Biden ‘emphatic’ his attorney general will run independent Justice Department: incoming press secretary

This is a rush transcript from "Fox News Sunday" December 20, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

CHRIS WALLACE, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: I'm Chris Wallace.



President-elect Biden's nominees facing scrutiny from both the right and

left, one month from inauguration day.



(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)



JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENT-ELECT: They are people of the highest character,

varied experiences and background.



WALLACE (voice-over): Joe Biden putting together his administration, but

will the Senate vote to confirm his cabinet? Plus, growing pressure for a

special counsel to investigate the president-elect's son Hunter.



We'll discuss it all with incoming White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki,

only on "FOX News Sunday."



And is this the last COVID relief package or will there be more to come in

the new administration?



We'll talk with a number three Republican in the Senate, John Barrasso.



Plus, the most serious hack ever of the U.S. government and all signs point

to Russia. We'll ask our Sunday panel what's at risk and how the U.S.

should respond.



And our Power Player of the Week, a mission to lay wreaths at Arlington

National cemetery goes on despite COVID.



All, right now, on "FOX News Sunday".



(END VIDEOTAPE)



WALLACE (on camera): And hello again from FOX News in Washington.



It may be Christmas week but the nation's capital feels under siege these

days. Congress is working through the weekend, still trying to strike a

deal to provide more than $900 billion in COVID relief.



Meanwhile, the pandemic is setting new records every day for infections,

hospitalizations, and deaths. And if that isn't enough, we're learning more

each day about a devastating cyberattack of government agencies, apparently

by the Russians.



In a moment, we'll speak with Jen Psaki, the incoming press secretary in

the Biden White House.



But, first, let's bring in Mark Meredith with the latest on fast-moving

developments on several fronts -- Mark.



MARK MEREDITH, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Chris, lawmakers reached a major --

were able to pass through a major conflict overnight in their effort to

make a deal on the economic stimulus package. A deal on this could happen

as early as this afternoon, this as the government is set to run out of

money yet again tonight.



(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)



MEREDITH (voice-over): Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer telling leaders

last night that a deal is very close, now that Republican Senator Pat

Toomey has agreed to drop broad language that would have limited the

Federal Reserve's powers past the pandemic.



SEN. PAT TOOMEY (R-PA): Fiscal and social policy is the rightful realm of

the people who are accountable to the American people, and that's us.



MEREDITH: Democrats had accused Toomey of trying to limit President-elect

Biden's economic options come January.



Meantime at the White House, President Trump continues to keep a low

profile, except on Twitter.



On Saturday, he tweeted: China, not Russia, may be responsible for a

massive cyber attack that hit government and corporate networks. His tweet

contradicting his own secretary of state.



MIKE POMPEO, SECRETARY OF STATE: This was a very significant effort, and I

think it's the case that now can say pretty clearly that it was the

Russians that engaged in this activity.



MEREDITH: Lawmakers from both parties blamed Russia for the hack and are

demanding retaliation but the president appears focused elsewhere. He's

demanding more investigations into claims of voter fraud and the Biden

family.



(END VIDEOTAPE)



MEREDITH (on camera): Attorney General Bill Barr is set to leave his job

on Wednesday. Meantime, there's been a lot of chatter about the possibility

the president could try to appoint two special counsels, one to investigate

his claims of voter fraud, also Hunter Biden.



So far, Chris, no comment from the White House -- Chris.



WALLACE: Mark Meredith reporting from the White House -- Mark, thank you.



And joining us now, incoming White House press secretary, Jen Psaki.



Jen, welcome back to "FOX News Sunday".



JEN PSAKI, INCOMING WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: Good morning, Chris.

Great -- thanks for having me, Chris. Great to be here.



WALLACE: This week, the incoming White House deputy chief of staff, Jen

O'Malley Dillon, talked about working with Republicans. And here's what she

said: I'm not saying they're not a bunch of F-ers. Mitch McConnell is

terrible.



She later apologized for the words but not the sentiment.



Why does President-elect Biden think he's going to be able to do business

with such people?



PSAKI: Well, first, Chris, I know everybody is busy around this holiday

season, but I encourage everybody to read the full context of her

interview, and what she really talked about through the course of the

interview was the importance of working together, that compromise is

essential, that we need to listen to one another.



So, you know, of course, I'm sure her mother didn't like the word she used,

but that's a sentiment that the president-elect has sent all of us and

we're expected to work toward that goal.



You know, I don't think we are naive, Chris, about how hard it may be at

times. There is disagreement in Washington, we all know that. We've all

been around this town for some time, but we're hopeful that because of the

crises we're facing from the pandemic, to millions of people out of work,

that we'll be able to make progress. And the deal that we're seeing come

together is a small sign of evidence of that.



WALLACE: Then, there are the Biden nominees for top positions in the

cabinet, which are drawing fire from both the right and the left.



Here are some examples of that.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. TOM COTTON (R-AR): It's so disappointing to see him continue to roll

out these far-left nominees that belied the points he's made since the

election that he wants to govern and a sense of unity or from the middle.



SEN. BERNIE SANDERS (I-VT): If you're asking me, have we seen the kind of

progressive appointments or nominations that I would like to see, the

answer is not yet.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WALLACE: When Republicans say there's no chance they'll confirm Neera

Tanden as budget director, when some Democrats say they won't approve a

waiver to let retired General Lloyd Austin serve as defense secretary, does

President-elect Biden, Jen, think that they're bluffing?



PSAKI: I don't think President-elect Biden would nominate anyone he didn't

think was qualified and didn't think should deserve consideration and

confirmation by the United States Senate.



And, look, we didn't expect that every nominee would be embraced by every

corner of our political system. That's simply impossible in the environment

we're living through. But all these nominees, many of the ones you've

mentioned, have already spent time meeting with members, Democrats, many

have met with Republicans. That will continue in January.



And we are hopeful that the Senate will move quickly to confirm nominees

who will be addressing the crises we face, Chris.



We need people leaving these departments to help address the pandemic,

rebuild our place in the world.



I don't think anyone would question the qualifications of people like Janet

Yellen, Tony Blinken, Ale Mayorkas and many others who the vice president -

- the president-elect has nominated.



WALLACE: After the Electoral College voted this week to make Joe Biden the

president, he said this. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENT-ELECT: The flame of democracy was lit in this

nation a long time ago and we now know nothing, not even a pandemic or an

abuse of power can extinguish that flame.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WALLACE: Does the president-elect believed -- his use of the phrase abuse

of power, does he believe that President Trump has engaged in an abuse of

power in the way he has contested the selection?



PSAKI: Look, Chris, we've had a lot of conversations about this

internally. There's been dozens of lawsuits, as you know, across the

country that President Trump has tried to overturn the election through.

They've all failed.



What our focus at this point is, is on getting the president-elect

inaugurated a month from today, facing the pandemic, getting the pandemic

under control, putting millions of people back to work. It doesn't take us

to say there have been moments where there haven't been abuses of power.

Others have certainly said that, but our focus is on doing the work of the

American people, and we're trying to keep our blinders on with that.



WALLACE: Well, let me ask you about a report in "The New York Times"

today, as recently as Friday, President Trump in the Oval Office discussed

the possibility of seizing voting machines, even discussed the possibility

of invoking martial law.



Your reaction to those reports?



PSAKI: Well, Chris, I'll leave it to others you will have on your panel

today and others you have as guest to explain what on Earth is happening in

the Oval Office and the White House.



But, you know, as I noted, it's actually a month from today that President-

elect Joe Biden will take the oath of office and there's just too much

going on in this country, from thousands of people dying every day of

COVID, to millions of people out of work, to relationships that have long

been frayed over the last four years for us to worry too much about

whatever is happening in the Oval Office.



We know that although he has tried to challenge the results of the

election, they were certified this last week. Leadership of the Republican

Party has acknowledged the outcome of the election. And we started to see

some work together to get nominees confirmed, to get packages in place.



That's where focus is going to be in the weeks ahead.



WALLACE: You have said several times and it's exactly right that a month

from today, Joe Biden will be on the west front of the Capitol and take the

oath of office.



Does the president-elect care whether Donald Trump attends the

inauguration? Does he even want him there?



PSAKI: I would say it's not on the top-ten list or even longer than that,

of his focus or priorities at this point time. Chris, as you know, and

you've covered many transitions, I've been a part of transitions myself.

This is not a traditional transition, but I will say we have had a great

deal of cooperation from the men and women who have been serving the civil

service at agencies across the government. That's been encouraging.



They are the heart and soul of the government and how the government

continues year after year after year through Democratic and Republican

presidents. There have been limited, you know, cases of, you know, abrupt

behavior, including at times from the president himself, the president of

the United States himself.



But our focus is, we're not going to worry about that. Our focus is on

getting the president-elect inaugurated, on pursuing our agenda moving

forward, on getting the pandemic under control, on taking on the herculean

task of distributing the vaccine, which is going to be a big part of our

focus in the first couple of months. And so, we're not too worried about

who does or does not attend the inauguration.



WALLACE: Stephen Colbert asked President-elect Biden this week about the

investigation of his son, Hunter, and this was the response from Mr. Biden.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BIDEN: I'm not concerned about any accusations that have been made against

him. It's used to get to me. I think it's kind of foul play. But look, it

is what it is.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WALLACE: Afterwards, you clarified that when Mr. Biden talked about foul

play, he was talking about politicians, Republicans playing politics with

the attacks on Joe Biden. He wasn't talking about the investigation itself.



So let me ask you directly, does the President-elect Biden believe that the

investigation of his son Hunter on tax issues, does he believe that's a

legitimate investigation?



PSAKI: Well, first, Chris, let me say, to the credit of FOX, you reported

the context of the question accurately, which had nothing to do with an

investigation. It was about Hunter being used as a political cudgel in a

partisan way and a question to the president-elect about how he would work

across the aisle and work with Democrats and Republicans to get things

done. So, that was actually the question.



To his credit, through the course of that questioning, he said, regardless

of the attacks on his family at times, he would do what's right for the

American people.



There will be -- he's working and thinking now, no decision has been made,

about who he's going to nominate to be the attorney general. He's been

emphatic that that person will oversee an independent department. He's

looking for someone of the highest level of integrity.



And that person, whomever it is, will be overseeing whatever investigations

are happening at the Department of Justice, and that's how it should work,

frankly, Chris. So that's what we will be rely on -- relying on moving

forward.



WALLACE: Let me -- let me pursue that a little bit with you, Jen, because

there is a lot of concern among Republicans as to whether or not President

Biden is going to stop the investigation of his son.



So, a couple of specifics here -- does he promise to let David Weiss, who

is the U.S. attorney in Delaware, who is currently conducting the

investigation of Hunter Biden, does he promise to allow him to finish the

job? And what does he think of President Trump possibly appointing a

special counsel to conduct an independent investigation of Hunter Biden?



PSAKI: Well, let me be crystal clear, Chris, and I appreciate you asking

this question. He will not be discussing an investigation of his son with

any attorney general candidates. He will not be discussing it with anyone

he is considering for the role, and he will not be discussing it with the

future attorney general.



It will be up to the purview of a future attorney general and his

administration to determine how to handle any investigation.



As you know, U.S. attorneys are -- that's a personnel decision. We're far

from there at this point in the process, given we haven't announced yet an

attorney general, a commerce secretary, a labor secretary, an education

secretary. We have few more to go.



But we're going to allow the process to work how it should, which is for a

Justice Department to be run independently by the attorney general at the

top.



WALLACE: Finally, there has been some criticism recently from

conservatives, including some conservatives on FOX News, about the fact

that First Lady to-be Jill Biden goes by the title "doctor".



I wonder, what is the Bidens' reaction to that given the fact that so many

people over the years -- I think of Dr. Henry Kissinger, the Reverend Dr.

Martin Luther King, have gone by the title doctor even though they're not

medical doctors, and nobody seems to have made a fuss about that?



PSAKI: That's exactly right, Chris. It's a bit perplexing to me and I'm

sure to millions Americans, that with thousands of people dying every day

of COVID, millions out of work, that anyone wake up in the morning and

decide that the focus they need to have, the way they contribute to society

that day is to question whether or not Dr. Jill Biden, someone who is still

teaching, who has a PhD in education, should be called a doctor or not.



Of course she should. As anyone who works through that challenging process

of getting a PhD. It's a really silly, sexist, and absurd conversation

that's happening a bit in society, and I appreciate you asking me about it.



WALLACE: Jen, thank you. Thanks for your time.



PSAKI: Thank you, Chris.



WALLACE: Please come back and merry Christmas.



Up next, relief for millions --



PSAKI: Merry Christmas to you too and happy holidays.



WALLACE: Thank you.



Up next, relief for millions of struggling Americans and businesses hangs

in the balance as Congress is still negotiating over a COVID relief

package. A member of the Republican Senate leadership, John Barrasso, joins

us next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



WALLACE: Lawmakers are still working on a deal to close out negotiations

on a nearly trillion dollar COVID relief package. It would provide more

than $300 billion in aid to small businesses, $300 a week in federal

jobless benefits and $600 in individual stimulus checks.



Joining us now from Capitol Hill, the number three Republican in the

Senate, John Barrasso.



Senator, where do we stand on COVID relief talks? I understand there's a

lot of parliamentary rigmarole, but what are the chances that all sides

will sign on to an agreement today?



SEN. JOHN BARRASSO (R-WY): This gets done today. No more delays. We're not

leaving until we have relief of the American people.



People are hurting, people need help and there are two things we need to do

to write this final chapter on coronavirus, and one is to get people

vaccinated. We're doing that now. Twenty million people will be vaccinated

by the end of this -- by New Year's Eve.



But we need to provide help for the American public, people who have been

struggling, until we get enough people vaccinated that we can fully get the

economy back on track. And that means people back to work and kids back to

school. So direct payment checks to the American people, $600.



For people who are watching, Chris, if they got a check last time, they

will get a check again this time. Adults and children.



For people who are out of work, through no fault of their own, $300 a week

for enhanced unemployment going into next year. And for the small

businesses and the working families all across America, we were going to do

more paycheck protection loans so those small businesses can stay open, so

people can get paychecks all the way through.



This has been a very successful program. Thirteen thousand small businesses

in Wyoming have used this program. It's a little more specific this time in

that the business has to be fewer than 300 employees and they actually have

to show a loss. But that's the way we get this disease behind us.



WALLACE: I -- I want to just hone down on one point specifically. I know

that you worked out the issue about emergency lending authority to the Fed,

but then just after midnight last night, this morning, President Trump said

he wanted to see the direct payments higher, bigger than the three -- $600

to each American who got one last time. I take it you're not going to go

along with changing that part of the program?



BARRASSO: We need to get this done today. The president is right in that

this is no fault of the American people.



Chris, we should have done this months ago had not Mancy Pelosi play

politics through the fall because of the presidential election. She's

admitted as much. We've had a bill pretty comparable to what we're going to

pass today and we've offered it by Republicans time and time again. The

Democrats beat it down 40 different times. This has been wrong. The delay

has been too long. We need to get it done now for Christmas.





WALLACE: After the Electoral College voted this week to make Joe Biden the

next president of the United States, Senator Mitch McConnell addressed the

issue on the Senate floor.



Here's what he said.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. MITCH MCCONNELL (R-KY): The Electoral College has spoken. So today I

want to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WALLACE: You were asked that same day whether or not Joe Biden is now the

president-elect, and you dismissed it as a gotcha question.



How, Senator, is it a gotcha to ask who is going to be the president one

month from today?



BARRASSO: Well, first, you know how the press is sometimes in the halls of

Congress. If you don't give a one-word answer, they're not satisfied. I

talked to them about the fact that the Constitution Article Two Section

One, and the 12th Amendment to the Constitution, and I accept what has

happened in the election and with the Electoral College.



Look, I was one of over 70 percent of the people of Wyoming proud to help

and vote for President Trump. Over 70 million Americans have done that.

He's done remarkable things. I don't believe we would have a vaccine today

if it weren't for President Trump's determination. And all of us

(INAUDIBLE).



WALLACE: Senator --



BARRASSO: And so it didn't turn out the way I wanted it to, but the

Electoral College has now certified the election. We have that

Constitution. And I accept the outcome of the election.



WALLACE: Well, so let me ask you directly, will Joe Biden be the next

president of the United States?



BARRASSO: Yes, he will.



WALLACE: You accept that?



BARRASSO: I do.



WALLACE: OK, that -- that wasn't so hard.



You wrote an article for "The Wall Street Journal" recently in which you

criticized how Democrats delayed confirming members of the Trump cabinet in

the month he came in, in January of 2017. I want to put up on the screen

what you wrote.



Mr. Clinton had 13 out of 14 in January when he came in. Mr. Obama, 11 out

of 15. Senate Democrats made sure Mr. Trump only had three.



Senator, are you going to play the Democrats' game of delay, what they did

to Donald Trump back in 2017, or can you promise swift confirmation of his

nominees, and are there any of the names you've heard so far who you

consider dead on arrival?



BARRASSO: Well, a couple of things. It looks like the Biden cabinet would

be third term of the Obama administration. And that didn't sit really well

in Wyoming.



We have a role to advise and consent on these nominees, which is why the

election coming up in Georgia is so critical in the control of the Senate,

and why I want to make sure that Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue get

elected there, because if you don't -- if you want accountability, and not

just a rubber stamp for a Joe Biden cabinet, you need to have people like

me as chairman of the Energy Committee.



So we'll have hearings, ask the tough questions, but we are not going to

forget what happened with President Trump's administration and the delayed

process that went through it. The -- so it's not going to be a garden party

if the Republicans are in the majority. These nominees are going to have to

run the gauntlet.



In terms of specific nominees that you ask about. I'm from Wyoming. It's an

energy state.



Here's my concern. With regards to energy, Joe Biden has repeatedly said

that he's against a lot of exploration for energy, a lot of exporting of

energy. So his nominee for the secretary of energy has said this. She said,

we ought to be doing everything we possibly can to keep fossil fuel energy

in the ground.



The impact of that on our economy, on jobs, it is -- it cuts the throat of

my state, our economy, the men and women who work there, the energy that

America needs. It's going to drive up costs significantly for American

families. So you bet I'm going to ask tough questions.



WALLACE: Finally, President Trump says that he is going to veto the NDAA,

the Defense Authorization Act that funds the Pentagon, funds an Air Force

base in your state of Wyoming, and that includes 26 new measures that would

deal with cyber defense. This, of course, in the -- in the wake of this

terrible cyber hack that we've -- that we've had this week.



If the president goes ahead with his promise, and he says he's going to

veto it, then he would have to, by this Wednesday, will you vote to

override that veto, sir?



BARRASSO: Well, first, I would discourage him from vetoing. I would

encourage him to sign it, especially with this new cyber hack where we were

blindsided. Chris, as a nation, six different agencies have been attacked

in our government. And this has been going on since March.



We need to have a forceful, affective, punishing response so people pay a

price for this, think twice about doing it again. And one of the things

that the president could do in spite of his concerns about the National

Defense Authorization Act is to sign this, let this bill become law. That's

what my recommendation is to the president so he doesn't face the situation

of a veto override.



WALLACE: And in 15 seconds, will you personally, if he goes ahead and

vetoes it, as he says he will, will you vote override, sir?



BARRASSO: We need to have this signed into law. I'm encouraging the

president to do that. If it comes to the House and -- and to the Senate,

I'm going to be in a position where I'm going to have to make that

decision. It would be much better for the country for the president to sign

it.



WALLACE: Senator Barrasso, thank you. Thanks for joining us. Good luck on

coming up with that deal you promised for today on COVID relief and happy

holidays, sir.



BARRASSO: We're going to get it done. Merry Christmas, Chris.



WALLACE: Thank you.



Up next, we'll bring in our Sunday panel to break down the massive hack of

the U.S. government and what it means for some of the nation's biggest

secrets.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



WALLACE: Coming up, one of the biggest cyber attacks in history puts the

U.S. government and some of its top secrets in jeopardy.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. DICK DURBIN (D-IL): It has all the hallmarks and fingerprints of

Vladimir Putin project.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WALLACE: We'll ask our Sunday panel how serious is the risk to national

security? Next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. DICK DURBIN (D-IL): This is nothing short of a virtual invasion by the

Russians into critical accounts of our federal government.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CHRIS WALLACE, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Democratic Senator Dick Durbin assigning

blame directly to Russia for the massive cyber hack of U.S. agencies.



And it's time now for our Sunday group.



Co-founder of "The Federalist" Ben Domenech, Susan Page of "USA Today," and

Fox News political analyst Juan Williams.



Well, we are learning more about this massive hack of U.S. government

agencies and also private businesses every day. We now know what we believe

to be the Russians breached the State Department, Treasury, Homeland

Security, Energy, including the agency that maintains our nuclear weapons

stockpile, and the National Institute of Health, plus other departments.

And the attack began as early as last March.



Ben, how serious is this breaching of our -- our government computer walls

and is a cyber act of war?



BEN DOMENECH, CO-FOUNDER, "THE FEDERALIST": Well, first, I think it's

incredibly serious. Obviously, you can't underplay that. I will say that

many of these agencies have actually had problems in the past, particularly

the nation's nuclear labs, that should be concerning to all of us.



As for the act of war language, I think that's a little irresponsible.

Traditionally, of course, acts of war have included kinetic action, or the

loss of personnel or material. I think that this is something that's a

little too early to say in that regard.



I'd like to see more of the evidence regarding this attack. What we know

about it. Where it specifically came from in terms of the Russian

government. And I think that that's something that the American people

should expect after having so many of these intelligence experts come

forward, make serious claims regarding this being an act of war and the

like. I think that we deserve to know a bit more about what went on here.

And particularly why something that started in March has taken this long to

become known by us. I mean was everyone asleep at the wheel? There's some

serious questions, I think, here that need to be answered. And that needs

to be something that I think is brought to the American people before we

move forward with any kind of response.



WALLACE: Susan, there's another question a lot of people are asking, which

is why President Trump has been so silent about this attack since word came

out.



Here is Mitt Romney this week on that.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. MITT ROMNEY (R-UT): Not to have the White House aggressively speaking

out and protesting and -- and taking punitive action is really, really

quite extraordinary.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WALLACE: Yesterday, the president did speak out to downplay the hack,

tweeting, the cyber hack is far greater in the fake news media than in

actuality. I have been fully briefed and everything is well under control.

Russia, Russia, Russia is the priority chant when anything happens because

lame stream is, for mostly financial reasons, petrified of discussing the

possibility that it may be China. It may!



Susan, how do you explain the president's response, a direct contradiction

of what his own Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said, that he believes it's

pretty clear now it's Russia, and people across the government saying this

was a very serious breach?



SUSAN PAGE, "USA TODAY": Well, Chris, I think one of the continuing

mysteries of the Trump presidency is his attitude towards Russia, his

friendliness to -- his unwillingness to hold Russia to account, even to

such egregious actions as we're seeing now with this cyberattack. I don't

think we really understand that yet. I hope one day that we will.



But here we find a new president about to take over in one month with the -

- kind of with the same situation that Trump faced when he took over, which

is his biggest foreign policy challenge is going to be figuring out how to

respond to Russian aggression in 2016. It was Russian effort to meddle in

our election. And now this incredible act of aggression against our

government and more with this cyberattack.



I agree with Ben that we need to learn more about what exactly has happened

and why it took so long for the united states to identify this act of

aggression.



WALLACE: Juan, the fact is that President Trump has basically been out of

sight now for almost a week while there are a lot of things, a lot of very

serious developments going on, not just the cyber hack.



Here is Senator Chris Coons on that.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. CHRIS COONS (D-DE): President Trump, what is he doing today? Is he

helping respond to the pandemic? Is he helping us pass a bipartisan relief

bill? Is he helping us respond to this Russian attack? No, he's sending out

tweets about an election that's been over more than a month and he's

preparing more pardons.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WALLACE: Juan, what's going on here?



JUAN WILLIAMS, FOX NEWS POLITICAL ANALYST: It's not a partisan assessment,

Chris. You know, it's not just Senator Coons. By all accounts, the

president has been preoccupied, busy if you will, tweeting out conspiracy

theories, nursing grudges to explain why he lost the election.



Senator Lindsey Graham, a Trump partisan, has said the president still sees

himself as pursuing every vote, as if the election is still going on. So I

think you have to understand, that's the president's mind-set at the

moment, this kind of sulking and grousing.



And I must say, it has helped him in one regard, he's raised $200 million

plus that he can now carry beyond the White House with him in terms of a

political action committee and the like.



But I think it's -- it's not a partisan statement to say that his

narcissism has allowed him to look away from the extraordinary amount of

deaths we as Americans have been suffering due to COVID, to look away from

much of the stimulus talks that hopefully are drawing to a close today.

And, of course, to -- I mean it's unbelievable, you know, just to go back

to what Ben and Susan have said, his attitude about what is a very serious

hack into America's information systems. And that could undermine the

operation of our government.



WALLACE: Let's find out whether or not it's partisan.



Ben, is it unfair to ask where President Trump is as the nation faces all

of these challenges, not just the hack, but COVID relief, the explosion of

the pandemic. Is it unfair to ask where the -- why the president isn't

focusing on that more, at least in public?



DOMENECH: Well, I think the president's response to the pandemic is the

delivery of the vaccine that we've seen happen in this past month in a way

that is absolutely unprecedented.



To go back to the hack issue for a minute, as a Bush political appointee, I

was caught up in China's hack of the Office of Personnel Management in

which they gathered the records and the top-secret interviews related to

approval for that kind of access for millions and millions of Americans who

worked for the government, for the military and the like. What I got in

response to that was a letter from the Obama administration promising that

I would have a credit check run, a free credit check, on my behalf and a

handful of sanctions of Chinese officials. So this whole idea that the

administration -- that this administration's response to this hack is

something that is, you know, in any way kind of held back, it seems to be a

little bit premature given the last experience that we had with a major

foreign power adversary hacking us in a very deep way.



I want to know more about what happened. I want to know who was

responsible. And I do want to see a serious response to it from the

president and this administration and the Biden administration as well



WALLACE: All right, panel, we are going to have to leave it there. But when

we come back, we'll discuss Joe Biden's cabinet picks and the heat he is

getting from all sides.



That's next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. MITCH MCCONNELL (R-KY): We need to conclude our talks, draft

legislation, and land this plane.



SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER (D-NY): I agree with the Republican leader on this. We

need to deliver an outcome and deliver it quickly.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WALLACE: A taste of the debate on the Senate floor yesterday and the

continuing stalemate over providing COVID relief.



And we're back now with the panel.



Susan, the need for COVID relief is so clear. Let's take a look at the

latest numbers on the economy. And 885,000 people applied for new

unemployment claims just last week. More than 20 million workers are

collecting unemployment. And retail sales dropped 1.1 percent in November,

a bad start to the holiday season.



Susan, we heard John Barrasso promise us that they're going to at least

make the deal, even if they don't pass the bill today. But given how clear

the need is, the fact that the economy seems to be headed downward again,

why has it been so hard for the Senate and the House, Republicans and

Democrats, to pass COVID relief?



PAGE: Yes, what -- what took so long? And the deal that they've ended up

with is the outlines of a deal that you could have predicted last April and

May in which Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell gave up on his demand

for liability protection and Democrats, Nancy Pelosi, and Democrats in the

House, relented on their demand for billions in state and local aid. That

was a deal that you could have predicted months ago. The need for it was

also clear months ago. You know, it seems to be the responsibility goes to

all of them for having taken so long to get to the point that they are now,

to have some kind of deal.



And this -- of course, this is not going to be the end of this debate

because we know that President-elect Biden is going to come back with

proposals for additional aid, big packages. Once he takes over, this debate

will be revisited. But I think a lot of Americans would wonder why this

couldn't have been done earlier at a time when the need has been so clear

for so long.



WALLACE: Juan, I think one reason that you're seeing progress and perhaps a

deal now is because Nancy Pelosi is willing to settle for a lot less money

because she, knowing that Joe Biden is going to be the president on January

20th, she's confident that he will come back and ask for -- for more money.



A couple of questions, though, about Pelosi. One, did she make a mistake

holding out so long for $2 trillion, even $3 trillion in COVID relief, and

is she making a mistake now in assuming that just because Joe Biden is

going to ask for more money after he becomes president, that the

Republicans in Congress, particularly in the Senate, will go along and

approve it?



WILLIAMS: Well, you've got to have a negotiating partner, Chris, in terms

of the Pelosi strategy.



Remember, President Trump and most of the Republicans, especially in the

Senate, were opposed to added spending. They saw it as maybe going a little

too far after the first spending bill way back. And President Trump

initially joined them and opposed added spending and then changed his tune

and he wanted even more spending than many in -- Republican in the Senate

could abide.



So the president and Mitch McConnell never quite got together on the same

page on this and they have been, you know, to me, the question is, why

haven't they, given the urgency of the matter, been together to negotiate

with Pelosi? The Treasury secretary was negotiating with Pelosi for a

while, but McConnell, the Senate majority leader, didn't buy into it and

that left everything kind of in abeyance.



So I think you have to say, at this point, we have a tremendous need for

this help and you have to say it's been across-the-board in terms of this.



Now, in terms of Pelosi's strategy with Biden, the hope is that they can

get something done, but there's no guarantee.



WALLACE: Meanwhile, President-elect Biden continues to staff up his

administration.



Here he was just yesterday announcing his nominees for energy and climate

jobs.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT-ELECT FOR THE UNITED STATES: Like their fellow cabinet

nominees and appointees, members of our environmental and energy team are

brilliant, they're qualified, tested and they are barrier-busting.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WALLACE: Ben, what do you make of the Biden team so far? The one he

announced yesterday, the ones he's announced so far. What does it tell you

about how he intends to govern? And you heard John Barrasso say if the

Republicans control the Senate, it's not going to be a garden party for

these nominees. What do you think are the chances that -- that a couple of

them might get taken down?



DOMENECH: Well, we always see one or two of them get taken down, Chris, and

I'm sure that that will happen again this time. It will be interesting to

see which ones they are. There's always one that seems to stick out as a

lightning rod and then another one who maybe is a surprise, you know a

little bit of a dark horse candidate to get taken down by, you know, an

opposing Senate.



I think that what you do see generally with a lot of these choices is that

they are very much people who are close to Biden personally and to his team

and that they are kind of checking identity politics boxes as opposed to

ideology boxes when it comes to pleasing the progressives on Capitol Hill.



And just circling back to the previous issue, I would just note to Juan,

that the framework of this deal was always there. It was there throughout

the summer. Nancy Pelosi made a political bet that it would be better to go

into the election without it. And the ultimate reaction to that bet was

that Donald Trump lost but so did all of her moderates who would have been

supported in many ways by having a deal of this nature go forward. I think

that that was a miscalculation on her part and she wouldn't have ended up

with such a narrow majority when it comes to actually getting things done.

Essentially, I think the House is going to be ungovernable for the next two

years because of it.



WALLACE: Susan, let me pick up on -- on the question of the -- of the Biden

team. Lots of criticism from the left. People like Bernie Sanders and

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez that Biden has not paid back a -- a sizable

portion of the Democratic Party that helped him get elected in the first

place.



PAGE: Hey, big surprise. Biden beat Bernie Sanders for the nomination with

a centrist message. He then won the White House with a centrist message. So

I think we should not be surprised if -- that he -- these appointments have

a sort of centrist characteristic.



I kind of agree with -- with Ben that they're -- they're -- they're

remarkably groundbreaking in terms of their diversity of race and ethnicity

and gender, but they are not groundbreaking in terms of ideology. They are

well-established, very experienced people, many of them with history in the

Obama administration and that is the kind of administration that Joe Biden

promised to give us when he won the election. So, no surprises there, I

don't think.



WALLACE: You know, Juan, I keep thinking back to the campaign, and when

President Trump kept talking about the fact that Joe Biden was going to be

a tool of the left, or to tool of various other interests. What strikes me

about the group that we've seen here is, yes, Biden is willing to listen to

all the various interest groups in his party, both political groups and

civil rights groups and, you know, various other groups. But, in the end,

he is basically doing what he wants to do. And, yes, he's certainly, and I

-- I agree with -- with Ben and Susan in terms of identity politics,

there's a real diversity. But it's pretty -- a group with whom, on an

ideological front, a policy front, he seems pretty comfortable.



WILLIAMS: Chris, I think you should go to the racetrack today because

you've got a trifecta on the panel here. You have total agreement that, in

fact, Joe Biden is a centrist. He's a moderate. He was never a Trojan horse

for the far left or a socialist.



WALLACE: You know, that's one of the nice things about being president, you

get to do what you want to do.



Thank you, panel. See you next Sunday and Merry Christmas to all of you.



Up next, our "Power Player of the Week," honoring America's veterans during

this holiday season.



Plus, our annual visit from the Wallace grandkids. And there's a surprise

visitor.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



WALLACE: It's a Christmas tradition here to share the story of how one

family has found a way to express the meaning of the holiday season. But

because of COVID, it almost didn't happen this year.



Arlington National Cemetery announced it would be closed to volunteers, but

the secretary of the Army quickly reversed that decision.



Once again, here's our "Power Player of the Week."



(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)



MORRILL WORCESTER, FOUNDER, WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA: We wouldn't have the

opportunities if it wasn't for the people that fought for us and who gave

their lives for us.



WALLACE (voice over): It's that plainspoken wisdom that has driven Morrill

Worcester for years on a mission that has touched America's heart.



Each December, Worcester places wreaths at Arlington National Cemetery, and

thousands of volunteers are there to help him.



WORCESTER: I think a lot of people think like I do, and they just want to -

- you know, they appreciate the veterans and they want to show it.



WALLACE: This story begins back in 1962 when Worcester, then a 12-year-old

paperboy from Maine, won a trip to Washington. What impressed him most was

Arlington, it's beauty and dignity and those rows and rows of graves.



WORCESTER: Everyone represents a life and a family and a story. They're not

just tombstones. I mean those are all people.



WALLACE: Thirty years later, in 1992, Worcester was running his own wreath

company in Harrington, Maine. But as Christmas approached, he had a bunch

left over.



WORCESTER: These wreathes were real fresh and right just made. And I just

didn't want to throw them away.



WALLACE: He thought of Arlington and all those graves. When the cemetery

approved, he and a dozen volunteers drove the wreaths down and laid them on

the headstones. And so it continued for years until a few Christmases back

when an Air Force sergeant took this picture, which ended up on the

Internet.



WORCESTER: It kind of struck a nerve and people e-mailed it to each other

and it really went around the world.



WALLACE: We were there the next year as he and his workers at the Worcester

Wreath Company loaded up 5,265 wreathes. Then they embarked on what

Worcester calls the world's longest veteran's parade, a 750 mile journey

that at some points attracted more than 100 vehicles. And when they got to

Arlington, so many people wanted to participate.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The ceremony you are about to witness is an Army Wreath

Laying Ceremony, to be conducted for the Worcester Wreath Company.



WALLACE: For years, Worcester paid for all of this out of his own pocket.

And he started Wreaths Across America, sending hundreds to cemeteries and

war memorials around the country. But he will need help to reach his new

goal.



WORCESTER: I think around 2.7 million graves, and that's a tall order to

decorate 2.7 million graves. So --



WALLACE (on camera): But you'd like to do it, wouldn't you?



WORCESTER: I really would, yes. Sometime, I don't know how, but, hey, you

know.



WALLACE: How long are you going to keep doing this?



WORCESTER: I'm going to keep doing it for as long as I work, and then I

know my family is going to continue. So it'll be here for a long time.



(END VIDEOTAPE)



WALLACE: And so, for the 29th year in a row, Morrill Worcester got to keep

his Christmas promise. This month, volunteers placed 1.7 million wreaths on

Veterans graves in more than 2,500 locations, including 257,000 wreaths at

Arlington.



And now another Christmas tradition. Here's a look from the last few years

of the Wallace grandkids as they keep getting bigger and bigger, and as we

keep getting more of them.



And here they are again. This year, like so many of you, we're doing a Zoom

get-together. Let me see if I can introduce you to everybody. There are

Sabine (ph) and Libby (ph). There is Jack Wallace (ph). Here are William

and Caroline and James. And there is our newest addition, Teddy, who was

born in August. From our family to yours, have a very merry Christmas.



JACK WALLACE: And we'll see you next FOX NEWS SUNDAY.



WALLACE: All right, guys, once again with feeling, three, two, one.



ALL: Merry Christmas!



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



Content and Programming Copyright 2020 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL

RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2020 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials

herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be

reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast

without the prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may

not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of

the content.