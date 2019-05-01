Cooking with 'Friends': Jehmu Greene shares her Liberian Jollof Rice

Jehmu Greene's shares her Liberian Jollof Rice recipe.

Liberian Jollof Rice

Ingredients:

1/4 cup vegetable oil/sunflower oil/olive oil

1/2 lb chicken breast

1/2 lb ground beef

1/2 lb chicken thighs

1 cup water or stock

1/2 cup onion, finely chopped

4 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1/2 cup green or red pepper, finely chopped

1/4 cup celery, finely chopped

3 cups long grain rice

1 6-oz. can tomato paste

1 16 oz can tomatoes, diced

1 1/2 cup diced carrots

1 cup green beans

1 cup green peas

1 tsp. oregano

1 tsp. basil

1 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. black pepper

1/2 tsp. thyme

1 tsp cayenne or diced habanero

Instructions:

1. Cook 3 -4 cups of rice al dente.

2. In a large skillet or pot, sauté the onions, green peppers, celery, and garlic in vegetable oil until soft.

3. Add tomatoes and continue to sauté.

4. Add chicken and meat and sauté till light brown.

5. Add tomato paste and vegetables.

6. Add 1 cup stock or water to chicken/meat/vegetable mix and simmer for 20 minutes.

7. Remove from heat and set aside.

8. Combine rice into the onions/peppers/meat mix in large roasting dish or casserole dish.

9. Stir thoroughly to coat rice and give it a reddish hue. Bake in oven at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.