Bill O'Reilly: Political chaos in South Carolina

By Bill O'Reilly

The polls are all over the place in South Carolina. But there is one common thread: Newt Gingrich is on the rise after last Monday's debate. However, ABC News is running an interview tonight with the Speaker's ex- wife who says bad things about him. Also voters are digesting a bunch of new data.

Governor Rick Perry dropped out of the presidential race today endorsing Mr. Gingrich; no surprise, Perry and Romney do not like each other at all. The Governor was polling about six percent in South Carolina. So his support will likely be divided between Gingrich and Santorum. Ron Paul not much of a factor down there according to the polls.

The Republican primary campaign has become very nasty and that of course is helping the Democratic Party and President Obama. There is blood on the ground and more to come.

Reports say that doing the interview with Marianne Gingrich was hotly debated within ABC News and you can understand why. The Speaker has admitted mistakes in his past and has said that his conversion to Catholicism changed his life and moral outlook. But there is no question that some South Carolina voters are going to be disturbed by the Speaker's past and the report on "Nightline" will certainly ramp that up.

ABC News has released a clip of the interview and Mr. Gingrich has responded.

M. GINGRICH: I said to him, "Newt, we have been married a long time." And he said, "Yes, but you want me all to yourself. Callista doesn't care what I do."

BRIAN ROSS, ABC NEWS CHIEF INVESTIGATIVE CORRESPONDENT: What was he saying to you, you think?

M. GINGRICH: He was asking to have an open marriage. And I refused.

ROSS: He wanted an open marriage?

M. GINGRICH: Yes. That I accept the fact that he -- he has somebody else in his life.

ROSS: And you said?

M. GINGRICH: No. No. That is not a marriage.

NEWT GINGRICH (R), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I'm not going to say anything negative about Marianne. My two daughters Cathy and Jackie have sent a letter to the President of ABC News saying from a family perspective they think this is totally wrong. They think ABC should not air anything like this and that intruding into family things that are a decade -- more than a decade old are simply wrong.

O'REILLY: "Talking Points" believes this is terrible stuff and you, the voter, must decide if it's relevant. In the past, the press has largely looked away from high level marital indiscretions; we can cite JFK as a prime example of that. But President Clinton's problems changed everything and so has the 24/7 news cycle. So Newt Gingrich will now have to relive his past once again.

"Pinheads & Patriots."

Actor Mark Wahlberg making tons of money playing macho guys.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: What's up, Houdini? You got something for me?

MARK WAHLBERG, ACTOR: Something.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Come on, man. Just give it to him. Just give it to him.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes, I didn't think so.

Stop it! Stop it! What are you doing?

O'REILLY: That had to hurt.

But in the February edition of Men's Journal magazine, Mr. Wahlberg said if you were on one of the hijacked planes on 9/11, he would have saved all on board. Obviously, that's an irresponsible hypothetical. And now Mr. Wahlberg has apologized to the 9/11 families. So he's a pinhead for saying that dopey stuff but a patriot for recognizing the error.