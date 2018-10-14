Ann Coulter talks Trump rally, midterm races

This is a rush transcript from "Watters' World," October 13, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JESSE WATTERS, HOST: Welcome to. "Watters' World." I'm Jesse Watters. President Trump speaking at a rally in Richmond, Kentucky. Let's listen in.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: ... that goes along the river with lots of people, many people were killed. Nobody ever talks about the people who were horribly injured. They lost legs. They lost arms. These were people that were running. They want to keep themselves in shape. They were working out. They were walking hand in hand together. They are dead. They are horribly wounded. Many will never ever recover. And what happened? What happened to him?

It will be years of litigation. He came in, and then he took chain migration and he brought his mother and his father and his brother and his sister, and his aunt and his grandfather. None of them working. It ended up being approximately 22 people came in. It's called a chain. Isn't that wonderful? A chain.

[Booing]

TRUMP: And we are stuck with them. We are stuck with these people. And I don't want a chain. I want people to come into our country on a merit- based system.

[Cheers and Applause]

TRUMP: And I want them to help all of the great companies that are moving back into the United States. They are moving to Michigan, they are moving to Ohio, they are moving to Pennsylvania, they are moving to North and South Carolina. They are coming in, they are moving to Florida, and yes they are moving into Kentucky.

[Cheers and Applause]

TRUMP: And with what we have done, we have become so successful that we need people to come in with all these companies that are coming in. But we want great people that love our country, that respect our country and that want to work.

[Cheers and Applause]

TRUMP: This election is about safety and it's about prosperity. Since the last election - and these are numbers that the fakers back there, the fake news would never have allowed me to say.

[Booing]

TRUMP: They'd never in a million years, have I ever said this during the campaign, they would have had headlines. We created over 4.2 million new jobs.

[Cheers and Applause]

TRUMP: And lifted over four million Americans off of food stamps. You know what that means? The second food stamps. It means number one, we get rid of an unbelievable cost, you wouldn't even believe it. You wouldn't even believe it, but you know what else? You get a lot of happy people that are working. It's a great thing. It's a great thing.

We've added nearly 600,000 manufacturing jobs. Remember, manufacturing is never going to come back. Never going to come back. Remember? The previous administration, oh, you think that's going to happen? You would need a magic wand. Well, I guess we had the magic wand. We had the magic wand.

[Cheers and Applause]

TRUMP: And these are great jobs and these are important jobs. Manufacturing jobs. Companies pouring back in. Manufacturing. African- American unemployment has reached its lowest level ever recorded in history.

[Cheers and Applause]

TRUMP: African-American poverty has reached its lowest level in history.

[Cheers and Applause]

TRUMP: Hispanic American and Asian-American unemployment has reached its lowest level in history. I can't believe I am still saying this. I am so sorry, I apologize to the women in the room. Remember I got 52%? Remember they kept saying, "He's got ..." the fake news. That's right - remember he said, they were all saying, "He will not do well with women." Wow, did we do well with women. Did we do well.

[Cheers and Applause]

TRUMP: Fake news. We did really well with women. But unfortunately, the women's unemployment, Mitch, is not at a historic low, it's only the best number in 65 years.

[Cheers and Applause]

TRUMP: We let down women. We let down women. Sixty five years, 3.6%. As the charts grow just a little bit, it will be historic very soon. The only reason to vote Democrat is if you are tired of winning.

[Cheers and Applause]

TRUMP: You know about winning. You really know about winning. Those horses win. You people are winners. I am just afraid that Kentucky is winning too much.

[Cheers and Applause]

TRUMP: You are going to send Matt Bevin to see Rand Paul and Mitch McConnell and they can all going to come to the Oval Office to see me, and they are going to say, "Mr. President, we can't do it anymore. Kentucky is winning too much. They can't do it. They don't like it, they don't want to do it anymore." They are going to say, we are winning so much we just don't stand it.

I am going to say, Mitch and Matt and Rand, I'm sorry. We are going to keep winning. We are going to win more and more and more. We're going to keep winning. I'm sorry, folks, and I will send them happily back to Kentucky.

[Cheers and Applause]

TRUMP: You are winning a lot.

WATTERS: That was President Trump in Richmond, Kentucky, once again firing up voters ahead of the midterm elections, and here with reaction, former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski and conservative columnist, Ann Coulter author of "Resistance Is Futile." One of my favorites.

All right, Ann, I want to play some sound for you - by the way, this is probably the most fair and balanced panel I have ever had. And because of that, I'm going to play a Democrat. I am just kidding. Anne would knock my head off. No, I want to play some sound of the President praising Mitch McConnell and let's listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: He goes down as the greatest leader in my opinion in history. What we have done is incredible together. But he's better when I'm president than he ever was when anybody else was president.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Trump made Mitch great again, or as he's known favorably, cocaine Mitch. What do you think Anne? How are you going to turn that into immigration?

ANN COULTER, AMERICAN CONSERVATIVE SOCIAL AND POLITICAL COMMENTATOR, WRITER, SYNDICATED COLUMNIST, AND LAWYER: Okay, give me 30 seconds. Well, right after Kavanaugh gets through and he is in Kentucky, okay, you've got to praise Mitch McConnell.

But by and large, I think the mistake of the Trump administration so far is Trump giving into the Mitch McConnell agenda rather than the other way around.

McCain couldn't win - I mean, the way the country has been changed by immigration. McCain couldn't win, Romney couldn't win. Trump won, so why don't Republicans in Congress think, "Oh, this guy knows how to do it. Let's be like him. Let's pass funding for the wall and get the Democrats to vote against him."

No, they go straight back to the old Republican playbook. Tax cuts. Military spending. Continue the various wars we have around the universe. Who are the biggest stars right now in the Republican Party? Donald Trump, Lindsey Graham and that wonderful Bill Cassidy.

WATTERS: And Corey Lewandowski. A big star in the Republican Party.

COULTER: What did they do? They stood up to liberals. You know the Bill Cassidy clip I'm talking about.

WATTERS: Yes, yes, he goes up to some woman who brought her kids and she said you are ruining my children's future. And he said, "Your mother is making you into a pawn, don't ever be a victim like that."

COULTER: And if you're ever accused falsely as an adult, don't worry, they won't get away with it.

WATTERS: Exactly. And Corey, Mitch McConnell does say, he's going to get a lot of wall funding in the lame duck Congress if there is one, what do you think?

COREY LEWANDOWSKI, FORMER TRUMP CAMPAIGN MANAGER: Well, I think where you have to praise Mitch McConnell is in actually getting the Federal judges through the system. This president has put 84 judges into the system which has long-term ramifications for the electorate and for the people in the country for the foreseeable future. That is a testament for which Mitch McConnell stands.

But the President has done it against the will of the Senate. Look, he just nominated some more people for the 9th Circuit that were with the advice and consent of the two senators from California because he says, it's time change the judiciary because they have legislators from the bench. We've seen this too many times.

To Ann's point, the immigration issue had to go all the way to the Supreme Court for a nine nothing decision to say the president of the United States has the authority to prevent people from coming into this country that he believes are a detriment to our country. The same power that every president has used since World War II. But we have seen judges all too often legislating from the bench.

To Mitch's credit, because of what the President has done, they fundamentally changed the court system that's going to have long-term ramifications in the positive.

WATTERS: Well, if Mitch McConnell could make the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals Republican, give the guy the Congressional Medal of Honor. I want to play some really touching sound of the president today in the Oval Office. He just secured the release of a prisoner abroad from Turkey. Let's watch this very special moment.

In the Oval Office when he was there praying with the pastor who was just released from Turkey, can we play that.

All right, so we all saw that today.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: I know Ann wants to talk about immigration. But it was a very special moment when he secured the release of this prisoner. This President has done that consistently whether it's in North Korea, whether it's in Afghanistan or all around the world, the American people when they see this, there is it right there, when they see this, it shows that this President really cares about each individual American.

COULTER: Yes, and not only that, I mean, all of the pastors, and a lot of black pastors praying with Trump during the campaign. I thought it was absolutely sincere and genuine when he said in response to the "Access Hollywood" tape, that running for president has changed him, and I just like to see Trump who is - you don't really think of as ...

WATTERS: Look at the pious, humble Trump right there bowing down, I mean, that's just ...

COULTER: I don't think you've ...

WATTERS: You've never really seen that before.

COULTER: ... only ruler before he ran for President, but you can't have that many Christians praying over you and praying with you without that affect you.

WATTERS: Corey, what do you think?

LEWANDOWSKI: Okay, I think the mainstream media wants to overlook all of the success that this President has of bringing Americans home who have been captive overseas. No one is talking about the woman who was a captive against her own will in Egypt that he brought her home.

If you remember, he went to Joint Base Andrews one night at midnight to see people come back off that plane who were overseas. This President has done this time and time and time again, without bucket loads of money, without pallet full of cash going overseas. He is not negotiating with these nations. He is saying, you send our people or we're going to have a problem and he is drawing a line in the sand that those other nations have continuously walked across in previous administrations and this time, they understand if you cross this person, he is not a man to be trifled with and there will be a recourse.

And so, we saw that today and I think that family and the nation is very happy that he's back on US soil.

WATTERS: And speaking of drawing ...

COULTER: You know, if I could be the Democrat here, though that is true and Trump is drawing, I'm not really that enthusiastic. That's not bringing people out to vote. What are these people doing in ridiculous countries to begin with? What we wanted was a wall ...

WATTERS: Well, yes and ...

COULTER: We don't have to keep saving people who did - I feel like it's skiers who go off into a no-skiing area, avalanche warning, don't go, and we have to spend all this money to get them back. Don't go to these countries.

WATTERS: Well, I mean, Turkey can be a very nice place to be. Sometimes ...

COULTER: I'm glad we got them. I'm not saying it's a bad thing, but it's a much more important thing to protect the American people who live here.

WATTERS: Well, speaking of that, the president really delineated that vis a vis the midterm elections. Here was his contrast, let's listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: The fact is Democrats have become the party of crime. They have. Republicans are the party of safety, and we are the party of jobs, jobs, jobs.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: So the president has, I believe a gift, politically for really just in black and white terms. They are socialists, we are capitalists. We like law and order, they love crime. No other, I believe, president has ever put anything those in those stark terms before and that's driving these liberals mad.

COULTER: He's totally right on the immigration issue though, if he goes along with Jared Kushner's idea on prison reform, he'll be the crime President. So warning, Mr. President.

WATTERS: Lock him up, right, Ann?

COULTER: One other thing about the immigration issue. You are right about the courts. The courts will not matter. The Kavanaugh nomination will not matter. If immigration changes this country enough that we can never get another Republican president. We're just pack the courts and all of these victories will be footprints in the sand.

WATTERS: All right, standby, Corey is very fired up about some fake news propaganda coming out of NBC News, you guys have got to see what this company did to Donald Trump, all right, we're going to have that next.

And more from the President's rally, stay tuned.

Back now with Corey and Ann, all right, so NBC News and MSNBC have been running this sound bite from President Trump all yesterday and all today, and it's totally taken out of context. This is what NBC News has played about Donald Trump talking about the Civil War and then i'll explain what they cut out afterwards. Roll it.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: So Robert E. Lee was a great general and Abraham Lincoln developed a phobia. He couldn't beat Robert E. Lee. He was going crazy. I don't know if you know the story, but Robert E. Lee was winning battle after battle after battle, and Abraham Lincoln came home and he said, "I can't beat Robert E. Lee." And he had all of these generals, they looked great, they were top of their class at West Point. They were the greatest people. There was only one problem. They didn't know how the hell to win.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: They didn't know how to win, and then the president goes on during his speech and he says, "Ulysses S. Grant, they finally found this guy had a little bit of a drinking problem, he wasn't good looking. Didn't to West Point or whatever, didn't look great. They picked him. He knew how to win and he got the job done." But NBC News cut that out and now, they are just saying, "Donald Trump praises Confederate General Robert E. Lee as great," Corey.

LEWANDOWSKI: Jesse, this is the narrative the mainstream media always wants to do. Look, there's just a study that was released from the Media Research Center that said 92% of the coverage of this president has been negative. That would be fine if we were at 25% unemployment or we had the worst crime in our nation's history, but we are winning at every single turn.

So what they want to do once again is be selective of their coverage with Trump. They don't want to give the full story. But I always say this, the American people are very smart. They are tired of the mainstream media lying to them. They turn to other outlets and the best thing that we have is Donald Trump directly to the American people giving his message because exactly what happened is what you said happened.

He went on to say, "Hey, we found this guy, he did a pretty good job. Ulysses S. Grant. Not only did he actually win the war, he actually went on to be a, become a pretty good president of the United States, too, and so maybe we should recognize him," and he happened to be in Ohio at the time and that was the point of the whole discussion, but NBC didn't want to talk about that.

WATTERS: Right, and I mean, he was talking about Robert E. Lee militarily was good at killing people. And he didn't dwell on that, he wasn't praising the guy for what he stood for. Do they have editors at NBC, Ann, that can say, "You've deceptively edited the president's sound bite?" And then have totally smeared him into making him look like he is doing something he didn't do.

COULTER: No, I am so glad you are setting this straight because as you know, my remote is spot welded to MSNBC. Every 10 minutes today, they are just doing this like out of the blue. Trump just started praising Robert E. Lee.

And by the way, he was a great general. He has studied the way Napoleon has studied, but the point was, as Corey said, he was in Ohio. He was leading to the point that we, with this unbelievably great general, crushing the Union forces with about a quarter the size of the force. Half of his soldiers were barefoot, and he is still beating the Union Army. So, yes, of course, he was keeping Lincoln up at night. He sends in a guy from Ohio.

WATTERS: I just can't believe that they think they get away with it.

COULTER: Well, luckily, for you, and this show they can't.

WATTERS: "Watters' World" is the Ombudsman, that's where we are. Over at CNN, this is what people are talking about when everybody is running around banging on doors and screaming at people, the right, rightly so has called these almost Antifa-type people, these radical left wing activists a mob. You can't say that over on CNN. Listen to this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: When you see people like Ted Cruz getting chased out of the restaurants by a mob ...

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Oh, you are not going to use the mob word.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Oh, it's totally a mob. It is without a doubt. There's no other word for it.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Matt, Matt, Matt. A mob? Stop. Stop.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: You know what that reminds me of? Remember Fort Hood? That was workplace violence. They want to change the means of the word to fit their narrative, Corey.

LEWANDOWSKI: Well, if it's not truth, it's just I forgot to be completely honest. It is amazing, Jesse. Look, the bottom line is, these guys are so liberal they've lost all their viewership. They have now gone and lost all of Middle America. Because here is what happened?

The American people see on television Ted Cruz being drawn, chastised in a restaurant. They see this on multiple people, from a mob. This wasn't one person yelling. This wasn't like Jeff Flake or somebody getting yelled at, at an elevator. This was a mob of people, and what's amazing, Jesse, look, it never happens to me, unfortunately because I kind of look forward to that kind of stuff, to be honest with you.

WATTERS: You do?

LEWANDOWSKI: But the mob mentality is "let's destroy property, let's throw rocks through windows, let's light cars on fire, let's destroy the Republican Party headquarters,;' no one wants to cover those. They think those are just angry individuals who want to express themselves through graffiti on your building is how they define it, but it wasn't a mob.

WATTERS: Well, we've got to run and I just want the audience to know, Corey says he is not afraid the mob. He welcomes the mob. You know what, I'm afraid of them. Don't bother me at dinner.

LEWANDOWSKI: I'm eating with Jesse tonight ...

WATTERS: No, no. We're not going out at all.

COULTER: You know I have a book on the mob you might want to mention.

WATTERS: Well done, Ann. Perfect time.

COULTER: I'm not selling it. But if you want to know about the mob, it's demonic.

WATTERS: All right, left is completely unhinged and calling for violence against conservatives again, Tucker Carlson reacts next.

WATTERS: The RNC hitting back at the violent left after a week of raging protests against newly confirmed Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. New Antifa attacks unfolding on the streets of Portland and Democrats stoking radical rhetoric.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: When they go low, we kick.

MAXINE WATERS, US REPRESENTATIVE, CALIFORNIA, DEMOCRAT: If you see anybody in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get up and you create a crowd. And you push back on them, and you tell them, they are not welcome.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I just don't even know why there aren't uprisings all over the country. Maybe there will be.

HILLARY CLINTON, FORMER FIRST LADY OF THE UNITED STATES: You cannot be civil with a political party that wants to destroy what you stand for, what you care about.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Get up and please, get up in the face of some Congress people.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Tucker Carlson is here. He's the host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" and the author of "Ship Of Fools" which is sitting at number one on the New York Times bestseller list. Congratulations, Tucker.

TUCKER CARLSON, HOST, TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT: Thank you, Jesse.

WATTERS: So, in my opinion, without the power of the state, liberals don't have the House, the Senate or the White House. So now, there is no way for them to deploy liberalism. So they are forced to go to the streets and bully and intimidate people. What do you think about this tactic?

CARLSON: I think that is true. I think they have the power of the HR Department in most of companies. I think they have the power of the tech monopolies which control all human information, so I think they have a lot of power outside of government. I think you're absolutely right. The purpose of these mobs is to affect the political end. It's not just that they are mad, though the kids are probably mad. If they have been told to be mad, so they can reach an objective, which is getting Democrats elected to positions of power. I mean, it's definitely only about that.

WATTERS: And it's not about persuasion. They are not trying to articulate an idea and then convince voters to choose that idea. They are just trying to scream and harass their political enemies and trying to make them cower in fear.

CARLSON: That's exactly right, and by the way, liberals, Democrats, if they wanted to make a case for middle class economic empowerment for populist economist, they'd probably just win actually. That might be just easier.

WATTERS: Don't say that. There could be liberals watching, Tucker.

CARLSON: So Trump wins out of nowhere, why not steal his ideas and make them your own? That's what a healthy system does. A rocket system does this.

WATTERS: You're right, because you know, they never did a real assessment of why they lost in 2016. They totally forgot about the working class white men and women in this country and they doubled down on identity politics and instead, they could be talking about healthcare, college tuition ...

CARLSON: Exactly.

WATTERS: Anything else, but now, they are dwelling on Kavanaugh which is a losing issue for them.

CARLSON: Well, because it's insane. I mean, the idea that the Kavanaugh debate was about an entire race of people, it's white men, I mean, that's crazy talk. It's totally divisive. And as you said, it's the cul-de-sac of identity politics, which just wrecks the country. I mean, you don't sort of get anything. I mean, maybe you get to win a midterm election on that, but you destroy the country you are governing in the end.

And like most people, even liberals, Democrats are like I don't know, this is not good. I think most people are afraid of that kind of stuff.

WATTERS: All right, well, speaking of afraid, the Democrats, especially the media, very afraid of Kanye West and his relationship with Donald Trump. Here is Kanye kind of spreading some love to the president in the Oval.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KANYE WEST, AMERICAN ARTIST: I love this guy right here. Let me give this guy a hug. I love this guy right here. Yes, amen

TRUMP: That's really nice. Now, that's from the heart.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: And the media reaction apoplectic. Listen to this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Wow. Okay, I am doing this for everybody who is watching as they turn their volume down. You can put it up again. That was bonkers.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: But if you thought you were going to get a thoughtful play by play and political analysis, you're not because that was an assault on our White House.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This was a giant shiny object in the Oval Office wearing a red hat.

DON LEMON, ANCHOR, CNN: What I saw was a minstrel show today. Him in front of all of these white people, mostly white people, embarrassing himself and embarrassing Americans, but mostly African-Americans. Kanye's mother is rolling over in her grave.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This is white supremacy via ventriloquism. A black mouth is moving but white racist ideals are flowing from Kanye West's mouth.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Tucker, I don't know what to say.

CARLSON: I do. The last guy who is calling racism lives in my neighborhood. A rich, white neighborhood. That's hilarious. I mean, look ...

WATTERS: Michael Eric Dyson, right.

CARLSON: That's correct. Lives right down the block from me. So this is just what they think they have to say in order to make sure that none of us take what Kanye West said seriously. I don't know Kanye West, he seems pretty eccentric to me, it that doesn't mean he's not telling the truth about a couple of things, the most obvious, being "Hey, if the Democratic Party is so great for black people, then why is Detroit a disaster and the south side of Chicago? That's a totally fair thing to say.

They can't allow that to be said, so they have to crush him. He's crazy. By the way, if they think he's crazy, why are they attacking him? If you attacked a crazy homeless guy in the bus with schizophrenia, you would be a bad person, but it's okay to attack Kanye West because he's crazy?

I mean, this is just purely utilitarian kind of authoritarian tactics against the guy.

WATTERS: You're exactly right, and you know what, when his music is pumping, they're nodding their head, and when he's saying George Bush doesn't care about black people, they are nodding their heads. But then he says Make America Great Again, and they are shaking their heads and they are calling him crazy. It's pretty unbelievable. I want to ask you a question, and the theme of this is, where are they now?

Where is Dr. Ford? Where is Stormy Daniels? Where is Omarosa and her case? Because the media - these were the people in the media that they were - these three people, they were going to - these were icons. These were icons and the media just gave them the big hug and was protecting them and showcasing them, and they have been dropped.

CARLSON: Well, but that's always the case. Where is Richard Jewel who was blamed for the Atlanta bombing? He died. You know what I mean? What happened to Gary Conditt who we accused of murder? He's running a Baskin' Robbins in Bakersfield.

WATTERS: What about that rogue film maker that caused Benghazi?

CARLSON: Exactly.

WATTERS: Where is he now?

CARLSON: We use people in the media to make our point and on the left it's to support the Democratic Party. And once you are no longer useful, they don't care about you. So Stormy Daniels, I happen to know is working in strip bars in secondary towns, I mean, beer bottle store in there, nobody cares. Whereas has her creepy porn lawyer is out there running for President. He has used her and left.

The media used - what happened to Mark Judge who last week we were accusing of rape because we thought it was helpful. He is a real person. He used to work for me. I know him. Whatever happened - they destroyed his life and now, nobody cares because it's not about helping individuals, it's about obtaining power. That's all it's about.

WATTERS: Right, it's about the grand scheme of things and Avenatti is now trying to challenge Don, Jr. to a cage match. I don't know if he has Stormy's cell phone number anymore as she dances for dollars. So your new book, Tucker Carlson, "Ship Of Fools." I have it right here. Grateful dead reference, is that what that's about?

CARLSON: Yes, it is. It's also Book 7 of "The Republic" by Plato where he writes out to Socrates who is also with him, but look, the point is really simple, why did Trump get elected? No one expected it including I would say, Trump. It happened and that's a sign obviously the people who are making the decisions did a really bad job.

They are the only ones who don't know that. They are instead blaming voters for this, and I think that we need to be very clear about what happened and why because we can't learn anything from it otherwise.

WATTERS: All right, well, check out Tucker's book. He has knocked Bob Woodward off of the number one slot. There he is, Tucker Carlson. Thanks very much.

CARLSON: Thank you, Jesse.

WATTERS: Coming up. Diamond and Silk. And they are pretty fired up this week.

The liberal media melting down over Kanye's meeting with the President on Thursday. Here is some of what Kanye had to say.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

WEST: There was something about when I put this hat on, it made me feel like superman. The liberals are trying to control a black person through the concept of racism because they know that we are very proud emotional people.

The problem is illegal guns. The illegal guns is the problem. Not legal guns. We have the right to bear arms. We have to bring jobs into America because our best export is entertainment and ideas. But when we make everything in China and not in America, then we are cheating on our country.

TRUMP: I'll tell you what, that was pretty impressive.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: But the mainstream media has been hating on Kanye ever since he came out as a Trump supporter. Listen to this nasty stuff they've had to say over at CNN.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Kanye West is what happens when negroes don't read. We have this now and Donald Trump is going to use it and pervert it and he is going to have somebody who can stand with him and take pictures.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Black folks are about to trade Kanye West in the racial draft. He's an attention whore like the President. He's all of a sudden now the model spokesperson, he is the token negro of the Trump administration. This is ridiculous. And no one should be taking Kanye West seriously.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Wow, here react to react, political commentators, Rob Smith and Wendy Osefo. Rob, does that offend you? Some of the language that CNN used?

ROB SMITH, POLITICAL COMMENTATOR, FOX NEWS: Absolutely. It's disgusting and looking at that clip, I would say Don Lemon went from an anchor at CNN to the chief overseer on the Democratic plantation because what he did was he corralled Kanye West back in using disgusting language. Him, Terry Setmayer and Bakari Sellers, it's disgusting to me.

And what they're doing is they're trying to send a message to any other black American, to any other black conservative that supports the President that this is what we will do to you if you are vocal about that support.

WATTERS: Wendy, what do you think about that?

WENDY OSEFO, POLITICAL COMMENTATOR, FOX NEWS: My problem with Kanye is not the fact that he wants to support Donald Trump because he has the right to, my problem is that he given the ability to go to the Oval Office and he basically performed in ignorance. And what I mean by that is the fact that when he went there, he could have talked to Donald Trump about what's going on in Chicago, he could have talked about stop and frisk and he could have asked Donald Trump why did he cut mental health reform and why else did he cut education? But he did that.

He used that time to basically be a minstrel show and pound on the table and ...

SMITH: I completely disagree.

WATTERS: Minstrel show is a strong word.

OSEFO: And it's fine for you to disagree. But this is what I also think, I think that the conservative party, the GOP has to decide when is it okay for black athletes and performers to either shut and dribble or them to become the beacon of hope for your party because you can't have it both ways.

WATTERS: Wendy, he actually did bring up stop and frisk. He said he doesn't like stop and frisk and told the President that he should knock it off, but go ahead.

SMITH: And for you to call it a minstrel show, you are doing what every other black person is doing right now to anybody who dares to expouse ...

OSEFO: That's not true.

SMITH: You did, you just did it and first all ...

OSEFO: It is a minstrel show.

SMITH: ... Kanye West talked about a lot of different things. He talked about the relationship between black people and the police. He talked about basically supporting the president and he talked about Making America Great Right Now. And what he wants to do ...

OSEFO: You can support the president but you do not have to use foul language while you are in the Oval Office. You could support somebody but you should not bang on the table in the Oval Office. So what I'm just trying to say here ...

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: President Bill Clinton did some pretty indecent things in the Oval Office, let's not act like we're pure.

OSEFO: We're not all pure.

SMITH: And I don't actually remember all of this outcry when Rick Ross was in the White House and his ankle bracelet went off.

OSEFO: Actually, I don't remember all of these outcry when LeBron James called out the President of the United States, but then you guys said, all he should do is he should shut up and dribble, so again, I want to ask you, do you want black athletes and entertainers to shut up and dribble or do you want them to become your new mascot like they are trying to do for Kanye West? Because you cannot have it both ways, sir.

SMITH; It's not about black people shutting up and dribble, what it's about is black people having a seat at the table. What you want to do is you want to make it so controversial for any black person to have anything to do with this administration.

OSEFO: That's not true. Well, let's talk about facts. The facts are, only 8% of black people voted for Trump.

SMITH: You want to make an example of this, you cannot do it. There is a black sisterhood of movement happening right now and you can't stop it, Don Lemon can't stop it, and anybody else cannot stop it.

OSEFO: And that's fine. That's okay, you can vote for Trump if you want to. You can vote for Trump if you want to, but you should not vote for someone who undermines black and brown communities on a daily basis.

WATTERS: Guys, we've got to go. Wendy and Rob, a healthy debate. We have got to run. Thank you guys very much.

OSEFO: Thank you.

SMITH: Thanks.

WATTERS: All right, up next, Taylor and Kanye get political. Diamond and Silk are getting political, too. Up next.

You guys remember the big hysteria behind the meaning of Melania Trump's "I really don't care, do u?" jacket, remember that one? You know, she wore that after visiting an immigration separation center in Texas in the summer? Well now, the mystery behind the jacket is solved.

Mrs. Trump revealing her hidden message in her first extensive sit-down since becoming first lady.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TOM LLAMAS, ABC NEWS: Let's talk about the jacket.

MELANIA TRUMP, FIRST LADY OF THE UNITED STATES: The jacket.

LLAMAS: Why did you wear it?

M. TRUMP: I wore the jacket to go on the plane and off the plane, and it was for the people and for the left-wing media who are criticizing me, and I want to show them that I don't care. You could criticize whatever you want to say, but it will not stop me to do what I feel is right.

LLAMAS: So you were sending a message what with the jacket.

M. TRUMP: It was kinds after message, yes. I would prefer that they focus on what I do and on my initiatives than what I wear.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Joining me now, Diamond and Silk and kind of ironically, we are focusing on what she is wearing in playing the sound bite, but ladies, what do you think about the jacket and the explanation?

DIAMOND, VIDEO BLOGGER: Well, I think she gave a good explanation. I think she did a phenomenal job.

SILK, VIDEO BLOGGER: Yes.

DIAMOND: She also did a phenomenal job ignoring the biased innuendos coming from the reporter and just answering the questions because they were trying to go off salacious gossip to get a reaction out of her. Listen, we love our first lady and the media, especially the left-wing media treat her horribly, which is so sad.

I think they should start giving her credit and start treating her like our First Lady because we love her.

SILK: That's right.

DIAMOND: That's who she is. She is our First Lady and they need to treat her with the utmost respect.

WATTERS: That's right. and I don't wear anything controversial, so they can't go after me. I'm sure they would no matter what I did though. All right, so Kanye West got political as we saw, and Taylor Swift got pretty political endorsing a Senate candidate, Democrat in Tennessee, and they both happened within the same week.

Yet, Kanye is savagely attacked, and Taylor Swift, everyone say, "Oh, that's so sweet. Taylor is getting involved in the political process." Isn't there a little hypocrisy there, ladies?

DIAMOND: Oh, there's always hypocrisy when it comes to the left. Listen, when you look at Kanye, what they are doing to Kanye is what we call the Willy Lynch tactic. This is what they are doing. They want to destroy his very existence so that they can hush up other black Americans.

But listen, we are not telling to you walk away. I am telling you to run and run like H-E-L-L off the Democratic plantation from the Democratic Party, switch your party to Republican and vote Republican in this midterm.

SILK: That's right.

WATTERS: All right, wow, Diamond and Silk fired up about the midterms. This has me fired up. And this is just astounding to "Watters' World." And I'll tell you why. There is a poll and it was done by a grouped called, I think, it was More In Common and this is wait said, 80% of Americans think political correctness is a problem this country. But wait until you see the breakdown here.

Look at the groups who think it's the biggest problems? American Indians are fed up with political correctness. Hispanics, Asians, Caucasians, African-Americans - pretty much the entire country hates political correctness. I mean, this changes everything with "Watters' World." I mean, going back out on the streets, what I used to do. I mean, unbelievable. Ladies, what do you think about political correctness. This makes everything seem different now.

DIAMOND: Well, listen. People are tired of the political correctness that is going on in this country. When you look at social media, when you look at universities and schools. If you say the wrong thing, people want to hush you up. Listen, if they don't stop political correctness, what you are going to see the suicide of America. You are not going to know America.

We are going have to stick to the truth. We are going to have to tell the truth because the truth and nothing but the naked truth is what is going to set us all free.

SILK: That's right.

WATTERS: Well, the truth will set you free. And your new movie, I hear is coming out Monday. There it is, Dummycrats coming to a theater near you on Monday. Ladies, get the popcorn.

DIAMOND: Get the popcorn, October the 15th, one-night premier. Get your tickets, dummycratsthemovie.com.

WATTERS: All right, there it is, Diamond and Silk everybody, go check out Dummycrats and get yourselves some popcorn with some extra butter. Ladies, thank you very much. Up next, "Last Call."

Time now for "Last Call." Our thoughts and prayers are with all the victims of Hurricane Michael. The vicious storm slammed the Florida panhandle earlier this week with torrential rain and winds in excess and rain of 155 miles per hour. Mexico Beach, Florida was one of the hardest hit areas. Entire neighborhoods were completely wiped away by winds and storm surge. Search and rescue crews still going door to door looking for survivors.

Michael then tore through the Mid-Atlantic Region leaving behind massive amounts of destruction. So far as least 17 people in four states have been killed and officials fear the number will rise.

Unbelievable. All right, well, listen our thoughts and prayers are with everybody down there. That's all for us tonight. Be sure to follow me on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. "Justice with Judge Jeanine" is next. Remember, I'm Watters and this my world.

