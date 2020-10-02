Biden delivers ‘weak performance again’ at CNN town hall: Ari Fleischer
HANNITY: We start tonight, FOX News alert, we are awaiting President Trump's
remarks. As you just saw on Tucker's show, Air Force One pulling up in
Central Wisconsin. We'll take you there live as he steps to the podium.
Massive crowd showing up days even and hours in advance to see the
president who is expected to speak at any moment.
Now, "Hannity" 2020 election correspondent, our investigative reporter,
Lawrence Jones, is on site. He will join us with a full report moments
away.
Also tonight, we have a special "Hannity" investigation into what is
rampant fraud surrounding mail-in ballots, of course, ignored by the media
mob.
And, first, we turn to the Harris-Biden campaign as the ever weak, frail,
forgetful Joe calls it.
Now, today, while Biden spent most of the day at his basement bunker,
preparing for his big drive up town hall where he's not asked a single
tough question, his running mate actually hit the road.
At a round table, Senator Harris just burst out laughing when discussing
children returning to school. I don't know why this is funny. Maybe you can
figure it out. Take a look.
SEN. KAMALA HARRIS (D-CA), VICE PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: One of the biggest
dilemmas for any of us as a parent is what to do about our kids in school,
K through 12, college, all of that. And we all want them to go back to
school.
(LAUGHTER)
Right? But safely.
HANNITY: Who's going to play her on "Saturday Night Live". I guess Jim
Carrey is playing Biden.
I don't know what's so funny, kids returning to school to get an education
that they can't get in most big cities run by liberal Democrats for
decades, allowing parents to get back to work. I don't see the funniness
here.
Maybe you just don't understand what it's like to be on lockdown under one
roof with kids unable to go to school and parents unable to go to work and
Democrats withholding funding and playing politics with relief money.
And maybe you can relate. Maybe you're just a fake, out of touch, far-left,
swamp politician who will do and say anything for power.
After all, while Senator Harris supported restrictive lockdowns for most
Americans, we the people, she simultaneously applauded the writing across
the country and the defunding of the LAPD. Great move, Mayor Garcetti, $150
million there.
Yeah, we just had an attempted assassination of two police officers out in
Los Angeles, in Compton. In fact, she even promoted that bail fund used to
get rioters out of jail, no one's asked her that question. That's the very
same fun that Kamala Harris promoted, bailed out a woman accused of
shooting at police, an alleged murderer, a twice convicted rapist and a 36-
year-old man accused of raping an eight-year-old little girl. That is the
bail fund that Kamala Harris openly supported and promoted. Nobody in the
mob has bothered to ask yet. That's the fund the Biden campaign staffers
personally donated to.
Pretty sickening, but will anyone in the mo and the media, state-run TV,
will they ever ask Joe or Kamala a single question about any of these
things? It didn't come up once tonight.
That from the time President Trump put the travel ban in effect and first
quarantine in years, not once, not a single time did they ever ask, why
were you calling it xenophobia, hysterical xenophobia, and fearmongering
through the almost the end of March? Why were you hiding in your basement?
What did you do, Joe? How is it that um you don't know vaccines on the
horizon?
Anyway, on Tuesday, Joe got off his private jet in Florida answered as
usual zero questions appeared to wave at a crowd. There's nobody there.
It's like a cornfield or something. I don't -- wave into a field, hi,
field, hello, it's Joe.
Today, Joe Biden holding this virtual event from the comfort of his own
home where as per usual, Joe Biden became incredibly confused. Take a look.
JILL BIDEN, WIFE OF JOE BIDEN: And so, Joe, hi, this is about the only few
minutes I'll see you today.
(LAUGHTER)
So, would you like to say a couple words?
JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: Am I supposed to speak now or as
Karen's supposed to speak? I don't know, I don't want to get in trouble
here.
Well, it's me, OK. Well, Jill, it's great to see you at a distance.
BIDEN: Move up, please.
Oh, Joe Biden wants to be the president of the United States, the hardest
job in the world can't even get through a zoom call from his sofa in his
own basement bunker without looking like a total moron.
And Joe Biden again tonight listed everything he would do if he was elected
president, everything that he'd do on COVID-19. The only problem is, every
single thing he listed Donald Trump did a long time ago.
And, by the way, look at this headline in today's "USA Today", Pfizer
reports potential of COVID candidate vaccine after expanding the final
stage-three trial to 44,000 people. By the way, these final stage human
trials started in July.
Guess what? We're now seeing significant results. What they're learning and
telling us, the vaccine's optimal dose has been discovered to create
antibodies and that meaning they're fully successfully formed with no
deaths and minimal side effects, like maybe a headache or minor muscle
pain. By the way, read your Tylenol bottle about the risk there.
Joe Biden has been hiding in his basement during the COVID, sleep, more
concerned about how China would view the United States for putting the
travel ban in place and the first quarantine in 50 years. Why didn't he
make those decisions?
And, by the way, I'd like to ask at his town hall tonight -- Anderson
Cooper, you like to claim you're a super journalist, right? You do the job.
You're fair and balanced.
He said that the ban was hysterical xenophobia and fearmongering from the
time we implemented it to the end of March. Why didn't you ask him why he
said that? Because that one decision saved hundreds of thousands of
Americans from contracting the virus and likely dying. You might want to
have asked him those questions.
And meanwhile, President Trump holding a massive rally as we just told you
-- there's Air Force One, it just landed in Wisconsin tonight. Supporters,
they've been at the venue all day, just having to get a chance to hear the
president speak.
"Hannity" 2020 election correspondent, investigative reporter Lawrence
Jones on the ground tonight, he has a full report.
LJ, sir, you know, you get all the hard assignments. I give you all the
hard assignments. That's not fair. You get to hang out, be with people.
LAWRENCE JONES, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: I'm glad you're acknowledging it now,
Sean.
(LAUGHTER)
HANNITY: What's going on on the ground?
JONES: Good evening, Sean.
This is the president's second visit to the state of Wisconsin in the past
month. Now, as you know, Sean, the president won this state by less than a
percentage point four years ago and it's no doubt going to be a showdown in
2020.
Now, I had an opportunity to talk with his supporters on the ground. They
say the issues that matter to them the most is the economy, as well as
their safety.
Take a look.
JONES: Darling, why are you supporting the president?
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Why am I supporting the president?
JONES: Uh-huh.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Because he does what he says he's going to do because
he has integrity because he is doing the things that needs to be done.
JONES: When it comes to this state Wisconsin, it's going to be a tough
state. Do you think the president is going to be able to pull it off?
Because the swing say it goes back and forth.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I think it's going to be unprecedented numbers,
absolutely, in Donald Trump's favor, no question.
JONES: You think he prevails at the end of the day?
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Absolutely.
JONES: What issue matters to you most in this election?
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The riots in the city. I'm afraid that the next place
they're going to be going is going to be to my hometown.
JONES: And if Joe Biden is elected, what goes on?
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We're going to get shipped over to China.
JONES: Does that scare you?
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes, it does, very much so.
JONES: And if Joe Biden is elected, what would happen?
So, will be a third world country in less than ten to five years.
JONES: Sean, as you know, the riots in Kenosha had a big impact on voters
here. Some reports saying, some infighting going down on the ground because
of the Governor Evers, I'm sorry. This response to that, a lot of insiders
are saying that that is going to affect this election.
Also, Sean, a major announcement that's supposed to come from the president
today. He's supposed to announce $13 billion in aid for farmers in the
state of Wisconsin.
Back to you in New York.
HANNITY: All right. Lawrence Jones, great work as always. Thank you.
Here with reaction, FOX News contributor Ari Fleischer, Karl Rove, the
architect.
Let's start -- let's start -- I watched the town hall, frail digressing,
confused, expressing outrage, Karl, on COVID, but not once asked about the
the two plus months of hysterical xenophobia and fear-mongering comments
that he adhered to, while the president -- well, you know, he talked about
downplaying in terms of his actions was taking it more seriously ten days
after the first identified case, obviously than Joe was about caring more
about China's feelings.
KARL ROVE, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yeah, and look, we know what Biden was
thinking by listening to his advisors. Zeke Emanuel goes on the day that
the first American dies of COVID and says, don't bother, getting a mask,
they're not going to do any good.
Ron Klain, who is his chief advisor on the issue, said, we don't have a
health pandemic, we have a fear pandemic. We had all the -- whether it was
the China ban or the European travel ban, we had top advisors to Biden
saying this is unnecessary. This is -- this is ridiculous, shouldn't be
doing it.
And downplaying it -- talk about downplaying it, Irwin Redlener, one of the
key advisors to Biden on this, is saying, well, the idea that this could
somehow turn into a pandemic, very unlikely, the fact that it could be
easily transmittable really not -- really not serious.
So we know what Biden was thinking about all this, and for him to now look
back and say, well, I was the guy who was tough on it and Trump screwed it
all up is just ridiculous.
HANNITY: All right. Ari Fleischer, we're going to get to you in a minute.
Let's dip in. The president now stepping to the podium in Wisconsin
tonight.
DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Thank you very much. That is
a beautiful sight right behind me. That's a beautiful sight. Thank you very
much.
And a very big hello, Wisconsin. We've been very good together.
(CHEERS AND APPLAUSE)
And I'm thrilled to be with thousands of loyal, hard-working American
patriots.
Forty-seven days from now, we're going to win Wisconsin, and we're going to
win four more years in the White House.
This is the most important election in the history of our country. I feel
that way so strongly, so do you.
Joe Biden devoted his entire career to offshoring Wisconsin jobs,
outsourcing your factories, throwing open your borders, dragging us into
endless ridiculous foreign wars and surrendering your children's future to
China. You know what he's been doing.
I just see he's up there tonight getting softball questions from Anderson
Cooper.
They don't ask me questions like that and the audience isn't quite like
this. Do you see what is audience? They've got cars. They have like cars in
a parking. It's a weirdest thing I've ever seen.
And CNN is going, oh, this is so beautiful. It's not beautiful. They have
cars in the parking lot. What a deal. I'll tell you, what a deal.
Biden supported every disastrous global sellout for half a century,
including in NAFTA, China. You take a look at China's entry into the World
Trade Organization and TPP, he supported them all. Biden surrendered your
jobs to China and you know that.
I probably wouldn't be here if it weren't for that. It was one of the big
things, one of the big reasons I decided to say to my great wife, our first
lady -- let's go have some fun.
Let's go have some fun. And she's done a great job and very popular. And
the family is all over the place, all over the country.
But unlike Joe who let you down when he never even came back to Milwaukee
to apologize or just to pay respects, I came to Wisconsin and I've been
here a lot since -- since we started this -- a lot.
And you've been a tremendous beneficiary of what I've done and I have to
because you've been with me you've supported me and we've had great
victories together, all victories. So I want to thank you.
But now, Biden wants to surrender our country to the violent, left-wing
mob. You see what's happening. If Biden wins -- very simple -- China wins.
If Biden wins, the mob wins. If Biden wins, the rioters, anarchists,
arsonists and flag burners, they win.
And we're not into flag burners. We don't like flag burners. I'd like to
say, pass a law, one year in jail. You start burning flags, we put you in
jail for a year.
We should do that. They would have done that, that's a different world, I
guess. But it's sort of coming back to the way we have to have it, because
we're for law and order.
They say, don't use that term, it's too tough. No, everybody wants law and
order. Minorities want law and order, everybody wants law and order. They
have to have it.
I'm running for the reelection and a very important reelection to bring
jobs and factories back, and that's a continuation because I don't know if
you know it -- the single greatest year Wisconsin has ever had was last
year, the second best year that Wisconsin has ever had was the year before,
and guess what the third was, the year before that.
And you're going to have your best year economically next year, it's all
heading in that direction, despite the pandemic given to us by China.
But we want to put the violent criminals behind bars and we have to ensure
the future belongs to America not to China not to other very terrible
forces out there, because if we win, very simply, America wins, and that's
what we want. We want this great country to win.
Over the last three and a half years, we've secured America's borders,
fixed the disastrous trade deals they have been the worst ever not even --
it was not even -- when I looked at these, I studied them and I used to
talk about them. They had to be bad.
When I started studying, I said, who are the people that made these deals?
Grossly incompetent people.
Brought back our manufacturing jobs, rebuilt the awesome power of the U.S.
military, and obliterated the ISIS caliphate. We obliterated it.
Obama was not able to do it. He wasn't able to come close. It was just
announced that in 2019, before the virus came in from China, we grew median
income by a record of $4,400 in just one year, achieving the highest median
income in U.S. history. That's in the history of our country.
In the first three years, we lifted 6.6 million people out of poverty, the
largest poverty reduction of any president in the history of our country.
That's not bad.
And I didn't even make these numbers up. These are numbers that -- they
sound good to me. We built the greatest economy in the history of the world
-- this is the greatest economy in the history of the world.
Then the virus came in, we closed it down, we saved millions and millions
of lives. We'd be at two and a half million, 2 million, 3 million -- a
number that would not be sustainable, would not be acceptable.
A horrible number, there shouldn't have been one person that died. It
should have been stopped in China. They stopped it for their country but it
came out to us, to Europe, to the rest of the world, 188 countries.
We will deliver a safe and effective vaccine before the end of the year,
and it could be very, very soon, you've been seeing what's going on. It
could be very, very soon.
It could be -- it's amazing how, all of a sudden, they hate the vaccine.
When they thought it couldn't be done, they said, well, these guys (ph) got
to get a vaccine. And then, all of a sudden, they're looking like it's
going to be very close -- we're doing great, we're doing great with
vaccines and therapeutics from the severe all sorts of other things that
are bringing the rates down like at numbers that nobody can believe.
But we have three vaccines right now. They're in the final stage, clinical
trials. We worked it for the FDA where they approved it fast. They went
very fast, very quick at levels that nobody else could have ever achieved.
No other administration -- certainly the last one, because the last one was
grossly incompetent. In fact, that's why I'm here because if it was good, I
wouldn't have run.
If they did their job, I wouldn't have run. I was very happy in my other
life. I was very happy, but I'm very happy in this life -- more happy
because nobody has produced in three and a half years, the first three and
a half years, nobody has done what we have been able to do. Nobody.
So, we'll defeat the virus and next year, we'll be truly I think from an
economic standpoint and from other standpoints may be the best year of all.
Hard to believe we're going so fast, the numbers have been incredible.
We've had employment numbers the best ever. We've had retail sales numbers
the best ever you see them all they come out every day and our stock market
is for the most part at a new high.
And if people have 401ks, if you want to have your 401k go down, like to
depression levels, I think you should vote for sleepy Joe because he's
going to raise your interest. He'll be raising your interest rates.
You know, I watch him though, he's denying all this stuff. You know
everything that he said he's now denying. He said no fracking, right? There
will be no fracking during the -- he didn't know what fracking was, but he
said there's no fracking.
The reason is because everybody else, all of the radical left candidates up
there, they couldn't get too far left. So Joe agreed, then he gets the
nomination. Now, they're all angry.
You know, that crazy Bernie, all of the left Democrats, they don't want to
vote for him anymore because he made promises and now, all of a sudden, he
forgot that he said no fracking. He said, well, now we can do some
fracking.
But, you know, remember this in politics, it's always the thing that they
say first that's what they're going to do. No guns, no religion, no energy,
no oil. Remember that. Remember.
He put Beto in charge of his gun policy, right? Beto, crazy Beto.
Remember when Beto went out, he said, I was born for this, and that's when
it all came down. As soon as I heard that, anybody said they were born for
this, it doesn't play well. But he's in charge of the Second Amendment and
you won't have a Second Amendment -- frankly, you wouldn't have a Second
Amendment if I didn't get elected. It would have been obliterated. It would
have been torn up, maybe it would have been totally knocked out.
But there's tremendous pressure on your Second Amendment as long as I'm
here, you'll always have a Second Amendment.
But I want to just say, you know, they do disinformation they make up a
phony story and then they go with it. They make up a totally phony story,
it's called disinformation.
And one of the things -- what they did, the worst of all was the soldiers,
because nobody loves our soldiers like I do and they made up a phony deal.
And that's why I say the gloves are off because, you know, when they do
that, that's worse than what I'm going to talk to you about. That's Big
Ten, you know we got it back, right, we've got Big Ten.
But the soldier's story about standing over the graves, you know the one
I'm talking about, then they do a commercial and I said the good news about
that is the gloves are off, I can now call him grossly incompetent. The man
is incompetent.
He's been there for 47 years, he didn't do a thing. Now, all of a sudden,
in years where he was never considered smart, but now he's really not
considered smart, and now, all of a sudden, he's going to do what he never
did in years he's going to do this and that and everything that I'm doing,
everything that we're doing.
But I want to congratulate the Big Ten conference on yesterday's
announcement that the fall season will start very soon.
Well, I hope your team does well after all that, huh? I hope that team does
well. But I especially want to thank a football legend, he was great,
Wisconsin's own Barry Alvarez, he was great, good. Got to be careful when
you do that. You know, a lot of times, you don't like people too much.
They say, oh -- but he's a good man, we worked with him, we worked with a
whole group, including -- the commissioner of the league did a very, very
good job, did a very good job.
But we called them and the reason is that they would -- took an ad. In
other words, another one disinformation, they took an ad saying I was
against football. I'm the one that said they shouldn't close. But I said
that, you know, they close it, close. But then they took an ad saying, I'm
the one, I didn't want it, I wanted it close.
So, then, I said, well, no, I don't. I want it open. Let me call up the
commissioner. I called up the commissioner, and he was great. He said, you
really think so?
And the bottom line, we worked very hard, lots of calls to lots of
different states, lots of people. We dealt with the players, the parents of
the players who are really the boss, that's okay, I won't say that. But
these are players that have a shot at the NFL. They have a shot --
HANNITY: All right. The president mentioning about Michigan football back
on track in the Big Ten -- while he's on that particular topic which he's
spending time, I want to get a quick analysis. Joe Biden did his drive up
town hall tonight.
Ari Fleischer, bring you in for the analysis not one question about the
months of saying it's hysterical xenophobia and fear-mongering, Ari. Is CNN
fake news, that in the tank for Biden, they can't even ask that question?
ARI FLEISCHER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yeah, no question on that, Sean. No
question on why did you say in the Oval Office in January of 2017, that the
Logan Act should be invoked against Michael Flynn?
And when he was asked about fracking by a voter, and a voter said to him,
are you against fracking? He said, no, I'm not against fracking, and then
Anderson Cooper followed up and he did say, then wait a minute, you
previously said you wanted to get rid of it. He said, well, I will.
So, basically, Joe Biden in the space of five seconds said I'm not against
it now but I will be against it. I want to get rid of it.
FLEISCHER: He's still all over the map when it comes to that basic issue of
American energy independence, largely brought to us via fracking. Really
important to Pennsylvania. So --
HANNITY: And he flips again on the issue of mask.
FLEISCHER: -- a weak performance again tonight.
HANNITY: Mandatory mask. I mean, this guy -- he flipped and flopped back
and forth again on the issue of masks.
FLEISCHER: Oh, yeah.
HANNITY: But in this critical time period, where the president ten days
after the first case of coronavirus implemented the travel ban, ten days,
first case in the U.S., then the quarantine, first in 50 years, he spent
months calling it xe -- you know, hysterical xenophobia, fearmongering.
Now, one of the questions I like to know, did he do it because he's wanted
Hunter to get another $1.5 billion deal from the Bank of China? Legitimate
question again he's not been asked.
FLEISCHER: Yeah, in that issue, the Democrats have been all over the map as
well. Remember, Nancy Pelosi and the mayor of New York City, de Blasio,
urging people to go out to Chinatown because they wanted to make the case
that Republicans were bigots, and we Republicans didn't want people to go
to Chinatown. So they encouraged, get out, get out. That's the end of
February.
You know, the revisionism that the Democrats want to tell and how much
confusion there was about corona from the beginning by everybody, now, they
wanted to sweep that under the rug.
HANNITY: Let's get you a quick take, Karl Rove, then we'll go back to the
rally.
ROVE: Well, I agree with Ari. It's just amazing that they can try and gloss
over week after week after week after week of attacking the president for -
- for moving and acting.
And again, for me, the key -- one of the key quotes is Ron Klain, who says,
we don't have a health uh pandemic, we have a fear pandemic. That's a
pretty direct accusation that he thinks the president is hyping the issue
unnecessarily.
So, now, you'll notice he is not no longer in the in the screen as often
for Joe Biden, and I think it's because they realize that that that's going
to raise a lot of questions.
HANNITY: And that Pfizer article today --
FLEISCHER: Sean, I need to correct one thing you said.
HANNITY: Yeah?
FLEISCHER: You said the president was there for say, go, Michigan, he's
there to say, go, Wisconsin, big difference.
HANNITY: Well, let me -- I agree with that. That's true. He was mentioned
in the Big Ten background playing football I want to be very clear abou.
All right. Let's go back to the rally. Reince Priebus will give us a
special take on the analysis of Wisconsin pivotal state.
TRUMP: We lose everything, and they make a lot of money selling the product
-- same product, so we're not doing that stuff anymore. There's a
tremendous disincentive, it's called like let's not do it. And you haven't
seen that lately. You haven't seen too many companies leaving, have you?
It's sort of an amazing thing.
It's a little bit like what we did with the statues. So, on the statues,
they were knocking them down three or four months ago. I said, do we have
any laws? No, but there was a very old law. I said, what was it?
You get 10 years in jail, 10 years in prison, they actually use the word
prison, which is a tough word. You get 10 years in prison if you knock down
a statue or a monument. I said, let me see that law, I want to see that
law, right? Glenn, right?
I want to see that law. Where's Duffy? Is he there too? Oh, look at the
guy, he's climbing trees tomorrow.
And Rachel -- oh, Rachel, he was a good climber. You think he could climb
up a tree faster than me, huh? I think so.
So, I just want to tell you.
So, what we've done in a very, very short period of time, it's what nobody
thought, and we came in and we did it, and we did it for you, and we did it
for everybody. We did it for our country.
But we wouldn't have a country left. What was happening to our country, how
we were taking advantage, now, we have to get four more years to cement it
and to do additional things, including tax cuts.
They're going to raise your taxes. They're going to raise your taxes very
substantially. We're cutting your taxes. We got you the biggest tax cut in
history, and we're going down lower, and it's called growth.
Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you very much.
Thank you very much.
So big tax cuts, big regulation cuts. The Democrats -- they want to --
Democrats -- they want to just really break us down in terms of our
competitive ability to compete with other nations. Do you notice what's
happening with Japan?
You know what -- notice what's -- we have taken billions and billions of
dollars in from China. We charge them a fortune. In fact, many farmers in
this group, because you got to love Trump. I gave you $28 billion, right?
Thank you very much, China, right? You were targeted, $12 billion.
Sonny Perdue, secretary of agriculture. I said, Sonny, how much have they
been hit for, targeted for? Remember when China said, we're not going to do
anything, we're not buying. When you know they thought they were going to
put pressure on us.
Sonny said, sir, $12 billion the year before last and last year was 16,
total of $28 billion. We took $28 billion out of the tariffs, China never
paid us 10 cents, not 10 cents with Obama and Biden. And in all fairness,
with no president, they paid us nothing. They pay -of -- they pay us now
tens of billions of dollars.
I took a small portion of it, I added it up, 16 and 12, 28, and I said $28
billion is going to the farmers, did everybody get that money, right? You
had a very good year, you know, the farmers have had a very good year.
Last week, China ordered and you have to understand, I view China
differently now than I did six months ago. We made a great trade deal, but
I view it differently, because I don't know if I can ever view it the same.
But last week, they know how I feel, and they're very smart. So instead of
saying, we're not going to do business, which would have been okay with me,
we would have worked it out somehow, you would have been very successful,
the farmers. But last week, they had the largest order of corn, did you
know this, in the history of our country. Did anyone know this, the
farmers, from China? Thank you very much.
The largest order of soybeans in the history of our country and one of the
largest cattle orders in the history of our country, because they're very
smart. Somebody else would have said, well, let's not do business, and then
it would have been easy for me. But they gave us so much, I have every
farmer calling up saying, please, do me a favor, we love this, we love
this, this is a great deal. It's a great deal but we feel differently about
it, don't we? We just feel differently about it.
I don't talk about it like I used. I talked about it, it was great and it
turned out to be a great deal. But I don't talk about it the same way.
At no time before has there been a clearer choice between two parties, two
visions, two philosophies or two agendas for the future than these two
parties. You got law and order on one side and you have chaos on the other.
On November 3rd, Wisconsin will decide whether we will quickly return to
record prosperity or whether we will allow Biden and the Democrats to
impose a $4 trillion tax hike, ban American energy --
Confiscate your guns, which is what they want to do, shut down the economy,
destroy the suburbs. You know they were destroying our suburbs, you know
that, right?
I don't know, if somebody said, you're just doing okay in the suburbs, I
said, how can I do okay? I saved the suburbs. What I've done is saved the
suburbs.
And you know this, I don't have to go into it, but I saved the suburbs. I
think the suburbs, you know that last time, four years ago, oh, he's not
going to do well with women. I did great with women. They said, what a big
thing -- remember that?
Election eve, he won't do well. This will be a very short -- not doing well
with women, I did great. They said at the end of the night after they
announced I won, they said, what happened? Well, he did very well with
women. I don't know what happened there.
They said, he did very well with African-American community, he did very
well with Hispanics.
They said, he did very well with everything.
We kicked their ass that was it.
No, but -- was that one of the greatest evenings ever remember? And
remember all the fake news, look at all the -- ola, that's a lot, whoa,
that's a lot of people back there. Look at that, the red lights are on,
don't worry, I won't say anything bad about you CNN, because as soon as I
see -- as soon as I'm getting ready to say something about fake news, et
cetera, et cetera, the lights start going off. So I'm not going to -- one
just went off. You can tell by the lights, they get that little beautiful
red light, you see it?
But I won't say anything bad about it, but they are fake news. And you
remember when they -- remember when they were saying that the polls are
terrible. Actually, these polls are very good compared -- that was so bad,
it was like why did anybody vote? They're called suppression polls. They
make them so bad that you lose all your appetite, you lose all your spirit,
they take your guts out, and you don't go and vote.
And your wife looks at you and said, darling, I love that guy, but he's not
going to win, he doesn't have a chance because the polls, he's down 10,
he's down 20. He's down 50 points, darling, he can't possibly win. Let's go
have dinner and then we'll come home and watch his concession speech.
But my people didn't buy that, because my people went out to vote.
And instead, we watched her concession speech. That was sad. Crooked
Hillary, that was a real piece of work. Remember when she was saying, will
you accept the decision of the voters? Will you accept that decision?
And I didn't -- you know, I wasn't perfect. I said, I'll see how it works
out. I mean, I should have said, yes, I will, but again I couldn't do that,
because I know how crooked she is, right?
When you -- will you accept the decision? And, you know, and then the
anchor said to me like, well, will you accept? You know, they're coming
after me, I said, you're supposed to be going after her a little bit too.
Did you ever see debates where you had all of the anchors, plus the
candidates, against me? And here we said, is that Air Force One? Yes,
that's Air Force One. How did that happen?
No, we had -- a lot of times, I'd say to the anchor and say, wait a minute,
wait a minute, this isn't fair. I mean, I'm watching what they're doing
with Biden where he's using teleprompters. Move it up, move it up, I can't
see, I can't see. He's shot. He's shot.
Now, President xi of China is not shot. Putin is not shot. Kim Jong-un,
remember we're supposed to be in a war with him, what happened to the war?
We're not -- no, it seems to be good. Did you see the Middle East two days
ago?
Remember our incompetent negotiator John Kerry, he never got up to walk.
The guy's getting beaten on every point, I say, walk, walk, get up and
leave the table. You're giving up -- they'd say, we want this. He'd say,
well, I'd rather not.
We want this. OK, you got it. We want that. You got it. We want that.
Say no and walk. They'll probably possibly call you back and if they don't,
that's okay, too.
But right now, I will tell you -- Iran, if we win, Iran will be calling us
within the first week. They're dying to make a deal. GDP down 27 percent.
They don't have too much money for terror anymore, it's actually amazing.
Do you notice what's going on?
Now, I don't want to speak too loud, but I did put out on social media the
other day that if they hit us in any way any form, written instructions
already done, we're going to hit them 1,000 times harder than we've ever
hit them before.
So, hopefully, they will just come and will make a deal and they'll go back
to being a rich country. Let them go be back and be rich, but they cannot
have a nuclear weapon. They cannot. That deal was so bad that Obama made
$150 billion -- they got $150 billion for nothing. You know, the deal is
practically, if I didn't terminate it, which I'm proud to have done, but if
I didn't terminate it and they got $1.8 billion in cash, how about that?
If I didn't terminate that stupid deal, first of all, you wouldn't have the
deal in the Middle East and all these countries are joining it's happening
fast. They all want it. They want to all join.
We did it, you know, the reverse. We did it to rework -- thank you very
much, thank you very much.
Thank you very much.
I knew I liked you, you know? So, the Nobel Peace Prize -- so the funny
thing, a lot of people don't know it because the fake news doesn't write
about it.
So if you're a president, right, and you are nominated for the Nobel Peace
Prize, you're the United States, no, but think of this --
That's a big deal. I mean, Obama got it like in his first couple of weeks
and he nobody knew why he got it including him, remember? He couldn't tell
you why. He had no idea to this day, he has no idea why he got it.
But if you're a president and you get nominated, then two days later, you
get nominated did you know this, a second time for a different deal,
Kosovo.
Serbia, they've been killing each other for hundreds of years. I stopped a
lot of death and I did it like easy, it wasn't hard for me. It's sort of a
natural thing to do. But we did a good thing.
But you know what, they did a check. So I got nominated twice for the Nobel
Peace Prize. That's a big deal, I don't know.
I should have gotten nominated seven times because we did a lot of other
things, but these are for two different deals and not one mention was made
on the evening news, think of it.
Now, when Obama got it, it was headlines, headlines.
HANNITY: All right. The president has Great American Comeback rally in
Wisconsin.
While he's talking about the Nobel Peace Prize, which I wouldn't hold his
breath for and neither does he. Leo Terrell, Dan Bongino weighing in.
You know, in this town hall tonight, is it an amazing, not a single
question about his praise of the former Klansmen, Leo Terrell, the one that
filibustered the Civil Rights Act. You're a civil rights attorney and also
against the Voting Rights Act, and he partnered with that guy in the late
`70s to stop integration of schools because he didn't want his kids going
into schools that were racial jungles.
Now, I'm just guessing, I don't know -- his name was Donald Trump, they
probably would have asked that question, don't you think? Anderson must
have forgot it, I'll write it out for him next time.
LEO TERRELL, CIVIL RIGHTS ATTORNEY: Well, I hope he -- I hope he's grilled
at the first debate because let's be very clear, Joe Biden has a history of
racist attitudes and association with Klan's member Robert KKK Byrd, and
it's a double standard. Everyone knows this.
But Donald Trump has done more for black Americans than any of his
predecessors, especially Obama and Biden, and what is unfair about this is
that when the Trump administration goes out and touts what they have done
for black Americans, the left-wing media will not give him credit.
I am giving the president credit that is why I'm on his team, that is why
I'm working hard to get black Democrats to vote Republican, and he's going
to get the largest number of black votes, along with Hispanic votes ever
for Republican president.
One final point, he's transformed the Republican Party. He's out there
because he cares about the average citizen and he resonates with the
American public.
HANNITY: Yeah, let me go quick. By the way, you lose you lost the poll,
we're going to show the tape, Leo.
TERRELL: No, I won, I won the poll. I won the poll. You lost. I checked it
before I came over. You lost. I expect an apology. I won.
HANNITY: You did not win the poll. You lost almost two to one.
What did you go -- did you go to, you know, one of the Baltimore public
schools without a single kid proficient in math that said, yeah, I won with
63 percent of the vote?
TERRELL: I went to https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__Hannity.com&d=DwICAg&c=cnx1hdOQtepEQkpermZGwQ&r=tgDLkJy54PfJyWJwul3dKe54qGxqO7b7d5vjo7RcZds&m=39LiO-J3jj1e5vSafvoOSCRoYKED2C00PVaNInSC5ps&s=L2sa18s1IXN7D4raCMeveaVMXoaxAlI4R11GirkmsAg&e= , and I was winning 55 to 45.
HANNITY: That means you how many times have you voted then, a million times
since yesterday?
TERRELL: I sit out tweeting many times once and it's switched, ask your
producer, I won. No Leo 2.0.
HANNITY: All right. Quick comments by Dan Bongino, then we'll go back to
the president.
DAN BONGINO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: No, I mean, Sean, listen, this town hall
for Biden should be an in-kind contribution to the Biden campaign. I mean,
is this serious? Compare what happened to him to what happened to Trump.
They had the opportunity tonight to pin Biden down on his three biggest
lies. Fracking, they gave him an out. His tax hikes for the middle class,
he's already promised, they gave him an out on that. They could have pinned
them down. And also on the part redirecting funds away from the police,
they gave him a pass.
Again, it's an in-kind contribution, that's it. Nothing more. They're part
of the campaign effectively.
HANNITY: Yeah, all right. Let's go back to the president in this important
swing state 47 days and you're the ultimate jury.
TRUMP: How they don't do it, how they don't do it in some other places when
you look at what's going on with Chicago, right? When you look at what's
going on with Portland, those are just anarchists.
You know how long it would take us to fix up Portland in terms of ending it
all? I'd say far less than an hour, I'd say a half hour.
Look at we did at Minneapolis. You know we're doing very well in Minnesota
because they saw what happened.
Now, they shouldn't have allowed it to go on for 11 days. They should have
called us immediately, but you remember that beautiful night, nice evening,
a little problem. There were a lot of buildings in the background that were
burning down to the ground as reporters said, no, this is a peaceful
protest, OK?
By the way, officially, this is called a protest, you know that. We no
longer call it rallies. We don't use the term rally, OK? Rachel knows.
We don't call them rallies anymore because -- you know, you're not allowed
to have a political rally for more than 10 people. You're not allowed to go
to church. You're not allowed to meet. You're not allowed to talk to
anybody. You have to stay in a prison.
Your home has become your prison, and then I'm saying, well, what are you
allowed to do? Sir, you're not allowed to do anything. I mean, there is one
thing but it doesn't pertain to you. What is it? Well, you are allowed to
protest. Oh really? Oh, hence the name.
We call them friendly protests. So these are protests, so it's totally
allowed. This is the protest. Remember when they walk out, when you walk
outside, what do you consider this? Did you enjoy the rally? No, I really -
- this is a protest, I'm sorry.
No, they had a little line and but I don't know if it's your state but a
couple of them they have you're allowed to protest.
So you can't go to church but you can rip the hell out of the streets of
Main Street, or Fifth Avenue, break up the stores, burn down the buildings,
climb over each other's face, you can climb right over their face, you
don't have to wear masks, you don't have to do anything.
Twenty-five thousand people walking down the street, looters, anarchists,
agitators burning down stores, throwing things at police. They've taken the
authority away from our police, our great police. They've taken their
authority and their dignity away.
We're giving it back. We have to. We have to.
By the way, I was endorsed by New York's Finest and we're with them all the
way. I was just endorsed two days ago by Chicago police, I think that takes
courage, right?
Philadelphia, Florida, Texas, everybody, Ohio -- I don't know did anybody
is there one group of even if it was a tiny little group of two or three
police, did anybody endorse sleepy Joe? I don't think so.
But we did a great job in Kenosha. We got out there. We -- I went there as
you know a little while ago. But had we not gone in, that place would -- it
would have been burned to the ground. They did damage.
We should have gone in. I wanted to go in the first night, we would have
stopped it immediately. But it was a great outcome. As was in Minnesota,
again, if they would have called us early, it would have been over.
Portland -- I'd love to go there. That would be so easy. You know in
Seattle, they heard we were coming in, they gave up. They heard we -- I
said, that's enough, we're going in. I don't care, we're going in.
Do you have permission? No, we're going in. They took over a chunk of the
city and when they heard we were going in, it's like, well, we give up.
That's -- that was the end of the Seattle problem.
Now, it's a terrible thing that's going on, all in Democratic-run, super
liberal-run cities. They're red. The red cities, our -- are doing great. I
think we're doing great all over.
The Republican cities, you know, we're fair. We're not stupid.
How stupid these people are. Did you see Chicago? Forty-eight people shot,
six died.
You know, we're in Afghanistan, we're pulling the troops, you know that.
We're coming back. We're almost finished. We're pulling finally, these
endless wars. These endless wars.
And we had to fight other things and but we've done a great job, but we're
acting like a police force over there. No, we're pulling troops. We're
almost out of Iraq, that's another one. We're down to about 2,000 troops.
You know that, John, 2,000 troops.
So, Syria were out but we kept the oil, so we have some -- was it okay that
we at least kept the oil? You know I feel badly, because we have some
troops. So, you haven't pulled the troop, says, no, no, we're gone we
pulled all the troops out of Syria. Remember, we were supposed to be
guarding the border between Syria and Turkey.
I said, why are we doing that? They said, well, you know, we are. I said,
wait a minute, we have an army of 100,000 here, an army of 25,000, 30,000
here, we got 5,000 soldiers and that's a very dangerous position to be in.
I don't like it.
They've been guarding their own borders with different names for a thousand
years. Why the hell do we have to be over there guarding their border? We
want to guard our own borders, right, where we're doing very well, where
we're doing very well.
We're doing great on our southern border. You know, I hate to say this, but
that wall is going up very rapidly 10 miles a week, we're up to 330 miles,
and the wall will be finished very soon. You think that was easy, that was
not easy. Our great congressman over here, that was not easy.
The Democrats were totally in favor of the wall until I said when I came
in, we will build the wall. As soon as I said it, they were against the
wall. They said, we don't want you to build a wall, walls don't work. I
said, no, no, walls always work. You know what else works, the wheel. The
wheel and the wall, you can go back, come back in a thousand years from
now, the only two things I know for sure, you're going to have a wheel and
you're going to have a wall.
The computers, they come up with a brand new computer, it's genius, 12 days
later, it's obsolete. But walls are never obsolete, neither are wheel.
So I made one mistake and I tell this to these guys because they were great
warriors for me, the congressman. They were incredible actually. I tell it
to them.
I should have said, instead of we will build a wall, we will build the
wall, we will -- then the Democrats held us up and fought us and sued us
and everything else, and now we won so many lawsuits on the wall and we had
the military money. I could build like 10 walls with all the money we have,
it's the craziest thing. Maybe we'll build it double thick or we'll go
twice as high. No, but the world is great. Everything, everything that they
wanted.
But I made one mistake, I should have said we will not build a wall, then
they would have insisted that we build it, I could have saved two years of
litigation. We will not build a wall under any circumstances, then Pelosi
would say, we demand that you build the wall. These people are terrible.
Crazy Nancy, crazy as a bedbug. She's crazy as a bedbug.
She decided to make a nice little stopping at the beauty parlor, how did
that work out? I don't know. Not too good, it didn't work out too well.
Can you imagine the owner of the beauty parlor is a MAGA lady? She loves
Trump. Can you believe it?
And I don't know what it is, but I think if I owned a beauty parlor, I had
a customer, I'm not so sure I'd be turning her in. The owner turned Nancy
in. That's a lot of hate. That's serious hate, right?
No, she's a great owner. As far as I'm concerned, I think she's fantastic.
She's for us.
They said, what made you do it? You know what she said, because I see how
hard our president has to work. I see what they put him through. I see what
he puts up with and I turned her in. You know that, how about that? How
about that?
Oh, we love her. She can do my hair anytime, I think maybe. I think I'm
going to call her and check it out. Maybe you can do something. Maybe you
can improve it. It's not bad though.
I have friends that -- I have friends my age they're not looking too good.
Instead of standing up for America, Joe Biden and the Democrats, they
condemn America and war is always waged on our great law enforcement we
love our law enforcement.
Kamala Harris, that's another great beauty, Kamala Harris, that's a beauty
-- remember, I tell the story all the time, when you pick somebody, you
pick somebody that's hot, that's going in the right direction, right? She
came out, she was at like in 14, 15 in the polls, and she started going
down, down, down. It never stopped. It drove her crazy. She was terrible in
the debates.
Wait until you see what -- well, I don't want to put pressure on him, but
wait to see what Mike Pence does to her in the debate, but I don't want to
play. I don't want to put pressure poor -- Mike -- do we have a great vice
president?
Is he good?
He's great and he loves this state, loves all the states actually, he's
just a great American but you remember his last debate what he did to that
character from Virginia? That one wasn't good, the other guy's jumping
around, Mike is just sitting there, we love America, we're going to lower
your taxes. Thank you. You win.
No, Mike is great.
But Kamala Harris and 13 members of Biden's staff urge their supporters to
donate to a fund to bail out rioters, take them out of jail, get them out
of jail, as soon as possible, including one who attempted to murder a
police officer and a man who was accused of sexually assaulting an eight-
year-old girl. This is what we're dealing with. This is what we're dealing
with.
You know, Kamala was considered -- is considered further left than Crazy
Bernie, think of that. And they got there -- I mean, seriously, watch you
know the manifesto that Biden and -- it's not Biden. Biden's not agreeing
to anything. His people, his representatives, because Biden doesn't know
he's alive, let's not get ourselves.
Biden -- Biden didn't agree. He didn't -- they just told him what's
happening. They said, listen, you're against fracking, but now you have to
be in favor of fracking because you lucked out, Elizabeth Warren decided
not to drop out and when she stayed -- Pocahontas, you know Pocahontas? Did
anybody ever hear, but she's another great one. Pocahontas.
I said to her a long time ago, I've got more Indian blood in me than you do
and I have none, I have none, sadly. I'd love a little bit of it, but I
have none. I said, I have -- and I turned out to be right. She choked and
she went for a blood test. Remember?
What was it? One thousand twenty-fourth, meaning maybe 900 years ago, there
was a little action going on. Crazy Pocahontas, she's a nasty one though,
isn't she? She's a -- she's a terrible person.
I was hoping that she'd win so we could go after her, you know, because I
think Kamala is not as smart but she's a little bit less vicious. I think
this -- the one who treated sleepy Joe the worst was Kamala. She accused
him of #metoo, she accused him of everything. She accused him of -- that he
was a racist, right? That he was a racist, because what he's done to the
black population of this country was a terrible thing.
She's accused him of everything under the book, the busing. Remember the
busing scandal. So I said brilliantly, he'll never pick her, because she
was too terrible to him. She was the worst of everybody, by far, I would
say.
But she picked him and hopefully that's going to be history, it's not going
to matter and that is no way for a woman to become the first president.
That's for sure. And if a woman is going to become the first president of
the United States, it can't be her. That would rip our country apart.
This is not what people want, and she comes in through the back door, this
would not be what people want, especially because it's her.
Biden has called to end cash bail, you know that, right, for vicious
criminals? Meaning if you assault a cop or anybody else, you're right back
on the street the next day. He called for police and he calls them all the
time -- the enemy. He says they're the enemy, and he just thinks it's
terrible. He thinks it's terrible.
Now, he's liking the police much more. It's a little late. Remember, first
instinct, that's where they're going and he has no choice because he has to
because again, I was going to say -- the radical left hates him because
they think he deceived them, because they agreed on that manifesto and that
manifesto is seriously a leftist dream. And he agreed, from the Green New
Deal, getting rid of your planes, no more airplane trips.
Remember the crazy senator from Hawaii? Do you like the Green New Deal? I
love it very much, she said.
Oh, okay, well, you're the senator from Hawaii. That's right, the beautiful
island of Hawaii. She said, well, you know, under the Green New Deal, you
basically can't fly in an airplane. Oh, that's a problem.
HANNITY: All right. The president addressing supporters tonight in the very
important swing state of Wisconsin. We'll get back to the rally and I'm
sure Laura will continue our coverage here on the FOX News Channel.
Jason Chaffetz and Michael Best law president, former White House chief of
staff, Reince Priebus, who knows the great state of Wisconsin well.
Let's talk about where the president is. He won by, I believe what one
percent of the vote last time. He did point out a lot of things he's done
specifically for Wisconsin in the four years he's been president.
Your thoughts, Reince?
REINCE PRIEBUS, FORMER WHITE HOUSE CHIEF OF STAFF: Well, thanks, Sean.
You can look at Wisconsin basically in three parts. You have Milwaukee in
the suburbs, you have Madison, which is a liberal hotbed, and then you have
about halfway in the center of the state and north. And where Donald Trump
is today is he's dead center in the middle of the state.
And here's what's happening, I never thought you could expand your vote in
rural Wisconsin, Trump won that area of Wisconsin by about 18 percent in
2016. Right now, he's surging in rural Wisconsin by 25, 27 percent -- even
higher than 2016, it's unheard of.
And so, what they're doing is they're actually driving up the score in a
part of the state that no one thought you could actually improve on, and
they're making up the ground that they're losing in the Milwaukee suburbs.
Now, what's also happening is those Milwaukee suburbs are actually
tightening as well. So, we're still -- we still have room to make up, but
they are running up to score. An early vote in Wisconsin doesn't start
until October 20th.
So we have a lot of time yet in Wisconsin. I think Donald Trump's doing
exactly the right thing.
HANNITY: OK, good points.
Let's get your take, Jason Chaffetz.
JASON CHAFFETZ, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Energy and enthusiasm wins elections.
Donald Trump has it. He's running across the country, talking about jobs,
talking about the economy, talking about what really matters to people.
And meanwhile, Joe Biden has a hard time just getting up in his backyard in
Wilmington, Delaware. I -- as goes Delaware goes the nation? That is not a
strategy that will actually win elections.
Donald Trump has the energy, the enthusiasm, the plan and the economy to
get it done. That's why I think he's thriving and why he will be the next
president of the United States and continue on for four more years.
HANNITY: We're going to see.
Reince, your gut tell you, does Donald Trump win Wisconsin?
PRIEBUS: Yeah, it really does, and you know, speaking about what Jason just
said, it's also entertaining. It's funny. It's interesting. People have a
good time watching this stuff. It's fun stuff.
HANNITY: It's the greatest show on Earth, and guess what? It's been working
good friend of mine just wrote me and said he is in the zone tonight. I
mean, very compelling.
PRIEBUS: He's just hilarious.
HANNITY: And, by the way, Joe Biden -- he seems like he's teetering. I was
watching him earlier tonight.
All right. Thank you both, Reince, Jason Chaffetz. I appreciate it.
All right. Unfortunately, that is all the time we have this evening. Let
not your heart be troubled. We have had -- we have "Live Free or Die:
America and the World on the Brink". Everything you need to know about how
radical their agenda is, the impact it'll have on this great country, their
stated policies, it's capitalism versus socialism, it is secure borders
versus open borders. It's lower taxes versus higher taxes, energy
independence versus none, peace through strength versus appeasement.
Let not your heart be troubled -- Laura, hi.
