Chicago teachers union reviewing framework of deal to avoid strike

BRET BAIER, FOX NEWS ANCHOR





All right, as we wait new official guidance from the CDC, one major school

district inches closer to a deal on reopening amid the coronavirus

pandemic. We'll bring you there.



Plus, he has long supported reopening schools. I'll speak live with Dr.

Anthony Fauci about how he believes it can be done safely.



And rules for thee but not for me, some lawmakers crying foul now at House

Speaker Nancy Pelosi amid tightened security on Capitol Hill.



This is SPECIAL REPORT.



Good evening. Welcome to Washington, I'm Bret Baier.



Chicago schools could gradually start to reopen for in-person learning this

week under what the Chicago mayor is calling a tentative agreement with the

teachers' union there on COVID-19 safety protocols and more vaccinations

for teachers.



The deal if approved by members of the union, would avert a possible strike

in the nation's third largest school district. Chicago is only one of many

communities across the country fighting to get students back inside

schools.



I will speak in just a few minutes with the Director of National Institute

of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, but we begin with

Senior Correspondent Mike Tobin in Chicago. Good evening, Mike.



MIKE TOBIN, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT (on camera): Good evening, Bret

from a snowy Chicago. After almost a year with students board with class on

a computer, some of them not logging on. Grade slipping, depression on the

rise, there may be a pathway back to the classroom. But as we see across

the nation when dealing with labor and a pandemic, nothing is easy.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



TOBIN (voice over): At long last, Chicago's mayor announces a breakthrough

that could mean public school students start phasing back to in-person

study this week.



LORI LIGHTFOOT (D), MAYOR CHICAGO: I am confident that the measures that we

have and will put in place will make our schools even safer than they

already are.



TOBIN: But the Chicago teachers union was quick to tamp the optimism,

tweeting there is no agreement yet between the union and the Board of

Education. What we have is a framework.



A vote by the rank and file to ratify that framework could come as early as

Tuesday. But the deal says no member of the CTU will be required to return

to the classroom without an opportunity to be vaccinated. It also creates

thresholds to shut down in-person learning if the virus surges.



In Philadelphia, 2,000 educators didn't show up for in-person instruction

Monday at the urging of the president of the Teachers Federation.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Because they refuse to risk their lives in order to sit

in school buildings that are unsafe.



TOBIN: San Francisco also announced a tentative deal that hit a snag when

the city attorney said the agreement was progress but not enough. And he

will file a motion to an existing lawsuit compelling the school district to

meet state requirements for reopening.



The director of the CDC who said a safe return to class does not require a

vaccine, says transmission happens outside of an environment where safety

protocols are followed like schools.



DR. ROCHELLE WALENSKY, DIRECTOR, CDC: The data from school suggests that

there's very little transmission that is happening within the schools,

especially when there's masking and distancing occurring.



TOBIN: Across the nation, three of the largest 10 school districts are

still close. The three that are open are in Florida. The other large

districts from New York to Houston are partially open.



In New York, the mayor announced that middle schools will be reopening late

this month for about 62,000 students, their teachers prioritized for

vaccinations.



BILL DE BLASIO (D), MAYOR OF NEW YORK: We talked about the city coming back

strong, so much of it depends on our public schools and our public schools

have done amazing work throughout this crisis.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



TOBIN (on camera): The phased in return of Chicago students could start

with Pre-K and special education kids this week.



Then in March, you'll see kindergarten all the way through eighth grade. No

timeline for a return of high school students, Bret.



BAIER: Mike Tobin live in a snowy Chicago. Mike, thanks.



To talk more about schools and vaccines, let's bring in the government's

top public health expert, the Director of the National Institute of Allergy

and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci. Dr. Fauci, thanks for being

here.



DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, DIRECTOR, NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ALLERGY AND INFECTIOUS

DISEASES (on camera): Good to be with you, Bret.



BAIER: You just heard Mike's report, there's obviously a lot of concern

from parents, from teachers, from communities about getting kids back to

school. Can these communities do it safely now, even though the teachers

are not vaccinated?



FAUCI: You know, I think as what you heard, Dr. Walensky say that this can

be done, provided that the capability of keeping the children and the

teachers safe. Namely: wearing of masks, having the resources to be able to

arrange the classes, so that you have appropriate spacing. Those kinds of

things that are common public health issues can be done.



But obviously, you have a lot of serious discussions going on between the

teachers' union and the officials of the city in the states that you just

mentioned. So, it's not an easy problem to solve.



Obviously, we want to get teachers vaccinated, they are essential personnel

as far as we're concerned, it would be important to get them vaccinated.



But there are situations where you likely can still get children back to

school provided you do it in a safe environment, these are the masking and

other public health measures.



BAIER: And just to be clear, you're not speaking in a personal capacity,

you're speaking as the job that you do, right?



I mean, we had the White House come out and say that the CDC director

saying almost exactly what you said, was speaking in a personal capacity,

not an official guidance. But this is going to be the official guidance, is

it not?



FAUCI: Well, I -- you know, the official guidance, Bret, is coming out

literally imminently, very likely this before the end of this week. So, I

think it would be important, rather than trying to get different opinions

of it, let's see what the guidance shows and then we could all discuss

about the various aspects of the guidance. But it will be coming out, I'm

almost certain before the end of the week.



BAIER: Where are we on this virus right now? And we know what we know about

getting the effort to the vaccines, getting them out and about, but

fighting the virus. What are the numbers you're seeing? What are you

looking at right now?



FAUCI: Well, Bret, we've been through a very terrible period over the last

month as you know. We had situations where we were up to 300,000 400,000

new cases per day, up to 4,000 deaths per day, hospitals almost being

overrun.



The good news now is that what we're seeing numerically is that there's

been a plateauing, and a coming down of numbers of cases, a rather

significant diminution. We hope we continue to go in that direction, that's

the good news.



The somewhat challenging news is that we have variants, namely mutations

that have occurred that were dominant in places like the U.K. that are now

here in the United States. And from the data that we get from our British

colleagues, is that this virus tends to transmit more readily from person

to person, which means that we're going to have to double down on a public

health measures.



The good news is that the vaccine that we have that we're distributing now,

even though the supply has not yet completely met the demand, the vaccine

is effective against that variant that is predominant in the U.K.



So, we have a task ahead of us. We've got to do two things simultaneously.

We've got to adhere to the public health measures, masking, physical

distancing, avoiding congregate settings.



At the same time, to the extent possible, we get as many people vaccinated

as quickly as we possibly can, that will help contain the outbreak and also

help to contain the spread of these variants which are of concerned here in

the United States and in other countries.



BAIER: Dr. Fauci, I want to bring you back to February of last year, this

is the Whitehouse Task Force, you're talking there about the status of this

virus at that point, take a listen.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



FAUCI: We can't rely on a vaccine over the next several months to a year.

However, if this virus, which we have every reason to believe it is quite

conceivable that it will happen, we'll go beyond just a season and come

back and recycle next year. If that's the case, we hope to have a vaccine.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



BAIER: Well, I just want to get your thoughts about looking back at that

piece of tape and what you were thinking then and what you're thinking now?



FAUCI: Well, I mean, I think what happened was even the beyond expectations

in a positive way. When I was asked back then, because we had started

working on the vaccine literally in January, I guess a month before that

tape, Bret. And I was asked, when do I think we'd have a vaccine that might

be available. And I said anywhere from 12 to 18 months.



Fortunately for us, because of a variety of circumstances, we were able to

show that we have a vaccine that's both highly efficacious 94 to 95 percent

with a very good safety profile.



So, I had said back in the tape that you just showed that we would really

need a vaccine if we were going to get a handle on this.



And fortunately for us now, we do have a vaccine. The question is, we've

got to get enough doses out to get as many people vaccinated as possible.



BAIER: I just want to do a quick lightning round here. Do we know now if

you have COVID -- have had COVID, how long your protection lasts? We know

that you can get it again, but do we know -- do we have any studies about

the numbers now?



FAUCI: No, we don't, Bret. It really varies from person to person. It

likely will be at least six months or more, but we don't know the complete

durability of that. We will know the durability of protection against with

regard to the vaccine if we follow individuals long enough.



But everyone is obviously asking that question, if I got infected in

February, how long am I going to be protected against reinfection against

the same virus?



In the end, the fact is, Bret, we don't have a definitive answer to that

question. Although, we can surmise that it is likely several months, at

least.



BAIER: Last thing, I watched the Super Bowl last night. Kudos to the NFL,

they got the season through and it was exciting to watch. But is there

going to be a time when we're going to be no masks? When is that time, if

you had to guess? Go in to a sports game, going to a theater, going to a

concert without a mask?



FAUCI: You know, Bret, that will really be dependent upon how we get the

level of virus in the community down.



If we can get -- and I have used this as an estimate, it's not definitive,

that if we can get 70-85 percent of the population vaccinated and get to

what we would hope would be to a degree of herd immunity, which really is

an umbrella or a -- or a veil of protection against the community with a

level of virus is so low, it's not a threat at all.



Then at that point, you could start thinking in terms of not having to have

a uniform wearing a mask, but we're certainly not near there yet.



When do I think that would occur? You know, it's very difficult to predict,

Bret. But if everything falls into the right place, and we get this under

control, it is conceivable that you might be able to pull back a bit on

some of the public health measures as we get into the late fall of this

year.



But there's no guarantee of that, because if we don't get the overwhelming

majority of the population vaccinated, there's still going to be a

considerable amount of virus in the community. And as long as that's the

case, Bret, people are going to have to wear masks.



BAIER: Yes. And you know, because of what we're doing with coronavirus, we

haven't heard a lot about the seasonal flu. We lose 30,000-60,000 people

from the flu, is that going down dramatically?



FAUCI: Extraordinarily dramatically, Bret. And in fact, that is a very good

testimony to the efficacy of wearing masks, avoiding congregate settings

and keeping distance, because we did that during this late fall early

winter and the level of Influenza in the community is remarkably low,

regarding comparisons to other years.



Our Australian colleagues had the same experience during their winter,

which is essentially our summer. When I was talking to my colleagues in

Australia, they were saying Tony, we don't have hardly any flu this year

and we think it's due to the fact that people are wearing masks, keeping

their distance and avoiding congregate settings, those to show you that

those types of public health measures actually work.



BAIER: Dr. Fauci, we appreciate your time. You're welcome back anytime.



FAUCI: Thank you, Bret. Good to be with you.



BAIER: President Biden continuing to push his nearly $2 trillion COVID

relief plan without bipartisan support, but is not the only thing on his

agenda that's raising some eyebrows among Republicans especially.



White House Correspondent Peter Doocy looks at the administration's other

plans while the president still has to answer questions about his

predecessor.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



PETER DOOCY, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT (voice over): President Biden

says he's not following the ins and outs of the Trump impeachment trial.



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: We'll let the Senate work that

out.



DOOCY: Instead, his focus is COVID-19, touring in Arizona vaccination site

today virtually.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I'm on in.



DOOCY: And supporting a Democratic relief proposal for federal payments up

to $3,600 per child for qualifying families.



JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: This proposal is emergency funding

as I understand it.



DOOCY: What about raising the minimum wage to $15.00 per hour by 2025? The

Congressional Budget Office now projects that could cost 1.4 million jobs

in 2025 alone, but the White House still wants it in the stimulus.



PSAKI: There is a parliamentarian who will make decisions about what can

end up in a final package.



DOOCY: Even though Biden himself was skeptical about raising the wage like

that Friday.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: But that may not be in your American Rescue Plan --



BIDEN: No, I put it in, but I don't think it's going to survive.



DOOCY: Immigration policy may soon change too, as DHS reportedly prepares

to tell ICE agents not to prioritize deporting illegal immigrants convicted

of simple assault or DUI.



PSAKI: Nobody is saying that DUIs or assault are acceptable behavior. We're

talking about the prioritization of who is going to be deported from the

country.



DOOCY: It's been 19 days since 11,000 people planning on working on the

Keystone XL pipeline found out the project was cancelled by Biden executive

order.



ADAM STOUT, LAID-OFF KEYSTONE PIPELINE WORKER: My wife and I, we have a

daughter in college and how do we pay for that? How do we add to

retirement, provide health care?



DOOCY: Climate czar John Kerry promised union workers like Stout (PH) can

have green jobs instead.



JOHN KERRY, FORMER UNITED STATES SECRETARY OF STATE: They can be the people

who go to work to make the solar panels.



DOOCY: But union boss, Richard Trumka, who still supports Biden's general

ideas thinks he should have had those green jobs lined up already.



RICHARD TRUMKA, PRESIDENT, AMERICAN FEDERATION OF LABOR AND CONGRESS OF

INDUSTRIAL ORGANIZATIONS: I wish he had pair that more carefully with the

thing that he did second by saying, here's where we're creating jobs.



DOOCY: When do they get their green job?



JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: The president and many Democrats

and Republicans in Congress believe that investment and infrastructure --

building infrastructure, that's in our national interest that boost U.S.

economy, creates good-paying union jobs here in America and advances our

climate and clean energy goals are something that we can certainly work on

doing together.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



DOOCY (on camera): President Biden is addressing climate change with an all

of government approach. Every Cabinet agency is supposed to be using their

authority to improve the environment. But despite all the eyeballs on this,

people losing jobs, the feds determine are not environmentally friendly.

Still, have not been told when their promise, green jobs will be ready.

Bret.



BAIER: Good questioning at the briefing today. Peter Doocy, live on the

North Lawn. Peter, thanks.



Record highs across Wall Street across the board. The Dow gaining 238

today. The S&P 500 rose 29. The NASDAQ finished up 131.



Up next, just minutes ago, former President Trump's counsel says Trump --

the former president is pleased by one part of the upcoming impeachment

trial. Find out what that is after the break.



First, here is what some of our Fox affiliates around the country are

covering tonight. Fox 2 in St. Louis, where more than 100 inmates at the

St. Louis Justice Center broke out of their cells over the weekend said

fires caused flooding and threw things out a fourth-floor windows. One

officer was injured, and it took officers nearly eight hours to restore

order there.



Fox 6 in Birmingham, Alabama, where workers at an Amazon fulfillment center

have begun voting to unionize. If that motion succeeds, the union would be

the first one for Amazon employees in the U.S.



And this is a live look at Sacramento from our affiliate Fox 40, the big

story there tonight. With just more than a month until the deadline, the

campaign to recall California Governor Gavin Newsom has nearly reached the

number of signatures required to qualify for a statewide ballot. The

campaign says they have 1.4 million names with 1.5 million needed.



That's is tonight's live look "OUTSIDE OF THE BELTWAY" from SPECIAL REPORT.

We'll be right back.



BAIER: Texas Republican Congressman Ron Wright has died at the age of 67.

Wright had been battling cancer was admitted to the hospital two weeks ago

after contracting coronavirus.



Wright was first elected in 2018 to represent the 6th congressional

district in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.



Alabama Senator Richard Shelby will not run for re-election in 2022. The

Republican is the fourth most senior member in the Senate who was first

elected as a Democrat to the Senate in 1986.



Shelby became a Republican following the 1994 election. Shelby's

announcement follows decisions by three other Republican senators not to

run again. As of now, Republicans will have to defend 20 Senate seats in

2022 compared to the Democrat's 14.



Just within the last hour, lawyers for former President Donald Trump were

saying the former president is pleased that there was bipartisan support on

how to structure the upcoming impeachment trial.



His counsel believes the process will, "provide us with an opportunity to

explain to senators why it is absurd and unconstitutional to hold an

impeachment trial against a private citizen."



The House impeachment managers say the former president merits conviction

and should be disqualified from holding any office in the future.



Chief congressional correspondent Mike Emanuel has an impeachment preview.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER (D-NY): All parties have agreed to a structure that will

ensure a fair and honest Senate impeachment trial of the former president.

Each side will have ample time to make their arguments.



MIKE EMANUEL, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CHIEF CONGRESSIONAL CORRESPONDENT (voice-

over): The second impeachment trial is expected to begin with debate over

whether it's even constitutional, and then a simple majority vote.



Then, 16 hours for House managers to make their case, 16 hours for the

president's defense.



SEN. MITCH MCCONNELL (R-KY): I'm pleased that leader Schumer and I were

able to reach an agreement on a fair process, an estimated timeline.



EMANUEL: The Trump legal team writing in a brief submitted today, the trial

is going to be political theater, blaming Nancy Pelosi. "The Speaker of the

House and her allies have tried to callously harness the chaos of the

moment for their own political gain."



EMANUEL (on camera): So, what's the approach of the former president's

legal team in mounting his defense?



JASON MILLER, SENIOR ADVISOR TO THE TRUMP CAMPAIGN: What we're really

seeing here from the Democrats is cancel-culture on a constitutional level.



EMANUEL (voice-over): On the other side, the House impeachment manager's

brief concludes, "The House will establish a trial that President Trump

merits conviction and disqualification to hold and enjoy any office of

honor, trust, or profit under the United States."



REP. HAKEEM JEFFRIES (D-NY): This is an open and shut case.



EMANUEL: Republicans know prominent Democrats have used harsh rhetoric too.

Such as California Congresswoman Maxine Waters, urging supporters in 2018

to confront Trump Cabinet members.



REP. MAXINE WATERS (D-CA): Tell them they are not welcome. I didn't say go

and fight, I didn't say anybody was going to have any violence.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



EMANUEL (on camera): The wild card is witnesses. If the impeachment

managers want to call witnesses or subpoena documents and the Senate

supports it, that could stretch this trial out for a long time. Bret?



BAIER: OK, Mike, thank you. Let's get some insight now into the impeachment

trial this week. Senior political analyst Brit Hume joins us. Good evening,

Brit.



(CROSSTALK)



BRIT HUME, FOX NEWS CHANNEL SENIOR POLITICAL ANALYST (on camera): Hi, Bret.



BAIER: There's a sense on Capitol Hill that not only Republicans but

Democrats may want to move this thing quickly.



HUME: Well, I don't think. It may be the case that Democrats are waking up

to the possibility that this impeachment trial will not brew down to their

political credit because much of the country will not really see the point

in trying to convict a man and remove him when he's already gone.



Apart from that, the case that Trump incited the mob by what he said on the

day of the riot seems a little weak in light of the fact that the president

explicitly encouraged these protesters to go to Capitol Hill and protest,

as he put it peacefully and patriotically.



I think the case would be better made if, as Trey Gowdy has suggested, our

new contributor, that if they made the case that his failure to act when

the riot started might be grounds, or in my view, all the stuff he pumped

into the -- into the brains of his supporters about the election being

stolen, which clearly animated a lot of them to come to Washington might be

a better ground.



But nonetheless, clearly, they want to get it over with and we probably

will only see a trial of a matter of a few days judging by the schedule

that Mike just articulated.



BAIER: Right. This is just one count and it's the incite count. You know,

Georgia officials have opened up an investigation into what he did on the

phone call with the Georgia secretary of state down there, other avenues.

But this is just that one count.



HUME: Right.



BAIER: As far as the political impact, if as expected, just looking at the

numbers he is acquitted, what do you think it means for the future of the

Trump political force?



HUME: Well, if history has any guide and we have recent history on this,

Bret, I mean he was impeached once before, there was a trial. He was

acquitted. Nancy Pelosi, I can remember, obviously, thinking this was going

to be a stain that was going to last and affect the outcome of the upcoming

election.



The thing dropped out of sight. It was never mentioned in the fall campaign

by politicians in either party that I'm aware of. It was certainly not any

-- mentioned by either presidential candidate, it just dropped like a

stone.



So, I don't think there is any good reason to believe that this will leave

a lasting mark, unless that, you know, he were -- if he were convicted, and

the -- and the vote succeeded to bar him thereafter from higher -- from,

you know, federal office. That obviously would affect his political career.

But if he's not convicted, I don't -- I think this thing just disappears in

a matter of -- probably a matter of months.



BAIER: I wanted to ask you this while I had you. Over the weekend, former

Secretary of State George Shultz died at the age of 100. I had the

opportunity to interview him for my book about Reagan, Three Days in

Moscow, and was fascinated to hear his stories.



And I just wanted to get your thoughts on really someone who was

instrumental in the Reagan years and really in foreign policy overall.



HUME: Right. Bret, he was one of the most consequential Cabinet officers

and public officials of our time. Up -- leading up and through the Reagan

administration and beyond. He was very smart, very self-confident, very

public-spirited, a very decent honorable man, set a great example. And you

know, I think, you know, for years to come, historians will look at him

with and give him great credit for the service he performed. He was a fine

man.



BAIER: Brit, as always, thank you.



HUME: Thank you, Bret.



BAIER: Coming up, rule breaker. Why several Republicans are saying House

Speaker Pelosi is not following her own rules. Rules that have cost at

least two lawmakers 5,000 bucks apiece.



Also ahead, why thousands of National Guard troops in our nation's capital

did not get involved after protesters scuffle with police in Washington,

D.C. here over the weekend.



BAIER: Washington, D.C., police got in skirmishes with members of Antifa

over the weekend as demonstrators threatened to burn down the city while

the city has thousands of National Guard troops still in town following the

inauguration. Correspondent David Spunt tells us why they did not get

involved.



(BEGIN VIDEO TAPE)



DAVID SPUNT, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Scuffles on the streets of

Washington, D.C., Saturday night hours after a peaceful way to Our Black

History Month, took a turn. Those on the ground spotted what appears to be

an Antifa antifascist flag, carried by a group dressed in black. The group

stopped in front of restaurants for a brief moment, yelling "No KKK, no

fascist USA." Authorities say the group marched north from a popular

tourist area.



The city has been on the edge for months after a summer of clashes between

protesters and the police. Following the January 6th riot on Capitol Hill,

D.C. Muriel Bowser announced more than 20,000 National Guard troops would

watch over the nation's capital during the inauguration.



MURIEL BOWSER, (D) MAYOR OF WASHINGTON, D.C.: I'm sad about it. I'm

committed to making sure that we get our city back.



SPUNT: There are still approximately 6,200 troops on the ground. But a

source with the National Guard tells FOX News they were not involved in

Saturday night's incident because it did not happen near the Capitol or on

other federal property. Mayor Bowser silent on the unrest. FOX News reached

out for comment but has yet to receive one. D.C. Congressional Delegate

Eleanor Holmes Norton declined to comment.



(END VIDEO TAPE)



SPUNT (on camera): A spokesperson for D.C. police tells FOX News there

were no injuries or arrests. Bret?



BAIER: David, thank you.



Multiple Republicans are calling on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to be fined

for reportedly bypassing magnetometers installed at the Capitol following

the January 6th riot. Just last week Republicans Louie Gohmert and Andrew

Clyde was fined $5,000 for doing the same thing. Speaker Pelosi is not

commenting on the incident. The acting House sergeant of arms says it has

not received any official report from Capitol police about that incident.



The Biden administration is reversing yet another move made during the

Trump administration, this time removing terror designation for Iran backed

Houthi rebels in Yemen. State Department correspondent Rich Edson has our

report.



(BEGIN VIDEO TAPE)



RICH EDSON, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Iran-backed Houthi rebels launched

armed drones into Saudi Arabia this weekend. The Saudi government says its

military intercepted them in a failed attack targeting civilians only two

days after the State Department moved to strike the Houthis from an

international terrorism list.



NED PRICE, STATE DEPARTMENT SPOKESPERSON: We can and will continue to keep

up the pressure on the Houthi leadership, just as we take these steps that

have received bipartisan, strong bipartisan support to ensure that we are

not worsening the humanitarian suffering of the people of Yemen.



EDSON: Last month the outgoing administration labeled the Houthi a foreign

terrorist organization, triggering automatic sanctions. Eight groups say

that designation hampered their work addressing what the U.N. calls the

worst humanitarian crisis on the planet. Saudi Arabia has been fighting for

several years in the Yemeni civil war to try to prevent an Iranian proxy

from controlling an entire country on its southern border. Some Republicans

oppose the State Department ending Houthi's three week say on the U.S. the

terrorism list. Senator Tom Cotton calls it a foolish gesture of goodwill,

adding, quote, "The Biden administration is repeating the deadly errors of

the Obama administration by appeasing Iran and refusing to call terrorists

by their name."



The administration has frozen arms sales to Saudi Arabia and is reviewing

weapons contracts for the United Arab Emirates.



(END VIDEO TAPE)



EDSON (on camera): The administration has also announced it is suspending

U.S. support for Saudi Arabia's offensive operations in Yemen, though

officials say the U.S. will continue to assist in defending Saudi Arabia

and countering terrorist groups in Yemen. Bret?



BAIER: Rich Edson at the State Department. Rich, thank you.



Up next, a look at the big field of mayoral candidates in the big apple.

First, Beyond Our Borders tonight. The race is on to rescue dozens of

people in India after a glacier broke off, sending a wall of water and

debris rushing down a mountain. Twenty-six people have died there so far,

at least 165 are missing tonight, including 37 power plant workers trapped

in a tunnel. Crews are using excavators to dig sludge from the tunnel where

the workers are trapped.



Police fired a watercannon at hundreds of protesters in Burma's capital,

who are demanding the military hand power back to elected officials as

demonstrations against last week's coup intensify, spread to more parts of

that country. Today for the first time state media made reference to the

protests, claiming they were endangering the country's stability.



Just some of the other stories Beyond Our Borders tonight. We'll be right

back.



BAIER: Breaking tonight, the U.S. Supreme Court has granted temporary

relief to another group of California houses of worship, churches,

synagogues, mosques, allowing them to conduct indoor services with some

limits. Two pastors had sued over the state's restrictions on in-person

church services. The high court's latest emergency order follows a similar

one Friday when by six to three vote the justices said the state could not

impose sweeping bans on indoor worship but could cap it at 25 percent of

the building's capacity. The court said the state of California could

continue its ban on singing and chanting indoors.



Trying to run the city that never sleeps is not an easy job, but it is a

post more than 40 people want. Correspondent Aishah Hasnie looks at the

crowded race to be the next mayor of New York City and what one of them

could inherit.



(BEGIN VIDEO TAPE)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We will rise up again.



AISHAH HASNIE, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: From a former police officer to a

former presidential candidate, even a reality TV star, 41 people and

counting are running for mayor of New York City, all with an eye on urban

flight and what's ailing the big apple.



KATHRYN WYLDE, PARTNERSHIP FOR NEW YORK CITY: The biggest issue the next

mayor is going to face is a lot of confidence in the trajectory of the

city.



HASNIE: Since COVID first hit New York City, 70,000 people have left,

resulting in a $34 billion loss of income according to data analytics

company Unacast. Experts like Kathryn Wylde with the Partnership for New

York point to quality-of-life issues like coronavirus, high unemployment,

rising gun violence, racial injustice, school closures, and a $4 billion

budget deficit. So why would so many people want this job?



DOUG MUZZIO, BARUCH COLLEGE PROFESSOR: I think it's the attraction of the

office, just the power of the bloody pulpit.



HASNIE: To stand out from such a path, public affairs professor Doug

Muzzio says a candidate needs three things.



MUZZIO: Money, organization, and message.



HASNIE: Name recognition doesn't hurt either. Former 2020 Democrat

presidential candidate Andrew Yang has that in spades.



MUZZIO: The only disadvantages is he has never run anything.



HASNIE: But most importantly, Muzzio says the candidate must have a

visionary plan to fix the city's problems because if things don't get

better, some experts worry residents who left may never come back.



WYLDE: The welcome mat is out in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, across the

country. We can't, as our mayor has been want to do, say we don't need you.



MAYOR BILL DE BLASIO, (D) NEW YORK CITY: I am not going to beg anybody to

live in the greatest city in the world.



WYLDE: That's going to hurt New York if we don't change our tune.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HASNIE: The good news is both experts believe the big apple will bounce

back. How long that will take may depend on part on who's in charge. The

primary, June 22nd. Bret?



BAIER: Aishah, thank you.



Up next, the panel joins me to talk COVID relief, impeachment trial, and

the curious case of Keystone XL pipeline.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



RICHARD TRUMKA, AFL-CIO PRESIDENT: I wish he hadn't done that on the first

day, because the Laborers International was right. It did and will cost

jobs in the process. He has also promised to create jobs, good union jobs,

and be the best present union that we've ever had, and I believe he will do

that as well.



JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: The president and many Democrats

and Republicans in Congress believe that investment in infrastructure,

building infrastructure, that's in our national interest. And the boost to

the U.S. economy creates good paying union jobs here in America and

advances our climate and clean energy is something we can certainly work on

doing together.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



BAIER: Richard Trumka, AFL-CIO, asked about the Keystone XL pipeline,

wishing President Biden hadn't done that day one. More than 11,000 people

have lost their jobs, and maybe more, and their promised energy jobs, new

clean energy jobs that aren't available yet.



Let's bring in our panel, Harold Ford Jr., former Tennessee Congressman,

CEO of Empowerment and Inclusion Capital, Mollie Hemingway, senior editor

at "The Federalist," and former South Carolina Congressman Trey Gowdy,

after a stint last week at prime time live. Trey, let me start with you.

What about this energy back and forth, and the jobs that they say are

coming but people deal with the job loss right now?



GOWDY: Well, here is a crazy idea, Bret. Why don't you kill Keystone

pipeline after you create the infrastructure jobs? That way 11,000 people

aren't out of work. The moral for me is political bases are very needy. He

thought the highest priority, the reason he was elected president, was to

kill a pipeline, not COVID, not political rhetoric, but to kill a pipeline.

Political bases are very needy groups.



BAIER: Harold?



HAROLD FORD JR. (D) FORMER TENNESSEE REPRESENTATIVE: Well, I find myself -

- thanks for having me on. I find myself agreeing with Trey there that I

would have probably waited on the Keystone pipeline. It had already been

approved. I will remind everyone, as I've said on this show before, the

richest man in the world, he isn't digging or drilling for oil and gas.

He's building electric cars. I think the new president is onto something in

trying to figure out how we transform to a different and clean energy

economy. In fact, President Trump's outgoing head of the World Bank, David

Malpass, who came into the job believing that climate friendly policies

were the wrong path, is leaving that job having put the World Bank and

urging America to get even more so on that path.



I think what the president is trying to do, I probably he would have

waited. Again, as I said, I share Trey's thinking about this. I might have

waited on that. I would have moved a little different direction, but I like

the thrust of what he is doing, and I sincerely hope this $1.9 trillion

relief package is something that he doesn't relent on and he continues to

push.



BAIER: Mollie, it was newsy that Trumka came out and said what he said,

obviously an ally of President Biden.



HEMINGWAY: Yes. Let me first of all say that the pipeline should not have

been killed. It was a wonderful thing that was helping provide energy

independence for the country, which isn't just good for domestic jobs. It's

also good for national security. And President Biden was pretty honest

about a lot of what he wanted to do with the economy. He was not honest

about what he was going to do in terms of getting rid of that pipeline and

destroying so many jobs without a plan in place in any way for what those

jobs could be.



But it seems like if President Biden were trying to kill the economy he

would be doing exactly what he is doing, whether it's this pipeline thing,

whether it's raising taxes, getting rid of the Trump tax cuts, whether it's

the $15 minimum wage that he wants to put forth, which is totally something

that large corporations can handle but absolutely destroys small

businesses. And then more than anything, his refusal to take on the

teachers union as they keep on holding children hostage and making sure

that schools cannot be reopened. Not having the courage to take that on

shows that the economic doldrums that could be in play might be here for

some time.



BAIER: Dr. Fauci is saying those guidelines, CDC guidelines, are coming up

this week imminently. We'll see where that goes beyond the personal

capacity of the CDC director on that issue of schools.



The other thing that is raising eyebrows in D.C., Trey, is immigration

policy. Take a listen.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. TOM COTTON, (R-AR): Now the Biden administration is saying they are

not going to deport criminal illegal aliens for serious and violent

felonies like assault. Joe Biden and the Democrats are putting American

workers last and illegal aliens first.



JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: Nobody is saying that DUIs or

assault are unacceptable behavior, and those arrested for such activity

should be tried and sentenced as appropriate by local law enforcement. But

we are talking about the prioritization of who is going to be deported from

the country.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



BAIER: Yes, for border states, that is a big issue, Trey.



GOWDY: I think they are on the wrong side of it, Bret. Good luck sitting

down with the parents of a kid killed by a drunk driver and explaining how

removing drunk drivers was not a priority. And domestic violence, you

really want to explain to someone that if you commit an act of domestic

violence, you should remain on a path to citizenship? You should be a path

back to wherever you came from, but you should not remain in this country.

I think he is making a big mistake letting people who break our laws again

once they've come here unlawfully continue to remain here.



BAIER: Quickly, Harold, is this giving an issue to Republicans getting

ready for 2022?



FORD: It's early. It could. Again, I tend to agree. This may be a little

strange, Trey and I agree twice here. I think this might not be -- as much

as I understand what the president maybe trying to do, with some

constituencies it's probably not the right thing. I think the larger effort

here has to be comprehensive immigration reform, and hopefully that is

where he is headed.



BAIER: All right, panel, stand by. When we come back, tomorrow's headlines

tonight, plus a quick tape rewind.



BAIER: Finally tonight, a look at tomorrow's headlines tonight with the

panel. Mollie, you're up.



HEMINGWAY: My headline for tomorrow is that impeachment is dead on

arrival. Whether you're looking at the constitutional questions or the

questions on the merits, it looks like impeachment trial is not going to

end in a conviction for President Trump. And a reminder that the Senate

majority leader himself less than a year ago was on the steps of the

Supreme Court violently threatening Justices Gorsuch up Kavanaugh to rule a

certain way on a case they were hearing at the moment he gave the speech,

and he was not even censored by his own body.



BAIER: Trey, you got a headline?



GOWDY: In a trial about hot rhetoric, false allegations, and overall bad

judgment, House Democrats decide Eric Swalwell is the best person to make

the case on their behalf.



(LAUGHTER)



BAIER: All right, Harold, your headline?



FORD: Mine's a little lighter. Brady worth $100 million for 2021-22 CBO

estimates say.



BAIER: I was going to play the tape, but I'm not going to play the tape.

Two of the three of the panelists shows Kansas City big win, but then one

anchor on the show said Tom Brady will win. I said by six. I was off by a

few. He is the GOAT of the NFL, really any team sport. Thank you, panel.



Thank you for inviting us into your home tonight. That's it for this --



