Cold temperatures grip much of country; heavy coastal rain, mountain snow persists in Pacific Northwest

Cold temperatures are gripping much of the country today. Freeze warnings were posted this morning for parts of Florida. Temperatures will rebound back to more seasonal averages over the next few days.

Meanwhile, unsettled weather persists over the West with heavy coastal rain and mountain snow, especially for the Pacific Northwest.

A storm developing over the Central U.S. will bring a widespread range of conditions including wintry weather over the Plains, Midwest and Northeast this weekend. Heavy rain will be a problem for the Northern Gulf Coast.