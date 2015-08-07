Center for Medical Progress releases new undercover video

This is a RUSH transcript from "The O'Reilly Factor," August 4, 2015. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

O'REILLY: "Factor Follow Up Segment" tonight, another undercover video put out by the Center for Medical Progress, a pro-life organization. As you may know that group has conducted a number of stings on Planned Parenthood executives who offered to sell baby body parts after an abortion. The latest, a sting in Houston of Melissa Farrell who discusses selling the entire cadaver of an unborn baby.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

FARRELL: Yes, and so if we alter our process.

And we are able to obtain intact fetal cadavers, then we can make it part of the budget, that any dissections are this and splitting specimens into different shipments is this. I mean that's all just a matter of line items.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O'REILLY: Babies are line items now to that woman. Now, reacting to the controversy, Senator Elizabeth Warren attacked the Republican Party.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

WARREN: The Republican vote to defund Planned Parenthood is just one more piece of a deliberate, methodical, orchestrated right wing attack on women's rights. And I'm sick and tired of it.

Scheduling this vote during the week of a big Fox News presidential primary debate days before candidates take trips to Iowa or New Hampshire isn't just some clever gimmick. This is an all-out effort to build support to take away a woman's right to control her own body.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O'REILLY: Yes, that would be a good voting strategy. Alienate all- American women. Senator Warren not mentioning the trafficking in body parts. Maybe she just forgot. How dishonest is Miss Warren?

With us now here in New York City, Monica Crowley; and from Washington, Kirsten Powers -- both are Fox News analysts.

I want you to react to Senator Warren, all right? I don't know the woman. Have you ever met her?

KIRSTEN POWERS, FOX NEWS ANALYST: I don't think so.

O'REILLY: All right. So she clearly knows what's in play here. She is clearly politicizing this while ignoring the central issue of the sale and harvesting of dead unborn fetuses or babies, depending on your belief system. What about Senator Warren?

POWERS: Well, I mean look, she obviously -- she is reading from something. I would love to know who gave that to her. She sounds just like Cecile Richards who is the head of Planned Parenthood. She is making the same argument they have been making, this is the war on women which anybody who has watched these videos this is not what this is about.

What Senator Warren said is absolutely false. This is not about whether abortions should be legal or not be legal. That's not the debate that's being had at all. That's the debate she would like to be having because that's one that she feels can gin up her supporters. But that's not the actual debate that's happening.

O'REILLY: Well, let's get right down to it. This is a Harvard professor who became a Senator in Massachusetts. You are absolutely right. You defined it absolutely the way it is. It's not about depriving American women of abortions or anything else. So Warren knows what it's about. Yet, goes out to try to deceive.

Am I wrong in saying that?

POWERS: No. You are not wrong. I mean it's --

O'REILLY: Ok. So she is a deceiver.

POWERS: Yes. It's not just her. I mean there are plenty of Democrats.

O'REILLY: Let's stay on her because she is the voice of the progressive left. So then can we respect a deceiver?

POWERS: I mean certainly -- look some people go out -- I would call it lying. It's not -- I mean look -- but that's what's going on.

O'REILLY: I don't want to use that word because I think deceiver is more accurate.

POWERS: People are really going out and giving out extremely false information. So if you want to call it deceiver, fine. There is nothing about this that is about taking away a woman's right to choose. Nothing about even the defunding Planned Parenthood bill has nothing to do with taking a way a woman's right to choose or even taking away a woman's health care. It's just not true.

O'REILLY: No, defunding Planned Parenthood basically throws it into the private sector where it should be anyway.

So Senator Warren, all right,. the voice now of the progressive left, somebody that Hillary Clinton fears, all right. She is a deceiver. You agree with that right?

MONICA CROWLEY, FOX NEWS ANALYST: Yes.

O'REILLY: She is deceiving?

CROWLEY: Yes.

O'REILLY: So what are we to think of her?

CROWLEY: Well, look, I think what she represents is the party at large in terms of their position on abortion.

O'REILLY: No. But what about her? She is a leader. She is a college professor. She a senator of the United States. Yet, she publicly tries to deceive the people.

CROWLEY: Because she is a creature of the left. And it's not -- I agree with Kirsten. It's not just her. It's what she and her movement represent. For them abortion is such a pure article of faith that nothing, not even these horrendous videos are going to change their position on it.

O'REILLY: So are you saying that there isn't any such thing as truth for Senator Warren that she doesn't care about it or doesn't know about it?

CROWLEY: For her on this issue, I think that's right. And this is how the left rolls constantly. There are some --

(CROSSTALK)

O'REILLY: Well, there are some on the right who roll that way too.

CROWLEY: Constantly lying -- I don't think so, Bill.

O'REILLY: But I'm very interested in Senator Warren because she is the voice, as I stated, of the progressive left right now in this country. And Hillary Clinton, the Democratic, you know, well, she could blow up, but it looks like she will get it -- fears her and panders to her. Yet, she is a deceiver.

CROWLEY: Here's what she is doing, I think. Because Elizabeth Warren now is a woman and she is as you say the voice of the far left at least for the moment apart from Barack Obama. They realize that Planned Parenthood now is under attack and abortion at large is now under attack.

O'REILLY: Scrutiny.

CROWLEY: Planned Parenthood is too big to fail for the left. Meaning they account for 80 percent of all abortion and family planning -- that part of the industry. So, for them, they can't allow Planned Parenthood to go down so they have sent out their female spokeswoman, Elizabeth Warren --

O'REILLY: Just say that then.

CROWLEY: -- to make this argument.

O'REILLY: The deceit really I bothers me.

Ladies, thank you.

