Biden answers questions about milkshakes but not Hunter's emails

INGRAHAM: All right. I'm Laura Ingraham. This is "The Ingraham Angle" from Washington tonight.

Hunter Biden's former business associate is sitting in federal prison tonight and he thinks the American public has a right to know about the Biden family corruption. Well, that former business partner, Bevan Cooney, has given written authorization to conservative journalist, Matthew Tyrmand, to publish any and all of the 26,000 emails that, well, they see fit.

Tonight, Tyrmand is here with us to share exclusive emails reveling how Hunter and his associates use the Biden name to line their own pockets, of course. Plus, how did Hunter build that relationship with the former mayor of Moscow's wife? The answer ahead.

But first, goodbye, Mr. Nice Guy. That's the focus of tonight's "Angle".

So old Joe called a lid early this morning, meaning he is not making any public appearances until the debate on Thursday night. But come on, it doesn't really matter. There is simply no enthusiasm anyway for Biden out there. Well, unless you call this that grounds well.

JOE BIDEN (D) PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: My name is Joe Biden, I'm a car guy and I got a '67 Corvette that's goodwood green. That's a 60 - that's not a '67, but that's a 427 and that thing gets up and goes. Anyway, crowd, you must be freezing, freezing to death.

INGRAHAM: Oh my god! To prop him up, to create a veneer of energy, well, his big donors had to fund one of the greatest propaganda campaigns in human history. And of course, after being called out and exposed by President Trump as fake news, the dominant media was happy to oblige by amplifying the campaign's pitch. Really the only one that they have, which is that Biden, if you elect him, he is going to get us back to normal.

After all, he is so nice.

JAKE TAPPER, CNN CHIEF WASHINGTON CORRESPONDENT: Normalcy, that seems to really be a big part of the pitch that Joe Biden is somebody who will allow the country to return to normalcy.

TRYMAINE LEE. MSNBC CORRESPONDENT: Let's get back to normal, steady the ship.

SEN. AMY KLOBUCHAR (D-MN): This is a decency check on this president.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Joe Biden presents a plan to get to the calm.

INGRAHAM: The calm? The dignified old grandfather chasing around his grandkids all over the yard. Boy, do they think that you are stupid or what? It's all being presented and it's all being framed this way to throw you off the scent of what's really to come. Punishment.

Those running the Joe show have always hated Middle America, that's why he was their perfect candidate, kind of like a Trojan horse from the old, slightly more moderate party to push through the new far more radical policies.

The marketing of Biden as this nice, normal guy was funded and promoted by some of the most ruthless, the richest people in business, the media and entertainment. And once they get past the election, it's payback time.

Former Labor Secretary, Robert Reich and other liberals are pushing for something called a truth and reconciliation commission. "When this nightmare is over, it would erase Trump's lies, comfort those who have been harmed by his hatefulness, and name every official, politician, executive, and media mogul whose greed and cowardice enabled this catastrophe."

Well, the more recent inspiration for all of this goes back to the post- apartheid air in South Africa. In other words, if you voted for or ever supported Trump, you are little better than the same people who threw Nelson Mandela in prison. Their pre-election intimidation squads have also been hard at work in recent days.

Check out what happened at a free speech rally in San Francisco.

INGRAHAM: Well, the handiwork against the African-American organizer was a messed up front teeth. Beat him in the face. These are all the nice people supporting Joe.

Now Biden is as, well, I think he is sold about as this guy who cares about the kids. As his teacher union allies fight to keep those kids locked in virtual learning that is a real world disaster, including when a student has a Trump flag in the background during one of those hideous Zoom classes.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: 17-year-old Anthony Ribeiro says, he logged into chemistry class last week from home when what's behind him quickly became a problem. His chemistry teacher asked him to remove his Trump flag.

ANTHONY RIBEIRO, STUDENT: He said, if you are not going to take it down, it's unacceptable and I'm going to have to ask you to leave the class for today and at that point I waved goodbye.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Ribeiro says, it happened a second time in a different class the next day. He says he took the flag down that time worrying it may start to affect his grades.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: He is smart kid.

These are truly awful people. They are the so-called champions of diversity who want to cancel you, frighten you, and even scare your children from holding different views. Of course, on policy Biden will oversee an unending series of these types of punishments, but a lot worse.

They intend to pack the courts, make D.C. a state, raise your taxes, outlaw your guns, flood the country with illegal immigrants, just to name a few moves. And of course, using COVID as cover, they will institute draconian lockdowns and other rules nationwide, and that will end up throwing millions out of work. All so they can reset things here in the United States and take power back for themselves.

So I wonder, Joe Biden, this isn't going to be a government of by and for the people. No way. It's going to be a government of, by and for the people who behave, who don't rock the boat, who don't question our trade policy, our health care policy, government-funded abortions, our military expenditures overseas, and our open borders.

Oh, by the way, if you gather to protest the coming lockdowns that destroy your business, they will punish you as well. They might even put you in jail. The Biden puppeteers want the entire country to be like New York and California. They have the people in those states so well-trained, they didn't protest in any large numbers, even after all those people died needlessly in retirement homes after all of those rolling blackouts.

The billionaires levitating Biden to Election Day and the elites in the United States media, they always view Trump's America first movement as sort of a Peasants' Revolt, even though it was run by billionaire Trump.

And these titans of Wall Street and Silicon Valley, they certainly don't want to have to raise this much money every four years. The punishments both carried out and threatened are also designed to scare off any other rich guy or gal from ever trying to do what Trump tried again. No other first family has endured what the Trump family has; all the lies, the insinuation, the accusations, and the defamation.

How dare they enable a man who ran on exposing and reversing the failed policies of not just the Democrats like Obama and the Clintons, but the Bushes as well? How dare all of you for enabling that? And the closer we get to the election, we will hear a lot from their allies, like something I heard today.

Congressman Francis Rooney from the old GOP establishment, he is a retired congressman who was invited on CNN to throw shade at the president two weeks before the election.

TAPPER: Has it been worth it for the judges and the tax cuts?

REP. FRANCIS ROONEY (R-FL): That's a really good question. When you look at the undermining of our base and the threats to our future and you look at some of the things that have happened, a lot of scar tissue there. And I don't know what we are going to do going forward.

TAPPER: Thank you so much, and thanks for your decency as always.

INGRAHAM: The question by the way was, "Was it worth it electing Trump?"

And he says, "That's a good question". What? And the decency? How exactly did Trump undermine the base, Congressman Rooney, who is retiring thankfully?

Before Trump, the GOP hadn't won a presidential election since 2004. He brought back the blue-collar voters and now he is bringing in Latinos too.

The scar tissue, congressman, is what the Bushes left us. They want us to embrace, in the end, a false sense of decency today with Biden, a fake dignity being peddled by a man, who despite his grandpa Joe act, is still just nasty Joe from Scranton when he is exposed.

BIDEN: I know you'd ask it. I have no response. It's another smear campaign. Right up your alley, those are the questions you always ask.

Why are you getting nervous, man? Calm down. It's OK.

(inaudible) That's not true. You are too old to vote for me. (inaudible)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Total fraud. The normalcy that the left craves? I will tell you what normal is to them. It's when you are under their heel, you are taxed to death, you are told when you are going to get your health care, and one where your speech is stifled along with your religious practice.

If that is the kind of decency and if that's the kind of return to normalcy that you crave, yes, Biden is definitely your candidate. And that's "The Angle".

Joining me now is Victor Davis Hanson, Hoover Institution senior fellow; and Mollie Hemingway, senior editor at The Federalist, Fox News contributor.

Mollie, this decency, dignity canard needs to be exposed once and for all.

MOLLIE HEMINGWAY, SENIOR EDITOR, THE FEDERALIST: It's definitely a major talking point of the Biden campaign, and therefore, also the media complex that supports and essentially runs the Biden campaign. But I think you raised some really important points about what decency really is.

And you look at, whether you can have cities where people can safely walk at night without being harassed or having businesses torched in riots.

That's the issue of decency, whether you can disagree with someone without losing your job, or whether Big Tech can censor you or keep your from discussing openly what is going on. That is an issue of decency.

Whether we have a media that can cover major scandals such as the one that's embroiling the Biden family with how they benefited personally through Hunter Biden's selling of access to his father.

These are all important things as well and they also relate to with just having a decent country where people can get along well. But we are not supposed to talk about these things in the closing weeks of a important presidential campaign.

INGRAHAM: Victor Davis Hanson, I played that Congressman Rooney clip, because I wanted to show people what was going on here, that the old Republican guard is starting to come back, right? Because they anticipate that it's not going to go well for the president on election night.

So you see even John Cornyn from Texas kind of throwing some shade toward the president as well, a few others. You are starting to hear that. They just don't ever learn. Trump's policies actually worked for the middle class, but maybe that's not what they want.

VICTOR DAVIS HANSON, SENIOR FELLOW, HOOVER INSTITUTE: Yes, I think that's the key. I think they've learned nothing, they forgot nothing, they don't realize that they hadn't won a popular vote, 51 percent I should say since 1988. They have no appeal to the working-class people in the interior of the country and they are angry that Trump did.

This thing about decency; Aristotle said, "You have no morality unless you have courage". It's not courageous, Laura, to sit in your basement, or not start your day, and I didn't expect people a hundred million people to go out there and produce food and fuel and stuff for everybody else. And then say, they don't deserve to know. They don't deserve to know anything about the scandal. Why can't he just come out and say "I stand by my assertion that I have never met any of these people in the context of lobbying or quid pro quo. I stand by my assertion that Hunter and I never discuss and I stand by my assertion that these are complete smears."

It would be very easy, courageous thing to do. That would end it. He can't do it. He can't go out and say, "You know what, you deserve, not that you don't deserve, you deserve to know court packing". No/yes. Let college, no/yes; 52 states, no/yes; here is the list of my Supreme Court, do you like them or not? Here is who they are.

New Green Deal, absolutely. This is what I said in fracking, this is what I'm saying now. If you do that, that would be kind of courageous.

INGRAHAM: Well, you don't deserve to know. The people do not deserve.

HANSON: They can say, "You know what, we've had $2 billion worth of damage,

700 cops have been hurt, we have had over 30 people killed and enough is enough", and he won't do that. That's not courageous at all.

INGRAHAM: Mollie, I have to hit this issue of the debate commission. As I think we all predicted a few weeks ago, they were going to try to make it harder for Trump to get his points across. So now the new rule announced tonight is that Trump and Biden will have their microphones cut off in Thursday's debate when their rival delivers their opening two-minute answer to each of the debate topics.

Mollie, it's pretty clear at who this is aimed at. Biden doesn't care if his mic is cut off for the whole debate. He is just going to stand there and the press will do his bidding.

HEMINGWAY: Well, everything that this presidential debate commission has done this year has been designed to support their favorite candidate. It has been a very bad year for the debate commission and how they have handled things.

I'm not entirely sure that having 2 minutes uninterrupted will benefit their preferred candidate as much as they hope, but the really important issue here is more on topics and questions, and this is where the media, falling down on the job, has been so disastrous.

They are not going to ask Joe Biden a tough question. They've been singling this quite dramatically for months now. And so it's incumbent upon President Trump to ask and hopefully get answers from Joe Biden. The more constrained the debate is, the more difficult that is.

The other major issue is, this was supposed to be a foreign policy debate.

In foreign policy, which is the area where the establishment hates Trump more than any other area, is something that Trump wants to focus on because he's had such a successful, such a really unimaginably successful first- term in terms of foreign policy. And so he would like to focus on that.

That's what this debate was supposed to focus on.

And having a retread of some previous issues that people didn't really care about that much the first time around is not appropriate when the commander-in-chief is such an important role for our foreign policy and it's something that Americans very much want to hear from their candidates, Laura.

INGRAHAM: Well, I agree, and of course the economy. They want to try to take that off the table, which is Trump's strongest area among the voters understandably so.

Victor, Gretchen Whitmer, one of your favorites, Governor of Michigan, lockdown Gretchen, is attacking Trump now for the lock her up chance at the rally. But listen closely to what - or pay a close attention to what's sitting next to her on the bottom left-hand of the screen.

GOV. GRETCHEN WHITMER (D-MI): The president is at it again and inspiring and incentivizing and inciting this kind of domestic terrorism. People of goodwill on both sides of the aisle need to step up and call this out and bring the heat down.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Well, apparently, the Trump campaign says the small 86 45 sign, I couldn't really see that, refers to assassinating the president. But Trump is the one promoting the violence. Victor.

HANSON: Everybody knows the violence was committing overwhelmingly by BLM and Antifa. Everybody knows it, so they just park on this white supremacy, are you a white supremacist, to dig up someone, false more equivalents.

And as far as the debate commission, Orwell couldn't have dreamed up a better idea. I mean, it was almost as if it was scripted in advance. We knew that - or stop beating your wife questions would come up. There would be nothing about Hunter Biden, and then we all know there would be compromise. One moderator was writing a biography of Nancy Pelosi, another was communicating with Anthony Scaramucci, another one was married to a chief of staff of Al Gore is married to them.

And are we so dearth, are we so impoverished of manpower and women power, we can't find one person that can just say, "I did not intern for Biden, I did not intern for Trump, I'm not writing a biography of Mitch McConnell or Pelosi. My husband or my wife did not work for--" we can't find anybody.

INGRAHAM: It is the swamps. This is the swamp. Washington, D.C. is booming, regardless of what economy we have in the United States, because the government keeps sucking away at the U.S. taxpayer dollars.

Victor and Mollie, wonderful to see you tonight.

And up next, "The Ingraham Angle" will reveal the exclusive emails from a former and now jailed Hunter Biden associate. Now these emails are going to give you an inside look at how the Biden family used their name in influence abroad to line their own pockets.

Plus Senator Ted Cruz is here. He is going to tell us how the Senate can hold social media companies to account for obscuring this entire series of emails and all the information.

Stay there.

INGRAHAM: We've learned a lot about the dirty secret behind the Biden family's wealth. Mainly, how Joe's son Hunter used his father's VP position to make millions through shady deals with foreign adversaries. And what we already know could be just the tip of the iceberg.

Now Hunter's jolted former business associate, Bevan Cooney, who is currently in prison is turning against his old partner. He's given investigative journalist, Matthew Tyrmand and Breitbart's editor, Peter Schweizer, authorization to access 26,000 emails that reveal even more about the Biden family's fast operation of grift and influence peddling.

Matthew Tyrmand joins me now. Matthew, thank you so much for joining us.

But now before we get to some of the new emails you will reveal tonight, my first question is did Mr. Cooney feel comfortable, or why did he feel comfortable, I should say, coming to you with this information?

MATTHEW TYRMAND, INVESTIGATIVE JOURNALIST: Well, it was a somewhat circuitous route. I had a contact, somebody I knew in Chicago who happened to be in the same facility as Bevan Cooney, a federal law work camp for white-collar infractions. And he had known what I had been involved in working with Peter Schweizer in the past on Ukrainian Burisma and other forensic auditing projects. And he reached out to me and said "I am in this facility with Bevan Cooney and Bevan wants to flip, he wants to make these things public and transparent".

He is absolutely apoplectic that Hunter and Devon Archer have skated as they have and Bevan sees himself and I think somewhat justly as a bit of the fall guy. I mean, he is there in prison for working with these partners and they are not.

INGRAHAM: And they just seem to walk away, at least on this deal.

Now Matthew, Devon Archer and Jason Galanis are involved in the majority of the emails you have received. Tell us who they are and their relationship to Hunter Biden.

TYRMAND: I look at Devon Archer as the ringleader of this whole little coterie of door opening, lobbying types, who try to move money around.

Devon Archer was originally partners with Chris Heinz, John Kerry's stepson. And then he also went into business with Hunter Biden, Joe Biden's son.

And some of these emails, you see that Heinz starts to get a little bit more risk-averse and then they start to elevate Hunter's role in the operation, and especially fitting given that this was the start of the second-term of Barack Obama when they started getting very active in Eastern and Central Europe, in China, and Kazakhstan.

INGRAHAM: And here's one of the alleged 2013 email exchanges that you obtained between, again, Devon Archer and Jason Galanis.

OK. Archer writes "It won't make a difference on economics other than we bring Hunter into the mix a little but without a commitment. I want to leverage Hunter more and he is a good guy for us to include".

Well, Matthew, from all you've had access to, did Hunter object to being used in this way? Was that his value?

TYRMAND: Yes, no, that was certainly his value. One of the glaring things that Peter and I saw in these email strings is Hunter CCed a lot, but he doesn't engage very actively, he doesn't have a lot of strategic vision, business acumen. He networks and then brings them clients and partners and investors. And he brought them, apparently, what looks to be a very big one with a Russian oligarch, and it was obviously Hunter that made that happen.

INGRAHAM: And Matthew, we already know that the wife of the former mayor of Moscow wired $3.5 million to Hunter's company, but then you found an email exchange that describes how she was able to do it without any red flags coming up.

Now, the email - this email was sent by the chairman of a brokerage company to Devon Archer in 2014. "They said that she, Yelena Baturina is on their watch list, but the fact that there have been no convictions, et cetera, they have approved her."

But then Jason Galanis made it clear that this approval was unethical at best. He writes "Leave the back door open, and we will sneak right in". "We weaseled a JPMorgan account for the woman's USSR shot put champion."

Matthew, what is this? And what is Hunter's connection?

TYRMAND: Well, they sound like a bunch of frat boys on a trading list, not the white glove bankers you would think that the richest woman in Russia exiled in London. And at that time, the third richest woman in the world would utilize to get her banked in the U.S.

So amidst what was going on, you saw instability in Ukraine and there was a lot of Russian money trying to get out of Europe, Central Europe, especially Russia and Ukraine. And she wanted a JPMorgan bank account, and a brokerage account. And to transact business with their partner's security's firm, Burnham Securities, she needed to get JPMorgan's approval, and she was on a watch list.

Over fact the office of foreign asset control run by the treasury in conjunction with state department, watches all of these crony oligarchs and potential criminals around the world and her company, or construction company. She was the wife of the Moscow mayor and she made her money in construction. And the state department was well aware of her Russian mob ties. So she was on unassociated entity watch list, because her company had a huge stake owned by Putin's bank, SberBank, known as the bank of Putin in the Kremlin. So it actually took them a few more weeks than they thought to get this J.P. Morgan account open, and they even talked about going to Morgan Stanley, to bank of California. They eventually got it open, and for them that was a big coup. And there's a lot of traffic about partying and look how we snuck in the backdoor on this one. So they knew what they were doing.

LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: Unbelievable. Unbelievable. Matthew, thank you. Come back when you have more of these emails or new information to share, please.

And here to react to what we just heard, Texas Senator Ted Cruz. He's the author of the book "One Vote Away." Senator, I want to get social media companies' effort to hide this info from this American public, but first your thoughts on what we just learned there.

SEN. TED CRUZ, (R-TX): Look, I think it is stunning we saw last week two blockbuster reports from "The New York post." The first based on emails showing direct potential corruption between Joe Biden. And Hunter Biden is not the story here. It's Joe Biden that has potential corruptions with Ukraine, and he has repeatedly denied that he's ever met with Ukrainian oligarchs, and yet these emails suggest that he has.

And then the next day, "The New York post" broke a second story about what appears to be the potential for direct corruption between Joe Biden and communist China, and in particular, an offer from communist China to pay Joe Biden personally millions of dollars. These emails referred to Joe Biden as, quote, the big guy.

And we are two weeks out from an election. When this evidence of potential corruption comes out, what happened next was stunning, because big tech, Twitter and Facebook, decided they didn't want the American people to hear this. And so if any American across the country tried to tweet these stories out, tried to post these stories, big tech blocked the stories. And in fact, they went so far as to block "The New York Post," a major media company, from posting their own stories. As bad as big tech censorship and bias has been, last week marked a major threshold. It's the first time they have directly stepped in and said to the media we are going to censor you, and if we don't like what you are saying, the American people don't get to hear it and you don't get to say it.

INGRAHAM: When does it count as a campaign contribution to Biden, that's my question. The Senate Judiciary Committee, you're on it, of course, Senator Cruz, is expected to vote to subsequent the CEOs of Twitter and Facebook over blocking this.

CRUZ: yes.

INGRAHAM: Are they going to testify this week? Next week?

CRUZ: So as I was sitting there in the confirmation hearings of Judge Amy Coney Barrett, I tried to tweet the second of "The New York Post" articles, and my phone got blocked. I wasn't able to tweet it. And so I went to Lindsey Graham, the chairman. I said this is ridiculous. We should subpoena them right now. And Lindsay said, I'll tell you what, let's go out to the TV cameras right now and let's announce that we are going to vote next week, which is now this current week, on subpoenas for Jack Dorsey, the CEO of Twitter, to come testify before the election and explain what the hell he's doing, why they are interfering with the election, why they are trying to censor the press. And we are going to get Twitter and I believe Facebook both, Jack Dorsey and Mark Zuckerberg, to testify in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and we need more answers before the election, because this is dangerous. It is a real threat to free speech. It's a real threat to our democratic process.

INGRAHAM: Senator, what happens, heaven forbid, and tell the American people this tonight, if the Republicans should lose the Senate, then there is no check on this type of censorship. There's zero accountability for Biden. The media will just run wild to protect him, and then social media will take away our voices, people's voices.

CRUZ: Laura, that is exactly right. The Democrats want social media to exercise this kind of Star Chamber censorship power. If, God forbid, Joe Biden and the Democrats win, there is going to be no accountability. This will all be swept under the rug. And social media will get even greater.

And listen, whatever you think, whether you agree with their politics or not, who in their right mind would want a bunch of Silicon Valley billionaires deciding who gets to speak and who doesn't, and what reporter gets to write something and doesn't? They are censoring -- "The New York post" has the fourth highest circulation of any newspaper in America. It's over 200 years old and it was founded by Alexander Hamilton. And by the way, the Democrats talking point on this, they say, well, this is Russian disinformation.

INGRAHAM: Brother.

CRUZ: If that's the case, disprove it. The Joe Biden campaign hasn't denied this is Hunter Biden's computer. They haven't denied these emails are real. They haven't denied Joe Biden has met with this oligarch. They haven't denied that Joe Biden was offered millions from communist China.

Instead, he's hiding in the basement. And the press ought to do its job and we ought to have free speech. You mentioned my book "One Vote Away."

There's an entire chapter in "One Vote Away" about free speech and how today's Democrats want to take away our free speech rights and give government the power to censor media and censor citizens they disagree with. That's really scary.

INGRAHAM: And they will, Senator, punish. The era of punishment is coming, which "The Angle" was devoted to tonight. Senator, thank you for staying on this. We look forward to that testimony by both CEOs.

And up next, Biden's latest trick to inoculate himself from tough questions about Hunter, what the Senator just talked about. And which CNN anchor engaged in some potentially misogynistic behavior with a female Trump surrogate. Raymond Arroyo has it all, "Seen and Unseen" next.

INGRAHAM: For more on the Hunter Biden email cover up and what you might have missed from the trail, we go to our "Seen and Unseen" segment. Joining us now with all the details, of course, Raymond Arroyo, FOX News contributor, also the number one Christmas book on Amazon, we did it Raymond. Don't you love how I said "We."

(LAUGHTER)

RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yes. Spinning your web.

INGRAHAM: "The Spider who Saved Christmas." "The Spider who Saved Christmas," it's awesome. Anyway, Ray, Biden was asked about Hunter's emails in North Carolina. What happened?

ARROYO: He was at a milkshake shop. After the press asked him the important questions, Laura, they finally got to the other stuff.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Mr. Biden, what flavor did you get?

JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: We got one vanilla and one chocolate.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: One more question, the FBI --

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Thank you.

ARROYO: I love how he just walks away. He simply refuses to address the questions raised by these Hunter Biden email revelations. Joe Biden, as you mentioned earlier, put a lid on coverage until the debate. The man is under more lids than a baseball team at this point, Laura. But the Biden strategy here is clearly kill the clock, hide the candidate, and now they are resorting to hiding him behind his grandchildren. He took one to the milkshake run, and then the campaign released this over the weekend, a call to another Biden grandchild.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: By the way, did you get a picture of the dogs?

(LAUGHTER)

BIDEN: I'll tell you what, did you see the message they sent? They said they miss you.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Why is calling your grandchild, Laura, a qualification for the highest office in the land?

INGRAHAM: I thought he was going to say, like, when are you coming to visit me. The people at the front desk said you haven't come in weeks. But I --

(LAUGHTER)

INGRAHAM: And Raymond, most people missed Biden's campaigning over the weekend. It wasn't pretty.

JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: You made the distinction between competing and winning. The heart of winning. Competing and -- you talked about, though, working hard and competing. And everybody -- you pointed out

-- works hard. But you said working hard is absolutely essential. But competing is even more consequential. You can work hard, but did you compete with everything you had?

My grandfather would say this guy has gone around a bend if he thinks we've turned the corner.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: I love the horns, Laura. Watching a Biden campaign event these days is like watching Biden a rush-hour traffic and he is standing at the median. People honk at him because they are these outdoor events, but he says nothing new, and he kind of just repeats syntax. Literally nothing new was said all weekend. I watched all of his events. At least Trump is engaging huge crowds and he's reacting to the news of the moment.

Lara Trump was on Jake Tapper's show this weekend, and she tried to raise the story that dare not speak its name, Hunter's emails. Watch the reaction.

LARA TRUMP: It's been very lucrative for Joe Biden and his family, China.

This president has everything --

JAKE TAPPER, CNN ANCHOR: I don't know what that means. I don't know what that means.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Can you believe that? The lack of curiosity, Laura.

INGRAHAM: I don't know what that means. I don't know what that means. So annoying.

ARROYO: For years we entertained the Russia story and collusion, now there's an index of forbidden stories, apparently. But Jake Tapper lacked all civility, which he normally shows other guests, particularly women during this interview. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

LARA TRUMP: He called it xenophobic. We know he would've been very soft --

JAKE TAPPER, CNN ANCHOR: No he didn't.

L. TRUMP: -- he would have been politically correct. That would've never happened. Absolutely he did, Jake.

TAPPER: No he didn't.

L. TRUMP: He said it in a tweet. He --

TAPPER: He referred to the --

L. TRUMP: -- called it xenophobic and fear-mongering.

TAPPER: He referred to the --

L. TRUMP: You can look it up. But that's OK.

TAPPER: I have looked it up.

L. TRUMP: This president is talking to people out there. We know the polls, Jake, and are very --

TAPPER: Women -- Lara, women voters. Lara, women voters.

L. TRUMP: Free world.

TAPPER: OK.

L. TRUMP: That is all I'm saying.

TAPPER: Thank you, Lara.

L. TRUMP: I genuinely feel sorry for Joe Biden.

TAPPER: I appreciate it. I'm sure it was a place of concern. We all believe that.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: So condescending.

ARROYO: Your reaction.

INGRAHAM: Your reaction. Raymond, I have to say, for a network that is always been screaming misogyny and concerns about how women are treated, I think that's fine to have those concerns. But then when you invite a member of the opposing campaign -- I say opposing to CNN -- at least give her a chance to say something. Look, more people just saw that interview then saw it when he actually did it. So we are giving them --

ARROYO: That may be a good thing.

Look, there's some new information, Laura, now emerging about this week's moderator at the presidential debate, NBC's Kristen Welker. After that Steve Scully debacle and the charges of partisanship on the part of the moderators, "The New York Post" reports Welker's family donated tens of thousands of dollars to Democrat candidates, including Biden, and $20,000 to Obama alone. Critics are pointing to this hot mic moment from a 2016 interview with Hillary Clinton's comms director Jennifer Palmieri. Watch this.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Go right to Kristen Welker. Kristen, go ahead.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: OK, OK. I'm going to ask you about Flint.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Kristen, go ahead, you're live.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: So she was saying what she was going to ask.

ARROYO: And I don't know if that's indicative of bias, Laura, but the whole picture is not an attractive one when you take it all together. We'll see what happens Thursday.

INGRAHAM: I think it's really rude that that issue of donations was ever brought up, because that never would be brought up if the shoe were on the other foot, ever. Oh, come on. Another topic that can't be discussed. All right, Raymond, thank you so much. Congrats, again, on the book.

And still ahead, if you thought racial segregation was dead, no, think again. We explain how the left's agenda of racial retribution is now infecting our society from higher ed to government seminars. Chris Rufo shares the latest documents that he just got his hands on, next.

INGRAHAM: Journalist Chris Rufo has spent the last few months exposing how the so-called diversity training seminars are actually toxic lectures promoting critical race theory. A national lab in New Mexico created woke reeducation camps to deconstruct white male culture. And most recently, Rufo discovered the CDC was holding training on, quote, systems of structured inequality. Now he's exposing something even more malicious.

Chris Rufo, "City Journal" contributing editor joins us now. Chris, what have you found now, pray tell?

CHRIS RUFO, "CITY JOURNAL" CONTRIBUTING EDITOR: What I found is that at least three Seattle area government agencies are racially segregating employees as part of their human resources programs. This is King County prosecutor's office, the King County libraries, and the Veterans Administration at Puget Sound. They are now conducting these courses that they are taking, white employees, black employees, and mixed people of color employees, and actually segregating them by race, which is not only extreme and insane, but it's also likely a violation of the Civil Rights Act.

INGRAHAM: What would their justification for this, which is there is no justification, but what would they say, that black employees feel uncomfortable with white employees, or that people can't speak freely? I don't get it.

RUFO: In all three cases, white executives have explicitly laid out these policies, arguing that it's too painful for black employees to talk about race in a mixed environment, and they think to protect black employees they have to actually segregate them on the basis of race, which is deeply patronizing, but also deeply destructive to workplace culture. One source told me these sessions felt like a firing squad. Another said that she was disgusted and that we're going backwards. And it's especially egregious that the King County prosecutor's office, which is filled with attorneys, would brazenly violate the Civil Rights Act. And I think it's important that the federal government and the Justice Department put them on notice.

INGRAHAM: This is all got to stop. People just have to treat each other well and do the right thing. But this is just -- I'm so glad you are investigating it.

But Chris, it's not only here in the diversity training sessions. A student group at Rice University is demanding a, quote, black house on campus that would cater specifically to African-American students. And a couple of months ago, students at NYU reportedly made similar demands. This mindset is filtering down to college kids. There are black fraternities and, Alpha Phi Alpha, and black sororities. They've been in existence for decades and decades.

But Chris, we really appreciate it. Sorry we are out of time. And sorry we're out of time, but we appreciate it. And we'll check back with you, and please do with us when you get more information.

And still to come, a Biden campaign ad exposed as a phony.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: A lot of restaurants and bars that have been mainstays for years will not make it through this. This is Donald Trump's economy. My only hope for my family and for this business and my community is that Joe Biden wins this election.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Now, the Biden campaign wants you to believe that man is a small business owner struggling because of Trump's COVID response. But who is he really well, the Free Beacon discovered he's Joe Malkoon (PH), a wealthy tech investor who got started after receiving a large family inheritance, oh, and he donated $5,000 to Biden.

Shannon Bream and the FOX NEWS @ NIGHT team take it all from here, for more truth, Shannon.

SHANNON BREAM, FOX NEWS CHANNEL ANCHOR: Laura, is it just Monday because it feels like we're already about halfway through this weekend. It's a busy one.

INGRAHAM: Two weeks.

BREAM: All right. The countdown is on. Laura. Thank you.

