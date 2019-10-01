Expand / Collapse search
'Bet on Talent: How to Create a Remarkable Culture That Wins the Hearts of Customers' by Dee Ann Turner

Dee Ann Turner, former Chick-fil-A vice president for sustainability, pens new book 'Bet On Talent: How to Create a Remarkable Culture That Wins the Hearts of Customers.'

From the publisher: When it comes to running a business, the most important decisions a leader makes are not about products or locations--they're about people. For the past 33 years, Dee Ann Turner has been recruiting, training, and retaining some of the best employees in the restaurant business. Now she's ready to share her secrets on how to build, sustain, and grow an organizational culture that attracts world-class talent and consistently delights customers, no matter what your industry.