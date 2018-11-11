Cooking with 'Friends': Daniel Hoffman's Thai Shrimp with Garlic

Thai Shrimp with Garlic

Ingredients

1/4 cup vegetable oil (or canola)

4 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1/2 pound shrimp, shelled and deveined

1/4 cup Thai coconut milk

1/4 cup fresh mushrooms (or Thai mushrooms from a can)

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

1-2 teaspoons fish sauce

2 teaspoons brown sugar

1/2 cup (to taste) green Thai chili paste

3 cups chopped cabbage

2 cups rice (with 4 cups water)

Method

Heat oil in a wok. Add garlic and stir fry until garlic is golden brown. Stir in shrimp, coconut milk, mushrooms, black pepper, fish sauce, brown sugar, chili paste. Cook for about 10 minutes until Shrimp is cooked. Line a platter with rice, and chopped cabbage, top with Shrimp and Thai coconut milk sauce.

Aloha Smoothie

Ingredients

1 cup pineapple cubed

1 cup strawberries quartered

1 banana sliced

1 cup low-fat vanilla greek yogurt

1 1/2 cups ice

1/3 cup pineapple juice

1 scoop vanilla protein powder (optional)

Method

Place all ingredients (add protein powder if you wish) in the blender and puree until smooth.

