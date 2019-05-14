Cambria CEO says Trump is '100 percent right' on trade issues

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," May 13, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

LAURA INGRAHAM, HOST: I'm Laura Ingraham. This is "Ingraham Angle" from - I guess we say this every night, but it really is a busy Washington tonight. We have breaking news. Attorney General Bill Barr as I just mentioned has just launched a new investigation into the probes, the original origin of, of course the Russia probe, the spying on the 2016 Trump campaign. Now we know why the Dems were trying to destroy the Attorney General. So, how deep will this investigation go and how high will Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton be implicated.

Ken Starr and John Yoo with their answers in moments. Plus, we debut our 2020 clown car segment. Should illegals receive free health care. Oh, why not. And some old Biden comments on immigration that might just surprise you, Bongino and Hahn debate it all. And Harvard Kansas Dean to appease their woke students. While Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib sparks yet another Israel controversy. Alan Dershowitz is here on both. Don't want to miss that. But first, Trump, the cleanup man. That's the focus of tonight's Angle.

On Friday after trade talks broke down with the Chinese, President Trump raised tariffs on some Chinese goods to 25 percent. Now today, the Chinese retaliated threatening to hike tariffs on 5,000 U.S. products. While the media went into instant and totally predictable meltdown mode.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: He's building a wall of tariffs and you're the one paying for it.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Just wielding terrorists like a cudgel, because it makes the President look tough. That only hurts American families.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: No one wants this. The Chinese don't want this. The Americans don't want this. It looks like this was just partly a problem of Donald Trump's own making.

INGRAHAM: Yes, this whole China problem just popped up in the last few years. Oh my gosh. Presidents since George Washington have recognized the power and importance of tariffs to protect American interests. Facing China's gross trade abuses, we'll get that in a moment. Trump is wisely using tariffs to punish China for bad behavior. What's the alternative? With Trump in the White House, China knows the days of exploiting the American market with impunity are over.

Now, talks broke down when the Chinese reneged on their promise to change their laws that required American companies doing business in China to do what's called technology transfers of their trade secrets and their intellectual property, it's outrageous. This begs the question why did any U.S. president ever allow China, a communist government, to hold our companies at gunpoint this way. Stripping them of their innovation in order to turn around and then just do what. Well, use American engineering and knowhow to dominate the market themselves.

Now, I still remember this. I remember this really well back in 2000 when Bill Clinton urging China's admission into the World Trade Organization made all sort of promises to the American people.

BILL CLINTON, FORMER PRESIDENT: This agreement is a good deal for America. Our products will gain better access to China's market in every sector from agriculture to telecommunications to automobiles. But China gains no new market access to the United States.

INGRAHAM: Yes, that worked out really well. Let's break it all down to understand what we're talking about here. No one's doing this tonight. This seems complicated, but you can get it.

In 2018, U.S. exports to China, 179.3 billion seems like a lot. But Chinese imports to the United States were $557.9 billion. Do the math. That means the U.S. goods and services trade deficit with China was a whopping 378.6 billion in 2018. That was up 10 percent from 2017. So, it's been a very good deal for China. Last year, U.S. imports from China were up 427 percent from 2001. That was pre its admission to the World Trade Organization.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: China has been taken advantage of the United States for many, many years. I'm not just talking about during the Obama administration. You can go back long before that and it's been taken out $400 billion, $500 billion, $600 billion a year out of the United States and we can't let that happen. We're in a very strong position. Our economy has been very powerful. There has not been - we've gone up a lot since our great election in 2016.

INGRAHAM: Well, Trump is basically now the cleanup man for presidents and politicians, who did nothing about China. Virtually nothing for decades. And what did that do? That just facilitated the rise of a rapacious communist regime.

Now, I think with all that we know now about how China operates. It's commonly agreed upon. There is a legitimate question to ask, why are we trading with them at all. They are a geopolitical adversary who intends to destroy what we care about the most, freedom. They want to dominate. Now during the Cold War, we didn't do business with the Soviet Union and that was smart. So, I have a question. Where all the liberals who supposedly care about human rights? They protested apartheid in South Africa in the 1980s. But are they OK with the Chinese in the 2000's.

We have a million Muslims. We have Christians and political dissidents' tonight being held in internment camps in China. There is no real life outside the state in China. There is no freedom of thought. There is no freedom of conscience. There is no freedom of political assembly of religion and you add to that they're predatory trade practices and their pledge. They're being very obvious about this. Stated pledge to dominate major industries, pretty much every major industry by 2025. They're well on their way in space weaponry and artificial intelligence. This my friends is a toxic mix for anyone who loves freedom.

Trump properly assessed the threat to the entire world where China controls all steel production. Now, think about national security issues at play here and get this, 90 percent of the world's printed circuit boards are manufactured in Asia and more than half in China. And as if the prospect of American weapons dependent on Chinese made parts isn't bad enough there are already worries that Chinese made electronics may be infected with computer viruses that would let China spy on or disable U.S. military, commercial or consumer products. Oh, that's all and by the way, our leaders do finally some of them seem to be waking up under Trump.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: No country poses a broader more severe intelligence collection threat than China.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We understand the threat, the Chinese are working to put their systems in networks all across the world, so they can steal your information and my information.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The President's instincts to go after China are the right thing to do. I think China has taken terrible advantage of America over the last decade or two and they don't play fair.

INGRAHAM: Now, well the tariffs cause some short-term pain. Probably. But in a $20 trillion economy like ours, tariffs on $60 billion worth of goods can be and will be absorbed. It's better to endorse short-term pain rather than long term Chinese domination and destruction of our industries and Trump by the way offered this way out earlier today.

TRUMP: if they don't want to pay tariffs, make it here or buy it from another country that's a non-tariff country. So, whether you go to Vietnam or so many others, you can do that.

INGRAHAM: Word to the wise. Trump has a prudent approach to a problem that has been ignored for decades. Now it's time to do something about it. And that's The Angle.

All right. Joining me now Marty Davis, CEO of Cambria in Minnesota that produces courts used and countertops and other services. And Rick Helfenbein, President and CEO of the American Apparel and Footwear Association. It's great to have both of you on tonight. Marty, you said in a recent interview that Trump is courageous, intelligent and right on trade issues. A lot of big American CEOs tonight disagree with you.

MARTY DAVIS, CAMBRIA CEO: Good evening, Laura. I did say that, and I find - I believe that to be the case. A lot of the CEOs that I can't speak to each of them, but many of them are dealing with individual company issues that are important to them especially if they're in the public market sector. But as it relates to the long-term interests of our government and our country, President Trump is 100 percent right. I think he showed great courage.

He said at least three, probably four administrations and the Congress who basically swept this under the rug for 20 years and even prior to 2000 when they went into the WTO. So, I think he's done - he and his team have done a tremendous job. They see this for what it is. He said it, they understand it and they're going to deal with it. I think they've dealt with it quite well.

INGRAHAM: Hey Rick, I want to go to you. You make apparel sneakers. Very big company. You are very upset tonight by the escalation in this ongoing negotiation with China. Tell us from your perspective why we should continue business as usual with what we know China is doing on trade?

RICK HELFENBEIN, PRESIDENT, AMERICAN APPAREL AND FOOTWEAR ASSOCIATION: Laura, first of all. Beautiful opening. I don't quite agree with everything you said.

INGRAHAM: OK. Bring it on. Let's go. Take up the temperature boys. Let's go. Let's fight this out tonight.

HELFENBEIN: I definitely appreciate that. And Marty I know a little bit of that, the history of your company. I think that's fine too. Here's the problem. You know we give the president a lot of credit for bringing this subject up. He has talked about it. He actually talked about it when he was Candidate Trump in January 2019, there was discussion in the first Republican debate and he ...

INGRAHAM: So, why are you surprised? Rick, all these people are surprised that Trump's doing what he said he was going to do. He's the first President Obama said, he was going to - he's going to be tough on China. Bush promised the world with permanent trade relations status with China, said China would become likely freer that all these doors would be open, American companies going into China. But the numbers do not lie. We have a $380 billion, up 10 percent year-to-year with China. How is that fair knowing what we know about China? I know it's good for you because you can make cheap stuff in China and bring it back to the United States. I get it. But for the average American company doing business there, they've got to turn over their intellectual property and then they're off to the races.

HELFENBEIN: Well, it doesn't pan out or work out exactly that way, but let's be totally candid about this. We're in a difficult situation. Tariffs used surgically as they were, I believe in Marty's case can be a good thing. But you know, used on a mass scale, they become WMD, weapons of mass destruction. This could destroy our economy. We're not arguing, really not arguing that it's a bad idea ...

INGRAHAM: We have a $20 trillion economy. I have heard - Marty you've got to step in. I have heard that tariffs are going to destroy the U.S. economy for the last three years, since Trump got in the race and he is going to destroy the economy. What are the chances, both of you can answer this of an inflation raging through our economy? Because if you're saying this is going to destroy the economy, we've got to see real signs of inflation. No economist that I've read sees any inflation on the horizon. Any of you see inflation.

DAVIS: Well, I think Laura, the answer to it and it sounds is kind of the same old rhetoric. First of all, China doesn't - China comes at our market and hijacks American capitalism with the keenness of a government that's run by a political dictatorship. It's a command economy. They don't play in our structure, but they harvest the fruits of our structure. They do it with very overt manner. They're aggressive they're predatory. And this has been going on. It's not new. The Clinton administration trade people.

Very shortly after, Clinton orchestrated the WTO proposal with China. Their advisory people and their analysis pointed out what could happen. And then there was a great article written in 2000 by Robert Scott of The Economic Advisors that laid out exactly what could and probably would happen when we put him in the WTO. Clinton orchestrated it. Bush furthered the orchestration and sustained it. So, it's not political. It's policy. And the Congress got it wrong. Over half of them. And they allowed China to come into the United States playing by their rules and really throw a Hail Mary for the Communist platform to survive by harvesting the fruits of American democracy, free enterprise, competition and capitalism.

INGRAHAM: Rick, what is your - I want Rick to give us, I mean the people who say this isn't the way to go. OK. I say to them give us your blueprint because we had Obama for eight years and things got worse and worse and worse and both the stealing of our intellectual property, the dumping and the state sponsor of industry. So, tell me Rick how do we write this. Obama couldn't do it. It got worse under Bush. So, what's the magic dust here to fix this that Trump should be using?

HELFENBEIN: Well, you know, President Bush tried it in 2002, the steel tariff didn't work. President Obama tried it in 2009 ...

INGRAHAM: We didn't stick with it long enough.

HELFENBEIN: It didn't work. We tried washing machines. That's not working.

INGRAHAM: Actually, that's not the case. We have some growth, I understand.

HELFENBEIN: Yes.

INGRAHAM: Solid than washing machine.

HELFENBEIN: Laura, the growth is terrific. Right now, their estimate is clustering about $817,000 per employee that we've retained for this ...

INGRAHAM: But Rick, what is the answer? You want to just keep doing business - so the business as it's been going. You're fine for it to keep that - keep on the same track.

HELFENBEIN: Look, here's the issue, Laura. The Ambassador Lighthizer, President Trump, they've steered away from the American consumer. And as of tonight, at 5 o'clock, they have gone after us in a big way with the last round of tariffs, we're completely on this list and we're going to get hammered. Think Laura, just think about this. Think about this.

DAVIS: What about ...

INGRAHAM: What about the country?

HELFENBEIN: No. This is ...

INGRAHAM: What about America?

HELFENBEIN: This is America. This is the country.

INGRAHAM: This is. OK. So, a rising China is good for American freedom or good for Taiwan freedom or good for Japan's freedom, really?

DAVIS: in the first decade that they were in the WTO, we lost $5 million to $6 million manufacturing jobs, $5 million to $6 million manufacturing jobs.

INGRAHAM: We've got to get to Victor.

DAVIS: The American consumer suffers under those degrees a heck of a lot more than it does through this transition back to a free market and a pure free market that we need to.

INGRAHAM: All right. We're going to over the next six months, what happens with inflation, because all the predictions of doom and gloom, we have to see inflation of those predictions are false, but we'll see. I'm willing to just stand corrected here.

HELFENBEIN: Laura, two ...

INGRAHAM: Thank you so much. We've got to go. My next guest says the obsession over Russia has allowed China to fly under the radar. We are ignoring the threat of China to our own detriment. Here now is Victor Davis Hanson, Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution, author of The Case for Trump. So, Victor, China has been doing this. It's near criminal behavior for a while now. As you can see from the previous conversation, companies want to produce stuff for cheap in Asia. OK. And they don't want anyone to tinker with the way it's been. But what happens if the dynamic doesn't change? What's the alternative for America?

VICTOR DAVIS HANSON, SENIOR FELLOW, HOOVER INSTITUTION: Well, your second guess argument was analogous to saying that we shouldn't take chemotherapy when we have cancer, because it can be unpleasant. It is, there has side effects. But remember that we've tried everything Laura. Remember in the beginning, we were told that if we just overlooked copyright infringements and all the violations that you articulated, they would be like criminals pretty soon. They would get rich, they'd be affluent, they'd be westernized and then they would - it would be no problem.

Then we were told that deficits really are not that bad for us and surpluses are not that good for them. Of course, they disagreed obviously. And then we were told if we were magnanimously, they would help out in Iran and North Korea and they would appreciate that magnanimity and return it in kind. None of that turned out to be true.

So, Donald Trump came back and he's doing something that's normal. He's sticking up for American interests, but everything has been so abnormal that now being normal is considered abnormal.

INGRAHAM: Yes, well victory today Biden ...

HANSON: More than two are there but the threat of ...

INGRAHAM: Well, everyone tries - this is what I'm saying. Our guest Rick didn't have an answer to that. The answer is what we tried before didn't work and now by the way Biden sounded off on the Trump tariffs at a campaign stop Victor in New Hampshire, let's watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: The President has done nothing but increased the tariffs. The debt. And the trade deficit. China's greatest violation is the way in which they steal our intellectual property. We should make it quid pro quo. He's going about it all the wrong way, a lot of bravado, no action.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Yes. Well, Peter Schweitzer points out the New York Post today Victor that 2013 Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden flew aboard Air Force Two to China less than two weeks later, Hunter Biden's firm inked a $1 billion private equity deal with a subsidiary of the Chinese government's bank of China. Victor. Does Biden Have a China problem?

HANSON: Yes. Yes, he does. All of our elite does remember that Senator Feinstein here in California, her chauffeur was a Chinese agent for maybe 20 years. Her husband had extensive business interests in China. So, everybody understands that. And now somebody comes in and says, we have to have what Joe Biden called a quid pro quo. If they have a tariff on us, we're going to have a tariff on them. If they cheat, then we're going to address that. And that's - it's part of a holistic attitude by this communist dictatorship. They're buying 50 ports all over the world to leverage us strategically.

They militarize the Spratly Islands. They push our allies in Asia around. And finally, if you don't step now, you're not going to be able to do it. Final thing Laura, we have twice the GDP as China does with about one-third of the population. We have the biggest military in the world, the largest food exporter, the biggest energy producer. And this idea that we're weak or that we're going to lose is just absolutely absurd.

INGRAHAM: Victor.

HANSON: Trying to stop the ascendancy not the parity.

INGRAHAM: Victor, we're going to throw - we're ...

HANSON: They're not equal to us at all.

INGRAHAM: We're basically going to throw away our future vis-a-vis China because of $3 billion of soybeans. I mean it's not to say that soybeans aren't important, but unless we get this right, it's all over anyway. So, I don't get this whole thing. Well, the soybeans - the sneakers and we have to have - Trump is actually doing long-term thinking. Victor, thank you so much. Victor has written the best stuff on the relationship with China.

Breaking news tonight, Bill Barr says game on. His appointment moments ago of U.S. attorney to look into the surveillance of the Trump team shows he will not rest until we get to the bottom of this. Ken Starr, John Yoo are here to break it all down, next.

INGRAHAM: Summer arrived early in Washington tonight at least for some people in the nation's capital. Attorney General Bill Barr true to his word has just appointed a U.S. attorney to determine if surveillance of the Trump team was unlawful.

Now, the announcement dropped just over an hour ago that Connecticut's U.S. Attorney John Durham will investigate the origins of the Russia investigation. Now Durham would seem an inspired choice as he's previously investigated issues like law enforcement corruption and destruction of CIA videotapes. Here now former Independent Counsel Ken Starr and former Deputy Assistant Attorney General John Yoo. All right, Ken, what is Durham going to be looking at?

KEN STARR, FORMER INDEPENDENT COUNSEL: He's going to get to the bottom of this. John Durham was such a brilliant choice by Bill Barr. It was so timely. We're all waiting as you know Laura for the Inspector General report. But now we have perhaps the most respected prosecutor in the United States who served so brilliantly including some assignments during the Obama administration. He's totally above politics. You can't tell he's an angry Republican.

He was confirmed by literally every member of the Senate who voted and why because of his record. So, we have a really honest cop on the beat now. So, I'm very pleased that Bill Barr is saying, let's have the report from the Inspector General, who's a guy of integrity. Let's now have John Durham take this look as well. Great timing and then of course remember waiting in the wings is Lindsey Graham who has said, I want to get to the bottom of this as well. We're going to find out.

INGRAHAM: Now, John for the Democrats to have done what they did last week, moving on contempt against Bill Barr I think did they think that was going to cow Bill Barr that he was going to be dissuaded from doing what he said he was going to do in the hearing, which was take a look at the spying. Will they try to smear John Durham now? Will there be any way for them to do that given his utter professionalism and integrity and a wide-ranging experience that he has on government corruption issues?

JOHN YOO, FORMER DEPUTY ASSISTANT ATTORNEY GENERAL: If I were the Democrats, I would be quite worried. And the reason why is by appointing a U.S. Attorney. Attorney General Barr is essentially signaling that he thinks it's possible that criminal violations occurred in the start of the whole investigation into any kind of Trump-Russia collusion.

As Judge Starr said, there is already an Inspector General investigation going on. That's going to come to a conclusion. That's what you would do if you were just interested in reforming the way the department does things. The way decisions were made. But you wouldn't go with a U.S. attorney like Durham, someone of his stature unless the Attorney General thinks actually something criminal might have happened that someone might have violated the law that there might have been malfeasance that people at the FBI and the Justice Department were acting out of partisan motives not just out of incompetence or stupidity or they were duped by the Russians or steel or the English or by the Clinton campaign. So, if you were a Democrat, I think you would be really worried to see the appointment of a career prosecutor like this.

INGRAHAM: Now Ken, what they were saying about Barr last week was so reprehensible on so many levels, but among the people trashing Barr was Jim Comey, who has worked with Barr, knows Barr. This is what he said last week.

JAMES COMEY, FORMER DIRECTOR, FBI: He's an accomplished and very smart person and who had nothing to lose in taking this job but his reputation. But I really - it doesn't make me happy to say this, but I think he has lost most of his reputation with the way he's conducted himself.

INGRAHAM: Lost most of his reputation. Ken and who might be feeling some of that early summer heat tonight with Jim Comey?

STARR: Well, it's so unfair. It's unfortunate, but it's totally unfair not just to Bill Barr, but to the Department of Justice which he's leading. Bill Barr is deeply respected by the career people in the Justice Department of someone who just calls it the way he sees them. And I think that's what he's been doing throughout this process. And so, I regret what Jim Comey said. I profoundly disagree with it and I hope that Bill Barr will continue to call him the way seasoned, be the honest person that he is and don't bend to the pressures of Washington D.C.

INGRAHAM: Hey John, we mentioned earlier. How high could this go? How far could this investigation go? This is a presidential campaign. There was a lot riding on who won the presidency. Obviously, Obama wanted Hillary to win with the whole deal with her server and all of that. But we don't really know where this could go, because there really hasn't been the type of investigation, Congress can't do the type of investigation that U.S. Attorney is trained to do. Correct?

YOO: Actually, someone who has worked on FISA applications, I can tell you how high it could go, because on to the FISA law itself, the Attorney General has to approve the FISA application. So, if the Steele dossier, which we now know was completely made up, was used as a basis for a FISA application and you have someone who is high up in the FBI had to approve that. Someone high up in the Justice Department had to prove that.

Ultimately, the Attorney General has to approve that. And then, a second thing we haven't touched on yet is, it appears that the FBI try to send an undercover informants and agents to try to infiltrate the Trump campaign. There is a whole another set of laws that are called the Attorney General guidelines which were supposed to only allow that in very, very rare circumstances.

So I assume the attorney general the deputy attorney general and maybe the FBI Director Comey all had to sit in on that decision and approve it. All of their decisions should be looked at by the -- and I think again, as you were saying, some people are going to be in a lot of trouble because lying to a federal court, lying to a federal court under oath is a perjury.

INGRAHAM: All right, guys, thank you very much. We were going to get into all these other topics with you. But no, breaking news. It's fun to have a late show.

The debut of the "The Ingraham Angle's" 2020 Democrat clown car is next. Free healthcare for illegals, Biden's eyebrow raising immigration comments from 2006, and one potential candidate's warning of a Russian takeover. Bongino and Hahn debate it all in moments.

INGRAHAM: We are debuting a brand new segment tonight that exposes the 2020 Democratic radical bandwagon for what it is, a clown car.

This weekend, Kamala Harris joined uncle Joe and called for illegals to have full access to healthcare.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. KAMALA HARRIS, D-CALIF., PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Let me just be very clear about this. I am opposed to any policy that would deny in our country any human being from access to public safety, public education, or public health, period.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Joining me now, Dan Bongino, FOX News contributor, author of a forthcoming book "Exonerated," along with Chris Hahn, former aide to Senator Chuck Schumer and host of "Aggressive Progressive" Podcast on Revolver.

All right, Chris, do Democrats think this is an idea, not that you're going to deny people in the emergency room, that's not when we're talking about. We are talking about full on Obamacare, whatever is left of it, health care for all illegals in the United States? Is that something America is going to sink its teeth into?

CHRIS HAHN, RADIO TALK SHOW HOST: Who pays for it when they go to the emergency room, right? So we have to pay for it one way or the other, because that's what we do. We are good people in this country. So we should find a way to acknowledge what is actually going in this country, and give people the healthcare they need and find a reasonable way to pay for it, because if we just keep sending people to the emergency room, that costs way too much for this country. We have got to be realistic, and that's what they're talking about.

INGRAHAM: So hundreds of thousands of homeless on the streets, including too many just a couple of blocks from where we broadcast from every night. I say this every night, but it's so depressing. So they are on the street in America, many of them U.S. veterans, but we are supposed to tell the taxpayers, Dan, OK, guess way, it's $18 billion dollars a year now, the cost of full healthcare, full on, for 20 million illegals will be a lot higher than that. California just nixed $3 billion dollars for Medi-Cal for all illegals, Dan. Even that was even too much for California.

DAN BONGINO, FORMER NYPD OFFICER: Laura, they tried this in Bernie Sanders's Vermont with a Democrat governor who had to chuck the plan himself to give universal healthcare to legal residents of Vermont, in a blue state.

Now, Chris's grasp of the facts is always a little tenuous. He is unfamiliar with how this emergency room thing works as well. They actually did a study on this already. He doesn't know the results of it likely, but what happened --

HAHN: I do. You don't.

BONGINO: -- is after Obamacare when they gave insurance to American citizens -- trust me, he is not familiar with this. They gave insurance to actual American citizens, Laura. Use of the emergency room went up, not down. So one more point on this as well. I wonder how Chris and his Democrat allies are going to explain to the Medicare population, who actually did pay into the system at one point for their coverage, that their tax money is now being used when Medicare is going bankrupt to fund insurance for the entire rest of the world.

INGRAHAM: All right, guys.

HAHN: Unlike you, Dan, I am on the board of an American hospital.

INGRAHAM: Oh, that explains it!

HAHN: -- expense at emergency rooms is a major problem for hospitals in this country.

INGRAHAM: All I know is hospital stocks are way up.

HAHN: -- that needs to be addressed.

INGRAHAM: I always look at the hospital stocks and the insurance company stocks. Way up after Obamacare.

HAHN: It's a nonprofit hospital.

INGRAHAM: Good for you. But we're going to save money, insurance companies are going to be brought to bear. Their stocks are way, way up. Good for them, but it's bad for consumer of health care.

Speaking on where the Democrats are now on this issue of immigration, versus where they were, and we all remember where they were, I want you to listen to some unearthed footage of frontrunner Joe Biden from way back in November, 2006.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: I voted unlike most Democrats, and some of you won't like it, I voted for a 700 mile fence. Why I believe a fence is needed is not related to immigration as much as drugs. People are driving across that border with tons of everything from byproducts of methamphetamine to cocaine, to heroin. And it's all coming up through corrupt Mexico.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Chris, he sounds like Trump there. What happened to the Democrat party? It was Obama was good on this. we had Bill Clinton in 1996. And now suddenly it's open borders. What is going on?

HAHN: So, what passed for good security in 2006 and what passes for it today has evolved, I hope. And nobody wants to see drugs and anybody who is going to harm this country coming up through our southern border. He's exactly right. But today we have modern technology that can defend the border much more efficiently than a fence can.

INGRAHAM: I was just there. OK, I don't think the fence is it at all. I agree on that. But Dan, it is wild to hear this old video and watch this old video of these Democrats, because the threat is more severe today when it comes to the power of the cartels. And what they do is they use the family units to divert Border Patrol to rescuing 200 people or 10 people or 12 people, then they do the drug drop four miles down the river. We saw it last week. This is how they are doing it. So it's actually worse now because of the severity of the meth and opioid threat.

BONGINO: Yes, I love how Chris covers for Biden. Security has evolved. Walls still work. The wheel has evolved, too. We still you the incline plane to, Chris.

HAHN: Not with the stone wheel.

BONGINO: It evolves, but we still use the technology, number one.

Number two, what has really evolved is not -- security has evolved, camera technology, things like that, granted.

HAHN: Yes. Drones.

BONGINO: But what has really evolved, air quotes here, is the politicians. You left one out. Remember Chuck Schumer? He was really strong on immigration.

INGRAHAM: He was good. I like that Chuck Schumer.

BONGINO: And all of a sudden you change your mind. I don't know why Democrat voters put up with this kind of stuff.

INGRAHAM: All right, guys, Harvard University caving to the student mob firing a faculty dean. Dershowitz will be here to break it all down. Don't go away.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: Harvard University has once again caved in to the student mob. On Saturday the school announced that Ronald S. Sullivan and his wife Stephanie Robinson, faculty deans of an undergraduate residential house would not be reappointed after their terms on June 30th. The reason? Students were upset that Sullivan joined Harvey Weinstein's defense team in January. Apparently one of the most basic legal tenets that, this idea that everyone deserves a defense, was lost on student who somehow got into Harvard in the first place.

Here now with me, Alan Dershowitz, Harvard Law Professor Emeritus, author of the book "The Case against Impeaching Trump." Professor, you say the school's decision represents the new McCarthyism. Explain.

ALAN DERSHOWITZ, HARVARD LAW PROFESSOR EMERITUS: Everybody has the right to a defense. When I was in college, professors and lawyers got fired for representing communists. Back in the bad old day you could get fired for representing somebody who was gay or a woman who was seeking an abortion. Or you could imagine other situations like that. And now of course you get fired, and he was fired from his job as dean, for representing a controversial and unpopular somebody who has been charged with rape.

The students claim that they feel unsafe. It's a nonsensical argument, feeling unsafe with a professor. The same professor represented a double murderer a couple of years ago. The same students didn't feel unsafe. This is political correctness run amuck. These are students who don't care about due process, don't care about free speech. The only thing they care about is getting their way. They don't like the fact that he's representing somebody who they don't like. They claim he has been away too often. If he was away prosecuting Harvey Weinstein, they would be building a statue to him and praising him.

INGRAHAM: That's a good point.

DERSHOWITZ: But they use all of these excuses. And this was an opportunity to teach.

INGRAHAM: Alan, you can get fired for saying the wrong thing. Forget representing the wrong client at Harvard. If you have the wrong point of view, it's a 50-50 question about whether you're going to survive just the mentality. It's not just Harvard. I am not trying to pick on Harvard. It's a great school, it's a great institution. But this stuff has just got to stop. It is so antithetical to learning. And for the life of me, I don't understand why the board of trustees puts up with it or the administration. They are just giving into this mob mentality.

DERSHOWITZ: And students, many students are opposed to this. Many faculty are opposed --

INGRAHAM: They're all afraid, though. They're afraid to speak out.

DERSHOWITZ: Well, I think they'll have to stand up. But Alumni should speak up, donors should speak up, faculty should speak up. Everybody should speak up. This is a terrible thing to teach students. This was an opportunity for an educational moment. The dean of the college could have called the students in. In fact, Sullivan offered to talk to the students. They didn't want to listen. They think they know the truth.

INGRAHAM: You know what, you are much nicer than I am, professor. You know what I would have said to the students? Go back and hit the books. Exams are coming up.

DERSHOWITZ: Well, no, I am nastier than you are.

INGRAHAM: I would not even deal it. I'm so tired of dealing with these students' complaints. They're all going to the most privileged institution on the planet, and all they have time to do is complain that a guy represents someone they don't like? Get over yourselves. I am tired of all these kids.

DERSHOWITZ: I went further than you. I said a student who is fearful, who is afraid of a professor like this, doesn't belong in the university. They should be back in elementary school

INGRAHAM: No, go somewhere else.

OK, Rashida Tlaib from Michigan, real quick, who has come under some fire recently for comments she made perceived to be anti-Semitic. Let's listen.

REP. RASHIDA TLAIB, D-MICH.: There is kind of a calming feeling I always tell folks, when I think of the holocaust and the tragedy of the holocaust, and the fact that it was my ancestors, Palestinians, who lost their land and some lost their lives, their livelihood, their human dignity, all of it, was in the name of trying to create a safe haven for Jews.

DERSHOWITZ: What she forgets to mention is that the leader of the Palestinians, the grand mufti of Jerusalem, helped Hitler kill Jews, tried to keep Jews from coming to Palestine to escape from the holocaust. The Palestinian leadership went to Germany and planned the extermination of the Jews. This is such historical revisionism, she is just making it up. And she failed to tell people the actual truth about the complicated role of Palestinians in the holocaust, including their leader going to Berlin and helping Hitler with the Final Solution.

INGRAHAM: Alan, thank you so much, and Professor, we appreciate it.

And $70,000 fake wedding albums. Up next, "The Ingraham Angle" takes you inside the remarkable breakup of an illegal immigration scam you will not believe.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: As the U.S. is on track to hit a near record high of one million illegal immigrants crossing our borders this year, the DOJ is busting an alleged illegal immigrant scam that offered fake marriages for $70,000. Dozens are in custody, dozens more remain on the run. Trace Gallagher is live tonight in our west coast newsroom with the story. Trace?

GALLAGHER: Hi Laura. Of the 96 people so far indicted, 50 are currently in custody in this marriage fraud scheme that dates back to the summer of 2013. This is really the immigration version of the college admissions scandal. Investigators say a Houston based criminal enterprise would charge foreigners up $70,000 to be set up with a fake spouse, complete with a fake wedding album. And once they tied the phony knot, the group would submit fraudulent paperwork to immigration authorities, including tax and employment documents.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, which headed up the investigation, says despite the fake documents, the spouses do not live together and do not intend to live together. Quoting here, "The spouses only met briefly, usually immediately before they obtained their marriage license, or not at all."

And the U.S. citizens who agreed to the sham marriages received a portion of the proceeds. And the more money the immigrants paid, the more benefits they got, including admission into the United States and full lawful permanent resident status. ICE says the alleged ring leader, 53-year-old Ashley Yen Nguyen ran the whole thing out of this Houston area home, but she had help from associates across Texas and Vietnam.

Finally, we should note that in its newly released annual report, the U.S. Sentencing Commission said that immigration crimes accounted for 34.4 percent of all sentencing cases. That's up from 30 percent last year. And the ring leaders of the marriage fraud could be looking at decades behind bars. Those involved in the actual fake marriages could get five years each. Laura?

INGRAHAM: Wow, thanks so much, Trace.

And we will be right back with a salute to a legend in our Last Bite.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: We lost Hollywood icon and singer Doris Day at 97 today. She began her career as a band singer, scoring her first hit in 1945 with "Sentimental Journey," and she starred in films beside James Cagney, Clark Gable, Rock Hudson, Jimmy Stewart, when she sang this in "The Man Who Know Too Much."

(SINGING)

INGRAHAM: She retired from public life in the early '80s, devoting herself to her animal foundation to protect animals.

DORIS DAY, ACTRESS: Go to your city shelter today and adopt a pet. The cost is very small, and the reward is very great. Give me a kiss, somebody.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: She's such -- she liked being happy and making others people -- other people happy. And she sure did. May Ms. Day rest in peace. And now, someone else who's always finding the bright side, Shannon Bream. She and the "Fox News @ Night" team take it all from here.

Shannon?

