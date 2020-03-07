Bill Clinton says he had affair with Lewinsky to manage anxieties

This is a rush transcript from "Tucker Carlson Tonight," March 6, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

TAMMY BRUCE, GUEST HOST: Hi, everyone. I'm Tammy Bruce in for Laura Ingraham this evening, and this is a special edition of the "Ingraham Angle: Fear and Loathing in America."

Now tonight, liberal policies leading to a spike in crimes. We're going to show you a graphic video of a brutal mob attack on a teen girl in New York City. Plus, Ari Fleischer and Chadwick Moore are here to expose the worst media offenders of the week. We've got our eyes on you guys.

And Hollywood celebrities may need some grief counseling now that their savior Elizabeth Warren is out of the race. Actor Robert Davi is here to comment about that.

Also, new day details on why we cannot trust China, especially when it comes to the coronavirus.

But first today Hulu released, what is possibly the least anticipated and most self-indulgent documentary series ever, and guess who with stars - Hillary Clinton. Now no one actually on Earth has ever asked for this series to be made. I'm going to guess that perhaps, obviously, Hillary probably did.

So it's basically a vanity project for the Clintons who are some of the biggest grifters to ever live in the White House. So, of course, Hillary had a ball filming it. She even took the time to go after Bernie Sanders.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HILLARY CLINTON, FORMER FIRST LADY OF THE UNITED STATES: He was in Congress for years - years. He had one Senator support him. Nobody likes him. Nobody wants to work with him. He got nothing done. He was a career politician. He had - he did not work till he was like 41 and then he got elected to something. It was all just baloney. And I feel so bad that you know people got sucked into it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BRUCE: Well, boy, a little bit of projection going on there, huh? Hillary's former running mate Tim Kaine, and I know you're thinking Tim, who? Also makes an appearance. Here's his wild claim.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. TIM KAINE (D-VA): President Obama called me last night and said, "Tim, remember, this is no time to be a purist. You've got to keep a fascist out of the White House.

H. CLINTON: I echo that sentiment.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BRUCE: Well, but the most cringe worthy moment and there is more, came from Bill Clinton himself. I know you're surprised. Here's what he said about his affair with Monica Lewinsky.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BILL CLINTON, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: You feel like you're staggering around. You've been in a 15-round prizefight that was extended to 30 rounds, and here's something that'll take your mind off it for a while, that's what happened. Everybody's life has pressures and disappointments and terrors, fears of whatever, things I did to manage my anxieties for years.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BRUCE: Wow. Right. It just never ends. Joining me now is a woman you know, Juanita Broaddrick, one of Bill Clinton's accusers. You know, what's fascinating - Juanita thank you for joining me tonight. I appreciate it. In 2004, when he was promoting his biography, he said the reason that he had that affair with Monica Lewinsky and did what he did, was because he could.

Now, I'm going to believe that answer, right, as opposed to this one. And you know, and even if we were to believe him that he used a woman like a product in some way to manage his anxiety is in and of itself, horrific. But he sounds almost as though he's making an excuse that he thinks people are going to appreciate.

JUANITA BROADDRICK, BILL CLINTON ACCUSER: Oh, I know. When I first heard about that, Tammy, I tweeted, I said, "What in heaven's name is going on?" You don't will the next episode talk about the women that he raped, the women that he sexually assaulted, where can they possibly go from here? I was astounded.

BRUCE: And see this - I think what's interesting too is, there may be now a category of voters, some younger people who might not even really know the details of his history. It's almost presented as though the Monica Lewinsky dynamic. And look, I've seen interviews with her. She's a bright woman. Her life of course has been changed forever because of this.

But it's almost as though, he's trying to find a new woke excuse. Because it's - whatever it is, if you're a victim in some way or if you were acting out, then you're going to get a pass on this. But do you think Juanita that with - look, are these things that they really want to remind the American people about, you've been having to deal with this for so long? Do you think this is going to be helpful to them or do you think it will hurt them?

BROADDRICK: No, I think people will be absolutely shocked. And you know, I think about all the women that are really right here sitting in this chair with me tonight. I think about Kathy Shelton, the young 12-year-old that was horrifically raped and in a coma for almost a month, and Hillary provided assistance to the rapist and got him off. I think about Kathleen Willey; I think about Paula Jones; I think about Leslie Millwee - all of us. These were sexual attacks and rapes long before Monica Lewinsky came along.

BRUCE: Juanita, I want you and our viewers to hear a little bit more about what Bill said about what happened to miss Lewinsky after everything came out. Take a listen to this.

BROADDRICK: Yes.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CLINTON: I feel terrible about the fact that Monica Lewinsky's life was defined by it, unfairly I think. Over the years I've watched her trying to get a normal life back again--

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BRUCE: Yes, you know, it's still no real apology. He feels bad about that. Do you think he feels the same about you?

BROADDRICK: Oh, he doesn't feel bad about any of this. He just wants sympathy from people. And he didn't write this. Let me tell you who wrote this. Hillary wrote this. She doesn't want him to go anywhere near that there might have been feelings for Monica Lewinsky. She was just a toy.

BRUCE: Yes, I'll tell you Juanita it's - when it comes to the human condition and so many women have had, of course, an experience of either sexual harassment of or sexual violence. The reminder of this - and also trying to escape the MeToo movement.

But it's a remarkable thing that this is something that that both of them would feel comfortable reminding people of and parading back out as though this is somehow their claim to fame or they still have absolutely no problem in so many ways when it comes to the lives that they've impacted.

It does seem though to be an effort to remake themselves, or to at least tell a new generation that they're not to be blamed for anything.

BROADDRICK: Yes. You know, to me, it was absolutely unreal when I heard about it, that Hulu could support this lowlife sexual predator and come out with this nonsense. It was a very disgusting and despicable thing for me.

BRUCE: Well, the good news is, Juanita, we're reminded all the time about what not to become. That's what they've provided to us. Thank you for joining me tonight. I appreciate it.

BROADDRICK: Yes. All right. thanks Tammy.

BRUCE: Now, also here to react to what you just heard is Harmeet Dhillon an attorney and Trump 2020 Advisory Board Member. Also with me is Jehmu Greene, a Fox News Contributor. You know her well, and advisor to Hillary Clinton's 2008 presidential campaign.

And I have one - one of few things in common, I think, with you Jehmu is, I worked on the 1992 Clinton campaign. So you know, our generations have a long experience with the Clintons. And I'll get you in in a moment.

Harmeet with this documentary coming out, and you've heard Juanita's response, what is your take on everything that's happening now?

HARMEET DHILLON, TRUMP 2020 ADVISORY BOARD MEMBER: Well, what can I say? The narrative today that that Elizabeth Warren could not get the nomination for the Democrats, because they are sexist, belies this very history. Their prior nominee was a woman. A woman who was an apologist for a rapist and a sexual harasser for decades. So I don't think that's the problem.

And I think the democrats need to come to their double - grips with their double standard on this issue. And we need to be looking towards women and men who respect all people and don't pander and engage in this type of exploitation of any person.

BRUCE: Yes, Jehmu, I mentioned to Juanita that this, in fact, is not really I think going to be helpful to the Clintons. It reminds people about what the problem was and why people now are kind of repulsed in a certain kind of way. Would you agree or do you see a benefit to this kind of documentary and the rehashing of these accusations?

JEHMU GREENE, 2008 CLINTON CAMPAIGN ADVISER: I certainly don't think that Democrats are repulsed by Hillary Clinton at this point. She is getting a lot of love and look It is perfectly okay for everyone to tell their own personal truth.

I think it's important for President Clinton to go through a healing process, to admit to things and, and share things that we've never heard before. But let's move away from the Clinton bashing, which I know is something that it's hard for President Trump to do. I know it's very hard for Republicans to do. When it comes to--

BRUCE: Is it - question, though, is it really bashing? I mean, they did participate in this documentary. It's in the public realm. It is meant to be discussed. He's discussing a woman who were her life was changed dramatically where there's been no apology. The one link between Bill Clinton and Harvey Weinstein and Jeffrey Epstein is Hillary Clinton. There seemed to be it's like, are we not supposed to ask her questions or whatever. about what the answers are?

GREENE: I know it's it fits the Republican narrative to continue to make Hillary Clinton the boogie woman.

BRUCE: She is the one that's pretty much--

GREENE: When it relates to Democrats and how we are looking at candidates like Elizabeth Warren or Kamala Harris or Amy Klobuchar. Certainly, there's a large community of women out there who are upset, but there are no longer any women for them to choose from. But I think.

(CROSSTALK)

DHILLON: Well, who's fault is that? Let's focus on who's fault is that. That's the Democratic Party who did that. And by the way, Tulsi Gabbard is still in the race--

GREENE: Well, certainly

DHILLON: --so thank you for racing here.

GREENE: Certainly, there is a culture of sexism that has contributed to the fact that we have not had a Democratic president, I would say to y'all as Republicans, you know, why don't y'all get to the business of nominating a woman for President as Democrats did in 2016 before you start critiquing where we are.

(CROSSTALK)

BRUCE: Well, we'll say to Jehmu - Harmeet--

(CROSSTALK)

BRUCE: Ladies, ladies, here's the issue when it comes to the people who are running for the presidency. If you can't your own primary system, you're not going to be able to win the presidency. And if you're going to blame sexism, when it comes down to the issue being the issues and policy, if you're still going to blame identity politics after you've engaged in identity politics, when it is about leadership, those kinds of individuals are never going to win the presidency. And when and when the Republicans do nominate someone--

GREENE: I'm certainly not going to pretend that sexism doesn't exists.

BRUCE: --that woman will probably be dealing with the issues that face us in the polices.

DHILLON: It won't be a woman who lied about her race. It won't be a woman who was cringe worthy pandering every day and it won't be a woman who betrayed her base to turn the way that that Elizabeth Warren did.

GREENE: Hence.

(CROSSTALK)

BRUCE: Ladies, ladies - Jehmu, let's listen to this. We've got some - certainly some media personalities here still blaming Warren's, as you're hearing, here failed campaign on sexism. Listen to this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: is when women get good and ready to have a woman president, they will insist on it. They won't care if the person isn't perfect--

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Internalized sexism is a thing, because girls and boys grow up in a sexist culture.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Feels a little bit like a death knell in terms of the prospects of having a woman for President in our lifetimes.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BRUCE: Look, Harmeet, until we take responsibility for our own failures because of our own choices, as opposed to whining and blaming a dynamic about, they don't like us because we're women, we are never going to make the headway we need to be able to confront the political system and to get the votes that we need. Would you agree?

DHILLON: Exactly right, Tammy, this whining, this excuse making does not advance women, in fact, it sets us back. This idea that women will only vote for women and that of men and that if men go vote for this hectoring woman, that they're sexist. In fact, that is--

GREENE: So we're not using words like hectoring, whining--

DHILLON: In 2020 we don't need help.

GREENE: --to describe this women?

DHILLON: --on our own bases.

GREENE: Do you hear how the two of you are referring to those women leaders.

BRUCE: Jehmu, let me.

DHILLON: Yes, some women are hectoring, some women are whining.

GREENE: That's sexism in of itself.

BRUCE: Excuse me - yes--

(CROSSTALK)

GREENE: But there is the great thing. Here is the great thing.

BRUCE: Wait. Ladies, we're going to move on. Ladies, we're going to move on.

GREENE: What is happening across this country with women running for office--

BRUCE: Ladies thank you. Thank you. Ladies, thank you. Jehmu and Harmeet, thank you very much. Yes, I mean this is a dynamic where, when we're talking about leadership, it's about policy, it's about leadership, it's about looking forward. It's not complaining that someone didn't like you because you're a woman or because of some other sliver of your identity.

Until we can face that, we are not going to make any headway and I think this is one of the biggest lessons we can take from what's been happening, especially from the Democratic base. So unless the Democrats are complaining that the democratic base are all misogynist and don't understand, they've got a problem.

Now New York City used to be the safest big city in the country. But now they're seeing an alarming spike in most categories of violent crimes. And today the NYPD released the shocking footage of a robbery in Brooklyn. A group of vicious teenage thugs--

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BRUCE: Take a look at that, that's horrible, beating up a 15-year-old girl. This is in the middle of that melee, on a street corner, stopping on her over and over again. One of the attacker steals the Air Jordan sneakers right off of her feet. They leave her lying there limp on the ground.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BRUCE: Joining me now is Nicole Malliotakis, New York State Assembly Member - Assembly. Woman, thank you so much for joining us. Bill de Blasio, Mayor of New York, you're in Albany, you're a State Assembly Member. And we America sees this unfolding. We know this is really - many of us argue this is about policy. Right? Not just city policy, but state policy. That's why even though it's New York, the rest of the country should be concerned about this. What's your take on this?

NICOLE MALLIOTAKIS (R), NEW YORK STATE ASSEMBLY: Well, absolutely, there has been a lawlessness here in New York that we are seeing just growing and growing, because bad policies that are coming forward by our mayor, by our governor.

This new bail law that just basically allows 90 percent of the arrested population to go back onto the street, including for serious crimes, assault, aggravated assault of a child, prostitution of a child. These are serious issues that our governor and our mayor allowing to happen. We are seeing people released, arrested, released again, and it is really unconscionable.

In this situation, we also should point out that, in our schools - New York City schools, the mayor has completely eliminated school discipline. So these kids go to school, they could disrespect their teachers--

BRUCE: Because these are pretty much high school kids involved here.

MALLIOTAKIS: Yes, they're students and they are learning in the classroom that they could disrespect the teacher--

BRUCE: That's right.

MALLIOTAKIS: They could bully their classmates, they could bring drugs to school and nothing's going to happen to them under this administration.

BRUCE: And that it's the same message there in schools as it is for whoever's committing crimes in the city or in the state, and then there's no bail and you're released. So the message is that there are no repercussions.

20 percent jump in New York City's serious crime in 2020 compared to 2019 according the NYPD; 35 percent jump in robbery city wide; shootings were at least one person was injured went up 19 percent. Also up were burglaries more than 21 percent. Grand larcenies.

I was in the subway last night. And a man waited for the train to approach through a shopping cart on the track. The train hits it sounds like a bomb, and he just runs up the steps. The train, of course, is stopped that people are shocked. The conductor was worried he hit a person. That person inevitably will be - maybe he's already been arrested and probably already released. It turns into chaos.

MALLIOTAKIS: It turns into chaos. You have people like Alexandria Ocasio- Cortez saying we don't want police in our subway system. It is really unconscionable. I have a full list by the way of all those crimes that you get released now without bail on my website, Nicoleforny.com.

If you look at that list, you'll see some serious violent crimes, every type of type of drug dealing. We had a $7 million fentanyl drug bust in the Bronx, all released, including those who were in this country illegally, instead of being turned over to ICE.

BRUCE: Now, you're in Albany, you're an assembly woman, so this is about policy. Right? Is this the direction of the Democrats here? We can use la in New York as petri dishes for what the left in this country wants. They talk about it they praise it. They're not shy and they're not reversing it at all at this point, are they?

MALLIOTAKIS: Well, we're pushing back really hard to get this bail law fixed. It did pass under one party rule in the middle of the night without any public debate. Every Law Enforcement Unit is against it. DA's association is against it.

BRUCE: And we've got de Blasio, the Mayor, let's listen to him as he is supposedly stepping up to fight this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MAYOR BILL DE BLASIO (D-NY): The approach will remain consistent. We expect it to work, because it always has worked. We definitely have some work to do.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BRUCE: Well, more of the same. He has got more work to do. But it sounds like more of the same, consistent.

MALLIOTAKIS: Look, the mayor is full of it. He will twist and turn the statistics. But what we know is crime has gone up significantly. As you mentioned, car thefts are up 65 percent in the City of New York.

BRUCE: Quality of life issues, even like graffiti on the subway cars. There is a sense that as a society, we take a message about what is appropriate based on our laws. And when the message is we don't care what you do, we're going to let you out, it becomes a free for all.

MALLIOTAKIS: Look, I'm fighting to restore law and order in this city. We have to get rid of the sanctuary city policy. We need to fix this bail law, which I do believe in the next few weeks, we will finally be successful in pushing the governor to agree - to restore judicial discretion at least--

BRUCE: And what do you think that'll happen?

MALLIOTAKIS: I believe in this budget, which we're dealing with now in Albany by April 1st, hopefully, we'll see some changes, which should have been done in January.

BRUCE: Yes. I mean, this is because judges have absolutely no discretion. That is the problem other cities that have this kind of dynamic, give judges discretion. Assemblywoman, thank you for joining us appreciate it.

Coming up. We expose the worst media offenders of the week. "The Ingraham Angle" has got its eyes on you. The tape you absolutely do not want to miss is coming up next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

BRUCE: It's easy to become numb to media bias these days, of course. So "The Ingraham Angle" is keeping track of the worst offenders of the week and that's a big job. Joining me now is Ari Fleischer, former White House Press Secretary and Fox News Contributor. He doesn't know what's going to hit them. Also with me Chadwick Moore, a Columnist and Cities Editor at The Spectator.

All right, gentlemen, let's get right into a first step, is the embarrassing math fail by an MSNBC Host Brian Williams, and a New York Times--

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: --somebody tweeted recently that actually with the money he spent he could have given every American a $1 million.

BRIAN WILLIAMS, MSNBC HOST: I got it. Let's put it up on the screen. Bloomberg spent 500 million on ads U.S. population 327 million he could have given each American $1 million and have had lunch money left over. It's an incredible way of putting it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BRUCE: It sure is, and it's also not true, and boy, they seem so proud of themselves. Isn't really an incredible way of putting it Ari, especially when the real number - because we have already have calculators on our phones is $1.53 per person Ari.

ARI FLEISCHER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yes, this was an Olympian sized math error. But it's not the math error that matters. It's the mindset. It's a mindset that accepts myths about billionaires and millionaires in this country that echoes what the democrats say.

The problem is the Democrats and way too many people in the media think if you tax millionaires and billionaires, you can solve all our nation's problems and fund all our nation's programs. And that's the myth that they subscribe to and that's where the bias comes in. So it's really way worse than the math error, but just--

(CROSSTALK)

BRUCE: But it explains the math error, doesn't it?

FLEISCHER: --that thinks that millionaires and billionaires can pay at all

BRUCE: Well it - does it explain the math error?

FLEISCHER: What's that Tammy?

BRUCE: It explains the math error. That they expect that everyone can get a million dollars. I mean, that's the madness of it. Now, Chadwick is it really something that matters? Or should we be concerned that this was a New York Times editorial board member who seemed very chuffed up that she figured this out?

CHADWICK MOORE, COLUMNIST, THE SPECTATOR: She figured it out. When the actual number is $331 trillion. To put that into perspective, the GDP of the United States is 19 trillion. There's only about 5 trillion bank notes in the entire world.

So the I think the most disturbing thing is that, this is a big network with lots of producers. I mean, how many producers - look at this segment. They had the graphic up, and they didn't think - nobody did the math? I think this is what the definition of - these are the people who pretend to be our moral superiors and our intellectual superiors, and look at that.

BRUCE: They want to control all the rest of our money. All right, let's move on to the next one. Next, here is how Michael Moore reacted to Joe Biden's big win in South Carolina.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MICHAEL MOORE, AMERICAN FILMMAKER: South Carolina is not a representative of the United States. I mean, that's just the facts. South Carolina will have absolutely no impact on the November 3rd election. And it's sad for anybody to be thinking about voting for Biden, because they're afraid. They're voting out of fear here.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BRUCE: Chadwick are they voting out of fear?

MOORE: This is the most incredible thing is that South Carolina was the first test of black voters - black Democrat voters. You know, I was what 2 percent? Black, New Hampshire not - You know, so for Michael Moore to say this, the working man's hero, that was the tests of black American voters. That's why I think the DNC was putting more emphasis on South Carolina, rightfully so. And look at that, that's probably the most racist thing I've ever heard him say.

BRUCE: Ari, isn't it a remarkable thing to say about South Carolina that it really doesn't reflect American really doesn't matter.

FLEISCHER: It's also incredibly foolish politically to think that, because you can win a primary, it has no bearing on the general, this doesn't matter. It's not a comparison to the general. The primaries matter as Joe Biden just proved. So Michael Moore's political argument is just way off on this one, too.

BRUCE: It seems a little - a little bit of panic ensuing there. It's a little bit triggered. All right, another one here. Next up, here is who Whoopi Goldberg wishes could be could be the country's top public health official. Listen to this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

WHOOPI GOLDBERG, HOST, "THE VIEW": I'm hoping Dr. Jill becomes the Surgeon General. Joe Biden's wife because she's you know - he would never do it, but she - yes, she's a hell of a doctor. She is an amazing doctor.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BRUCE: Yes. Well, Chadwick, yes, she apparently does not realize that Jill Biden is actually not a medical doctor. She's got a PhD in Educational Leadership. So unless she's going to be - I don't know, maybe she could be a brain surgeon. I'm not sure. What do you think?

MOORE: Right? Yes, well, this was the same with Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and actually broke the story that she's not a licensed psychologist and never was. She was just an academic. The media ran with it because they felt it gave her a little more heft or weight or whatever.

So I do think Whoopi Goldberg generally thought she was a medical doctor just by seeing that prefix. I mean, it's no different than being a professor of underwater basket weaving.

BRUCE: There you go. Ari, what do you think?

FLEISCHER: Well, she's a hell of a doctor, and I hope he's a hell of a patient. Look, the real problem here again, is if your last name ends with open (D), these people in the media think you can do it all that you're genuine, you're benign, you're good. You care, you should be the Surgeon General. And it's only because of the party you belong to, regardless of the facts. And that's where the bias comes in. Whoopi, of course, is biased. She doesn't pretend not to be, but she should at least be informed.

BRUCE: Yes, indeed. I mean, that was the same group, of course, I thought Michael Avenatti was going to be the next President of United States. So we have a good sense there. Gentlemen, thank you very much. Have a good Have a great weekend.

Up next Hollywood celebrities are losing their minds - I guess they have them, over Elizabeth Warren's failed presidential bid. Actor and singer Robert Davi has a few thoughts on that. He's going to be with us when we return. Stay with us.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

STEPHEN COLBERT, HOST, "THE LATE SHOW": Yet another candidate has dropped out of the Democratic race, and we are getting a clearer picture of America's future. Warren is gone now, that's it, she's out of the race. Further proof that America cannot have nice things.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BRUCE: All righty, Hollywood liberals are in mourning over Elizabeth Warren dropping out of the 2020 race, and what you just saw was only the little tip of the hysteria iceberg. Look at what actress Ashley Judd tweeted -- she never disappoints -- "I am grieving." Then there's actress Amber Tamblyn. She wants a safe space for all, tweeting "To the people who fought for Elizabeth Warren, you owe no one anything right now. Allow yourself the space to grieve and be angry and be numb and take all of it that you need." Maybe they should be numb through November 4th and we would be in better shape there. That's the tweets, the upsetness there coming out of Hollywood, giving us, hopefull, some perspective.

Joining me now is actor and singer Robert Davi. Robert, we know a lot of these people --

ROBERT DAVI, ACTOR: Hi, Tammy.

BRUCE: Hi there, nice to see you. Are they actually serious after all this time, after everything they have seen and done, they are acting as though there was a death in the family or something horrible actually happened to the country?

DAVI: Wait until Donald Trump wins reelection. That's going to be the moan heard around the world.

(LAUGHTER)

DAVI: It's interesting, Tammy, the lack of real political understanding. I can understand getting behind your candidate and losing and putting your heart and soul into their candidacy, but -- and God bless Elizabeth Warren. I don't know the woman, but she was the most grating candidate I have ever listened to. There was something about her that I felt she was unhinged, she was hysterical. And to get behind her, her policies, whatever it might be, but it warrants that kind of frustration. The same kind of --

BRUCE: Robert, let me just tell you, Elizabeth Warren is going to seem like Mother Teresa here compared to Busy Philipps. Busy is an actress, I believe she is -- I guess she's an actress. Listen to what this young woman had to say about -- she's just bent out of shape over the Elizabeth Warren in particular. And of course, lecturing Americans about abortion, in particular. Listen to this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BUSY PHILIPPS, ACTRESS: There I was sitting in Los Angeles in my beautiful office, of my own late-night talk show. Soon I would be driving my hybrid car to my beautiful -- home. I have all of this, all of it, because I was allowed bodily autonomy at 15.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BRUCE: Yes, she was talking about effectively being able to have an abortion, and that allowed her to have her hybrid car, I guess, and to a late-night talk show. This is what really makes America cringe and is genuinely repulsive, even if you are pro-choice, even if you are a Democrat. What is it that is driving someone like this?

DAVI: Well, there is a feeding frenzy in terms of hysteria feeding frenzy. We heard it with chuck schumer the other day, warranting this kind of behavior, this kind of outrage where I don't understand why isn't there the outrage for these unborn? They are condoning abortion as birth control, as opposed to for special -- 50 million children being aborted when we have the science today that says -- and I am all for a woman's right to choose. I am luckily not a female. I would hate to be in the position. But we should be screaming about birth control, other methods of women taking care of their bodies, and understanding the sexual reproduction and protecting that aside from the raping and other things.

BRUCE: It's also the heart and soul of, really, selfishness, this detachment from what really matters in life.

And lastly, we have got Andrew Yang, whom people seem to like, he dropped out of the Democratic presidential race, having to explain the constitution to Joy Behar. Let's listen to this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOY BEHAR, HOST, "THE VIEW": AOC would be actually a good choice, except that she is a brainy person.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: She is also not old enough.

BEHAR: She's not, as a V.P.?

ANDREW YANG (D), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: The Constitution has a minimum age for president, and it's conceivable that the Vice President Biden is going to be president.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BRUCE: Yes, I will tell you, Robert, this is kind of embarrassing when she doesn't have any idea if you are old enough to become the vice president or to run for that office.

DAVI: Right. When you have a major news network saying that $500 million could get distributed to 357, each person $1 million, it doesn't surprise me, Tammy. None of this nonsense surprises me.

BRUCE: It's a shame. And not everyone in Hollywood is like this, of course. There's a lot of great actors, you are one of them obviously.

DAVI: Absolutely.

BRUCE: Thank you for joining us tonight, sir. Thank you very much. Yes.

DAVI: Thank you.

BRUCE: So it's an industry we all love, and it's a shame that this is going on, I will tell you that much. Coming up, the latest on the coronavirus, and two doctors are here to explain why we should be suspicious of information coming out of China. Plus, Congressman Ken Buck explains why he voted against the Emergency Virus Response Bill. You do not want to miss this. We'll be right back.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

BRUCE: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases is growing, nearly 300 Americans have tested positive for it, and at least 14 have died at this point. So for more details, let's go to FOX News chief breaking news correspondence Trace Gallagher in our West Coast Newsroom. Trace?

TRACE GALLAGHER, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Tammy, good evening. Breaking tonight, the Grand Princess cruise ship anchored off San Francisco is carrying the coronavirus. Of the 3,500 passengers and crew, 46 were selected for testing, and now we know that 19 crew members and two passengers tested positive, 24 tested negative, one test inconclusive. During the White House news conference, Vice President Mike Pence said that this weekend the Grand Princess will be brought into dock at a noncommercial port. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MIKE PENCE, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: All passengers and crew will be tested for the coronavirus. Those that need to be quarantined will be quarantined. Those that require additional medical attention will receive it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GALLAGHER: It remains unclear where those who tested positive will be quarantined, though Travis and Lackland military bases are possible sites. The Grand Princess was under scrutiny because seven passengers on the ship's previous cruise to Mexico tested positive for coronavirus. One of them, an elderly man, died, and several dozen passengers along with crewmembers who went on the Mexico cruise remained on the ship for this cruise.

And we just learned another passenger on the Grand Princess cruise to Mexico is now confirmed to be Hawaiian first case of coronavirus. Meantime, both New York and California have seen an increase in the number of cases, and officials in both states have complained about a lack of test kits. But the CDC and the administration dispute that, saying a million kits have been distributed, and a million more are on their way to any state that needs them. There are currently 290 cases of coronavirus in the U.S., 14 people have died. Tammy?

BRUCE: Trace, thank you very much for that, appreciate it.

Laura has been saying it for week -- don't trust China when it comes to the coronavirus. And today Secretary of State Mike Pompeo laid out just how hard it has been getting any answers out of the Chinese.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MIKE POMPEO, SECRETARY OF STATE: This is the Wuhan coronavirus that's caused this, and the information that we got at the front end of this thing wasn't perfect, and has led us now to a place where much of the challenge we face today has put us behind the curve. It has proven incredibly frustrating to work with the Chinese Communist Party to get our hands around the data, which will ultimately be the solution to both getting the vaccine and attacking this risk.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BRUCE: Major issues on so many fronts here. Joining me now is Dr. Daliah Wachs, a family physician and host of the "The Doctor Daliah Show," And Dr. Ramin Oskoui, cardiologist and CEO of Foxhall Cardiology. Dr. Wachs, let's start with you, and thank you both for joining me tonight, I appreciate it. Given what Secretary Pompeo has just said, and us knowing as Americans and as regular people, really, can we believe anything that has been coming out of China on the virus issue?

DR. DALIAH WACHS, FAMILY PHYSICIAN: No, no we can't. And it has been very frustrating because even with the pattern of the number of cases that seem to go from zero to tens of thousands, many of us in the medical field are scratching our heads as to, are we getting the full story? And in terms of the source, whether it was from a bat or whether from a snake or whether it was from a nearby lab, you would think China would want to work with us and give us the information so we could help accelerate the vaccine. At the fact they haven't kind of shows that they are holding back.

BRUCE: The nature of a totalitarian communist regime is to be secretive, is to not be involved in the truth and honesty and information. Dr. Oskoui, for you, especially also as a cardiologist, you're looking at respiratory issues, et cetera. And the value of knowing how many people are actually affected by something, for the medical community, how important is that when we talk about the spread? And what does that mean?

DR. RAMIN OSKOUI, CARDIOLOGIST: I think it is immense. I think that what we also need to know is actual demographic data. What is the ethnicity of these patients? We know, for instance, that SARS in 2003 almost exclusively affected those of northeast Asian dissent. We need to know the age of these people. We need to know, do they have diabetes, emphysema, are they otherwise immunosuppressed? Taiwan, democratic Taiwan has done an excellent job in terms of messaging. The health minister is on TV every single day. They have a website where people can see where these individuals are. It's actually served to calm fears and help people.

And I think information is power. We have seen hoarding. We have seen bad behavior by U.S. citizens, but it's understandable.

BRUCE: But it's just been awful, some of the reactions. And the president's reaction, at first, while it was ridiculed, really has given us a window with which to breathe in a way. It has kept it from becoming a dynamic emergency within the chaotic framework, and gave us some chance to be able to look at what was happening. But I want you both to listen to an HHS undersecretary who gave us this idea about what the numbers really might be when it comes to the mortality rate. Let's play that.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ADM. BRETT GIROIR, ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR HEALTH AT HHS: The best estimates now of the overall mortality rate for COVID-19 is somewhere between 0.1 percent and one percent, OK. That is lower than you heard probably in many reports.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BRUCE: And Dr. Wachs, obviously that is based in this presumption, because the Chinese are not being honest about how widespread it is, that it may in fact, we're learning, may have been even in America and around the world longer than we thought, that more people are affected who are symptomless or have already recovered. And as a result, the mortality rate itself goes down, isn't that right?

WACHS: Absolutely, yes. And remember, we haven't been able to test. It took a while to get these test kits, these RNA test kits that take a lot more than just a few weeks to make. And so we believe it was probably here, and we couldn't test it, so we didn't have numbers.

BRUCE: And that's the other thing, Dr. Oskoui, about China, and the notion of the demographics, even if we didn't have numbers for Europe or numbers for the United States, they had numbers. They would have an idea of the spread of it, and the kinds of people affected, the issue of pollution in China, certainly like pollution in Iran, the rate of smoking, individuals who still spoke, like men in China smoking, so the respiratory ailment framework of course works even more quickly, correct?

OSKOUI: Correct. We can probably estimate, though, that they started in China probably in late October. And given its peak, we will probably see it peak in the United States in late April, early May. But unfortunately, we don't have that data, data that they clearly have. This is the most sophisticated surveillance state in the history of the world. We need that data. The world needs that data. Right now, some of the best data we have actually isn't from the United States. It is actually from Imperial College, London. Neil Ferguson has done some excellent work.

BRUCE: And both of you, thank you very much. We know that the Israelis are working on the vaccine. The data we need when it comes to coronaviruses is general, but this in particular certainly. And we know that the American medical system is the best in the world, and we are going to get this licked. Thank you both very much for joining me, I appreciate it.

OSKOUI: You're very welcome.

WACHS: Thank you.

BRUCE: CNBC's Rick Santelli, you know him, found himself in a heap of trouble yesterday after he said this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

RICK SANTELLI, CNBC EDITOR: I am not saying this is the generic type flu, but maybe we'd be just better off if we gave it to everybody, and then in a month it would be over because the mortality rate of this probably isn't going to be any different if we did it that way than the long-term picture. But the difference is, we're wreaking havoc on global and domestic economies.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BRUCE: Well, Mr. Santelli, eventually he did apologize, obviously speaking off the cuff there. But really responding to this idea that this is really perhaps like the flu, but as we have seen, it is manifesting as pneumonia and really wreaking havoc on the elderly and people with pre-existing respiratory infections. Those are the people I think, it is becoming apparent, are in particular trouble.

Joining me now is Congressman Ken Buck. Those kinds of comments, I suppose, could spread some panic. We know that the media gives us these headlines about the spread without perspective. Congressman, do you think that is important when it comes to is it just about the fact in the moment, or is there more important element to be discussed, including the broader perspective of what is really happening?

REP. KEN BUCK (R-CO): I think the broadest perspective is very important. I am very happy that Vice President Pence is addressing America as often as he is and reassuring America about the spread of this disease and what is being done to make sure that we are combating this disease. It is a serious issue, and it's an issue that I think the administration, and I really see a lot of the states coming together and moving beyond politics. And so I think the American people are somewhat reassured. I think there is still a sense of panic, but it certainly doesn't help when someone at CNBC makes a statement like that. I think it is an ignorant statement.

BRUCE: And especially when we have the flu, which is very widespread, right. We are in the middle of flu season. We've had I think this year at this point 18,000 people have died. A couple weeks ago at the height of coronavirus panic over 100 children died here in the United States from the flu, 283,000 Americans have been hospitalized since the beginning of the 2019-20 flu season. At least 29 million people have the flu, so when we think about this, congressman, these remarkable numbers, and Americans go about their lives because we know, and we wash our hands, and the information for coronavirus is the silver lining is able to help us defeat the flu as well. But it really does show that a lot of this may be political when it comes to attacks on the president. He was ridiculed for the work he did in the beginning which I think kept this from becoming an immediate emergency in this country. Do you think politics has infused some of this conversation?

BUCK: I work on Capitol Hill, and I see politics every day. And unfortunately, I see people that try to make political gain out of things that they should not try to make political gain out of. And to try to lay this issue, which starts in China, comes to the United States and is being handled as well as we could possibly hope, to try to lay this at the president's feet is unfair. And I think most people have seen three years of unfair treatment by the Democrats of this president, and I think they are immune to the kind of attacks that the Democrats are now making.

BRUCE: We need to come together. We need to come together on this. But you did vote against the funding bill, the $8.3 billion funding bill. Very quickly, can you explain why you did that?

BUCK: Sure. The president asked for $2.5 billion. I would have supported that. The speaker decided to add all sorts of Christmas tree ornaments to this bill. It was unnecessary, it was too much money. And we never had a hearing to discuss it.

BRUCE: And I know you want to address this issue as well. You've come under attack for a video you did regarding the Second Amendment and gun confiscation. Do you to briefly remark on that about what that kerfuffle was all about?

BUCK: Sure. I was upset when Beto O'Rourke during the presidential campaign talked about the fact that he would take everyone's AR-15. I have an AR-15 in my office, and then Joe Biden announced on Monday that Beto O'Rourke would be his gun czar.

BRUCE: Got about 10 seconds. You've got about 10 seconds here. So it was just an ad that you are defending sense of the Second Amendment. We appreciate that, sir. Thank you very much for joining us.

We'll be right back.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

BRUCE: That's all the time we have time. Thank you so much for watching this special editor of "The Ingraham Angle." I'm Tammy Bruce. I've been in for Laura. My thanks to her for this chance, and also to her team, Samantha, Jessica, Tony, David, Ally, and Michael, thank you very much. And make sure you check out my show "Get Tammy Bruce" exclusively on FOX Nation.

Thank you, everyone. Have a great night. I'll see you next time.

Content and Programming Copyright 2020 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of Fox News Network, LLC. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.