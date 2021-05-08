Anti-Asian hate crime increasing, left's interest decreasing

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," May 5, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: I guess the Rangers and the caps didn't get Biden's unity memo at Madison Square Garden. What? I thought it was unity was going to be busting out all over, Sean. And they couldn't take it.



HANNITY: I don't know. I was sort of an incorrigible kid. It was a normal experience.



INGRAHAM: No. You?



HANNITY: I was. You know, like if a mom gives a little swat to the kid in the backside, they get arrested these days.



INGRAHAM: Hey, Sean, one question. When you drove in the car, did your dad do the backhand? Was he trying to reach you in the back seat? I love that.



HANNITY: No. I got the belt. And by the way, in retrospect, I didn't think so at the time--



INGRAHAM: You deserved it.



HANNITY: Oh, every single time. There was no --. And you know what? I'm not, well, some liberals may think so, I'm not emotionally damaged either. I'm not traumatized.



INGRAHAM: Alright. Sean, I love the Ranger stuff. That was - I missed that. So, thank you for running that.



HANNITY: I was the only one of my friends. God knew, I might get to have a career in TV that never lost teeth. (inaudible) friends who have lost teeth.



INGRAHAM: Well, looking good for it. I might add. Sean, awesome show.



HANNITY: Take it away.



INGRAHAM: And we will pick it up where you left off. I'm Laura Ingraham. This is the "Ingraham Angle" from Washington. We have a lot to get to tonight. So, let's dive right in. Systemic radicalism. That's the focus of tonight's "Angle".



Now you may be breathing a sigh of relief if your son or daughter was stuck in virtual learning and is now back in the classroom. But do you really know what your school system is getting ready to marinate your kids in next fall. It's called the anti-racist curriculum and instituting it has been one of the main goals of the far-left BLM movement for years.



The killing of George Floyd last May gave them the moral cover to shame quivering white liberals into giving into their demands. Activists guilted suburban women, nervous kids and goofy millennials to supportive hashtags. They posted them all last May as you remember, and June. And companies wrote huge checks to BLM to avoid being targeted.



Big city mayors empathized with an even join social justice protests, as looters and violent rioters caused massive damage all around. Even Mitt Romney got into the act. He is so cool. What Mitt probably didn't understand was that it was never about standing up for equal justice for Black Americans. It was always about a full-blown revolution, a series of moves designed to completely upend American society.



And the only way to really accomplish that is by changing how and what we teach our kids. So, they want to control language, instill fear, and enforce rules with explicit and implicit threats. And of course, some cases life altering punishment. Enter the twisted notion of what the anti-racist curriculum really is. It's largely the brainchild of people like Ibram Kendi. And in the body is there supposed aim of promoting diversity, equity and inclusion in our schools. The acronym DEI, in this case, stands for divisive, erroneous and insidious, or insipid, or invidious. You take your pick.



Now, the entire premise of this sicko undertaking is that America is systemically racist, that white privilege has infected the entire country and from the founding, by the way, and that it all has to be remade according to new, very subjective DEI standards.



Schools, both public and private, are scrambling to hire DEI consultants who get paid big bucks to tell them how racist their school is, how racist it always was. And then they begin to put in new systems in place of the old systems to cleanse them of their inherent bias. Now, remember, though, the learning and all that unlearning never ends, because it's all deeply embedded.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I realize more and more that although America is the land of diversity, it's not really land of a quality. And actually, it's far from it. There are so many problems that we have, that we have - that have been deeply rooted into the system and into our legislature even.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Beaverton students, parents, general community and staff are demanding a change. Some can't even explain what they need because they've been raised and indoctrinated in a system that doesn't allow them to have this critical way of thinking and questioning their education.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: When you take them at their word, America was founded on racist principles and it's still organized by racist systems. So, in other words, everyone is complicit. Even Lincoln wasn't woke. Pull down those statues, kids. Go for the memorial next time.



A survey I received today from Fairfax County Public Schools in Northern Virginia shows how this is all going down. In order to justify what they are planning, which is a new anti-racist curriculum, the county solicited responses and input from community members. Parents and others are asked to react to a slew of inane statements taken right out of a BLM workshop.



Now, their idea of an evolved educational environment is where, "multiple identities" are valued and affirm - affirmed. And get this, that multiple identities are taught about in the schools. What does that mean?



Well, who needs Socrates, Shakespeare and Tocqueville and Melville, when your kids can learn from the brilliant thinkers like Robin DiAngelo and Mr. Kendi.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



ROBIN DIANGELO, AUTHOR OF "NICE RACISM": White privilege is the automatic taken for granted advantage bestowed upon white people.



IBRAM KENDI, AUTHOR OF "HOW TO BE AN ANTIRACIST": It is critical for white people, for people in general to stop denying their racist ideas.



NIKOLE HANNAH-JONES, FOUNDER OF THE 1619 PROJECT: In certain parts of the country, modern policing has direct lineage to the slave patrol.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Now, by the time they get through with our schools, the topics of race, racism, bias, identity-based bias, and of course, the old standby white privilege, they're going to permeate every subject matter taught, every minute of every day.



Now, you got to hand it to these folks. They've created an entire industry around stoking white guilt and shaking down wimpy corporate bigwigs and then pressuring school bureaucracies that just crumble and fall right over.



The Fairfax County survey addresses curriculum materials to represent different races and identities. And my personal favorite survey question is whether the curriculum used in Fairfax County should teach students how to challenge power and privilege in society. Guess challenge your teacher when you don't get the right grade. And it even advances the hilarious proposition that teaching methods focused on being anti-racist and anti- biased would advance academic excellence and somehow accelerate learning.



Oh, my god! Well, this survey in Fairfax County is being replicated and distributed nationwide, versions of it. And unsuspecting parents have no clue about what's about to hit their kids. These radicals want to graduate agitators, graduate activists and graduate comrades in an anti-American movement that our enemies abroad are thrilled to see taking root.



Look at questions 33 through 35. Teachers should have materials to guide them in creating anti-racist and anti-bias curriculum environments. Teaching methods should offer students' ways to take action against racial and social injustice. Give students opportunities to recognize injustices that individuals create, biased-based beliefs and languages, and that systems create discrimination and oppression.



Well, parents are finally beginning to catch on to this madness just moments ago. It's just happened. Fairfax County Schools held an open forum for parents and a dad who had just returned from deployment leveled a stinging indictment of this entire BLM-sponsored curriculum idea.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



ZIA TOMPKINS, PARENT AT FCPS SCHOOL BOARD MEETING: This kind of stuff is poison. This will tear this country apart if it becomes a part of our fabric. How do I know this? I just came from the Middle East, where people sort themselves by ethnicity, by religion, by race, and these areas are ungovernable. If you sink this into our kids, if you divide our kids up and have them see only race, creed, culture, religion, you will be destroying this country. Believe me. I have seen it. I have lived it.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Wow! That's all I can say is wow. Now it wasn't just there. The Rockwood school district outside of St. Louis was recently caught trying to hide the fact that teachers were pushing critical race theory there by posting fake curricula online.



Now the revelation sent parents over the edge, leading to one woman making a desperate plea to the rest of the community.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Just because I do not want critical race theory taught to my children in school does not mean that I'm a racist.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: But the Teachers Union bosses have totally embraced critical race theory. And of course, we know they have the ear of the Democrats. American Federation of Teachers president Randi Weingarten even took time away from lobbying to keep schools close, which of course they love to do to shill for the 1619 project.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



RANDI WEINGARTEN, PRESIDENT AMERICA FEDERATION OF TEACHERS: All of a sudden, you're hearing people talk about critical race theory, people who have no idea what that term means, or trying to ban the 1619 Project, because it is trying to do exactly what you're saying, which is to actually teach a factual version of oppression in America.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Only oppression is listening to her for more than 30 seconds. Now, we spent a lot of time on this topic tonight. And we're going to continue to cover this in the coming weeks and months. Because you need to know what's happening in these schools, demand to know what your tax dollars are funding, who these diversity consultants are, and equity and inclusion officers.



Zoom into your school board meetings if you have to, or go in person, if you can. Run for school board positions when they become available as elections in Texas showed us this week. You can actually win and make a huge difference. Don't be afraid. They want you afraid.



The corporate media won't show you what the "Angle" revealed tonight. They don't even want their own viewers to know about it. It's that radical. But you deserve to know what's happening in the American public school system. And if this can happen just miles from the Washington monument, it can happen anywhere, and it is happening.



Now, we have some good governors who are working to ban this poisonous ideology. But if you live in a blue state or in a liberal county, this is probably already occurring right under your noses.



The Democrats have tied themselves to an anti-American ideology committed to poisoning the minds of our children against what is the greatest country that the world has ever seen. This should be an issue until the Democrats are shellacked at the polls for encouraging Americans to hate each other and hate their own country. And that's the "Angle".



Joining me now Victor Davis Hanson, senior fellow at Hoover; and Dinesh D'Souza, a conservative author, filmmaker and host of the Dinesh D'Souza Podcast.



Dinesh, now the following is a real line in the sand moment that we discussed and following this issue tonight. You're either in or out, you're either an anti-racist with an agenda to work with BLM, or you're basically a racist, whether you admit it or not. That's how serious this is.



DINESH D'SOUZA, CONSERVATIVE AUTHOR & FILMMAKER: Yes, absolutely. This is actually a way to bring Marxism to America by taking the old category of class and substituting race. Race works better for these people than class because there is, in fact, a deep racial history in America. But of course, America is a different society now than it was, let's say, 1950, let alone in 1850.



In fact, if you made a kind of hierarchy today of the groups that are doing best in academic performance and economic success, they would be Asian- Indians, then you'd have the Japanese, then you'd have the Chinese, essentially, the Asian-Americans dominate the ethnic groups at the top. So where is this white privilege? Whites are actually not at the top of the totem pole of American society anymore.



The only category in which whites are on top is accumulated wealth, which of course reflects the legacy of the past. But it's very difficult for these critical race theory people to explain why Orientals and Asian- Americans are doing the best, because obviously they're not discriminating against anybody. They are outperforming everybody. And so merit here is what's responsible for these differences in performance. But that has to be concealed, it has to be hidden, it has to be denied. So critical race theory is a massive pretense to get away from the idea of merit and substitute the bogus category of contemporary racial oppression.



INGRAHAM: And Victor, this is why part of the process for them in the BLM critical race theory sector is to get rid of the SATs, get rid of the ACTs standardized tests, get rid of advanced mathematics and science for kids in high school. Have to get rid of that. That's part of what's going on here.



VICTOR DAVIS HANSON, SENIOR FELLOW, HOOVER INSTITUTE: It is and when you say they, what's strange about this law, I think historians are going to look back and say this wasn't peasants and pitchforks, grassroots. These are the most powerful, pampered, rich, affluent people in the history of civilization.



This is LeBron yelling at us who owns $45 million estate from Oprah from her 90. This is the CEOs of Delta, Coke, $16, $17 million a year, Mark Zuckerberg pouring $500 million into the last election to warp a precinct or two. So - and this, it's not a political revolution. As you point out, I love the word marinate. This is 360 degrees. This is Maoist, this is changing the founding day. This is changing commercials. This is getting national anthem. This is redefining the number of genders. It's total. It's 24/7. And finally, your right to really focus on education.



I spent my whole life - (inaudible) the enlightenment, but we've lost the university. What's keeping America sane are the 65 percent. Let's face it. They don't have a BA. That we're out in the practical world and they were not in that insane asylum in the last 20 years. They have their finger in the dike. And now, the left says, well, there's one last challenge. We won all these institutions, but we haven't won K-12.



So I think that's really correct of you to point out they want to go after charter schools, home small, parochial schools, and they want to turn it over the teacher union because in one generation, from seven to 17, if they take over K-12, it won't be they want to change America, the next generation, they won't even know what America is or was.



INGRAHAM: Dinesh, part of this, as Victor says starts very young. There's this website and a lot of cute little cartoon videos. It seems kind of inconsequential when you first look at it. But we want people to focus on this because this is very insidious. It's this thing called Brainpop. OK. And it's about children's grammar and the need to use certain personal pronouns. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



They can be used as a singular pronoun too. Like if you said, I'm going to see my friend. I can ask, where do they live? Since I don't know your friends gender identity. And some individuals prefer "they" as a pronoun.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Dinesh, first of all it's poorly produced, but you get the point, right. And it kind of takes the kids away from their family setting or maybe their religious values, whether you're Muslim or Christian or Jew or what have you and breaks that bond. The goal is to break the bond with the nuclear family.



D'SOUZA: Absolutely. At some level you're attempted to take this as comedic, as ridiculous, of course, it's a material for satire. But these people are deadly serious. They're actually not kidding. They are trying to redefine basic categories, in fact categories supplied by nature itself. I think the real pathology here is that white America and you see this throughout the society is immobilized by the accusation of racism.



INGRAHAM: Right.



D'SOUZA: People who have - who don't have a racist bone in their body don't know what to say. And this is why parents buckle, this is why school boards given, this is why woke corporations given, they are given because the charge of racism moves them into a theatrical mode in which they have to sort of dissociate themselves from America's past. They're petrified.



(CROSSTALK)



D'SOUZA: And until they lose that fear - they have to lose that fear and really not even feel the need to respond. The answer should be black is boring, white is boring, race is boring.



INGRAHAM: Yes. Move on to just who the person is on the inside. That's what is supposed to matter. Victor, we shortchange you tonight. We'll get to you, I hope, tomorrow or Monday. We're staying on this topic.



But have you ever heard of the term speaking of the language birthing person? Of course not, because you're not an unhinged leftist.



Today, prominent Democrat social media and NARAL, all have tried pushing the narrative that your sex has nothing to do with whether you can give birth. Rachel Campos-Duffy and Matt Walsh have some thoughts on that. Next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



INGRAHAM: All right. The party of science says it's no longer acceptable to associate childbearing to only women. Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley today tweeting, Senator Booker and I reintroduced the mommies act to expand Medicaid coverage for birthing people. Every pregnant person should be listened to and treated with dignity and respect. What? And in a coordinated show force, Congressman Cori Bush echoed this bizarre view of biology on Capitol Hill.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REP. CORI BUSH (D-MO): I am committed to doing the absolute most to protect black mothers, to protect black babies, to protect black birthing people and to save lives.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: It's not a mystery of what's going on. Is it the left's new religion tells them that gender doesn't exist? It's just a social construct. It's all fluid.



Joining me now Rachel Campos-Duffy, mother of nine and Fox News contributor; also joining me, Matt Walsh, father of four, host of "The Matt Walsh Show".



Rachel, I imagine you have some thoughts on the fluidity birthing people issue. Tell us.



RACHEL CAMPOS-DUFFY, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yes. Well, it's really quite crazy. And you had Victor Davis Hanson on earlier and he talked about how our universities are lost. We are seeing our K-12 being lost. Our medical schools are also being taken over by the (inaudible).



And this whole gender-neutral ideology is wreaking havoc in medical schools. And just as we didn't have enough brave doctors during the pandemic to speak to power and truth to science, we need them now because just as they infiltrated the teaching colleges in order to do what they've done to our schools, they're doing that in medical schools now.



And even the earthy mamas from the La Leche League have given into the language. They wrote that beautiful book called "The womanly art of breastfeeding", and they have now adopted chest feeding which is hardly as beautiful as breastfeeding.



INGRAHAM: Matt, that's a good segue to you. Chest feeding, Matt. I know that because when you say the world is losing a beauty and truth, what did you mean by that? I was reading your comments.



MATT WALSH, HOST, "THE MATT WALSH SHOW": Yes. Well, we're reducing women to birthing person, that's - we're losing truth, losing beauty. I think that first of all, a couple of things. If my kids ever wish my wife a happy birthing person's day on Mother's Day, there's going to be problems. And I think that's probably the case for most sane people.



But what we hear from the left all the time is that they accuse us as conservatives of erasing, authorizing, dehumanizing women and minority groups, just by expressing our opinion. We express an opinion that like I tell you you're erasing me. That, of course, is absurd. What we're seeing now though, if you want to know what erasing people looks like, looks like this. We are erasing women as a category, which is why, look, for years I've been asking leftists the simple question, what is a woman? Can you define?



We know you don't like the old traditional definition of an adult human female. OK, well, then what is the definition now? Can you tell me? What do you think a woman is when you use the term? They can't even do it? They can't define the term anymore. Because they've erased the category.



INGRAHAM: Again, they're afraid. Well, Rachel--



CAMPOS-DUFFY: It's gender appropriation.



INGRAHAM: Yes. We'll ask that of Sean later, Rachel. OK. So the pro- abortion group NARAL, they came out in support of, it doesn't surprise either of you, the left's unscientific garbage tweeting that "When we talk about birthing people, we're being inclusive. It's just that simple. It's not just cis-gender women that can get pregnant", who can get pregnant, "and give birth. Reproductive freedom is for everybody."



Rachel, pregnancy, is not in fact for everybody. That is a lie, just like systemic racism is a lie.



CAMPOS-DUFFY: Right. And so it went from the humanities and the liberal arts, it's now in the sciences. And again, there have been parents and some brave teachers who have stood up in the biology departments of our schools, but they are very few and far between.



And by the way, in that hearing, Laura, and I don't want to miss this point, because I think it's very important. Representative Cori Bush actually was a witness during the hearing about this bill. And she actually gave, unknowingly, she gave one of the best scientific pro-life speeches. I know she didn't mean to, but she was a witness and people should go back and listen to it, because she's denying science here. But when she talks about her prenatal baby and her experience as a woman having to defend her child, who doctors told her should just be left to die, she gives a - she speaks to the humanity of a fetus in a way that you rarely see a pro- choice, a congresswoman do that. So people should look at this.



(CROSSTALK)



INGRAHAM: Unwittingly. It's only a baby when someone decides they want to keep the baby. By the way, a teacher did speak. I will play this very quickly. Get Matt to smile. Louisiana teacher slammed the whole woke gender fluidity issue watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JONATHAN KOEPPEL, LOUISIANA TEACHER: We got kids that can't read and write and then we're going to teach them incorrect grammar. A man cannot menstruate. A man cannot lactate and breastfeed a child. You cannot give birth of your man. If you want to be an adult and do whatever you want with your life. I'm OK with that. Don't push this ideology on children. I'm not going to work in a district that's OK with that.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Matt, they're driving sane people out of teaching.



WALSH: Yes. Well, what a world we live in when a statement like men cannot give birth is considered edgy and controversial. But it is these days, which is why it does require some courage to say as insane as that is. And that's why as conservatives, this is a hill worth dying on, on this issue. Because if we give up on this, if we give up on - if we let the left sort of have it with the gender madness and we give into it, then we've given up on reality. And once you give up on reality, what else is there worth fighting for? So I think we have to we have to stick to our guns here.



INGRAHAM: Rachel and Matt, thank you both. Great to see you all tonight.



CAMPOS-DUFFY: Thank you.



INGRAHAM: We got a roll. Now, do you remember the intense outrage over the increase in anti-Asian hate crimes. That was a couple months ago. Well, something interesting has happened. No, the crimes haven't stopped. But the anger and the media coverage about them has. We're going to tell you why in moments.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



INGRAHAM: The liberal media spent month blaming you know whom for a supposed rise in anti-Asian hate crimes.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



NICOLLE WALLACE, MSNBC HOST: Nationwide outcry over the rise in anti-Asian rhetoric and violence, an increase fueled in part by Donald Trump over the last year and perpetuated by his followers.



BRITTNEY COOPER, RUTGERS UNIVERSITY ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR: President Trump himself created a rhetorically violent environment for Asian-American folks.



AL SHARPTON: It's just another variant of the white supremacy this country as founded on.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: You can always count on Al. But just like that, the media's outrage over the plight of Asian-Americans has suddenly gone poof. Why? Because in the most recent high-profile attacks, the assailants don't quite fit the left's narrative.



Now, what do I mean? Let's look at some of the recent examples. On Monday night, two Asian women in New York City were attacked by a hammer wielding maniac. Does she look like a white supremacist Trump supporter? Well, doesn't look like it. Neither does this person who viciously assaulted two Asian women Tuesday morning at a Baltimore liquor store. The man you see beating that poor woman with a cinderblock is believed to be Daryl Doles. He has since been arrested and charged by police.



Again, the media told us basically there was MAGA hat wearing bigots carrying out these attacks, yet time and again we see that's not the case. Hence the media silence. But perhaps they're also silent because the soft on crime policies they champion are responsible for some of these heinous attacks. In fact, according to KGO in San Francisco, on Friday a man named Sidney Hammond allegedly brutally assaulted an Asian man walking his one- year-old child in a stroller. Hammond was arrested and released less than a month ago for an assault at that very same location.



Joining me now is Ying Ma, author of "Chinese Girl in the Ghetto," and Harmeet Dhillon, CEO of the Center for American Liberty and a civil rights attorney. Harmeet, is it a coincidence that all these attacks on Asian- Americans in San Francisco coincided with the pro-crime policies of the District Attorney Chesa Boudin?



HARMEET DHILLON, CEO, CENTER FOR AMERICAN LIBERTY: Not at all, Laura. And this is a trend that has been happening for some time. And Chesa has been the district attorney for about a year, but before that we had George Gascon, who is now the district attorney in Los Angeles. And this light on crime policy has been permeating the state since Jerry Brown was the government, and just this week Governor Newsom has announced the release of 76,000 violent felons ahead of schedule in order to alleviate prison overcrowding. What we are seeing here is Asian Americans really being thrown under the bus by Asian American and other Democrat leaders. San Francisco actually has quite a bit of Asian representative in our legislature and at the top of our city government, and nobody is standing up for these victims. And so they are the victims of this no woke culture, and nobody is advocating for their rights.



INGRAHAM: That's what I'm saying. They don't really care about the Asian Americans and what's happening to them. They're only using those crimes in order to try to make a political point. And de Blasio, by the way, in his administration, they think they're going to keep their Asian communities safe from all these hate crimes. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



MAYOR BILL DE BLASIO, (D) NEW YORK CITY: The city artist corps is going to employ artists are part of the comeback of New York City. We're investing $25 million.



GONZALO CASALS, NEW YORK CITY CULTURAL AFFAIRS COMMISSIONER: A series of posters that were put all over the city portraying Asian American Pacific Islander individuals with message combatting Asian discrimination. The presence of arts and culture in community makes for safer, healthier, more cohesive communities.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Ying, we've got some art is going to keep the Asian Americans safe. But less police.



YING MA, AUTHOR, "CHINESE GIRL IN THE GHETTO": No, I think if you talk to Asian Americans who live in these crime ridden areas, these heavily Democratic areas, they want police presence. I know that well because I grew up in inner city Oakland. While all these leftists and BLM activists are chanting defund the police, and while radicals are burning down your Wendy's and looting Target stores, ordinary, law-abiding Americans, especially those who live in inner cities or heavily urban areas, they welcome the police to come and protect them. And so I think what we need is we need officials, political leaders who will actually uphold law and order.



Laura, let me actually get to something you said earlier about the media and the Democratic leaders being silent. I am actually not so sure that they have become silent. What they have done is that they continue to pretend that they are on the side of the victims while refusing to identify the race of the attackers. And so they continue to blame Trump, they blame systemic racism, they blame white supremacists. And the facts just don't bear that out. But meanwhile all kinds of leftist Asian organizations and activists have raised a lot of money with that rhetoric. And it is irresponsible, and it is also not going to solve the horrific crimes --



INGRAHAM: No, it's not going to do anything. They are dividing America, and they're making America more dangerous, at the same time, Harmeet. So it's divide and endanger Americans. And just what Ying said, another witness to another attack against Asian-Americans in San Francisco this week spoke up about what she is hoping for and what she is worried about. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



PATRICIA LEE: I am kind of worried because my back was turned. It could have been me instead. It was a pretty knife. It had knuckles on the handle. All I see is the feathers came out of her jacket. So I'm very sure that she got sliced. He walked away like nothing happened, like Sunday morning.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: How does that make you feel?



LEE: Unsafe. I feel like we do need more officers patrolling.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Harmeet, this has to back fire on the Democrats or these cities are just never coming back in our lifetime.



DHILLON: Laura, picking up on what Ying just said, I completely agree, the attacker of the elderly woman, both of whom are in the hospital, attacked somebody just a few, I think a couple of months ago with a pair of scissors the same way. Both of those ladies are in the hospital, and our prosecutor is offering them a pilot program of emotional support once they get out of the hospital. That's what's going to happen.



And the Asian-American leaders are not just lying about it being this is MAGA country, as an attacker like Jussie Smollett. They are actually demagoguing and gaslighting Asian victims and telling them they are being racist and fanning the flames of a racist trope of black-Asian hatred if they speak up and name the actual people who are committing these crimes. I don't want to demonize all people one side or the other, but if you are lying about the problem, you will never solve the problem. And that is exactly what is happening in San Francisco, New York, Oakland, Los Angeles, and throughout our inner cities.



INGRAHAM: Ying and Harmeet, thank you. We will keep following this.



And if you thought the media fawning over Biden was bad, wait until you hear how they feel about Jen Psaki and that love affair. Plus, a New Jersey school nurse called mask mandates child abuse. She was suspended as a result. She is here. She is going to tell her story next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: The press spent the Trump years squealing about how important they were, how they were there to speak truth to power. It seems they've given that up. A new piece published in "The Washingtonian" doesn't even try to hide the game. Speaking of a torrid love affair between the media and the White House press secretary Jen Psaki, it's headlined "The Awkward feeling of rooting for the White House press secretary. A swath of the White House press corps sounds quite taken with how polite she is." That's sweet. And some even went on record. Chief ABC News Washington correspondent John Karl said "She doesn't get rattled. She doesn't lose her cool." Are you sure about that, John?



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: I don't think you articulated to me what our change in policy was. What was our change in policy from the morning to the afternoon?



We are here having a conversation, aren't we? And do I take questions from you every time you come to the briefing room?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes, but --



PSAKI: Has the president taken questions from you since he came in to office.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Unfortunately --



PSAKI: Yes or no?



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Yes or no. Lead Psaki sycophant Jessica Goldstein, the author of this drivel, fawns "In her first three months on the job, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has yet to be caught in an unhinged lie or spontaneous infomercial." No lies here.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: A bill that limits voting access and makes it more difficult for people to engage in voting in Georgia.



The last administration left us a dismantled and unworkable system.



The president's bottom line is that people making under $400,000 a year should not -- will not have their taxes go up.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: And what store about the White House press corps would be complete without an unnamed source. One reporter said Psaki had a sunny demeanor, and that she made reporters feel good about their interactions. "She is like any other competent professional, pleasant, lovely. A press person from any other era," says another White House reporter. But sadly for the press, this is an unrequited love, for Psaki let slip what she really thinks of the pathetic bootlickers.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: I think the thing that's interest is that he actually takes questions. He took questions. He did a mini-press conference yesterday. That is not something we recommend. In fact, a lot of times we say don't take questions.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Don't take questions. The White House press secretary admitted her goal is to restrict access for the press. Democracy dies in sycophancy.



A Utah school board meeting this week was derailed when parents united against mask mandates.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You let a Senator come up here and speak in the name of my children, who you guys are abusing? Are you serious?



CROWD: No more masks! No more masks! No more masks!



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I move that we adjourn this meeting.



(SHOUTING)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: End the mask mandate now!



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Those parents aren't alone. The ANGLE has brought you story after story of parents pushing back, angry that their kids are being forced to wear mask when there is no proof of spread in schools, and, frankly, no proof that these masks even worked in the first place. My next guest, a school nurse in New Jersey claims she was suspended for saying that the state's mask mandate is actually harming her students. Erin Pein joins me now. Erin, some of your students are actually getting physically sick from wearing the masks?



ERIN PEIN, SUSPENDED NEW JERSEY SCHOOL NURSE: Hi, Laura. Yes, I have seen a lot of physical illness with the masks. Basically, as a school nurse, I have seen these children being harmed physically, emotionally, and developmentally.



INGRAHAM: Some experts are saying that you are flat out wrong, Erin. One epidemiologist telling NewJersey.com, "As for the claim that this is child abuse, that seems to be inflammatory rhetoric and opinion rather than a scientifically supported position." But Erin, what is the true double- blind, randomized, controlled study that shows us that masks that kids touch, move, have gaps, that they work? Where is that controlled study?



PEIN: Epidemiologists are going to disagree on whether masks work or don't work. But if you look at this study produced by the CDC in May of 2020, they said that -- actually it was the gold standard they used. A study of masks, proper use of facemasks is essential because improper use might increase the risk of transmission. And that study actually also stated that no significant reduction in transmission was accomplished with the use of facemasks.



INGRAHAM: We covered this in June of last year. The CDC had on its own website a mask study that was very comprehensive. It was a compilation of a lot of other studies. But it was about cloth masks and influenza. Then there was the U.S. Marine study on Parris Island. It was an extremely restrictive study, and basically showed that there was no difference with the masks. So two pretty interesting pieces of data there.



Now, I read that you had to cut the mask off one of your students? What?



PEIN: Right. And it's interest what it said about the cloth masks, because in July of 2020 the Center of Evidence Based Medicine in Oxford University found that Vietnamese hospital workers were 13 times more likely to come down with influenza like illness after wearing the mask.



So yes, I had a student come into my office. He was complaining that he couldn't breathe. He was wearing a bandana mask. It was tied really tight around his neck. And he said when we told him to take it off, he said I can't. I have been wearing for two weeks. So we tried to take it off, and it was tied very tightly. We had to cut it off with scissors and throw it away.



So the misuse with these masks is phenomenal. And these kids, it's not a reality that they can do to do it right.



INGRAHAM: Tonight, we found out the Utah governor is saying that the state mask mandate for schools is going to be lifted this fall. It should be lifted this second, period.



PEIN: It should be lifted right now.



INGRAHAM: It is insane that parents are OK with this. I am sorry.



PEIN: I put my job on the line for the well-being of these children. And it's way past time for teachers who care about children, for doctors who took an oath, and nurses who say they are patient advocates to stand up and do what is right for these kids.



INGRAHAM: Erin, thank you for being here. I'm sorry you had to go through what you had to go through. You have a lot of courage. Thank you.



And Joe Biden caught in yet another lie about what he is doing to help the American people. I don't believe that. "Biden by the Numbers," next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: What am I doing here. I'm going to lose track here.



(MUSIC)



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Biden was once again caught lying about the jobs projections from his high-tax economic plan.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: If we move, all the economists, including the liberal as well as conservative think tanks point out we will create up, when we pass this jobs plan, we'll create up to 16 million good paying jobs.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Well, he was only off by, what, a factor of six -- 16 million? That is from the rosiest assessment out there. Moody's Analytics could only get to 2.7 million beautiful green new jobs, not 16, Joe. Whoops. By the numbers.



That's all the time we have tonight. We are going to stay on the schools issue. I want to you parents out there to get engaged, find out what your tax dollars are actually funding in our public schools, and in the private schools sometimes are worse.



Gutfeld takes it all from here.

Content and Programming Copyright 2021 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2021 VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.