Are Democrats rehashing Trump-Russia narrative for Ukraine controversy?

SEAN HANNITY, HOST: Welcome to “Hannity.”

All right. Tonight, buckle up. We have big breaking news tonight, multiple fronts. Democrats, the media mob, Ukrainian impeachment fantasy, it is -- as we predicted, it is now blowing up in their faces just like the Trump-Russia collusion blew up in their faces.

Now, in just moments, we're going to reveal brand new evidence that will absolutely destroy this Democrats', the media's insane impeachment compulsive narrative. Including brand new text messages proving President Trump did absolutely nothing wrong during his communications with Ukraine. A new report exposing non-whistleblower, whistleblower as a partisan Trump- hating hack and details surrounding the Democrats' first start witness who poured a ton of cold water all over every impeachment fantasy they had during his congressional.

Now, tonight, you will notice a common theme in this show, the corruption, the hypocrisy, the deceit of both the Democratic Party and their allies, frankly their stenographers, the media mob. Every accusation they make, every attack, every smear, every slander, every one of them is nothing more than mere projection, they are the ones guilty of real collusion and corruption with Ukraine, just like the bought and paid for Russian dossier full of lies in 2016.

They are the ones guilty of conspiracy. They are the ones out there -- yes, Joe Biden, leveraging your tax dollars in an obvious quid pro quo in a shakedown to fire a Ukrainian prosecutor. Why would a vice president of the United States ever want to do that? Well -- and the ones that colluded with Ukraine, as "Politico" pointed out, January 11th, 2017, in a 2016 election.

Now, meanwhile, President Trump, he has committed zero crime, zero impeachable offenses and the Democrats and the mob's baseless claims are unraveling this hour. And breaking tonight, we do have new details surrounding the Democrats' star witness in their sham of a so-called impeachment inquiry. Now, for days, the media mob has been absolutely giddy again, just like with Russia, Russia, Russia, Russia, Russia over the testimony of former American special envoy to Ukraine, Kurt Volker.

The "A.P." reported he advised Ukrainian leaders on how to navigate Trump's demands for a Biden probe, and fake news MSDNC and NBC saying Volker was scrambling to contain the damage to national security inflicted by Rudy Giuliani. "The Washington Post" claiming that Volker was, quote, tainted by Trump's alleged corruption and thrown under the bus by Trump team.

And fake news CNN, why would they miss out? Hyping his testimony and writing, quote, Volker has become a key player in the unfolding scandal surrounding the whistleblower complaint.

And the mob shear, utter, giddiness, excitement and hysteria and breathless, you know, reporting, which isn't reporting -- well, you saw it all unfold on national television. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The State Department's special envoy to Ukraine, Ambassador Kurt Volker, not only quitting in the wake of the bombshell whistleblower complaint but now being called to answer questions in front of not one, not two, but three congressional committees. A big question tonight, will the White House take drastic measures to control what he says?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: If the president the United States using our foreign policy to leverage a foreign country to take out a rival. That's a very simple story that even the Fox audience can understand.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Oh, you mean we smelly Walmart shoppers, irredeemable deplorables.

Well, as it turns out yet again, there's just no "there" there. The entire lie is, again, blowing up in their faces. The mob is once again breathlessly lying and hyping a hoax, conspiracy theories.

According to our own Catherine Herridge, Volker testified behind closed doors yesterday that the government of Ukraine was not pressured by President Trump. He also noted that Ukraine never raised any issue of any quid pro quo, did not view the president's call or subsequent interactions at all in any way to be inappropriate.

Now, Volker also confirmed Ukraine was not even aware that the U.S. hold on financial assistance was there until long after it was made public, long after the president's call with Ukrainian President Zelensky. And according to a partial transcript of Volker's testimony just released earlier, quote: the issue of a hold placed on security assistance to Ukraine also came up during the same time. I was, well, connecting Mr. Yermak and Rudy Giuliani. I did not perceive these issues to be linked in any way.

We now know that temporary hold on financial assistance was utilized by a president who loves to negotiate and in this case more funding from other European countries, like they talked about in the transcript if you read it. And by the way, that are most impacted by Ukraine's conflict with Russia.

Both Ukrainian president and our president said yes, European Union is not doing enough. Nope, Germany is not doing enough. France is not doing enough.

And, by the way, one more thing, Volker also reportedly testified that President Trump's concerns about Ukrainian corruption were very valid and real like we have been telling you. And meanwhile, Democrats' impeachment inquiry is anything but valid or real. We have newly obtained text messages from the U.S. ambassador to the E.U., Gordon Sondland, and casting even more doubt on the left's Ukraine hoax.

In a group message with other diplomats, this is from September -- well, Sondland shoots down any speculation about a political quid pro quo. He wrote, quote: I believe you are incorrect about President Trump's intentions. The president has been crystal clear, no quid pro quos of any kind.

He continues: The president is trying to evaluate whether Ukraine is truly going to adopt the transparency and the reforms that President Zelensky promised during his campaign. That was on the call, too. You read the transcript.

So, let's get this straight. The U.S. special envoy to Ukraine, he says, no, he didn't believe he did anything wrong. The U.S. ambassador to the E.U., he doesn't think the president did anything wrong. If you read it, there is nothing wrong there.

But known liar and leaker yes, the cowardly Shifty Adam Schiff believes the president should be impeached. Today, even "The Washington Post" had to give him four Pinocchios about his lying about his communication with the non-whistleblower whistleblower who we now know is a Democrat with Democratic left wing activist lawyers bragging about helping his team.

Now, remember, Schiff said, we have not spoken his office had contact with the whistleblower before the complaint was even filed. They advised him, you better get a lawyer and file a complaint with the inspector general and organize -- that's called an organized political hit from the get-go, again, and they are caught again.

And according to a report, we are learning that the fake whistleblower, non-whistleblower whistleblower is a registered Democrat. Paul Sperry, "Real Clear Investigations" reporting, he worked in the Obama White House. Oh. That explains a lot. No political bias, right?

But the lying, cowardly Shifty Schiff is -- wants you to believe this is just nonpartisan effort to protect the country. Shifty Schiff is now so concerned about foreign election interference, all of the sudden. Except, I guess, when it's Shifty Schiff who is trying to elicit the foreign country.

We have that tape. This is pretty entertaining. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. ADAM SCHIFF, D-CALIF.: I think there is direct evidence in the emails from Russians through their intermediary, offering dirt on Hillary Clinton as part of what is described in writing as the Russian government effort to help elect Donald Trump.

PRANKSTER: And she met with Trump and she brought him one Russian girl celebrity, Olga Buzova, who also known as a person with a strange reputation.

SCHIFF: Olga -- and how do you spell her name?

PRANKSTER: Olga Buzova.

SCHIFF: The president very publicly encouraged Russia to do exactly what Don Jr. was encouraging Russia to do privately. That is, give us the dirt on Hillary Clinton.

SCHIFF: And what's the nature of the Kompromat?

PRANKSTER: Well, there were pictures of naked Trump.

SCHIFF: And so, Putin was made aware of the availability of the comprising material?

PRANKSTER: Yes, of course.

SCHIFF: What more clear intent to collude could you have than the Russians offering dirt on Hillary Clinton as part of what was described as an effort to help Mr. Trump in the campaign?

Thank you very much. We will be back in touch with you through our staff to make arrangements to obtain these materials for our committee and for the FBI. And I appreciate you reaching out to us.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Yes, we have compromising materials. Yes. What's the nature of the compromise? Naked pictures of Donald Trump. Naked pictures.

Has Vladimir seen it? Did he see it? Yes, but, of course, Vladimir seen naked pictures.

Schiff is now a major source of embarrassment for Democrats. He's on tape doing what he said you shouldn't do.

According to Rudy Giuliani, they may try to remove him as chairman of the House Intel Committee.

It's clear, this is where it's serious -- corruption, lies, deception, deceit, hypocrisy, again conspiracy theories and a hoax again. It's so bad, even the media mob are beginning to worry, including fake Jake over there at fake news and even CNN's Van Jones who used to work with Obama, the green job czar, whatever job he had. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

VAN JONES, CNN COMMENTATOR: Democrats are in a lose-lose situation. If they don't do something, their own base is going to feel disappointed and they feel like maybe Trump gets away too much. If you go through with the impeachment, though, you can divide the country further, you take the oxygen away from your candidate, and you still don't solve the problem with foreign interference.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Even professional jump hater, yes, Jeffrey Toobin -- by the way, today, one of many really dumb, and I mean dumb lawyers on TV these days, whoever that is -- doesn't even see any criminality. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JEFFREY TOOBIN, CNN CHIEF LEGAL ANALYST: You know, I don't think it is -- it is criminality. You know, obviously I have been thinking about that question though, is it extortion? Is it bribery? You know, I think it san issue of abuse of power. I don't think there is an actual criminality.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Oh, even he can't come up with criminality or high crimes or misdemeanors because there is no quid pro quo. There's nothing wrong with the phone call. No pressure. Everybody, even the Ukrainians say no pressure.

Democrats want to remove a duly elected president over what, exactly? What? Because they don't like him? They don't like his style?

We have an election in a year. Let's see what you can put up. I'm sure you are taking the admonition of Al Green to heart which is we better impeach him because we're not going to beat him.

Republicans are daring Pelosi and the president daring Pelosi to hold an actual real vote. I second and third the motion.

Without a doubt, this is turning out to be another spectacular political fail for Democrats and their allies and stenographers in the media, the mob. And what's more, it's boomeranging like Russia, Russia, Russia, and exposing their own obscene level of corruption.

We have full coverage of Biden coming up. But first joining us now is Speaker Pelosi's counterpart -- well, I should say -- Alexandria Ocasio- Cortez's counterpart in the House, Pelosi is speaker in name only, the House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

Kevin, number one, I want to applaud you the letter that you sent to Speaker Pelosi yesterday. You know, are you going to grant coequal subpoena power to the chair and the ranking members? Are you going to require all subpoenas be subject to the vote of the full committee, and the request be by either the chair or ranking member? Are you going to give the president's counsel the right to attend all hearings and depositions? Are you going to give counsel the right to present evidence, the intent to provide president's counsel the right to object in the admittance of evidence?

Great points, but the only way we get that is where? How?

REP. KEVIN MCCARTHY, R-CALIF.: Well, that we have an agreement. And this isn't something knew I wrote up. This is exactly how Newt Gingrich treated the impeachment of Bill Clinton.

This is how Speaker Albert treated the impeachment when they wanted to move through with Nixon. This is how we dealt with two other judges. This is modern history.

What we are finding is Nancy Pelosi, speaker in name only, won't even have a vote on the floor. So, there is no impeachment inquiry. But everybody lends their voice to 435 members. They should be able to have a say in this process. But she is trying to protect her own members but she is not giving a fairness to this president.

And that was a simple question I raised. And if you watch, she cannot answer that question. Not even in the letter but on her interview with Stephanopoulos. It was embarrassing.

HANNITY: You are -- you are correct they are suspending all rules and procedures that have past precedent and have been established. I think you and I are pretty smart, we can figure out why, because there's about, what, 40 Democrats that are in districts that Donald Trump won in 2016 and I think those 40 people are probably thinking their careers are on the line on this vote and the president rightly, I think, you rightly are saying, put your vote on the record if you support this madness.

MCCARTHY: If you support this madness, put your vote up. But more important, let's treat as we treat every American, let's be fair in the process. Could you imagine going before a trial where you could not call a witness, you could not subpoena anybody, you could not cross-examine? This is a political hack job.

But do you know what happened today was even more insightful? Inside the intel community inspector general, Michael Atkinson, he came to testify. Do you know what we found out through that testimony? We found out this so-called hearsay whistleblower never even told the I.G. that they already met with Adam Schiff's staff. They even recused themself, they even put it on the form, check it or tell him even though they already did.

It goes to the question of the political motive of the hearsay. But more importantly, it goes to the fact that his own staff, Schiff and Schiff himself are fact witnesses. Nowhere in the American judicial system does it ever allow a fact witness to ever be the prosecutor.

He should be removed from the committee, his staff should be removed. But now, they're trying to control it.

HANNITY: All right. Congressman, thank you. Good work. Keep fighting and, yes, they need to be held accountable.

So as Democrats rage, well, what happens? Donald Trump continues to do his job and the economy continues to roar. We'll look at this today.

More big breaking economic data: 136,000 jobs in September. The unemployment rate is now dropped to a 50-year low. That's right -- 3.5 percent. Black, Hispanic unemployment dropped again to another record low. Wage growth still a healthy 2.9 percent.

And ask yourself, well, how sick do you have to be to hope for a recession like Democrats and even Bill Maher openly saying? Talking down the economy on one hand -- you have to be pretty sick to be rooting against the success of the country and the success of your fellow Americans because you hate Donald Trump that much.

We have 7 million -- almost 7 million new jobs, almost 7 million Americans out of poverty -- out of foot stamps and millions out of poverty.

Fortunately, the Democrats, their blind, psychotic rage has them spinning in a million different directions to be against all things Trump. I'm convinced if Donald Trump cured cancer, they would impeach him for curing cancer at this point. Even if it means in this case hurting real men and women, our fellow Americans and their jobs and their security. Easy for millionaire Hollywood guy to say oh, let's hope for a recession to get rid of Trump.

But the good news is, it's backfiring, it's boomeranging onto the Democrats and media mob, their stenographers, especially sleepy crazy Joe 30330. He's done. He is cooked.

Look at this "New York Times" -- Ukraine will review and reopen that criminal case on Burisma Holdings where Hunter Biden was on the board. Maybe the stenographers and the media mob will cover it.

And the news for Biden gets even worse tonight. New figures showing his fundraising numbers have plummeted well behind the surging Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, as voters now take notice of this major scandal even as the media has been trying to cover up for him, by suggesting Biden is above the law.

No, there is nothing here. It's been investigated. There is nothing here. It's a conspiracy theory.

No, it's not. Remember President Trump has a duty, a sworn duty to execute the laws of the land. That's his duty.

And, by the way, that means investigating corruption. That means a duty to look into these and other serious allegations and evidence that Hunter Biden profited off of because of his father's diplomacy in Ukraine and China.

Remember, we also have agreements with other countries to share information on any criminal investigation. They exist, especially with Ukraine.

Listen to the president speaking to this today.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT: I don't care about Biden's campaign, but I do care about corruption. His campaign, that's up to him. Politics, that's up to them. I don't care about politics.

Politics I think I made clear and yesterday somebody asked me a question and I gave an answer, but always in the form of corruption. What I want to do and I think I have an obligation to do it, probably a duty to do it, corruption -- we are looking for corruption. I believe there was tremendous corruption with Biden but I think there was beyond -- I mean beyond corruption, having to do with the 2016 campaign.

(ND VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: From Russia to Ukraine, and everything in between, the left has tried to smear, slander, harass this president with one conspiracy theory after another conspiracy theory after another, one hoax after another hoax after another hoax, one lie after lie after lie. Tonight, they are sick, they are twisted, their schemes are unraveling. Their impeachment fantasies now exposed for what it is, a partisan farce.

And then you got sleepy, creepy, crazy Uncle Joe 30330 in serious trouble. Wow, that didn't have three years to have the boomerang take effect.

With reaction, we now have the author of the book "Witch Hunt." See that book? A great follow up to his number one bestseller. That book is out Monday, in bookstores Monday. And guess what? You can get it on amazon.com. It will arrive in the mail next week.

FOX News analyst Gregg Jarrett, along with this other best seller and called "Power Grab", FOX News contributor, Jason Chaffetz.

Congressman, let's begin with you. It looks like it's boomeranging and sitting on top of all of this, we have two powder kegs that Democrats know about, which is why I think you see this acceleration in leaking. I mean, no other president has had to deal with the conversations with prime ministers and presidents leak, only Donald Trump.

And I think the reason is because they know I.G. Horowitz is about to release his report. My sources tell me it's pretty devastating. And it will implicate guys like Comey and Brennan and many others. And then we got the Durham report, OK? Been spending an awful lot of time in Italy and Great Britain talking to the Australians.

Now, I have been bringing up those three countries for very good reason. What do you see happening?

JASON CHAFFETZ, CONTRIBUTOR: I see exactly what you are seeing, Sean. I think they are in a tizzy. I think Brennan is scared to death. I think there are a lot of people like Comey and McCabe and Ohr, and the cast of characters that you have been talking about for the last few years that they know that this Horowitz report is coming out, that Durham is on their tail, that the attorney general is paying personal attention to it because he is seeing very real evidence.

Donald Trump is doing his job. He's doing exactly what he is supposed. I'm tired of these cry babies that go over to the side and say, oh, well, you should -- you know, leave Biden alone. There's no evidence. He hasn't done anything.

Well, it's on tape. It is crystal clear what the son of the vice president traveling on Air Force Two did in China what he is doing in Ukraine. It is crystal clear.

Of course, the president should ask for cooperation. All of that is coming to a head. And Nancy Pelosi knows it's spinning out of control.

HANNITY: And what if -- what if it was Vice President Trump and, let's say, the son that was doing the deals with Ukraine and China with no experience in Ukraine or China, Gregg Jarrett -- no experience in oil and gas and energy and no experience in private equity, 1.5 billion in China, millions in Ukraine. What if it was Donald Trump Jr. and Vice President Trump? How do you think the media would be reacting then?

GREGG JARRETT, LEGAL ANALYST: They would be apoplectic.

You know what this is, Sean, this is the Nancy Pelosi-Adam Schiff witch hunt. They are contorting the impeachment clause in the Constitution. They are substituting politics for the commands and intent of the impeachment clause.

You know, information -- asking for information, information is not a thing of value in violation of the law. Never has been. I explain it in my book.

Don't take my word for it. It's in the Mueller report.

It was also the conclusion of the criminal division of the Department of Justice. They looked at the Trump-Zelensky conversation, they said, there's no crime here. It's not a violation of campaign finance laws.

You know, the president asking for information was perfectly reasonable and logical and proper. It is not an abuse of power. It is the proper exercise of power under the treaty we have with Ukraine to share information. It is also a duty of the president under the take care clause to make sure that the laws are faithfully executed.

Joe Biden does not get immunity or amnesty simply because he is running for president. If it were otherwise, everybody accused of a federal crime would immediately announce their candidacy for president of the United States.

HANNITY: One thing can I tell our audience, we will be proven right again. We have this buttoned up from the beginning.

When we come back, now we told you this Ukraine story would boomerang back onto the Democrats. It's all happening. When we come back, we're going to expose what the Obama administration asked Ukraine to do.

Oh, I wonder if the mob and the media, I wonder if they will report this as we continue a special edition of HANNITY.

HANNITY: All right. Welcome back to “Hannity.”

Exposing the real corruption, something the mob and the media will never do. Yes, OK. So, tonight, the House Democrats predictably have issued a subpoena, the White House documents related to Trump's call with Ukrainian president.

We have seen the text. There is nothing wrong with it.

Well, anyway, speaking of the Ukrainian faux scandal, Andy McCarthy is calling out scandal in the media who ignored the Obama administration's interest in Paul Manafort's actions in Ukraine. He writes, quote: Democrats in Congress, the media pretend swoon over conduct that they accepted when Obama did it.

Here with reaction, FOX News contributor, Andy McCarthy, from the "Wall Street Journal" -- he has also written a couple great columns in the last week. Kim Strassel, good to see you.

Andy, we start with you. That's a great point. But, really, they didn't care about obstruction because then they would have cared about Hillary deleting subpoenaed emails and Bleach Bit and hammers. They didn't really care about Russia interference either because they used the dirty dossier that she paid for.

Just like they didn't care about foreign interference in elections because they had a DNC operative as the "Politico" pointed out January 11, 2017. Yes, a contractor from the DNC was in negotiations with the Ukraine to get dirt on Manafort so they could use it in the campaign and they did effectively, according to "Politico".

ANDY MCCARTHY, CONTRIBUTOR: Yes, Sean, I don't think they really cared about anything other than the politics of it indeed. I think if Hillary had won, as was expected, you would never have heard a word ever again about Russian interference in our election.

And they certainly were not concerned about foreign interference in 2016, when there's a lot of reporting for the proposition that the Obama administration pushed the Ukrainians to reopen investigation involving Paul Manafort.

And you don't have to take my word for it, a court in Kiev, a Ukrainian Court, in December of 2018 found that a Ukrainian parliamentarian and the head of their anti-corruption unit were involved in meddling in the United States election.

And both of those people, the parliamentarian and the anti-corruption guy, had connections to Democrats, close connections.

HANNITY: Kimberly, you point out - then I think this is a very good point that - and Andy makes the point, a Ukrainian Court says this. What is the charge? There is no charge, there was no crime on that telephone conversation, so they go to what the weakest, abuse of power.

What is the abuse of power here? I think the Constitution is pretty clear and that is the President faithfully executes the laws of the land. We have an agreement specifically with Ukraine and he is the Commander in Chief, and they were talking about defense issues, and corruption also is something that's criminal, and that would be part of that treaty with them, right?

KIMBERLEY STRASSEL, MEMBER OF THE EDITORIAL BOARD, THE WALL STREET JOURNAL: Right. Well there is no criminal act, obviously. The best that the intelligence Inspector General could come up with in his referral was a campaign finance violation, which the Department of Justice immediately dismissed, because there is no basis in law for something like that in an exchange of information.

So then you get to the abuse of power thing and that gets us back to - you can't even articulate what that is because they're guilty of doing the same thing. And it gets to Andy's double standard point, how can you stand up and claim that the President has abused his power when you have multiple examples of Democrats doing the exact same thing in recent years.

And by the way, I would make the case in an even more egregious fashion. They went so far as to actually use this disinformation from the Russians to wiretap an American citizen connected, at least one possibly more, connected to the Trump campaign.

HANNITY: Andy, I always would say what would happen to Hannity test. In other words, if I'd subpoenaed emails and I delete them and I acid wash my hard drive and I bust up devices with hammers or have somebody do it and remove SIM cards, I don't think it's going to work out well for Hannity.

Well how about this, what if it's Vice President Trump replacing Biden and it's Don Jr. replacing Hunter Biden. What do you think the media mob and the Democrats would be doing in that instance?

MCCARTHY: Yes, well, Sean that's the point. I think the two tiered justice system is a big problem. But it's really just a component of a larger problem, because we actually have a two-tiered coverage system. The way the media covers these things, it's like day and night, depending on whether the subject under consideration has a D or an R after his name. And our criminal justice system is just a reflection of that broader problem I think.

HANNITY: Amazing times we live in. Not good for the country, though. Thank you both.

When we come back, speaking of the stenographers for the Democratic Party and radical extremists on the Left, that liberal echo chamber is alive and well. We've got great tape to prove it. You might want to run your DVR. Straight ahead.

HANNITY: As we continue to expose corruption, lies, propaganda, misinformation and smears, well the lazy no-imagination impeachment obsessed media mob, the psychotic hate Trump mob, they're going back to the same old dishonest despicable descriptions of Donald Trump.

If it sounds familiar, it's right out of the same playbook. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TREVOR NOAH, HOST OF THE DAILY SHOW: Let's be honest, you don't need to be explicit to set up a shady deal. I mean, if you've ever watched any mafia anything, you will know that explicit is the exact opposite of what they do.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I think those were mob tactics. I think the President styles himself as this unitary kind of mob figure.

ELLIOTT WILLIAMS, FORMER FEDERAL PROSECUTOR: This individual went through these processes designed to protect individuals from exactly the kind of thing we're seeing right now from the President of the United States, which is almost like a mob style hit.

SETH MEYERS, HOST, LATE NIGHT: Trump is the worst criminal. He's like a character from The Sopranos who everyone knows is only going to last one episode.

ROBERT DE NIRO, ACTOR: We are at a moment in our lives in this country where this guy is like a gangster - he's a wannabe gangster and he - the thing is that he makes gangsters look bad.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: If you're going to do Marlon Brando, you got to get it right. I never wanted this for Sonny or for Michael. I always thought Sonny would follow my footsteps, not Sonny. I made him an offer I couldn't refuse - he couldn't refuse. Anyway, here with reaction, political columnist Jeff Lord, Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz.

Matt Gaetz has ambitions to do this show one day and be the host. And I just don't know if I can do it legally. They'll probably say we're conspiring and colluding.

REP. MATT GAETZ, R-FLA.: I'm in Sean.

HANNITY: What?

GAETZ: They'll probably try to impeach me since it's not a crime.

HANNITY: Yes, I think they are trying that already and they've already taking Jeff Lord out over at fake news CNN. I mean they'd be trying to take me out for 24 years, eventually they'll be successful, but whatever.

I'm watching this though, it's just never-ending lies. We live - I've always known there was a - the media was abusively biased and corrupt, and that they lie and they had an agenda. This isn't the era of Brokaw, Jennings and that hack Dan Rather. This is like just never-ending lying and conspiracy theories.

I mean Area 51 Roswell Rachel Maddow at the conspiracy channel lie after lie after lie, they never admit they're wrong either. Matt?

GAETZ: Well, it's one of the reasons why Americans are tuning out to those networks. I mean you don't see CNN even breaking the top 25 cable news shows, and Rachel Maddow is far behind the Fox primetime lineup, because the American people actually want the truth.

Since before Donald Trump was even sworn into office, the radical left and their allies in the fake news media have been uncontent to just disagree with him. And so, they have been trying to de-legitimize his election.

Now we see an impeachment process that is not open, that is not transparent, that does not allow participation for members of Congress. Because when Democrats tried that with the Russia hoax, we exposed them for the fools that they are. So they're not interested in developing the evidence, they're not interested in actually holding hearings and bringing people for it.

Because, when they brought forward Corey Lewandowski and Robert Mueller and John Dean for goodness sakes, it was a disaster for Democrats. So now they're going to rush to an impeachment and the American people will see it as the politically illegitimate exercise that it is.

HANNITY: I used to watch it, Jeff, over on fake news and I'd even text you in the middle of shows you were doing.

(LAUGHTER)

I'd be like, it's 11 on 1 and you and Kayleigh McEnany, the only two people ever to be on there to express support for the President, and they'd all like - they couldn't stand you even expressing a thought counter to what I guess they so passionately believe in, which is hating the President and get rid of him.

JEFFREY LORD, AUTHOR, SWAMP WARS: I mean it is astounding and the thing that just I don't get is, it damages them. I mean all of this, the whole larger media is damaging their own credibility. The people they're losing audience, people don't believe a single thing.

And this is one of the reasons, Sean, why you have such a great audience--

HANNITY: They are the best.

LORD: --because people come here to get facts, to get facts.

HANNITY: And one thing I'd do different, we're number one in cable, thanks to this audience. I know I don't have this camera without them, because they've tried (ph) it. Without this audience, they would have taken me out a long time ago. They saved this show.

LORD: One thing I just wanted to say quickly, the House Democrat Adam Schiff is violating the President's constitutional right. He has a right to know his accuser here, this whistleblower, and hiding it like this is a distinct violation of the President's rights under the Constitution.

And in doing it, they are violating their own oath of office as a Congress - member of Congress to support and defend the Constitution, and they ought to be censured, if not expelled.

HANNITY: It's a non-whistleblower whistleblower. I mean this is - we don't need that so-called whistleblower. We have the transcript, for crying out loud. The transcript shows nothing wrong happened on the phone call.

Here's my theory Matt Gaetz, Congressman sir, and it's really simple. I loved your exchange with Sharpton, that was a classic. And I'll say this, I think we should play it next time you're on, but to me, all they're doing is helping the President.

The President's right there, do nothing. They supported a wall and funding a wall in the second term of Obama, but they won't do it just because they hate Trump so much. I really believe, if he cured cancer, they would impeach him for curing cancer.

GAETZ: Yes, they would accuse him of overpopulation, if he did that. Look, what I could tell you after talking to President today is that he understands the fight that we're in. And it's not a fight that it's about him, it's about the voters who put him in office.

What you see from the radical left today is an attack on the democracy of our country itself, because they believe that their judgment when they huddle up in Washington DC can be substituted for the judgment of the voters.

And by the way, how is Adam Schiff even the Chairman of a Committee in the Congress right now. He lied to the American people for two-and-a-half years. You know what, I want to see the evidence of collusion--

HANNITY: He's lying again.

GAETZ: --before we allow him to have any more authority at all. That guy should be gone, he should be on the scrap heaps of history and he should be humiliated for the lies he told about the President and Russia.

HANNITY: How great is the tape of Adam Schiff--

LORD: Exactly.

HANNITY: --colluding on tape with a Russian hoaxter - huckster.

GAETZ: They always accuse us of the stuff they're doing, that's what's so hypocritical.

HANNITY: Last word, Jeff.

LORD: That's your best imitation, Sean, even better than The Godfather.

(LAUGHTER)

HANNITY: I made him an offer and he couldn't refuse. Michael Corleone, it should not be, this is Sonny's job.

(LAUGHTER)

Thank you. When we come back to squad, more radical by the day. Now Congresswoman Tlaib is saying Democrats, well they're looking into how to arrest Trump officials, no due process. They have lost it completely and we continue to expose their corruption, their lies, and their bias, straight ahead.

HANNITY: The minute (ph) the Democrats impeachment circus, well the radical far left squad, the real leaders in the House of Representatives, they are becoming more unhinged by the day.

Now we have Congresswoman Tlaib impeach the MFs (ph), she's saying Democrats are looking into how to arrest Trump officials. For what, we don't know, but we want to arrest them. What are we going to do when they resist? Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. RASHIDA TLAIB, D-MICH.: This is really unprecedented. This is the first time we've ever had a situation like this. So they're trying to figure out, no joke, they're trying to figure out well is it the DC police that's going to get them. They're trying to be like, where are we going to put them. Where are we going to hold them.

No, I mean those are the kinds of things they are trying to tread carefully. I mean, this is - I asked it, like you all, I asked the same questions. But what happens when they don't comply? I mean, the fact of the matter is, we held Barr and Secretary Ross for commerce - Secretary of Commerce in contempt. What happens if they don't - continue to not comply?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Really, you want them in charge? $94 trillion, New Green Deal, no more gas, oil, combustion engine, everything is free, no planes, cars, and cows. Fox News contributors Tammy Bruce and Charlie Hurt join us.

You listen to it, it's a little scary on the one hand, Tammy, because they are serious.

TAMMY BRUCE, CONTRIBUTOR: Well, they are. But it's also false. And they are relying on the, I guess the lack of information that it's been out there. And this is one of the reasons why they want to move so quickly on the so-called impeachment, is that the faster they move, the less of a chance there is that what they are doing and what the corruption is will actually come out, right.

I mean if you're going in and you've got five minutes with your doctor, you're not going to find much. But if you've got an hour you might actually come to the truth. And this is what Democrats all of us have to ask is what is it then that they're hiding, why is this that this needs to go so quickly, why do the Republicans not get to ask questions, why are they not issuing actual subpoenas?

Andrew McCarthy's piece perfectly pointed out that they're sending letters and they're not sending subpoenas, because that would go to court and they don't want to have to defend themselves in that arena.

We've got - again, this is only because Donald Trump I think can handle it is that the only silver lining here is that this is like a reduced sauce. It is the intensity of people finally seeing what this establishment is really made of, and what they've been capable of doing.

Now the curtain is drawn back, and when it comes to their actual operations, false reports, false allegations, accusers who have to be kept aside for safety, whether it was the Kavanaugh situation with accusations that you couldn't even prove or were false. And then this is the - that you're guilty until you prove yourself innocent.

This is a totalitarian approach, it is a kangaroo court, and they're doing it because this is all that they have. But the president has an opportunity to use this as an example to show them why he was elected in the first place and what it is we're fighting against, and what we have to stop.

For Omar to say, oh this is about the rule of law, it is the opposite that the accused can't defend himself and they are moving forward without even allowing the American people to genuinely learn what's going on.

HANNITY: They never learn. I mean it's always rush to judgment, it's always no due process, no presumption of innocence on anything. Look at Kavanaugh as you mentioned or Nicholas Sandmann, the kid with the MAGA hat, Charlie there is this - behind all this is a government that I would see if they ever got power, that'd be pretty bad on America that we believe in becomes their socialist dream and our nightmare.

CHARLIE HURT, CONTRIBUTOR: Well, there's a long history of having rabble-rousing backbenchers in Parliament or in Congress who like to stir up trouble. And that's all well and good, that's fine. But the problem here is these people have taken over the control of the train, they're in charge, they're fundamentally unserious people, they hate America, they want to undermine America. And as Tammy points out, they have no concept of the rule of law.

And if they did actually care about the rule of law, they would they would cite some rule or some law that has been violated here, they can't. And on top of that, they're also tactically very stupid and that's why you see them Democrats constantly pantsing themselves, because they're - not only are they lunatics, but they're also strategically unwise.

Nancy Pelosi is a strategically wise person, when it comes to Parliamentary procedures--

HANNITY: All right, exit question. Help or hurt the Democrats, this whole process, simple question. Tammy?

BRUCE: Well, hurt just like what the Kavanaugh situation did, the Russian hoax dossier did. They can't see past themselves, they never know when to stop. And when you're desperate, you are going to make mistakes. They're exposing themselves for the American people to see how much they hold us in contempt and how much they hold the Constitution in contempt.

HANNITY: All right, Charlie, last word.

HURT: This does not hurt Donald Trump one bit. This is a guy who excels in a professional wrestling ring. He's going to love this, he is going to benefit from this, and he's going to expose them for the frauds that they are.

HANNITY: They're contributing to Donald Trump's reelection. Keep it up.

HURT: Yes they are.

HANNITY: Thank you both. When we come back, more Hannity after this.

HANNITY: All right, unfortunately our special exposing real corruption, lies, deceits and conspiracies again, we are just out of time. Apparently, we are never going to run out of ammunition, unfortunately, for the country.

Anyway, as always, thank you for joining us. And you do make this show number one, we cannot thank you enough. We will never be the hate Trump media mob. We'll always pursue the truth and justice. Let not your heart be troubled. Laura Ingraham is next. Have a great weekend.

