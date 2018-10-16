Carter Page on why he is suing the DNC

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," October 15, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, HOST: And welcome to "Hannity." Buckle up, a busy night tonight.

So, the party of identity politics, lies, smears, slander, no due process, no presumption of innocence, besmirchment, they're at again, and tonight, violence in two American cities. We have the videotape. We're going to show you how Democrats, their friends on the left are demonizing all political differences, how they have no vision for the country, fanning flames of violent protesting and lying to you, the American people, purposely.

Alec Baldwin wants to overthrow the U.S. government. Robert de Niro calling the president the devil. Bernie Sanders refusing to condemn violent protesters.

Meanwhile in Massachusetts, far left Senator Elizabeth Warren who once identified as a minority or Native American professor, well, she released the result of her DNA test and she's not. We'll explain.

And a brand-new undercover video from Project Veritas exposing Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill that we will show you exclusively, and far left views on everything from the Second Amendment to impeaching the president and how she's trying to hide it all.

Also, Hillary Clinton busy defending her husband from allegations of sexual misconduct.

All of this and breaking from Saudi Arabia, Pastor Brunson, and a major setback for Stormy Daniels and Michael Avenatti. It's time for tonight's jam-packed breaking news opening monologue.

All right. At this hour, we have breaking news on multiple fronts.

One, Stormy Daniels' defamation lawsuit against President Trump, it has been thrown out and she has been ordered by a California judge to pay Donald Trump's legal fees. By the way, expect crickets from the Stormy Stormy, Stormy networks. Now, this is just the latest in a long series of public embarrassments for Daniel's third rate, attention craving attorney, Michael Avenatti.

And meanwhile, Michael Brunson, the former American pastor who was detained in Turkey for years, thankfully, he is back home in the United States. He met with the president at the White House earlier this weekend. He will join us on this show tomorrow.

Also, our last piece of breaking news surrounding Saudi Arabia, the mysterious disappearance of a journalist last seen walking into the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in Turkey. Saudi Arabia was knowingly responsible for this man's death, well, that means that President Trump was lied to and that means strong punitive action is coming against the kingdom.

And now, as we speak, the Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, he is headed to Saudi Arabia in search of those answers. We'll have more on those important stories throughout the show.

But start tonight, 22 days, three weeks from tomorrow until the midterm elections. Now, we have to cover what has now become, and we've been warning people, an extraordinarily dangerous political climate all across America. Earlier today, the NYPD, the New York Police Department, tweeted out this picture of the suspects who were wanted for vandalizing and starting a fight in a New York City Republican Club, breaking windows and painting anarchist symbols on the front.

Let me be clear. Violent mob rule, it's got to be unacceptable in the United States of America. Those responsible, I don't care what your reviews, need to be sent to jail regardless of political affiliation.

But over the weekend we saw several brutal clashes, near riots between groups in cities like New York City and Portland, Oregon. Look at this on your screen. Now, listen, this stuff has to stop, somebody's going to get hurt and somebody's going to end up getting killed. At the end of the day, we all need to be safe.

This is what Rand Paul was warning about. Everyone was entitled to their opinions, we believe in free speech, the right to protest, regardless of the views, you don't have the right to throw punches.

Now, likely saw with Antifa, last week, in Portland, blocking traffic, assaulting pedestrians, intimidating commuters. Settle your political disputes, you have your shot in 22 days from now.

Whether this type of violence occurs on the left or the right, we know it should be the duty of elected officials and leaders to strongly condemn these actions. Now, sadly, we can also report tonight, instead of calling out, these mobs for what they are doing and this violence, they are being spurred on by demonizing political differences, vilifying people that have different points of view. It's happening from the left.

This sounds like a call to arms or marching orders on behalf of some people, and it's extraordinarily dangerous. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HILLARY CLINTON, FORMER SECRETARY OF STATE: You cannot be civil with a political party that wants to destroy what you stand for, what you care about. That's why I believe if we are fortunate enough to win back the House and/or the Senate, that's when civility can start again.

REP. MAXINE WATERS, D-CALIF.: If you see anybody from that cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them, and you tell them, they're not welcome anymore, anywhere.

SEN. CORY BOOKER, D-N.J.: Please don't just come here today and then go home, go to the Hill today. Get up and get up in the space of some Congress people.

ERIC HOLDER, FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL: Michelle always says that, when they go low, we go high. No. No. When they go low, we kick them.

(LAUGHTER)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Get up in their faces, get a crowd and confront them and follow them into grocery stores, department stores and gas stations. Really? Kick them if they are down.

Is that how we handle disagreement? You can't be civil? Oh, only if we win political elections?

Bernie Sanders, the so-called socialist, refused to even call out this kind of broad mob rule and violence that we've been showing you weeks and at night after night. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Should people who are Republican officials be disrupted when they are eating a meal at a restaurant? It is appropriate for protesters to be banging on the doors of the Supreme Court? That's really what the debate is about.

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS, I-VT.: Well, I am very strongly in favor of mobilizing the American people come to stand up and fight for economic justice and social justice and racial and environmental justice. I think we have to mobilize people. I am not a great fan of being rude or disrupting activities.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: So Bernie refuses to take a stand. The so-called peace-loving people of Hollywood, they are ramping up their rhetoric tonight even more.

During an appearance at a New Hampshire Democratic fundraiser this week, Alec Baldwin called for an overthrow of President Trump? Oh, is this really true? Is Alec Baldwin an anarchist now?

Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ALEC BALDWIN, ACTOR: The way we implement change in America is through elections. We change governments here at home in an orderly and formal way. In that orderly and formal way and a lawful way, we need to overthrow the government of the United States under Donald Trump.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Overthrow the government, great words. Naturally the mainstream media awarded that professional Trump hater, they gave him a brand-new talk show on ABC broadcasting.

Well, unsurprisingly, Baldwin's new gig is a spectacular failure. As a matter of fact, it set a record. His show garnered the single lowest ratings of any Sunday night network show. Even the CW beat him, cable TV beat him.

And while appearing on that extremely unsuccessful new show, Trump hating actor Robert de Niro, they compared Trump and his allies to the devil. I guess we're the irredeemable, deplorable, Walmart smelling, Trump supporting, bible hugging, loving, gun-loving, you know, clinging into god, guns and religion people. Now the devil.

Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ROBERT DE NIRO, ACTOR: If there's a point that many of these people who are now with Trump are going to be tainted for the rest of their lives. They are not going to be -- people are not going to be -- want to be around. They think they want to be with him, and it's going to make them something, but they are paying such a price.

BALDWIN: They will.

DE NIRO: Making a deal with the devil, it's scary.

(END VDIEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Yes, another peaceful liberal, same guy who compares a president to Hitler, wanting to punch the president of the United States in the face, launching into a vulgar tirade at the Tony Awards.

And that rhetoric from fellow left wing turned activist Michael Moore, that's not much better. In his hyper-partisan anti-Trump documentary, guess what? Another flop at the box office, to the disappointment of many detached coastal Hollywood elites.

And meanwhile, when Democrats, when they're not ramping up their over-the- top, divisive rhetoric, and lying to you, the American people, now, nowhere is this more obvious than with Massachusetts senator, Pocahontas as a president calls her, Elizabeth Warren. Over the course of her career, she has repeatedly, for long periods of time, identified herself as a minority, teaching at the University of Pennsylvania. She actually changed her ethnicity from white to Native American, at Harvard Law School.

She was once described as the first woman of color. She even published her very own recipe in the Native American cookbook entitled, "Pow Wow Chow". And Warren frequently touted her Native American ancestry.

Today, she published the results of her DNA study and it turns out, she's roughly 1/64 to 1/1024 Native American. And even the Cherokee Nation slammed these test results and said they were useless.

By the way, today, President has this to say about Warren's extremely distant, possible connection to Native Americans. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REPORTER: Senator Warren release some or her NDA results showing that there is a strong likelihood that she has Native American.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: How much, 1/1,000?

REPORTER: Do you owe her an apology?

TRUMP: No, I don't. Do I owe her? She owes the country an apology.

What is her percentage, 1/1,000?

REPORTER: I don't have the exact number.

TRUMP: Tell me when you have the percentage, tell me what the percentage - -

REPORTER: What about the money that you told her you would --

TRUMP: You mean if she gets the nomination in the debate, where I was going to have it tested. I will only do that if I can test her personally, OK, that will not be something that I would enjoy doing either.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: The president's right. This is obviously not a good look for Elizabeth Warren, who appears to be gearing up to challenge Trump in 2020. The president says bring it on.

Senator Warren is not the only prominent Democrat, by the way, embarrassing herself tonight. Hillary Clinton once again forcing her way back into the national spotlight, this time with the defense of her husband's sexual misconduct with a 22-year-old. She was old enough, apparently. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

INTERVIEWER: In retrospect, do you think Bill should have resigned in the wake of the Monica Lewinsky scandal?

CLINTON: Absolutely not.

INTERVIEWER: It wasn't an abuse of power?

CLINTON: No, no.

INTERVIEWER: There are people who look at the incidents of the ‘90s and they say, a president of the United States cannot have a consensual relationship with an intern. The power imbalance is too great.

CLINTON: She was an adult.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: She was an adult. Where is Juanita Broaddrick? Where are those questions? Paula Jones, Kathleen Willey?

Now, what we saw from Clinton, what we are seeing from Elizabeth Warren, what we are seeing from the radical left, typical of the Democrats' strategy. They lie when it benefits them politically. The double standard is so transparent.

This is especially true in red states. Democrats, they're literally now being instructed by party leaders -- don't talk about immigration, open borders, eliminating ICE. Don't talk about what we really want to do. Don't ever mention impeachment.

Even though, by the way, those are the pillars to the Democratic agenda, should you give them power back in 22 days. Open borders, no more ICE, they want to take the crumbs back and illuminate the tax cuts. Endless investigation, it will never stop.

The list is 30 items deep at this point. No more deep state investigations, no more constitutional judicial appointments, and, of course, they want to preserve Obamacare and impeach the president.

In Missouri, where Democrat Senator Claire McCaskill is in a tight race for reelection, this kind of two-faced political pandering, that's on full display. While McCaskill is trying to bill herself as a moderate, which she is not, a new undercover video for Project Veritas is exposing the senator as anything but. Now, by the way, we got this tape exclusively, and as always, we report, you decide.

And it features McCaskill and some of her campaign staffers talking about the senator's policies on guns and impeachment and more. Not exactly what she's campaigning on. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. CLAIRE MCCASKILL, D-MO.: But if we have the kind of year I think we might have, I think we could actually be in a position to get votes on this stuff on the floor and we'd get 60. McConnell knows it. He just doesn't want to put it on the floor because then it goes to the House and then sits awkward because all those House members are total NRA folks.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: So you would be on board with the bump stocks and -- high capacity mags?

MCCASKILL: Of course. Of course. I've voted for most of those things before.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: For a ban?

MCCASKILL: Oh, yes.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: But she doesn't openly go out and support groups like ‘Mom's Demand Action' or just like other groups that are related to that, because that could hurt, her ability to get elected.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: We saw this last week in Tennessee with former Governor Bredesen, now we see it with Senator McCaskill.

We reached out to her office for comment, guess what? They are not responding.

A brand new political ad is casting even more doubt on McCaskill's, quote, moderate image.

If the people of Missouri really knew where Claire McCaskill stands, I don't think they'd be voting for her. She is basically a vote for Chuck Schumer. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

AD ANNOUNCER: Claire McCaskill, caught on tape.

MCCASKILL: If we do our job in St. Louis County, you know, I can give up a few votes in the Bootheel.

AD ANNOUNCER: Listen again.

MCCASKILL: I can give up a few votes in the Bootheel.

ANNOUNCER: No wonder Claire McCaskill votes against your gun rights, against agriculture, and against conservative judges like Brett Kavanaugh.

MCCASKILL: I can give up a few votes in the Bootheel.

AD ANNOUNCER: Claire McCaskill has given up on you.

JOSH HAWLEY, R-MO., SENATORIAL CANDIDATE: I'm Josh Hawley and I approve this message.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: And give up a few votes, oh, OK.

And we have even more shocking developments to report out of Arizona. Remember last week, we first showed you Democratic Senate hopeful Kyrsten Sinema once called the people of her state and her state the meth lab of democracy. In 2011, she's in Texas. She's speaking, calling her fellow Arizonans that she now wants to vote for her, calling them crazy.

She also promoted events at Arizona State University, featuring a lawyer who represented the blind sheikh, who was under a federal investigation. Blind sheikh convicted of the 1995 bombing, mastermind a terrorist plots against the United States. And tonight, we are learning a new bizarre story about an antiwar rally also organized by Sinema where she was summoning -- not making this up, "Washington Examiner", go check it out yourself -- to witches. Yes, witches, to reclaim the tradition of feminist witchcraft against the Iraq war.

Her opponent, Martha McSally, was defending her country. And despite Sinema's unusual and frankly seedy past, this raises very much up for grabs. War hero Martha McSally has now jumped out to a thin lead but it's a close race.

Meanwhile in Missouri, Claire McCaskill, who just saw featured in the latest Project Veritas video, is also in a very important race, all winnable, in this case, against Republican Josh Hawley. It's important to remember, McCaskill enthusiastically voted against Kavanaugh, against due process, against the presumption of innocence.

And in Nevada, we have Republican Dean Heller has opened up a significant lead, seven points. That is an important race, getting him reelected in Nevada. We are also focusing on 10 more critical house races. This will determine if radical Nancy Pelosi once again gets her shot at being speaker.

We start in Georgia tonight, their sixth district, where Republican incumbent Karen Handel is being challenged by Lucy McBath. And in Georgia 7, GOP incumbent, Robert Woodall is in a dead heat with Democrat Carolyn Bourdeaux.

In Illinois, their Sixth GOP incumbent, Peter Roskam, he has a razor-thin edge over Democrat Sean Casten. In Illinois, 12th Republican district incumbent Mike Bost has a slim lead over Democrat Brendan Kelly. And in Illinois 13th GOP district, incumbent Rodney Davis has a significant edge over Democrat Betsy Londrigan. Now, in Illinois 14th, we have a Republican Randy Hultgren is locked in a close race with Lauren Underwood.

Maine 2, this is important district, Donald Trump won this, Republican incumbent, Bruce Poliquin, his seat is now being threatened by Democrat Jared Golden.

And in Michigan 7, Republican Tim Walberg squares off against Democrat Gretchen Driskell. In Michigan's 8th district, GOP incumbent Mike Bishop in a tight race, it's tightening even more, with Democrat with Elisa Slotkin. And finally, Michigan 11, pro-Trump GOP nominee Lena Epstein is in an uphill battle against Democrat Haley Stevens.

We are 22 days away from the biggest midterm election in our lifetime. These races are extraordinarily tight, everything is at stake. Anybody that tells you that they know what's going to happen is lying to you.

Now if you choose to stay home, that's essentially casting at least a half a vote for Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer. And, by the way, if you vote for the Democrat, you are voting for Nancy Pelosi because in most cases, 99 percent, they will vote with her. And if you are voting in a Senate race, however the Democrat is, be it Tester, Heitkamp, Joe Donnelly, Bill Nelson in Florida, Claire McCaskill, Sinema in Arizona, you don't vote for Dean Heller in Nevada, you basically are voting for Chuck Schumer.

The Trump agenda would come to a halt, endless witch-hunt against the president will pop up every day. Impeachment would be pursued. Every single Democrat on the Hill, they are salivating over that, but they're not telling you. In other words, they are hiding their agenda.

But if you like the booming economy, if you are in love with our Constitution, presumption of innocence, inalienable rights, due process under the law, the choice is clear.

In 22 days, ask yourself, are you better off than you were two years ago. Is your paycheck bigger? Are your taxes lower? Is the country safer? Is the world safer?

According to a memo obtained by "The New York Times," written for the Center for American Progress, that is John Podesta's group, the third tank also Third Way, Democrats have been advised to spend no time at all talking about immigration. You're out of touch. Just keep it quiet, just like I have been saying all along, it's a party of lies.

They are hiding what they will do in the hopes they can trick you into voting for them in 22 days. You get the power, you have the power to shock the world again, like you did two years ago.

Joining us now, Fox News contributor Sara Carter. Andy McCarthy is with us.

What's particularly disturbing, Andy, about Kyrsten Sinema, is, you know, not only she thinks Arizonans are crazy. We know that. She thinks her state is the meth capital of the world, and now, we see this new tape inviting witches. But the more important issue is the lawyer that she invited Arizona State University.

You prosecuted the blind sheik. Who is Lynne Stewart?

ANDY MCCARTHY, FORMER FEDERAL PROSECUTOR: Sean, Lynne Stewart was my chief adversary in that case. She was the defense lawyer for the blind sheik. And after he was convicted of a conspiracy, involving a jihadist organization that he basically was the formative figure of in New York, which violate -- which bombed the World Trade Center in 1993, which plotted to blow up New York City landmarks.

Right after that, after he was convicted, after all of his process was run through, after he was no longer an accused, Lynne Stewart continued to function not as his lawyer but as his confederate for purposes of getting messages out of him, at his confinement. He was sentenced to life in prison for terrorism convictions and through his murderous terrorist organization --

HANNITY: Why would she invite that radical? Why? I mean, she was also under indicted as your column pointed out.

MCCARTHY: Sean, the same reason that she said she would have -- she -- for the same reason that she said she would have no problem with people joining the Taliban. Let's remember that at the time that she was saying this sort of stuff, the Taliban was the organization that gave safe haven to al Qaeda without which there would not have been 9/11 attacks.

HANNITY: Yes.

Let me go to Sara -- here's the thing that's amazing to me, whether you look at the Center for American Progress or even Maxine Waters saying, they keep telling me not to say it but we are going to do it, impeach 45.

So, what they're really -- to win, Democrats have to hide who they are, and lied to the American people to win an election. That is the big story and, you know, we can't be civil, kick him when they are down, confronting Pam Bondi, Secretary Nielsen, Sarah Sanders, Ted Cruz, what is going on with this party?

SARA CARTER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: I think what we are seeing is desperation in this party, Sean. A desperation that this party wants to ensure that they actually win. They think that by writing this very low road, low road is what I call it, especially when we think of Eric Holder, we're going to kick them when they're low, we're going to go after them, and, you know, we're seeing all this craziness, this witch's curse on President Trump.

HANNITY: Look at the violence from this weekend, as you're speaking. Look at -- we'll put it up on the screen. Do you think it's connected to these people that are saying, you know, oh, go confront them? Create crowds, go after them?

CARTER: Yes, absolutely, Sean. Look, they are antagonizing the public with this rancor. We see this. They use the media to construct a narrative that is extraordinarily dangerous to our country. That is why we have to stick to the facts.

The American people are not dumb. Of course, there are people, all the way to the left that no matter what you say, that no matter what facts you bring out to them, they will automatically agree with that side. By the American people understand what's going on here, and if they are smart, they will go to the voting polls and they will vote. Otherwise, we're going to lose a very significant investigation.

HANNITY: That's all true, too. A lot of hard work will come a stop, but they will go after impeachment.

Thank you both.

All right. We're going to have more on these riots over the weekend. A lot more breaking news. Sean Spicer, Dan Bongino, and a big announcement tonight, straight ahead.

HANNITY: All right. Joining us now with more reactions to tonight's monologue. We have an election in 22 days, author of the best-selling book, "The Briefing," former White House press secretary, America First Action senior adviser, Sean Spicer, and the author of a brand-new best seller, "Spygate," former Secret Service agent, NRA TV contributor Dan Bongino.

You know, Sean, I know you went through a lot when you were the pressed secretary. And words are one thing, but when you have leaders -- the former candidate for the Democratic Party saying, we can't be civil with them. We have the former attorney general of the U.S. saying, kick them, you know? If they go low, we kick them?

Then you got Maxine Waters says, you see these cabinet people, you get a crowd and you follow them into department stores and gas stations and grocery stores. But we saw that to your successor Sarah Sanders, Pam Bondi, Secretary Nielsen, Ted Cruz, somebody is going to get killed here, but they don't seem to care.

SEAN SPICER, AMERICA FIRST ACTION SENIOR ADVISOR: You are absolutely right. Somebody did get shot. Steve Scalise, this deranged person on the left, went out and shot a group of House Republican members playing baseball.

HANNITY: You're right.

(CROSSTALK)

SPICER: It has taken a violent turn. And I think the concern to me is that it all seems to be coming in one direction. Instead of denouncing it, which they -- you know, the media would be out there asking the right to do that if it was going in that direction, instead you see the left doubling down, Hillary Clinton, Maxine Waters, as you mentioned, Eric Holder, these people are doubling down, inciting it.

And if this was the right to doing it to the left, Sean, if these were Donald Trump supporters, there would be outrage on every one of those left- wing cable shows that we see time and again.

HANNITY: No, no, they --

SPICER: It's outrage when Donald Trump --

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Go ahead, finish.

SPICER: It's amazing, I have never seen such a double standard. They justify the actions on the left. You saw the commentators and hosts on CNN saying, please don't call it a mob, which clearly is.

HANNITY: Yes, how dare you call --

SPICER: If that had been on the --

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: How dare we say it's a mob.

SPICER: Yes. I mean, it's amazing the double standard --

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: All right. Dan, let me bring you in. You know what we learned -- The New York Post actually said these are the people that are wanted. There was -- not only Portland last weekend and this weekend, but New York this weekend, and a bunch of anarchists go to the New York, I guess GOP club, Republican club, whatever it happens to be, and they are writing -- you know, they're committing vandalism, anarchist signs they are putting up, et cetera, and then there's a confrontation on the streets there.

That's not what the media says. They don't tell the whole story. They get it wrong in the beginning. I'm kind of pissed off that I even for a second believe half of what they wrote.

And this is coming from the left, the radical left. But look at Alec Baldwin, the lowest ratings in the history basically of any network television. It's never been that low, or Michael Moore's movie (Inaudible). Is this going to translate to the ballot box in 22 days?

DAN BONGINO, CONTRIBUTOR, NRATV: Well, Sean, we are already seeing some of the results of that. I mean you covered it in the beginning of your show, Missouri, North Dakota. We are even seeing a raise closing in Michigan, you know. John James, an insurgent candidate.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: John James is a rock star. I love him.

BONGINO: He's a stud. I love him. He is great. His videos are terrific. We're already seeing it happening, Sean. But two quick points on this, number one, the left's religion is state power. That's their religion. When they lose state power, they have nothing to fall back on. I'm not talking about all Democrats.

I'm talking about the radical left. They are socialists. Their religion, a genuflect at the altar state power. When they lose, they rot.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: You know how they lied and they disseminated the false information, Dan. Remember all the phoney documents leaked before the election. They were used to set up the whole Mueller investigation. The pieces are all coming together. But Maxine Waters -- they keep saying to me don't say it. Don't say it. We will do it but don't say it.

Now, the Center for American Progress, John Podesta's group, they are now out there saying don't talk about immigration. Don't tell people what you really want to do. So for them to win, they have to lie and hide who they really are. That's a pretty revealing instance. And then we have the tape of.

(CROSSTALK)

SPICER: Right. And Sean, I tell you. The interesting thing is if you look at a candidate like Kyrsten Sinema in Arizona, that it's called the people of Arizona crazy. She talked about -- she has all of these tapes start unraveling about her talking about it being OK to join the Taliban.

(CROSSTALK)

SPICER: There is a double standard with how they cover the right and how they cover the left. And the reality is, is that these folks are trying to cover the -- all they want to do is talk about the style and substance of Donald Trump. They can't talk about the agenda and they can't talk about the results, because if there is either economic policy or foreign policy. The President is getting things done, and they know they can't beat what he's getting done.

HANNITY: I think I see things moving in the right direction in the Senate, Sean Spicer, but the House, it's too hard to tell. I've been identified.

(CROSSTALK)

SPICER: It's getting closer.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Sean?

SPICER: Yeah? It's getting close.

HANNITY: But do you think its closer, but are you confident that the House remains a Republican hand?

SPICER: No. I'm not. Until people get out there and realize what a big difference. Nancy Pelosi, Maxine Waters, Adam Schiff, a whole lot of them are going to be versus -- they stop the Trump agenda dead in their tracks. People need to understand. November, this agenda is on the ballot. You need to get out and vote.

HANNITY: You know we'll say this. If you vote anybody that votes for Nancy -- for Democrat, you voted for Nancy. If you vote in the Senate -- that's right, or a Democrat, you voted fro junk. You're voting for their lies and a hidden agenda. You're right. There is a lot at stake. All right, thank you both. When we come back, Kristin Fisher in Washington, the latest on the missing Saudi journalist and Elizabeth Warren's well, big DNA test, later, we have a big announcement. I mean it's a great announcement. You're going to love it. That's straight ahead.

HANNITY: All right. Joining us now with the very latest on the growing backlash from Senator Warren's so-called DNA test, as well as the continuing developments regarding the disappearance of the journalist, Fox News Washington correspondent Kristin Fisher, you know, watching both of these stories. You know this is getting very strange.

Because I wonder if the President was lied to by the Saudis, and it's hard to believe that in fact this journalist was -- Khashoggi was in fact killed, and nobody knew at the top. It's hard to believe.

KRISTIN FISHER, CONTRIBUTOR, FOX NEWS: Yeah. Sean, there are just so many questions about it, and that's one of the main reasons that the Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, is of course, on his way to Saudi Arabia to try and figure out first-hand what exactly happened. So that's one story that we are watching tonight. And then the other one is, of course, Senator Elizabeth Warren, who is receiving just a lot of pushback from these -- from releasing those DNA test results, providing at least some evidence of her Native American lineage, anywhere from 1/64-1/1024 Native American to be exact.

Tonight, the Cherokee Nation is accusing her of making a mockery out of DNA tests and its legitimate uses, while also dishonoring legitimate tribal governments and their citizens, while President Obama's 2012 campaign manager says, quote, argue the substance all you want, but why 22 days before a critical election where we must win the House and Senate to save America?

Why did Senator Warren have to her announcement now? Why can't the Dems ever stay focused? So this pretty much erases any doubt that Senator Warren has her eye on 2020. And then the other story that we were monitoring, what we were talking about, if of course, these reports that Saudi Arabia is preparing to admit that they accidentally killed Saudi journalist, Jamal Khashoggi, that it was an unauthorized interrogation gone wrong.

Now Fox cannot confirm these reports, but the President has been briefed about them. His Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, is now on his way to Saudi Arabia to meet the King, and hopefully find out firsthand what happened, Sean, but a lot of moving parts on both of those stories tonight.

HANNITY: Yeah, very scary. He went into the consul in Istanbul, the Saudi consulate, never came out, very frightening, all right, thank you, Kristin. Joining us now with reaction is National Security and Global Affairs Analyst, Morgan Ortagus, and also with us is Jessica Tarlov, Fox News Contributor. Morgan, you lived almost two years yourself in Saudi Arabia. You know it very well.

They had denied it vigorously. But in fact, Khashoggi never came out of this consulate when he went in. It didn't make sense. And it's hard to believe that -- the stories that are emerging. Again, not confirmed by Fox that he might have been well - an interrogation gone bad. I'm not buying that. And I'm not buying that the Saudi leadership, the Crown Prince didn't know either.

MORGAN ORTAGUS, NATIONAL SECURITY ANALYST, FOX NEWS: Sean, I think you hit the nail on the head here. And that is that the Saudis in some form have been lying to the President and his team for the past two weeks. And I think that's crucial. We need an answer here from the King and from the Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, who called Jared Kushner and others in the administration to deny any sort of Saudi involvement.

So the big thing that I'll be looking for tomorrow is what is Secretary Pompeo get out of this. When he flew at a moment's notice, sort of an hour's notice all the way to Saudi Arabia, halfway across the world, to deal with this story, I knew that it met the President meant business. He wanted to get down to the facts. This is an incredibly serious story.

There are many fronts in which that the Saudis are very good partners with the United States. I worked with them very closely while I was in Saudi Arabia to curb the illicit flows of funding to Al Qaeda and other terrorist organizations. They clearly work with us on oil. So there are ways in which, as it relates to terrorism, as it relates to countering Iran, that the relationship with the Saudis is important.

But I think that there needs to be a lot of answers here, specifically why they chose to lie to the President publicly for the past two weeks.

HANNITY: Let me go to a different issue with you, Jessica. And by the way, Mike Pompeo is the guy. I think one of the best appointments the President has made, an amazing Secretary of State, and strong and tough and firm and he's getting lots of good things done. Jessica, let me ask you a question. So she literally, purposely, Senator Warren changes.

Changes on (Inaudible) to say she's a minority, a Native American when she's at (Inaudible), then the first female minority at Harvard. That was printed for like 10 years, 1/164, 1 out of 1,024. OK, that's a lie. She allowed a lie to go forward for a long period of time, and somehow she is acting as if she has been vindicated in all of this. And as the, you know, Cherokee Nation leaders said, no, we are not buying it either.

JESSICA TARLOV, CONTRIBUTOR, FOX NEWS: Well, she never said that she was part of the Cherokee Nation. And there are a number of law professors who she's worked with and others that she hasn't all over the country vouching for her, saying that she was.

(CROSSTALK)

TARLOV: Well, but she actually didn't lie. I think it was a mistake. I am fully onboard with (Inaudible) and what he was saying. Stay focused.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: She's done this for years. She's done this. She portrayed herself as a Native American, and she's not. That's the bottom line here.

(CROSSTALK)

TARLOV: There is a percentage there. And I know that you're about to say it's less than the average American. I have seen all the headlines. I'm well prepared for this evening's segment. I think it's unfortunate. We have 22 days to go.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: More than unfortunate. She's let this slide. This has been going on in Massachusetts for years.

TARLOV: Today was unfortunate. Having a conversation about the race.

(CROSSTALK)

TARLOV: Come out of Donald Trump's mouth and other members of the GOP when they call her Pocahontas, or (Inaudible). She does have that as part of her lineage.

HANNITY: Looks like the President was right again. All right, let me go to Morgan. Morgan, when you lived in Saudi Arabia, we know how oppressive life has been for women in Saudi Arabia under Sharia Law. We know that -- until recently, (Inaudible) we know that gays and lesbians are either beaten or killed. We know you cannot practice Christianity or Judaism in the entire country.

What was it like for you -- I mean when you left the consulate, where you are, I assume you had to dress and cover and all of those things. What was it like?

ORTAGUS: Yeah. I wasn't wearing this snakeskin dress for sure when I lived in Saudi Arabia. Listen, my working relationship, Sean, with the Saudi government was incredible. We got a lot of work done. While I was in Saudi in 2011, it's whenever the U.S. government was able to kill Osama Bin Laden. There were a lot of things that I was proud of, but we did have to wear the (Inaudible). We did have to dress.

And can I just say one quick thing about Elizabeth Warren? I'm just as much the little mermaid as she is an American Indian.

TARLOV: Thanks for getting that in there, Morgan, and I really appreciate that as a final thought.

HANNITY: Why are you laughing?

ORTAGUS: We're going to cook up some powwow chow when this segment is over.

TARLOV: Come on, you guys.

HANNITY: Jessie, do you want to respond? You're a Democrat. You're a liberal.

(CROSSTALK)

TARLOV: I said thanks a lot, Morgan.

HANNITY: Senator Warren supporter.

(CROSSTALK)

TARLOV: I said Senator Warren should not have done this today. I do not.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: She shouldn't have lied for years. Why don't you just pick on the issue?

TARLOV: Because she didn't lie.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: By the way if Jesse was here, I would say its Morgan.

(CROSSTALK)

TARLOV: Jesse is hiding from me. He's not feeling well, feel better Jesse.

HANNITY: All right. Thank you, both. All right, we have some breaking news, just breaking about Fusion GPS cofounder, Glenn Simpson. Catherine Herridge has a full report. Also, John Solomon with breaking news and Carter Page responding to breaking news, and what he will do to clear his name, straight ahead.

HANNITY: All right. Joining us with the very latest on the developing deep state scandals, and there are a lot of them tonight, Fox News Chief Intelligence Correspondent, our own Catherine Herridge tonight. A lot happening, first Rod Rosenstein, Glenn Simpson, and of course, we are still waiting for subpoena documents.

CATHERINE HERRIDGE, CHIEF INTELLIGENCE CORRESPONDENT, FOX NEWS: Well, that's right, Sean. And good evening. A short time ago, Fox News obtaining this statement from Glenn Simpson's attorney confirming that Simpson will not defy Congress. He will comply with the House subpoena and appear on Capitol Hill tomorrow, but he won't answer questions about the anti-Trump dossier and he still plans to take the fifth.

The statement reads in part, quote, compelling Glenn Simpson to appear for a confidential deposition after he has stated his intention to invoke his constitutional right not to testify reflects the worst practices of past Congressional investigations and reinforces that this is a political exercise, not a serious inquiry.

Lawmakers want answers from Simpson about the DNC Clinton campaign-funded anti-Trump dossier that was used like verified intelligence by the FBI and Justice Department in 2016 to secure a surveillance warrant for Trump campaign, a Carter Page. Depositions are also scheduled now with the FBI's former top lawyer, James A. Baker, who revealed earlier this month that the FBI got Russia information from the lawyer whose firm handled the Trump dossier.

And a deposition is also on deck for Russia researcher, Nellie Ohr, who also worked for Simpson. In addition, documents show her husband, Justice Department official Bruce Ohr, became the unofficial back channel for the dossier to the FBI. And significantly, Sean, Simpson's earlier testimony conflicts with Ohr's emails about their contact.

Meantime, the House committee's Republican Chairman is considering a subpoena for the Deputy Attorney General, Rod Rosenstein, to secure his testimony under oath about whether he's seriously discussed recording the President in May 2017 and removing him from office. Also late today, Carter Page, who was the subject of the surveillance warrant, he was the target of that effort has filed a lawsuit against the DNC, as well as the law firm, Perkins Coie. That was the law firm that worked directly with Simpson on the Trump dossier, Sean.

HANNITY: All right. Catherine Herridge, important information tonight, thank you. Joining us now former Trump campaign aide Carter Page himself, also the Hill's John Solomon. Gentlemen, we have one other little piece here in the FBI. We know that Andrew McCabe is under criminal investigation. Now, he is also being investigated for leaks as it relates to General Flynn.

And by the way, those leaks, we knew from the get-go were illegal, because that was -- we all know surveillance unmasking that, never shouldn't have happened or leaked in the first place.

JOHN SOLOMON, THE HILL: Yeah. There are some new documents out tonight, Sean. The FBI released them on their public information side, the vault. And they revealed the first time that there was an investigation of comments allegedly made by the Deputy Director Andrew McCabe about President Trump and Flynn. We don't know anything more than that. We know that they list McCabe as a witness in the investigation, not a subject.

But it's the first time we've heard anything about this, and I think that's an important thing. Also today, the Senate intelligence security chief pled guilty to lying about his contacts with the media. So this leak facet was going on and starting to be exposed little by little.

HANNITY: Yeah. We now have the entire puzzle framed in and we are filling in all the pieces, and it's pretty clear what happened. Carter, look. You are in the center of all this. We know that four FISA judges that fraud was committed on them. The bulk of information was that phoney dossier that even -- we know that Christopher Steele was on standby. Now, you have Rod Rosenstein. He's refusing to testify under oath.

You know we can't get Glenn Simpson to testify under oath. We can't get the three or twos, the gang (Inaudible) information or the FISA applications that were all subpoenaed and supposed to be coming out. You are assuming the DNC and who else?

CARTER PAGE, FORMER ASSOCIATE, TRUMP CAMPAIGN: Perkins Coie and a few of their partners.

HANNITY: Yeah. Well, I mean I have to imagine here. You are going to be a really wealthy guy. Because what they did to you, we -- you -- all your fourth amendment protections were stomped on. This isn't politically even in any way, Carter.

PAGE: Sean, but it's also -- you know, it goes beyond any damages or any, you know, financial aspects. I mean there have just been so many lies, as you are alluding to, and you look at the damage it did to our Democratic systems and, you know, our institutions of government back in 2016. I'm just trying to get some justice in terms of getting some disclosure.

If you look at some of the prior dodgy dossier cases, like Mr. Gubarev, he's the one that actually got some of the biggest information out there in that Senate Judiciary Committee and House Intelligence Committee have been facing a lot of things on in terms of their investigation.

HANNITY: You also helped your government. You would debrief after travelling abroad freely with the intelligence community, FBI, CIA. And they haven't indicted you. All right, real quick in the last few seconds, we have John. What is next here and where are these classifications, and where are the un-redacted materials? When are they coming?

SOLOMON: I think they are being (Inaudible) locked again, Sean. And it's frustrating for all of us who would really the public to benefit from the truth. I think you are not going to see them. But stay tuned later this week. I will have a story that will bring a whole new character into the Russia thing.

HANNITY: I would trust you, because you've been.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: For eighteen months. Thank you, both. All right, when we come back, this was a big announcement. It really is. And it's next.

HANNITY: All right. Major announcement this week, so this Thursday, head down to Florida. Yes, Southern Command Headquarters to interview the one and only Rush Limbaugh. It will be less than three weeks out. We'll talk about the midterms, the fake, phoney, dishonest news media, of course, the deep state, the left's new lows, and of course, yeah, get out there and get at people's faces.

And by the way, create a ground and follow people into grocery stores and gas stations and department stores. Anyway, that interview with Rush Limbaugh Thursday night 9:00 Eastern. We hope you'll join us. All right, we're always fair and balanced. We'll never be the destroy-Trump media. Let not your heart be troubled, why, the news continues as Laura Ingraham takes it away. Laura?



