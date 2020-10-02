Candace Owens: Democrats will 'absolutely' regret aligning with Black Lives Matter movement

This is a rush transcript from “The Ingraham Angle" September 16, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

INGRAHAM: All right. I'm Laura Ingraham. This is THE INGRAHAM ANGLE.



From Washington tonight, Joe Biden made it clear as can be today. Under his administration, he will mandate lockdowns and masks nationwide. Our medicine cabinet, with a twist, breaks it all down.



Also, is the Left going to regret the devil's bargain they made with the Black Lives Matters movement? Candice Owens shares her thoughts.



And Raymond Arroyo, he hit the streets of Florida. To hear from voters and that key battleground state, that in Biden's rough trip to the Sunshine State in seen and unseen ahead.



But first, the comeback kid. That's the focus of today's ANGLE.



Now, you'd never know it if you just checked out Facebook or you scrolled Insta, or watched those other networks that Sean and I were just talking about, but right now we're in the midst of the great American comeback.



Now, remember not long ago, what the media was predicting for our economy because of COVID?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The handling of the coronavirus pandemic is not good for the president. That is bad news for the economy.



DON LEMON, CNN HOST: Just decimated our economy.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Great-depression era levels of unemployment.



CHRIS CUOMO, CNN HOST: What happened to this being the best economy in the world? Economy's worst drop ever. Ever! OK?



INGRAHAM: OK. Well, thankfully the experts doom-and-gloom scenario hasn't come to fruition. Now why is that? Because President Trump made the smart decision to allow states to make their own reopening decisions and because his treasury secretary pushed through the COVID stimulus package.



Now America's economy is actually recovering again. You are not going to see this anywhere else at an impressive pace.



Now here are the new OECD GDP projections from member nations. Now you can see from the list that despite taking a slight hit, we did far better than other G7 nations.



Now, imagine how much better the U.S.' numbers would have been if New York and California weren't slow-rolling their reopenings, or imagine how much worse off we would have been if Biden were incharge and none of our states were allowed to open under his national guidelines.



Well, this afternoon Biden was asked about the good news on the economy.



CAITLIN HUEY-BURNS, CBS NEWS: A quick question on the economy. The Fed today announced that their projections for unemployment are actually going to be lower than expected. In polling, we see time and again that President Trump has an edge over you on the economy. Why do you think that is?



JOE BIDEN (D) PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: Well, because I don't think I've been out of office for four years. And they don't - it's a long time, four years ago.



INGRAHAM: Is he kidding me? Actually, we remember quite well, Joe. And by the time Obama and Biden left office, average median income had gone up.

But that only meant that the income levels had returned to the year 2000 levels, meaning, they barely got us to the Clinton levels of prosperity, but not the case with Trump's numbers.





The census just reported that the United States median wages broke a record in 2019, the highest recorded since they began tracking it. This means that Trump's policies were working for the average family. The poverty rate, that hit an all-time low as well. And income was going up across the board, increasing 7 percent from the year prior to more than 68,700 from 64,324.

That is a $4,000 raise. Real money to real people among the highest increases ever recorded.



OK, now, that's all well and good. But what about Trump's record in international affairs? I mean that was supposed to be failing, right? I mean, I still remember all the foreign policy experts and what they were predicting in this arena.



RULA JEBREAL, MSNBC COMMENTATOR: This kind of policy, unilateral decision, will basically wreck the Middle East.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: What he's done is thrown a diplomatic bomb in to the Middle East peace process.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: This could kill hopes for Middle East peace.



ALI VELSHI, MSNBC HOST: And it's not looking good for Jared Kushner's Middle East plan.



JOHN BERMAN, CNN HOST: How could Jared Kushner plausibly still lead Middle East peace efforts?



INGRAHAM: Oh, my god. Those are the best. I didn't even see those before now. Those were good. These people have a perfect record of failing in predictions about the Trump presidency.



The COVID models gave us more accurate forecasts than those morons.

Remember, how bad those were? Really bad.



Now the signing of the Abraham Accords negotiated by the Trump team, including Jared Kushner led by him really was great news for everyone that claimed to care about peace on earth. Of course, for the media, true to form, well, that whole peace on earth thing is secondary to beating Trump.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Today's ceremony showcased the President's continued defiance of the very coronavirus guidelines, his White House recommends.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Hundreds of guests were packed on the South Lawn with little social distancing and optional masks.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This deal is a bit uncomfortable for a lot of observers to watch, because it seems so transactional.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It's more of a business deal than a peace accord.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It is not Middle East peace.



INGRAHAM: And I still remember when Wolf Blitzer claimed to care a lot about international news.



WOLF BLITZER, CNN HOST: Why does the White House and the Trump campaign refuse to follow the administration's own health guidelines?



JARED KUSHNER, WHITE HOUSE SENIOR ADVISOR: So I was watching as I was waiting to come on the show here and all the clips you were showing of people without masks were people who are in the front rows. Those were administration officials who were tested.



BLITZER: Don't you think, Jared, that the president and the top advisers to the president, like you, should set an example for the American public?



KUSHNER: People have a first amendment right and that's something that CNN has vociferously argued for. I didn't hear you and CNN being that worried when you saw people out there doing protests in different ways.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: OK. Now that's funny. Where does James Earl Jones get to have his voiceover return to him? But the great news isn't really happening on the economic and foreign policy fronts. President Trump has a magic touch for football as well.



Now, a few weeks ago, I asked him about the Big Ten canceling their season.



TRUMP: I'm the football guy. I'm the one that wants to have football. I put it out all the time. I'm very upset with Big Ten. Big Ten, they should have opened it.



I want football back, by the way. Are you watching? I want football. OK?



INGRAHAM: Now players, their families and fans were outraged by the Big Ten's attempt to cancel fall sports. So Trump made a few phone calls and in speeches he encouraged the league to reverse its decision. And that's exactly what the Big Ten did. This is great news for the state and local economies, the players, who dedicated their lives to the sport and for the national psyche. We all love football.



Now, would they have reversed course if Trump hadn't talked about it or intervened? Doubtful.



The sports media, by the way, predicted it wouldn't happen, because they didn't want football to restart. It's a strange thing, sports media, these days. It's shameful.



Now the Democrats and their cronies and the press underestimated Donald Trump in 2016. We all remember that. And they seem to be repeating their mistake in 2020. From the economy to foreign policy to sports, he's on a roll. And that is not just good news for his chances in November, it's good for America.



The Trump resistance is always wondering why are these people so loyal to Trump. Why do they stand in line for hours and even days sometimes to see his rallies? Why do thousands of boats line up for these Trump water parades? Because his policies put money in those people's pockets. He respects their freedoms, too. That's why. And that's THE ANGLE.



And on the issue of appreciating freedom, my next guest has just picked up his entire operation and moved it out of California.



Joining me now is Ben Shapiro, The Daily Wire Editor-In-Chief and author of "How To Destroy America In Three Easy Steps."



Ben, I think your move comes at an interesting time as my ANGLE noted this country is seeing two distinct visions of the country and freedom seems to be the central dividing point. Is that what you're saying?



BEN SHAPIRO, EDITOR-IN-CHIEF, THE DAILY WIRE: That's exactly right. I spent my entire life in California, literally all 36 years of my life with three years taken out for law school. All of it was spent in California. I love this state, I grew up in this state, I was married in this state, I have had children in this state. My parents moved to the state long before I was born, we're out. We are taking our 75 employees, we are moving to Nashville, because this state bad governance has consequences.



It turns out that when you raise taxes and when you threaten to raise taxes more, when you provide absolutely crappy public services and quality of life continues to degrade, when you undermine the police, when you prevent them from being able to enforce the law, when you allow 66,000 homeless people who are - many of whom are mentally ill and drug addicted to sleep on the streets in L.A. County and declare yourselves freer and better.



And when the real compensation for all of this is that you can plunk a dumb lawn sign on your lawns declaring you are on virtue because it says Black Lives Matter, or love is love. I'm sorry that is not a great place to raise children, it is not a great place to build a company. And we decided we're moving and guess what, most of our employees are thrilled about it.



INGRAHAM: Now Ben, I need to get to some breaking news tonight. Do you remember back in June when Kamala Harris promoted that bail fund? I know you talked about it on your pod cast for writers in Minnesota, and then 13 Biden staffers donated to the same fund. While The Daily Caller News Foundation now reported, just moments ago, that the bail fund helped a man accused of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl get out of jail in July.



The donation page that Kamala Harris tweeted out for this bail fund is still active and it still has her image plastered on the side. Ben, reaction?



SHAPIRO: I don't know why this is a shock at all. This is the same Kamala Harris who decided that it was absolutely worthwhile to go visit the family of Jacob Blake and in fact said that she was proud of Jacob Blake, an alleged rapist, remember. That Jacob Blake was only shot because the police were called to the home of the alleged victim of the rape, who said that the alleged rapist was back, the cops show up, he resists arrest, he attempts to apparently assault the police officers, he maybe has a knife on him, he certainly has a knife on the floorboards of his car before he was shot.



And Kamala Harris and Joe Biden made their decision, now let's decide with the criminal. He attempt to walk all of that stuff back right now is going to, I think, be of little avail.



INGRAHAM: Now in earlier in the summer, the Minneapolis City Council voted to abolish their police force as we all remember and the council president was all in favor of it. Watch.



LISA BENDER, PRESIDENT, MINNEAPOLIS CITY COUNCIL: A lot of us were asked if we could imagine a future without police. And I answered yes to that question. Stop investing so much money in this militarized police force and instead invest in the things that our community really needs.



INGRAHAM: And reimagining didn't go so well. Now Ben, she's having second thoughts.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Ben, I was in Minneapolis earlier this summer and it's a - it's become a complete and utter dangerous joke. Why are these people surprised?

And why do they still keep getting re-elected?



SHAPIRO: It's unbelievable. From what I understand, this is the same city manager who wants our national television and when asked about if she was worried that she might have to call the cops because the crime was being committed, she said she might have to check her privilege. Because her normal white privilege might cause her to call the cops apparently, the privilege crept back in.



And now she realizes that after all, when somebody actually is committing a crime, that's a bad thing for your city. Businesses are fleeing Minneapolis, businesses are fleeing California, businesses are fleeing Oregon. This is going to continue. You are going to see people who earn, people who have the capacity to get out or going to leave badly governed areas. Bad governance has consequences. This is going to happen across the country, and it's all fun and games until everybody who pays the taxes takes off.



INGRAHAM: But Ben, if Joe Biden is president, there is no escaping. Because there is going to be national mandates. There is no escaping. You are not going to be able to escape to states, because it's all going to be one standard for dealing with COVID and one standard of lockdowns. That's the concern.



Ben, great to see you tonight. And good luck on the move, if we don't talk to you beforehand.



And while the White House and Senate take up much of the oxygen, should Nancy Pelosi suddenly be worried about her house majority? She calls herself a master legislator. But over the last years, she has led her caucus from one political quagmire to the other, has accomplished nothing, most recently blocking trillions of dollars in economic aid. And after all the lockdown doesn't really affect her, she could still go to the salon and so forth. But don't worry, she's genuinely heart broken.



REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA): When it comes to the coronavirus, they have contempt for science. That's why we lost almost 200,000 people, who will lose their lives by the end of this week, 200,000 people. And that is why they have contempt for science as to what the climate crisis is.



INGRAHAM: And the award goes to? The best drama. How authentic, Nance. But she should be praying, because according to Politico, there were grumblings from rank-and-file House Dems about the need to cut a deal on the COVID stimulus. But none of them will actually seriously challenge Pelosi in public, because they don't seriously care about their constituents. They only care about not getting primaried by an AOC-approved candidate.



The fact is, House Democrats, especially those in swing states, still need two things to survive, cash from Nancy and the party establishment; and again, avoiding getting challenged by the Left, so they sit quietly while Pelosi lets the radicals go wild.



So if you're a swing voter, why would you grant another majority to the Democrat Party with no moderates, at least none who speak out, and pretty much no accomplishments? And let's not forget that the House Democrats have accomplished zero on the issues that they claim to care about, because they don't want to work with Donald Trump. Yesterday, Nancy Pelosi just said, "Oh, forget about him". When she was asked, do you regret not meeting him for a year?



They did the impeachment drama, which was shameful and they have a bitter attitude about everything else. But they're going to try to claim credit for what, the USMCA, which was all Trump. It's just ridiculous.



Joining us now, and I'm delighted he is with us, Kevin McCarthy, of course, the House Minority Leader. He will join us now.



And Congressman McCarthy, I don't think, retaking the house is a pipe dream anymore. I thought it was a few months ago, but not anymore.



REP. KEVIN MCCARTHY (R-CA): It's not. Do you know that there are fewer Democrats in the House since Nancy Pelosi held the gavel? At that moment, we needed 19 seats to win the majority. Today, we only need 17. We won every special election we played in, and that was in Democrat seats that Democrats won by more than nine points and it happened to be in California.



The real question is, what are the results of the Democrats? They should be embarrassed of how much they have embraced the socialist? Name me one problem this Democrat majority has solved? There isn't one.



But you know what the Republicans have done? We rolled out a commitment to America. All you have to do is gohttps://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__commitmenttoamerica.com&d=DwICAg&c=cnx1hdOQtepEQkpermZGwQ&r=tgDLkJy54PfJyWJwul3dKe54qGxqO7b7d5vjo7RcZds&m=ffARakSOi2FbfQxwk_4I9-aZq3Wy1RopIHiJD-15WuE&s=S5T3o8glEzXo1lAGofjMOZSBTHnztCGHrlNi5akFkN4&e= and you could see for yourself. We are going to rebuild the biggest economy we have ever seen, at 10 million new jobs. We're going to restore our way of life. You know what we're going to do? We're going to end COVID, because we're going to create a safe and effective vaccine. We protect pre-existing conditions.



And you know what? We don't defund the cops, we add 1.75 billion, to make more police training. Community policing and more importantly, 500,000 body cameras.



INGRAHAM: Congressman, let me just jump in here. When is the last time you had a substantive in depth conversation with Nancy Pelosi about anything?



MCCARTHY: I'm around her many times in many meetings, but I can't say I have a substantive talk with her in more than a year. Think for a moment, yesterday we watched world peace happen for the Middle East on the steps inside the White House. You know what Nancy Pelosi did? She turned down the invitation and she held votes in the floor of the House trying to make members not go there and witness--



INGRAHAM: Just sickening.



MCCARTHY: --Bahrain and UAE, represent and acknowledge Israel.



INGRAHAM: All right. Congressman, I want to get your reaction on breaking news, just reported by Politco. Fox News has now confirmed it, that the freedom caucus is pressing you to launch long shot bid to oust her, on Nancy Pelosi, it's a procedural gambit, has virtually no chance of success, but it could force vulnerable Democrats to align with the speaker ahead of the election. Congressman, explain this. Are you in favor of it?



MCCARTHY: Well, what I'm in favor of is defeating Nancy Pelosi and Nadler and all the others. If we were able to remove Nancy Pelosi, we'd have another Democrat. The real challenge would be we're four weeks away from election, 47 days, these Democrats could actually vote against Nancy Pelosi, use it in their campaigns to say they're not with her, even though they vote with her 95 percent of the time, because she doesn't need all the votes to stay because of the majority.



INGRAHAM: So you're not going to do it? Are you going to do that or not?



MCCARTHY: I don't think it's the best move at this moment. I think the best move is when 218 seats and that defeats Nancy Pelosi. But you know what else it defeats? Nadler, Maxine Waters, Adam Schiff and the others, that is our best play right now.



INGRAHAM: Do you agree with me that there is really two things at play:

one, which all of you do, you need to raise money; two, when you're a Democrat and you're kind of in the - you thought you were a moderate, you're just petrified of getting primaried by the AOC plus three. And so, you are caught between raising money from the establishment, Pelosi, and not getting primaried, so you basically just shut up.



MCCARTHY: Yes. You watched AOC primary and beat people this year. They're all afraid. AOC is the one that got Pelosi to impeach - do impeachment, because she went out starting primarying people for them to do that. There was no basis for it. That's what they wasted their majority on.



When you look at the Democrat majority, what have they stood for? Defunding of the police, dismantling of this nation, because they want to go with impeachment.



INGRAHAM: Open borders.



MCCARTHY: Open borders. And you know what they want to do? They pretty much want to destroy this, because they want to raise taxes on the very first day, regardless of where this economy is at. They haven't build any new jobs, they haven't lowered the drug price, they haven't made this country better. So if you renew this nation, you rebuild the biggest economy, you restore our way of life. You know what happens? You reunite this nation.



INGRAHAM: All right.



MCCARTHY: And that's what the commitment to America is all about.



INGRAHAM: All right, Congressman. Thank you so much for joining us tonight.

We really appreciate it.



And coming up, Joe Biden said the quiet part out loud. His administration would call for COVID restrictions that would end up locking you down and controlling almost every aspect of your life, well into next year. Is that constitutional? Will it make any medical difference?



Alex Berenson and Dr. Ramin Oskoui will tell us next.



INGRAHAM: Joe Biden made it really clear today, if you were watching, that he would allow unelected health officials to dictate your life under COVID.



BIDEN: Just concluded 1.5 hour long briefing with seven of our nation's top public health experts. And I spoke to the experts today, I also spoke to the experts this morning, and I'll support rather than tear down the experts based on the proposal laid out by the experts.



INGRAHAM: Remember who these experts are? They're the ones whose model said New York would need, what, 45,000 ventilators? They're also the ones who said, we would see, what, 2 million dead and promise that flattening the curve was purely about saving hospitals? And they haven't been consistent on the efficacy of masks.



So shouldn't it alarm people that Biden would basically turn over key government decisions to unelected experts?



Joining me now is Alex Berenson, author of Unreported Truths about COVID and Lockdowns; and Dr. Ramin Oskoui, Cardiologist, CEO of Foxhall Cardiology in Washington.



Alex, instead of giving these so-called experts more power, shouldn't Americans demand that they be held accountable for all of their own screwups?



ALEX BERENSON, FORMER NEW YORK TIMES REPORTER: I think that would be a good place to start. I mean it's quite clear that the move to lockdowns in March and April was made out of panic. It contradicted decades of public health advice and there's very, very little evidence it did anything to help slow this - I mean it may have slowed the spread of the virus, but it didn't really change the course of the virus as we can now see based on what's happening in Spain and other countries in Europe. And what it certainly did was crush the economies of regions or countries that locked down hard. So I think an honest discussion about that would be a good place to start.



INGRAHAM: Well, Dr. Oskoui, I want to play this from the CDC Director, Robert Redfield, earlier today and then the president's response later on.

Watch.



ROBERT REDFIELD, DIRECTOR, CDC: I might even go so far as to say that this face mask is more guaranteed to protect me against COVID than when I take a COVID vaccine.



TRUMP: The mask is not as important as the vaccine. When I called up Robert today, I said to him, what is with the mask? He said, I think I answered that question incorrectly.



INGRAHAM: OK. Well, Redfield walked back his comments on Twitter tonight, Doctor. I was saying, he 100 percent believes in the importance of the vaccine. What is going on here with this cross-messaging, Dr. Oskoui?



RAMIN OSKOUI, CEO, FOXHALL CARDIOLOGY: It's hard to tell. I'm not a mind reader. But we have decades of medical science, randomized controlled studies that show for respiratory viruses, masks do nothing. There's really no - I remain puzzled as to why we keep pushing mask mandates when we have exactly the Hawaii experience, when they put in some of the harshest mandates anywhere in the United States. They saw case numbers jump up by eight to ten times very quickly. I mean what we're seeing is not anymore really a pandemic, we're seeing sort of a casedemic. And you're seeing a lack of acuity. Masks have nothing to do with any of this.



INGRAHAM: Now Biden also reminded us that the states, Alex, are not going to have much power in his COVID response. Watch.



BERENSON: Great.



BIDEN: Uniform national guidelines. We need national guidance as of the basis upon which you can open up. There's no national criteria. What is the national criteria for opening schools? They still don't have one. We have to have this national mandate.



INGRAHAM: Alex, this is code for widespread lockdowns, rolling lockdowns, is it not?



BERENSON: First of all, I don't know how he thinks he's going to do that.

Is he going to declare martial law? If the last six months have proved anything and really, I mean it, if the last six months approved anything, it's that there's still a lot of federalism in this country. There is still a lot of power at the state and local level. The White House couldn't get schools open. They genuinely wanted to get schools open in a normal way and they couldn't do it.



I want to just add one thing about the masks, because I think it's fascinating, I was just looking up before we came on. You can go back to 1919, more than a century ago. In California, they looked at whether or not masks had done anything. They called them gauze masks then. You can find this online. And the conclusion of an epidemiologist in San Francisco was that masks had made no difference to the course of the epidemic. That was during 1919 and it's true in 2020.



INGRAHAM: Now Biden is claiming, guys, that he follows the science, only the science. So it was a shock to hear him make this wild prediction.



JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Cases and deaths are going to spike this November, and an additional by 215,000 Americans they say are going to die. If there's universal masking, these deaths, projected deaths, could be cut in half.



INGRAHAM: Dr. Oskoui, first of all, it takes your breath away.



DR. RAMIN OSKOUI, CARDIOLOGIST: It's ridiculous, Laura. The reality is, if I thought Joe Biden was coming up with this stuff on his own and not being given this by his minders, I'd take it as prima facie evidence of mental decline. The reality is he has no scientific basis to say any of this. This virus is dying away through natural herd immunity, and a vaccine may actually be moot. But where the science is, believe me, he'll never be able to produce any reliable sources except the journal of irreproducible results. It's absurd.



INGRAHAM: Alex, we hear this phrase, well, we can get back to some semblance of normalcy when. But the goal posts are always moving. Really quick, close it out for us.



BERENSON: Sure. First of all, Biden is talking about models, University of Washington models, and those people have been wrong since March, and they continue to be wrong to this day. If an asteroid hits the earth in December, a million people might die. That's about as likely as what he is predicting right now.



If you look -- the reason that this post-November prediction is being made is because it's unfalsifiable before the election. Right now, cases are down, hospitalizations are down, deaths are down. So the people who have been trying to panic the country for six months have to point to something that they won't be able to falsify before the election.



INGRAHAM: They're running out of time here. Gentleman, thank you so much.

Great seeing you both tonight.



And coming up, before he told Americans he would take away their freedom, Biden left the basement for Florida this week. Raymond Arroyo breaks it all down. It was a sobering visit. And what the voters of Florida told him about the race. "Seen and Unseen" next.



INGRAHAM: It's time for our "Seen and Unseen" segment where we expose the stories behind the headlines. Joining us with all the details, Raymond Arroyo, FOX News contributor, author of the forthcoming cook, "The Spider Who Saved Christmas."



All right, Raymond, Biden made a big Florida push with not such great results the other day. And you spoke to some voters in the state.



RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: I did. Biden's first event, Laura, was a roundtable with exactly six veterans in Tampa, Florida. He attempted to libel Trump with that discredited "Atlantic" story, then he freelanced about employment opportunities for veterans, I think.



JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Because if you could take care -- if you were a quartermaster, you can sure as hell take care of running a department store thing -- where -- and a second floor of the ladies department. You know what I mean?



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: I'm not sure anyone knows what he means. This event could not have been more bizarre, Laura. And if you're trying to win over vets, it's best not to portray them and our returning heroes as homicidal killers, as Biden did in this unscripted moment. Listen.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: What an uplifting --



ARROYO: Laura, the veterans I spoke to --



INGRAHAM: No, no. What an uplifting story that is. Did he actually say if my memory serves me correct? I think we know that is not the case.



ARROYO: Well, veterans are deeply offended by this that I spoke to today.

He's basically saying after a long deployment, you come home and kill people. This is unbelievable. So it's so inappropriate. If you're trying to win over veterans, it's just wrong, in my event.



INGRAHAM: The throngs of six that were attending that.



According to the NBC-Marist poll, Biden is trailing Trump by four points now among Hispanics in Florida. So he tried this routine at a Hispanic heritage month event.



JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I just have one thing to say. Hang on here.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: There you go. Dance a little bit, Joe. Come on.



ARROYO: Laura, "Livin La Vida Loca" would have been more appropriate, I think. This song is "Despacito," which mean "slowly." And given Biden's history, this is a weird song choice. The lyrics say "Slowly I want to breathe you neck slowly. Let me murmur things in your ear. I want to see your hair dance." This are not images you want to conjure up in Hispanic voters when Joe Biden is around, OK.



Laura, I spoke to some voters in Boca Raton the other day to see how all of this is playing, despacito.



ARROYO: Who are you leaning toward in this election and why?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: President Donald Trump. He's put through everything that he has said that he is going to do. Our economy is fabulous. I'm living in Florida because of that economy. And he's trustworthy.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I am voting for Biden-Harris.



ARROYO: OK.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Because Bernie Sanders isn't on the ticket. I wish we had more options. But I believe we need to get the current sitting president out of office because of Supreme Court nominations, because of climate change. I've owned many small businesses here in Boca Raton, and we need to support small businesses.



ARROYO: And you believe Biden will be better for small business? He's promised to raise taxes and ensure that Obamacare, which falls on the backs of employees, is fully implemented once more.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Absolutely. If that means more people --



ARROYO: Does that concern your.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes, it does. It's hard on small businesses in that way. It benefits more people in the long run.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: There's no leaning. I've already fallen way over for the president in 2016. So we're all set with that.



ARROYO: And why?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: He absolutely has delivered on what he promised. He's focused. Tremendous success. Doesn't take -- from anybody. How could you not want him? What do you want, a senile old man walking around that doesn't know whether he's asleep or awake?



ARROYO: Joe Biden is making an empathy play. That is really targeted toward women. Does that empathy play work for you?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No, it does not.



ARROYO: Why not?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Because he really doesn't empathize. I don't believe him. I don't believe a word he says. I think everything he says is completely scripted.



All of my women friends are voting for Donald Trump, every single one of them. And I have a lot of women friends.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Well, it's a tight race in Florida, Raymond.



ARROYO: It is indeed.



INGRAHAM: The one guy looks like he came right from the Bronx and came right down to Florida.



(LAUGHTER)



ARROYO: Well, there are a lot of New York transplants. And you know what, they told me, they like Trump's strength, they like the economic resilience, and strength in security. Safety is a big issue for these Floridians.



INGRAHAM: All right, Raymond, thanks so much. Great work. We'll have more from Florida on Friday.



And the Black Lives Matter movement has seen its popularity plummet in the

past few months. So what has caused that? Candace Owens chimes in, next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



INGRAHAM: In the last 24 hours in Philadelphia, we've seen the depravity of Black Lives Matter movement, and it's reared its ugly head. They've hurled obscenities at police and, of course, Trump supporters.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Why? Why? I said -- why?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: -- racist dirty -- racist dirty -- racist dirty --



INGRAHAM: Here we see BLM and anti-Trump protesters kneeling in an active intersection, blocking traffic of law-abiding, productive citizens just trying to actually support their families. And to cap it all off, they harassed a bunch of diners.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: With acts like that occurring nearly every night somewhere in the United States, is it any surprise that public support for Black Lives Matter has dropped 12 points since June. Joining me now is Candace Owens, founder of the Blexit movement, author of the new book "Blackout." Candace, will Democrats end up at some point regretting aligning themselves with this group?



CANDACE OWENS, COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR, TURNING POINTS USA: Absolutely.

We're seeing it right now. They have completely overplayed their hand. They gave it too much time. In the beginning, Americans were apprehensive. They weren't sure. Maybe perhaps this race narrative was real. Maybe this was really about police brutality. Maybe this really was America striving towards equality.



And now the truth is standing in everybody's face. The Black Lives Matter movement is not striving for equality. In fact, they're striving for entitlement. They want special entitlements. They want white people to stop and raise their fists in the air and salute them when they go into the diners as if it's the 1950s. The things that we would see white racists Americans doing in the 1950s we are now seeing Black Lives Matters activists do at cafes towards white people.



People are waking up to the fact that this movement is really about Marxism. It's about the undoing of America. What they're trying to do is really sink all of the systems that we have in place. They just want to disrupt. That's all it's about. They want to disrupt, they want to cause hate, and they want to rapidly spread it, and then point the finger somehow at Trump, and say this is only happening because it's Trump's America.



INGRAHAM: Right. And Candace, this all comes out also when we have a discussion about how to really to help people who are in need, including African-Americans. And school choice, or educational freedom, as we like to call it, is at the heart of this, real school choice. But Biden has never been for it. Watch.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: NEA members have pushed back against what we think are very misguided school reforms, like charter schools. You know how we feel about charter schools. We'd like to know how you feel about charter schools.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: He agrees with the NEA and the AFT on any of these school choice initiatives. They want to kill them off. And if they can use COVID to try to shut down some of these schools, they'll do that, too.



OWENS: Absolutely. And the reason for that is simple. The government wants to raise the children. They like the fact that you're seeing across these inner cities so many kids are failing. It's unbelievable. You saw me talk about this when I testified in Congress a few months ago -- 75 percent of black boys in California cannot pass a basic literacy exam. That is stunning. Everybody should be talking about that. That means the public school system is failing black Americans.



You have that happening in inner cities. You have it happening in Baltimore where they can't find a single child across five schools that's proficient in reading or mathematics. And yet the Democrat Party says we want to keep these public schools in place. Why? Because they're able to replace hard academics like mathematics, like engineering, with the soft psychological conditioning courses, like "The 1619 Project." They want to tell your kids about race and feelings. And this stuff is not going to get them ahead in the world. In fact, it's going to send them backwards. And that's exactly what the Democrat Party is after, Laura.



INGRAHAM: Candace, do you believe that these celebrities like LeBron James and Cardi B with her lovely new number one song, "Filthy, Filthy," that they're using their platforms to push a political agenda? Does that affect the African-American psyche in the United States to move the needle further toward Democrats, or are people beginning to tune that all out when they see less money in their pockets?



OWENS: I think that Cardi B and LeBron James, they are responsible for a lot of disruption that we're seeing in this nation. And they do these things unwittingly. I genuinely think that they do not understand the economics behind what they are preaching or the consequences behind what they are preaching.



And unfortunately, when you have this angry rhetoric, when you have LeBron James saying that we're literally being hunted, when you have Cardi B saying that Trump's America is racist at the same time she's attacking me because I have a white husband. What ends up happening is you're raising a bunch of kids who believe that in this country they can't make it. When they see someone like LeBron James who is building a $100 million mansion in Bel-Air at the moment, say to you that we're literally being hunted, we being black people by white people, it makes them feel helpless and like they need to get up and do something about it. And it leads to these devastating, staggering crime waves that we're seeing, the increase in these inner cities, because they believe that.



Unfortunately, you're seeing individuals get arrested for things like we saw in Los Angeles County. They'll find one person. He will be arrested.

But there is an entire ecosystem of people that deserve to serve time.

Politicians, the media henchman that have perpetuated this idea that black Americans are being hunted and caused all of this corruption that we see today.



INGRAHAM: And now, Candace -- Candance, I'm sorry to interrupt you. I wish we had an hour with you. But I've got to say, they're teaching young people this.



OWENS: Yes.



INGRAHAM: A school assignment that just came to my attention about, well, this is Black Lives Matter art and we're going to study that, or we're going to -- OK. I guess. But meanwhile, can you -- can all of you kids write a decent paper without your parents writing it for you? I'm talking about white, black. Just the basics. Let's all learn the basics. Candace, come back soon, and thank you so much for your leadership on this.



And given the president's historic Middle East peace deal, we thought it might be fun to take a look at what some Biden administration officials once said about it, next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



INGRAHAM: Four years ago, John Kerry, who would be in line for a top Biden administration post, offered this as the prospect of a Middle East peace deal.



JOHN KERRY, FORMER U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE: There will be no separate peace between Israel and the Arab world. I want to make that very clear to all of you. There will be no advanced and separate peace with the Arab world without the Palestinian process and the Palestinian peace.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Well, that aged about as well as a bad face lift. Maybe that Vietnam testimony he gave all those years ago -- didn't he say Genghis Khan (ph)?



That's all the time we have tonight. Shannon Bream and the "FOX NEWS @ NIGHT" team take it all from here.



Shannon?



