Conrad Black reacts to state of 2020 race

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," July 10, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

LAURA INGRAHAM, HOST: All right, I'm Laura Ingraham and this is “The Ingraham Angle” tonight from Washington. Who does the new Democratic Party actually represent? All right, tonight we're doing something a little different.

My two-part “Angle” explores the dangerous and radical immigration proposals that they're now advancing. You haven't heard about this and how and why even their minority supporters are beginning to turn away. Plus, why did the indictments into Jeffrey Epstein, why did they drop now.

Well, we'll examine the fishy timing, the pathetic attempts to tie this to President Trump and some new details about Bill Clinton's involvement. And what's the cultural impact of soccer star Megan Rapinoe's crude behavior and how the cops in one town literally sniffed out a felon. Raymond Arroyo here with all the details seen and unseen. But first; liberals enabling lawlessness. That's the focus of the first part of tonight's “Angle.” We've got lots of big immigration stories to get to tonight. First up, California's governor Gavin Newsom continues his war against low income and middle-income Americans by building a more powerful magnet to draw illegal aliens to his state. This time by giving them state Medicaid benefits.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GOV. GAVIN NEWSOM, D-CALIF.: We are the most un-Trump state in America when it comes to health policy. And I'm proud of that. As a Californian not just as Governor of California. We're providing health care for everyone regardless of immigration status. If you believe in universal health care, you believe in universal health care. We wanted to be here to celebrate what's right in this country and contrast our approach with the approach coming out of Washington D.C.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: All right. That gravelly (ph) voice of his does not make him any more persuasive. What's right he said, is he kidding us. All right, Gavin, you have a runaway homelessness in your state, it's a total crisis right now. Most notably in San Francisco and LA. It's creating filthy and infectious conditions for Californians and especially those low-income citizens who don't send their kids to fancy private schools.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: For some reason, the state and particularly the local officials in Southern California and Los Angeles, the City Council and Mayor refused to acknowledge what this is. And in the meantime, they perpetrate a hoax. And I cannot understand why?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: I'll say, and the government led by Gavin give it away Newsom is so pathetic at addressing this crisis that businesses in LA are now planting thorny plants and other stuff around their buildings to try to keep the homeless away. Why Californians keep voting in these destructive and delinquent politicians is completely beyond me.

My friends, it's all a Democrat induced disaster. Instead of focusing on things like I don't know mental health and infectious disease problems that are plaguing the state, the politicians in California are spending $98 million more to extend health care to illegals. By the way, that's on top of the billions they already spend on them.

The whole country will soon become the next California if these Democrats get their way.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MAYOR PETE BUTTIGIEG, D-IND., PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: We do ourselves no favors by having 11 million undocumented people in our country be unable to access health care.

JOE BIDEN, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Regardless of whether they're documented or undocumented. We have an obligation to seek that they're cared for.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Raise your hand if your government plan would provide coverage for undocumented immigrants.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: All right, as we consider the national implications of this open border's mania. We should not forget that sanctuary policies like California's have led to tragic results, attracting and protecting the most dangerous elements of the illegal population. Police officers murdered in cold blood by an illegal alien deported five times who kept returning back to the state.

(VIDEO PLAYING)

INGRAHAM: Others have been gunned down in the prime of their lives. The horrific rape of a young teen by an immigrant who was arrested twice for illegally entering the country. But California's Democrat leadership doesn't like talking about those victims, instead they focus their time on vilifying our Border Patrol and ICE. Now these California Democrats and those seeking national office need to recognize that they were elected to represent the American people and this country, not the people from elsewhere who violate our laws to enter our country. And that's part one of my “Angle.” Joining me now with reaction is Dan Patrick, Texas Lieutenant Governor. Dan, your state has been completely overrun by this illegal invasion.

DAN PATRICK, TEXAS LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR: Yes.

INGRAHAM: I think calling anything but an invasion at this point is just not being honest with people. So, what would you say to Governor Newsom tonight given you know it's a done deal? The ink is dry.

PATRICK: I guess he's going to change our state motto to illegal immigrants first and Americans last. First of all, are we are one of 14 states that did not expand Medicaid for American citizens under the Affordable Care Act, which was anything but affordable for Americans. Obamacare.

Secondly, what he is doing Laura is actually using some of your tax money and my tax money and everyone watching because most of Medicaid dollars, they're organized by the state, but the money comes from the federal government. So, the more they expand Medicaid Laura, the more they're actually having 40 other nine states support their liberal policies. This is financial suicide. It's fiscal insanity. They lead the nation now and people on Medicaid over 12 million. They lead the nation in illegal immigrants and think about this Laura. Think about this.

He says, this policy is for - he's expanding it from under 18, which they now give to illegal immigrants under 18 in California.

INGRAHAM: 25.

PATRICK: 18 to 25.

INGRAHAM: Yes.

PATRICK: Yes. So, now he's expanding this to 25 and under, under this new law. And guess who - no, I'm not suggesting everyone who is 20 years old is an MS-13 in California, but that means a lot of these gang members in California with MS-13, they're illegally under the age of 25 who are stealing for a living and not working qualify for Medicaid. Thank you very much, Governor.

INGRAHAM: Well Dan, I also want to get to the debate over this citizenship question on the 2020 census.

PATRICK: Yes.

INGRAHAM: Because Democrats are just adamantly opposed to it. A new poll, this was fascinating. Five out of nine Hispanics and six out of 10 African American voters want a citizenship question on the census. So, Dan can the Democrats still argue--

PATRICK: Of course.

INGRAHAM: That this question, are you a citizen of the United States? That this is somehow a racist question given those poll numbers.

PATRICK: Of course, common sense Americans, whether you're white, black or brown, all know we should have that question. And you know Gavin Newsom said today, this adds 90,000 people to the rolls. How does he know that if he's not counting? I mean how do they have any idea of how many are between 18 and 25, because he doesn't want to count them. But he's counting that to make this budget work.

And in terms of the citizenship question, I heard you know in that clip a moment ago, the Mayor from South Bend, Pete Buttigieg, he said, 11 million people. And as you know, I've said time and time again when I'm on Fox, it's not 11 million people, Mayor Pete, it's about 30 million people. It'll be a million just this year.

INGRAHAM: They don't want anyone to know.

PATRICK: So, of course, we should know who's here. No, they don't want that.

INGRAHAM: They want more money to the states. They want more money, more representation for the states that have big illegal populations. That'll be yours included. But they really don't want the American people to know the extent of this complete lawlessness at the border and the dereliction of duty that we've seen frankly before Trump came along, you and I've talked about this Dan for what 20 years, you and I.

PATRICK: Yes. 20 years.

INGRAHAM: This has been going on for the Bush's, the Clinton's. This has been going on forever and ever it seems. And Trump is the only one to come on and says, I want to clean this up and they vilify him. He said, if anyone should be vilified, it's the predecessors who didn't take this seriously, at least on the asylum reform issue.

PATRICK: Yes. Look, both parties, you have to blame over the last 20 or 30 years of allowing us to get here. Trump is really the first person trying to stop illegals from crossing the border and come to a consensus with the other side on illegal immigration reform, asylum reform that we need in this country. But Laura, they don't want you to know, because the idea that 11 million are here, people say, well it's 11 out of 30. You know 330 million but it's now really over 10 percent of our population according to the MIT study besides my own numbers.

INGRAHAM: All right, Dan. Thanks so much. Great to see you tonight. And now--

PATRICK: Great to see you.

INGRAHAM: Part two of my “Angle.” Now, we all know that the former bartender turned Congresswoman, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez believes in straight up amnesty for illegals hold the ice as in abolishing that agency forever. And now she's throwing rocks at the entire Department of Homeland Security.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DAVID REMNICK, JOURNALIST, THE NEW YORKER: Would you get rid of Homeland Security too.

REP. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ, D-N.Y.: I think so. I think we need to undo a lot of the egregious - a lot of the egregious mistakes that the Bush administration did.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: All right. Let that sink in. A sitting New York City Congresswoman wants to eliminate the Department created after the 9/11 attacks. Of course, she's not advocating that it'll be broken up into smaller more effective parts, a point I've raised in the past. What she believes is that the very idea of border enforcement itself is detestable.

And I was thinking about it today. If your goals are eliminating borders altogether, diluting the idea of citizenship and demonizing Trump for many of the same actions taken by the Obama administration, then portraying U.S. Law Enforcement as evil and jackbooted thugs, that's a must. Every photo taken must advance that narrative, every allegation by an illegal alien in custody must be reported as true.

Border Patrol and ICE must never be afforded the presumption of innocence. They in fact must be dehumanized for merely doing their jobs under very difficult circumstances. Now, Democrats are seizing on incident reports written by Trump administration caseworkers, documenting allegations made by illegal immigrants for misconduct that they claim was committed by Border Patrol officials. (BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

RACHEL MADDOW, MSNBC HOST: This is an allegation that Border Patrol staff took away the mats on which kids were allowed to sleep, specifically because they complained about their water tasting like chlorine and having bad quality food.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Then there is a stomach-churning allegation made by a 16-year-old migrant of a sexual assault while in Border Patrol custody. Now, the allegation was made three months after the alleged incident.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MADDOW: She describes in detail what she says was essentially a sexual assault by an officer. Customs and Border Patrol saying this is under investigation by the Inspector General office at Homeland Security. That's the first reference we've ever seen to a potential sexual assault by a staff member.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: First, let me say if this actually occurred, agents involved should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. At the same time, let's remember this. The alleged assault is being investigated by a Trump administration IG, Inspector General. But I guess MSNBC seems to fault the Trump administration for what not holding a press conference about an allegation. Naturally, because the allegations fit their preferred migrants forced to drink toilet water narrative. Well, of course today, Democrats went wild.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. ELIJAH CUMMINGS, D-MD: This is government sponsored child abuse. I have talked to many pediatricians and they tell me this is child abuse on a grand scale. Plain and simple.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Now, if you think these Democrats are really agonizing about the plight of these migrants, you're mistaken, because if they cared, they would have moved to solve this problem ages ago to prevent the kind of abuse that's happening to these kids when they're making their way up from Central America to the United States. They are really abused on that journey. Instead Democrats are using this crisis, one they denied for years to score cheap obvious political points. And let's also remind all of us here that U.S. taxpayers are shelling out billions every year to care for border crossers. I'm talking food, medical care, including vision and dental, translation services, legal services and even recreation. Now that is money that could be used, I would think to solve some of our own problems. Once we documented earlier in California for instance homelessness, mental health challenges, maybe even pay down our obscene debt. Wouldn't that be nice?

The number crossings are down, they were down in June, but that's only due to President Trump squeezing Mexico with the threat of tariffs and perhaps the hot weather. As you know, my crew and I have been down to the border, inside these processing centers and we've witnessed the overflow and the humanitarian struggles firsthand. And you bet, it's heartbreaking.

But this was all avoidable and could be addressed by lawmakers in a bipartisan manner literally in an afternoon. If we had Democrats of goodwill who were willing to work with the President that is. But maybe they've made a cruel calculation that this ongoing crisis is better for them politically. So, why work to solve it.

Porous borders, lousy liberal court judge rulings and political neglect caused this mess. And one thing that's just pathetically obvious at this point, vilifying President Trump and federal law enforcement will not get us any closer to a solution. And that's part two of “The Angle.”

Joining me now with reaction is Tom Homan, former Acting ICE Director and Fox News Contributor. Tom, what can Congress do tomorrow to end what they claim, you heard Congressman Cummings, ongoing abuse by our Border Patrol and our system against these children and end this crisis?

THOMAS HOMAN, FORMER ACTING ICE DIRECTOR: With humanitarian crisis to try their doorstep. You and I have been talking on this show for a year on the loopholes they could easily close to stop this flow of people coming to the United States. If they really cared about these people like they claim they cared. They will close these loopholes. But by continuing to entice them to come this country, their liberal policies, they foresee, people put themselves in the hands of criminal organizations. 31 percent of women are raped, children are dying. Is that enough to bring them to the table? No.

What brought Nancy Pelosi to the table when President Trump says, I'm going to force law and remove people in this country, they're here illegally and we've been ordered removed by Judge. That's what brought the action.

INGRAHAM: Well, and yet they didn't do the interior enforcement, right. I mean they planned to do that interior enforcement which has a deterrent effect, if you know you're going to be deported. Do you make that dangerous journey, but you do make the dangerous journey, you make a calculation? I live in a place that I don't think is very good for a whole bunch of reasons. I can come to United States, I am going to get medical, dental, I might get tuition assistance at a college if I'm at a certain age, I mean why not make the journey.

HOMAN: But my point being is that what brought Nancy Pelosi to the table was she was more--

INGRAHAM: Enforcement. Right, stopping enforcement.

HOMAN: She was more interested in protecting illegal aliens than securing the border and protecting these people making this journey.

INGRAHAM: Do you agree that the Democrats seem to want this crisis to go on. I know that seems like a horrible thing to say.

HOMAN: I have said that for you. They absolutely do.

INGRAHAM: They love this crisis. They love it.

HOMAN: They want this President to fail on border security because their hatred for this President and their drive to see him fail is more important to them than lives and women and children.

INGRAHAM: And yet they emote on national television. These poor kids. And if these allegations are true, I'm the first, get these agents out and get them prosecuted. But I'm telling you, the vilification of the entire border patrol on an allegation, an allegation. What happened to the Liberals innocent until proven guilty?

HOMAN: The men and women border patrol are doing an outstanding job in the middle of the humanitarian crisis.

INGRAHAM: We met a lot of them.

HOMAN: Over half of them are Latino descent. Most are mothers and fathers themselves. They're not making women drink out of toilets and they're not molesting children. The policy clearly says, if you're going to search a female inmate, that has to be done by female officer. If it's going to be a male after, he has to have a witness there.

INGRAHAM: Is that story that I just recounted. Does that smack of charity (ph) or a bunch of agents--

HOMAN: When I was ICE Director, the number of NGOs has massive sexual abuse occurring at the facility (ph) outside Austin, Texas. And we did investigation, IG did the investigation, not good enough. We want the FBI in there and do an investigation. Well, guess what, the FBI went in there and when they find nothing, but did you hear one media outlet talk about them finding nothing. No. This is the media misinforming the American people.

INGRAHAM: What the President Trump issue. Mueller comes out with a report, no collusion. And Barr, there's no obstruction here. That's not good enough. They have to keep repeating the allegation. It's almost like underline facts don't matter. By the way, Tom, regarding that story in Yuma, Arizona, NBC tonight says, it's a sign of a bigger problem at the border.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JACOB SOBOROFF, NBC REPORTER: What we discovered that we had not yet seen in Texas and Yuma was a systematic effort allegedly by border patrol agents to intimidate and in the worst-case abuse and do illegal activities in which these children were the victims.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: A systematic effort to abuse and to intimidate.

HOMAN: It's disgusting. It's anybody talking about the 4000 men and women and children that were saved by the Border Patrol this year. Is anybody talking about the children fished out in the river by Border Patrol.

INGRAHAM: It's happening every day.

HOMAN: No one is talking about any of that stuff. The men and women of Border Patrol, they bring toys from their own children to these facilities, the toys to play with. They take home sicknesses from these families to their home families. These men and women, the Border Patrol are true American patriots are doing a tough job in a very difficult situation. Again, Congress's failure created this whole mess. So, they need to look in the mirror.

If they want to blame something for the children being overcrowded detention is their fault. They fail to act. They've failed to fund HHS with the proper amount. It took them months to finally come up to agree that OK, we'll give you some money. Then once they get that money, what happened. Children are moved in 72 hours. There is only a few hundred children in custody now.

INGRAHAM: 250 tonight.

HOMAN: They want to give them money back--

INGRAHAM: It's 2500.

HOMAN: This never would have happened.

INGRAHAM: Tom Homan, by the way Soboroff, that reporter, I don't know him personally, but it'd be nice if he took some of that verve and gusto to reporting on the victims of illegal immigrant crime. Kate Stein Lee and everyone else who followed her. That would be nice. I don't see all that many reports in NBC.

HOMAN: It'd would be nice one Congressman represent and walk up to a Border Patrol Agent and thank him for doing his job.

INGRAHAM: Shake their hands.

HOMAN: And ask him how is going down on the border.

INGRAHAM: All right. Up next. Tom thanks. Up next, is there anything fishy about the timing of those Epstein indictments. We're going to examine that. Secretary Acosta's defense and some new details about Bill Clinton's travels with Epstein. Next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: If you didn't watch this, you should have. President Trump's Labor Secretary Alex Acosta held an hour-long press conference today defending his plea deal with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein and Acosta cost is telling, this deal was the best he could get under the circumstances and much better than the alternative.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ALEX ACOSTA, LABOR SECRETARY: Simply put the Palm Beach State Attorney's office was ready to let Epstein walk free, no jail time, nothing. Prosecutors in my former office found this to be completely unacceptable and they became involved. Our office became involved. There is a value to a sure guilty plea, because letting him walk, letting what the State Attorney was ready to do go forward would have been absolutely awful.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Joining me now is Former Deputy Independent Counsel, Fox News Contributor, Sol Wisenberg. Sol, Barry Krischer, who was the State Attorney, prosecuting attorney in the case, famously was the guy who tried to bring down Rush Limbaugh on some bogus doctor shopping case. He's a loyal Democrat activist. He tonight denies this saying, oh! no that didn't happen. Former investigators on the case, detectives on the case said, well, he said that he didn't believe the women, the State Attorney.

And another one, former Palm Beach Police Chief said this, early on, it became clear that things change from Krischer saying, we'll put this guy away for life to these are all the reasons why we aren't going to prosecute. So, that's Chief Mike Reiter told the Miami Herald about this. What's going on here? SOL

WISENBERG, FORMER DEPUTY INDEPENDENT COUNSEL: Well, I don't think well he's been attacked. I don't think he's much of a credibility threat to Alex Acosta. I think he did a marvelous job today. He sat there for over an hour. He basically answered--

INGRAHAM: Every question.

WISENBERG: Every question except that ones he couldn't because of privilege issues. I thought he acquitted himself well. He didn't dodge anything. Now, the test will be to the documents. I mean there are a lot of documents in this case and a lot of them are going to be unsealed in the next few days. So, do they--

INGRAHAM: Do you think they want that to happen. He seemed to say, the whole record should be read and examined and go at it.

WISENBERG: The ones I've read so far. His packet that he said, here I have, I have things for people to look at. I've looked at the affidavit of the lead USA who was on this case, Assistant U.S. Attorney the whole time. She supports him 100 percent and the FBI agent supports him 100 percent.

INGRAHAM: This happened during the Bush administration, right at the very end of the Bush administration.

WISENBERG: Right.

INGRAHAM: 2007, 2008, Barack Obama is elected in 2008. We're going to get in this later. But the timing of this with Dinesh D'Souza, but legally if you're advising the President and like, is this - should you jettison this guy for a case that not many people were talking about until this last year with the Miami Herald did a follow-up piece in November of 2018. What would you advise him, if you're in the White House? What examples?

WISENBERG: I think you only jettison him if he acted improperly that is to say unethically at the time or if he is intentionally lied about it now. And I don't see anything yet that indicates that.

INGRAHAM: I didn't either. And there's another prosecutor who should be coming under fire. But the media is kind of ignoring this all. Manhattan District Attorney, in that office, Cy Vance's office begged a flabbergasted judge to reduce Epstein's registered sex offender status from what's called a level three to a level one. That's the lowest possible classification. So, that's kind of a big deal. But we're not hearing anything about that.

WISENBERG: You ought to read that transcript. It doesn't take long. It's there in one of the court proceedings. She can't - Her name is Pickles. It's a great name in the New York legal circles.

INGRAHAM: Of course.

WISENBERG: She could not believe it.

INGRAHAM: The judge was freaking out.

WISENBERG: And she said, no. No, I'm not changing it and I don't care what you say. I don't care what anybody else recommends. I'm sticking with what the parole board wants.

INGRAHAM: He initially declined to prosecute one of the cases against Harvey Weinstein as well. I'm not saying - I don't know the record in that case. And I've got to say Sol, one thing you and I have talked about before, it is very tricky for people to pronounce judgment on a case where they haven't read any of the record, they haven't read the witness statements. And in this case apparently only two of the two dozen alleged victims of Epstein agreed to testify, which apparently was taken into account by all folks working on this case.

WISENBERG: I love it when non-lawyers say a case is slam dunk. These cases are notoriously difficult. At least half of the alleged victims flat out didn't want to testify, said they wouldn't testify, and others were very nervous about testifying.

INGRAHAM: And others were saying up, apparently, we're claiming after indicating otherwise that he's a good guy. So that sent these people back on like what are we going to get in a courtroom.

WISENBERG: Yes, there was one woman who they consider to be a victim, the prosecutors and she demanded immunity and once she was given immunity and they talked to her, she said on video not only is he a great guy, but he never committed a crime with me.

INGRAHAM: So, what do you do. I mean again if you don't know the record, don't make these blanket statements. Great to see you in D.C. Sol.

WISENBERG: Great to be here.

INGRAHAM: And I got Sol smile at the very end, so that was a big point for me. All right. There have been whispers about Jeffrey Epstein's behavior for years and it was one of the worst kept secrets, a political influence ever. So, why did this indictment land now. I don't mean to. I'm trying to be conspiratorial but take a look at some of the headlines.

Trump and the sex offender. Epstein arrest is a worry for Donald Trump. Why the Trump White House is caught up in the Epstein scandal. And here's MSNBC's never Trumper Nicolle Wallace and crew.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHARLIE SYKES, MSNBC CONTROBUTOR: You are dealing with industrial strength pedophilia. This cannot be just brushed off, it is not trivial. There is no possible case. There will be a lot of what-about-ism, but nobody is going to brush it off.

NICOLLE WALLACE, MSNBC HOST: And underscoring Bob's point that we will ultimately find out what Trump knew and when he knew it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Joining me now is Dinesh D'Souza, conservative commentator, filmmaker. Dinesh, isn't it amazing how little attention is being paid to the alleged pedophile in this case versus Trump?

DINESH D'SOUZA, CONSERVATIVE FILMMAKER: Absolutely. Trump's culpability here is nothing more than having said, hey, Jeffrey Epstein is a fine fellow and he likes the attractive women. That's a reckless statement. I don't think knew what Epstein was up to at that time. But there's a complete difference between idle talk and the one hand or even Acosta's allegedly negligent prosecution, and the people who participated in the sex ring.

And here I think one name that seems conspicuously absent is Bill Clinton. We are learning, first of all, that Clinton took a number of flights, a lot more than we thought, to Epstein's sex island. Clinton of course denies it.

INGRAHAM: I'm going to get to that, Dinesh. Right, I want to put this out here, Dinesh, before you finish that thought, because Clinton's team put out a statement yesterday that in part read, this is what Dinesh is talking about, "In 2002 and 2003 President Clinton took a total of four trips on Epstein's airplane. Secret Service Detail traveled on every leg of every trip." But, Dinesh, the "Washington Examiner" reporting tonight that the flight logs reveal Clinton took 27 flights on Epstein's private jets during at least six different trips, two of which were without Secret Service agents. So how much coverage, Dinesh, will this one get?

D'SOUZA: What do we know about Clinton? Number one, we know that he's a liar, and number two, we know that he's a predator. We know this from independent evidence. And so therefore this is worth looking into. So while the media is focused on Trump and Acosta, the Clintons, who have eluded the posse for 40 years, are not even being called to account on this one. There's a photo on social media of Ghislaine Maxwell, the procurer of young women for Jeffrey Epstein, there she is in the front row at Chelsea Clinton's wedding. So there is a clear connection here, a documented connection, and we'll have to find out who is lying, Clinton or the airline logs.

INGRAHAM: Maybe they tried to BleachBit the airline logs, Dinesh. Maybe that's what exactly they did. Prediction, will we learn anymore about the Clintons, yes or no, and the involvement of Bill Clinton here?

D'SOUZA: Let's remember, these are the New York prosecutors, and they are in the Clinton camp, so they're going to be reluctant to focus on Clinton. The Clinton Foundation is apparently shielding material. Digital media, by the way, has been scrubbing pictures of Bill Clinton and Epstein from the web. So these are very troubling efforts to protect the Clintons once again.

INGRAHAM: It's as usual, scrubbing, scrubbing, scrubbing the record. Dinesh, thanks to much.

Up next, Megan Rapinoe, we're going to talk about it with Raymond Arroyo. "Seen and Unseen" coming up.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: It's time for our "Seen and Unseen" segment where we expose the big cultural stories of the day.

Megan Rapinoe is politicizing her team's World Cup win with cultural consequences, and the story of a gassy felon? Joining us now with all these details, Raymond Arroyo, Fox News contributor. Raymond, it seems like Rapinoe has gone into full -- I don't know, is a diva mode? That's what some people were saying today, but people criticize everyone. But even at today's U.S. Soccer World Cup parade in New York, it was -- I thought there was no "i" in team. Remember that, there's no "i" in team?

RAYMOND ARROYO, CONTRIBUTOR: Well, apparently there is. No, there is no doubt, Rapinoe and her team are indisputable champions. But watch how she made herself, a name for herself protesting the National Anthem, the Trump administration. Watch how he she conducted herself at today's victory parade.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MEGAN RAPINOE, SOCCER PLAYER: It's our responsibility to make the world a better place. I think this team does an incredible job of taking that on our shoulders and understanding the position that we have and the platform that we have. We've got to listen more and talk less.

New York City, you're the -- best!

(APPLAUSE)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: What do you have to say.

RAPINOE: I deserve this.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: What do you deserve?

RAPINOE: I deserve this.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You deserve all of it, everything. You deserve this.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Look, she's a victor, she's a champion. You deserve your victory, but not our adulation. First responders don't get parades, firefighters who rescue nieces from burning buildings, they don't get parades, the mother with a sick child walking the floor, they don't get parades. A parade is an honor, and it should be accepted with grace and humility. And Rapinoe there showed none of that.

She also made the talk show rounds, Laura, last night politicizing her team's efforts and speaking on behalf of them. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MEGAN RAPINOE: This is such a special moment for us, and to be able to leverage this moment and talk about the things we want to talk about and to celebrate like this with the leaders of our country is an incredible moment. So yes to AOC, yes to Nancy Pelosi, yes to anyone else that wants to invite us and have a real substantive conversation and that believe in the same things we believe in.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

(APPLAUSE)

ARROYO: We believe in. That's a mouthful there. We are going to leverage this platform. You are a sports star. You're there to kick the ball. Kick the ball.

INGRAHAM: I won't say it.

ARROYO: I know what you want to say. But kick the ball, beat the teams, show your American spirit. You are not a political maven because of it.

INGRAHAM: I watched her play. She's an unbelievable athlete. She's just incredible. But politicizing everything, I think people are so tired of it. I just want to celebrate. You guys kicked tail. It was great.

ARROYO: I know, but it taints the win for some people watching.

INGRAHAM: You know why? Because in her quest to be inclusive, it appears and it sounds like she is excluding people. I'll have a conversation if you agree with me. That was an amazing little twist.

ARROYO: It's utterly absent --

INGRAHAM: But I have a question. Does every member of the team have to check this box that says, I agree with this, I agree with this? I don't know. Do they all agree? No one wants to go to the White House.

ARROYO: I'd love to run that interview.

INGRAHAM: Cone of silence.

ARROYO: The entitled acting out that we saw from Rapinoe, the idea that you can use your platform to get whatever you want and do whatever you will, it's a cultural trend, Laura.

INGRAHAM: You bet.

ARROYO: Rapinoe is a symptom of that culture, and by example she's teaching others it's OK to act gracelessly, act out, and do what you want.

Last night you showed footage of that incident at Disneyland where a family flayed each other with no sense of shame, the guardrails clearly off. Viral videos over the last few days include footage of flash mobs rushing into stores like this one. It's a Wisconsin north face store. Ten men casually walked in and stole more than $30,000 worth of gear in 30 seconds. But hey, they deserve it, Laura.

Then there was this group who entered a Philadelphia Walgreens last night, they knocked items off shelves, pummeled the cashier with a bottle. Where is the decency here? And why do these perps think criminal behavior is not only acceptable but worth posting online? The video of this teen, a Texas teen, licking a gallon of Blue Bell ice cream and placing it back on the shelf has been viewed more than 11 million times. Look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Lick it. Lick it. Put it back. Put it back. Put it back. You are --

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: She's being charged as a juvenile, and there have been copycats in Louisiana. That guy was arrested. And I love the charges, the Assumption Parish police. He was a 36-year-old culprit, the copycat. He was charged with criminal mischief, unlawful posting of criminal activity for notoriety. He is in jailed tonight. We need more of that, humility, decency, and a sense of respect for the rule of law.

INGRAHAM: I'll say there are a lot of athletes who showboat. We've got a lot of showboaters out there on the field, off the field. They have a political point of view, they can make their political point of view known, but don't attempt to conscript the entire team. If you are playing soccer, you are playing soccer.

ARROYO: I don't care how great an athlete you are. You're there to do that, it's like when a singer mouths off about politics or tries to marginalize or push people to the side. Not good.

INGRAHAM: Finally, while we're speaking of law enforcement and the breakdown of civility, a felon's lack of manners led to his arrest in Missouri this week. The Clay County Sheriff's Department was pursuing a felon in the woods when you could say this location slipped. Here's the tweet from the sheriff office.

ARROYO: "If you got a felon warrant for your arrest, the cops are looking for you, and you pass gas so loud it gives up your hiding spot, you're definitely having a poop emoji day. Tuesday thoughts, it happened." You know Laura, you know what this reminds me of, crude manners never pay. That's called listening more than talking. See, cops know how to do that.

INGRAHAM: You tied it all together.

ARROYO: Tied it all together. I wish I had a soccer ball. I would kick it through the goal, Laura.

INGRAHAM: I have a feeling Megan can dribble past you.

ARROYO: I deserve it. I deserve it. I deserve everything.

(LAUGHTER)

INGRAHAM: The Patriot, they showboat.

ARROYO: Everybody showboats a little bit. But it's the in-your-face --

INGRAHAM: We've got to go.

ARROYO: OK.

INGRAHAM: All right, thanks, Raymond.

Coming, Democrats aren't just turning off their voters, they are turning on each other. Wait until you hear what AOC is suggesting now. Conrad Black is standing by to react.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: Businessman, former media mogul, and the recently pardoned Conrad Black just wrote a fabulous new op-ed centered around this. It's called, "Tired, Irrelevant Democratic candidates point to Trump reelection." Joining me now, delighted to see him, Conrad Black himself. All right, Conrad, we are going to get to what AOC is saying about her fellow Dems in a moment, but tell us why you wrote this piece?

CONRAD BLACK, FORMER MEDIA MOGUL: Well, I've been away in England for almost six weeks. And over there, unless you really put yourself out to do it, you don't get that much American news. And of course, the BBC's treatment of the United States is harsher than "Pravda's" was in the piping days of the cold war, so you don't really get a clear picture. In any case, I was busy with other things in a different time zone.

And it was just striking to me six weeks after I left how certain trajectories have confirmed themselves, and specifically, the president, as far as I can see, is about three points up from where he was in the polls, and the Democrats are falling out amongst themselves. And this ludicrous troop of unqualified candidates is kind of an astonishing herd of people that cannot be taken seriously. Only about three or four of them are now getting much attention. But it's a kind of otherworldly operation they are running, as if they are a different planet.

You've got the far left of the Democrats making most of the noise and finally getting smacked down a bit by the establishment. The frontrunner, Joe Biden, is, in my opinion, not up for the job, but not for the reasons of Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez, not the reasons she gives. And it's an absurd situation.

A very successful administration admittedly with a president at the head of it who not everybody likes the style of, but opposite him it's this discordant gang of people with very little distinction to it in political terms.

INGRAHAM: And Conrad, we don't have to play it because everyone has seen it, but each and every one of them one after the other seems to be falling in line with this idea of decriminalizing border crossing, illegal border crossing, meaning, I don't know, what's the point of American border crossing if you can cross in the country and just stay and there is no penalty? I guess it's like jaywalking.

BLACK: There is no point to it, and that's why they don't even want it ascertained by the Census takers, a position created by the Constitution in order to be clear about how many people should be in the Electoral College and the House of Representatives from each state.

But look, there was for a time and insanity of the week. We had infanticide, the never mind abortions, have the child fully delivered and alive, and then decide whether it has a right to live or not. We have the green terror. We have the doubling of tax rates. We've got reparations for every nonwhite person. And $1 trillion write off of student loans. It became a kind of --

INGRAHAM: One-upmanship.

BLACK: -- unimaginable parade of idiotic ideas that are totally impractical. And Meanwhile you have an administration that is quite successful.

INGRAHAM: And perfect transition, Conrad, because AOC is getting bolder by the day. She feels emboldened. And tonight she's lashing out at the party's top leaders. So now she's saying this of Nancy Pelosi. "The Washington Post" reporting that, quote, "The persistent singling out of the progressives, it got to a point where it was just outright disrespectful," said Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, "the explicit singling out of the newly elected women of color." Boy, Democrats are starting to cannibalize each other, Conrad, using the attacks they used to just use against conservatives, that you are against women of color, now against the matriarch of the Democrat party. How beautiful is that?

BLACK: It is beautiful, but it does show, positively speaking, and it is an extraordinary thing when I, and I suspect you, can rouse ourselves to any sort of supportive comments about Speaker Pelosi and former Vice President Biden. But they are, after all, veterans who have served the country in their way for a long time and they do not deserve to be treated in such a preposterous way by silly young people who don't know anything.

We all admire the energy of youth and fondly remember when, at least in my case, I possessed them, but for some freshman congresswoman who was put in by about 17 percent of the vote in a freakish circumstance in the Bronx to ream the speaker and the leader of her party in the House, it's just preposterous. But meanwhile, that's what they are doing. Mueller was going to be their savior. Now they are angry at him for not finding an innocent man guilty. And now he doesn't want to come to testify before them and he's being defended by the Republican attorney general.

INGRAHAM: Conrad, thank you so much. We are reading your columns. I read them every time they come out.

BLACK: I'm just stating the obvious. I think your viewers aren't learning they didn't know. But when you've been away for six weeks, it's a change.

INGRAHAM: We've got to go.

Up next, what would the media and Democrat collaboration due to take down Senator McConnell? We'll tell you when we come back.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: To see the media-Democrat complex in perfect harmony, look no further than the latest joint effort to take down the Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. This specific case involves NBC and McConnell's new challenger Amy McGrath. I want to take you back to Monday night. NBC News publishes this absurd a story about the Majority Leader's ancestry, quote, "Senator Mitch McConnell's great, great grandfathers owned 14, bringing reparations issue close to home." The suggestion from NBC was that McConnell's opposition to reparations was somehow linked to his family's slave-owning past.

Fast-forward to Tuesday morning. McGrath drops her announcement video, helpfully retweeted by NBC News Capitol Hill correspondent Kasie Hunt, with the note "This is going to be a blockbuster race." It isn't. McGrath doesn't have a real chance. But NBC was determined to do anything to make that happen. MSNBC's "Morning Joe," the site of her first interview, big surprise there, was there to help with the fundraising.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: People who saw that commercial are going to want to donate to you. What's your website?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Just for the record, her website again, AmyMcGrath.com.

(LAUGHTER)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Good luck.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: That's AmyMcGrath.com. If you are outside of Kentucky, AmyMcGrath.com.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: What about building the suspense? MSNBC's midday programming had that covered.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: This is a whole new ballgame.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It absolutely is because they Mitch McConnell who ran and won in 2014 is not the same Mitch McConnell.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: And to round it out, how about some good old-fashioned boosterism?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Politics is rough. You look like you can handle it, though. You've been in worse places. Take on Mitch McConnell. Take on Mitch McConnell. We will all be watching you and cheering for you.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: We'll be cheering for you. At least Matthews and the rest of the NBC family will be.

And what was the fruit of their labor, by the way? Let's check back in with the NBC News Capitol Hill correspondent Kasie Hunt. Quote, "First on NBC Amy McGrath raises $2.5 million in the first 24 hours of her campaign against the Senate Majority Leader." Gee, I wonder how they got that scoop.

NBC's rollout took a huge hit, though, tonight when McGrath embarrassingly flip-flopped on whether she would have supported Kavanaugh's confirmation. Maybe tomorrow "Morning Joe" can help tell people how to get their money back.

Coming up, a coach who demands respect for the flag, tonight's fabulous Last Bite, next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: It's time for the Last Bite.

We've showed you time and again how certain athletes disrespect for our country, our flag, but finally someone is stepping up. Watch as minor league hockey coach John Krupinsky instills true patriotic spirit into his players.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOHN KRUPINSKY, HOCKEY COACH: If there is anybody here that's going to be disrespectful to either the American or the Canadian national anthem, grab your gear and get the -- out now, because you'll never see in the ice in this arena.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Oh, my God. He's my new favorite person. Love him. Hats off to you, coach.

That's all the time we have tonight. If you missed my podcast, shame on you. But guess what, you can listen to it any time. Just go to PodcastOne.com. I had Ted Nugent on who explained his theory on why he is still not inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. What a joke that he's not. And also we did the Kavanaugh book, awesome, with Mollie Hemingway, Carrie Severino, new details in there.

Shannon Bream and the "Fox News @ Night" team take it all from here.

Ms. Shannon?

Content and Programming Copyright 2019 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2019 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.