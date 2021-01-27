Biden, Rice stoke nationwide division with 'racial equity' push

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," January 26, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

LAURA INGRAHAM, HOST: All right. I'm Laura Ingraham. This is "The Ingraham Angle" with another big show from Washington tonight. Now, Newt Gingrich is here and he's going to tell us how Joe Biden is already enabling President Xi. And why he thinks Nancy Pelosi is the most destructive speaker ever.

Also tonight, the Republicans in the Senate are standing firm, as we were just talking about, Hannity and I, and they're signaling Trump's impeachment is DOA. Senator Rick Scott and Congressman Jim Jordan are here on the big Democrat backfire.

Plus, Doctors Fauci and Birxs have now embarked on a whirlwind rehab tour. Dr. Scott Atlas, the recipient of their finger pointing responds exclusively tonight.

But first, "Biden's Race to the Bottom," that's the focus of tonight's Angle.

A long, long time ago, Joe Biden was against using executive orders to ram through what is properly left to the legislature.

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Some of my Republican friends and some of my Democratic friends, even occasionally say, well, if you can't get the votes by executive order, you're going to do something things you can't do by executive order, unless you're a dictator. We're a democracy. We need consensus.

INGRAHAM: Well, the dictator threw that idea out the window, because of course, the Biden brigade has a country to remake and redeem. So today, he continued taking a wrecking ball to his unity goal. The man who served up as - you know, he was the VP to the two term African-American president. He's tripled down on the negative view that America at her core is racist.

BIDEN: Our soul will be troubled as long as systemic racism is allowed to persist. We can't eliminate it. It's not going to be overnight. We can't eliminate everything, but it's corrosive, it's destructive, and it's costly.

INGRAHAM: Now, to address the aforementioned systemic racism, Biden signed a slew of executive actions today, including barring the DOJ from contracting with private prisons, ending what he calls racially discriminatory federal housing policies, and addressing anti-Asian bias, including references to the COVID-19 pandemic by the geographic location of its origin. Now, according to Biden, you're a racist if you call it the Wuhan virus, understand? Write that down.

Now, if you believe America is hopelessly racist, it's an irredeemable place, something must be wrong with our evil founders. Thus, Biden had to officially renounce any prior efforts to establish patriotic education and eliminate Trump's race blind approach to workplace training.

BIDEN: I'm rescinding the previous administration's harmful ban on diversity and sensitivity training and abolish the offensive counterfactual 1776 Commission. Unity and healing must begin with understanding and truth, not ignorance, and lies.

INGRAHAM: Does he know what he is reading? I mean, you have to understand this. A discussion of the wonders of the American founding is now - I guess, he said, the words in Biden's view, a lie.

So if you now believe what most of us were taught in school, that our founding fathers were brilliant, heroic men, no one's perfect, they made mistakes. They all had flaws, some big flaws. But if you thought they were brilliant, heroic men, you're ignorant. And if you praise the wisdom of the framers, you're a liar and probably a racist.

Does Biden now renounce then his own Catholic education, his teachers, his professors, who celebrated, for instance, the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution, as well as the men who signed them? The 1776 Commission understood that America is a great nation that nevertheless made some grave errors.

Today's Left inverts that belief, insisting that we're a gravely evil nation that only occasionally does some good things, like elect Obama and Biden.

BIDEN: We've never fully lived up to the founding principles of this nation, to state the obvious, that all people are created equal and have a right to be treated equally throughout their lives. We've bought the view that America is a zero sum game, in many cases.

INGRAHAM: It is a wonder that hundreds of thousands of people apply to become American citizens every year from all corners of the Earth. Now, I've had the privilege of getting to know many of these hard working and grateful new Americans, and they're from everywhere from Africa, Central America beyond.

At times, it seems right that they understand more about the goodness, the promise and the opportunities of America than the vengeful native born leftists churning out race based executive orders for Biden.

So you have to ask yourself, how did we get here? Well, for decades, radical academics have been teaching students to believe that white privilege is a greater threat to us than the CCP, Islamic terror, the former Soviet Union, unemployment, and certainly any virus.

And now giddy with a compliant Biden in the White House, they now want those who disagree to be shamed, reeducated punished, and in the case of Trump supporters, purged completely from society, I am not exaggerating that.

There'll be no end to the demands of these racial rabble rousers. I'm talking hundreds of billions if not trillions in new spending. They believe that dangling the prospect of reparations will obscure the fact that their policies, just to name a few, open borders and the offshoring of jobs, will make impoverished and working class Americans of all races poorer and left safe.

But never fear, the woman who lied repeatedly about Benghazi will write all wrongs by assuming that if you're white, and you succeeded at something, it must be because you robbed someone else of a more deserving opportunity.

SUSAN RICE, WHITE HOUSE DOMESTIC POLICY ADVISER: Every agency will place equity at the core of their public engagement, their policy design and program delivery to ensure that government resources are reaching Americans of color, and all marginalized communities, rural, urban, disabled, LGBTQ+, religious minorities, and so many others.

INGRAHAM: Now, apparently, America is so rigged that Susan Rice attended two of the country's most elite institutions, right here in Washington, DC, The National Cathedral School, and then on to Stanford University. Acceptance at Stanford University stands at about 4 percent.

Now, compare that to someone like Shelby Steele, a current Fellow at Stanford's Hoover Institution who said this on our show last week.

SHELBY STEELE, HOOVER INSTITUTION SENIOR FELLOW: White guilt is still an animating force in American life, and it won't ever - we won't ever get beyond it until white America begins to feel - to lose its insecurity around race.

Yes we did horrible things. But today America is remarkably free of racism. If you're a Black person in America today you are not - your life is not going to be stunted by racial persecution.

INGRAHAM: Now, if what Rice and the rest of the Biden team are claiming is true, then why should we ask anyone here to sacrifice for this country, for instance, in the military, as a member of a police force, frankly, any public service?

Now, why did Susan Rice as National Security Adviser sign on to sending our troops abroad to die for this country? Why would a rotten racist evil country be worth defending? Why would we want our systemically racist values to be exploited abroad?

Now, let's face it, the Democrats know all too well that Trump grew his political support among all minorities, especially Latinos and Asians. Why did he do this? Because his policies delivered record low unemployment for Blacks and Hispanics, household income grew for all races and ethnicities.

But the Left has never been serious about growing the economy, has it? Biden has already killed thousands of good paying jobs with this attack on our energy sector. Nice go and Joe. Soon, companies are going to be moving once again jobs back to China and other countries to avoid his smothering regulations and crippling taxes.

But Biden's handlers think they can still keep minority voters on the hook with identity politics, virtue signaling, diversity quotas, and the pipe dream of reparations. It's so cynical, and more than that, it's so insulting.

Like Biden's reported disdain for executive orders, this is all a fraud. It's a cruel hoax. It's cruel, both to minorities, and to the overwhelmingly good people who make up our American family. We on the Laura Ingraham - I keep saying Laura Ingraham show, "The Ingraham Angle," we're going to continue to answer their twisted and poisonous claims.

And we'll do it with facts, love, patriotism and sometimes, yes - well, all the time, prayer, because unlike them, we haven't given up on America, and that's The Angle.

Joining me now is Dr. Ben Carson, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary. Dr. Carson, your reaction, today's executive actions and Susan Rice's announcement of them.

DR. BEN CARSON, FORMER SECRETARY OF HOUSING & URBAN DEVELOPMENT: Well, it's pretty amazing how people try to frame everything racially, and how they create divisions among our society.

I grew up in the 50s, and 60s, and I can tell you what real racism was like. It was an everyday event. The world is very different here in America right now. And, to use race as a mechanism to obtain power and position, I think it's really quite shameful.

And in fact, race relationships have deteriorated? Why have they deteriorated? Because of the great emphasis, trying to create white guilt and black victimhood, those are two very bad things and when you put them together, it results in some policies that absolutely make no sense. So the real conflict here is between common sense and idiocy. That's what's really going on.

INGRAHAM: Now on PBS tonight, responding to the criticisms of the Biden executive action Susan Rice said this.

RICE: It's a bit rich, frankly, for Republicans to suggest that by trying to lift up everybody, we are dividing America. We just had four years of the most divisive, vitriolic presidency that one could imagine. And that division was a political strategy. And thankfully, it hasn't worked, because it is not what the American people want.

INGRAHAM: Dr. Carson, not only record low unemployment, record wage growth, and criminal justice reform, community engagement with new investment and inner city an attempt to reach out--

CARSON: Opportunity zones.

INGRAHAM: Yes, opportunity zones, none of it registers because they don't want it to register.

CARSON: Yes, well, they're saying, don't believe your eyes, just believe what we're telling you. And you are a victim and these people are oppressing you. And I appeal to the American people to stop listening to the foolishness, and use your brain and believe what you see and what you feel.

America is full of very good people, the vast majority of Americans are decent individuals. They will extend a helping hand to anyone who is in need, including their neighbors. They don't ask if you're a Democrat or Republican. But we have a political class and a media that does nothing, but specialize and stirring up anger and stirring up resentment. And I guess that makes them feel powerful and makes them feel needed.

I would appeal to them to maybe listen to their better angels. This is a time when we can make tremendous progress. Everybody's talking about unity and working together. Let's actually do that. We create our own problems. And we are going to be the ones who destroy this country if we continue to listen to the purveyors of division and hatred. It's in our hands, the people.

INGRAHAM: One of Biden's executive orders, Secretary Carson, took aim at federal housing policy, of course, you used to be in charge of that. Watch.

BIDEN: Housing is a right in American and home ownership, is an essential tool to wealth creation and to be passed down to generations. Today, I'm directing the Department of Housing and Urban Affairs and Urban Development to redress historical racism and federal housing policies.

INGRAHAM: Dr. Carson, do you feel he's attacking you directly in that statement?

CARSON: Well, I don't feel attacked, because I think we made a tremendous amount of progress in that area. Recognize that the majority of discrimination cases in housing had nothing to do with race. It had to do with disabilities.

We're very concerned about housing and have removed many of the obstacles particularly for minorities, because it's the primary mechanism for wealth creation in this country. The average home owner is worth $200,000, the average renter is worth $5,000.

Obviously, we want to change that dynamic, we need to work on the policies that will allow that to be done. And I hope that this administration rather than feeling the need to point fingers, will utilize some of the gains that we made, capitalize upon those and make more progress,

INGRAHAM: Raising energy prices, which is what's happening now. You've probably noticed what's happening at the pumps, but that's going to be a big added cost to most people, especially on the lower ends of the economic ladder. It's horrific. Dr. Carson, great to see you tonight.

CARSON: And that's - and it's a - well, let me just say that's an area where we need to make progress and common sense, because we say we have to have the solar panels and yet if you open a solar panel, what's in there, copper and other kinds of elements that they're trying to suppress through the Department of Interior, makes no sense.

INGRAHAM: Dr. Carson, thanks so much. And while Biden is injecting critical race theory back into federal policymaking, Netflix is streaming it right into your home and even targeting your kids.

Well, the company is announced three projects with racial indoctrinator and author Ibram X. Kendi. Now, the film projects are intended for audience of all ages, and will include a cartoon series called "Antiracist Baby" aimed at well, brainwashing preschoolers.

So how are parents supposed to fight back against this insidious propaganda? Joining me now is Libby Emmons, Senior Contributor at "The Federalist" and Senior Editor at the "Post Millennial."

Libby, it's obvious that you can just cancel Netflix, but this is slowly taking hold of every institution and we see it in the curricula of our junior high schools, our high schools and increasingly our elementary schools. Where most kids don't even see race they're now forced to see it.

LIBBY EMMONS, SENIOR CONTRIBUTOR, THE FEDERALIST: Yes, I think that's really a pretty big problem. And I think that's what's most interesting about this Kendi project with Netflix is that, in addition to sort of documentary scripted series for adults and one for high schoolers, there's also this musical adaptation of something called "Antiracist Baby," which is a board book that came out in June. And it's going to be directed by the person who did Doc McStuffins, which was a great show.

But "Antiracist Baby" directs toddlers to confess their racism. And I think also, in putting these kinds of programming, feeding it to toddlers and little kids, we're teaching kids that the only way to look at the world is through a lens of race. We're teaching them that race is the most important factor about a person, that there are things you can tell and understand about a person based on looking at their racial - their skin color or--

INGRAHAM: Let me read a sample. Let me read a sample of what children can learn. So people understand what we're talking about here. This is from Kendi's new Netflix project.

IBRAM KENDI, DIRECTOR OF THE CENTER FOR ANTIRACIST RESEARCH: A not racist, is a racist, who is in denial. And an anti-racist is someone who is willing to admit the times in which they're being racist. This construct of being not racist and denying one's racism goes all the way back to the origins of this country.

INGRAHAM: That was a TED talk in June, Libby. Not only does he claim our founders were racist, but everyone right now, apparently, is racist.

EMMONS: Yes, I think that's the idea. I think the idea is that white people are complicit for the racist sins of their ancestors, and that every white kid is responsible for this history and it's just not reasonable and it goes completely against everything that we were taught by the civil rights movement.

In fact, Kendi has a big grant right now that I think was given to him by Jack Dorsey at Boston University, which is where Martin Luther King went to school himself. And this completely undoes King's legacy. It's just a reversal of everything that we understand about equality.

We know that we were created equal under God. We know that there are no things that you can tell about a person based on looking at them. We all learned that you don't judge a book by its cover. And here we are being told to do exactly that. Not only to do that to others, but to do that to ourselves, to look at ourselves and say that for some reason, our skin color is definitive in some way.

INGRAHAM: Well, parents have to really be aware of what's being taught to their kids and speak out if they think it's not fair. We want all treated - people to be treated equally without regard to race or ethnicity or where you came from, and this is concerning. But it's big business. The big money being made. A lot of corporations checking their boxes as well.

EMMONS: Sure is.

INGRAHAM: Libby, thank you so much. And during this first week in office, Biden has made clear that he's comfortable handing the keys of U.S. sovereignty over to China. Newt Gingrich is here in moments to tell us how this is going to happen.

Plus, why he thinks Nancy Pelosi has been the most destructive speaker in U.S. history. Why is that? Stay there.

INGRAHAM: As President Biden is empowering race radicals and climate alarmists to shred the Constitution, and of course, it's going to destroy the economy, China's President Xi is advancing his plans for global domination. And he's getting a big platform from Biden's buddies at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

XI JINPING, THE PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA, PRESIDENT (via translator): History is moving forward, and the world will not go back to what it was in the past. There must be global action, global response and global cooperation. To go it alone and to slip into arrogant isolation, will always fail.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Of course, when Xi says cooperation, he really means the CCP filling the void. Now, the Chinese military his recent show of force against our ally, Taiwan, and it happened over the weekend. It shows you just how serious Xi and his comrades are about true global peace and unity. They call all the shots.

Now, what they want is unity under the thumb of the CCP always, complete with mass surveillance, brutal crackdowns on civil liberties. Former President Trump, he understood this perfectly. Biden's presidency on the other hand, is a big fat gift to Beijing.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: We want to approach this with some strategic patience and we want to conduct reviews internally through our interagency - Most importantly, we want to discuss this with our allies.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Does she mean the same allies who were echoing China's unity pandering at Davos today?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ANGELA MERKEL, CHANCELLOR OF GERMANY (via translator): We have to prevent people resorting to an inward locking policy. Again, this is the era of multilateralism

EMMANUEL MACRON, PRESIDENT OF FRANCE (via translator): We agreed on a climate agenda, the Paris agenda. We need to move together so as not to create productivity biases,

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Productivity biases. And Biden's Wall Street backers, of course, they're ecstatic about the prospect of a Global Green New Deal.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

LAURENCE D. FINK, CEO OF BLACKROCK: The transition that we are going to be undergoing related to sustainability is a huge economic opportunity, really $50 trillion of investing to get to a net zero world. So it's not a small price tag. But the opportunities are going to be large.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Opportunities for whom? Well, that's huge. Indeed, we already know that Larry Fink and his friends are willing to sell out American interests for a sweetheart deal with the Chinese, and some of them are getting them.

And under the Paris Accord they stand to profit even more if Biden gets his way. While Wall Street profits off America's decline, you're going to be saddled with less income, higher taxes, higher energy prices, more crime, rolling lockdowns.

But don't worry, Biden says there'll be millions and millions of green jobs to go around. They're never going to go to China though. Right?

Joining me now is Newt Gingrich, former Speaker of the House, Fox News Contributor. Newt, Biden's busy tying down our own economy and military, while giving China, it looks like, free rein?

NEWT GINGRICH, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, look, if I were the Chinese, I'd be thrilled with the first couple steps of the Biden administration. When President Biden kills the pipeline, he creates more - almost a guarantee that the Canadians will now build the pipeline to the Pacific rather than to Texas. And when they go to the Pacific, they're going to sell Canadian oil and gas to the Chinese.

The Chinese are thrilled that we're rejoining the Paris Peace Accords, because it was written to be totally pro-China and anti-American. It kills American jobs in return for a Chinese promise that someday in the future, maybe they will do something good.

When he rejoins - when Biden rejoins the World Health Organization, he's rejoining an organization dominated by the Chinese, an organization which lied about the Chinese virus, COVID-19, which is a Chinese virus. And so once again, he puts the Chinese in charge.

President Xi's idea of multilateralism is a series of organizations, which the Chinese have been working very effectively to dominate and they're thrilled to convince us that we should be sort of their junior partners.

Meanwhile, the Europeans, led by Chancellor Merkel, who you just heard a second ago, have signed a trade agreement with Beijing, which is remarkably anti-American, remarkably, pro-Chinese was driven through by the German Chancellor, and it's really almost a declaration that the Europeans would rather live in a world dominated by China than a world led by the United States.

INGRAHAM: Yes, well, Newt, isn't it true that the Democrats today view, let's say, Christian conservatives and Trump supporters as a much bigger danger to what their ultimate goals are than the CCP or any other external threat, even the virus? CCP, Russia, Islamic terror, and then there are the Trump supporters and President Trump. That's the real evil, the white privilege, that's what they have to focus on here and now.

NEWT GINGRICH, (R) FORMER SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE: Look, I think part of what happened, when led by Ronald Reagan, the United States defeated the Soviet empire, and it literally collapsed. We went through about a 20 year period where we were so dominant that nobody on the leftwing had any sense that there was any kind of foreign danger. So their view is they can afford to tear America apart.

Take, for example, what the teachers unions are doing. If you want to guarantee that the Chinese are going to dominate the future, make sure that young American children don't get to go to school. And we have children now who are missing a year or more of education. The Chinese love this. Every single week that the teachers' union in Chicago keeps children out of class is a week where the Chinese are gaining ground. I think we really don't appreciate this.

INGRAHAM: And Newt really quickly, you said --

GINGRICH: So domestic policy here --

INGRAHAM: Yes. You said Nancy Pelosi is the most destructive speaker ever. Really quickly, why?

GINGRICH: First of all, she keeps violating the Constitution. This latest impeachment is just a simple example. She uses her power ruthlessly, and she has really pushed through the most radical positions ever taken by an American speaker, including abolishing mother and father and uncle and aunt and son and daughter as words, literally trying to strip out any gender reference from the House of Representatives. I think she's very dangerous.

INGRAHAM: But she is an ardent practicing Catholic, Newt, so you cannot criticize her. Thank you so much for being with us. Great to see you.

And Senate Democrats are moving forward with impeachment despite not having the votes, while their comrades in the House make undermining election law a federal priority. Senator Rick Scott, Congressman Jim Jordan are here in moments.

INGRAHAM: Earlier today Senator Rand Paul, he introduced a motion to dismiss the impeachment trial against former President Trump on constitutional grounds. Last night we reported that sources had told us that the motion would garner 45 votes, which it did, signaling Democrats will be 12 votes short of conviction at least.

Here now is Florida Senator Rick Scott, chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee. Senator, what do the Dems get out of this, aside from wasting America's time and money? Is it just red meat to their increasingly leftwing base?

SEN. RICK SCOTT (R-FL), CHAIR, NATIONAL REPUBLICAN SENATORIAL COMMITTEE: So, Laura, I'm in the Capitol. I think there is a little bit confusion. We're supposed to be there helping families, but it's like we are in the Kennedy Center. It's a political show. This has nothing to do with what we should be doing at the capitol. It's vindictive. It's backward-looking. It's unserious. It's constitutionally sketchy. The Supreme Court justice didn't even show up today. It does nothing to help an American family. It doesn't have anything to do with job creation, improving schools, our military, our law enforcement.

So it's just political theater for the Democrats. So what I'm going to do is I'm going to keep focus on what's good for Florida families, American families, jobs, education, get this economy going, get the vaccine out. For the Democrats, it's just political theater.

INGRAHAM: On an issue that actually does matter, a federal judge who was actually appointed to the bench by President Trump, has already taken action against Biden's 100 day moratorium on deportation. And FOX is reporting that after Texas sued over the policy, the judge blocked Biden via a temporary restraining order for moving forward for at least 14 days. Senator Scott, at the same time, you're getting pummeled for blocking Biden's DHS pick, who himself is of Cuban descent, but he's also a radical open borders pick, not surprising for Biden. But how big is this immigration fight going to become?

SCOTT: I think this is significant. I am from an immigration state. We love immigration, legal immigration in our state, not illegal immigration. So what's Joe Biden doing in his nominee? Don't secure the border. Don't deport anybody. So they want amnesty. So what are we going to do? We're going to not prevent somebody from coming across the border. Then we're going to provide them amnesty, and then we're going to keep doing this back-and-forth. It doesn't solve anything.

We need to have comprehensive immigration reform. We want to take care of the DACA kids. I have a bill to fix the TPS program that Democrats blocked twice on the Senate floor. So this is not what this country voted for. They didn't vote for open borders. They didn't vote for caravans from Guatemala.

INGRAHAM: What happened to COVID? What happened to COVID? We are so concerned about COVID, kids can't go to school. They are committing suicide in some states because they're so depressed. But we're going to willy-nilly let anyone cross the border, infected, not infected. It's insanity, complete insanity. We've got to roll.

SCOTT: Laura, as soon as Biden got elected it was going to be solved, remember?

INGRAHAM: Yes, yes. Everyone sees what's going on. Senator, we've got to roll, but come back soon. We have to talk about Florida, maybe taking the Tokyo Olympics?

As Senate Democrats move forward with a futile impeachment trial, Pelosi and the gang are making overturning election laws their top priority. One of the first bills, the House will nationalize the policies that all but assured their victories in November and in that Georgia runoff. That includes things like early voting, same-day registration, and universal mail-in ballots. Those will be easy to verify.

Joining us with reaction, Jim Jordan, ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee. Congressman, the Dems reply to a lack of trust in our elections by putting the federal government in charge? Taking away from the states?

REP. JIM JORDAN, (R-OH) RANKING MEMBER, HOUSE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE: Yes. They're going to make it worse. They want not only all the things that you just said, Laura, they want tax dollars to pay for the campaigns, and also including in that is you get the candidate running for office gets their child care paid for, gets health insurance paid for, for them and their staff. So such a deal. First they're going to let felons vote. They're going to have mail-in ballot universal. And then they're going to have you, the taxpayer, pay for the campaign itself. So such a deal for the taxpayer.

INGRAHAM: What's the Republican plan to combat this? This is what I'm saying. Before the last election, everyone was talking about mail-in ballots, and there was not really a successful effort to rein in the abuses of lack of verification, and so forth.

JORDAN: This is real important. Here's what the Democrats did in the last election. They knew they couldn't beat President Trump without changing the rules, so at the last minute they changed the rules. But because they didn't control state legislatures in key states, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia, they had to do it in an unconstitutional fashion.

So they had partisan, Democrat-controlled supreme courts, Democrat secretaries of states. In Pennsylvania, the partisan supreme court said even though the law in Pennsylvania written by the legislature said Election Day ends at 8:00 Tuesday night, the supreme court said we're going to extended three days. It's going to end 5:00 on Friday. So they made all these changes.

So the only way to beat it back is you have to elect Republican governors in those key swing states and make sure that constitutionally it is done in a constitutional fashion by the state legislatures. So we've got to win governorships in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, and make sure we can change it back to a fair election like it has always been in our country.

INGRAHAM: They are really afraid that Trump is going to run again and win, aren't they? If they weren't afraid of that, they wouldn't be doing, Jamie Raskin is like, well, we admit it, basically, they're doing this to prevent him from running again. But gosh, where's their confidence? If everything they are doing, congressman, is going to solve racism and poverty and all the things, then they will win in a landslide. What are they afraid of?

JORDAN: I don't know. But, look, I think it's funny, too, this double standard. Remember, the guy leading the impeachment effort for the Democrats, Jamie Raskin, objected to Florida in 2017. Democrats objected to 11 states on January 6th, 2017, but somehow Republicans are wrong because we objected to a handful of states in 2021 where we know that those states changed their law in an unconstitutional fashion.

Jim McGovern, Jim McGovern, the Democrat chair of the Rules Committee, guess which state he objected to? The first objector on January 6th, 2017, to President Trump's election, guess which state he objected to? Alabama. Because everyone, though, actually, Hillary Clinton won Alabama. So this is how ridiculous they are. And again, I think the American people see it for what it is.

INGRAHAM: Yes and no, are you running for that Portman Senate seat in two years?

JORDAN: We haven't decided anything. Right now I am focused on stopping bills like this House Bill One that the Democrats are introducing.

INGRAHAM: I will take it as a yes. I am just intuiting yes. That's just my intuition. Congressman, great to see you. Thanks so much.

And Drs. Birx and Fauci, are they looking to rehab their reputations by throwing our next guest under the bus? Dr. Scott Atlas is here next to respond.

DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, DIRECTOR, NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ALLERGY AND INFECTIOUS DISEASES: I took no great pleasure out of contradicting the president. But I had to get up just to maintain my own integrity.

I've been wanting to come on your show for months and months. It just got blocked because they didn't like the way you handle things.

It was a tough situation. It really was.

There are a lot of people in there who are really trying hard to get the right thing done, but it was very tough when you didn't have the leadership from above.

INGRAHAM: When does he actually get any work done? That man is the highest-paid person in the U.S. government, who I suppose gets paid to go on TV instead of stamping out this infectious disease. He isn't the only one trying to rehabilitate a diminished reputation. Here's his copilot, Dr. Deborah Birx.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DR. DEBORAH BIRX, FORMER WHITE HOUSE CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE COORDINATOR: I saw the president presenting graphs that I never made. So I know that someone or someone out there or someone inside was creating a parallel set of data and graphics that were shown to the president.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Who would do that?

BIRX: Certainly Scott Atlas brought in parallel data streams.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Joining me now is the aforementioned Dr. Scott Atlas, former White House COVID advisor, Hoover Institution senior fellow. And apparently, Dr. Atlas, you were providing these nefarious parallel forms of data to embarrass Dr. Birx and Fauci, or contradict their deities. What happened?

DR. SCOTT ATLAS, SENIOR FELLOW, HOOVER INSTITUTION: Thanks for having me, Laura. I'm shocked to hear anyone that thinks that they own a monopoly or should be the sole purveyor of information to the president. When you're an advisor to the president, there's a bunch of people inside the White House. There's a bunch of people in agencies. There's a bunch of people outside advising the president. To have this bizarre notion that she should be the only one providing information to the president is an exposure of tremendous insecurity.

Here you have somebody who is a government bureaucrat for 30 years whose pontificating in front of 10 to 30 people in meetings multiple times a week, none of whom know a thing about medicine or science, for eight months. And then I come in in August, and I say, well, what about this? What about these papers? What about this data? And then you have input from people, the best of epidemiologists in the world from Stanford and Harvard, all over the country trying to help, which is appropriate for a crisis like this.

So this is really just a bizarre, incredibly insecure, strange point that she's making.

The second point I want to make is that it is a sick, vicious lie for anyone to say or imply that I ever gave the president of the United States false information, misleading information, some kind of strange information that was concocted out of nowhere. Every single thing I ever advised was direct CDC, HHS, or scientific literature data, period. And that is just a disgusting indication of the kind of people that are in Washington who have friends in places like CNN and "The Washington Post," and they repeat these lies, or on TV, and then these things get repeated like their facts. It's a disgusting, vile place.

INGRAHAM: And then, Doctor --

ATLAS: The last thing I want to say if I can, Laura --

INGRAHAM: Yes, go ahead.

ATLAS: -- is that these people, these same people, Birx and the others, are sitting there. What are they complaining about? The country did exactly what they were advocating. Almost every single state did the shutdowns, did the school closures, did the restrictions on groups, did the mass mandates. If they don't like the result of those policies, the first thing that these specific people should do is look in the mirror and loudly say they were wrong. Those of the policies that were implemented. They somehow feel like they should run away or complain. They advised those policies. They were implemented.

INGRAHAM: Well, we destroyed a year of kids' cooling, and it looks like most of this year is going to be gone, too, if they have their way, because we're not going to have HVAC that's up to the desired standard of the teachers' union, and we're not going to have testing in schools. Joe Biden and his advisors, including Fauci, are saying we need testing in schools? Does that mean elementary school kids are going to get swabbed, Dr. Atlas? What?

ATLAS: It's been proven for months that schools are low risk. Children have a very low risk of a serious illness. They are not significant spreaders to adults.

INGRAHAM: They don't care.

ATLAS: The teachers do not have higher risk. They don't care. The country is off the rails with schools. I am so happy that my kids are not in school right now. I feel so sorry. I get emails from parents, from school board members, and even, yes, from teachers saying what is going on here?

INGRAHAM: Yes, well, it's abuse, and it's a payoff to unions, because it looks like they're never going back. They are not going to go back unless they forced to go back. Even with the vaccine they are not going back. Dr. Atlas, we can have an hour with you. Thank you so much.

And a liberal L.A. City councilmember with the worst rendition of the Pledge of Allegiance you'll ever hear next.

KEVIN DE LEON (D), L.A. COUNCILMAN: It would be an honor. I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, which stands one nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: I don't know what to say about that. Oof (ph) is right. That's one of the most powerful Democrats in California, LA City Council member, Kevin de Leon. And remember now, it looks like $31 billion in fraudulent unemployment benefits handed out. I mean, come on.

Shannon Bream and the "Fox News @ Night" team take it from here. Shannon, everybody gets a brain freeze now and then, but that's not what you want when you're an elected official.

