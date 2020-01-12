American Dystopia, Part 5: 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' examines San Francisco's radical new district attorney

This is a rush transcript from "Tucker Carlson Tonight," January 10, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

MARTHA MACCALLUM, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: So that is "The Story" of Friday, January 10, 2020. But as always, "The Story" goes on. That one's going to go on for some time. We'll see you back here Monday at seven. Have a great weekend, everybody.

MARK STEYN, AUTHOR AND COLUMNIST: Good evening, and welcome to TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT. I'm Mark Steyn, in for Tucker. We'll get to impeachment and Iran, and Tucker himself will be here to close out our series on the "American Dystopia" of San Francisco. But first, we have breaking news from the Democratic primary campaign. Presidential Candidate Marianne Williamson -- which one is she again? Oh, yeah, she's the one who promised to harness the power of love.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MARIANNE WILLIAMSON (D), FORMER PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: So, Mr. President, if you're listening, I want you to hear me, please. You have harnessed fear for political purposes and only love can cast that out. So, I, sir, I have a feeling you know what you're doing. I'm going to harness love for political purposes. I will meet you on that field and sir, love will win.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

STEYN: Am I the only guy who likes the idea being harnessed by Marianne Williamson on a field of love? Apparently, so. Money can't buy you love and love can't buy you 0.5% in Iowa or New Hampshire. Sometimes you harness love and it slips the reins and bolts the stable. You can take love to water, but you can't make it drink from Lake Winnipesaukee in the Granite State. The dark psychic force of collectivized hatred has won.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMSON: Do you think any of this wonkiness is going to deal with this dark psychic force of the collectivized hatred that this President is bringing up in this country? Then I'm afraid that the Democrats are going to see some very dark days.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

STEYN: Yes, sometimes love just doesn't want to battle Trump's dark psychic forces on the field of fear, and just scallops off across the border to live with Meghan Markle in a non-binary yacht in Canada. So Marianne Williamson's dreams of replacing the Pentagon with the Department of Peace now lie in a department of pieces. Meanwhile, America's favorite cigar store Indian, Elizabeth Warren is slipping down the totem poles, but she doesn't care because she is winning the selfie primary.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN (D-MA), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I should start out by saying, I just don't comment on polls, and I actually don't really look at them. But I'll tell you this. The best part of this whole year has been doing what I do, which is getting out and doing Town Halls. It's reaching out to people. I'm closing in on 200 Town Halls. We've already shot past 100,000 selfies.

STEYN: One hundred thousand face-to-face selfies is pretty spectacular when you consider this stunning CBS News headline.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

WARREN: I never wash my face.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Wow.

WARREN: One of those.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

STEYN: One hundred thousand selfies with someone who never washes their face is a record for any major Democratic contender, say for the third hobo on the left at the bus station in Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco. Elizabeth Warren is losing ground to Mayor Pete Buttigieg. He is the pundits darling.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: There he was yesterday, front and center now, third in the polls with a speech that many have said are historic.

JEFF MASON, WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT, REUTERS: He is inspirational so far, and that's something that voters absolutely want.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: He has this appeal for a lot of reasons. He is a veteran. He is openly gay. He is from Indiana.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You are a concert pianist. You speak many languages, including Norwegian that you learned because you wanted to read a book.

JOY BEHAR, ABC HOST: The second coming of Obama, huh? We will see about that. My prayers may have been answered if that's true.

KATE BOLDUAN, CNN HOST: ... a draw to this point has been young, fresh, positive, and a change agent.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: This guy is chicken soup for my soul.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

STEYN: Yes. He is moderate. He is gay. He is a concert pianist. He speaks Norwegian. That can only mean one thing as the hard left eventually figured out. He's a C.I.A. asset. As "The Daily Beast" reported, quote, "Put together, a picture forms of an elite-educated, multi-language-speaking employee of the C.I.A.'s consulting firm, who currently serves as an intelligence officer. In the Naval Reserve," Steve Poikonen told "The Daily Beast." If you created a C.I.A. acid in a lab, you'd wind up with Pete Buttigieg, a gay Norwegian speaking, Maltese, concert pianist living as a small town Mayor in Indiana. That's some seriously deep cover. It's got John Brennan written all over it. In fact, it's standard operating procedure. Every gay Mayor, Norwegian, piano playing, Maltese-American in Indiana is a C.I.A. agent. They've got a training camp in North Bend. And one way you can tell is that Mayor Pete has the standard issue C.I.A. haircut. He was assigned that hair by former C.I.A. Director George H.W. Bush. Director Bush reassigned the hair to Mayor Pete after it was confiscated from former C.I.A. Kremlin asset, Aldrich Ames. Here is Mayor Pete live campaigning in an Iowa diner and covertly signaling to his C.I.A. control officer that the two reels of microfiche are hidden in his sideburns. Let's go live now to Lake Champlain in Vermont where Mayor Pete is preparing to penetrate Bernie Sanders' luxury $140,000.00 beach house.

[VIDEO CLIP OF "GOLDFINGER" MOVIE PLAYS.]

STEYN: The name is Buttigieg. Pete Buttigieg. I'm sorry, I didn't catch that. Could you spell it? The alternative explanation is that in fact, he is a Jim Comey F.B.I. asset probably Jeffrey Epstein given reconstructive surgery and put in the witness program as a small town mayor in Indiana where no one would think to look for him. Marianne's love is unrequited, Lizzie's face is unwashed and Pete is undercover -- to break it all down for us, there is no one better than New England radio colossus, Howie Carr, author of the book, "What Really Happened." Howie, Deep State Pete and Bernie appear to be the principal beneficiaries of Elizabeth Warren's tanking numbers. Where did Senator Warren go wrong?

HOWIE CARR, RADIO SHOW HOST AND AUTHOR: Well, I think, Mark, she tried that out Bernie, Bernie. You know, she tried to convince the people, the free stuff crowd that she was one of them. But, you know, the fact is, she spent the '80s flipping houses in Oklahoma and Bernie spent the '80s honeymooning in the Soviet Union.

STEYN: Right.

CARR: So they --

STEYN: So the Soviet Union that's like serious authentic. I mean, do socialists flip houses, Howie?

CARR: That's what I'm saying. And you know, she is down on billionaires, but somebody asked her during the campaign, why were you flipping houses? And she said, well, I was doing it for my family. You know, I think Mayor Bloomberg, or Tom Steyer would say they were doing it for their families, too. But you know, Mark, how about how about Buttigieg? One of the other telltale signs that he is in the C.I.A., apparently -- did you just read this. He has blue eyes.

STEYN: Right.

CARR: Blue eyes.

STEYN: Yes.

CARR: And that made me think, wait a second. Elizabeth Warren has blue eyes, too. She's not a C.I.A. asset. She's a Cherokee?

STEYN: Yes.

CARR: You know.

STEYN: They might not really, given what we know about Elizabeth Warren that nothing is what it appears to be. She might actually just have brown eyes and she's had them tinted, Howie. You never know. I want to ask you about Marianne Williamson because she is a mistress of the spirit world, so she might well at this stage be sticking pins in the other candidate's voodoo dolls. Oh, yeah, there she is. I think she is -- who is she sticking a pin in? Elizabeth Warren. I can sympathize with her on that.

CARR: Who would have ever thought though, that she would, she would last longer than Julian Castro in the race, Mark, you know. You know, I when I think of Elizabeth Warren, you know, don't you get the Carnac, the magnificent five there, you know, you keep waiting for her. I don't know what the problem with her crystal ball, though, because I knew she was going nowhere. I don't know about you.

STEYN: No, no.

CARR: And you don't think Pete Buttigieg --

STEYN: Yes, go ahead. Back to Mayor Pete, yes.

CARR: I thought -- I thought that he was less of a C.I.A. asset. I thought that President Trump summed them up perfectly. You remember what he called him?

STEYN: Yes.

CARR: Alfred E. Neuman. And he said Alfred E. Neuman will never be President of the United States. Who knows?

STEYN: But you know what, Howie, how do we know Alfred E. Neuman isn't a C.I.A. asset? I mean, if Mayor Pete is, anyone could be.

CARR: Now that I think about it, Mark, have you ever seen Alfred E. Neuman and Mayor Pete in the same room?

STEYN: No, I haven't. But we'll get working on that, Howie. It would be a fascinating sight. Thank you for that. The great Howie Carr, who is a close student of all Elizabeth Warren's activities. Thank you, Howie.

CARR: Thank you, Mark.

STEYN: When Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was a longshot congressional candidate in the Bronx, she was very excited to take on a longstanding incumbent. Here's what she told WNYC at the time.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ (D-NY): You just look around at this district and it's so diverse. How is it that just like five Irish-Jews handed the seat to each other for the last 50 years? Like how is that even -- I mean, it's possible in New York. I'm going to get myself in trouble.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

STEYN: Nothing's changed. Now, she is infuriating party leaders by refusing to contribute to the party's congressional campaign war chest because she is deemed many of her colleagues insufficiently socialist. One Democratic aided reacted to this by calling her a quote, "deadbeat." AOC also recently implied that she and Joe Biden don't belong in the same political party. Professor Jason Nichols is a Democrat, and he joins us now. Professor, AOC and Joe, do they belong in the same party?

JASON NICHOLS, PROFESSOR OF AFRICAN-AMERICAN STUDIES, UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND: Well, I think what AOC was trying to say is that in another country where you had six or seven political parties, she and Joe Biden absolutely would not be in the same political party, but in a two-party system, where you have to have broad tents, you know, where you have Tea Partiers and evangelicals in this Same party. Yes. And AOC and Joe Biden have to be in the same party and they need to come together and talk about things that they have in common.

STEYN: Yes. But isn't the issue here that in fact, AOC, you know what party she would been if she were in Canada or Europe or wherever. She would be in a fairly straight up Socialist Party. Joe Biden, on the other hand, doesn't seem to actually know what party he is in anymore. He is sort of sliding. I'm not sure he could reliably identify which party he would be in.

NICHOLS: I disagree with that. I think Joe Biden is still sharp enough to know what party he is in. And I think he is somebody who is an old school, somewhat blue dog Democrat, and there are some of them that still exist. But of course, the energy is behind the Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders wing of the party, which are more progressive.

STEYN: Yes, and isn't the reality that these two have a problem coexisting, these two wings of the party. As you say, the energy is all on the left. And as this primary goes on, they're getting lefter and lefter.

NICHOLS: No, I really don't think that this is a problem. You know, I think that it's really important that everybody sticks to their ideological positions. But at the same time, I think that there are things that we all agree upon. We all agree that there is an existential threat from climate change. For example, we all agree that the middle class needs to have their share, you know, in this country. So I think that there are things that we all come together on; just like Republicans, there's a broad spectrum where you have -- you know, you have President Trump and then you have Mike Lee, and then you have, you know, Rand Paul, and these people all disagree, but they come together on what it is that they have in common.

STEYN: Well, let's just say that climate change business because AOC said the world was going to end in 12 years, so she said that last year, so I think we're 11 years now -- 2031, the world is going to end. She seems pretty sincere about that. When you look at the guys like Joe Biden that just seems -- they just seem to be going along, and isn't that why the so-called moderate side has no energy because in fact, they are -- there is no authenticity in that side of it.

NICHOLS: Well, listen, I will tell you this, I think that radical important change is never brought about by moderates. If you look at what Dr. King said in his letter from a Birmingham jail, he made it clear that moderates were actually a problem. But at the same time when you need them, particularly to accomplish certain goals, then you know, you have to convince them, you have to bring them to the table. There are certain people that are willing to have the conversation about things like climate change and racial and ethnic justice and those kinds of things that you know, other side -- the other side doesn't want to have the conversation. So it's important to pull those people in and let them know that you know, being moderate doesn't create change.

STEYN: Okay, Jason, you're a big tent man and Elizabeth Warren knows all about that. Thank you. Thank you for that, Jason. Nancy Pelosi is finally ready. Those Articles of Impeachment -- no one knows where they've been. They've been on hold for months. But she's ready to send them to the Senate next week. That story is next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA): No, I'm not holding them indefinitely. I'll send them over when I'm ready. And that will probably be soon.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

STEYN: That was Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, caving to Republicans and a few Democrats who demanded that she send the Articles of Impeachment to the Senate. President Trump reacted to the news in an interview with our own Laura Ingraham.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: Mr. President, we just learned that Nancy Pelosi has announced, she is sending the Articles of Impeachment next week to the Senate. What's your reaction?

DONALD TRUMP (R), PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Well, I think it's ridiculous. She should have sent them a long time ago. It just -- it belittles the process. Nancy Pelosi will go down as probably the least successful Speaker of the House in the history of our nation. She has done nothing.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

STEYN: That's the President's view of it. Jenna Ellis is a senior legal adviser to President Trump's 2020 campaign and she joins us. Jenna, this all feels are very last year to me. Supposedly, they had to impeach Trump in a hurry because he was a national security threat, and then they've been gathering dust in Nancy Pelosi's bottom drawer since Thanksgiving or Columbus Day or whenever. What does this announcement of next week's move mean?

JENNA ELLIS, SENIOR LEGAL ADVISER, TRUMP 2020 CAMPAIGN: Well, I think it means that she was not able to bully the Senate into doing her bidding and that's a great thing for the Constitution and for our separation of powers. And President Trump is absolutely right that her tactics are just political stunts. She is trying to manipulate the process to her advantage, and she does not have any power here. And so it does belittle the process, because this should be about the Constitution, not about the Democrats' very invalid 2020 campaign.

STEYN: No, she has actually changed the nature of impeachment here because President Trump is the first President to be quote-unquote, "impeached" and then run for reelection, and seems likely to win. So Nancy's game plan here just seems to have defined impeachment down.

ELLIS: Yes, unfortunately, the Democrats have been trying all of these political stunts simply to oust President Trump since he first took office. Nineteen minutes after he was inaugurated, they started this campaign. That is not what the American process and our constitutional system is designed to do. We, the people, voted for President Trump. He is in office and even though the Democrats don't like that, you don't wield and weaponize the power of impeachment that's given to the House zero, zero, zero, zero, zero will never ever equal an impeachable offense. And so the Democrats here are losing, losing, losing, and they're going to lose this impeachment scam.

STEYN: Yes. What do you think actually happened here? Because as you say, they're losing, losing, losing. The Democrats' position worsened all the time she sat on these Articles. And Mitch McConnell, for people who, you know, largely revile the Republican Senate actually played a pretty shrewd hand here.

ELLIS: Yes, well, you know, when you're on the side of the truth, and you're on the side of the rule of law in the Constitution, I think it's a great day for America when that wins out over these political stunts. And so nothing that the Democrats have done has ultimately been successful. They've played every single card in their hand. What are they going to do for the next four years when President Trump is reelected? What are they going to come after him with? Because they have done everything that they possibly can to try to tear him down. He has only won because the rule of law is on his side. That's the way our founders intended it, and I'm really proud of our system and being an originalist and defending and protecting the Constitution because this is exactly what our founders intended to be the outcome especially when people like Pelosi are trying to manipulate the process for their political advantage.

STEYN: She gave the impression that she liked to impeach him for Iran. I mean, they could seriously be doing the Impeachment of the Month Club.

ELLIS: That is so ridiculous. I mean, all of these things are policy decisions that are squarely within Article 2: Authority. We have one Commander-in-Chief, not 535. And so their meaningless optics, press release style resolution were constitutionally meaningless and so will any other articles that they try to attack him with. Again, this is just an overplayed hand. They have nothing left and they are going to lose big in 2020.

STEYN: Thank you. Thank you for that, Jenna. That's the definitive pronouncement, I think.

ELLIS: Absolutely.

STEYN: Thank you. President Trump is providing details on the supposedly imminent attack planned by Iran's General Soleimani. Here is what he said to Laura Ingraham.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Don't the American people have a right to know what specifically was targeted without revealing methods and sources?

TRUMP: Well, I don't think so. But we will tell you that probably it was going to be the Embassy in Baghdad.

INGRAHAM: Did he have large scale attacks planned for other embassies. And if those were planned, why can't we reveal that to the American people? Wouldn't that help your case?

TRUMP: I can reveal that I believe it would have been four embassies.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

STEYN: Four embassies, and Laura will have that full interview with the President tonight at 10 o'clock Eastern. Edward Turzanski is a national security analyst, and he joins us. It's been a rough couple of days for the Islamic Republic, the head of their supposedly Civil Aviation Authority went on TV and tried to explain away shooting the Ukrainian Airways plane out of the sky. We've seen footage of them actually trashing the crash site. I wonder if that doesn't actually get to the heart of it that if then, if international investigators will have nothing to investigate on that plane crash, which sort of does make it plain that in fact, they are a rogue nation.

EDWARD TURZANSKI, NATIONAL SECURITY ANALYST: Yes, Mark. And I think what we need to keep in mind is that the denials over their actions came right on the heels of their having said that they killed upwards of 80 American troops in reprisal strikes, none of which happened. So now you have not just American Intelligence, but also the British and the Canadians. You had Justin Trudeau, the Canadian Prime Minister saying that their Intelligence Services had confirmed that the plane was brought down by a missile. And let's keep in mind, it was a Russian-made, Russian-sold missile that the Iranians used. The Iranians have been waging war against that since 1979, and they've had willing accomplices in the Russians and others who would sell them the means of war. So the Iranians lied, but it only happens on days that end in a Y.

STEYN: The President, in a sense, offered a hand to them when he said he wasn't going to stage any reprisals for those impotent ineffectual missile strikes the other night. But he also challenged the Europeans and the other signatories to that agreement with Iran to get out of that agreement and recognize that it hadn't worked out. Are either those things likely to work with the Iranians or the Europeans?

TURZANSKI: Here's what will work for sure. Steve Mnuchin announced new sanctions against anybody who is going to do business with the Iranians. So our erstwhile European allies, they're free to do business. Their companies are free to do business with Iran. But they're going to find that they're closed off from American banks and the American market. That is going to have a consequential impact on the Europeans and on the capacity of the Iranians to commit mischief.

STEYN: Just on that point then. If you look at the airplane crash, for example, those were people, innocent people flying to Kiev, who thought that Tehran was part of the normal international airport system and they discovered that it wasn't because the Iranians let them take off in the middle of a war zone. What is it going to take for the European Hands to lose their delusions about that regime?

TURZANSKI: Mark, it's a good question because as you've written in two books, the Europeans themselves have a problem with the Islamist Movements within their own country. So you look at the Islamic Republic of Iran, you see what they've done -- their disregard for the truth and the international system. And I again, I think you've asked a rhetorical question, what's it going to take? Because they've suffered attacks in their own countries where the Iranians' fingerprints are all over it, and still they continue down the same path.

STEYN: No, no, you're absolutely right on that, Edward, and they've done nothing. Thank you for that. San Francisco is an American dystopia and thanks to its radical new prosecutor, things are going to get much worse. Tucker is back for the final installment of our series. That's next. Plus is Bernie Sanders a climate hypocrite. That's straight ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

STEYN: Hey, as promised. Here is Tucker with the final installment of "American dystopia."

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS HOST, TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT: San Francisco is falling apart. The city is covered in filth and homeless encampments. A possible solution might be to elect prosecutors who would enforce the law. But last November, San Francisco voters did the opposite. On Wednesday, Chesa Boudin butene became the city's new District Attorney. Boudin is a Yale educated public defender who was never prosecuted a case. As a candidate, he promised to undermine our legal system by not enforcing various laws including laws against prostitution. Here tonight is the fifth and final installment of our "American Dystopia" series.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I'll [bleep] kill you.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I'm scared for my safety.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You never know what's coming around the corner.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes, film me, mother [bleep].

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Bit into my arm.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I live a block away.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: [Bleep] you.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We're kind of in a freefall right now.

CARLSON (voice over): Tony Montoya is a sergeant in San Francisco's police force and leader of the city's police union.

QUESTION: Do you think criminals are happy that Boudin won the election?

SGT. TONY MONTOYA, SAN FRANCISCO POLICE: Oh most definitely.

CARLSON (voice over): As a candidate, Boudin promised that he would undermine existing laws by not enforcing them. His allies in the press call it criminal justice reform.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: He is not going to prosecute what he calls quality of life crimes, people in tents, loitering, vagrancy, drug-dealing drug use. He's just not going to focus on that.

QUESTION: How did a person who is campaigning on not prosecuting prostitution and drug laws win an election?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Because San Francisco is a funny place.

CARLSON (voice over): San Francisco voters elected him in anyway, essentially doubling down on the city's policy of going easy on crime and criminals.

MONTOYA: But we can only do so much. You know, once we deliver that person to the jail or to the courts, people are back out in the streets on the same shift.

CARLSON (voice over): It's not just quality of life crimes, he plans to overlook serious crime as well.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It's extremely disturbing because these are the type of crimes that make a community unlivable.

CARLSON (voice over): The F.B.I. says San Francisco is now one of the worst places in the country for child sex trafficking.

MONTOYA: And all he is doing is telling us people out there, come to San Francisco, and pip and pander your people because it's not a crime.

CARLSON (voice over): The logic behind the approach is that existing laws are racist and therefore must not be enforced.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: So you push out the people who pay taxes, who pay rent, who purchase, who open small businesses, who have children. You push them out. And then what stays?

(END VIDEOTAPE)

CARLSON: Well, that's the fifth and final installment in our series, "American Dystopia," but it's not the end of our reporting for San Francisco or the state of California or for America's declining cities. Why? Because what's happening there could be happening in your neighborhood. The people doing it would very much like that. The only way to stop them, shine a light on what they're doing, and we're going to continue to. Our investigative reporting will continue all year.

STEYN: Yes, the Golden State's cities are an absolute disgrace. Let's not let them spread to the other 49 states. Senator Bernie Sanders has pledged his support to the Green New Deal. It's the only option he says. It's literally a question of planetary survival.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS (I-VT), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Brothers and sisters, we have a major global crisis in front of us. Cities all over the world could be underwater. We are facing an unprecedented threat to our food and water supplies. In fact, climate change is directly related to the growth of terrorism. More drought, more floods, more acidification of the ocean, more rising sea levels, more mass migrations of people. Now is the time to save the planet.

[APPLAUSE]

(END VIDEO CLIP)

STEYN: Yes, and if San Francisco is underwater, all that human body waste will float across the ocean and annoy those jihadists in Indonesia and Pakistan. It's a terrible thing. But what is more important to Bernie than saving the planet? His personal travel plans. A recent NBC News report notes that with a potential impeachment trial imminent, Sanders has a big advantage over Senate rivals like Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar. He has enough money to fund constant luxurious private jet travel between Washington and the early primary states. Through September of last year, he spent more than $360,000.00 on private jet travel. Marc Morano is the publisher of "Climate Depot" and the author of "The Politically Incorrect Guide to Climate Change." And he joins us. Marc, say what you like about St. Greta of Thunberg. But at least she took a raft or a dugout canoe, or whatever it was across the Atlantic to attend that Climate Summit. Bernie doesn't actually live as if he genuinely believes this climate stuff.

MARC MORANO, PUBLISHER, CLIMATE DEPOT: Not even close, Mark. My first of all, Greta actually cared about public perception even though her crew flew over in planes, even though it had two diesel engines, she actually cared. Bernie doesn't care at all. Bernie -- in 2016, Senator Sanders spent $3 million over that on private jets. He told Stephen Colbert last night that he had pondered, thinking about sharing his private jets with other senators, but he had just basically decided against it. So he is going to be flying alone leaving Senator Warren and Senator Klobuchar on the Senate floor as he uses his private jet to jet off to New Hampshire and Iowa.

STEYN: What about flying with the great unwashed masses? The way that citizen representatives in a republic really ought to be doing?

MORANO: Well, first of all, Bernie is top one percent. He owns three homes. I don't think he wants to get on a crowded commercial flight with babies and everything else and deal with the inconvenience of it. I mean, this is a serious issue. This is a man who on Colbert again, last night warned of it being dangerous climate change, but he can't even for an ounce walk the walk or walk the talk and his situation here. And Bernie -- his campaign is hilarious. He spent less than $5,000.00 offsetting the $3 million in private jets for the 2016 campaign, but that's what they brag about that they bought carbon offsets in order to take care of his private jet usage.

STEYN: Just explain that racket to me because carbon offset means some -- I think you pay some money and some guy plants a tree. Bernie comes from a state that is 97 percent forested, there isn't anyone in Vermont who hasn't seen enough trees to last them a lifetime. Where is this carbon offsetting happening?

MORANO: Well, it's as you say, they plant trees in Africa maybe or they just invest in solar and renewable energy, planet friendly energy. The kind that doesn't power private jets.

STEYN: No.

MORANO: That's what Bernie is investing in, so he is just watching his guilt by doing that. And we have Hollywood celebrities, Joaquin Phoenix just came out and said, we don't need to take private jets warning other Hollywood celebrities.

STEYN: No.

MORANO: And by the way, Joaquin Phoenix at the Golden Globes and now with his fashion designer, this is the man who played the Joker, the actor -- that he is not going -- he is going to wear the same tuxedo to every Hollywood award show. That's a sacrifice he is making. Bernie won't even do that.

STEYN: No. That's great. Elizabeth Warren isn't washing her face and Joaquin Phoenix isn't washing his tuxedo.

MORANO: That's right.

STEYN: This inspirational stuff, Marc.

MORANO: Well, "Italian Vogue," have gotten rid of fashion shoots. This is from the latest issue of "Italian Vogue." It is all drawings. That's how serious people are getting. We've saved, Marc. We're saved.

STEYN: Great. No models. Well, then -- and the supermodels will save the planet. That makes sense to me. Marc Morano, thank you for that.

MORANO: Thank you, Mark.

STEYN: Climate change on the catwalk. Are you more informed than the news experts? You're going to find out. "Final Exam" is straight ahead. Plus, a U.K. man nearly killed by a piece of popcorn. Is that killer popcorn headed to America? A medical emergency you need to know about. Straight ahead on TUCKER.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

STEYN: Oh you know what that music means. It's time for "Final Exam" where our Fox experts compete to show off their mastery of the news. You see how on "The Five," she is the only thing holding that show up. They should get rid of those four other deadbeats and rename it, "The One." And you have a viable format. Emily Compagno.

EMILY COMPAGNO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Thank you.

STEYN: The last time Brett Larson was here, Tucker called him Jeff 27 times. He has never looked back. It's where like when George Jessell renamed Francis Ethel Gumm, Judy Garland. When Ben Lion renamed Norma Jean Morton to Marilyn Monroe. He is ready for his close up, Brett Larson.

BRETT LARSON, FOX NEWS HEADLINES 24/7 HOST: Ready.

STEYN: Okay, hands on buzzers. The first one to buzz gets to answer, but you must wait until I finish asking the question. You can answer once I acknowledge you by saying your name or in the case of Brett, Jeff. Each correct answer is worth one point. You get it wrong, you lose a point. The best of five wins. So let's get started. Question one, a multiple choice question. Here in New York, the state has come up with a new way to fund public colleges. It involves doubling the tax on which necessary food item. Is it A. Cheese? B. Beer? Or C. Eggs?

LARSON: Oh, I'm going to go with beer.

STEYN: You're going to get with beer. Roll the tape.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: There's a beer tax today for New York --

(END VIDEO CLIP)

COMPAGNO: That's awesome. I never thought about it. I wish it was the eggs or something less enticing. I can't even believe that.

LARSON: I mean --

STEYN: Beer.

LARSON: Look at it this way, think of all the beer bellies that are going to go away.

STEYN: Well, just --

LARSON: And education is going to go up.

STEYN: Just so long as they don't make office workers go and stand out on the sidewalk to drink that beer during work. Question two, President Trump is at the top of Gallup's new poll of most admired men, but he shares the top spot with someone else. Who is it? Emily.

COMPAGNO: Former President Obama.

STEYN: Former President Obama tied with Trump. That sounds unlikely. Roll the tape.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: President Trump sharing the title of most admired man with former President Barack Obama. This is the first time that President Trump has topped the list and the 12th time for Obama both receiving 18 percent of the vote.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

STEYN: That's amazing when you consider all of the bad press that Obama gets from CNN and "The New York Times." So we are tied at one all. Question free another multiple choice question. Senator Elizabeth Warren is facing criticism this week. But it's not for something she said, it's for her dance moves. At the conclusion of her rally in Brooklyn, the 2020 candidate awkwardly rocked out to which song? Is it A. "Respect" by Aretha Franklin? B. "American Girl" by Tom Petty? Or C. "Nine to Five" by Dolly Parton? Emily.

COMPAGNO: "Respect" by Aretha Franklin.

STEYN: Oh, she'd never. Roll tape. Roll tape.

[VIDEO CLIP PLAYS]

STEYN: If we really wanted to wind up the Ayatollahs, we'd hack into Iranian TV and show that 24/7. So that is two-one to Emily.

LARSON: Oh, I'm going to stop.

STEYN: Question four. It's everything to play for. New Year's Eve seems a lifetime ago, but one person who remembers it well is Pope Francis. He was harassed by an excited woman during a walk through St. Peter's Square. She grabbed the Pope's hand and yanked his arm. How did the Pontiff react? And it is Brett.

LARSON: Yes, he turned in swatted her away.

STEYN: He swatted a woman. Would a Pope do that? Let's see the tape.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Pope Francis has apologized for hitting the hand of well-wisher who grabbed him and yanked him towards her. In his New Year's wishes to the public in St. Peter's Square, the Pope confessed to losing his patience with the woman.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

STEYN: They say, there's a useful Frank Sinatra line in that situation, hands off the threads, creep. I commend that --

COMPAGNO: Nice, we're tied. This is a good game.

LARSON: Oh no.

STEYN: Final question. It's a tie. This is a gripping round. Which 2020 Democrat is so confident about the election that he is already talking about redesigning the White House complete with an open office plan? Emily.

COMPAGNO: Mayor Bloomberg.

STEYN: Mayor Bloomberg. Is Bloomie planning cubicles for the White House? Roll tape.

COMPAGNO: I can't remember if it was him or --

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Michael Bloomberg tweeting this picture of his open office plans --

(END VIDEO CLIP)

COMPAGNO: I win. I never win. I won. I won.

STEYN: Cubicles in the White House. It's time for the Canadians to -- that's terrible. That's terrible. We have a definitive victory. Jeff Larson --

COMPAGNO: I never win anything. There's confetti. Yes.

STEYN: Emily wins.

COMPAGNO: Yes. Yes. I never win anything.

LARSON: I always lose.

COMPAGNO: Next time, you will win. I was in your position last time, seriously. I never win anything.

STEYN: We just like served you up to be humiliated.

LARSON: Basically. They throw you into the arena.

STEYN: A terrific victory for Emily -- taking away his Tucker designation.

COMPAGNO: Good game, Brett.

LARSON: Congratulations, good job.

STEYN: Thank you. Thank you, Emily. Congratulations, Emily. Stay tuned to Fox News all week, so you can take on the experts next week on the number one political quiz show, "Final Exam."

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

STEYN: A 41-year-old U.K. man ended up with a life-threatening infection that required open-heart surgery, all thanks to a peace of movie popcorn lodged in his tooth. How did it happen and how can happen to you. Dr. Marc Siegel is Fox News medical correspondent and he joins us now.

DR. MARC SIEGEL, FOX NEWS MEDICAL CORRESPONDENT: Hi, Mark.

STEYN: Dr. Siegel, how did this trip to the movies end up with open heart surgery.

SIEGEL: First of all, it is a lesson to everyone out there because we're all putting our hands in our mouth. So this man got a piece of popcorn stuck in the back tooth. And he was putting everything in there trying to get it out -- wire toothpicks, tops of pens -- and finally even a metal nail.

STEYN: Right.

SIEGEL: And the metal nail is famous for having a lot of bacteria on it and the gums are a bacterial highway to the heart, similar to as a drug abuser, putting bacteria into the veins. That's why we're seeing so many heart valve infections. We have 15,000 in the United States every year, so he went to see Mark, his primary care doctor in Cornwall, England, who saw that he had fevers and sweats and a heart murmur and sent him home. Now, here in the United States, I would do an echo -- and echocardiogram to examine the valves of the heart. I'm shocked that he was sent home, but it may in fact be an indictment of the National Health Service that that actually happened.

STEYN: Well, we always like indicting the National Health Service just for Elizabeth Warren's sake, but just be clear on this. When President Garfield got shot, it is said that it wasn't the bullet that killed him, but everyone poking around inside and trying to find the bullet. And something similar happened here. It's not the popcorn, it's all the stuff he put in his mouth poking around to try and get at the popcorn, which is what everyone does.

SIEGEL: And that's the moral of the story. The gums guns are loaded with blood vessels with veins and if you make them bleed, and you get an abscess in those gums, you better see your dentist right away, because that abscess can feed the bloodstream, which then feeds the heart. You don't even have to have -- now what is the valve? It's the chambers of the heart opening and closing. They're very susceptible to bacteria in the bloodstream, so I would warn everybody out there not to poke around with foreign objects like we all do. This could happen to you, and then it ends up with a $50,000.00 hospitalization and surgery.

STEYN: But why even do you see in some restaurants toothpicks?

SIEGEL: Well, toothpicks are okay provided that they're clean, provided that to use them for a specific device, but medically floss is much safer, brushing your teeth is much safer.

STEYN: Okay, thank you.

SIEGEL: I would say one more thing. I would advise everyone out there, watch Netflix or Hulu or Fox. Don't go to movie theaters because popcorn is rampant there.

STEYN: Yeah, popcorn.

SIEGEL: Watch out for popcorn.

STEYN: Thank you Dr. Siegel. Popcorn. It's America's silent killer. It's coming for you. Dr. Siegel, thanks for that. That's about it for us tonight. Tune in each night at eight to the show that is the sworn enemy of lying, pomposity, smugness, groupthink and even killer popcorn. And don't forget to DVR the show, if you haven't already, set that up. Have a spiffing weekend. Tucker is back, Monday. "Hannity" for the full hour starts now.

Content and Programming Copyright 2020 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2020 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.