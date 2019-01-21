Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

The Weather Front
Published

Arctic blast brings dangerous wind chills to Northeast and Great Lakes

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
close
National forecast for Monday, January 21Video

National forecast for Monday, January 21

Janice Dean has your FOXCast.

Very cold air behind the storm system that brought over 2 feet of snow across interior sections of the Northeast will bring dangerous wind chills below zero and single digits across the Northeast and Great Lakes.

Temperatures will moderate Tuesday and Wednesday to more seasonal highs.

Active weather continues across the Pacific Northwest with our next system bringing snow across the Rockies then into the Plains and then the Great Lakes over the next few days.

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s "FOX and Friends" (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. She is the author of several books. Her latest is "Mostly Sunny" (Harper Collins, March 5, 2019) Click here for more information on Janice Dean.