Chef Rob Del Balzo's modern twist on Thanksgiving classics
Chef Rob Del Balzo joins Neil Cavuto on "CAVUTO Live" to share recipes that update your Thanksgiving favorites!
Spicy Berry Compote
Ingredients
12 oz bag fresh cranberries
2 fresh apples cubes into 1/2" pieces
Pint blueberries
Pint raspberries
1/4 cup fresh-squeezed orange juice
Pinch cayenne pepper
1/4 cup granulated sugar
Pinch sea salt
Method
Add all ingredients together and simmer over low to medium heat for 15-20 minutes until cranberries are broken. Let cool down and serve with turkey.
Husk Gooseberry Gastrique
Ingredients
2 pints husked gooseberries
2 pints fresh strawberries
2 tbsp Apple cider vinegar
2 peeled and diced shallots
2 tbsp salted butter
2 tbsp fresh Apple cider
1/4 cup granulated sugar
Pinch sea salt
Method
Dice shallot and sauté over medium heat in butter until translucent. Add the rest of the ingredients and simmer on low for 15-20 minutes until husk berries are broken. Purée in food processor or with stick mixer. Add more liquid if needed. Should be smooth consistency.
"Simon and Garfunkel" Marinated Turkey Skewers
Ingredients
Whole turkey cut into 1" cubed segments
Sweet potatoes cut into 1"” cubes boiled till cooked through
Potatoes (any type) cut into 1" cubes boiled till cooked through
2 bunches fresh parsley
2 bunches fresh sage
2 bunches fresh rosemary (peeled off stem)
2 bunches fresh thyme
3 cloves fresh garlic
Cup olive oil
3 tsp salt
3 tsp black pepper
10" wooden skewers
Method
First blend all spices into food processor along with garlic. Drizzle olive oil until paste becomes spreadable.
Pour mixture into bowl with cubed turkey and mix. Sear off turkey in sauté pan then place in oven in a roasting pan at 375 degrees for 20 minutes or until turkey meat reaches 165 degrees.
Assemble skewers and enjoy.