Bernie Sanders surges in latest polls as Iowa caucuses loom

This is a rush transcript from "Special Report," January 24, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

BRET BAIER, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Good evening. Welcome to Washington, I'm Bret Baier. "BREAKING TONIGHT", Democrats on the clock and their impeachment trial presentation are entering the home stretch tonight. Their 24-hour window closing rapidly as you look live at the Senate floor. Saturday, the president's defense team takes over, a weekend date, the president said is a disadvantage. Today, however, marked a high-profile appearance for the president, making history about personally attending the March for Life here in Washington. We "FOX TEAM COVERAGE". Mike Emanuel on Capitol Hill tells us where things stand right now in the impeachment trial, which we will dip into a little bit in the show. We begin with Chief White House correspondent John Roberts, though, and the rousing welcome for the president among a huge part of his base. Good evening, John.

JOHN ROBERTS, FOX NEWS CHIEF WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: Bret, good evening to you. A short time ago, a member of the president's legal team gave a background briefing in which this person said that they have asked for a short session tomorrow in the Senate trial as they open up their rebuttal arguments in favor of the president. They're going to save the bulk of their arguments for Monday when many more people will be tuning in to the television coverage of it. But this member of the president's legal team, saying they are planning an effective rebuttal of what the Democrats have been saying all week.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

ROBERTS: As the president's legal team prepares to open its rebuttal tomorrow morning, President Trump this morning complaining about the timeslot, tweeting, "After having been treated unbelievably unfairly in the House, and then having to endure hour after hour of lies, fraud, and deception by Shifty Schiff, Crying Chuck Schumer and their crew, looks like my lawyers will be forced to start on Saturday, which is called Death Valley in T.V." Addressing the annual March for Life, the first president ever to do so, President Trump today didn't speak directly to impeachment, but insisted Democrats want him out of office because he supports issues like a ban on late-term abortion and causes like the March for Life.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: They are coming after me because I am fighting for you. And we are fighting for those who have no voice, and we will win because we know how to win.

ROBERTS: President Trump also responding today to a report from ABC that in April of 2018, he had an intimate dinner with former Giuliani associates Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman that was recorded by Fruman. During the conversation, the president was informed that former ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch was being critical of him. According to the report, President Trump said, "Get rid of her. Get her out tomorrow. I don't care. Get her out tomorrow. Take her out. OK? Do it." In an exclusive interview to air on "THE INGRAHAM ANGLE" tonight at 10:00, the president was asked about it.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Would you talk to Lev Parnas, so you get rid of her? I mean, you have a State Department.

TRUMP: Well, I wouldn't have been saying that. I probably would have said it was Rudy there or somebody. But I make no bones about it. I want to have ambassadors; I have every right. I want ambassadors that are chosen by me. I have a right to hire and fire ambassadors.

ROBERTS: A source familiar with the recording tells Fox News that when taken in context of the overall conversation, it's clear the president was not being serious about firing Yovanovitch, at least, not in that moment. The source pointing out that Yovanovitch served for another 14 months before being recalled. But if Parnas was at a small dinner with President Trump, it would appear to contradict what the president has been saying about not knowing him.

TRUMP: I don't know him at all, don't know what he's about, don't know where he comes from, know nothing about him.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

ROBERTS: Parnas's attorney, Joseph Bondy has been saying that he hopes that recording now -- that this existence has been confirmed would be released to Congress for examination. He also says it is an important revelation and that it appears to buttress claims that Parnas has been making in recent interviews about President Trump and what was going on in Ukraine. Member of the president's legal team said this afternoon that he does not think that this recording and the newly confirmed existence of it will have any bearing on the Senate trial. Bret.

BAIER: The treatment of Yovanovitch, subject today, as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo apparently got an intense exchange with NPR over questions about Ukraine today.

ROBERTS: Yes, NPR correspondent Mary Louise Kelly had an interview with Pompeo, in which according to the transcript that I just read, she presses him several times about Ambassador Yovanovitch, and asks him quite pointedly why he didn't come to her defense. Kelly reports that after the interview was over, she was called back into Secretary Pompeo's private living room, where he proceeded to berate her for a number of minutes, said that no one cares about Ukraine. Can you even point it out in a map? He brought out a map, she apparently did point to Ukraine. I am told by administration officials that, that conversation was supposed to be off the record. But according to this administration official, Kelly violated the terms of the conversation. But clearly, neither side very happy about what happened today during that interview.

BAIER: I'd say John Roberts, live in the North Lawn. John, thanks. House impeachment managers, again pressing the case tonight. Their final night of making these opening arguments. This now on the obstruction of Congress charge. Chief congressional correspondent Mike Emanuel has the highlights.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

BARRY BLACK, CHAPLAIN OF THE UNITED STATES SENATE: Give them the wisdom to distinguish between facts and opinions.

MIKE EMANUEL, FOX NEWS CHIEF CONGRESSIONAL CORRESPONDENT: Prayer from the Senate chaplain for the lawmakers hearing the closing argument from House impeachment managers. Congressman Hakeem Jeffries called President Trump's actions an attack on America.

REP. HAKEEM JEFFRIES (D-NY): There's a toxic mess at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. That's our collective job on behalf of the American people to try to clean it up.

EMANUEL: Congressman Val Demings, lead off on the second article, obstruction of Congress.

REP. VAL DEMINGS (D-FL): If we allow President Trump to escape accountability, we will inflict lasting damage on the separation of powers among our branches of government.

EMMANUEL: Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia, said President Trump block more than 70 document requests and use the power of his office to try to shut down House committees.

REP. SYLVIA GARCIA (D-TX): The president uses authority and his office to wage a relentless and misleading public campaign to attack the impeachment inquiry.

EMANUEL: Lead impeachment manager Adam Schiff, said President Trump's sold out the country for his personal benefit.

REP. ADAM SCHIFF (D-CA): I hope it was worth it for the president. Because it certainly wouldn't -- wasn't worth it for the United States.

EMANUEL: This Senate Democratic leader gave Schiff and his colleagues' high marks.

SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER (D-NY): The House managers have already set a very high bar for the president's council to meet. They've laid out a series of facts, none of which are in dispute.

EMANUEL: Those close to President Trump say that's not the case, and the Democrats have gone on far too long. Some say they're ready to hear the other side.

SEN. TIM SCOTT (R-SC): But you'll -- could hear from them, I believe, is information that is compelling and complete. That is totally exonerating the president.

EMANUEL: Texas Senator Ted Cruz, says he met with the president's legal team last night and advised them to focus on the substance.

SEN. TED CRUZ (R-TX): Focus on making the case on the merits and laying out the factual reasons for the president's innocence. The president is innocent of these charges. The Senate is going to acquit him, it's going to find him not guilty. And the reason for that, the House managers haven't met the constitutional standard.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

EMANUEL: Cruz and others do not expect the president's legal team to use all 24 hours allotted to them, but they will get started tomorrow before the Sunday shows and mounted defense in greater detail on Monday. Bret.

BAIER: Mike, thank you.

BAIER: In tonight's "DEMOCRACY 2020" report, while the senators running for the Democratic presidential nomination are serving as jurors and -- in the impeachment trial, stuck there. Joe Biden is running hard in the first two voting states. Also tonight, one of those senators is being called out for one of her campaign promises. Correspondent Jacqui Heinrich shows us from Iowa City tonight.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

JACQUI HEINRICH, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Senator Elizabeth Warren's trying not to let this viral moment dog her White House bid. An Iowa dad took her to task earlier this week over her plan to forgive student loan debt.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I just want to ask one question. My daughter is getting out of school. I've saved all my money. She doesn't have any student loans.

SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN (D-MA), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: God bless you.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Am I going to get my money back?

WARREN: Of course not.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: So, you're going to pay for people who didn't save any money. And those of us who did the right thing get screwed?

HEINRICH: In an interview with CBS, Warren explains.

TONY DOKOUPIL, CBS HOST: Are you saying tough luck to these people, Senator?

(CROSSTALK)

WARREN: But there was -- let -- no. What I'm saying is there was a $50 a semester option for me. I was able to go to college and become a public school teacher because America had invested in a $50 a semester option for me. Today, that's not available.

HEINRICH: Warren, along with senators Bernie Sanders, Amy Klobuchar, and Michael Bennet are at a disadvantage confined to the Senate chamber while their 2020 competitors' campaign. Sanders is relying on Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for a rally in Iowa tonight after Hillary Clinton renewed allegations of sexism within his campaign and base. Sanders sidestepped a chance to rebuke her charge, brushing off the comments on Capitol Hill and releasing an ad showing long-standing support of women.

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS (I-VT), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I hope that all the girls to this class understand you, just as much as the boys, have a right to become president.

HEINRICH: Surrogates are carrying Klobuchar's campaign, 20 stumping in New Hampshire this week, plus her daughter in Des Moines. Warren's relying on celebrities Jonathan Van Ness and Ashley Judd to share her message.

ASHLEY JUDD, ACTRESS, SUPPORTER OF ELIZABETH WARREN: I think it's absolutely the right thing to do support Elizabeth for the nomination.

HEINRICH: But former Vice President Joe Biden's not wasting the spotlight.

JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Hello, Claremont.

HEINRICH: Holding events in New Hampshire today after stops in Iowa. And rounding it out releasing a foreign policy plan in an op-ed to dismantle President Trump's doctrine.

BIDEN: Make no mistake, this anti-Muslim bias is not only morally wrong, it's like putting up a great big recruiting banner for terrorists.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

HEINRICH: With the impeachment trial now continuing over the weekend, Senators hold up on Capitol Hill may be losing even more ground. Senator Elizabeth Warren announced she's canceling an event in Iowa tomorrow. Bret.

BAIER: Jacqui, thank you. We'll be out there in one week. Meantime, a Chicago woman has become the second U.S. patient diagnosed with a new pneumonia-like virus from China. Officials say, the woman in her 60s returned from China last week without showing anything signs of illness. But a few days later, she called her doctor to report feeling sick. Friend, says three cases had been confirmed, they're the first ones in Europe. Meanwhile, Chinese officials have shut part of the Great Wall and suspended public transportation in 10 cities inside China. The moves strands millions of people at the start of the Lunar New Year holiday. The death toll in China has now risen to 26 with 800 infected. The Pentagon is updating its injury count from the Iranian missile attack against American troops earlier this month. This comes as Iraqis call for all U.S. military personnel to leave their country. Correspondent Trey Yingst shows us from our Middle East newsroom.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

TREY YINGST, FOX NEWS FOREIGN CORRESPONDENT: A sea of red, black, and white fills the streets of Baghdad, as crowds chant, no, no, America. Thousands of protesters gathered in the Iraqi capital Friday, demanding that American forces leave their country. The event was organized by a top Muslim clerk, who is backed by Iran and encouraging the Iraqi people to resist the government's close ties with the United States.

UM AHMED, IRAQI PROTESTER (through translator): From here, we are asking America to leave peacefully through the parliament and political efforts. But the last option will be military resistance. If not an agreement, America will be out with force.

YINGST: Broad anti-government demonstrations have erupted for months, with people speaking out against all foreign influence, including Iran. Although today, the focus in these largely peaceful protests was on America. There are currently more than 5,000 American troops in Iraq helping in the fight against ISIS. Those forces were operating normally until tensions with the United States peaked earlier this month after President Trump ordered a drone strike that killed top Iranian general, Qassem Soleimani. Iran responded by firing 16 ballistic missiles at an Iraqi base that houses American troops. Today, the Pentagon announced that 34 U.S. service members were injured in that attack. Most of the injuries were either concussions or traumatic brain injuries. But the updated count raised new questions about when the Trump administration found out about this information.

JONATHAN HOFFMAN, ASSISTANT TO THE SECRETARY OF DEFENSE FOR PUBLIC AFFAIRS: The reporting did not come up until they were actually evacuated from the area and taken to Germany for further treatment. And at that point, they were lost to the formation, and therefore, the secretary is made aware.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

YINGST: Half of the injured U.S. service members have returned to duty in Iraq. While 17, were flown to Germany or the United States for further treatment. Bret.

BAIER: Trey, thank you. President Trump has unveiled the new logo for the Space Force, came during a tweet this afternoon. After consultation with our great military leaders he tweeted, "Designers and others, I am pleased to present the new logo for the United States Space Force, the sixth branch of our magnificent military." As we head to the break, let's listen back in the Capitol Hill, the Senate floor. Representative Hakeem Jeffries from New York, one of the house managers making the case on the second article of obstruct -- obstructing Congress. We'll head to break and bringing more news on the other side.

REP. HAKEEM JEFFRIES (D-NY): And it's wary of intruding on matters of impeachment. This, of course, leaves room for inter-branch negotiation. But it does not allow the president to engage in blanket defiance. President Trump's objections are not genuinely rooted in the law. They are not good-faith legal arguments. We know that because President Trump said early on, he would fight all subpoenas. We know that because he declared the impeachment inquiry illegitimate before it even adopted any procedures. We know that because he has denounced every single effort to investigate him as a witch hunt. And we know that because he never even claimed executive privilege during the entire impeachment proceeding. President Trump's first excuse for obstructing Congress, this is a serious belief that he did nothing wrong. That his July 25th call with President Zelensky was perfect. In the October 8th letter, sent by his council, President Trump asserted the prerogative to defy all House subpoenas because he has declared his own innocence. As Mr. Cipollone put it, at President Trump's behest, the president did nothing wrong, and there is no basis for an impeachment inquiry. He had the White House Counsel, include this in a formal letter to the House, defying every single subpoena. As we have shown in our discussion on the first article of impeachment, these claims of innocence are baseless. They lack merit. We have provided overwhelming evidence of President Trump's --

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

Pro football's New Orleans Saints are going to court to keep the public from seeing hundreds of e-mails that allegedly show team executives doing public relations. Pro Football's New Orleans Saints are going to court to keep the public from seeing hundreds of e-mails that allegedly show team executives doing public relations damage control for the area's Roman Catholic archdiocese. Attorneys for about two dozen men, suing the church, say the Saints personnel help the archdiocese contain the fallout from a burgeoning sexual abuse crisis. Saints' attorneys call the claims outrageous. Excuse me, supporters of President Trump laud him as the most pro-life president in history. His critics are calling today's appearance at the annual March for Life an act of desperation in the midst of the impeachment trial. Correspondent Kristin Fisher shows us the day's events here in Washington.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

TRUMP: It is by profound honor to be the first president in history to attend the March for Life.

KRISTIN FISHER, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: It took 47 years, but March for Life organizers finally got a president of the United States to step up on stage and speak at the annual event. And they're calling it a watershed moment for the pro-life movement. We're here for a very simple reason to defend the right of every child, born, and unborn. His critics question the timing. Nearly nine months before the election, and in the middle of an impeachment trial, the head of Pro-Choice America calls it, a desperate attempt to divert attention and fire up his radical base. But these March for Life were, say, his presence here today is genuine, and that his record proves it.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: He is showing Christians that he cares, and he is fighting for babies' lives. I mean, he really is making a difference, whether people see it or not.

FISHER: After President Trump's remarks on the National Mall, tens of thousands of people marched down Constitution Avenue, they're on their way up to the steps of the Supreme Court, wherein just six weeks, the high court will hear its first major abortion case, since the addition of justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We hope and pray that it's overturned. That would be the ultimate goal.

FISHER: To get Roe v. Wade overturned?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes, to get that overturned.

FISHER: Today, the Trump administration also pushed its pro-life agenda in California, by threatening to withhold federal funding for the state, unless, it stops requiring private insurers to cover abortions.

TRUMP: The far-left is actively working to erase our God-given rights, shut down faith-based charities, and silence Americans who believe in the sanctity of life.

FISHER: In Washington, Kristin Fisher, Fox News.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

BAIER: Checking the markets, the Dow lost 170 today. The S&P 500 dropped 30, the NASDAQ fell 88. For the week, the Dow dropped 1-1/4 percentage points. The S&P 500 was down one, the NASDAQ lost three quarters. Up next, the inside story on the president's immigration defense strategy. And we'll take you live to the floor again. First, here's what some of our Fox affiliates around the country are covering tonight. Fox 26 in Houston, where, at least, two people are dead after a massive explosion at an industrial company. Police chief there, says authorities do not believe this morning's blast was intentional. Though a criminal investigation is underway. Area residents are being asked to search their homes and neighborhoods for any debris including body parts and to contact police if they find anything that could aid in the investigation. Fox Two in San Francisco has nearly 100,000 gallons of red wine spills from a tank at a vineyard in Sonoma County, eventually leaking into the Russian River. The one went into a sanitary sewer system on the property to a drainage ditch that feeds a creek and eventually to the Russian River. It's affecting water quality in the 110-mile tributary flowing into the Pacific Ocean. And this is a live look at Las Vegas from our affiliate out there, Fox Five. The big story there tonight, a new marketing slogan for that city. What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas is being changed. The First part will remain, but the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, says the stays in Vegas part will be dropped. The new slogan will be revealed Sunday. That's tonight's live look "OUTSIDE THE BELTWAY" from SPECIAL REPORT. We'll be right back.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

BAIER: Democrat House managers are in the final hours of their presentation on the Senate impeachment trial on the Senate floor. Hakeem Jeffries talking now. Tomorrow, the defense begins. Tonight, correspondent Chad Pergram, congressional correspondent is here with some insight into what to expect. Good evening, Chad.

CHAD PERGRAM, FOX NEWS SENIOR CAPITOL HILL PRODUCER: Good evening.

BAIER: You know, what do we know about the president's lawyers contrasting their arguments with those of the Democrats?

PERGRAM: Well, they're certainly going to try to refute some of the democratic points made over the past three days here. They're going to be in session tomorrow starting at 10:00, until about 1:00, and abbreviated session here tomorrow. Jay Sekulow, one of the president's attorneys indicated that this was like a coming attraction at the movie -- kind of like a movie trailer here. When you talk to some of the Republican senators, though, they think that the democratic arguments over the past couple of days have been repetitive. Lindsey Graham, says that he has seen the same piece of videotape seven times. Here is Republican Louisiana Senator John Kennedy.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. JOHN KENNEDY (R-LA): Not a criticism. It's directed to both sides. Old expression. Very few souls are saved after the first 20 minutes of the sermon.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERGRAM: Now, Fox is told to expect shorter, more concise arguments from President Trump's council. But there is a balancing act here. The attorneys may not want to go as long as the Democrats but there is an audience of one in this. The president of the United States. And also, Bret, from the Senate floor, probably the best piece of news that senators have heard today is they restock the candy desk. This is a desk for Senator Pat Toomey, Republican of Pennsylvania. Hershey sent 700 pounds of chocolate to the Capitol today. So, senators during these lengthy debates, these lengthy arguments can go through and get a sugar fix.

BAIER: There you go. And where do we stand with calling witnesses, Chad?

PERGRAM: Yes, they probably won't get to that question until the end of next week. But I'll tell you, Jay Sekulow believes that the Democrats open the door on the Bidens. They mentioned the Bidens yesterday in the -- in the trial, 226 times. And it really will come down to the math. If there's 51 votes, maybe to call the Bidens or any witness, that's going to be a big deal. The capital, Bret, will absolutely explode if the votes are there to call the Bidens, and the Democrats don't get some of the witnesses they want, say, John Bolton or Mike Pompeo, or the acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.

BRET BAIER, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Chad Pergram up on the Hill. Chad, thanks. As we mentioned, impeachment trial continuing right now, House managers pressing their case for the second article, obstruction of justice. The defense begins tomorrow. We will learn whether and to what degree the president's team will bring up information about former vice president Joe Biden's influence in the business dealings of his son Hunter, a key figure, obviously, in that case. I talked to an author about that investigation yesterday. More on that in a moment. But first, here is what Republican leaders are saying on the Hill about the possibilities.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM (R-SC): When it came to President Trump's insistence that somebody look at what happened with the Bidens and the Ukraine, I think he's right. I think somebody should, not a partisan politician, because if you spend any time looking at the public record, this is not right. And I say this about a good friend.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BAIER: Peter Schweizer is the author of the new book "Profiles in Corruption, Abuse of Power by America's Progressive Elite." Peter, thanks for being here.

PETER SCHWEIZER, AUTHOR, "PROFILES IN CORRUPTION": Great to be here, Bret.

BAIER: Congrats on the book.

SCHWEIZER: Thank you.

BAIER: I've read through it. You devote a good portion of this book, 70 pages or so, toi Joe Biden and his family. And what do you say to those people, isn't this pretty well exhausted considering that at least some of the family is part of this impeachment trial that is ongoing currently.

SCHWEIZER: I think it's a question of scope and size. I've been doing this for a long time, looking at corruption, Republicans and Democrats. I've never really seen a family with five members involved this extensively, so I think it's important for people to understand that and know that.

BAIER: We're looking at Hunter Biden there. And people who follow that with Burisma and other financial dealings, but you're talking about other members of the family.

SCHWEIZER: That's right. We're talking about his daughter Ashley whose husband had a business that was effectively launched in the Oval Office. Joe Biden gave private briefings to investors and partners in this company while his son-in-law was one of the principals involved. We're talking about a two of his brothers that had deals, one involving federal contracts in the United States for a construction company. He had no background in construction. Another brother doing deals overseas. So it's a systematic pattern of corruption that I think people need to be aware of.

BAIER: So when the Biden people or any supporters hear this, they say there is no specific wrongdoing by Joe Biden. What do you say to that?

SCHWEIZER: I think it may not be illegal, but I think it's certainly corrupt. And the point is that Joe Biden granted access, and by the very nature of his power created opportunities. If you look at the Hunter Biden case in particular, the timing here is key. Hunter Biden could've been hired by the Ukrainians any time, but he was hired in the spring of 2014. February of 2014, Putin moves into Crimea, creating the crisis. In March of 2014, Barack Obama appoints Joe Biden as point person on Ukraine. Within two or three weeks, Hunter Biden has suddenly been identified by the Ukrainians and is put on a payroll to the tune of about $1 million a year. That timing is significant. And Joe Biden really could have said, as politicians do in Washington, D.C., to his family, look, I don't want you doing these kind of deals. But he's obviously never said that because they still have access and the deals are still taking place.

BAIER: Kate Bedingfield with the Biden campaign, as you wrote this op-ed to "The New York Times," came out and said that it was, in her words, malicious claims about the Biden family. The pushback is that the Bidens, the relatives are hardly the first people to use a famous name to bolster their livelihoods, I guess. And while it's swampy, what do you take away from it? And is it a problem right now for Joe Biden the candidate?

SCHWEIZER: It's a great question. I think it's one of those things that has kind of become acceptable in Washington, D.C., but outside the beltway people are still very frustrated and angered about it. And I don't think this is a case of having a name that's helping you. Everybody knows that if your last name is, say, Bush or Biden, you're going to have certain inherent advantages. What we're talking about here is political families that are making money once they achieve political power. That's the key difference. If you achieve political power and then your family becomes wealthy because of your public service, I think people at least out of Washington, D.C., are still outraged by that and should be.

BAIER: I've read your stuff for years, and I notice you go down into the weeds, you get the actual documents. It's not, like, made up stuff or a supposition. But some of your critics have said that your investigations really opposition research. So how do you respond to that?

SCHWEIZER: It's certainly not opposition research. We focus on one thing -- follow the money. So this is not about personal problems or substance abuse. It's about follow the money. But I also, if you look at my track record, I've gone after Republicans and Democrats. The reason I focused on this book, I talk about it in chapter one, on these progressives is I think we have in American media today what I call the Trump vortex. It sucks in everything and there has been massive coverage of Trump and what are seen as scandals or perceived as scandals. That's a good thing. But the problem is some of the reporting is good, some of the reporting is bad, but it blacks out everything. And my point is Trump needs to be scrutinized, but so do those people that are aspiring to his office or have other positions of responsibility.

BAIER: Last thing. They are eight politicians in here, they're all Democrats, obviously. And you spend a lot of time on the Bidens. Do you think that's the most egregious of the things you found?

SCHWEIZER: I think it's hard to say. It's certainly the most systematic because Joe Biden has been there the longest. But I think there are a lot of things about Elizabeth Warren that was troubling, about how she was actually a government consulted in the 1990s rewriting bankruptcy laws, and in a typical Washington move she took that position and cashed in. She basically went to corporations and said, I will consult for you and advise you in how to use the law that I wrote to your maximum advantage. And there are others.

BAIER: It's an interesting read. The book is "Profiles in Corruption." Peter Schweizer, thanks for the time.

SCHWEIZER: Thanks, Bret.

BAIER: As we head to break, Representative Hakeem Jeffries wrapping up the case before dinner break on the Senate floor. You can watch all of this live nonstop streaming on FOXnews.com. We'll head to break, the panel after that.

REP. HAKEEM JEFFRIES (D-NY): -- could have cross-examined the Intel Committees' counsel during his presentation of evidence before the House Judiciary Committee. That would have functioned as the equivalent opportunity of affording President Clinton to have his counsel cross- examine Kenneth Starr, which he did, at length. President Trump was provided a level of transparency and the opportunity to participate consistent with the highest standards of due process and fairness given to other presidents who found themselves in the midst of an impeachment inquiry. The president, and I'm winding down -- the president's next procedural complaint is that it was unconstitutional to exclude agency counsel from participating in congressional depositions. The basis for the rule, excluding agency --

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JEFFRIES: President Trump tried to cheat. He got caught. And then he worked hard to cover it up.

SEN. TIM SCOTT (R-SC): I have heard nothing in the last four days that has altered my opinion an iota.

REP. ADAM SCHIFF (D-CA): President Trump's willingness to entangle our foreign allies in a corrupt political errand also undermined the credibility of Americans to promote the rule of law and fight corruption abroad.

TRUMP: They are coming after me because I am fighting for you, and we are fighting for those who have no voice.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BAIER: The impeachment trial continuing, President Trump at the March for Life today, first president to appear in person. A couple new polls out, "The Washington Post"-ABC poll, should the Senate remove President Trump from office, there you see the breakdown, should, should not. The president's job approval rating hovering roughly around where it was, but it's up from October of 2019, but recent polls about the same in this category. But all of them are also the same, this one a little bit higher on the president's handling on the economy in the latest poll from "Washington Post"-ABC, approve, disapprove, 56 percent. With that, let's bring in our panel, Steve Hayes, editor of "The Dispatch," Mollie Hemingway, senior editor at "The Federalist," and Michael Crowley, White House correspondent for "The New York Times." Steve, where are we on impeachment? How much is it sinking in? Obviously we've been talking about this vote on witnesses which is likely to come next week after the White House makes its case.

STEVE HAYES, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: I think the big three takeaways are, one, the facts arrayed by the House Democrats, the House managers, I think are compelling and overwhelming. I think the president is guilty of doing what he's accused of doing. And I think it's deeply troubling. The second one is the deflection used by Senate Republicans that really there is not really much new here rests uncomfortably alongside their apparent determination not to allow new evidence in. Those seem to be in a fair amount of tension to me. But the third is that House Democrats, even with a very good hand, I think, based on facts and evidence, have played this pretty poorly. You have moments. I think Adam Schiff's closing yesterday was pretty effective. But in many other ways they seem to be playing to the crowd. They seem to be as interested or more in politics than they are in a just the facts recitation of what happened. You saw that in their, I think, decision not to have Justin Amash appear as one of the House managers, which I think would've made --

BAIER: Former Republican, now independent.

HAYES: Former Republican, now independent, been critical of the president, would've helped them make a case if they were actually making a case to potentially wobbly Senate Republicans. They seem to not be doing that.

BAIER: Mollie? You have a different take, let's just start there.

MOLLIE HEMINGWAY, SENIOR EDITOR, "THE FEDERALIST": Yes. So really when you think about what's going on here, the president is going through an impeachment. His numbers should be horrible. Instead they are stronger than they've been in a long time. Clearly, people have heard this case from the Democrats over and over and over again. They've read the transcript of the call. They've heard what the witnesses have had to say. Many people who aren't opposed to President Trump just don't find it compelling at all. And so I think this was supposed to be a really moment for Democrats, a way to tarnish President Trump's image. Instead he's coming out very strong, and next week there will be an acquittal likely or soon thereafter. And then where are Democrats going to be?

BAIER: Have they moved to those moderate Republicans? We talked about the moderate Republicans. Obviously, there are some moderate Democrats, Doug Jones and Kyrsten Sinema and Gary Peters of Michigan, but the moderate Republicans, have they moved in this testimony?

MICHAEL CROWLEY, WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT, "NEW YORK TIMES": We haven't seen that tipping point critical moment yet. I think that an interesting thing about this is it does seem like public opinion is largely baked in on this, and we are kind of regurgitating things that people are pretty familiar with. But I do think that Democratic leaders feel like part of what they can do here is put pressure on those moderates. And to a large degree what this is about now is an internal Senate exercise, making those moderates squirm and trying to set them up to make them potentially more vulnerable in 2020. So I think that's something even Democrats who are resigned to the likelihood that there's not going to be a conviction of the president are hoping is something they can get out of this process, which I think a lot of people are thinking, why are we sitting through hours and hours of this, is to try to really make those moderates uncomfortable, maybe get a vote that causes some drama that causes the president pain, and if not, make them pay for it in the next election.

BAIER: We just got the dinner break, which is a welcome thing for the senators who I've talked to getting off that floor after hours and hours. The president, meantime, at the March for Life today, and a different pitch there.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: All of us here today understand an eternal truth, every child is a precious and sacred gift from God.

(APPLAUSE)

TRUMP: Together, we must protect, cherish, and defend the dignity and the sanctity of every human life.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BAIER: As we've said, it's historic for him to be there at the speech, but it's also important to point out that Gallup has seen a change in how this issue polls, not only abortion being legal, but also the question, are you pro-life or pro-choice? And it kind of has shifted in recent years, as of late, especially. Politically, obviously a good thing for the president. What about that moment, Steve?

HAYES: I think the polling has shifted in part because the science of life has made it clear what actually happens in the case of abortion. I think the president was smart to go to the rally. I think it was smart to speak. I think his remarks where appropriate. And I think it will do him a lot of good with his base. People who are staunchly pro-life, believe in -- single-issue voters who are pro-life will very much appreciate the president came and spoke to them for the first time.

BAIER: Juan Williams today said it would also fire up the other side, which is true in any of these culture issues.

HEMINGWAY: Yes, this is a contentious issue, but pro-lifers are very motivated by this. It's just stunning to think where they were four years ago as Donald Trump is starting to make his way to the top of the Republican Party and they're thinking there's no way this guy is going to be good for us. They make demands of him, he actually says he's going to be a pro-life president. He adds to the demands that they placed on him, and then as president he has been the most pro-life president we have ever had.

BAIER: As far as judges, justices, and really policy.

HEMINGWAY: And that was a risk that they took on him, and it has paid off very well for them.

BAIER: I want to turn to the 2020 race. There are no pro-life candidates on the 2020 side, on the Democratic side, but if you look at the polls, you've got the Biden national phenomena is kind of shrinking. Iowa, it seems like Sanders is still rising.

CROWLEY: It's very interesting because we went through this period of time where it looked like Elizabeth Warren was going to be the candidate, the alternative to Biden for those pretty serious liberal, some might say leftist activists, for whom "socialism" is not a dirty word. Remember, Bernie Sanders had a heart attack, and it seemed like Warren was going to take his voters and pull away. And she just couldn't quite seal the deal in the fall, the end of last year. And Sanders is back, Warren is in trouble, and Sanders seems to be really having momentum at just the right time.

BAIER: Can we do a lightning Winners and Losers? Here we go.

HAYES: My winner is dairy industry who basically got a week of free ads because senators can only drink water and milk on the Senate floor. So it's like milk is your only option. My loser is the White House Press Office for approving credentials for "True News," an anti-Semitic network run by open bigots who called the impeachment a Jew coup and said Jews were from the synagogue of Satan.

BAIER: Quickly.

HEMINGWAY: Winner, the pro-life movement, first time they've had a president at the march and the rally in more than 40 years. Loser, European Union with the vote. Brexit is finally happening end of this month.

CROWLEY: Winner, Bernie Sanders, we just cover it, so we can save time on that. Loser, I'm going to say MBS, crown prince of Saudi Arabia, new very problematic allegations unproven that he was responsible for the hack of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' phone, resurrecting a lot about bad stories about him and what's going on in Saudi Arabia right now.

BAIER: Mollie is the winner for being the most lightning. Panel, thank you very much, have a great weekend. Next up, "Notable Quotables."

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

BAIER: Finally tonight, it is Friday, a busy Friday. That still means "Notable Quotables."

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: They lie, and lie and lie and lie.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The only one who should be embarrassed, Mr. Nadler, is you.

JOHN ROBERTS, SUPREME COURT CHIEF JUSTICE: Those addressing the Senate should remember where they are. They are addressing the world's greatest deliberative body.

TRUMP: I want to sit in the front row and stare in their corrupt faces.

MAYOR PETE BUTTIGIEG (D-IN), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I cannot remember the last time I got a question from a voter about impeachment from a voter.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Perhaps we can all agree to subpoena the Baseball Hall of Fame. One person voted against Derek Jeter.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I choose to leave this game with only positive memories.

TRUMP: We are fighting for those who have no voice and we will win.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: What we are looking at right now is a novel coronavirus.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Coughing, sneezing are ways that it's transmitted. Certainly cover yourself if you are doing any of those things.

(LAUGHTER)

JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: His rightful place is alongside the founders of this nation.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: These people are responsible gun owners. These are real, true, red-blooded Americans.

TRUMP: The environment to me is very important.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This is the Battle of the Bulge, this is Dunkirk.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: "The New York Times" throwing its full support behind not one but two Democratic candidates.

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS (D-VT), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: On a good day, my wife likes me, so let's clear the air.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: A lot of people are asleep right now all over the country, because it's midnight.

SEN. MITCH MCCONNELL (R-KY): On behalf of all of us, we want to thank you for your patience.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Comes with the job.

(APPLAUSE)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BAIER: A lot to come. That's one week. Please watch "FOX News Sunday" from Des Moines, Iowa. Chris Wallace will talk with Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang. You can check your local listings. Plus, a town hall Sunday night with Mayor Pete Buttigieg. Thanks for inviting us into your home tonight. We will be in Iowa next Friday. That's it for this SPECIAL REPORT, fair, balanced, and unafraid. "The Story" with Martha after the break.

Content and Programming Copyright 2020 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2020 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.