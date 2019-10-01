Cold and snow for parts of the West, summertime heat for the South and East
We've got two seasons splitting the country today and tomorrow: cold and snow for parts of the West and summertime heat for the South and East.
Meanwhile, heavy rain with the risk of flash flooding will threaten a broad swath from New Mexico up into Michigan.
We're still keeping an eye on Hurricane Lorenzo that will brush the Azores in the next few days while weakening to an area of low pressure as it accelerates north and east.