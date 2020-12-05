Barr appoints Durham special counsel in probe of Russia investigation
Breaking tonight, we're following two big stories. We're learning details
of how the federal government plans to distribute the coronavirus vaccine
once it's approved and it's expected to be approved in just days.
We're also getting information tonight ought to be a big change coming in
the quarantine guidelines from the CDC. We'll explain all that with
complete coverage shortly.
But we begin with a statement from the attorney general, the President's
Attorney General stating that he nor the Department of Justice have seen
evidence of widespread voter fraud that "could have affected a different
outcome in the election". This puts him obviously in direct conflict with
his boss. The A.G. left the White House just about an hour ago.
Chief White House correspondent John Roberts starts us off tonight live
from the North Lawn. Good evening, John.
JOHN ROBERTS, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CHIEF WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT (on camera):
Bret, good evening to you. Earlier this fall, the Attorney General Bill
Barr had proclaimed that mass mail-in voting would be ripe for fraud and
abuse.
But today, he chafed against a similar claim from President Trump saying,
he had seen nothing so far that would overturn the results of the election.
ROBERTS (voice over): It was a declaration that drew a sharp response from
the Trump campaign. Attorney General Bill Barr telling the Associated
Press, to date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected
a different outcome in the election.
The president's attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis firing back, with
all due respect to the Attorney General, there hasn't been any semblance of
a Department of Justice investigation. We have gathered ample evidence of
illegal voting in at least six states, which they have not examined.
Some of that evidence was brought forward by Republican lawmakers at a
hearing in Michigan today, allegations that a truckload of fraudulent
ballots was rolled up to a voting center.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Can you tell me what it is specifically that you saw
that came in?
MICHAEL DUBIEL, MICHIGAN WITNESS: And it looked like there was maybe 60
boxes of those ballots, and in each one of those sleeves or boxes or
whatever, there could have been hundreds of ballots. So, we're thinking
maybe several thousand, tens of thousands. I'm not sure of the exact
number.
ROBERTS: But the Attorney General dismissed the idea of widespread fraud
telling the A.P., most claims of fraud are very particularized to a
particular set of circumstances or actors or conduct. They are not systemic
allegations.
In Wisconsin, the Trump campaign is alleging more than 221,000 absentee
ballots were improperly filed. Petitioning the state Supreme Court to
withdraw certification of the election results. So far, Wisconsin Supreme
Court has refused to take up any of the Trump campaigns petitions.
The Senate Minority Leader today suggesting Barr may be on the endangered
species list.
SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER (D-NY): I guess he's the next one to be fired since he
now too says there's no fraud.
ROBERTS: The president's insistence that the election was stolen from him
has been a powerful fundraiser. Sources telling Fox News that since the
election, the president has raised about $170 million for the legal battle
and his new leadership pack Save America.
But in Georgia today, state officials admonishing President Trump to turn
down the rhetoric against election workers and state officials.
GABRIEL STERLING, GEORGIA ELECTION OFFICIAL: Stop inspiring people to
commit potential acts of violence. Someone's going to get hurt. Someone's
going to get shot. Someone's going to get killed. And it's not right.
ROBERTS: The president also pushing the envelope on launching the first
coronavirus vaccines. FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn summoned to the
White House today, under pressure to minimize the amount of time to approve
the vaccines for emergency use.
KAYLEIGH MCENANY, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: Everyone wants to see
American life saves from Dr. Stephen Hahn to this president. But this
president will never apologize for putting the fire under these agencies to
say yes, we want to save vaccine, absolutely. We also want a fast one
because lives are at stake.
ROBERTS: In a statement to Fox News, the commissioner resisting the
pressure, saying, let me be clear, our career scientists have to make the
decision and they will take the time that's needed to make the right call
on this important decision.
Next Tuesday, President Trump plans to bring together governors, executives
from the pharmaceutical industry, pharmacies and shipping services to get
everyone on the same page about vaccine distribution.
ROBERTS (on camera): And some other news with the Attorney General today,
Bill Barr taking steps to make sure that the probe into the origins of the
Trump campaign Russia investigation don't die on inauguration day. Bill
Barr appointing John Durham to be special counsel, meaning that his work
will continue well into the next administration, Bret.
BAIER: Hi John, a lot of Trump supporters were expecting the Durham report
about that to come out before the election. Now, this provides what? An
extra layer of protection in a Biden presidency?
ROBERTS: An extra layer of protection for the investigation. Also an
indication that John Durham's work while we thought that it might be ready
before the election, still has a long way to go before he's through.
BAIER: All right, John, thank you.
Also breaking tonight, the first indications of how the federal government
will decide who gets the corona vaccine first, and when you and your family
will be eligible. Senior correspondent Laura Ingle reports tonight from New
York. Good evening, Laura.
LAURA INGLE, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT (on camera): Good evening. You
know, the CDC has been focusing all day long on how they will prioritize
who they deem to be the most vulnerable to COVID-19 exposure, illness and
death. And the vote happening just moments ago, the 13 to one vote did
approve frontline health care workers and the elderly and long-term care
facilities as the recommended groups to be the first in line.
Now, there are approximately 21 million health care workers and roughly
three million long term care facility residents in the United States.
And while a significant amount of data was shared in the meeting today, one
thing was made clear on the virtual call, the mission is urgent.
DR. BETH BELL, ADVISORY COMMITTEE ON IMMUNIZATION PRACTICES: This is a
particularly difficult time in the United States. I just noted that since
we're averaging one COVID death per minute in the United States right now.
In the time it takes us to have this ACIP meeting, 180 people will have
died from COVID-19. So we are acting, I guess, none too soon.
INGLE (voice over): The CDC's Advisory Committee which is made up of voting
members and several other vaccine experts determined the Phase 1a group
which includes hospitals, long term care facilities, EMS and pharmacies
along with home health care workers and public health officials will roll
up their sleeves first. Now, the concern by the one person who voted no was
about the safety of the vaccine for those in long term care facilities.
DR. HELEN KEIPP TALBOT, ADVISORY COMMITTEE ON IMMUNIZATION PRACTICES: My
concern is there is less reactive generosity, which also means of less
immunogenicity.
Two, I do not feel like our safety network for long term-care facilities is
strong enough yet. I think there's some work that needs to be done.
INGLE (on camera): Once the recommendations are sent to CDC director, Dr.
Robert Redfield, those recommendations are then going to be sent to states
which will eventually be in charge of distributing the vaccine.
And aside from FDA approval, the next benchmark for the vaccine will be
this Friday. That is the deadline for states to submit their requests for
doses and where they will be shipped to, Bret.
BAIER: Laura, thank you.
As we told you at the top of the program, the CDC will decrease quarantine
time following exposure to the coronavirus. This as state and local
governments across the country are imposing new and tougher restrictions
tonight, but in many places the very people ordering citizens to comply
with the rules are themselves breaking those rules.
National correspondent William La Jeunesse shows us tonight from Los
Angeles. Good evening, William.
WILLIAM LA JEUNESSE, FOX NEWS CHANNEL NATIONAL CORRESPONDENT (on camera):
Well Bret, you know, typically a patient sees symptoms in the first five
days after exposure. What the CDC is saying here is they're reducing that
14-day quarantine period to only seven days for those who get a negative
test or 10 days for those who have not been tested at all.
LA JEUNESSE (voice over): As one holiday receives and another approaches,
health officials fear the worst.
DR. LAURA FORMAN, EMERGENCY MEDICINE SPECIALIST: Our hospitals can no
longer safely take care of the patients.
LA JEUNESSE: Daily U.S. fatalities are on track to exceed 2,200 a day,
higher than last spring.
SYLVESTER TURNER (D), MAYOR OF HOUSTON: The last resort that we have as
local officials at least within my arsenal, is to impose a curfew that will
just shut it down.
LA JEUNESSE: State and local officials are at a loss as the virus
accelerates and COVID fatigue divides residents.
ALEX JORDAN, CALIFORNIA RESTAURANT OWNER: The county has their own ideas of
right and wrong and I've just not -- I'm not just agreeing with it.
LA JEUNESSE: This restaurant in California defied orders to shut down.
JEN CALLANAN, DINER: I'm tired of people telling us what to do. I worry
about it, yes, but it doesn't rule my life.
LA JEUNESSE: Hypocrisy doesn't help say protesters outside the home of L.A.
Democratic supervisor Sheila Kuehl who called outdoor dining dangerous and
voted to ban it. Then went out to eat hours before the ban took effect.
SHEILA KUEHL, FORMER MEMBER OF THE CALIFORNIA STATE SENATE: Well, I eat
here all the time.
LA JEUNESSE: In Denver, Democratic Mayor Michael Hancock told people to
avoid traveling for Thanksgiving, then hopped a flight to Mississippi.
In Alaska, a Governor's aide urged people to "Party like it was New Year's
Eve." hours before anchorage plan to close bars and restaurants.
MICHAEL VOLTAGGIO, CHEF: Sends the message that we're getting direction
from people that aren't really believing in the decisions that they're
making.
LA JEUNESSE: Last week, the U.S. recorded more than 200,000 new cases in a
single day. Yesterday, 16 states saw record hospitalizations. Dr. Anthony
Fauci expects more.
DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, DIRECTOR, NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ALLERGY AND INFECTIOUS
DISEASES: So many states are at the brink of being overrun with regard to
their capability of taking care of people in a proper way, particularly in
intensive care.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
LA JEUNESSE (on camera): Now, at Ohio, four GOP lawmakers filed impeachment
articles Monday against Republican Governor Mike DeWine for requiring masks
and closing some businesses. DeWine who is popular, dismiss that effort
today as a foolish distraction, Bret.
BAIER: William, thank you.
We are getting our first in-person look at the Biden administration
economic team tonight. We're also learning more about the president-elect's
recent injury. Correspondent Peter Doocy reports tonight from Wilmington,
Delaware.
PETER DOOCY, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT (voice over): Joe Biden showed
off his new boot today.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: How's your foot?
JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENT-ELECT OF THE UNITED STATES: Good, glad to be back.
DOOCY: And stood on hairline fractures in his foot for the duration of his
remarks, which urged Congress to act on a COVID relief bill before he moves
back to D.C.
BIDEN: Any package passed in a lame-duck session is likely to be, at best,
just a start.
DOOCY: That would take cooperation with Mitch McConnell, but --
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Have you spoken to McConnell McConnell Mr. President-
elect?
BIDEN: I did.
DOOCY: McConnell isn't sold on a new bipartisan proposal and Biden is
staying out of negotiations.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Do you support the $500 billion stimulus proposal,
sir?
BIDEN: We've heard about it, we'll take a look in on it tonight.
DOOCY: A massive COVID-19 relief package is on the way if treasury
secretary pick Janet Yellen gets her way.
JANET YELLEN, U.S. TREASURY SECRETARY NOMINEE: It's an American tragedy and
it's essential that we move with urgency. An action will produce a self-
reinforcing downturn, causing yet more devastation.
DOOCY: But first, this new economic team needs to be confirmed.
BIDEN: I hope those outstanding -- these outstanding nominees will receive
a prompt hearing.
DOOCY: Republican leaders won't commit to any hearing or vote for Neera
Tanden, Biden's choice for director at the Office of Management and Budget.
NEERA TANDEN, OFFICE OF MANAGEMENT AND BUDGET DIRECTOR NOMINEE: Budgets are
not abstractions, they're a reflection of our values.
DOOCY: Elizabeth Warren didn't get the job she wanted, treasury secretary.
But Biden is assuring progressives her influences in there in his pick for
deputy treasury secretary.
BIDEN: Well, I don't know. I'll tell you what, Senator Warren really likes
you.
DOOCY: Another historic pick had Biden thinking of show tunes.
BIDEN: We might have to ask Lin-Manuel Miranda who wrote the musical about
the first Secretary Treasury Hamilton to write another musical about the
first woman Secretary of the Treasury Yellen. So that's what I'm working on
right now, Janet.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
DOOCY (on camera): The transition team tells us tonight that Attorney
General Bill Barr's big reveal, no evidence of widespread fraud to change
election results just confirms what they have known for weeks that Biden
won. They have already started naming members to an Inaugural Committee and
we're told they are planning on a traditional, safe, inclusive ceremony on
the west front of the Capitol 50 days from now, Bret.
BAIER: Peter Doocy in Wilmington. Peter, thanks.
One of Biden's most controversial selection so far is his pick for the
Office of Management and Budget. Correspondent Mark Meredith examines why
Neera Tanden is causing such an uproar on both sides of the aisle.
BIDEN: For director of Office of Management and Budget, I nominate Neera
Tanden.
MARK MEREDITH, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT (voice over): Neera Tanden is
no stranger to Washington politics as a former Hillary Clinton adviser and
leader of the left leaning Center for American Progress. She's well
established in Democratic circles, but she's also made enemies on Capitol
Hill.
SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM (R-SC): If you want to make sure this nutjob Tanden
doesn't become the director of the Budget in charge of the Office of
Management and Budget, then make sure we win in Georgia.
MEREDITH: Senator Lindsey Graham is among those GOP senators feeling uneasy
over her forthcoming nomination. Ohio Senator Rob Portman is openly
questioning her judgment after Tanden spent years harshly criticizing
senators on Twitter. Top Democrats are shrugging it off.
SCHUMER: Honestly, the hypocrisy is astounding. If Republicans are
concerned about criticism on Twitter, their complaints are better directed
at President Trump.
MEREDITH: But some Democrats are outraged with the president-elect's pick.
Bernie Sanders former campaign press secretary tweeting "Eeverything toxic
about the corporate Democratic Party is embodied in Neera Tanden."
Tanden has faced multiple controversies before. She criticized Biden as a
potential candidate in 2015 in private e-mails leaked by WikiLeaks.
In 2017, days before President Trump's inauguration, Tanden responded to a
Trump tweet alleging Russia hacked voting machines, writing "Russians did
enough damage to affect more than 70,000 votes in three states."
In 2018, BuzzFeed reported she faced criticism over how she handled sexual
harassment claims within the organization she led. But despite the growing
list of potential scandals, the president-elect says he stands by his pick.
BIDEN: She believes what I believe. A budget should reflect our values.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
MEREDITH (on camera): If confirmed, Tanden would be the first woman of
color to lead the Office of Management the Budget. She says after growing
up on food stamps and public housing, she is honored to potentially lead a
department that ensures programs like those get the funding they need.
Bret.
BAIER: Mark, thank you.
Former Trump campaign manager, Brad Parscale says the decision to remove
him from his job was a major blow to the president. Parscale talked with
Martha MacCallum for tonight's edition of "THE STORY."
BRAD PARSCALE, FORMER TRUMP CAMPAIGN MANAGER: Jared and I never got
sideways on a concept. That's why we are such a strong team for all that
time. And I think the worst thing to ever do is to break us two up. I think
that was a decision that will go down. If the president loses, mean down
the worst decision.
MARTHA MACCALLUM, FOX NEWS CHANNEL ANCHOR: Do you believe that if you and
Jared had remained in charge, the president would have won? Right?
(INAUDIBLE).
PARSCALE: I don't know if -- I don't know if he still -- I'm not saying
that he can still win this. I think he wins by -- he wins easy.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
BAIER: You can see the entire expanded interview tonight at 7:00 p.m. right
after SPECIAL REPORT.
Up next, Congress goes back to the drawing board to try to come up with a
coronavirus relief package before heading home for the holidays.
First, here is what some of our Fox affiliates around the country are
covering tonight. Fox 6 in Birmingham with the 65th anniversary of Rosa
Parks being arrested after refusing to give up her seat to a white man on a
Montgomery, Alabama City bus.
The incident sparked a year-long boycott of the buses and ignited the civil
rights movement.
And this is a live look at Chicago from Fox 32, our affiliate there. A
pretty view. One of the big stories there tonight, the annual Chicagoland
Toys for Tots Motorcycle Parade scheduled for this weekend cancel because
of COVID-19.
The gift-giving, however, not canceled. The organization is asking the
community to step up and deliver unwrapped toys to one of the hundreds of
dropbox locations in Chicago and surrounding suburbs.
That is tonight's live look "OUTSIDE THE BELTWAY" from SPECIAL REPORT. We
will be right back.
BAIER: Stocks with a strong start to December. The Dow gaining 185 today,
the S&P 500 finished ahead 41 to a new record close. The NASDAQ was up 156,
also finishing at a record close.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke
today about a new aid package for the first time in several weeks,
coronavirus aid. There's also a new proposal from the Senate, but with just
a handful of days left in this current congressional work period, time is
of the essence.
Chief congressional correspondent Mike Emanuel takes a look tonight.
MIKE EMANUEL, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CHIEF CONGRESSIONAL CORRESPONDENT (voice
over): Bipartisan lawmakers are trying to break gridlock by proposing a
$908 billion COVID emergency relief framework, designed to provide help
through the first quarter of next year.
SEN. MARK WARNER (D-VA): It would be stupidity on steroids if Congress left
for Christmas without doing an interim package as a bridge.
EMANUEL: Some key provisions are $160 billion for state, local, and tribal
governments, a major item for Democrats $180 billion for additional
unemployment insurance. $288 billion to support small businesses, $16
billion for vaccine development and distribution. With many of their
constituents hurting, these lawmakers are feeling a sense of urgency.
SEN. JOE MANCHIN (D-WV): It's inexcusable for us to leave town and not have
an agreement that we can come together and --
SEN. MITT ROMNEY (R-UT): I happen to be a deficit hawk. But the time to
borrow money, maybe the only time to buy money is what -- borrow money is
when there's a crisis, and this is a crisis.
EMANUEL: Late today, Senate Republicans offered their own $332.7 billion
targeted plan. It would extend unemployment assistance, add a second round
of paycheck protection program loans, and provides $105 billion to help get
students back to school.
Majority Leader McConnell says his focus is on what President Trump is
willing to accept and likely attaching it to a must-pass government funding
extension.
SEN. MITCH MCCONNELL (R-KY): The issue is that we want to get a result. And
I like to remind everybody the way you get a result, you have to have a
presidential signatures.
EMANUEL: Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she told Treasury Secretary Mnuchin, any
COVID relief bill must ensure vaccinations are free and accessible to
everyone.
Pelosi and Chuck Schumer made their own offer to Republican leadership, but
Schumer would not reveal details.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
EMANUEL (on camera): This framework effort's likely a preview of what's to
come in the new Congress. Moderates asserting themselves after President
Trump and concerned Democrats have gone ultra-progressive, recognizing
divided government might provide them an opportunity. Bret?
BAIER: The rise of the moderates. We'll see, Mike. Thank you.
EMANUEL: You bet.
BAIER: Up next, another Iranian leader is killed as tensions mount in the
region. And back here in the U.S., flooding the zone. Republicans sent
hundreds of workers to Georgia ahead of next month's Senate runoffs.
SEN. DAVID PERDUE (R-GA): This would be a presidential level ground game in
Georgia, it already is.
JON OSSOFF (D), SENATORIAL CANDIDATE, GEORGIA: We're going to get outspent
on the air, but we're going to out-hustle on the ground.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
BAIER: Breaking in just the past few minutes, Fox News has confirmed, the
Justice Department has begun a criminal investigation into the alleged
exchange of money to the White House in exchange for a presidential pardon.
That is according to a court record just unsealed by the chief judge of the
D.C. District Court.
We don't know who the pardon was for or who may have received the money or
what the exchange would have banned. But the investigation covers what is
termed, a secret lobbying scheme involving individuals acting as lobbyists
to senior White House officials without complying with regulations.
DOJ officials are said courting to this document to have e-mail
communications of all of this breaking story. We will follow it all.
Meantime, Republicans are flooding Georgia with cash, and operatives in the
runoff -- to next -- runoff to next month's Senate runoffs that will
determine the balance of power in the Senate chamber.
Correspondent Steve Harrigan has the startling numbers tonight from
Atlanta.
STEVE HARRIGAN, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT (voice over): Money and
manpower moving to Georgia at unprecedented levels ahead of two January
Senate runoffs. The Republican National Committee has already sent 500
staffers.
T.V. ad spending is approaching $300 million. And more than 900,000 people
have requested mail-in ballots for elections that could determine who
controls the Senate.
REP. DOUG COLLINS (R-GA): The Senate has to be held so that we don't see a
reversal of the things and the gains that we made over the past four years,
especially legislatively. And that's the legislative agenda that has to be
taken into account.
HARRIGAN: Despite all the cash, both sides say a socially distance ground
game could be the key to victory.
OSSOFF: We're going to get outspent on the air, but we're going to out-
hustle on the ground.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We're just canvassing your neighborhood to make sure
everybody knows about the Senate runoff race.
HARRIGAN: President Trump comes to Georgia Saturday to campaign for David
Perdue and Kelly Loeffler. There are concerns among some that the
president's criticism of Georgia's voting process could depress Republican
turnout.
GEOFF DUNCAN (R), LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR OF GEORGIA: We run the risk of
alienating voters for our Senate race that is coming upon us for Senator
Loeffler and Senator Perdue. And we need them. As a Republican, I want them
in that -- in that Senate.
HARRIGAN: Amid all the election drama in Georgia, one race to be decided
today has not gotten much attention, a runoff for Georgia's Fifth
Congressional District, a special election to fill the remainder of civil
rights leader John Lewis' term.
(END VIDEO TAPE)
HARRIGAN (on camera): That means today's election in Georgia will decide
who will serve roughly one month in Congress. Bret?
BRET BAIER, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: We'll follow it. Steve, thank you.
Overseas now, another major Iranian figure is dead tonight. Just days after
the assassination of a top scientist, a powerful military commander was
killed by an airstrike in Syria. This comes at a time of intense pressure
on the Iranian regime. State Department correspondent Rich Edson tells us
what it means tonight.
RICH EDSON, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Defiance and promises of revenge,
Iran's parliament is pushing to boot international weapons inspectors and
escalate uranium production days after Iran claimed Israeli assassins
killed the country's top nuclear scientist.
SAEED KHATIBZADEH, IRANIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY (through translator): Iran has
stated before as our definite policy will independently give a matching
response to those who ordered and committed this with maximum pain for
those who did this.
EDSON: Iran faces increasing pressure from its adversaries. An airstrike
this weekend along that Iraqi-Syrian border that reportedly killed a
commander in Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps, and growing pressure from
the outgoing Trump administration. Officials say they will advance their
maximum pressure operation against Iran until the handoff next month to the
Biden team. Part of the campaign against Iran, strengthen the relationship
between American allies.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We'd like to get that rift solved. I think there's a
possibility for it.
EDSON: President Trump's senior advisor Jared Kushner and other current
and former U.S. officials are traveling to Saudi Arabia and Qatar.
Administration officials say their goal is to try end a rift that
intensified in 2017 and led the Saudis and three of its allies to cut off
diplomatic and economic relations with Qatar. The U.S. has its largest
military presence in the region at an airbase in Qatar. Saudi Arabia is a
key American ally in the confrontation with Iran, and Kushner's visit is
also an opportunity to discuss U.S.-Saudi strategy after the assassination
of the Iranian nuclear scientist.
(END VIDEO TAPE)
EDSON (on camera): The Trump administration is also pushing more Arab
governments to recognize Israel, and could try on this trip to convince
Saudi Arabia and Qatar to join the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain in
officially establishing diplomatic ties with the Israeli government. Bret?
BAIER: Rich Edson at the State Department. Rich, thanks.
Up next, the panel on the attorney general's statement that there was not
widespread fraud during the election, and his other action about John
Durham.
First, way beyond our borders tonight, one story. The Chinese government
says a robot probe has landed on the moon. The Chinese probe will try to
collect four-and-a-half pounds of material from the moon's surface and
bring it back to the earth. The battle for space, just one story beyond the
borders tonight. We'll be right back.
BAIER: Attorney General Bill Barr leaving the White House today. He was
there for about two hours after an interview with the Associated Press in
which he said, quote, "To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that
could have affected a different outcome in the election. There has been one
assertion that would be systemic fraud, and that would be to claim that
machines were programmed essentially to skew the election results. And the
DHS and DOJ have looked into that, and so far we haven't seen anything to
substantiate that. There's a growing tendency to use criminal justice
system as a default fix-all, and people don't like something, they want the
Department of Justice to investigate. Most claims of fraud are very
particularized to a particular set of circumstances or actors or conduct.
They are not systemic allegations, and those have to be run down, they are
being run down. Some have been broad and potentially cover a few thousand
votes. They have been followed up on."
Quickly, the Trump legal team responded, saying "With all due respect to
the attorney general, there hasn't been any semblance of the DOJ
investigation. We have gathered ample evidence of illegal voting in at
least six states, and it goes on."
With that, let's bring in our panel, Charles Lane, opinion writer for "The
Washington Post," Mollie Hemingway, senior editor at "The Federalist," and
Jonah Goldberg, editor in chief of "The Dispatch."
Jonah, the attorney general making clear where he stands obviously ahead of
this meeting, that was planned, we should point out, before his interview
with the Associated Press.
JONAH GOLDBERG, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yes. I think it's long past time to
put a fork in this whole thing. The people are very mad at Barr, mad at him
for basically telling the truth, which is, yes, there is evidence of
irregularities, there's evidence of individual, as he would put it,
particularized cases. But even if granted all of the allegations and all of
the cases, including everything that the Trump team has said in court, even
though they never say fraud in court, by the way, it still wouldn't amount
to overturning the Electoral College.
And it has become a farce. Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani are submitting
paperwork to courts that is going to get them in trouble. And Barr
recognizes this, I think, and he is saying what everybody actually knows,
is that the election wasn't stolen, and it's time to move on.
BAIER: In this statement, the Trump team says we have got many witnesses
swearing under oath they say crimes being committed in connection with
voter fraud. This Michigan hearing today tracks with other hearings we saw
in Arizona and also in Pennsylvania. Take a listen to what they were
talking about today, Mollie.
LANA THEIS, (R) MICHIGAN STATE SENATE: Can you tell me what it is
specifically that you saw that came in? Were you outside and you watched
the truck and you watched them unload, or were you inside and watched them
bring in the ballots? What was your --
MICHAEL DUBIEL, MICHIGAN WITNESS: I was inside the TCS Center, and I
watched them bring ballots in on carts, boxes of ballots. The council that
was there, we were all trying to take a rough estimate, and it looked like
there was maybe 60 boxes of those ballots, and in each one of those sleeves
of boxes or whatever, there could have been hundreds of ballots. So we are
thinking may be several thousand, tens of thousands. I'm not sure the exact
number.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
BAIER: So these hearings are going on, and these witnesses are testifying
in these different states. But you have the attorney general saying the DOJ
and the DHS have looked into it. We have seen Chris Krebs with CISA say
what he said, that he thinks it's a very secure election overall. Mollie,
how is one to interpret all of this?
MOLLIE HEMINGWAY, SENIOR EDITOR, "THE FEDERALIST": I think you have to
look at what Attorney General Barr said very specifically. He didn't say
there was no fraud, which is how people are talking about it now. He said
that to date he has not seen evidence of widespread fraud that would
overturn the election. And I think that is a very reasonable statement to
make.
He did say they are looking into claims that could affect thousands of
votes. You have a New York election that came down to 12 votes, a
congressional election, an Iowa election that's down to six votes. So if
they are talking about thousands of votes when you have actual elections in
2020 that came down to just six or 12 votes, it's important that these
things be looked into. And they do take time to be looked into. You have
hearings going on right now.
There have been a lot of crazy conspiracy theories put out there about what
happened in this election --
BAIER: A lot.
HEMINGWAY: -- but one of them, and it's a pretty significant one is that
there was no fraud in this election. That's something that "The New York
Times" claims. There is evidence of fraud across the country and a system
that was put in place to enable that level of fraud, whether that's no
signature matches or not checking for signature matches, destroying
envelopes, not auditing logs, not doing I.D. checks, ballot harvesting, not
allowing oversight. These are things that are important. And these are
important not just for this election but for all elections going forward.
And it's something that Republican voters care very deeply about that mail-
in balloting and all the abuse and fraud that that enables not become a
norm in how we do elections going forward, but be an aberration from
elections that really have integrity and can be counted on to undergird the
republic itself.
BAIER: Yes, and I think there are a lot of Republicans talking about that
as well. But there's also Republican governors coming under fire from the
president, including his ally, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, who signed the
Arizona state certification, the Georgia governor, Brian Kemp, the
secretary of state in Georgia, also a Republican, and the person running
the Georgia election.
I mentioned Chris Krebs earlier, and he is the guy that was on "60 Minutes"
and oversaw the DHS effort on the computerized effort to try to keep the
vote safe, Chuck. And he came under fire by Joe diGenova on the legal team.
Take a listen.
JOE DIGENOVA, TRUMP CAMPAIGN ATTORNEY: Mail-in balloting is inherently
corrupt, and this election proved it. This was not a coincidence. This was
all planned, and anybody who thinks that this election went well, like that
idiot, Krebs, that guy is a class A moron. He should be drawn and
quartered, taken out at dawn and shot.
GABRIEL STERLING, GEORGIA ELECTION OFFICIAL: Mr. President, you have not
condemned these actions or this language. Senators, you have not condemned
this language or these actions. You need to step up and say this, stop
inspiring people to commit potential acts of violence. Someone is going to
get hurt, someone is going to get shot, someone is going to get killed. And
it's not right.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
BAIER: DiGenova, Chuck, came out and said he was being sarcastic in the
comment. There's a lot of pushback to it. We're in a different place now.
CHARLES LANE, OPINION WRITER, "WASHINGTON POST": I thought those comments
from that Georgia election official who defines himself on his Twitter feed
as conservative were gutsy and totally on point, that the fever that is
being whipped up around these utterly phony allegations that the election
was stolen, these allegations being whipped up by the president of the
United States, have gone way too far, and they are fueling an atmosphere
that could lead to something very unfortunate.
I just want to go back to the point about Bill Barr. He has, I think,
passed a test that a lot of Republicans are flunking, namely are you going
to look at this piece of paper that's white and say it's black? Are you
going to call the sky blue or are you going to say the sky is green? This
is a basic issue of facts and truth that I think Barr, probably concerned
for his own legacy, decided he had to speak up and distance himself from
this craziness.
And the president now going to Georgia is being warned, we've had it
earlier on the program, by people in his own party that by pursuing this,
apparently to raise money for a PAC, by pursuing this may even be
discouraging his own party. It's an amazing mail-in ballot system that's so
crooked, it only steals the presidential election, but helps flip more than
a dozen seats to the Republicans in the House. It just doesn't make sense,
Bret.
BAIER: Right, he raised $170 million so far, the president has.
Jonah, quickly, you also had Barr saying that he has appointed John Durham,
the special prosecutor continuing that investigation. We expected the
Durham report about the origins of the Russian investigation to come out
before the election. It didn't. But this means it likely continues, and
they have something going on there.
GOLDBERG: Yes, it's very unlikely that Barr would have done this if he
didn't think it was going to yield something fruitful. And I think Barr did
the right thing by not announcing it and pulling a Jim Comey and throwing
the election into chaos by announcing it before the election. So as policy
dictates, he kept it secret. My suspicion is that this is actually going to
affect some of Biden's appointment decisions. You are not sure you want
special counsel investigation touching people within the Biden
administration, as least as little as possible. So that may be bad news for
Sally Yates, but we'll see.
BAIER: That's right, Sally Yates is up, potentially, for A.G. And it would
a similar Jeff Sessions situation. She obviously signed some of those
documents. Mollie, quickly.
HEMINGWAY: Yes, we just remember that when Mueller was appointed, so many
people in Washington, D.C., said that if Trump so much as looked in the
wrong direction of Mueller that that would be grounds for impeachment. You
had Republicans and Democrats all voting to protect the Mueller probe. They
should do the same with this special counsel, and people should be asked
whether they will allow this to proceed as they are nominated for
positions. And also there should be an assistance that they comply as fully
as the Trump administration complied fully with the Mueller probe.
BAIER: All right, panel, stand by. Next up, deciding who gets the
coronavirus vaccine first, and other changes, next.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: Right now, the full Congress should
come together and pass a robust package for relief to address these urgent
needs. But any package passed in a lame duck session is likely to be, at
best, just a start.
MITCH MCCONNELL, (R-KY) SENATE MAJORITY LEADER: I've been in discussions
with the secretary of treasury and the president's chief of staff to try to
ascertain what the president would actually sign into law. And I think we
have a sense of what that is.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
BAIER: There are three different efforts tonight ongoing to try to get a
COVID stimulus package across the finish line in Congress. One of them was
introduced today by moderate senators, nine of them, Democrats and
Republicans. They may have increased power in this new structure in the
next Congress because of the numbers. And it's $908 billion. Will that get
across the finish line? We'll see. We're back with the panel. Chuck, there
is some optimism on Capitol Hill, perhaps a little bit, considering what
the Senate majority leader said.
LANE: Yes, Lucy has yanked this football away many times before. It's
interesting that they targeted $908 billion, staying under the magic $1
trillion mark and a lot of Republicans in the Senate are worried about.
They are also reprogramming about $450 billion that Steve Mnuchin recovered
from fed programs, thinking in a way they are spending less in the way of
new money.
The country really needs another shot of assistance now, particularly small
business, as we head into this winter with a lot of restrictions based on
COVID. And if the president wants something to do other than complain about
fraud, one thing he might do is engage on this and really help Mitch
McConnell and the Democrats get to yes.
BAIER: Meantime, the FDA working on the approval process. And there is
also talk about who gets the vaccine first. The other thing we learned
today, Mollie, is that the CDC is recommending quarantine be brought back
to 10 days if you come in contact with somebody with COVID, seven days if
you get a negative test. Those are big changes.
HEMINGWAY: It is big change and public health experts have been changing a
lot of their guidance over the course of many months. It's unfortunate that
they said things like it's OK to do a BLM protest, but you can't have a
funeral for your relative or send your kids to school because it really
eroded public trust, and we really need it as we have this vaccine rollout.
So I hope they communicate it well. You think back to 1958 when they cared
about how the vaccine was rolled out for that Asian flu when President
Eisenhower volunteered, or was given the shot to show that it was say. The
1958 Naval Academy football team took it at that time. So they need to
think through how to roll it out, in addition to who gets it first.
BAIER: Yes. Jonah?
GOLDBERG: I think the fact that the medical professionals and essentially
first responders, EMTs, doctors, nurses are getting it first is a good
sign, but at least the medical establishment rather than public health
establishment is willing to put their skin in the game, as it were, which I
think is necessary, because I think Mollie is right. There has been a lot
of lost credibility on both the left and the right trying to turn this
pandemic into a culture war thing on top of all the hypocrisy from public
officials.
But at the end of the day, it would just be nice if this could be done. I'm
not a big believer to get politics out of government, and I don't usually
talk about let's not politicize this, but let's not politicize this. Let's
just get it to the first responders, the medical professionals, and the
people who are most vulnerable to this thing, and get this damn thing
behind us.
BAIER: The biggest change this week was Tony Fauci saying school should be
back, and that just has changed. And I think that there's still a lot of
questions about who is going to be open and who's not. Panel, thank you so
much.
When we come back, battling back to brighter days.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
BAIER: Finally tonight, the brighter side of things and the fighting
spirit.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Are you ready for this moment?
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes!
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Are you sure?
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes!
(END VIDEO CLIP)
BAIER: Six-year-old Adriano (ph) was diagnosed with a rare bone condition
when he was just 15 months old. After a long fight, Adriano rang the bell
at the Children's Hospital in Los Angeles to mark the last treatment. That
sound really one of the most beautiful sounds, especially for anxious
parents.
And this was a moment two-and-a-half months in the making. Eileen Shoemaker
finally home after a long battle with coronavirus which included two weeks
on a ventilator. The 73-year-old returned to her family in Florida with
hugs and a big smile. Congratulations.
Thanks for inviting us into your home tonight. That's it for the SPECIAL
REPORT, fair, balanced, and, I promise, still unafraid.
END
