS. Listen to this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ANDREW MCCABE, CNN SENIOR LAW ENFORCEMENT ANALYST: When we looked at those Americans who traveled to Syria for the purpose of joining the Islamic State, when you put all those faces and names down in one place, you had doctors, lawyers -- some people are very vulnerable to and drawn into that -- that core lie of any extremist movement and that is exactly what we're seeing now with this particular group of Trump supporters.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Wait. American national security official Andy McCabe is telling us they are like ISIS. Islamic State in Syria? Aren't those the wild eyed lunatics who beheaded journalists and set all of those people on fire and then videotaped themselves doing it? That's terrifying.

That's right, Mr. and Mrs. America. What we didn't tell you before was that ISIS was for Donald Trump. That's why they are murdering so many people. They were the Syrian branch of MAGA.

You may have heard it was some kind of Islamic thing. Come on. That's racist. It was Donald Trump all along.

Now those people are in this country, in Dallas and Sarasota and Newport Beach, everywhere. They're hiding in plain sight. God knows what they will do next. Actually, we do know. Another 9/11. That's what they're planning. And that's why we need a new 9/11 Commission to root them out. But thankfully, Commander Pelosi is planning one right now. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. NANCY PELOSI, D-CALIF.: There is strong interest in the Congress in a 9/11 type Commission.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: ... a deep look in a 9/11-style commission to really get to all of what happened.

WOLF BLITZER, CNN ANCHOR: Yes, they need a 9/11 type Commission of Inquiry.

MCCABE: Along the lines of a 9/11 Commission.

SEN. RICHARD BLUMENTHAL, D-CONN.: A 9/11 type Commission.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: And hopefully an independent 9/11 style Commission will look at --

JAMES COMEY, FORMER F.B.I. DIRECTOR: I think this is a big enough threat, an attack on the center of our democracy that is going to need to look -- that spans branches of government something closer to a 9/11 Commission.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Well, I think we know they're on the same e-mail chain, but that doesn't change the substance of what they just told you. Did you hear Jim Comey and other noted moral authority?

What Jim Comey told you is that what happened in Washington on January 6, the Chewbacca guy stumbling on the House floor and all of it. That was this generation's 9/11. And in fact, the magnitude of that atrocity begs for a better name. So from now on, we're going to call it 1/06, that they will live in infamy for all time. Your grandchildren will get the day off from school every January 6th, in remembrance of the horror that took place.

In fact, here's a better idea. Let's call it Insurrection Day, because honestly, that's what it was.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. ADAM SCHIFF, D-CALIF.: The President incited an insurrection against Congress to prevent the peaceful transition of power.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: And then he sat back and watched the insurrection.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Insurrection, a violent mob.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: A white supremacist President who incited a white supremacist insurrection.

REP. ILHAN OMAR, D-MINN.: An insurrection against our government.

REP. HAKEEM JEFFRIES, D-N.Y.: The violent attack on the U.S. Capitol was an act of insurrection.

PELOSI: The insurrection that violated the sanctity of the people's Capitol.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This was not a protest. This was an insurrection.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Bruce Willis in Insurrection Day. But it's not a joke.

According to the honorable Jim McGovern, and everyone else you just saw on the screen, this was not a protest. How dare you call it that? This was an insurrection. Insurrection. Insurrection. Insurrection.

Write that a hundred times in the board and don't forget it I-N-S-U-R-R-E- C-T-I-O-N. Insurrection. Learn it. Love it.

But you should also know by the way for frame of reference what an insurrection is not. For example, yesterday 28 people arrested in a violent protest in New York, not on behalf of Donald Trump. Those people attacked police officers, a bunch of them went to jail. But know this, were they insurrecting at the time? No, they weren't. How do we know they weren't? Because they weren't racist. Only racist can insurrect. Listen carefully to Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley explain.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. AYANNA PRESSLEY, D-MASS.: The threat of white supremacy looms large, and it is tragic that it took this insurrection and this attempt to interrupt the peaceful transfer of power. And moreover, injury and loss of life for many to appreciate just how formidable the threat of white supremacy is.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: This is a tough one. So what do you do with insurrectionists like that? Insurrections who are also white supremacists, as they always are, but not and here's the tricky part, in some cases, even white. So you have non-white white supremacist who interact that's very tough.

How do you handle them? Simple force doesn't always work. These are hard cases. You need to re-educate people like that, possibly in camps, reeducation camps, if you will. You must deprogram them for the safety of the rest of us.

Thankfully, Sandy Cortez has been thinking about this for quite some time, indeed, since she was a child growing up in leafy Westchester County. Some little girls play with dolls, but Sandy Cortez put her Barbies in a secure enclosure and reeducated them because they were thinking bad things, forbidden things. So Sandy Cortez knows exactly what to do now.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REP. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ, D-N.Y.: We had a program addressing white supremacists that -- we have programs, Federal programs that went towards funding organizations like these that de-radicalize people, and President Trump pulled the plug on Federal funding for some of these programs.

And so one thing that we know is that we have to get that funding right back up and we probably need to double, triple, quadruple or increase funding for these de-radicalization programs.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Bad Barbie. Bad Barbie. Bad Barbie. Those are naughty thoughts. This Federal program will deprogram you.

So you listen to that and all of this and you realize the totalitarian instinct is always the same. Always. Only the names of the dictators change. First you strip people of their right to speak out loud, honestly. Then you prevent them from defending themselves and their families. And then because you now can, you force them at gunpoint to read your catechism, to accept your orthodoxy.

You wonder if Sandy Cortez plans to make Trump voters sign written statements affirming they have been deprogrammed. Of course. That's always part of the process.

The scary thing is that's where we're heading. Sandy Cortez and her friends are no longer a fringe element within the Democratic Party. Joe Biden ran as a moderate people, voted for him because they thought he was. But Joe Biden's victory was really a victory for Sandy Cortez and that part of the Democratic Party. They are closer now than they've ever been to taking control.

The reason for that is very simple. There is a massive power vacuum at the center of this incoming administration, the one that takes power tomorrow. Joe Biden is fading. That is not a personal attack on Joe Biden. It is real.

Joe Biden is not capable of running the government or pushing back against the radicals in his party. The people around Joe Biden know this very well and that includes people very close to him, including his relatives.

People who love Joe Biden were upset when he ran for President. They know he can't do the job, and they are very worried about what happens next. That is not speculation. They have said so out loud, and no honest person in Joe Biden's orbit will deny this.

So the question is: who will fill the power vacuum within the Biden administration? There are still and we're being as honest as we can be. There are still reasonable people within the Democratic Party. There are people who have a stake in this country, people who don't want to destroy it.

And now is the time for those people, the reasonable people in the Democratic Party to step up forcefully and call off the war their party is planning on millions of fellow Americans, and it is war their planet. A 9/11 Commission, blanket censorship, mass arrests, deprogramming. These are not subtle indicators. These are fire alarms, and everyone can see them. No one seems to care at the moment.

In the last week, CNN and The Washington Post have called for FOX News to be shut down by force. Why? Because they don't like our views, so we should be banned.

In a normal country, reasonable people, including other journalists might stand up and say, hold on. Censorship is wrong. Censorship only serves the powerful. But they've said nothing because they agree.

Meanwhile, our elected officials become openly authoritarian and no one pushes back. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said she would like the National Guard to place crew served machine guns, belt fed 50 cows around the city. This in addition to 26,000 Federal troops, more than Abraham Lincoln had defending the Capitol in 1864. But we need those she said, because Trump voters are that dangerous.

What are the massive infrastructure professional libertarians in Washington say to this? Nothing. They were silent. What did Mitch McConnell say? The Republican leader of the Senate? Nothing. He was too busy attacking Trump voters for being the real threat.

Other Members of Congress on the other side just tore up the mask completely and launched into open race hate on television. That's not an exaggeration. We wish it was.

Here's Congressman Jamaal Bowman, explaining that the real problem with this country is white people. They're the threat to progress.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. JAMAAL BOWMAN, D-N.Y.: But this is a chance for all of us in Congress to sort of begin at a new baseline and stop spreading the myth of American exceptionalism and accept the fact that this is exactly who we are, and this is exactly who we have been throughout our country's history.

Whenever there's social progress, there's white backlash.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: The story here is not that one Member of Congress said this on television. The story is that many Members of Congress and members of our media say this on television every single day, attack huge groups of Americans on the basis of their skin color and nobody says anything. Nobody pushes back as if there are no consequences to talking that way, but there are.

How long can people keep talking like that and keep acting like this? Irresponsibly? Crazily? Before something breaks? Before one of those 74 million hunted terrorist Trotskyite wreckers we keep hearing about become so overwrought and paranoid from watching demagogues like Jamaal Bowman attack him on MSNBC that he does something truly awful that can't be taken back and then the cycle accelerates radically and an awful lot of people get hurt.

That's where this is going. Everyone knows that that's where this will go. Until and unless someone responsible within the Democratic Party appears and puts a stop to it, and soon.

It's time for the victors to accept their victory, to forgive the team they beat and to move on. You won. Be happy. Now improve the country you inherited.

Tom Cotton is a senator from the State of Arkansas. He's a member of the Republican Party, and we're happy to have him on tonight. Senator Cotton, I appreciate your coming on, having trouble getting Republican senators to appear on this topic.

Here's the question: you are seeing -- and this is not paranoia -- if anything, I'm trying to restrain our analysis of this because I don't want to make it worse. But you're seeing former military leaders like Stan McChrystal compare 74 million Americans to terrorists. That has massive implications. Where is this going? And how can we stop it?

SEN. TOM COTTON, R-ARK.: Tucker, thanks for having me on. That kind of rhetoric and the rhetoric you've cited throughout your opening statement there is obviously exaggerated and overheated and it needs to stop now.

As you say, it's a striking contrast. The Democrats are being very sore winners. Joe Biden is going to take office tomorrow. The Democrats have narrow majorities in the Congress, yet they seem so angry and aggressive towards the 74 million people who voted for the President.

I think there's a couple reasons for that, Tucker. One, they know their agenda is massively unpopular. The American people don't want to open our borders or defund our police. And they know that politics and government is the one place where those 74 million Americans have something like an equal voice.

Democrats and liberals, as you say, control our media, they control business increasingly. They control Big Tech, they control education. Politics and government is the one place where conservatives can have their voice heard.

So what the Democrats want to do is use their narrow and probably fleeting majority, to try to silence all opposition to things like opening our borders for 15 million illegal aliens and probably more in the surge we see coming, while also radically changing the rules of our democracy, doing things like eliminating the filibuster and making Washington, D.C. a state and nationalizing our voting laws, so they can turn that narrow, fleeting majority into a large and permanent majority.

And I for one, Tucker, is not going to going to stand for either one of those things.

CARLSON: Here is my worry, though. And I'll just admit it out loud. I am worried about the reaction against this from people who I agree with politically, probably vote the same way I do. No one is defending them and they are watching television. They're hearing the most powerful people in the world describe them as terrorists and announce a war on them.

And then they look to the other side in the foolish old frauds like Mitch McConnell railing on about how terrible Trump's voters are. I mean, I get it. I was against what happened to the Capitol, very against it. I said it every night.

But who is the person who is going to stand up and reassure these voters that they're not going to be crushed? They're really scared right now. They have every reason to be scared. And if they stay scared, they're going to do something crazy. So why won't anyone defend them?

COTTON: Tucker, I'll stand up for them and defend them tonight. Seventy four million Americans ought not to be slandered based on the action of a couple of thousand who participated in a violent mob in the Capitol two weeks ago.

And because a violent mob attacked the Capitol two weeks ago, that doesn't mean that they should have their views censored, it doesn't mean they should be at risk of losing their job or having their business boycotted, losing their slots in high schools or colleges that choose selectively.

It doesn't mean that they should have to pay higher taxes or open their borders or defund their police. That is crazy and it is a complete non sequitur.

But the Democrats realize that that agenda is unpopular, but they also have all the other commanding heights of our society, from the media, to education, to entertainment, in their corner. What those people need, what those 74 million people who voted for the President, voted for Republicans need are Republicans and conservatives in the Congress, in the state legislatures to stand up for their rights. And I promise you, I will do that.

CARLSON: Man, I'm grateful to hear that. But you know, you see Stan McChrystal, I just wonder, and I'm not saying he's evil, but I just wonder if he understands the damage that he does to the country. When as the commanding officer in Afghanistan has got the respect of all these people, he compares tens of millions of American citizens, including veterans, by the way to terrorists. Like what does that do? What damage does that do? What -- does he not realize that?

COTTON: Well, it's incredibly ill-advised to take that kind of language towards the 74 million people that voted for Republicans last fall. It is polarizing as incendiary, and the Democrats as you say, ought not to go down that path. They ought to stop proposing a Truth Commission with far reaching mandates or censorship or deprogramming or any of the other radical ideas they have.

How about talking about getting more vaccinations out to people? Or helping people get back to work?

CARLSON: Yes, this is going to get super crazy if they don't pull back. I really am worried about it. Senator, I appreciate you coming on tonight. Thank you.

COTTON: Thanks, Tucker.

CARLSON: President's last day in office. His power to pardon ends very soon. We are expecting a bunch of pardons from the President. We're going to find out in moments who will get one and who won't.

We're also discovering what's going on behind the scenes in that process. We will bring the whole thing to you after the break.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CARLSON: Things are changing really fast in some of America's biggest and oldest cities. First, a lot of people left because of the COVID lockdown, so a lot of businesses shut down, too. But then something unexpected that didn't need to happen, happened. Crime went up dramatically in a lot of places: murders, rapes, armed robberies. Why did that happen? It happened because people made it happen.

George Soros in a lot of cases paid for prosecutors to win elections who didn't enforce the law and the result is a lot of suffering.

In Philadelphia, for example, a carjacker recently got out of jail and then promptly murdered a man who was walking his dog, really for no reason, shot him on the street. Trace Gallagher has details of this awful story -- Trace.

TRACE GALLAGHER, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CHIEF BREAKING NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Tucker, Philadelphia Police say 25-year-old Milan Loncar was walking his dog around 7:00 p.m. when two men approached him, robbed him and one of the men shot him point blank in the chest.

The crime was caught on surveillance video and the suspects were picked up two hours later. The man who police say pulled the trigger is now identified as 20-year-old Josephus Davis. In 2019, Davis was arrested for robbing an Uber driver. While he was in jail, he was also charged with two previous crimes, kidnapping and assault.

But after Davis had numerous hearings delayed or canceled for various reasons, Philadelphia Judge Charles Hayden lowered his bail in the assault case from $200,000.00 to $12,000.00. Judge Teresa Carr Deni then lowered the kidnapping bail from $100,000.00 to $20,000.00. Davis only needed to post 10 percent, so for 3,200 bucks, he was free. Ten days later, Milan Loncar was dead. Here's his family.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JELENA LONCAR, MILAN LONCAR'S SISTER: It's just a slap in the face on top of everything else.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Everybody loved him. Everybody is hurt by this.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GALLAGHER: Philadelphia's far left district attorney, Larry Krasner blames too many guns. Critics say the true blame should be on Krasner's policies, primarily his refusal to get tough on criminals and his mandate to get tough on cops.

Back in 2017, billionaire liberal donor George Soros spent nearly $1.7 million to help Krasner win his Democratic primary. Today, Philadelphia crime is skyrocketing. In the past three days, 15 and 17-year-old boys were shot and killed, a 13-year-old boy shot and badly wounded -- Tucker.

CARLSON: Trace Gallagher, thanks so much.

So in last night's show and on previous shows, we've told you about the cases of two men, Julian Assange and John Kiriakou. Julian Assange is a kind of international journalist, John Kiriakou is a former C.I.A. officer.

We should be totally blunt and tell you we're not sure we share the politics of either man. But both of their cases tell you something really important about what's going on in this country, about what matters and about what the people in charge would like to prevent you from doing.

Julian Assange and John Kiriakou both went to jail for telling the truth. Neither one stole classified documents from the U.S. government, neither one of them hacked into anything. Julian Assange told you a lot about what the U.S. government was doing abroad and told you everything about what the D.N.C. was doing to rig its own primaries back in 2016. Remember the WikiLeaks dump? You know about that because of Julian Assange.

And by the way, if you're a Bernie Sanders voter, assuming anyone is watching tonight, you probably were glad to know that. Everyone else was lying to you. Julian Assange brought you information that you had a right to know.

John Kiriakou, meanwhile, told the truth about what our military and our Intel agencies were doing during the Iraq War. Again, you may not agree with his position, but what he said was true. And that matters, above all, because truth is and must be a defense. If you say something true, you shouldn't be punished, because we should value truth above all.

In both cases, those men went to prison. And in both cases tonight, as one of his final acts as President, Donald Trump has the opportunity to make that right, to pardon both of them. We told you that last time, we told you before. We're hearing tonight, that neither man, particularly Julian Assange, we don't know if this is true, isn't likely to get a pardon. Why?

Well, apparently because Republicans in the Senate and by Republicans in the Senate, we mean Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the leader of Republicans in the Senate, has sent word over to the White House. If you pardon Julian Assange, we are much more likely to convict you in an impeachment trial.

Now, is it legal to hold that over a President's head? We're not lawyers, we don't know. It's certainly wrong. But more than that, it tells you everything about their priorities. At a time when this country in some ways is coming apart. We're at a pivot point in American history, and if you're watching this show, you probably feel pretty threatened and for good reason. There are people on the other channel saying they're going to hunt you down like a terrorist.

At that moment, what is Mitch McConnell, your designated defender in the United States Senate worrying about? He is worrying about protecting the uni-party in Washington, not his party, his party and the Democratic Party in permanent Washington. They're the reason both these men have been locked up. Because both these men embarrassed permanent Washington, that's their crime.

And his priority, in the final hours of the Trump administration, is to make certain that they remain punished for doing that. It tells you everything.

We don't know what's going to happen in the end. We've got a number of hours left for the President to make that decision. But we want you to know how that decision is being made. Because it's deeply revealing.

HR departments love sending e-mails about what a horrible country this is and how racist you are. Last week, one man decided he'd had enough of that because it's not true. And why would you put up with it if it's not true? So he responded to his boss with a video message and he didn't hold back.

One of the bravest college professors in America joins us after the break.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CARLSON: So in case you haven't noticed, school administrators and HR Departments almost everywhere have developed a new fixation over the past year. They're sending you a lot of e-mails about equity, not equality, equity, which is very different, and anti-racism, which is not decency. It's very different from that, too. And of course, how evil this country is, how could you live here?

You probably got a lot of those e-mails and thought yourself, well, this is divisive and wrong. But you want to keep earning a paycheck. In fact, you have to because you have a mortgage, so you shut up about it. Most people do.

Last week, one man didn't. A Law Professor in New Mexico State University called David Clements got one of those e-mails from his boss, the President of the University.

According to the University's President, those BLM and Antifa riots you saw all last year, the ones that leveled our cities are not a big deal, but the MAGA insurrection at the Capitol was a crisis of historic proportions. So to his credit, Professor Clements did not delete that e-mail. He didn't ignore it. He decided to speak up for everyone else who was too afraid to speak.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DAVID CLEMENTS, LAW PROFESSOR, NEW MEXICO STATE UNIVERSITY: But what happened this past Wednesday is not being categorized as a riot with an angry people that have every right to be angry. It's being called insurrection. They're being called an angry mob, demagogues.

So first of all, I'm offended that this is the e-mail that you're going to send to faculty, when you've been largely silent as cities have burned, people have lost their businesses, homes.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: So Professor Clements is not a demagogue. He's not even especially political. He says in the video actually didn't even vote for Trump in 2016. He thought of himself as a never Trumper.

But a lot changed over four years, including his mind, and he did vote for Trump in 2020. But whatever. It doesn't matter who he voted for. He was saying obvious truths that most people can't say, so we wanted to talk to him, and a moment ago, we just did.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

CARLSON: You know what's going to happen when you talk like this in public, when you express yourself, as you would have say even five years ago, but you did it anyway. Why?

CLEMENTS: Well, in part because it appears that the university is under a spell of Marxism. Twenty percent of the faculty members out there identify proudly as Marxist. And so what I'm asking for is parity.

If you're going to call out violence, call it out. But do it year round. Don't just wait until it's politically convenient, due to what happened this past Wednesday.

And in part because my students have expressed the same fears that they can't share who they really are at the university. Faculty members have contacted me by the hundreds saying that this is not just a local issue here in New Mexico, but it's pervasive everywhere.

And so, right now what I'm dealing with are students that are enamored with Critical Race Theory and all of these doctrines that seem to condemn America. They seem to condemn what we stand for and the miracle that this country is, and instead, we're glorifying doctrines out of Communist China and it's clear for anyone that wants to look for it.

CARLSON: Professor, I agree with everything you've said. I think most Americans, regardless of party would agree with what you said. But you know, for a fact that the administration of the school you work for, your employers violently disagree with what you said. Are you saying this with the full knowledge that your life is about to become much more difficult?

CLEMENTS: Yes, I don't have tenure. I'm on the tenure track. So it's even riskier for me. But the fact remains that before I was a professor, I was a prosecutor. And I didn't live in an ivory tower. I didn't live in abstraction.

I looked at the facts around me and I had to represent victims of violent crimes. And I didn't leave that when I came and became a professor. And while it may be academically expedient to just talk about these theories, they have real world consequences.

And my students are in the throes of depression. They're despondent. And they are afraid to speak. And it really doesn't matter whether I voted for Trump or Biden, I'm not going to treat my students differently based on who they voted for. But they need to know, when they get into my classroom, they're going to be treated fairly, they're going to be taught to think critically. They're not going to be told what to think.

And there's just an absence of that going on in our university system right now. And it's worth speaking up about, if I don't, I'm complicit.

CARLSON: Man, you are brave. I mean, you are calm and you're reasonable, and you're articulate, they have to pull you off the stage. They absolutely have to. And I hope when they try, you will come back and tell us about it.

Because if one man can speak up as you have, it makes a massive difference, I think in the life of the country. So I appreciate your doing it.

CLEMENTS: Thank you, Tucker.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

CARLSON: Joe Biden has just named his appointee who will oversee your healthcare. The point is not to improve your healthcare, it's to insult you. This nominee has admitted she is not very good at her job and that's demonstrably true.

Why aren't journalists reporting on this? How can they sleep at night ignoring it? We will tell you what happened. Who this person is and what it may mean for you, after the break.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CARLSON: Joe Biden has just announced he will nominate Rachel Levine to be as Assistant Secretary for Health. Now, you're supposed to be excited about that because the incoming administration describes Levine as the first quote, "openly transgender federal appointee." So there's that.

But what matters is Rachel Levine's qualifications and work history. Levine was Pennsylvania Secretary of Health, the details of that tenure are less reassuring. Last year, Levine moved her 95-year-old mother out of a nursing home under the state's jurisdiction. At the same time, she wanted COVID positive patients to flood nursing homes, because that makes them easier to test or something.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

RACHEL LEVINE, INCOMING ASSISTANT SECRETARY OF HEALTH: By testing every resident and every staff member in every nursing home, we will be able to pinpoint exactly who has COVID-19, who has been exposed but no symptoms and cohort positive cases to prevent further spread.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Tammy Bruce is the host of "Get Tammy Bruce" on FOX Nation, we're always happy to have her. Hey, Tammy, thanks for coming on. So this is like the perfect encapsulation of everything I despise about neoliberalism.

You're supposed to be thrilled by this person's sexual orientation or sex life or whatever her personal life is, if that's relevant to anything, and not notice that this person is like completely incompetent. And in fact, not just unqualified, but like exactly the wrong person for the job. You're not supposed to like acknowledge that.

TAMMY BRUCE, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: That's right, and that that's exactly actually the point of identity politics. They want to train you to have that be sufficient, that there has to be no curiosity about what's behind that curtain.

And what we can say, of course about incompetence is that it's an equal opportunity offender, that it doesn't matter if you're transgender or not, or a man or a woman, incompetence is incompetence. So she did exactly for the most part, what Andrew Cuomo did here in New York.

She had this framework where you could move people and you had to move people into nursing homes, if they were stable. There was no requirement that they not have COVID. And they had about -- I think they've got about 19,000 deaths, half of which came from nursing homes and facilities that had to accept those possibly infected COVID patients.

And that's when she moved her own mother out of a facility into a hotel and telling us that clearly, at least for her family, she felt there was a danger and she wanted to remove her mom.

So this comes down to really an incompetence based on the issue on which she has been nominated, right, and that is -- it's got to concern every American.

Do you remember the time, Tucker, or when we had some nominees withdraw because they had illegal alien nannies?

CARLSON: Yes, very well.

BRUCE: Right. This is not about a side issue in one's personal life. This was incompetence, causing death and dramatic problems within the sphere of what she has been nominated for. But nobody is supposed to wonder about that. No one is supposed to bring that up and that is a major issue.

You know, people maybe won't bring it up because they don't want to be accused of being transphobic. But the real transphobia is nominating this particular transgendered woman, when this country is filled with talent across the board, gays and lesbians, transgendered people, heterosexual people also, and there's plenty, but maybe they don't have the right Democratic credentials, and perhaps too many other questions would be asked.

But it's a shame, the transphobia is expecting -- is not expecting much. It's this -- the soft bigotry of low expectations.

CARLSON: And I'm supposed to be excited about the clothes this person wears? Like I care. I mean, I actually feel like this is just an effort to see like, how -- you know, how big a middle finger can we wag in the face of the country? We're going to nominate someone who is not only unqualified, but is like so far outside the lines of qualifications.

I mean, would you hire someone like that who had done some -- moves your own mother out while putting everyone else in? Would you hire that person for a health related job? I mean, for real?

BRUCE: Yes, I mean, this is for Americans. And this is about, you know, from the left, this is the problem they get into, the obsession with checking the boxes. The obsession with effectively the theater of nominations, the theatre of what it is you demonstrate, as opposed to actually delivering on the issues for the American people.

And of course, as we know, President Trump had tremendous accomplishments, the Biden administration is going to show us how remarkable President Trump was in that position.

CARLSON: Yes, just more symbolic nonsense. Shut up and make my life better. I think that's a fair ask.

BRUCE: Yes.

CARLSON: Tammy Bruce, great to see you tonight. You do make our lives better. Appreciate you coming on.

BRUCE: Thank you, Tucker.

CARLSON: So Hillary Clinton has thought a lot about it. She's got some time to do that and she has figured out who was really behind the January 6 insurrection day riot. It's not who you would expect. Maybe it is. We will tell you after the break.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CARLSON: It's easy to forget, especially after the past four years, but this country's powerful intelligence agencies weren't always on bad terms with the White House, they usually been used as tools of the White House. That was especially true in the Obama administration.

The Obama people didn't have a very hard time getting phone records from say journalists, or FOX News reporters or tens of millions of Americans, all they had to do was call up their friends at the D.O.J. or N.S.A. and boom, your phone is their phone.

That's an awful lot of power. Of course, it's an obvious abuse of power and for whatever reason, we're not psychiatrists here, some former members of the Obama administration, long removed from their time in office still fantasize about that power. They think about it a lot.

They don't want to see phone records for any reason in particular, they just want to see phone records. Period. They need to see them.

So yesterday, the great obsession became too great, too overpowering to hide from the rest of us. Hillary Clinton, the former Secretary of State under Barack Obama admitted in public that she is positively losing her mind without the authority to seize Verizon servers and just take a look around.

Just give me one peak, Hillary said, just one peak.

(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)

HILLARY CLINTON, FORMER PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I hope, historically, we will find out who he is beholden to, who pulls his strings. I would love to see his phone records to see whether he was talking to Putin the day that the insurgents invaded our Capitol.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: I would love to see his phone records. That's not a figure of speech, by the way when Hillary Clinton says it. It's a command. She is convinced the President's phone records will show that he called Vladimir Putin and organized the insurrection at the Capitol Building. There'll be a new impeachment and Hillary Clinton will be named President.

But here's the thing, for Hillary Clinton it is not even about power anymore or the presidency or proving the pollsters wrong or any of that. It's about getting access to even more phone records. That's been her real goal all along. Her obsession now laid bare for everyone to see.

And unless someone stages a phone record intervention, that's all Hillary Clinton will ever care about, your phone records. Let us see the phone records. You thought they were safe, not from Hillary Clinton. She has a right to them.

It's all so crazy, but we're going to enjoy it despite everything.

Hope you'll come back tomorrow night, 8:00 p.m., the show that is the sworn enemy of lying pomposity, smugness, and group think. Still no word on when the studio is going to release Insurrection Day starring Bruce Willis. We're waiting and we'll keep you posted when we get that press release.

In the meantime, have a great evening, again, despite everything, stay cheerful, it helps.

Sean Hannity, next.

Content and Programming Copyright 2021 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2021 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.

