Barr appoints Durham special counsel in probe of Russia investigation

Good evening. Welcome to Washington. I'm Bret Baier.



Breaking tonight, we're following two big stories. We're learning details

of how the federal government plans to distribute the coronavirus vaccine

once it's approved and it's expected to be approved in just days.



We're also getting information tonight ought to be a big change coming in

the quarantine guidelines from the CDC. We'll explain all that with

complete coverage shortly.



But we begin with a statement from the attorney general, the President's

Attorney General stating that he nor the Department of Justice have seen

evidence of widespread voter fraud that "could have affected a different

outcome in the election". This puts him obviously in direct conflict with

his boss. The A.G. left the White House just about an hour ago.



Chief White House correspondent John Roberts starts us off tonight live

from the North Lawn. Good evening, John.



JOHN ROBERTS, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CHIEF WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT (on camera):

Bret, good evening to you. Earlier this fall, the Attorney General Bill

Barr had proclaimed that mass mail-in voting would be ripe for fraud and

abuse.



But today, he chafed against a similar claim from President Trump saying,

he had seen nothing so far that would overturn the results of the election.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



ROBERTS (voice over): It was a declaration that drew a sharp response from

the Trump campaign. Attorney General Bill Barr telling the Associated

Press, to date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected

a different outcome in the election.



The president's attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis firing back, with

all due respect to the Attorney General, there hasn't been any semblance of

a Department of Justice investigation. We have gathered ample evidence of

illegal voting in at least six states, which they have not examined.



Some of that evidence was brought forward by Republican lawmakers at a

hearing in Michigan today, allegations that a truckload of fraudulent

ballots was rolled up to a voting center.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Can you tell me what it is specifically that you saw

that came in?



MICHAEL DUBIEL, MICHIGAN WITNESS: And it looked like there was maybe 60

boxes of those ballots, and in each one of those sleeves or boxes or

whatever, there could have been hundreds of ballots. So, we're thinking

maybe several thousand, tens of thousands. I'm not sure of the exact

number.



ROBERTS: But the Attorney General dismissed the idea of widespread fraud

telling the A.P., most claims of fraud are very particularized to a

particular set of circumstances or actors or conduct. They are not systemic

allegations.



In Wisconsin, the Trump campaign is alleging more than 221,000 absentee

ballots were improperly filed. Petitioning the state Supreme Court to

withdraw certification of the election results. So far, Wisconsin Supreme

Court has refused to take up any of the Trump campaigns petitions.



The Senate Minority Leader today suggesting Barr may be on the endangered

species list.



SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER (D-NY): I guess he's the next one to be fired since he

now too says there's no fraud.



ROBERTS: The president's insistence that the election was stolen from him

has been a powerful fundraiser. Sources telling Fox News that since the

election, the president has raised about $170 million for the legal battle

and his new leadership pack Save America.



But in Georgia today, state officials admonishing President Trump to turn

down the rhetoric against election workers and state officials.



GABRIEL STERLING, GEORGIA ELECTION OFFICIAL: Stop inspiring people to

commit potential acts of violence. Someone's going to get hurt. Someone's

going to get shot. Someone's going to get killed. And it's not right.



ROBERTS: The president also pushing the envelope on launching the first

coronavirus vaccines. FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn summoned to the

White House today, under pressure to minimize the amount of time to approve

the vaccines for emergency use.



KAYLEIGH MCENANY, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: Everyone wants to see

American life saves from Dr. Stephen Hahn to this president. But this

president will never apologize for putting the fire under these agencies to

say yes, we want to save vaccine, absolutely. We also want a fast one

because lives are at stake.



ROBERTS: In a statement to Fox News, the commissioner resisting the

pressure, saying, let me be clear, our career scientists have to make the

decision and they will take the time that's needed to make the right call

on this important decision.



Next Tuesday, President Trump plans to bring together governors, executives

from the pharmaceutical industry, pharmacies and shipping services to get

everyone on the same page about vaccine distribution.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ROBERTS (on camera): And some other news with the Attorney General today,

Bill Barr taking steps to make sure that the probe into the origins of the

Trump campaign Russia investigation don't die on inauguration day. Bill

Barr appointing John Durham to be special counsel, meaning that his work

will continue well into the next administration, Bret.



BAIER: Hi John, a lot of Trump supporters were expecting the Durham report

about that to come out before the election. Now, this provides what? An

extra layer of protection in a Biden presidency?



ROBERTS: An extra layer of protection for the investigation. Also an

indication that John Durham's work while we thought that it might be ready

before the election, still has a long way to go before he's through.



BAIER: All right, John, thank you.



Also breaking tonight, the first indications of how the federal government

will decide who gets the corona vaccine first, and when you and your family

will be eligible. Senior correspondent Laura Ingle reports tonight from New

York. Good evening, Laura.



LAURA INGLE, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT (on camera): Good evening. You

know, the CDC has been focusing all day long on how they will prioritize

who they deem to be the most vulnerable to COVID-19 exposure, illness and

death. And the vote happening just moments ago, the 13 to one vote did

approve frontline health care workers and the elderly and long-term care

facilities as the recommended groups to be the first in line.



Now, there are approximately 21 million health care workers and roughly

three million long term care facility residents in the United States.



And while a significant amount of data was shared in the meeting today, one

thing was made clear on the virtual call, the mission is urgent.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DR. BETH BELL, ADVISORY COMMITTEE ON IMMUNIZATION PRACTICES: This is a

particularly difficult time in the United States. I just noted that since

we're averaging one COVID death per minute in the United States right now.

In the time it takes us to have this ACIP meeting, 180 people will have

died from COVID-19. So we are acting, I guess, none too soon.



INGLE (voice over): The CDC's Advisory Committee which is made up of voting

members and several other vaccine experts determined the Phase 1a group

which includes hospitals, long term care facilities, EMS and pharmacies

along with home health care workers and public health officials will roll

up their sleeves first. Now, the concern by the one person who voted no was

about the safety of the vaccine for those in long term care facilities.



DR. HELEN KEIPP TALBOT, ADVISORY COMMITTEE ON IMMUNIZATION PRACTICES: My

concern is there is less reactive generosity, which also means of less

immunogenicity.



Two, I do not feel like our safety network for long term-care facilities is

strong enough yet. I think there's some work that needs to be done.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGLE (on camera): Once the recommendations are sent to CDC director, Dr.

Robert Redfield, those recommendations are then going to be sent to states

which will eventually be in charge of distributing the vaccine.



And aside from FDA approval, the next benchmark for the vaccine will be

this Friday. That is the deadline for states to submit their requests for

doses and where they will be shipped to, Bret.



BAIER: Laura, thank you.



As we told you at the top of the program, the CDC will decrease quarantine

time following exposure to the coronavirus. This as state and local

governments across the country are imposing new and tougher restrictions

tonight, but in many places the very people ordering citizens to comply

with the rules are themselves breaking those rules.



National correspondent William La Jeunesse shows us tonight from Los

Angeles. Good evening, William.



WILLIAM LA JEUNESSE, FOX NEWS CHANNEL NATIONAL CORRESPONDENT (on camera):

Well Bret, you know, typically a patient sees symptoms in the first five

days after exposure. What the CDC is saying here is they're reducing that

14-day quarantine period to only seven days for those who get a negative

test or 10 days for those who have not been tested at all.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



LA JEUNESSE (voice over): As one holiday receives and another approaches,

health officials fear the worst.



DR. LAURA FORMAN, EMERGENCY MEDICINE SPECIALIST: Our hospitals can no

longer safely take care of the patients.



LA JEUNESSE: Daily U.S. fatalities are on track to exceed 2,200 a day,

higher than last spring.



SYLVESTER TURNER (D), MAYOR OF HOUSTON: The last resort that we have as

local officials at least within my arsenal, is to impose a curfew that will

just shut it down.



LA JEUNESSE: State and local officials are at a loss as the virus

accelerates and COVID fatigue divides residents.



ALEX JORDAN, CALIFORNIA RESTAURANT OWNER: The county has their own ideas of

right and wrong and I've just not -- I'm not just agreeing with it.



LA JEUNESSE: This restaurant in California defied orders to shut down.



JEN CALLANAN, DINER: I'm tired of people telling us what to do. I worry

about it, yes, but it doesn't rule my life.



LA JEUNESSE: Hypocrisy doesn't help say protesters outside the home of L.A.

Democratic supervisor Sheila Kuehl who called outdoor dining dangerous and

voted to ban it. Then went out to eat hours before the ban took effect.



SHEILA KUEHL, FORMER MEMBER OF THE CALIFORNIA STATE SENATE: Well, I eat

here all the time.



LA JEUNESSE: In Denver, Democratic Mayor Michael Hancock told people to

avoid traveling for Thanksgiving, then hopped a flight to Mississippi.



In Alaska, a Governor's aide urged people to "Party like it was New Year's

Eve." hours before anchorage plan to close bars and restaurants.



MICHAEL VOLTAGGIO, CHEF: Sends the message that we're getting direction

from people that aren't really believing in the decisions that they're

making.



LA JEUNESSE: Last week, the U.S. recorded more than 200,000 new cases in a

single day. Yesterday, 16 states saw record hospitalizations. Dr. Anthony

Fauci expects more.



DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, DIRECTOR, NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ALLERGY AND INFECTIOUS

DISEASES: So many states are at the brink of being overrun with regard to

their capability of taking care of people in a proper way, particularly in

intensive care.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



LA JEUNESSE (on camera): Now, at Ohio, four GOP lawmakers filed impeachment

articles Monday against Republican Governor Mike DeWine for requiring masks

and closing some businesses. DeWine who is popular, dismiss that effort

today as a foolish distraction, Bret.



BAIER: William, thank you.



We are getting our first in-person look at the Biden administration

economic team tonight. We're also learning more about the president-elect's

recent injury. Correspondent Peter Doocy reports tonight from Wilmington,

Delaware.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



PETER DOOCY, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT (voice over): Joe Biden showed

off his new boot today.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: How's your foot?



JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENT-ELECT OF THE UNITED STATES: Good, glad to be back.



DOOCY: And stood on hairline fractures in his foot for the duration of his

remarks, which urged Congress to act on a COVID relief bill before he moves

back to D.C.



BIDEN: Any package passed in a lame-duck session is likely to be, at best,

just a start.



DOOCY: That would take cooperation with Mitch McConnell, but --



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Have you spoken to McConnell McConnell Mr. President-

elect?



BIDEN: I did.



DOOCY: McConnell isn't sold on a new bipartisan proposal and Biden is

staying out of negotiations.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Do you support the $500 billion stimulus proposal,

sir?



BIDEN: We've heard about it, we'll take a look in on it tonight.



DOOCY: A massive COVID-19 relief package is on the way if treasury

secretary pick Janet Yellen gets her way.



JANET YELLEN, U.S. TREASURY SECRETARY NOMINEE: It's an American tragedy and

it's essential that we move with urgency. An action will produce a self-

reinforcing downturn, causing yet more devastation.



DOOCY: But first, this new economic team needs to be confirmed.



BIDEN: I hope those outstanding -- these outstanding nominees will receive

a prompt hearing.



DOOCY: Republican leaders won't commit to any hearing or vote for Neera

Tanden, Biden's choice for director at the Office of Management and Budget.



NEERA TANDEN, OFFICE OF MANAGEMENT AND BUDGET DIRECTOR NOMINEE: Budgets are

not abstractions, they're a reflection of our values.



DOOCY: Elizabeth Warren didn't get the job she wanted, treasury secretary.

But Biden is assuring progressives her influences in there in his pick for

deputy treasury secretary.



BIDEN: Well, I don't know. I'll tell you what, Senator Warren really likes

you.



DOOCY: Another historic pick had Biden thinking of show tunes.



BIDEN: We might have to ask Lin-Manuel Miranda who wrote the musical about

the first Secretary Treasury Hamilton to write another musical about the

first woman Secretary of the Treasury Yellen. So that's what I'm working on

right now, Janet.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



DOOCY (on camera): The transition team tells us tonight that Attorney

General Bill Barr's big reveal, no evidence of widespread fraud to change

election results just confirms what they have known for weeks that Biden

won. They have already started naming members to an Inaugural Committee and

we're told they are planning on a traditional, safe, inclusive ceremony on

the west front of the Capitol 50 days from now, Bret.



BAIER: Peter Doocy in Wilmington. Peter, thanks.



One of Biden's most controversial selection so far is his pick for the

Office of Management and Budget. Correspondent Mark Meredith examines why

Neera Tanden is causing such an uproar on both sides of the aisle.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BIDEN: For director of Office of Management and Budget, I nominate Neera

Tanden.



MARK MEREDITH, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT (voice over): Neera Tanden is

no stranger to Washington politics as a former Hillary Clinton adviser and

leader of the left leaning Center for American Progress. She's well

established in Democratic circles, but she's also made enemies on Capitol

Hill.



SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM (R-SC): If you want to make sure this nutjob Tanden

doesn't become the director of the Budget in charge of the Office of

Management and Budget, then make sure we win in Georgia.



MEREDITH: Senator Lindsey Graham is among those GOP senators feeling uneasy

over her forthcoming nomination. Ohio Senator Rob Portman is openly

questioning her judgment after Tanden spent years harshly criticizing

senators on Twitter. Top Democrats are shrugging it off.



SCHUMER: Honestly, the hypocrisy is astounding. If Republicans are

concerned about criticism on Twitter, their complaints are better directed

at President Trump.



MEREDITH: But some Democrats are outraged with the president-elect's pick.

Bernie Sanders former campaign press secretary tweeting "Eeverything toxic

about the corporate Democratic Party is embodied in Neera Tanden."



Tanden has faced multiple controversies before. She criticized Biden as a

potential candidate in 2015 in private e-mails leaked by WikiLeaks.



In 2017, days before President Trump's inauguration, Tanden responded to a

Trump tweet alleging Russia hacked voting machines, writing "Russians did

enough damage to affect more than 70,000 votes in three states."



In 2018, BuzzFeed reported she faced criticism over how she handled sexual

harassment claims within the organization she led. But despite the growing

list of potential scandals, the president-elect says he stands by his pick.



BIDEN: She believes what I believe. A budget should reflect our values.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



MEREDITH (on camera): If confirmed, Tanden would be the first woman of

color to lead the Office of Management the Budget. She says after growing

up on food stamps and public housing, she is honored to potentially lead a

department that ensures programs like those get the funding they need.

Bret.



BAIER: Mark, thank you.



Former Trump campaign manager, Brad Parscale says the decision to remove

him from his job was a major blow to the president. Parscale talked with

Martha MacCallum for tonight's edition of "THE STORY."



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BRAD PARSCALE, FORMER TRUMP CAMPAIGN MANAGER: Jared and I never got

sideways on a concept. That's why we are such a strong team for all that

time. And I think the worst thing to ever do is to break us two up. I think

that was a decision that will go down. If the president loses, mean down

the worst decision.



MARTHA MACCALLUM, FOX NEWS CHANNEL ANCHOR: Do you believe that if you and

Jared had remained in charge, the president would have won? Right?

(INAUDIBLE).



PARSCALE: I don't know if -- I don't know if he still -- I'm not saying

that he can still win this. I think he wins by -- he wins easy.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



BAIER: You can see the entire expanded interview tonight at 7:00 p.m. right

after SPECIAL REPORT.



Up next, Congress goes back to the drawing board to try to come up with a

coronavirus relief package before heading home for the holidays.



First, here is what some of our Fox affiliates around the country are

covering tonight. Fox 6 in Birmingham with the 65th anniversary of Rosa

Parks being arrested after refusing to give up her seat to a white man on a

Montgomery, Alabama City bus.



The incident sparked a year-long boycott of the buses and ignited the civil

rights movement.



And this is a live look at Chicago from Fox 32, our affiliate there. A

pretty view. One of the big stories there tonight, the annual Chicagoland

Toys for Tots Motorcycle Parade scheduled for this weekend cancel because

of COVID-19.



The gift-giving, however, not canceled. The organization is asking the

community to step up and deliver unwrapped toys to one of the hundreds of

dropbox locations in Chicago and surrounding suburbs.



That is tonight's live look "OUTSIDE THE BELTWAY" from SPECIAL REPORT.

will be right back.



BAIER: Stocks with a strong start to December. The Dow gaining 185 today,

the S&P 500 finished ahead 41 to a new record close. The NASDAQ was up 156,

also finishing at a record close.



Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke

today about a new aid package for the first time in several weeks,

coronavirus aid. There's also a new proposal from the Senate, but with just

a handful of days left in this current congressional work period, time is

of the essence.



Chief congressional correspondent Mike Emanuel takes a look tonight.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



MIKE EMANUEL, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CHIEF CONGRESSIONAL CORRESPONDENT (voice

over): Bipartisan lawmakers are trying to break gridlock by proposing a

$908 billion COVID emergency relief framework, designed to provide help

through the first quarter of next year.



SEN. MARK WARNER (D-VA): It would be stupidity on steroids if Congress left

for Christmas without doing an interim package as a bridge.



EMANUEL: Some key provisions are $160 billion for state, local, and tribal

governments, a major item for Democrats $180 billion for additional

unemployment insurance. $288 billion to support small businesses, $16

billion for vaccine development and distribution. With many of their

constituents hurting, these lawmakers are feeling a sense of urgency.



SEN. JOE MANCHIN (D-WV): It's inexcusable for us to leave town and not have

an agreement that we can come together and --



SEN. MITT ROMNEY (R-UT): I happen to be a deficit hawk. But the time to

borrow money, maybe the only time to buy money is what -- borrow money is

when there's a crisis, and this is a crisis.



EMANUEL: Late today, Senate Republicans offered their own $332.7 billion

targeted plan. It would extend unemployment assistance, add a second round

of paycheck protection program loans, and provides $105 billion to help get

students back to school.



Majority Leader McConnell says his focus is on what President Trump is

willing to accept and likely attaching it to a must-pass government funding

extension.



SEN. MITCH MCCONNELL (R-KY): The issue is that we want to get a result. And

I like to remind everybody the way you get a result, you have to have a

presidential signatures.



EMANUEL: Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she told Treasury Secretary Mnuchin, any

COVID relief bill must ensure vaccinations are free and accessible to

everyone.



Pelosi and Chuck Schumer made their own offer to Republican leadership, but

Schumer would not reveal details.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



EMANUEL (on camera): This framework effort's likely a preview of what's to

come in the new Congress. Moderates asserting themselves after President

Trump and concerned Democrats have gone ultra-progressive, recognizing

divided government might provide them an opportunity. Bret?



BAIER: The rise of the moderates. We'll see, Mike. Thank you.



EMANUEL: You bet.



BAIER: Up next, another Iranian leader is killed as tensions mount in the

region. And back here in the U.S., flooding the zone. Republicans sent

hundreds of workers to Georgia ahead of next month's Senate runoffs.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. DAVID PERDUE (R-GA): This would be a presidential level ground game in

Georgia, it already is.



JON OSSOFF (D), SENATORIAL CANDIDATE, GEORGIA: We're going to get outspent

on the air, but we're going to out-hustle on the ground.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



BAIER: Breaking in just the past few minutes, Fox News has confirmed, the

Justice Department has begun a criminal investigation into the alleged

exchange of money to the White House in exchange for a presidential pardon.

That is according to a court record just unsealed by the chief judge of the

D.C. District Court.



We don't know who the pardon was for or who may have received the money or

what the exchange would have banned. But the investigation covers what is

termed, a secret lobbying scheme involving individuals acting as lobbyists

to senior White House officials without complying with regulations.



DOJ officials are said courting to this document to have e-mail

communications of all of this breaking story. We will follow it all.



Meantime, Republicans are flooding Georgia with cash, and operatives in the

runoff -- to next -- runoff to next month's Senate runoffs that will

determine the balance of power in the Senate chamber.



Correspondent Steve Harrigan has the startling numbers tonight from

Atlanta.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



STEVE HARRIGAN, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT (voice over): Money and

manpower moving to Georgia at unprecedented levels ahead of two January

Senate runoffs. The Republican National Committee has already sent 500

staffers.



T.V. ad spending is approaching $300 million. And more than 900,000 people

have requested mail-in ballots for elections that could determine who

controls the Senate.



REP. DOUG COLLINS (R-GA): The Senate has to be held so that we don't see a

reversal of the things and the gains that we made over the past four years,

especially legislatively. And that's the legislative agenda that has to be

taken into account.



HARRIGAN: Despite all the cash, both sides say a socially distance ground

game could be the key to victory.



OSSOFF: We're going to get outspent on the air, but we're going to out-

hustle on the ground.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We're just canvassing your neighborhood to make sure

everybody knows about the Senate runoff race.



HARRIGAN: President Trump comes to Georgia Saturday to campaign for David

Perdue and Kelly Loeffler. There are concerns among some that the

president's criticism of Georgia's voting process could depress Republican

turnout.



GEOFF DUNCAN (R), LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR OF GEORGIA: We run the risk of

alienating voters for our Senate race that is coming upon us for Senator

Loeffler and Senator Perdue. And we need them. As a Republican, I want them

in that -- in that Senate.



HARRIGAN: Amid all the election drama in Georgia, one race to be decided

today has not gotten much attention, a runoff for Georgia's Fifth

Congressional District, a special election to fill the remainder of civil

rights leader John Lewis' term.



(END VIDEO TAPE)



HARRIGAN (on camera): That means today's election in Georgia will decide

who will serve roughly one month in Congress. Bret?



BRET BAIER, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: We'll follow it. Steve, thank you.



Overseas now, another major Iranian figure is dead tonight. Just days after

the assassination of a top scientist, a powerful military commander was

killed by an airstrike in Syria. This comes at a time of intense pressure

on the Iranian regime. State Department correspondent Rich Edson tells us

what it means tonight.



(BEGIN VIDEO TAPE)



RICH EDSON, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Defiance and promises of revenge,

Iran's parliament is pushing to boot international weapons inspectors and

escalate uranium production days after Iran claimed Israeli assassins

killed the country's top nuclear scientist.



SAEED KHATIBZADEH, IRANIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY (through translator): Iran has

stated before as our definite policy will independently give a matching

response to those who ordered and committed this with maximum pain for

those who did this.



EDSON: Iran faces increasing pressure from its adversaries. An airstrike

this weekend along that Iraqi-Syrian border that reportedly killed a

commander in Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps, and growing pressure from

the outgoing Trump administration. Officials say they will advance their

maximum pressure operation against Iran until the handoff next month to the

Biden team. Part of the campaign against Iran, strengthen the relationship

between American allies.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We'd like to get that rift solved. I think there's a

possibility for it.



EDSON: President Trump's senior advisor Jared Kushner and other current

and former U.S. officials are traveling to Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

Administration officials say their goal is to try end a rift that

intensified in 2017 and led the Saudis and three of its allies to cut off

diplomatic and economic relations with Qatar. The U.S. has its largest

military presence in the region at an airbase in Qatar. Saudi Arabia is a

key American ally in the confrontation with Iran, and Kushner's visit is

also an opportunity to discuss U.S.-Saudi strategy after the assassination

of the Iranian nuclear scientist.



(END VIDEO TAPE)



EDSON (on camera): The Trump administration is also pushing more Arab

governments to recognize Israel, and could try on this trip to convince

Saudi Arabia and Qatar to join the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain in

officially establishing diplomatic ties with the Israeli government. Bret?



BAIER: Rich Edson at the State Department. Rich, thanks.



Up next, the panel on the attorney general's statement that there was not

widespread fraud during the election, and his other action about John

Durham.



First, way beyond our borders tonight, one story. The Chinese government

says a robot probe has landed on the moon. The Chinese probe will try to

collect four-and-a-half pounds of material from the moon's surface and

bring it back to the earth. The battle for space, just one story beyond the

borders tonight. We'll be right back.



BAIER: Attorney General Bill Barr leaving the White House today. He was

there for about two hours after an interview with the Associated Press in

which he said, quote, "To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that

could have affected a different outcome in the election. There has been one

assertion that would be systemic fraud, and that would be to claim that

machines were programmed essentially to skew the election results. And the

DHS and DOJ have looked into that, and so far we haven't seen anything to

substantiate that. There's a growing tendency to use criminal justice

system as a default fix-all, and people don't like something, they want the

Department of Justice to investigate. Most claims of fraud are very

particularized to a particular set of circumstances or actors or conduct.

They are not systemic allegations, and those have to be run down, they are

being run down. Some have been broad and potentially cover a few thousand

votes. They have been followed up on."



Quickly, the Trump legal team responded, saying "With all due respect to

the attorney general, there hasn't been any semblance of the DOJ

investigation. We have gathered ample evidence of illegal voting in at

least six states, and it goes on."



With that, let's bring in our panel, Charles Lane, opinion writer for "The

Washington Post," Mollie Hemingway, senior editor at "The Federalist," and

Jonah Goldberg, editor in chief of "The Dispatch."



Jonah, the attorney general making clear where he stands obviously ahead of

this meeting, that was planned, we should point out, before his interview

with the Associated Press.



JONAH GOLDBERG, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yes. I think it's long past time to

put a fork in this whole thing. The people are very mad at Barr, mad at him

for basically telling the truth, which is, yes, there is evidence of

irregularities, there's evidence of individual, as he would put it,

particularized cases. But even if granted all of the allegations and all of

the cases, including everything that the Trump team has said in court, even

though they never say fraud in court, by the way, it still wouldn't amount

to overturning the Electoral College.



And it has become a farce. Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani are submitting

paperwork to courts that is going to get them in trouble. And Barr

recognizes this, I think, and he is saying what everybody actually knows,

is that the election wasn't stolen, and it's time to move on.



BAIER: In this statement, the Trump team says we have got many witnesses

swearing under oath they say crimes being committed in connection with

voter fraud. This Michigan hearing today tracks with other hearings we saw

in Arizona and also in Pennsylvania. Take a listen to what they were

talking about today, Mollie.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



LANA THEIS, (R) MICHIGAN STATE SENATE: Can you tell me what it is

specifically that you saw that came in? Were you outside and you watched

the truck and you watched them unload, or were you inside and watched them

bring in the ballots? What was your --



MICHAEL DUBIEL, MICHIGAN WITNESS: I was inside the TCS Center, and I

watched them bring ballots in on carts, boxes of ballots. The council that

was there, we were all trying to take a rough estimate, and it looked like

there was maybe 60 boxes of those ballots, and in each one of those sleeves

of boxes or whatever, there could have been hundreds of ballots. So we are

thinking may be several thousand, tens of thousands. I'm not sure the exact

number.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



BAIER: So these hearings are going on, and these witnesses are testifying

in these different states. But you have the attorney general saying the DOJ

and the DHS have looked into it. We have seen Chris Krebs with CISA say

what he said, that he thinks it's a very secure election overall. Mollie,

how is one to interpret all of this?



MOLLIE HEMINGWAY, SENIOR EDITOR, "THE FEDERALIST": I think you have to

look at what Attorney General Barr said very specifically. He didn't say

there was no fraud, which is how people are talking about it now. He said

that to date he has not seen evidence of widespread fraud that would

overturn the election. And I think that is a very reasonable statement to

make.



He did say they are looking into claims that could affect thousands of

votes. You have a New York election that came down to 12 votes, a

congressional election, an Iowa election that's down to six votes. So if

they are talking about thousands of votes when you have actual elections in

2020 that came down to just six or 12 votes, it's important that these

things be looked into. And they do take time to be looked into. You have

hearings going on right now.



There have been a lot of crazy conspiracy theories put out there about what

happened in this election --



BAIER: A lot.



HEMINGWAY: -- but one of them, and it's a pretty significant one is that

there was no fraud in this election. That's something that "The New York

Times" claims. There is evidence of fraud across the country and a system

that was put in place to enable that level of fraud, whether that's no

signature matches or not checking for signature matches, destroying

envelopes, not auditing logs, not doing I.D. checks, ballot harvesting, not

allowing oversight. These are things that are important. And these are

important not just for this election but for all elections going forward.



And it's something that Republican voters care very deeply about that mail-

in balloting and all the abuse and fraud that that enables not become a

norm in how we do elections going forward, but be an aberration from

elections that really have integrity and can be counted on to undergird the

republic itself.



BAIER: Yes, and I think there are a lot of Republicans talking about that

as well. But there's also Republican governors coming under fire from the

president, including his ally, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, who signed the

Arizona state certification, the Georgia governor, Brian Kemp, the

secretary of state in Georgia, also a Republican, and the person running

the Georgia election.



I mentioned Chris Krebs earlier, and he is the guy that was on "60 Minutes"

and oversaw the DHS effort on the computerized effort to try to keep the

vote safe, Chuck. And he came under fire by Joe diGenova on the legal team.

Take a listen.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE DIGENOVA, TRUMP CAMPAIGN ATTORNEY: Mail-in balloting is inherently

corrupt, and this election proved it. This was not a coincidence. This was

all planned, and anybody who thinks that this election went well, like that

idiot, Krebs, that guy is a class A moron. He should be drawn and

quartered, taken out at dawn and shot.



GABRIEL STERLING, GEORGIA ELECTION OFFICIAL: Mr. President, you have not

condemned these actions or this language. Senators, you have not condemned

this language or these actions. You need to step up and say this, stop

inspiring people to commit potential acts of violence. Someone is going to

get hurt, someone is going to get shot, someone is going to get killed. And

it's not right.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



BAIER: DiGenova, Chuck, came out and said he was being sarcastic in the

comment. There's a lot of pushback to it. We're in a different place now.



CHARLES LANE, OPINION WRITER, "WASHINGTON POST": I thought those comments

from that Georgia election official who defines himself on his Twitter feed

as conservative were gutsy and totally on point, that the fever that is

being whipped up around these utterly phony allegations that the election

was stolen, these allegations being whipped up by the president of the

United States, have gone way too far, and they are fueling an atmosphere

that could lead to something very unfortunate.



I just want to go back to the point about Bill Barr. He has, I think,

passed a test that a lot of Republicans are flunking, namely are you going

to look at this piece of paper that's white and say it's black? Are you

going to call the sky blue or are you going to say the sky is green? This

is a basic issue of facts and truth that I think Barr, probably concerned

for his own legacy, decided he had to speak up and distance himself from

this craziness.



And the president now going to Georgia is being warned, we've had it

earlier on the program, by people in his own party that by pursuing this,

apparently to raise money for a PAC, by pursuing this may even be

discouraging his own party. It's an amazing mail-in ballot system that's so

crooked, it only steals the presidential election, but helps flip more than

a dozen seats to the Republicans in the House. It just doesn't make sense,

Bret.



BAIER: Right, he raised $170 million so far, the president has.



Jonah, quickly, you also had Barr saying that he has appointed John Durham,

the special prosecutor continuing that investigation. We expected the

Durham report about the origins of the Russian investigation to come out

before the election. It didn't. But this means it likely continues, and

they have something going on there.



GOLDBERG: Yes, it's very unlikely that Barr would have done this if he

didn't think it was going to yield something fruitful. And I think Barr did

the right thing by not announcing it and pulling a Jim Comey and throwing

the election into chaos by announcing it before the election. So as policy

dictates, he kept it secret. My suspicion is that this is actually going to

affect some of Biden's appointment decisions. You are not sure you want

special counsel investigation touching people within the Biden

administration, as least as little as possible. So that may be bad news for

Sally Yates, but we'll see.



BAIER: That's right, Sally Yates is up, potentially, for A.G. And it would

a similar Jeff Sessions situation. She obviously signed some of those

documents. Mollie, quickly.



HEMINGWAY: Yes, we just remember that when Mueller was appointed, so many

people in Washington, D.C., said that if Trump so much as looked in the

wrong direction of Mueller that that would be grounds for impeachment. You

had Republicans and Democrats all voting to protect the Mueller probe. They

should do the same with this special counsel, and people should be asked

whether they will allow this to proceed as they are nominated for

positions. And also there should be an assistance that they comply as fully

as the Trump administration complied fully with the Mueller probe.



BAIER: All right, panel, stand by. Next up, deciding who gets the

coronavirus vaccine first, and other changes, next.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: Right now, the full Congress should

come together and pass a robust package for relief to address these urgent

needs. But any package passed in a lame duck session is likely to be, at

best, just a start.



MITCH MCCONNELL, (R-KY) SENATE MAJORITY LEADER: I've been in discussions

with the secretary of treasury and the president's chief of staff to try to

ascertain what the president would actually sign into law. And I think we

have a sense of what that is.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



BAIER: There are three different efforts tonight ongoing to try to get a

COVID stimulus package across the finish line in Congress. One of them was

introduced today by moderate senators, nine of them, Democrats and

Republicans. They may have increased power in this new structure in the

next Congress because of the numbers. And it's $908 billion. Will that get

across the finish line? We'll see. We're back with the panel. Chuck, there

is some optimism on Capitol Hill, perhaps a little bit, considering what

the Senate majority leader said.



LANE: Yes, Lucy has yanked this football away many times before. It's

interesting that they targeted $908 billion, staying under the magic $1

trillion mark and a lot of Republicans in the Senate are worried about.

They are also reprogramming about $450 billion that Steve Mnuchin recovered

from fed programs, thinking in a way they are spending less in the way of

new money.



The country really needs another shot of assistance now, particularly small

business, as we head into this winter with a lot of restrictions based on

COVID. And if the president wants something to do other than complain about

fraud, one thing he might do is engage on this and really help Mitch

McConnell and the Democrats get to yes.



BAIER: Meantime, the FDA working on the approval process. And there is

also talk about who gets the vaccine first. The other thing we learned

today, Mollie, is that the CDC is recommending quarantine be brought back

to 10 days if you come in contact with somebody with COVID, seven days if

you get a negative test. Those are big changes.



HEMINGWAY: It is big change and public health experts have been changing a

lot of their guidance over the course of many months. It's unfortunate that

they said things like it's OK to do a BLM protest, but you can't have a

funeral for your relative or send your kids to school because it really

eroded public trust, and we really need it as we have this vaccine rollout.



So I hope they communicate it well. You think back to 1958 when they cared

about how the vaccine was rolled out for that Asian flu when President

Eisenhower volunteered, or was given the shot to show that it was say. The

1958 Naval Academy football team took it at that time. So they need to

think through how to roll it out, in addition to who gets it first.



BAIER: Yes. Jonah?



GOLDBERG: I think the fact that the medical professionals and essentially

first responders, EMTs, doctors, nurses are getting it first is a good

sign, but at least the medical establishment rather than public health

establishment is willing to put their skin in the game, as it were, which I

think is necessary, because I think Mollie is right. There has been a lot

of lost credibility on both the left and the right trying to turn this

pandemic into a culture war thing on top of all the hypocrisy from public

officials.



But at the end of the day, it would just be nice if this could be done. I'm

not a big believer to get politics out of government, and I don't usually

talk about let's not politicize this, but let's not politicize this. Let's

just get it to the first responders, the medical professionals, and the

people who are most vulnerable to this thing, and get this damn thing

behind us.



BAIER: The biggest change this week was Tony Fauci saying school should be

back, and that just has changed. And I think that there's still a lot of

questions about who is going to be open and who's not. Panel, thank you so

much.



When we come back, battling back to brighter days.



BAIER: Finally tonight, the brighter side of things and the fighting

spirit.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Are you ready for this moment?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes!



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Are you sure?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes!



(END VIDEO CLIP)



BAIER: Six-year-old Adriano (ph) was diagnosed with a rare bone condition

when he was just 15 months old. After a long fight, Adriano rang the bell

at the Children's Hospital in Los Angeles to mark the last treatment. That

sound really one of the most beautiful sounds, especially for anxious

parents.



And this was a moment two-and-a-half months in the making. Eileen Shoemaker

finally home after a long battle with coronavirus which included two weeks

on a ventilator. The 73-year-old returned to her family in Florida with

hugs and a big smile. Congratulations.



Thanks for inviting us into your home tonight. That's it for the SPECIAL

REPORT, fair, balanced, and, I promise, still unafraid.



