Arctic blast brings dangerous wind chills to Northeast and Great Lakes
Very cold air behind the storm system that brought over 2 feet of snow across interior sections of the Northeast will bring dangerous wind chills below zero and single digits across the Northeast and Great Lakes.
Temperatures will moderate Tuesday and Wednesday to more seasonal highs.
Active weather continues across the Pacific Northwest with our next system bringing snow across the Rockies then into the Plains and then the Great Lakes over the next few days.