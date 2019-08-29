Amazon's police partnership fuels privacy concerns

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," August 28, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

GREG GUTFELD, HOST: I'm Greg Gutfeld with Emily Compagno, Juan Williams, Jason Chaffetz and she plays Frisbee with a bottle cap, Dana Perino – “The Five.”

In an interview with "The Hill," Democratic presidential candidate and a devout (ph) socialist, Bernie Sanders said China had done more to address extreme poverty than any country in history. Listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS, I-VT, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: But what we have to say about China, in fairness to China and its leadership, if I am not mistaken, they have made more progress in addressing extreme poverty than any country in the history of civilization. They have done a lot of things for their people.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: He is right. According to the World Bank, the number of poor in China went from 880 million in 1981 to less than 10 million. But I wonder how they did that. Well, the Chinese socialists killed millions of poor people so there is that. Dead people are not poor, just dead.

They called that the great leap forward. And after that, they used a tool that Bernie Sanders despises, capitalism. I wish there was a visual metaphor for Bernie's argument.

(VIDEO PLAYING)

GUTFELD: I just have to keep watching that. I don't know why. Anyway, it was only after China rigorously adopted free market principles, private ownership, decentralization that they transformed their economy from a house of horrors to something much more humane. The stuff that saved a billion lives in China maybe the things Bernie thinks has harmed our country.

The less that those who scream about inequality embrace ideas that create only more inequality by replacing equal opportunity with equal outcome. You end up with two classes, the poor and the powerful, which happened in China, and seems to be happening in San Fran, L.A. and Baltimore too.

Of course, China went cold communist resulting in mass murder, religious persecution, forced abortion of female babies and famine. The number of dead in China under Mao has to be counted in the tens of millions. So yes, praise is in order for China finally coming around to abandoning bad ideas. Maybe Bernie should do the same.

Dana, you are very, very excited about this topic today because it bothered you what he said. It probably --

DANA PERINO, HOST: It did and then I listened to your monologue and I look at the things I wrote down and I think, I might have been sitting next to you for many years because I don't feel like I have too much other things to add.

When Bernie Sanders says China has done a lot for his people, I thought, no it's to its people. And the idea that they put in -- that the sort of quasi-capitalism, what's happened is that they have created this middle class --

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: And it's a huge middle-class. And we should want to sell them a lot of things because they have money to buy. But one of the things that's upsetting to them is that there is no rule of law and they don't have private property rights. So then what do you have happen?

They would like to take their capital and move it some place else? Where do you think they want to put it?

PERINO: Right, United --

PERINO: They want to put it in the United States --

GUTFELD: Right.

PERINO: -- because it's safe and you have rule of law. And, I mean, would love to have somebody in the United States actually stand up for the human rights problems, like, Bernie Sanders doesn't talk about that at all in the interview.

And I think that he agrees with President Trump on being tough on China regarding trade.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: But other than that, I don't see how the Democrats are actually differentiating themselves from President Trump at all on China. The president, however, has started -- remember at the state of the union, what did he say? The United States will never be a socialist country. And that was his opening salvo to differentiate himself against the Democrats and the Democrats don't seem to be doing anything to stop that.

GUTFELD: It seems that they are just moving leftward, Juan. Leftward and leftward and left ward. That's not even a question, I admit it.

JUAN WILLIAMS, HOST: Well, I'm glad you admit it, because otherwise it would be very Chinese and authoritarian of you. But I must say that I think Bernie is speaking against the heavy handed use of tariffs which is driving the whole economy to the verge of recession and damaging the Chinese economy.

So what he is saying is, there should be -- there is an opportunity I think he is saying, for closer ties between the U.S. and China that we don't have to somehow demonize them as all evil and terrible. And if it's not J. Powell at the Federal Reserve, then it's, you know, the Chinese president as our enemy.

I think he is trying to get out of that mind set. But I thought you are exactly right when you talked about how China has made progress. I mean, to my mind, maybe you're even giving too much credit to the Chinese government.

Because I think it's after Mao, after the revolution, after the re- education camps and the torture and the murder, that then we see the Chinese people start to rise up with the opportunity to employ free market ideas like property, like investments and bringing in American companies.

But to me, it's still the case and you can see it from, you know, the news we have today about Hong Kong and about the protests. You can see it in terms of no free press. You can see it and understand it in terms of repression of how they treat the Muslim minority there in China, that the Chinese government is still, to me, heavy handed and authoritarian.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: So, I would give them credit for, you know, I think what is a three-quarters of the reduction for global poverty over the last 20 years has been in China.

GUTFELD: Right.

WILLIAMS: It's tremendous. But I think Bernie is speaking less about that actually than he is about, hey, why can't we work with China instead of, and this just speaks to Dana's point, instead of using these tariffs in a way that is not to our advantage because it's hurting our economy, it's hurting Germany economy, it's hurting China's economy.

GUTFELD: All right, Jason.

JASON CHAFFETZ, CONTRIBUTOR: I would love to see Bernie Sanders get on an airplane and make that speech in Hong Kong because --

PERINO: That would be powerful.

CHAFFETZ: -- come on. They continue to praise these communist countries. If he wasn't praising China, he was praising Venezuela. If he wasn't praising Venezuela, he was praising Russia. He is not -- he is a leader of the Democratic Party. He's not even in the Democratic Party. He is a Democratic socialist.

And what he has got to understand and the difference between what he is doing and Donald Trump and everybody else is doing, is showing the positive things of capitalism. Yes, it can be better, but it has lifted more people up out of poverty, provided more wealth in the history of the world than anything else. And yet, he can't bring himself to actually giving capitalism the credit it deserves.

GUTFELD: What do you think, Emily? You hate capitalism?

EMILY COMPAGNO, HOST: I just think Bernie is such a farce, you guys. At a time when Hong Kong is being squashed, and he comes on in the interview and he says you to make a very strong statement for democracy and for human rights and of course, this administration isn't.

And then of course, though, we've heard nothing about the Uighur concentration camps. I wonder under Bernie's administration, would he recognize Taiwan as a country? Would he -- there is so much that he has failed to address that China represents.

He ignored or kind of shot down the existential threat question as well. I mean, why aren't we hearing from him his position on China's stated purpose of nuclear and trade power on their random presence on the Arctic Circle Council?

You know, every five years the president of China gives a political report, right. And in 2017, President Jinping did. And 30 times he said China will be a global power. He stressed that he -- they wanted to improve their combat capability or whatever.

And he also said we will never swallow the bitter fruit of downgrading our interests for a purpose of someone else's benefit. So for Bernie to go out there publicly and say they are not a threat to us or that they won't put themselves first and ignore all of the other human rights violation is again, it's such a joke to me.

GUTFELD: Well, I think we pounded that segment into the ground.

PERINO: Well done.

GUTFELD: Thank you. Thank you. All right, another Russia bombshell blows up in the media's face. MSNBC host Lawrence O'Donnell now backtracking after his latest claims about President Trump.

CHAFFETZ: Who picks the music? I don't know who picks the music. I did not pick that --

PERINO: You did. I know you picked it.

CHAFFETZ: It's a nice song, but I did not. I would have gone with the cards, but next time. Another Russia bombshell exploding in the media's face. Here's what MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell said about President Trump's finances on his show last night.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

LAWRENCE O'DONNELL, MSNBC HOST: This is a single source --

RACHEL MADDOW, MSNBC HOST: OK.

O'DONNELL: -- who has told me that the Deutsch Bank obtained tax returns which they do have of Donald Trump -- show that the president pays very little income tax. This single source close to the Deutsch Bank told me that the Trump -- Donald Trump's loan documents there show that he has co- signers. That's how he was able to obtain those loans. And that the co- signers are Russian oligarchs.

MADDOW: Really?

O'DONNELL: That would explain it seems to me every kind word Donald Trump has ever said about Russia and Vladimir Putin if true. I stress the "if true."

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CHAFFETZ: Wow. Rachael Maddow's face I think said it all. But after being ridiculed about his flimsy reporting including by his own co-workers at MSNBC, O'Donnell tweeting "Last night I made an error in judgment by reporting an item about the president's finances that didn't go through our rigorous verification and standards process. I shouldn't have reported it and I was wrong to discuss it on the air. I will address the issue on my show tonight."

So, Dana, where does this go?

PERINO: Well, first of all, I don't think people need to watch his show tonight, OK, because one, he has already shown tha he doesn't care about giving accurate information. I always say this on twitter too, if you have to write big if true on something you are re-tweeting, like don't tweet it. Just wait and see if it is actually true.

GUTFELD: That's boring.

PERINO: It is boring! And that is why you watch “The Five” where we have accurate information. No, I understand that mistakes could happen. You could go to air with something that isn't quite -- but he walks all the way up to the line and he has Rachael Maddow just waiting like, what, really.

It reminded me when she said she had the president's tax returns and you sat there for 20 minutes like waiting for her to get to the point and then you realize --

CHAFFETZ: Yes, we did that for like two years, we did that, yes.

PERINO: Right. And now -- and also because the Russian story is one that fizzled in April and they are trying to figure a way -- figure out a way to bring it back, but if you're going to do that, you better be ready because now what happens?

Now, President Trump can turn out and say, here they go again. I told you. And he's proving -- they are proving his point over and over again.

CHAFFETZ: Is it really a mistake? I mean, when you say further and you meant to say farther? Is this like a --

GUTFELD: It's hard for me to judge because I have never made a mistake on this show. I think I'm batting 1,000 and --

PERINO: Is that good?

GUTFELD: Yes, you know, it's really good and it's football.

WILLIAMS: Am I the umpire?

GUTFELD: Yes. Yes. But you would think that MSNBC would be a little leery of any Russian bombshell story. They just bet everything -- they put everything on red for three years and they lost the house. So, maybe -- maybe -- here's the theory. Maybe he got pranked by, you know, he said a single source. That could have been Trump on the phone with his hand over the mic and goes, yes, it was Russian oligarchs -- Russian oligarchs, trust me on this, Larry. Trust me!

It could be that. But I mean, you know what it reminds me of? It reminds me of that thing on twitter that used to drive me crazy, the tick, tick, tick.

PERINO: I hate that.

GUTFELD: Like, everybody promising a bombshell. Oh, it's coming up today. Better watch the news, it's all going to come apart. And it's just, people -- viewers must get exhausted being promised bombshell after bombshell. We don't promise bombshells here. We just promise good, healthy, clean fun.

CHAFFETZ: What is your take, Juan?

WILLIAMS: Well, I'm listening and I'm thinking to myself, it's so interesting. It seems to me we've gone away from gate keepers in journalism, you know, because social media is like who has it first and who can just make an outrageous statement that gets lots of clicks.

PERINO: Right.

WILLIAMS: And this was an outrageous statement, I mean, by his own admission, he really didn't have the story. There is no journalist in America would say a single source and that you have not gone to your editors and nobody has vetted this story to say well, you know, what do we have from other people?

Nothing like that. He just makes the statement. So, he got it wrong. Now, it's interesting, him saying that he made an error in reporting this. He is not saying that the story is wrong. He is saying he was wrong. And I -- so again, to me it comes back to social media where people have what I call confirmation bias.

In other words, they take stories that they want to be true and then they say, oh, you know what, I'm going to believe this story and I'm not going to check it out because that might get in the way of my good feelings so I'm just going to report it. And to me, that ends up with egg on your face.

It's just bad journalism. It's not the way he's doing it, but I say in this era with the internet dominating everything, this is the way we're going and people don't seem to understand, this is a mistake. It's not good.

COMPAGNO: Well, and that's the point that Trump's attorney made, right, which is basically that when you go off a single source, it's reckless and it's verifiable. Those records were publicly online. Trump is the only guarantor.

So he basically said, look, because it was so reckless and because you ignored any type of verification that was out there in subsequent sources, and this rises to that level of actual malice. And this has other repercussions too, right.

Look, we know the House Service Financial Committee is investigating Trump, is investigating Deutsch Bank. They are laying off 18,000 workers in the next couple of years. They are being federally investigated for other reasons too.

So when we start bringing in other entities from these reckless comments and assertions, it's a ripple effect. And so yes, journalists have to be much more aware and in ownership of what they put out there. It's not just, oh, my bad. I retract. There are real consequences here.

WILLIAMS: And even if he were to say to us, Emily, you know, he's not a journalist, because I think sometimes opinion people say I'm not a journalist. I just -- it's my opinion. But he didn't present it as his opinion.

COMPAGNO: No. Right.

PERINO: Right.

GUTFELD: As a journalist I am disgusted about what happened.

CHAFFETZ: Well, listen, how many times have you read a story and there is nobody who sided in the story --

GUTFELD: Yes.

CHAFFETZ: All anonymous sources, a single -- and it's like you make a mistake --

GUTFELD: The worst thing though, the worst thing is that stories that every -- both sides are doing this by the way. So and so as outrage -- sparks outrage and what they use is tweets, like they find three tweets and that's the story.

PERINO: And that's all the outrage.

GUTFELD: That's all the outrage. And it's like -- and then that generates another story and then that generates another story and it's a spiral and it's like -- and you get down to it and there is nothing there and what a waste of time and anger and --

WILLIAMS: I must say it's so interesting to me, though, that Donald Trump has his lawyers threaten Lawrence O'Donnell with defamation over this. I mean, how often have you seen a story from Donald Trump and you think, what's the source on that? Where is the evidence of that? And he just --

GUTFELD: He's never lied, Juan.

WILLIAMS: Never?

GUTFELD: Never.

WILLIAMS: Not once. Not once?

GUTFELD: He is directionally true.

WILLIAMS: No, because you have a 1,000 batting average.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: However, what's his batting average?

GUTFELD: 1,020.

WILLIAMS: Oh, really?

GUTFELD: Yes. It's like, you know, when you get A++.

WILLIAMS: Yes, like when those kids in high school, you know, the kids in high school, they get extra points for --

GUTFELD: I'd get a 5.0.

CHAFFETZ: You get a 5.0 now.

WILLIAMS: That's it. There you go.

GUTFELD: It makes no sense. I'm sure Emily got a 5.0.

CHAFFETZ: All right, doorbell camera company Ring -- you're familiar with them -- raising serious privacy concerns and fears of big brother, thanks to a new partnership. Details when THE FIVE returns.

WILLIAMS: New big tech privacy concerns, and these are big. Amazon's ring service reportedly teaming up with more than 400 police departments across the nation. The company calling it America's new neighborhood watch.

The partnerships let police automatically access video from homeowner's doorbell cameras. Now, while some people credit the deal with helping to solve or even prevent crimes, others worry it's going to violate your privacy rights. Emily, let me go to you as the lawyer here and ask you, is it good or bad to give police access to your door bell camera?

COMPAGNO: To answer like an attorney, it depends. And I think, you know, what all of the questions that this raises are -- OK, so first of all, user consent is required, right? So the government, the police can request records and then the person can decline or accept.

And that raises one question, which is well, do we want there to be a warrant because warrants requires specificity obviously of what you are asking for, or what you're seizing. And there is no such thing here, right? So does that matter?

I think there is a fine line many feel between private surveillance and government surveillance. And does it matter here that the Ring, the company is the intermediary between the police and the users? Does that change everything? To me, I feel like this is -- an analogy is all of the DNA databases where essentially does someone else's consent apply to you if it's the same data.

And also, that technology has outgrown the legal field so we're kind of trying to put it into that structure and it's based on our gut feelings and the law hasn't quite caught up.

WILLIAMS: So, Jason, let me come to you as a conservative and say that the founding fathers were very worried about giving the government too much power in this area -- that means too much information, constant surveillance. This literally is a threat to our 4th Amendment rights.

CHAFFETZ: Oh, I think so. I had hearings on this when I was the chairman of the oversight committee. I think Americans have a reasonable expectation to privacy and you fear a suspicion-less American, you should not have to think if you are going to be embedded into these databases and that there will be surveillance on every corner, whether it's public or private.

The Supreme Court in the Jones case ruled nine to nothing that you cannot go and just place a public surveillance in -- this little thing that you put on the bottom of your car and go on to private property. So, I think it crosses that line.

And what we should all be worried about is the FBI has been building a database. More than half of our country is already in it, of facial recognition.

So, you know, if you think you should be able to walk down the street and then if you're in Boston and suddenly the police or the feds can be able to pull up and say, oh, you were at that Planned Parenthood rally or you were at that conservative rally for Donald Trump, that's what is happening folks.

And you got to understand that when you get these pictures, they are building that database, the feds. And I don't trust the federal government. I don't trust -- I want it to be vigorous law enforcement, but as a suspicion-less American, I should have a right to privacy.

WILLIAMS: Dana?

PERINO: It's interesting to hear that because I feel -- it depends. I think in a way that it's good for police departments because they are stretched thin and they don't have enough resources and so they are asking communities for help. We've had neighborhood watch programs in the past. I don't know how effective that is if you don't actually have a camera.

The other thing is, compare this to what a company like Apple had done to law enforcement for a long time. Not allowing the government and the FBI to be able to access encrypted technology in order to see what was going on in order to prevent terrorist attacks. That happened after the -- was it Riverside, I think, that shooting out there.

And I also like technology for convenience reasons. I do -- I kind of like the idea of being able going to the airport and a facial recognition, walk through, no problem. No taking out the shoes and all that stuff. But to hear you describe it the way you did, Jason, it gives me a little pause.

WILLIAMS: So, Greg, you live in London for a while, right?

GUTFELD: That is true, Juan.

WILLIAMS: So, in London, much as in -- by the way, much as in you live in midtown Manhattan.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: The minute I step on the street I know I am under surveillance in this part of the world.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: I'll come into this building, I'm under surveillance. And in London, they have no --

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: -- they have no reservations about this because they have no 4th Amendment.

GUTFELD: Yes. It's -- I'm actually OK with this. The great thing about progress is as one type of crime disappears another one appears. For example, we don't have great train robberies anymore. Have you heard of a train robbery recently? I haven't.

WILLIAMS: No.

GUTFELD: Do you remember in the '70s, everybody --

CHAFFETZ: That's because they put dogs.

GUTFELD: There you -- thank you! That's my point -- not really -- but you put dogs there, no more train -- and also, the 1970s were nothing but 8 track tapes being taken out of capris. I know that because I had a capri.

So, we lost -- now, what do we have? We have porch pirates, right. So we have people who -- it's a very easy theft. Just follow UPS truck around the neighborhood because they leave stuff on porches.

CHAFFETZ: You should be more concerned that the federal government and those who would have nefarious intent would follow you 24/7 -- know what bar you go to, know what --

GUTFELD: But I'm talking about -- I'm talking about the fact that I like the fact that like I can catch somebody who is on my porch stealing stuff. I think that's in my immediate life. I'm not into this --

WILLIAMS: Yes, but that's you. That's you doing that.

CHAFETZ: Yes.

WILLIAMS: What we're talking about is the police now having access and the police aren't interested in your porch pirate. They are looking for --

GUTFELD: I thought that Emily said -- I thought Emily said that you have to OK it?

WILLIAMS: Noyou know.

COMPAGNO: Yes. So, to be clear, the police have partnerships with Ring by -- now, over 400 departments. For them to obtain the content, they have to have user consent. The police before requesting it do not know who that user is.

CHAFFETZ: But here's the problem, but Amazon is going to know when you come, when you leave, who you go with, who you don't come with, what your face looks like, what hat you wear, what jeans you're wearing, what kind of shirt do you like, does he like shirt sleeves, does he like long sleeve. That's going to--

GUTFELD: That's already happening. Do you ever - you're telling me you sit online, and you don't get these ads directed at you?

CHAFFETZ: Doesn't that scare the living daylights out of you.

PERINO: No, it's really convenient. I actually really wanted that new backpack. I have been thinking about it all day.

CHAFFETZ: It's creepy.

GUTFELD: No, the only reason it's creepy is when they're selling you health things. It's like how do they know I have that.

WILLIAMS: Yes. What did you say?

COMPAGNO: I said eew.

WILLIAMS: Eew. Well, I don't know. To me it's kind of yucky the idea that you know you have no privacy anymore.

GUTFELD: Get used to it. Privacy is dead.

WILLIAMS: All right. Up next, Emily takes us back on the ground to Los Angeles skid row for a brand new look, very incisive look at the homeless crisis in California. That's next right here on “The Five.”

COMPAGNO: We recently showed you the appalling conditions on the streets of Skid Row in LA. The homeless crisis drug problem and rat infestation are spiraling out of control. The situation is so bad, the city's mayor pledging this week to deploy more outreach teams and services to help turn things around. But many are wondering if his ideas are just more of the same.

Here's part two of my tour with Dr. Drew Pinsky focusing on how the failures of local officials have made the situation in LA even worse. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REVEREND ANDY BALES, UNION RESCUE MISSION CEO: Why do we throw away these people. Nobody throws away people like Los Angeles.

DREW PINKSY, DOCTOR: How many must die before you willing to change direction. What you're doing is killing people, blood on your hands. City officials have blood on their hands. UCLU has blood on their hands. And they should be held accountable for them, unfortunately we cannot. They're killing people.

DEON JOSEPH, LAW ENFORCEMENT CONSULTANT: Since 2014 and even beyond that they've taken a softer approach to fighting crime. They consider drug dealing. A non-serious crime. The message sent to the gangsters now is there is nothing we can do. So, now they've taken complete control. They didn't know it was going to change certain serious crimes into non-serious crimes. They didn't know. 50 Cent was going to turn certain violent crimes into non-violent crimes.

PINKSY: Especially drugs.

JOSEPH: Especially drugs.

PINKSY: So now you can use and traffic pretty much at your way. My patients give them an opportunity--

JOSEPH: Yes.

PINKSY: They're coming to the states.

JOSEPH: On one side you create this kind of asylum without walls. OK, where people get in, but they can't get out even if they wanted to. And on the other side you put these people, very people you say you care about in extreme danger.

PINKSY: You have to do unpopular things. I understand, you have to let law enforcement do their job, you have to put people who don't want to be put somewhere, where they can get well and get services. It's unpopular, but it's lifesaving.

Left to their own devices, they deteriorate. It's not their fault. It's an illness. And if we don't do - if you're not actively treating it, I'm personally I believe it's a passive manslaughter.

COMPAGNO: Yes.

PINKSY: I believe that our representatives are engaged in reckless negligence and manslaughter.

BALES: People don't come here to live a good life. People come here and die. You can see people dying.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

COMPAGNO: It's so heartbreaking. And you know today another example, a shining example of the continued incompetence and waste of money by these officials. There was a big audit released today of the Los Angeles Housing Authority and despite doubling the staff and the efforts, they failed to reach seven of nine of their goals. Nothing is changing there. Greg, your thoughts.

GUTFELD: Well. I mean, the one thing that I always stuck with me when we had Dr. Drew on here, our lower third says homeless crisis. It isn't a homeless crisis because it's a mental health and it's a drug abuse crisis. Dr. Drew made this amazing point, he said that a million or so illegal immigrants have come to California and they have a place to live. They aren't homeless, but these people haven't. So, what is the difference?

It's the fact that they do not want to leave the streets because of the drug abuse and the mental illness because you'd have to have mental illness or a drug problem to be living on the streets. So, we need a system. We need to put a system in place where we can institutionalize people who really need help. It's not a homeless thing.

PERINO: The addiction piece. There in fact I've read - where was it, I think it was maybe Manhattan Institute but that the average homeless person here in New York would have an $1800 a month drug habit. So, let's just say - let's say they get clean. Right. $1800 a month, can you live on that in New York. Possibly, but probably not.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: Right around here. You think San Francisco, you think Los Angeles and one of the things that officials are doing are really focused on the housing rules and regulations and trying to change those which might need to happen, but I still think even if they were to do that, if that was one of the goals, you still aren't dealing with the addiction crisis and that is really the root of it.

COMPAGNO: Exactly.

CHAFFETZ: Hats off to you and Dr. Drew for taking this on. We need more of this. This is public policy that actually makes a difference. I've got to tell you though I would like to take that Donald Trump Make America Great Again and let's do it and make Baltimore great again. Let's make Los Angeles great again. And let's just try some different things than the Democrats have done for the last pick how many decades it is and come in with a conservative set of principles and try it.

What have they got to lose? Let's try that and let's just say, we're going to get tough on law enforcement. We are going to get people the treatment. We are going to get people the education. We are going to deal with the mental health things and do so, and try it, see what happens, because I think there would be dramatic results that would change things.

WILLIAMS: Well, hold on, I mean in fact I mean deinstitutionalization did take place under Republicans and I think--

GUTFELD: And Democrats--

WILLIAMS: Part of this is you see people on the street. I was taken by in Emily's piece, you hear the man say these are asylums without walls. And so, the people are there and there is no getting out.

But so to me part of this is the political agenda which is that Republicans love to beat up on Democrats, these are Democratic controlled cities, but in fact I think when you look at Mayor Garcetti in Los Angeles, he's saying here are some ideas, we're putting in clean teams, by the way, he says a lot of the trash, a lot of this infestation comes from businesses who throw trash.

PERINO: Illegally.

WILLIAMS: More so than the homeless. Secondly, he says, let's do something about rents and about evictions. Let's see if that can have an impact. So, to me you could say Garcetti's ideas not working that great. But I say, hey, I applaud you Mayor, if you're trying something. I don't hear anything from the Republicans.

PERINO: We have a little bit of breaking news. Can I share it with everybody here? OK. So apparently while we've been talking about homelessness, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand has just dropped out of the 2020 Democratic primary, she apparently did this by Twitter. She is not going to - she was not going to make that debate. She had signaled I think last week. Jason, she said that she would be open to being somebody's Vice President which I think that was a signal. She was going to drop out.

GUTFELD: So right, but the way.

PERINO: No, that's good to know.

GUTFELD: Yes. Marianne.

WILLIAMS: That's what I was thinking. Because Marianne is not going to make the debates.

GUTFELD: I talked to her today about it and I think she's got a strategy, a little breaking news later Dana that we will get into it. A little strategy because she's not going to make the debate, but she's got a plan.

WILLIAMS: Yes, maybe for October.

PERINO: Listen to you podcast.

WILLIAMS: The October debate.

GUTFELD: She's going to--

PERINO: Any thoughts about her deciding to drop out?

CHAFFETZ: It's a realistic viewpoint, she never caught on, didn't have a message that resonated, and she can blame a lot of things, but it just did not work. And I think it's better for her and New York and everybody else that she--

WILLIAMS: Don't say that to Greg, it resonated for Greg.

GUTFELD: No, he's talking about Gillibrand.

CHAFFETZ: Gillibrand.

GUTFELD: He is not talking about Marianne Williamson, who is going to be the nominee.

WILLIAMS: Williamson is not making it.

PERINO: There were people in New York starting to say, excuse me like you know you're not going to become president. Why don't you focus on being here at home?

COMPAGNO: Yes. Trimming the fat is always good. I think others should take note definitely. And even like with the CNN climate change thing--

GUTFELD: Making a comment about her weight, Emily, how dare you.

COMPAGNO: I am not, proverbially.

WILLIAMS: It's OK. He's upset. You've got to learn how to deal with it.

GUTFELD: You invented a word. Proverbially.

PERINO: Emily is the new Dana, which is - an amazing package on homelessness. And we'll continue to cover that here.

COMPAGNO: Thank you.

PERINO: And thank you for going out there and doing that, the news is Kirsten Gillibrand, the senator from New York will no longer be a part of the 2020 Democratic race. So, I think now there are 20, just 20 more to go. All right, Pete Davidson unloads on millennials where kids have to take their own trash from school and how a judge is shaming two men for lying about being veterans all in the Fastest 7. Up next.

PERINO: Welcome back. Time for the Fastest 7. First up, comedian Pete Davidson under fire after losing his cool on college students, the Saturday Night Live star launching into this profane rant after the audience broke his no cell phone rule.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PETE DAVIDSON: Don't ruin the show for people who actually want to be here. That's the problem. No, don't clap. It's because like half of you did it. You know how embarrassing it is to be our age and walk out and know everybody thinks you're an idiot? Group up.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: Oh Greg.

GUTFELD: Well, you know at first, he was right to be angry because when somebody is filming you, it changes what you do because it makes you less willing to take a risk because you know you could get burned and canceled. But on the other hand, he came off as a whiny superior jackass crapping all over the audience when he said he didn't have to - he didn't need their money.

Like he could just refund it and he doesn't need to go in the middle of nowhere. So, he just - that - he just undercut his whole thing.

PERINO: Could he have just let the audience like deal with them.

CHAFFETZ: Yes.

PERINO: You know what I mean like the audience be the bad guy.

CHAFFETZ: I think it's interesting that Greg thinks that when cameras are rolling, you restrain.

PERINO: Oh! Yes.

CHAFFETZ: Yes, that's really - the best I can tell.

PERINO: Juan, you've never had this happen to you. You never had your phone on when you go to the theater?

WILLIAMS: No, I don't do that. But I must say to me it's like Louis C.K. said, if you're a comedian, you're trying to do edgy material that's forward facing and you're not sure if it might be offensive. You know you don't want people recording you. So, you say to them please don't record me, I'm going to try material here and they break it. And you said, self- policing, it was half the audience according to what he said that was doing it.

PERINO: Yes, I don't like that. Emily.

COMPAGNO: Yes, I've been to a few comedy shows where we have to put our cell phones in those lockboxes.

PERINO: Yes.

COMPAGNO: I think it's more ludicrous to assume you're not being recorded even if you say, no, thank you.

PERINO: Exactly. All right. Up next, what looks like an extreme effort to go green, one school in Australia is getting rid of basically all the garbage cans, they're telling students to take their trash home with them instead. That does not sound very sanitary.

CHAFFETZ: I don't know how that's going green because you think those kids are going to carry it all the way home. They're going to get about half a block away from that school and they're going to kick it in the gutter.

PERINO: Yes. They're just like stuff it in.

GUTFELD: How many times have I taken trash home. Anyway, this happened at Fox News just so you know, we moved to a floor 21st floor right. We show up at our offices and the cubicles. No trash cans, no trash cans. Where are the trash bins? Oh, you know, we don't have those--

PERINO: They're right behind you.

GUTFELD: We don't have those trash cans. Like this idea was our intrusion. So, I had to go and get a trash can and put it in my office which was then taken away and then I had to go--

PERINO: So, then there was a theft.

GUTFELD: There was a theft. So, this is like the broken windows theory in reverse.

WILLIAMS: What?

PERINO: I don't know, I mean there are trash cans, you can put your stuff in, they're just like not right by your desk.

GUTFELD: They're the worst ever.

PERINO: Anybody care about this over here?

WILLIAMS: Well, you know what was interesting to me is that this is the rule in Australian national parks. If you go camping in a park--

PERINO: Taking all their stuff out.

WILLIAMS: Everything you take, and you take out--

PERINO: But that's not unusual at a national park.

WILLIAMS: No. But guess what, so we're here criticizing it. I was thinking you know it's a little much, but it turns out, Australian parents very supportive, they say you know what use packaging like wax paper. Give it to the kids. The kids will bring it home.

GUTFELD: Or just hire a kangaroo.

PERINO: That's too, you could do that.

WILLIAMS: Yes, stick it in his pocket.

PERINO: All right. And finally, a Montana judge coming down hard on two men with a list of punishments for lying about serving in the military. Among them, they have to wear a sign every Memorial and Veterans Day for eight hours saying I am a liar, I am not a veteran. And they've been ordered to hand write the names of every American killed in Iraq and Afghanistan.

COMPAGNO: I loved this.

CHAFFETZ: I love it.

COMPAGNO: And more. They have to do 441 hours of community service for every Montana that has died in combat since the Korean War. They have to write letters of apologies to veteran's organizations saying exactly what they did. I'm normally not for public shaming, but here I absolutely love it and both of them had long rap sheets too, these are - this was no accident, these guys are ridiculous, and I loved it.

PERINO: You don't always get punished for lying for these kinds of things.

CHAFFETZ: No, but they should. I love it. I love judges who take it in their hands and say, yes.

PERINO: Juan.

WILLIAMS: So, there is a law, the Carl Stolen Valor law. But now it doesn't apply in this case because it wasn't - these guys were claiming that they won an award. It's they're simply claiming that they served. And the reason they were doing this is you get a special court for people who had military service. So, they lie to try to lessen their penalty.

PERINO: Got punished.

GUTFELD: Well, I mean as a SEAL, I found this offensive in Nam. I spent a lot of time in Nam and--

WILLIAMS: Was that at the zoo, as a seal.

GUTFELD: Yes. I was dressed up as a seal at the Nam zoo.

PERINO: And he had a kangaroo in his pocket.

GUTFELD: This is good. Shame can be a big motivator.

COMPAGNO: Yes.

PERINO: All right, One More Thing up next.

GUTFELD: I should know.

GUTFELD: All right, time for One More Thing. I started off. It finally happened. My dream came true. My interview one-on-one with Marianne Williamson is now out on foxnewspodcast.com. We broke a little news on that about what she plans to do since she's not on the debate next week. Can we roll that please?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MARIANNE WILLIAMSON, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Somebody said to me today, we should have a hashtag #BoringWithoutHer.

GUTFELD: Exactly.

WILLIAMSON: So, it's going to be interesting to watch it without me, without being there.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMSON: I am considering doing something where I will do kind of like when they have the State of the Union and they have the rebuttal.

GUTFELD: Right.

WILLIAMSON: I'm thinking of doing something where I would do something right afterwards along the lines of here's what I would have said.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: I hope she does it, because I'm not watching the debates without her.

PERINO: That's clever.

GUTFELD: Very, very clever. All right, Dana. You know what I think it's your turn.

PERINO: Did you use the Fox News Alert, when you broke news on your pocket.

GUTFELD: No, I don't break a lot of news.

PERINO: All right. Break other things.

GUTFELD: I break other things.

PERINO: All right, I've got one in a hilarious display of sibling love. You like it when like an older brother makes fun of the younger brother. This is 17-year-old Noah Tingle from Louisiana and he's got a way to really give his brother the business every day when he comes home from school. He dresses up as in some sort of outfit to try to give him a hug and he really loves his little brother; he's going off to college next year. And he thought that this would be a way to you know bond, neighbors and the community members love it. Very sweet.

GUTFELD: Juan?

WILLIAMS: I think I'll dress up as Dana. All right. Let's go paddle boarding folks, oops. Second thoughts. I don't think you're going to agree to do this. How about 76 days, five hours, 22 minutes to cross from San Francisco to Honolulu. Look at this guy. That's what he did. Antonio De La Rosa paddled away on a stand up paddle board. His voyage began June 4th. He completed 2900 miles this week, he even celebrated his 50th birthday on the water.

De La Rosa said it was quite lonely except for when he saw whales and other sea life. He's the first person to cross the Pacific on a paddle board quite the achievement it could be like Roger Bannister breaking the four minute mile. Lots of people decide, hey, I can do it too, go for it.

PERINO: Wow.

COMPAGNO: Wow.

PERINO: Good for him.

GUTFELD: I get bored. Jason.

CHAFFETZ: Another inspiring story out of Utah, a retired Marine Sergeant John Nelson was caught on video carrying his friend and fellow Marine Staff Sergeant Jonathan Blank to the summit of Utah's Mount Timpanogos.

PERINO: Wow.

CHAFFETZ: Blank lost his legs in an explosion in Afghanistan in 2010, but it hasn't kept him down. Look at that. This is an amazing hike.

PERINO: Awesome.

COMPAGNO: Amazing.

CHAFFETZ: Listen to what Sergeant Nelson had to say about why he decided to take his friend on this journey.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOHN NELSON, SERGEANT: I've got legs. I've got legs. I couldn't imagine if I - I thought this would be something epic for him to experience to actually get to the saddle.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

COMPAGNO: Wow.

CHAFFETZ: Amazing story. Blank who weighs 135 pounds on his back for 14.3 miles, 4500 feet of elevation. God bless them. That's amazing story.

WILLIAMS: That's a strong man in more than one way.

COMPAGNO: Yes.

GUTFELD: All right, Emily. Close out the show with something interesting.

COMPAGNO: This is very interesting and really, really a great story. So, there was a leukemia patient in Atlanta who loved the Backstreet Boys and she was all set to go to their concert. And because of her treatment she had to miss it. So, her sister to cheer her up threw her a surprise. Backstreet Boys party and watch how the nurses participated.

(VIDEO PLAYING)

COMPAGNO: So, after this, Backstreet Boy Nick Carter himself tweeted out that the band was sending her tons of love and praying for her recovery, as are we.

GUTFELD: They should have visited her.

COMPAGNO: For God's sake.

PERINO: This isn't how it is. This is wonderful. I love how he gets under your skin.

GUTFELD: I love ruining your One More Thing. All right. Never miss an episode. “Special Report” is up next. Hey Bret.

BRET BAIER, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Greg is the skunk at the garden party.

GUTFELD: I am.

