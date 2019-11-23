Chef Rob Del Balzo's modern twist on Thanksgiving classics

Chef Rob Del Balzo joins Neil Cavuto on "CAVUTO Live" to share recipes that update your Thanksgiving favorites!

Spicy Berry Compote

Ingredients

12 oz bag fresh cranberries

2 fresh apples cubes into 1/2" pieces

Pint blueberries

Pint raspberries

1/4 cup fresh-squeezed orange juice

Pinch cayenne pepper

1/4 cup granulated sugar

Pinch sea salt

Method

Add all ingredients together and simmer over low to medium heat for 15-20 minutes until cranberries are broken. Let cool down and serve with turkey.

Husk Gooseberry Gastrique

Ingredients

2 pints husked gooseberries

2 pints fresh strawberries

2 tbsp Apple cider vinegar

2 peeled and diced shallots

2 tbsp salted butter

2 tbsp fresh Apple cider

1/4 cup granulated sugar

Pinch sea salt

Method

Dice shallot and sauté over medium heat in butter until translucent. Add the rest of the ingredients and simmer on low for 15-20 minutes until husk berries are broken. Purée in food processor or with stick mixer. Add more liquid if needed. Should be smooth consistency.

"Simon and Garfunkel" Marinated Turkey Skewers

Ingredients

Whole turkey cut into 1" cubed segments

Sweet potatoes cut into 1"” cubes boiled till cooked through

Potatoes (any type) cut into 1" cubes boiled till cooked through

2 bunches fresh parsley

2 bunches fresh sage

2 bunches fresh rosemary (peeled off stem)

2 bunches fresh thyme

3 cloves fresh garlic

Cup olive oil

3 tsp salt

3 tsp black pepper

10" wooden skewers

Method

First blend all spices into food processor along with garlic. Drizzle olive oil until paste becomes spreadable.

Pour mixture into bowl with cubed turkey and mix. Sear off turkey in sauté pan then place in oven in a roasting pan at 375 degrees for 20 minutes or until turkey meat reaches 165 degrees.

Assemble skewers and enjoy.