Arroyo: Biden holding 'staged events' to bolster presidential claim

LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: I'm Laura Ingraham, this is THE INGRAHAM ANGLE from Washington tonight. Black Lives Matters activists are now storming into school board meetings, yes. Demanding anti-racist curricula and even getting their wish in certain states.



So, could a potential Biden administration actually federalize this? An ANGLE investigation ahead. Plus, Joe Biden promised he would not declare victory until the election is certified. So, why is he already ready to roll out a cabinet. Mike Huckabee reacts to that. And speaking of Biden what truly unbelievable claim did his sister just make. Raymond Arroyo has that in Seen and Unseen and a lot more. But first, denying Schumer his yes men. That's the focus of tonight's ANGLE.



Now with things still in limbo in the presidential race, I think many of us have taken - haven't taken the time really or had the energy to contemplate the balance of power in Congress. So first, I want you to take heart in the GOP's stunning show of strength in the house where they flipped nine seats and now lead in 10 of the 13 ongoing races. Yet even with all of that success none of it predicted by the way, they still don't have the majority.



But the Senate hangs in the balance now with two runoffs in Georgia against Republican incumbents. It's liberal 33-year-old Jon Ossoff against incumbent Conservative David Perdue and radical Reverend Raphael Warnock against Senator Kelly Loeffler. Right now, Republicans have a 50-48 advantage in the Senate. And if they lose both seats, the chamber would be 50-50, meaning Kamala Harris would break any ties.



Now what would that mean? Well that would mean there'd be no stopping a cavalcade of Left-wing policies from a hideous tax increases, to health care for illegals, ending deportations, all deportations, the Green New Deal and court packing, devastating all to our prosperity and our liberty.



So, we thought now was a good time to take a closer look at the new faces vying for power. Jon Ossoff's claim to fame is that he worked as a House staffer for the late Congressman John Lewis. He's also a documentary filmmaker, and I almost forgot as a Georgetown grad, he also took classes taught by Madeleine Albright. Wow. But he apparently skipped her talk on diplomacy. This was his vow in January.



JON OSSOFF, CANDIDATE FOR U.S. SENATOR: They need to send the message that if you indulge this kind of politics, you're not just going to get beaten.

You're going to get beaten so bad. You can never run or show your face again in public because we have had enough.



INGRAHAM: Now he comes off as kind of a punitive little punk, doesn't he?

Kind of the face of that Obamacare Pajama Boy combined with the ambition of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. But at least she's not stupid enough to take thousands of dollars from a Chinese media company called PCCW. No big deal.

It's only partially owned by the Communist Party in China. And this isn't even the first time Ossoff has been caught taking money from suspect foreign sources.



Earlier this year, the Washington Free Beacon, it reported that Ossoff had been paid by the anti-American and pro-Muslim Brotherhood media outlet Al Jazeera, which is owned by the country of Qatar. Now Al Jazeera America you might remember was a ratings bomb. It shuttered in 2016 after only about three years in operation.



Of course, Ossoff is your typical millennial Left-wing nightmare. He supports rejoining the Paris Climate Accord, amnesty for illegal aliens, more money for The Butchers of Planned Parenthood and of course the BLM mantra that America is systemically racist. And Georgia, check your gun safe because he's coming for your AR-15. It's textbook.



And what about the other challenger, the reverend Raphael Warnock, pastor of the Ebenezer Baptist Church. Well, he's got a political rap sheet that goes back almost 30 years. In 1995, the Harlem church where he served as a youth pastor once invited Cuban dictator Fidel Castro to spew his revolutionary rhetoric there.



FIDEL CASTRO, FORMER PRIME MINISTER OF CUBA: Why is it that you are receiving us here with such great respect?



INGRAHAM: Well, great respect. Well, I think we know why they did. Warnock couldn't have been the first American radical, fascinated though, with Castro's brazen anti-Americanism. Remember, Barack Obama had the same affinity for these types of thinkers.



JEREMIAH WRIGHT, PASTOR: God damn America, as long as she tries to act like he is God and she is free, the United States government has failed the vast majority of our citizens of African descent. For everyone, Colin Powell, a millionaire, you've got 10 million blacks who cannot read. For everyone Condoleezza Rice, you've got 1 million in prison.



INGRAHAM: You catch the Condoleezza Rice, I bet you've forgotten that.

Well, back in 2008, the radical Reverend Warnock celebrated the radical Reverend Wright.



RAPHAEL WARNOCK, CANDIDATE FOR U.S. SENATOR: We celebrate Reverend Wright in the same way that we celebrate the truth telling tradition of the black church, very often it makes people uncomfortable. And I think that the country has been done a disservice by this constant playing over and over again of the same soundbites outside of context.



INGRAHAM: Now, the context, well, in that infamous 2003 sermon, Wright was using the Bible to trash his own country, from the founders all the way up through George W. Bush. But Warnock thought it was unfair that Wright was held accountable for his own words. Warnock has sympathy and respect for Castro and Reverend Wright, but none for law enforcement. After the Michael Brown shooting in Ferguson, instead of calling for calm and a full investigation to proceed. He immediately jumped in to trash the police.



WARNOCK: So, in Ferguson, police power showing up in a kind of gangster and thug mentality. You can wear all kinds of colors and be a thug, you can sometimes wear the colors of the state and behave like a thug.



We shouldn't be surprised when we see police officers act like bullies on the street.



INGRAHAM: What a hideously ignorant statement. Recall the massive damage that anti-police riots did to Atlanta in late May. We were on the air that night. A Warnock call for calm then, but the steady stream of anti-police rhetoric from him and his Democrat colleagues continues to fuel the hate and thins the ranks of law enforcement as more officers are quitting, retiring early and more recruits deciding, I don't need this.



And outside, money filled the coffers of both Georgia Democrats, roughly 98 percent of Ossoff's funds and nearly 80 percent of Warnock's war chest comes from outside of Georgia, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.



Ossoff raised 3.37 million from wealthy Californians just in the third quarter alone. That's more than double the 1.64 million he raised from Georgians. And it's only been a week since the election. But Silicon Valley has already hosted a big virtual - it's a virtual fundraiser for both Democrats.



Translation for you. Big Tech wants to keep its cheap foreign labor and its petrified of losing its Section 230 immunity. Liberal elites are going all- in in Georgia from Tom Friedman of The New York Times to Andrew Yang, they're borderline orgasmic at the prospect of a one-party Democrat control of government. Then Nirvana will be upon us.



The great reset, reparations, a global wealth tax, open borders, gun bans and a carbon tax. And that is just a start. Now we're going to see what the Republicans are really made of, Georgia election officials, better police these ballots. We cannot see control of the Senate fall victim to another fraud. And people need to open their checkbooks or they're going to find their accounts drained anyway by this time next year. Chuck Schumer, he's salivating.



SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER (D-NY): Now we take Georgia and then we change the world.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Access to health care and access to justice are still on the line.



JOE BIDEN (D) PRESIDENT-ELECT: Let's give the people of Georgia two new senators who will fight for your interests not for Donald Trump's interest.



SCHUMER: Now we take Georgia. And then we change America.



INGRAHAM: What a goofball. God help us. He's insufferable as a minority leader, I imagine him back as majority leader. Every Georgian must register to vote. There will be three weeks of early voting before January 5th. Got to do it, preserving the hard-fought gains of the Trump era, blocking the Democrats massive tax hikes, halting the destruction of our oil and gas industry, and preventing China from becoming the dominant world power. It's all on the line. And whether President Trump's legal team can prevail in its challenges or not, he needs to plan major rallies across the state.



The speeches should be about the policies of his that we already know work and Georgia knows works and why the great people of Georgia and the people of the United States deserve better than the hell that Schumer and Pelosi and their Congress would unleash on us. And that's THE ANGLE.



Joining me now is Vernon Jones, Democrat, Georgia state rep and Black Voices for Trump Advisory Board member. Vernon, tell me, let's first talk about what the GOP needs to do right now to get an edge in these Senate runoffs.



REP. VERNON JONES (D-GA): Well, I think they've taken let me say, I think Georgians, both Democrats and Republicans and certainly the GOP has taken the lead on making sure there is a vote recount. The secretary of state came out today that there would be a hand count, recount of the ballots.

That's important.



Also, that legal team, you did mention, the legal team, legal team that's led by Lin Wood. He's making sure that we take a legal approach because those mail-in-ballots, that's where the fraud is more than anywhere else, we believe. And certainly, looking at these machines, Laura, it's crazy that Democrats do not want a recount here. Why? Because they're the ones who have been pushing for these mail-in-ballots. They know Stacey Abrams and others, that's where the chance of tampering with these ballots are taking place.



INGRAHAM: But Vernon my point is, I get your - your point is all well taken on the presidential side. But we're focusing right now on the runoffs. What are we going to do in these runoffs to make sure what may have happened in the Georgia presidential isn't going to happen in the runoffs? Because they're not recounting, they're not recounting the Senate race. They're only recounting the presidential. So, what are the officials in Georgia need to do today to prevent fraud in the - or irregularities, fraud, whatever you want to call it in this runoff elections?



JONES: Well, I'm sorry, Laura, but making sure that Donald Trump is elected like he should have been, that is the most important, because even if we do lose two Senate seats, which are probably we will not, he can veto anything that comes through this passed by a majority Senate or House, any legislation that comes through. So that's important that the election is not stolen from President Trump.



Second, it is important that we elect these two senators. You're seeing people come from across the country to make sure that we get support, that we get the resources, that people get to the ballot, to the box, and their ballots are counted fairly, equally. And that is transparent. And that's what has happened in Georgia. So, everybody's watching this, not just the GOP. There are Democrats, black voices for Trump, black voters for Trump feel as though that their votes have been disenfranchised as a people, as a black people. They don't want these black votes going towards Donald Trump and anybody else they want these votes to go to.



So, this is a bigger issue, one that we have fairness and integrity in an election process to every vote, every legal ballot where there's a vote that is counted legally and that's important. But at the same time, Laura, when you look at Ossoff, who, as you mentioned earlier, took money from this Hong Kong company that really were against protesters for a democracy over in Hong Kong and other places.



How much money has been taken on the table? What about Stacey Abrams? What about others? These groups are getting all this money. Where is this money going? How is this money being spent? There are some corruption going on here and others need to be looked upon them to, where they're getting their money from, who's funding them, what is happening. Those questions are being asked more and more by Georgians and people across this country.



INGRAHAM: Vernon, how long will the recount take, the hand recount? How long will that go on for?



JONES: Well, you're talking about 5 plus million ballots, but who cares? As long as--



INGRAHAM: No, I don't care. I'm just asking. Just a question I'm asking you. How long is it going to take? I'm not concerned about how long it's going to take. I'm just wondering how long it's going to take.



JONES: As long as it takes to make sure that the integrity of the process was followed, and ballots were kept properly counted. That's the most important thing. When it comes to democracy, it doesn't matter how long it takes, as long as it's done and done accordingly.



INGRAHAM: Well, at some point maybe, we'll get along to figuring out how to count votes on election night like Texas did and Florida did. This is ridiculous. This can never happen again.

Vernon, thanks so much.



JONES: It was interesting.



INGRAHAM: Real quick, Vernon, we got to get to the next segment.



JONES: How can a whole state of California count their votes before one county started? Something's wrong.



INGRAHAM: We're going to find out. This litigation better finds that out.

And for all irregularities, they always seem to go one way in this election. Vernon, thank you so much.



And the reason you haven't heard much about Raphael Warnock's fondness for Castro and Jeremiah Wright or Ossoff's CCP ties and the Far-Left beliefs is because the media, they don't want you to know these things. Thankfully, there are some reporters who are interested in bringing you the truth.



Joining me now are two journalists who have been digging into these candidates, Alana Goodman, Washington Free Beacon senior investigative reporter, and Chris Bedford, senior editor at The Federalist. Alana, you say that Jeremiah Wright is just the tip of the iceberg with regard to Warnock's radical and Marxist affiliations. Explain.



ALANA GOODMAN, WASHINGTON FREE BEACON REPORTER: Yes, definitely. And I actually think that Jeremiah Wright is a bigger problem for Warnock than he was for Obama back in 2008 in a lot of ways.



You've played the clip of we're not talking about how he - the community celebrates Jeremiah Wright, but Warnock was actually going out on television and defending him, defending his Damn America speech back in 2008, when that was under controversy.



Obama, in contrast, claimed that he didn't know about that speech, that he was, I guess, absent from church that day. He didn't know that Wright held the radical views that he held, and he cut ties with Wright when that happened. And he said that he found that speech insulting and offensive to Americans.



On the other hand, Warnock was going around, going on TV on different shows, saying that the speech was fine. He called it a very fine sermon.

This is a sermon where Jeremiah Wright talked, compared the U.S. government to al Qaeda, said that the U.S. government had invented HIV as a way to genocide the black community. So, I think that Warnock is going to have a much harder time explaining that to voters in Georgia because he can't - it's going to be harder for him to distance himself.



INGRAHAM: Well, the left, I know what the Left is going to say. The Left is going to say this is old news, Chris. You guys are still on the 2008 loop of Obama and that just doesn't wash in 2020, that's 12 years ago.



But her point is well-taken because obviously this is what he believes as well. I mean, I don't think there's any daylight between what Wright believes about the country and what he believes about the country. He's just not as brazen in what he said. But I want to get back to this question of who these people really are. Ossoff at age 33. He's a young guy, kind of an AOC pajama boy combo kind of thing going on there. But tell me about him.



CHRIS BEDFORD, THE FEDERALIST SENIOR EDITOR: He's got that Justin Trudeau look down that the Left seems to love so much. A thin chested young man.

He's the kind he's a guy who's really careful with his words, but not necessarily with his policies to the point that even some on the Left have made jokes about it, like the New Republic when he says he's against the Green deal, which is not an actual defined written law, but it's a plan for great spending on infrastructure, massive projects and getting rid of coal.



He says, well, I'm not for the Green New Deal, but I'm for massive infrastructure spending for green jobs and a new economy. That's exactly the same thing. The New Republic was just laughing at him. He says that he's not for defunding the police, but he's for looking at the funding of the police and seeing what they can do, especially when they think the departments are bad. It's like this down the board, the entire board with him.



And, to your earlier point, Laura, I think a good way for Georgia to try and make sure this election is fair, that it's not going on for weeks and weeks and weeks. Then we get a result really quickly would be a special meeting of the Georgia legislature that as the demands of votes are held in person, as long as they can't get their mail-in-voting down, they're going to have to go to in-person maybe with an exemption for people who are abroad and overseas with the military.



INGRAHAM: I mean Alana, I totally agree with that. I mean, first of all, they have three weeks of early voting. And I think the early voting is problematic as well. People end up changing their minds and, you know, who knows? But the mail-in-voting to continue to occur after what we saw. To me, that's insane. And I don't know why the Georgia state legislature would even allow it.



BEDFORD: Exactly.



GOODMAN: And I've spoken to people in Georgia who say that, they are concerned about voting because they are concerned about the process and they say why, after what happened in the presidential election, should we trust the system now? And I think that that is a hurdle that Republicans are really going to have to get past.



INGRAHAM: Well, they're going to have to vote, if they - unless they want Kamala Harris to be breaking every tie in the U.S. Senate, every conservative, traditionalist, Republican independent who wants to have a divided government and not door open to illegal immigrants and everything, and then they better get out and vote. I don't care what they have to do that better get out and vote and open up their wallets.



Alana, and Chris, thank you so much. And coming up, how is the Black Lives Matter movement already looking to upend our education system? THE ANGLE investigates tactics in Wisconsin and again in Georgia that could be nationalized under a potential Biden presidency. Stay there.



INGRAHAM: Black Lives Matter isn't satisfied with fomenting riots and crippling police departments around the country. Now they're making demands of school boards. You knew this was coming. On Monday night, BLM agitators stormed a local school board meeting in Burlington, Wisconsin, and turned it into a chaotic nightmare.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The school district really needs to work harder to send the message that racism will not be tolerated here.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Black Lives Matter is a movement. It's obviously made a mark on the history. What do we teach in school, history? Right. So, should we not teach about it?



INGRAHAM: Eventually, the police had to come and shut the meeting down.

Joining me now is the man representing this part of Wisconsin in D.C., Congressman Bryan Steil. Congressman, this isn't just happening in big cities anymore. It's now infiltrating every community across the country like yours.



REP. BRYAN STEIL (R-WI): It's impacting communities like Burlington, Wisconsin, and Burlington's a community of 10000 people, family centered, hardworking community, and you see outside agitators coming into our community trying to indoctrinate students as young as fourth grade, nine year old. And they're putting forward policies that are encouraging folks to defund the police, weaken the police. And then when we bring it into the light, as we should, curriculum should be vetted through public hearings with our local elected school boards.



If they don't get their way, they try to intimidate. They try to shout down, they try to push forward a cancel culture, to prevent democracy from playing out in our communities and towns like Burlington, Wisconsin, a community of 10,000 people.



INGRAHAM: I actually think it's racist. I think what they're doing is racist because they think everyone has to think alike. And that's what they

- everyone has to agree. All black people, white people. There is no way that anyone can disagree with their tactics or their historical narrative.



Now, Congressman, the tension in Burlington began over this anti-racism video that was shown to students.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: In Minneapolis, the city council voted to remake the police department from the ground up. Other cities are thinking about similar measures. It seems like overnight the whole country has woken up and realized what a big problem racism is.



INGRAHAM: Congressman, first of all, people are paying for this, a lot of money, and they may need to update this lesson because Minneapolis is actually considering bringing in more police to stem the rise in crime, which is through the roof.



STEIL: They're trying to indoctrinate fourth graders that defunding police in places like Minneapolis was ever a good idea, even Minneapolis is waking up and realizing that they need to make sure they stand with the men and women of law enforcement to keep our communities safe.



This is why we need to bring the curriculum into the public eye, hold public meetings so people can come and speak to this and not be battered down by people that come in and try to cancel those of us in the community that are speaking up and saying we stand with the men and women of law enforcement in our communities that keep us safe.



INGRAHAM: This is fascistic. It's like the ANTIFA, this is what the fascists did and do, what they did in that meeting, trying to strong arm people. It's just and by the way, Minneapolis, they had the chance to make a change and they re-elected Ilhan Omar, and they didn't vote for Donald Trump.



So, I don't feel sorry for Minneapolis. We love the police, but we don't feel sorry for the Minneapolis voters who didn't see the light. Congressman Steil, thank you for being here tonight and telling us this important story.



And now on to Georgia, where school officials in DeKalb County are embracing the BLM indoctrination fully. The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports that DeKalb County schools say it hopes to engage with students and parents around the social justice issues this week. The school system on Monday launched Black Lives Matter at DeKalb Schools Week of Action 2020, which includes five days of events and school-based instructional activities.



Do they spend that long on George Washington and Thomas Jefferson? No, of course not. Joining me now is Cynthia Garrett, founder of Cynthia Garrett Ministries, author of I Choose Victory. Cynthia, if we get one party government, what's happening in DeKalb County is going to be nationalized, if possible, by Biden. If they can do it, they'll do it.



CYNTHIA GARRETT, EDUCATION ACTIVIST: Listen, I got to tell you, I find what's going on in Georgia to be such a joke, because if you care about young people and you care about black lives, here's the reality. In DeKalb County especially, 74 percent of students are reading below their grade level. There's 30 percent proficiency in English, 30 percent proficiency in math, and 74 percent of kids are graduating, and according to the Georgia governor's office, of that 74 percent of students graduating, only 50 percent of them are actually eligible to go on to college or get a job.



What are we teaching them about Black Lives Matter if they can't read and write? What does Black Lives Matter mean anyway? Why are we trying to indoctrinate these kids rather than give them the ability to have confidence in who they are, and to go on and build a life for themselves, oh, and by the way, think for themselves, which is still legal in America last time I checked.



INGRAHAM: And they are now demanding a seat at the table in a potential Biden administration. The cofounder, this Patrisse Cullors is asking -- not asking, demanding that Biden reward the group "Without the resounding support of black people, we would be saddled with a very different electoral outcome. In short, black people won this election." Cynthia, of course, she completely ignores the fact that President Trump got the most minority turnout of any Republican president I think on record. So where does this thinking come from? It's their reward now?



GARRETT: Listen, Laura, I'm still not sure that black people didn't all vote for Trump, because I still don't believe anything that I've seen happen with this election, so let's just start there. Secondly, no, I don't think anyone gets rewarded for anything. How do you reward an organization that is anti-everything we stand for in America? Listen, I've said it, and I'll say it again -- yes, we all accept and agree with the statement black lives matter, but the organization itself to be rewarded -- to do what?

Fill its coffers with more money to promote anticapitalism, anti everything that's not about what they believe in, which is Marxist, which is anti- everything that I believe in, and if they storm into a school board meeting where one of my kids is going to school, or my grandkids, they're going to have big problems on their hands.



And I think more Americans have to start to get really angry. You can't come in and disrupt an entire educational process where good people are trying to do the best that they can with your rhetoric and your beliefs.



INGRAHAM: Cynthia, imagine if a group of conservatives stormed a meeting of Black Lives Matter and started making all sorts of demands and pointing at them in their faces and screaming at them. Imagine how the media would report that event.



Cynthia, we have to go, but love having you on. You come back soon please, because this issue is not going away. Loved having you on tonight.



And still ahead, did Biden let slip his real thoughts about his postelection status? The must-see video. And "The View" girls want their COVID vax. Raymond Arroyo unpacks it all. "Seen and Unseen" is next.



INGRAHAM: It's time for our "Seen and Unseen" segment, where we expose the stories behind the headlines. Joining us with all the details is Raymond Arroyo, FOX News contributor, author of "The Spider who Saved Christmas"

which, moments ago, entered its third week on "The New York Times"

bestsellers list.



Raymond, Biden held a COVID briefing yesterday to reinforce his claim to the presidency.



RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Laura, this is a pattern we've seen.

It was happening before the election, but now we are seeing these staged events with blatant backdrops meant to bolster Biden's contention that he's already the president-elect. At his COVID event, even though he is not entitled to any CDC or task force briefings, Biden called out the current president, had a brain freeze, and then he slipped. Or did he? Watch this.



JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: The fact is that I would hope that the president at least has the -- the sensitivity and knowledge to know that a lot of people are in real trouble right now, between now and the time we get elected, we get sworn in.



ARROYO: The time we get elected, Laura. Was this an admission that maybe things aren't as locked down as the Biden camp would like us to believe?

And once again, we said this during the election, he seems lost, like somebody pulled the plug out of the wall. And nobody says anything. No reportable reports on this, we don't see the image at all. Imagine, Laura, if you and I just --



INGRAHAM: Stopped midsentence.



ARROYO: Stopped midsentence. What if we did that? It's unbelievable.



INGRAHAM: Well, still, Raymond, Biden sister is telling "Axios" that should he be elected he'll actually absolutely a second term.



ARROYO: I guess that's confidence. Beyond the grandstanding of the president-elect talk, Laura, there are signs that team Biden is worried about what might happen. Even Google, which was a surrogate during the campaign, they are getting in on the act. Today I typed President Trump's name into Google on my phone. This comes up, "Joe Biden news." What's going on? Now even the search engine has been politicized, curtailing our ability to check up on the president's current activities.



And there is a new troubling narrative emerging in the media, Laura, following the firing of Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and others at the Defense Department. They claim Trump means to use the military to maintain the presidency.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: A strong man is trying to take over the government and defy an election. And I think they are playing with that idea inside the White House.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: How do you elect a president, then all of a sudden, give him the authority to be a dictator? That's what we are teetering on here. That's what Hitler did in Germany.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No one has seen anything like this. There is concern about what this means. Is the president planning a military operation?



INGRAHAM: Oh, my God, Martha Raddatz, what happened to Martha Raddatz? She used to be somewhat reasonable many years ago. I don't --



ARROYO: Laura, they spin more tales than the Brothers Grimm. These storylines, this is like the Ukraine call. The president has not suspended the Constitution or the courts, and a coup usually involves ne removing someone from office. That's not what's happening here.



INGRAHAM: And simultaneously, the media, their suggesting that the same military that Trump is supposedly using to hold office is then going to have to remove him from it. This is an old trope they've been -- this has been going on for years, though. If he is impeached and removed, he won't leave. This is a former assistant director of the FBI.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It may be that U.S. Marshals have to come take the president out. And as we say to a barricaded subject, we can do this the hard way, or we can do this the easy way.



INGRAHAM: Tough guy, tough guy, there. Tough guy.



ARROYO: Look, we better advise Melania Trump, don't move any paintings in the White House, because then they'll say you're taking the John Singer Sargents down to Mar-a-Lago. That will be the next thing, arrest the whole family. These tall tales have to stop.



Laura, over on "The View," the ladies are euphoric over the possibility of a COVID-19 vaccine after that Pfizer made the big announcement this week.



INGRAHAM: Pfizer.



ARROYO: Pfizer.



JOY BEHAR, CO-HOST, "THE VIEW": I'm so excited, I'm so excited. I'm going back to Pilates. I'm going to lose some weight, get me some more Botox. I'm coming out. I want the world to know.



(LAUGHTER)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Oh, my God, Joe Biden is president and there is a vaccine. I have got to get out of these sweats. Yesterday for first time in

10 months I ate a salad.



(LAUGHTER)



ARROYO: Forget poll watchers, Laura. I want confirmation of what's in Navarro's bowl, OK. Did you notice the attempt to tie up Biden to the vaccine? That politicization of a COVID vaccine even after the election, it's unbelievable. And that Pfizer announcement was kept from the administration until the election was over. HHS Secretary Alex Azar said he learned about a from the media on Monday, which is very strange because Joe Biden says he heard about it the night before. Convenient.



INGRAHAM: And Pfizer -- sorry, Pfizer.



(LAUGHTER)



ARROYO: Pfizer.



INGRAHAM: What, you're having a Biden moment here, what are you talking about? They were not part of the administration's Operation Warp Speed, but that's not true. They did have to come out and say they were part of Operation Warp Speed because they agreed --



ARROYO: They didn't take the money for development, but they took $1.9 billion for the distribution and the hundred million doses. So technically, they were part of Operation Warp Speed. But it was terrible they didn't release this information when they first learned of it. It would have had a huge effect on the election and deprived Biden of his running mate, COVID- 19.



INGRAHAM: They have a lot of suppression techniques, don't they, Raymond, in this election, a lot of suppression techniques. I hope the Justice Department is getting to the bottom of all of it. Raymond, thank you so much, and congrats on the list.



After calling Trump illegitimate for 18 months, Biden and his followers now demand that you acknowledge his pending presidency. You must, there's no debate allowed. And what promise has Biden already broken? Mike Huckabee tells us, next.



INGRAHAM: You've gotten the message, you've gotten the memo. It's from Biden and his flunkies. It's all clear -- accept his pending presidency or you will be punished. Of course, these are the same people who never accepted Trump's 2016 win. In fact, many of them spent the last four years trying to undo it and remove him from the White House. And before Biden was even the Democrat nominee, he was openly questioning Trump's legitimacy.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: He is an illegitimate president in my mind. Let them investigate, let them subpoena, let them go to the Supreme Court. He's illegitimate. And we are going to be stuck with six more years of this guy, and that is terrifying. It's terrifying.



JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: Would you be my vice presidential candidate?



(LAUGHTER)



BIDEN: Folks, look, I absolutely agree.



INGRAHAM: Furthermore, Biden's declaration of victory violates a campaign promise that he made on national TV.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Will you pledge not to declare victory until the election is independently certified?



JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: Yes. And here's the deal. They count the ballots. As you pointed out, some of these ballots in some states can't even be opened until Election Day. And if there's thousands of ballots, it's going to take time to do it.



INGRAHAM: Joining me now is Mike Huckabee, former Arkansas governor, FOX News contributor. Governor, what happened to that Joe Biden? It's going to take time, not going to, you know, declare victory until it's certified.

And then suddenly the media gets to certify who wins, what, when.



MIKE HUCKABEE, FORMER ARKANSAS GOVERNOR: There's something that, Laura, you don't seem to understand. The Constitution was secretly rewritten so that it's no longer the voters that make the decision. It's the media networks who get to make the decision as to who is the president. And why even wait for the votes to be counted? No need for that. Why wait for them to be certified? They know what they want, and they want it now.



But here's what I think is a little interesting. Joe Biden hadn't quite been certified yet. It's always better to heat the oven before you put the biscuits in. It's better to shoot the deer before you try to put it in the freezer. And I think Joe may be getting a little ahead of himself out here.



INGRAHAM: He's already picking his cabinet, governor. "Politico" actually says Attorney General Doug Jones, Secretary of State Susan Rice, big shock there, Secretary of Treasury Lael Brainard, Secretary of Transportation Eric Garcetti -- oh, my God, is that that high-speed rail finally going to get in there -- Defense Secretary Michelle Flournoy. Tonight, Biden announced that swamp creature Ron Klain will be his White House chief of staff. He's the one who said Biden did a rotten job on the H1N1, isn't he?

Governor, none of these names scream "outsider" to me.



HUCKABEE: No, it's going to be same old, same old. I think it's going to be a real problem because a lot of the people on the left, without whom Joe would never have even gotten as far as he did -- and, again, I'm not going to say elected, because I don't necessarily know that that's for sure yet.

But that aside, there's going to be some people on the left that are going to demand not just a seat at the table. They're going to want the entire table. And if they don't get it, they're going to revolt. So he's going to have a mutiny on the bounty right there within his own White House and his own party.



I do think that when I hear people say, well, he's a moderate. Let's see.

Let's see who he appoints, because personnel is policy. That's something you learn real early when you get into government work. The people that you surround yourself with, that's what your policy is. You can make all the speeches in the world, but the people that you bring in to implement your goals, that's going to really determine your policy. So we'll find out if Joe is a moderate or not. My guess is not nearly as much as people think.



INGRAHAM: That's Scranton Joe is long gone.



And Rashida Tlaib and some of the Squad members have been lashing out at centrist Democrats who blame the Squad's radicalism for losses. She said "Me not" -- that's grammatically incorrect, but "Me not being able to speak on behalf of many of my neighbors right now, many of which are black neighbors, means me being silenced. I can't be silent." Governor, who's really running the show? Wow.



HUCKABEE: I think we're going to find out. But look, Joe has already made a commitment that he believes that we ought to have abortion up until the moment of birth and beyond. Taxpayers out to fund it. He thinks eight-year- olds can decide their gender.



INGRAHAM: We've got to roll, Governor, but you made the point. He is captive to the Squad.



Coming back, a true Veterans Day gift from the president, up next.



INGRAHAM: President Trump made his first public appearance in days to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.

We also learned he's appointing Army Douglas Macgregor as acting Pentagon chief.



That's a real sign that he could try to bring all of our troops home from Afghanistan by the end of the year, getting our brave men and women in uniform out of harm's way. Maybe the greatest gift Trump could give this Veterans Day. Happy Veterans Day, although you deserve many more days and just one and thank you for all of the American armed services members across the country, across the globe, past and present. Thank you for everything you've done for us. You deserve everything the best from all of us.



Shannon Bream and the "FOX NEWS @ NIGHT" team, take it all from here.



Shannon?



