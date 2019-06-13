California congresswoman calls male colleagues 'sex-starved' over pro-life stances

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," June 12, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, HOST: All right. Welcome to "Hannity".

Breaking only moments ago from "The New York Times," major new development in John Durham's investigation into the origins of the Russia probe, this is huge. By the way, if your name is Brennan, Clapper, or Comey, you may want to lawyer up because Durham is now seeking interviews especially with top CIA officers.

That's right. Investigation into the investigators is going to be all- encompassing like we have been telling you. It will likely now spread across continents. Pay attention to Italy, Great Britain, and Australia. According to "The Times", CIA Director Gina Haspel, rightly, is instructing her agency to fully cooperate and they will. From the dirty dossier, to the rampant spying against Trump associates, and then the leaking of sensitive material to rig an election, the single biggest abuse of power scandal in American history, the truth is now being covered.

The boomerang of all boomerangs of justice is in full swing. And high- ranking, former bureaucrats, they are in deep, deep trouble tonight. And there's no stopping this train.

And meanwhile, Democrats and, of course, their friends in the media mob, they are still fixated on one issue and one only -- raged psychosis against the president. As we speak, once again apoplectic. This is actually the most amazing set up you'll ever see. Brand-new interview clip between the president and ABCs Georgi Stephanopoulos, the resident Clinton sycophant. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, ABC NEWS ANCHOR: Your campaign this time around, if foreigners, if Russia, if China, if someone else, offers you information on your opponent, should they accept it or they should call the FBI?

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT: I think maybe you do both. I think you might want to listen. I don't think there's nothing wrong with listening. If somebody called from a country -- Norway -- we have information on your opponent, oh, I think I would want to hear it.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You want that kind of interference in our elections?

TRUMP: It's not an interference. They have information. I think I'd take it, if I though there was something wrong, I'd go maybe to the FBI.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Now, this is what's fascinating. Let's be very clears, you might want to listen. Listening is much different than, let's see, lying, spying, and paying for Russian lies and spreading it through deep state operatives and then using it as a basis for a FISA warrant, because Hillary Clinton -- if the media is outraged over, you might want to listen and then report it to the FBI, why are they not outraged about Hillary paying for Russian lies, disinformation, Comey generously using the unverifiable data from Russia to spy on the Trump campaign and get a FISA warrant.

No doubt, by the way, this will all get another round of fake, phony, moral selective outrage over that interview, but it's a perfect set up because if they are outraged about that, and how can you not be outraged over what I just said? Of course, that's all to be expected. In many ways, that was actually a genius set up because the media mob will fall right into his trap breathlessly spewing fake, phony outrage over a nonstory for days, we'll be showing you the tape this time tomorrow night, ignoring the real abuse of power that took place in 2016 and the real Russian dossier that was bought and paid for and then uses a basis to spy on the Trump campaign.

More proof if you needed it the media mob is nothing more than an extension of the Democratic Party. Oh, they are worried about obstruction of justice, but only if it's Trump, not Hillary. They are worried about underlying crimes but only if it's Trump, not Hillary. They are worried about believing, but only if it bludgeons Trump, not the attorney -- the lieutenant governor of the state of Virginia, the commonwealth of Virginia, over serious sex allegations.

So, all of this comes as top Democrats had their heads, I won't say though I want to, in the sand. Today, they turned Capitol Hill into the twilight zone. The known liar, the cowardly Adam Schiff -- come on the show, Schiff, come, please, four hours for you free. He held yet another hearing about his favorite fantasy, the Russia hoax. The only guy that's caught on tape colluding with Russians.

And Schiff knows there was zero Trump-Russia collusion. Four previous investigations all concluding pollution is a lie and a myth and unprovable, but that doesn't matter to the cowardly Adam Schiff because he is nothing more than a liar and a con artists, that's why he won't come on the show. His sole mission is to smear President Trump every second, hour, of every day, just like the mob and the media.

That's why the House Intel Committee chair held yet another sham hearing today on what he called disturbing findings, volume one of the Mueller report, read it. Don't forget the same volume that totally clear Trump and his entire campaign. It said, quote, the investigation did not establish - - Mr. Schiff, what part of this don't you understand -- that members of the campaign conspired or interfered with the Russian government in its election interference activities.

The only one on phone call with Russia looking for disinformation is you, in a hoax. The only one that paid for Russian lies is your candidate, Hillary. Six hundred seventy-five days, 2,800 subpoenas, 500 search warrants, 500 witnesses, 230 orders for communication records, 19 hyper- partisan anti-Trump investigators and all Democratic donors, even Hillary Clinton's attorney, the worst attorney -- Andrew Weissmann on the face of the earth, over $25 million spent, and even Mueller's team found no collusion.

Instead, they were only able to produce a 400-some-odd-page document filled with smears, insinuation and even took an edited tape of the Trump attorney, Dowd, out of context, a heavily edited voice mail to make attorney John Dowd look bad. Wow. A total mischaracterization of Paul Manafort's business associate, the Mueller report totally admitted Fusion GPS -- they were complicit in paying for Russian lies and propaganda, they hired Steele on behalf of Hillary Clinton.

And that's only the tip of the iceberg that they missed. And how could they not investigate the phony Russian dossier if you're investigating Russian interference in 2016? So, today's bogus hearing, Congressman Devin Nunes probably delivered the best speech of his career, he will join us in a minute. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. DEVIN NUNES, R-CALIF.: Eventually, the Democrats became convinced that the Mueller report would finally rid them of their sinister president who had the audacity to defeat Hillary Clinton. The Democrats assembled us today to analyze the shoddy political hit piece known as the Mueller report. It's written in the same spirit and with the same purpose as the Steele dossier, which was once championed by the Democrats on this committee, but which they barely mentioned after it was exposed as yet another Democrat created hoax.

Unfortunately for the Democrats, the Mueller dossier, as I call it, either debunked many of their favorite conspiracy theories or they didn't find it worth discussing.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Coming up, Congressman Nunes will expand more on what he is calling the Mueller dossier. I wish I thought of that, and its likely author, devout Trump hater, Andrew Weissmann.

Now, he's the career prosecutor. Andrew Weissmann, that is the pit bull as labeled by "The New York Times," of Mueller, actually attended the 2016 election night victory party for Hillary. He's also a partisan Democratic donor.

His track record is horrific. Sidney Powell's book, "Licensed to Lie", just is a brutal takedown detailing Weissmann and his notorious withholding of exculpatory information and prosecutorial misconduct. In one case, remember, he sent four Merrill executives to prison for a year, that verdict overturned by the Fifth Circuit.

It was yet another case, he got overturned 9-0. What an achievement by the Supreme Court. Thousands of accounting Anderson Accounting employees, they lost their jobs because of Weissmann.

And tonight, we can report that Weissmann's biggest critic, Sidney Powell, thank goodness, has now been hired to represent Lieutenant General Michael Flynn. That's the legal team responsible for Flynn's guilty plea has been sacked. Powell who said 16 months ago blasting the Mueller witch hunt is now taking over.

Now, word if he plans to withdraw, but a change of course looks imminent. Powell said 16 months ago he should withdraw that plea, I agree, especially in light of what the government did to a 33-year retired general, a war hero who served this country with honor and distinction. What they did is disgraceful.

Remember, Flynn was illegally unmasked, they leaked raw intelligence on him, spied on by high ranking U.S. government officials in 2016. And remember, after Trump was sworn in, day four of his administration, Comey sent agents to the White House to set a perjury trap for Flynn. They've already listened to the tape after the deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe said, Flynn, you don't need a lawyer.

And Comey brags about setting up a 33-year veteran. This is a national disgrace. This, right here.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You look at this White House now and it's hard to imagine two FBI agents ending up in the same room. How did that happen?

JAMES COMEY, FORMER FBI DIRECTOR: I sent them.

(LAUGHTER)

COMEY: Something we -- I probably wouldn't have done or maybe gotten away with in a more organized investigation, and more organized administration, in the George W. Bush administration, for example, or the Obama administration.

And in both of those administrations, there was process. And so, the FBI wanted to sent agents into the White House itself to interview a senior official, you would work through the White House counsel and there would be discussions and approvals, and we would be there. And I thought it's early enough, let's just send a couple guys over.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Laughing about taking advantage of a war hero? Really James Comey? You're a disgrace. You're not the super patriot you claim to be. You seem to be nothing but a corrupt career bureaucrats, you think you are untouchable.

Sadly, you are what Joe diGenova described -- I don't even want to say it because it makes me mad knowing most of my family served in law enforcement. But I have news for the ever so pious king of the deep state.

Mr. Comey, justice is coming your way and I predict tonight you're gong to be held responsible for committing your fraud, your premeditated fraud on a FISA court and not set up you are bragging about of General Flynn will be your legacy.

Leaking sensitive government information, that too will be your legacy, and may be more. If not, it certainly should be.

Here with much more on this, Fox News contributor Sara Carter.

Sara, big day today.

SARA CARTER, CONTRIBUTOR: It was a huge day, Sean. I mean, not only did we see the congressional hearings up on Capitol Hill with Nunes really tackling and his opening statement really delivering a punch and a blow to Adam Schiff.

But we also saw Donald Trump Jr. who was testifying behind closed doors. Now, remember, Donald Trump Jr. had already given 27 hours of testimony and he said before he went into this closed-door hearing, I'm going to give the exact same testimony I gave before, you know, even if it takes 27 hours.

The biggest development, though, did come from General Flynn hiring Sidney Powell. She's a former federal prosecutor. I spoke with earlier today and she told me the most important point she wanted to make was that General Flynn will continue -- will continue to cooperate with the government but she made another really important point. She said it would take about 90 days to get through his file.

I mean, it's a massive, massive file, and she wants to go through it toothed comb, and she wants to ensure that she understands the case completely before sentencing. So, it looks like his sentencing hearing will possibly be pushed even further into the future. Right now, there is no data set.

I can tell you this, that both family and friends and the general public is very excited about this.

HANNITY: Well, I got to tell you, this is huge. The great news is -- and I've been worried about this for a long time -- this great constitutional republic is founded on very, very important principles.

That constitution is the foundation of all our rule of law. The principles of equal justice under the law, equal application of our laws must apply to those in power. That starts with a rigged investigation of Hillary, as usual.

Sara, great investigative reporting. We appreciate it.

Now, tonight, if Democrats on the Hill were really interested in oversight, they would applaud the efforts of Attorney General Barr and Durham, the Inspector General Horowitz. Instead, they are, what, wanting to re- litigate, reinvestigate the how-many-years-old collusion, witch hunt narrative. This is now being a fifth time?

And today, Donald Trump Jr., I have no idea why he went, dragged before the Senate Intel Committee yet again, to answer the same questions again, that he has already answered on numerous occasions. So, when does this end? How many more investigations Democrats need? A hundred, 20, 50?

How much more money most private American citizens that have been trying to serve their country, a duly elected president's agenda, how much more to these people have to spend in legal fees answering these obsessive- compulsive psychotic questions over and over again? Do they care about that at all?

Because now we are talking about abuse of power in yet another light. and there's no end in sight. Senator Kamala Harris openly dreaming about prosecuting the president, why? Because she doesn't agree with him. By the way, she can't defeat him in a general election, she's angry about that too.

Take a look.

(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)

REPORTER: If you become president, if he was never impeached, would you want the Department of Justice now that he's no longer a sitting president to go forward with those obstruction of justice charges?

SEN. KAMALA HARRIS, D-CALIF., PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I believe that they would have no choice and that they should, yes. There has to be accountability. Everyone should be held accountable and the president is not above the law.

REPORTER: Even it meant a former president going on trial, serving jail time?

HARRIS: Look, the facts and the evidence will take the process where it leads.

(END AUDIO CLIP)

HANNITY: Then there is the real leader of the Democratic Party. That's, yes, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. By the way, I mean that.

She's clamoring for impeachment, complaining to fake news CNN that Democrats are sitting on their hands. She literally has Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the house only in name, name only, literally putting the pressure on. Is she going to cave to Ocasio-Cortez and her radical colleagues, their impeachment dreams?

Joining us now, the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, Congressman Devin Nunes, and the Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows.

I've got to say this about Mark, Jim Jordan, Devin Nunes, we'll add Doug Collins to the mix, and maybe Matt Gaetz, the freshman, he's overly ambitious but a good guy and he's really done a great job.

Without you guys behind the scenes, because I've now -- we have now seen these closed-door testimonies. Without your efforts, we would not be here and this would likely have gotten away with.

And, Congressman Devin Nunes, a special applause to you tonight for that speech, which I think probably, you're right up there with Lindsey Graham's speech on the day of the Kavanaugh hearings.

REP. DEVIN NUNES, R-CALIF.: Well, thank you. Thank you, Sean.

And what was amazing to me that I think a lot of people didn't pay attention to, is there were two retired FBI agents on the stand, on the witness table, along with Andy McCarthy, who appears a lot on your show and others. What I was amazed that was the lack of concern by these former FBI agents, one of whom, Peter Strzok, used to work for. And, look, they serve their country and I'm sure they did a great job.

But when I brought up the fact that we probably shouldn't be using counterintelligence capabilities in this country to target a political campaign, they just sat there. It was almost as though they had been coached by the Democrats to not say anything bad about the counterintelligence investigation that it occurred.

And I'll tell you, if that's the attitude, I know we always say, this happened at the very top of the FBI, but I will tell you if that attitude permeated throughout the counterintelligence capabilities and if retired FBI agents think it's OK to use counterintelligence against political campaigns, I think we've gone a long way in this country. That used to be Democrats who didn't support the counterintelligence capabilities because they thought they were spying on their campaigns and on political enemies.

That ends up, in fact, they took them over, they corrupted the whole thing and it seems like that's the attitude throughout the FBI, at least for the former, and foremost of the former officials.

HANNITY: Really, it was a powerful speech you gave today.

And I will say -- I mean this as the biggest compliment to Congressman Meadows and I want everyone to understand, as a chairman of the Freedom Caucus, what you and Jim Jordan in particular did behind closed doors now that we are getting those transcripts, you are asking the right questions, the hardest questions, the informed questions and forward thinking questions knowing what the truth would eventually be and come out as.

Your reaction to all of these events?

REP. MARK MEADOWS, R-N.C.: Well, thank you, Sean.

I can tell you, Devin Nunes has done an unbelievable job and actually we have had two different camps. He has seen much of a classified, Jim Jordan and I have not. So, we have been able to work together in a way that is about transparency for the American people.

Here's the thing that dawned on me today. You had another Mueller hearing here in HPSCI, an open hearing, why was it open? Because they wanted to try to resurrect the whole Mueller narrative and trying to do their best to make sure that the American people are engaged.

But the truth of the matter is, they didn't get the result they wanted. There was the old adage (ph), you know, if at first you don't succeed, try, try again. Well, they have tried and tried and tried and tried again and they will continue to try, but the problem is they know the truth.

Many, even some of the witnesses today here on Capitol Hill, they are supposed to be experts. They haven't even read to the Steele dossier. That's how not credible that was.

HANNITY: That's pretty amazing, too. So, how are we to interpret this "New York Times" news tonight, do both of you believe as I think I'm reading and interpreting. I always ask both of you one question, neither one of you would leak the way I wanted you to, I would ask you one question -- you're laughing, what's the question? Am I over the target?

Am I over the target and thinking countries like Italy, allied countries, Great Britain and Australia maybe were outsourced intelligence gathering by our intelligence people to circumvent American laws, Devin Nunes?

NUNES: So, I think what we don't know yet is we don't know who Joseph Mifsud was working for. He could have been -- he's been described as a Western intelligence asset. He was in Italy, so that for sure brings up -- he could be part of the Italian government, some kind of asset there. He could be a British asset because he also lived in London.

So, but there also -- it could be possible, quite frankly, that he was working for Fusion GPS or an operation like Fusion GPS through Christopher Steele. And what we still don't know at the heart of this is where did the Clinton campaign dirty operation that was run by Fusion GPS and the FBI -- they were on parallel tracks -- when did those merge? And that's really what I think myself and Mark Meadows have been trying to figure out for a long time.

And hopefully, that's what the U.S. attorney out of Connecticut is going to get to the bottom of. We have a right to know what countries were involved in this.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Mark?

MEADOWS: Yes, Sean, we are getting a lot of whistle-blowers. Primarily, the whistle-blowers are coming forward because they believe Attorney General Bill Barr and John Durham are willing to get to the bottom of it. So, people that perhaps were afraid under previous leadership to actually say, well, we knew this was wrong, they are coming forward now.

And when we look at intelligence, we know that the intelligence community shares a lot of information. What we also know, what Devin Nunes knows, Jim Jordan, Mark Meadows and others that have been involved, is that the Steele dossier, Christopher Steele, his dossier not only doesn't have his origins with Fusion GPS and the Democratic national committee, but other players who are connected.

Sidney Blumenthal and they were shopping it to every media outlet that they possibly could and the FBI knew it. That's the problem. The FBI knew it prior to that first FISA and here they are using it as credible information for a FISA application? I just think that that's totally wrong.

HANNITY: Let me ask you the both same exit question. Most people are asking me: when, when are they going to be held accountable?

What do you see in the future, Devin Nunes? And, you know, you know a lot more than I do.

NUNES: Yes.

HANNITY: Where do you see this going and who would you not want to be tonight in terms of putting your head down on a pillow for a peaceful night's sleep?

NUNES: Well, look, if you're any of the former people at the FBI that were in those famous text messages that Mark did such a good job of getting to the bottom of, those people all think I have to concerned. If you look at any of the dirty operations arms of the Clinton campaign, and there's a lot of people that were both at the DOJ involved in that, lots of people in the DOJ that were involved. Because, ultimately, that Steele dossier permeated all the way through ultimately to the special counsel.

And I'll just close with this tonight -- I was finally able to see the scope of memo and remember, I had these concerns that it was based upon the Steele dossier. And, look, I can't talk about what was in there but we know from the Mueller report or from what Judge Sullivan put out, we know it was largely based on the Steele dossier.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: I think the Grassley-Graham memo and the Nunes memo said something to the effect of bulk of the information came from that.

Last word, Mark.

MEADOWS: Look, some people need to go to jail. People need to be held accountable and I believe indictments are on their way.

HANNITY: All right. I want to thank you both.

In all honesty, these two guys, we wouldn't be where we are today -- getting to the truth, equal justice, constitutional republic -- they did the right thing for their country. Thank you.

Coming up, Trump haters, MSNBC, they're begging Democrats, impeach, impeach, impeach. Alan Dershowitz, Joe Concha, next.

Joe Biden says the Obama White House was a scandal-free. We'll debunk that myth tonight.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: The destroy Trump media kicked into overdrive. Usual suspects pushing Democratic Party to impeach first, ask questions later. Will they take the marching orders?

Look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHRIS MATTHEWS, MSNBC HOST: Congressman, I've watched the Democrats did around with process. Adam Schiff talking about what he is to do, what he's not going to do, then he's disappeared. Do you guys ever get anything done?

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: -- got a single witness out there that didn't want to come up. Name me a witness you've gotten to come before your committee and all these months you've had subpoena power.

RACHEL MADDOW, MSNBC HOST: I think this is another one of those things where Democrats are sort of out-thinking themselves, like in the same way the electability thing, like you may really want to beat Donald Trump, you can't personally work out who's the most electable candidate to win the primary.

In the same way, impeachment, you sort of can't really game out what the political impact of impeachment is going to be.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Roswell Rachel Maddow, the number one conspiracy theorist in the country.

OK, here to react to this and more, author of the introduction to the published version of "The Mueller Report", Professor Alan Dershowitz, and "The Hill's" media reporter , Joe Concha.

Professor, I remember a moment where you said CNN wouldn't put you on because they disagree with you. Now, by the way, for the record, you've even attacked me on my own show, and I still invite you back on.

ALAN DERSHOWITZ, HARVARD LAW SCHOOL EMERITUS PROFESSOR : Well, look, FOX has always had a much more diverse approach. I have argued with Tucker Carlson. I've argued with Laura Ingraham. Nobody has ever told me what to say on this show or any other show.

HANNITY: Good luck if they try.

DERSHOWITZ: I stand up -- yes, sure. Look, I stand up for civil liberties no matter who the president is. If Hillary Clinton had been elected president and they were trying to impeach her, I would have written a book called "The Case Against the Impeaching Hillary Clinton".

Congress cannot impeach President Trump because if they did, they would be putting themselves above the law. The Constitution provides criteria for impeachment -- treason, bribery, high crimes and misdemeanors. Unless there is compelling evidence of that, impeachment is not constitutionally permissible.

The president is not above the law but neither is Congress.

HANNITY: This is not a -- this is not your former civil libertarian friends.

DERSHOWITZ: No.

HANNITY: You have people like Sean Hannity that you are more aligned with on the issue of civil liberties or spying.

Look at Comey bragging after his deputy said, you don't need a lawyer, bragging that they literally set up something they wouldn't do another administrations. A retire -- a 33-year war veteran? I'm sorry, that's not the America I love, that's not the constitutional republic that protect civil liberties, sir.

DERSHOWITZ: Look, I agree. And I want to make sure that every American - Conservative, Liberal, Centrist, Right or Left supports the Constitution and supports civil liberties, no matter who the target is.

Because, today it's a Republican, tomorrow it can be Democrat, the day after tomorrow it can be you. So preserve your constitutional rights and civil liberties--

HANNITY: Yes. But you still can't--

DERSHOWITZ: Don't let politics interfere with civil liberties and constitutional law.

HANNITY: You still have a tough time with those subpoenaed 33,000 e-mails deleted, BleachPit--

DERSHOWITZ: I'm happy to have an investigation. But I think the investigation--

HANNITY: I know you are.

DERSHOWITZ: Yes. But I'll you Comey was wrong - went beyond it.

HANNITY: --it's a pretty slam dunk. I got it. All right. Let me go to Joe.

DERSHOWITZ: Right.

HANNITY: All right. We've done this (inaudible). All right, Joe, from the media standpoint, they're begging Democrats do this. There's pressure, they want it so bad. I don't care what happens to Democrats?

JOE CONCHA, MEDIA REPORT, THE HILL: Nor are they aligned with the American people, Sean. Quinnipiac just had a poll out today. One-third of Americans support impeachment, including just 35 percent of independents, that's the whole ball game as we know.

But impeachment - think of it this way - remember the Kavanaugh hearings and what that did from a ratings perspective across the board. It would be like a steroid shot for these networks that are struggling right now post Mueller report, because they're not trusted and there's fatigue around these sort of things.

And, again, in terms of Rachel Maddow who you mentioned earlier, it's why people like me, objective people, look at her moderating a debate and saying, "Wait a minute that that can't happen", because in 2016 she moderated a debate and actually went up on stage on national television and hugged Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton on stage.

Picture Shannon Bream or Martha MacCallum doing that to a Republican candidate, the apocalypse would look like nothing compared what the reaction would be.

HANNITY: I let them forge new ground. I think me, Rush and Levin can host a debate, we do a great job. I think it would be a great--

CONCHA: That would be interesting to watch.

HANNITY: Look a Professor Dershowitz, he's like, "God, no please help us".

CONCHA: I agree with you.

DERSHOWITZ: We need to get back to Walter Cronkite type journalism where people can trust what they hear in the media. Today that's just not the case.

HANNITY: You know, something professor?

DERSHOWITZ: Yes.

HANNITY: I'm proud of our work on this show.

DERSHOWITZ: No, you should be.

HANNITY: --the last you show that you have from years, because we've sought the truth and the truth only, and we were right and these others were wrong. Thank you both. You've been a big part of it.

When we come back, Joe Biden trying to convince voters his eight years in the Obama White House for scandal free. OK. A Hannity History Lesson, Mini Monologue and Lawrence Jones asks New Yorkers, what do they think of the Vice President's flip-flopping.

Later big explanation by Rush Limbaugh why Liberal lawmakers are ignoring homelessness and the crisis in California - interesting observation straight ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: All right. Joe Biden, sadly, he is living in an alternative universe, alternate reality. Sleepy, creepy, Crazy Uncle Joe, is actually counting the Obama-Biden record by claiming they had no scandals probably the biggest lie that he's told to date. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Know what I was most proud of? For eight years, there wasn't one single hint of a scandal or a lie.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Now he can read the line, but where do we even start? Let's see, let's start with the IRS scandal, the weaponizing of ad agency, targeting conservatives, Tea Party groups, based solely on their political beliefs.

Lois Lerner or Susan Rice The Sunday Show lies after four Americans killed in Benghazi, and those Benghazi guys telling us right here on this show that there was a stand down order - pretty big scandal Uncle Joe.

And - oh, the gun running, fast and furious scandals that led to the death of U.S. Border Patrol Agent Brian Terry. I have interviewed his brother a lot, have you? The ATF literally lost track of thousands of guns, Eric Holder tried to cover it all up - your administration. You actually gave the guns away to criminals, gangs, cartels - people died.

The disastrous Iran deal, how about that one? Dropping over $1 billion in cash and other currency in the tarmac of radical, Islamic terrorists, the ones that chant "Death to America".

And we can't forget about actually targeting the press and seizing the phone records of AP journalists, even spying on former Fox News reporter James Rosen. Literally investigating him under the Espionage Act for reporting on a classified document, not turning over his sources? Wow.

And The Hill's John Solomon reporting. Biden faces serious pay-to-play allegations surrounding his son's dealings with Ukraine and China. Remember Biden bragging on tape about getting the Ukrainian prosecutor fired, the one investigating his son?

And leveraging American tax dollars and giving them six hours to fire him or he's out of there with their money? And, oh, the election meddling, a whole Russia thing, the media mob raging all about it - that happened on Biden and Obama's watch, all of it.

And by the way, they were warned like people - by people like Devin Nunes who was on earlier. Top Obama appointees who oversaw rigged investigation in Hillary Clinton, an insurance policy that led to the biggest abuse of power, corruption, scandal in history?

Let's see, they tried to rig a general election, FISA abuse, dirty Russian dossier with Russian lies. 200 percent increase in unmasking - 350, actually, by top Obama officials in 2016 alone.

Why would some Susan Rice and Samantha Power and John Brennan - why would they need to unmask so many Americans at such a high new rate? That happened in the Biden-Obama years riddled with corruption.

And by the way, we haven't even begun to go over his record. Oh, I can't wait. I've my own dossier, my own research. It's plagued by scandal and what did they know, when did they know it in all of this.

Questions that Crazy Uncle Joe we'll have to ask. What would he do on the border? Did he think Obamacare was a good thing? Did it worked? Did everyone keep their doctors' plans and pay less? I don't think so.

And the worst economy on record, the first administration to never reach 3 percent annual GDP growth, the worse labor participation rate, Joe, since the 70s, lowest homeownership rate in 51 years, worst recovery since the 40s, 13 million more Americans on food stamps in your 8 years, 8 million more Americans in poverty in your 8 years.

What university of living in Joe? It literally is like this alternate reality, outright delusion, including new claims about curing cancer, along with an outright obsession with the President.

Biden referenced President Trump, obviously Trump, lives in his head - 76 times yesterday alone. 76, even the media might have to compete for that record. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: Donald Trump and I are both in town today.

Everybody knows who Donald Trump is.

Trump, Trump, Trump's goal is simple--

Donald Trump--

But he's the President.

Trump's tariffs.

While Trump is tweeting--

Now be barely mentions the facts.

Well, Trump - he doesn't event even tweet about anymore.

President Trump.

Is this President?

Trump--

The tax cut he passed--

President Trump--

Trump--

His policies--

Trump--

He thinks Trump doesn't see it that way.

Trump--

What has Donald Trump done? Did he do anything--

Donald Trump - his alliance with--

Trump--

Donald Trump President of United States--

Trump - Trump--

The President--

And he said quote--

Donald Trump--

Donald Trump--

Donald Trump--

No, you don't Donald Trump.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Donald Trump lives in Crazy Uncle Joe's head. It's like a record he can't shut off, and it looks like voters are on to Biden's tricks. We sent our own Lawrence Jones to the streets of New York for reaction. Take a look at this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

LAWRENCE JONES, CONTRIBUTOR: Joe Biden, you think he's qualified there for President?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes, I feel he's qualified.

JONES: Why would you vote for him?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I would vote for him - I'm not sure if I vote for him.

JONES: Would you consider him Hillary Clinton 2.0?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I would consider him Hillary Clinton 1.0.

JONES: Same person?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Same person, may be a bigger flip-flopper.

JONES: What do you like about Joe Biden?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: He's honest. He's very honest.

JONES: He voted against government funding of abortions, right, he doesn't want funding for that all his political career and now after pressure from all the other Democrats he flipped on it.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Everybody flip-flops. It's politics.

JONES: But I thought he was the honest one.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: He is honest and he's being honest saying I'm changing my mind.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: If he gets to primary - wins the Democrat primary, he's going to switch back - more back to the center.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Joe is like a chameleon. He becomes who you want him to be.

JONES: You believe like the Democratic Party is going too far in Left and now Joe is trying to get in lockstep with the Democratic Party? He's not moderate Joe anymore?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: No, he's changed completely.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I think they are moving way too far to the Left, I think it's dangerous. I think they're forgetting Middle America.

JONES: Seems like he's flip-flopping on issues. Is this a guy that can beat Trump?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Joe Biden, Joe bide - Crazy Joe, no.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Tough questions. Biden hasn't even started answering - running scared, willing to say and do anything to get elected, can't wait for his answers on the border. Fox News Contributor Jason Chaffetz, Former Congressman. Lawrence Jones, who obviously loves being out there getting great answers. We're proud of the work you're doing and we're thankful.

Congressman Chaffetz, maybe my memories faulty. I've been known to have a faulty memory. But maybe I remember you doing a lot of these investigations. But I might be wrong. Do you remember these?

JASON CHAFFETZ, CONTRIBUTOR: Yes. We - our Oversight Committee, we had 60 employees and we were exhausted. We could not keep up with these scandals going on in the Obama-Biden White House. It consumed all of us.

You gave an exhaustive list, but that was just the top of it. That was just the scratching of the surface. You forgot things like - for instance, I want to see Joe Biden go to Michigan and talk about the Flint water crisis that happened under his watch where more than 100,000 kids were poisoned, because his EPA refused to tell the public what was going on and that they were drinking lead.

I mean, they - you just go down the list, we don't have enough time on Fox News in 24 hours to go through the list of scandals that Joe Biden presided over.

HANNITY: I can promise you this I've vetted Obama, I went to the highest limb on a tree out to the smallest twig and I was hanging on a leaf a lot of times by myself. I went on leaf from the previous fall, we'll do it again. Lawrence what was the overall perception?

JONES: Well, I think a lot of people have come to the conclusion that Joe is flip-flop Joe. I mean, if you don't know your political philosophy after 40 years - over 40 years in politics, then why you running for President?

Look, he has tried to link himself to President Obama, but if the truth be told, Obama has put him at arm's length. Remember, he Hillary Clinton was the most qualified person ever to run for President.

So this is a guy that flip-flop - he was moderate Joe and now he's flip- flopping on every issue to get those democratic progressive voters, that's going to hurt him in Middle America and so I don't think he has a shot at this point. He was the one guy on the Left that could potentially get the middle people. He's not that guy anymore.

HANNITY: By the way programming note, this Friday Jason Chaffetz will be in this chair filling in. And let me just send a note to Fox Management. Don't call me in again. I'm off. They've done that when you were supposed to fill in a few times that's happened. All right people will love seeing you Friday.

When we come back Rush in incredible explanation why Democrats don't seem to care about homelessness and the crisis in California. Fascinating insight, that's next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

BIDEN: As we've been exposing on the show, California's facing a massive homeless crisis. This week Rush Limbaugh gave his take by 2020 democrat, they just stay silent on the issue, why? Great insight.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

RUSH LIMBAUGH, HOST, THE RUSH LIMBAUGH SHOW: California is a guaranteed Democrat state no matter what you do. There's no reason for anybody to care about what's happening in California politically.

The Republicans don't have a prayer of winning there. And the Democrats know they can't possibly lose it, so why should they care or pay any attention to it, especially right now? They've got to do well in New Hampshire. They got to do well in Iowa - the hell with homelessness in California.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: So we sent Lawrence Jones to several major California cities - Los Angeles, San Francisco, to investigate all this homeless problem - all these homeless problems flaying the state, video is disturbing, but we'll show you a lot of it.

Take a look and while we talk to author of the memoir, "A Lot Like Me: A Father and Son's Journey to Reconciliation", Salem nationally syndicated radio host Larry Elder and Fox News Contributor Tammy Bruce. Tammy, by the way, as a brand new show on Fox Nation, Get Tammy Bruce.

TAMMY BRUCE, CONTRIBUTOR: There we go.

HANNITY: what does that mean, Get Tammy Bruce, so you got to get and understand Tammy Bruce. I get Tammy Bruce.

BRUCE: Well, excellent. I know you do. Thank you, sir.

HANNITY: Congrats to both of you. You're both wonderful friends. Tammy we'll start with you tonight.

BRUCE: Yes, obviously, I'm from California. I'm a Democrat. And here's what I can tell you as a conservative is that, the Democrats, whether it's Los Angeles or San Francisco or Chicago, the problems that the Democrats would normally need to address of their failed leadership is the fact that liberal policies do not work. So they can't address it.

Because then that - the end result ends up being an admission of their own craven failure that they - they know their efforts have just been to gain power in these cities and then they - it looks like with Obamacare. You make things up as you go along, you make promises that you take advantage of people, you trick them into voting for you, and then you leave.

They literally cannot address what's happening or fix it, because this is the end result of who they are and that's why nobody - the Democrats - nobody addresses the fact that gun control has failed in Chicago. They don't want to admit it.

The condition of San Francisco, that the wage gap, the income gap, the - their policies creating homelessness, the gang problems, the open border all of the policies that they do to gain power destroy people's lives. So it's not even like we all are on the same road to Rome and we just disagree on style and substance.

Their policies aren't ambivalent or neutral. They destroy things and we're seeing that in the liberal cities across this country.

HANNITY: What do you think Larry?

LARRY ELDER, SALEM RADIO NATIONALLY SYNDICATED HOST: Well, she's right. And the Democrats are ignoring this, Sean, for the same reason that they ignored the number one social problem in this country and that is the breakdown of the nuclear intact family.

40% of kids now are raised without fathers, 25% in 1955 black kids were, now it's 70 percent, largely because - led by Democrats, what the government has done is incentivized women to marry the government and allowed men to abandon their financial and moral responsibility.

So they can't address that any more than you can address the homelessness problem, because as Tammy pointed out, it is largely caused by left-wing policies. NIMBYism, rent control, Not in My Backyard, all these regulations that drive up the price of housing.

Lee Ohanian is an economist at UCLA, Sean, he estimates that because of all the rigs houses in California costs 50 percent - 5-0 more than they ought to.

HANNITY: Well, I got to tell you something, it's fascinating, because I always say selective moral outrage, right Tammy?

BRUCE: Yes.

HANNITY: I mean you were so great on the Kavanaugh hearings. Interesting, we have the Lieutenant Governor the great Commonwealth of Virginia. I saw two interviews, I believe it was Gayle King - Wow, blew me out of the water, believable people that told people the time about rape and violent assault of women.

BRUCE: Yes.

HANNITY: Where are all the I-Believers, where they care about Trump obstruction, but not Hillary obstruction, deletions and all the BleachPit what I call that the other night was better, but I better not say it again.

BRUCE: Look, Sean, Larry these people are grifters, they're opportunists. They will say the things that they've conditioned people to believe that they care and all Americans actually - we care about the underdog and about improving people's lives, it's why this country was founded for people to have a unique opportunity that the rest of the world wasn't providing.

And so the Democrats, as grifters do, figure out what you care about and then use that, manipulate you, and then run with your money.

HANNITY: I got to run, but I want to tell you this. Tammy's new show, foxnation.com; Larry's book, amazon.com. Now bookstores everywhere, I'll have it up on hannity.com tomorrow. I admire you both very much and thank you for being with us.

When we come back you're not going to believe one Democratic Congresswoman, oh what she said about her male colleagues on the House floor, "Villain of the Day", next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: "Villain of the Day", California Congresswoman, Norma Torres for making this - well, interesting statement about her male colleagues on the House floor today. Wow. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. NORMA TORRES, D-CALIF.: Mr. Speaker, it is tiring to hear from so many sex starved males on this floor talk about a woman's right to choose.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: All right. Set your alarm, I will be on "Fox & Friends" tomorrow morning. So early. Let not your heart be troubled. We'll never the media mob. And there she is, Laura Ingraham.

Content and Programming Copyright 2019 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2019 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.