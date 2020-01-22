Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

The Weather Front
Published

Cold temperatures grip much of country; heavy coastal rain, mountain snow persists in Pacific Northwest

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean, Brandon Noriega | Fox News

Cold temperatures are gripping much of the country today. Freeze warnings were posted this morning for parts of Florida. Temperatures will rebound back to more seasonal averages over the next few days.

Meanwhile, unsettled weather persists over the West with heavy coastal rain and mountain snow, especially for the Pacific Northwest.

A storm developing over the Central U.S. will bring a widespread range of conditions including wintry weather over the Plains, Midwest and Northeast this weekend.  Heavy rain will be a problem for the Northern Gulf Coast.

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s "FOX and Friends" (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. She is the author of several books. Her latest is "Mostly Sunny" (Harper Collins, March 5, 2019) Click here for more information on Janice Dean.