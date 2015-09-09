Cavuto: Queen Elizabeth stands the test of time

I don't know how you feel about term limits, but I think it's safe to say Her Majesty, the queen of England finds the notion total rubbish.

And why not? Effective today, Queen Elizabeth became Britain's longest reigning monarch since Queen Victoria. That would be her great-great-grandmother, who held what seemed like an unassailable record until Elizabeth took the reins 63 years and 217 days ago today.

Think about that: 63 years.

In that time, she's seen 12 British prime ministers, not to mention 12 U.S. presidents. And even though we rebelled from monarchs, our longest "kinda regal" title-holder here is Franklin Roosevelt -- who was on his fourth term, before passing away slightly more than 12 years in office. Which is about the number of years Joe Louis was heavyweight boxing champion of the world. Which was more than twice the five consecutive World Series championships the New York Yankees won from 1949 to 1953. But by the time the Bronx Bombers were just cooling down, old Liz was just revving up.

Amazing. A testament to her health and her tenacity. Through post-war pain and royal soap operas and countless movies -- some good, many awful -- the queen has been a constant. Ceremonial in her duties, but powerful in her influence.

One Princess Diana knew first-hand not to take her lightly and post-Diana's tragic death, British subjects knew not to take Elizabeth lightly either. Stiff upper lip. Tally-ho. Elizabeth kept going on. She united a country without ruling a country; sort of like a pope but without the burden of leading a church. Even Benedict grew tired of that and retired himself after only a few years. Pope Francis is still going strong, though he hints he too could follow Benedict voluntarily out the door. Which means Queen Elizabeth's record still stands and likely will for a long time to come.

A reminder to politicians averse to limiting terms for themselves that you have to be royalty to enjoy such benefits and crafty royalty to keep getting those benefits.

Because there's a difference between politicians who wear out their welcome and royalty who somehow always feel welcome: royalty can afford our patience. In the queen's case, by earning it, not expecting it.

Politicians? Not so much. Because after a while voters invariably find their political royalty a royal pain. All pomp. Just circumstance.

It works for the queen because she knows her limitations. It doesn't for politicians because they don't.

So they're shocked when their subjects say the hell with it and them. Which is a hell of a lot better than saying "off with their heads" and really being done with them.

Stay young, Your Majesty, and always know your subjects are marveling. Even as your son keeps waiting… and waiting.

Stiff upper lip. Tally-ho. And all that.