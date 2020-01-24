Adam Schiff claims President Trump is trying to cheat in the 2020 election

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," January 23, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello, everybody. I am Jesse Watters, along with Katie Pavlich, Juan Williams, Dana Perino, and Greg Gutfeld. It is 5:00 in New York City, and this is THE FIVE. It is day three of the impeachment trial. You are looking live at the Senate floor where House impeachment managers are desperately trying to convince the Senate to throw Trump out of office. But so far, Adam Schiff and his friends have not been able to move the needle. Democrats claim they have a slamdunk, homerun case. But Republicans aren't buying it. Take a look.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Mr. Schiff and the other managers did an exceptional job laying out the facts.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: This is the weakest case for impeachment in the history of this country. We continue to see how flimsy this case is.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The president's conduct is wrong. It is illegal. It is dangerous.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Who shouldn't be trusted? It's Adam Schiff and the House managers that are trying to perpetrate this lie on the American people.

WATTERS: And while the Democrats will spend 24 hours going after Trump, Adam Schiff revealed what impeachment is really all about.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We are here today to consider a much more grave matter, and that is an attempt to use the powers of the presidency to cheat in an election for precisely this reason. The president's misconduct cannot be decided at the ballot box for we cannot be assured that the vote will be fairly won.

WATTERS: Dana, I was reading Karl Rove today.

DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: A great way to start your day.

WATTERS: Always start my day with a little Rove. And he had a great point. I've made this point many times. But I guess he made it in the Wall Street Journal, so very, very official. We were just talking about it. What if Hillary Clinton had become president and then we had found out she'd paid for this dossier overseas to dirty up her political opponent? Would the Democrats have wanted to impeach her for paying for foreign election interference?

PERINO: Surely not.

WATTERS: Definitely not.

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: I rest my case!

PERINO: We can go back to regularly scheduled business. No, and Karl's column is always good in the Wall Street Journal. I think today when he can zero in on politics like this and make the point. But basically, that -- it would've come out, because the whole issue of Carter Page and his surveillance and all this FISA stuff, it was going to come out either way. And yes, we've established the hypocrisy is well at hand. People who had one position in 1999 have a different position now. And if the shoes were on the other feet, then we know what would happen. I do want to mention one thing. Adam Schiff and his cohorts there have continued to use this phrase that the president was trying to cheat in an election. The Republicans, when they had a chance on opening statements on Tuesday, repeated several times that the Democrats are trying to steal an election. So I'm just wondering, if you are at home, and cheating and stealing an election and it gets to be a little bit confusing. And I think the numbers show that. The ratings are not great for all of this. People are sort of paying attention, not much. People are pretty tribal on it. They've heard this for this for a long time. And I talked to a House Democrat who said they think Adam Schiff did a great job, but they also know that this is going nowhere and they would like to get back to business.

WATTERS: Juan, you know what I was thinking about earlier today? If Biden hadn't bragged on camera that he fired the prosecutor investigating his son, I don't think President Trump would've ever even known to ask the Ukrainians to look into the corruption.

JUAN WILLIAMS, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: What difference does that make?

WATTERS: Biden is responsible for it.

WILLIAMS: No. I think Trump is always going to be looking for something. And in fact, I think this is the heart of the matter that you heard presented by Adam Schiff yesterday that you can't just say that this is about something that happened in the past. The president persistently saying it was a perfect call. There is nothing wrong, he's told interviews, with seeking a foreign country to intervene in our election to his benefit. That's the way he's -- so what you heard from Adam Schiff yesterday was literally saying, you know, we have to be aware. This is an ongoing issue. But I think the big story, to my mind -- by the way, I think the ratings numbers have been surprisingly good for something that is taking place largely in the middle of the day. You know, people are paying attention. Maybe it's not a sensation. You know, it's not pro-wrestling. But you know what? For something as serious and as requiring of attention as this, I think it's pretty good. But I think the big news here over the last two days is Republicans said, hey, why do we need witnesses if Democrats say they've made a compelling case with their two articles of impeachment? And what we have seen from Schiff yesterday, which even Republicans like Lindsey Graham said was a very good job. And now, today, from Jerry Nadler and Sylvia Garcia, are just compelling narratives about why this president, in fact, on the basis of facts and evidence, deserves to be impeached.

KATIE PAVLICH, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: The word fact I think is an interesting one in all of that. Adam Schiff and all of the other impeachment managers from the House on the Democrats have had the luxury this week to talk for hours on end without being contested by anyone, without being questioned like we see in regular Senate hearings. So they can really say whatever they want and call it facts when there is a rebuttal coming that we are waiting for from the White House. But on the Hunter Biden narrative, it's been made, the argument that President Trump is simply going after Hunter Biden or Joe Biden because they wanted to score political points or gain some kind of advantage in the election. The White House has repeatedly argued it was about corruption. And the argument has been that it's only President Trump. Well, the Obama White House also had very serious questions about Hunter Biden's position on the Burisma board, while Vice President Joe Biden has the Ukraine portfolio and was working on foreign policy. State Department officials who testified as Democrat witnesses -- we're hearing a lot about witnesses, that record has been entered into the Senate for everyone to see that they have repeatedly said that Burisma was a problem. It was notoriously corrupt and they were very serious questions about why Joe Biden's son was earning a lot of money at the same time that there was a conflict of interest in the White House while he was running foreign policy.

WATTERS: Well, not Greg Gutfeld money, but money nonetheless.

GUTFELD: Yeah. You started this segment by saying you are looking live at the Senate floor. No, you are looking dead. Did you notice that they were already showing videos that they showed yesterday? So they are already into their summer reruns. And -- but it doesn't matter because all they are trying to do is fill space. This is basically so far a three day campaign ad against Trump. And it would be -- this would be a great time for the news to actually do the fact-checking, to say Adam Schiff is saying this because -- the reason why people say Adam Schiff sucks and Adam Schiff did a great job is because Adam Schiff is presenting opinions. And so people can disagree with the opinion say he's bad. And people who agree with his opinion say he is dazzling. So we know it is all opinion. The problem is we have all these fact- checkers and amazing journalists, and they are just overloaded with Adam Schiff that they can't fact-check what he is doing. So instead, what did they do? They discuss his performance. Not the content, but the performance. Oh, he really laid it out there. What do you mean? Tell me. Did you tell me -- can you tell me what he laid out and whether or not it was true or false? The most telling moment was that sound on tape that you played when Schiff said impeachment is necessary because we can't count on 2020 being a legitimate election. So think about that. He is saying that impeachment, as a process, is a process is superior to an election. Not just past ones in 2016, but future ones, OK? So it's not -- so what he is basically saying is that anybody can do this. And he is saying this to prevent a future event. This is a figment in his brain. It's not even real. He is saying the 2020 election cannot be trusted. The 2020 election has not even happened yet. So we have seen this before with the media and the Democrats. Their arguments are always about the future, because the reality is so different than what they experienced. The reality in the United States is great, the economy, the stock market, we have peace and prosperity. So they have to look ahead and predict the apocalypse in order to somehow keep Trump in their crosshairs. But it's not about -- they know it is going to be acquitted, right? They know he is not going to be impeached. So we know -- we all know it's not about impeachment. It's about wounding. This thing is actually effective because it's wounding him so that it will be a bother and it will be a burden for him come election. So they already know they are not going to impeach the guy. But they do know that this is something that will be stuck on him until the election.

WILLIAMS: Allow me to quickly respond and to say that I think that fact- checkers are locked in. And what we are seeing is that the biggest fact- checkers are at the White House, and they are in front of the microphones. And they are Republicans who say this is the problem or this isn't the problem. You know what? They're not saying, hey, Schiff is factually wrong. They are saying we don't like the process. There were the secret proceedings in the House --

WATTERS: There were people it was factually wrong.

WILLIAMS: -- nobody is arguing about the facts.

WILLIAMS: And by the way, something happened in 2016. And today, there was more -- a presentation saying yes. Russia interfered in 2016 to benefit Donald Trump. And Donald Trump asked for their help.

WATTERS: Nope. So Trump cheated in 2016, and he's going to cheat again in 2020.

WILLIAMS: That is the worry. That is the worry.

WILLIAMS: He was seeking help from the Ukrainians --

WATTERS: At least he didn't pay for it like Crooked Hillary. Coming up, it's a question the president has been asking for months. Where is Hunter? We just found out where he is, and you won't believe it, next.

WILLIAMS: On the Senate floor right now, House managers currently making their case that abuse of power is an impeachable offense. This comes as Democrats continue to ramp up the pressure on getting more witnesses to testify. Senator Chuck Schumer, the Democratic leader in the Senate, is being accused though of sending mixed signals on that. Take a look.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: That's off the table. And it's still apparent to the American public what an unfair trial this is. How they are so afraid of the evidence. It will make the value of an acquittal zero. And so either way, there is a good outcome.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: And will impeachment make Trump a stronger opponent? Joe Biden seems to think so.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN (D) PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I would ask the question, well, isn't the president going to be stronger and harder to beat if he survives this? The answer is yes, probably. But, but the Congress has no choice. They have a constitutional responsibility.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: So Dana, I think the question is, as the Democrats are trying to pose it, if the president is acquitted, as most people think is likely, is it the case that the voting public might say, well, it wasn't a fair trial. We don't know. And so therefore, the value of the acquittal is depleted.

PERINO: I think the Democrats are counting on that. And you can bet that what they really are hoping for are some sound bites where they can say, Cory Gardner of Colorado voted against a fair trial, no witnesses. He should be voted out of office. And I can even just imagine that this is going to go both ways, right? That Republicans will do the same. I just think that the Democrats that they're already sending mixed signals about witnesses, because they're like we want these witnesses, not these witnesses. I predict that there will be no witnesses. I think the Republicans will say I think we've heard enough here. And you don't want to give us these witnesses. You are not interested in a fair trial, either. We are going to vote. We are going to be done here.

WILLIAMS: So Jesse, Chris Wallace was making the point earlier today on Fox News that Republicans have the majority. If they decide they want witnesses and they wanted Hunter Biden or anybody else, they could vote to bring them in.

WATTERS: They could. And we know where to find him. He's living in a $3.5 million home in the Hollywood Hills. So just knock on the door and you will find Hunter Biden where he is fighting paying child support to a woman who he got pregnant at a strip club where he also allegedly smoked crack at. I want to get into the mindset of a Democrat right now, because I've been listening to a lot of the testimony today. And I think I understand what they think Donald Trump did wrong. Just tell me if I have this right. OK, so Donald Trump comes in and asks the Ukrainians to investigate Hunter Biden, his corrupt company, and the role his father played in getting the prosecutor fired. Trump, you say, should've just handed over the millions of dollars without doing any due diligence, without ever establishing any trust with the Ukrainians. That is what you believe. Hand over the money. Don't ask any questions. So it could've been bad press for Joe Biden if this had happened with the investigation. And since he's running for president, this is foreign interference in the campaign. Do we have that right?

WILLIAMS: Not quite, but I won't interrupt.

WATTERS: I want to move on. So to your logic, Hunter Biden could've sat on boards of corrupt companies in corrupt countries all over the world and protected them from political prosecution and curried favor with the United States taxpayer for eight years while his father was VP. And then Donald Trump can come in and he can't ask a damn thing about this guy's son being involved in all these corrupt countries. That is your logic, OK? So is it the crime that he tied the aid to an investigation? Because the Democrats have put zero evidence and had zero witnesses testify that aid was linked to the investigation, or was it asking a foreigner to investigate an American, because if that's the crime then that is what Hillary did except she did more than ask. She paid for it.

WILLIAMS: You know that's so convoluted.

WATTERS: I thought that was so clear, Juan.

WATTERS: I thought it was crystal clear.

WILLIAMS: But, you know, you missed Sylvia Garcia. It was really terrific today, in which she laid just this out for you, Jesse, and made it very apparent.

WILLIAMS: I wish you had watched. Because she talked about this and talked about how President Trump didn't raise this issue in 17 or 18.

WATTERS: Because she only found out about it because Joe bragged about it on TV --

WILLIAMS: A minute ago, you said they didn't do due diligence. But yes, in fact, the United States government was interested in corruption in Ukraine all along. And even in the phone calls, Trump never mentions corruption. He mentions the Biden's.

WATTERS: Why do you think Biden's are mentioned, because of corruption? Because of Burisma, Burisma was mentioned and it was the most corrupt company in that country.

WILLIAMS: -- she said Fox News polls showed Biden consistently beating Trump. And Trump then responds and says, hey, I've got to get this guy.

PAVLICH: You know that the president reads a lot of news.

WILLIAMS: OK.

PAVLICH: So two months before the July 25th phone call happened, a big story came out about Hunter Biden's ties to Burisma and whether he would be a problem to Joe Biden's campaign based on his long history of dealing in these situations where he didn't have a lot of experience, was getting paid a lot of money. On the phone call, to pick up where Jesse left off, the president asked about the firing of the prosecutor. He was asking about a government issue, a governmental issue which Joe Biden was dealing with while his son was on the board of Burisma. So that's the issue. But I want to get back to this issue of witnesses. Chuck Schumer and the Democrats have no leg to stand on when it comes to this. In America, the way due process works is the burden of witnesses, it falls -- not the burden, but the side of fairness of witnesses falls on the defendant. The defendant is the one who gets to decide on witnesses. Not the prosecutors. And now, at this point, Democrats have a long history of throwing due process out the window, whether it's Brett Kavanaugh, President Trump on impeachment. They have a guilty -- prove now before -- to prove your innocence attitude. And they keep saying this is an unfair trial to the Democrats. It's not about the Democrats. It's about the person who is on trial. And in America, the fairness factor falls heavily on the side of the person being accused. And in this case, that is the president.

WILLIAMS: All right. So Greg --

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: Much of what we're discussing here with witnesses and Burisma and all of this stuff has to do with the whole notion of a fair trial.

GUTFELD: Exactly.

WILLIAMS: And I wonder what you think.

GUTFELD: Well, this is a waste of oxygen, OK? The prosecution does not control the defense. There need not be any discussion about this whatsoever. All they can say is -- have the people and say this is an impeachable offense, so good bye. That's all they have to -- they don't have to call any witnesses or they can call witnesses. But the fact is -- and this is where my legal expertise comes in. Any time you're going to take the prosecutors advice or take his suggestion that makes them happy. And that is a bad sign. You want the prosecution to be upset with you. You want to put a fiery, aggressive defender. You want everybody to hate your lawyer, because that means your lawyer is doing a great job. Giving into the -- look, actually having this conversation is hysterical to me. No, end of discussion, it is like -- this is not impeachable, no witnesses, have a great day.

WILLIAMS: The Democrats are even siding Jonathan Turley, one of the defending lawyers for the president, in saying you don't have to have a specific crime to be guilty of abuse of power.

GUTFELD: It's a fair point. But, you know, when you make a list of offences, it is impossible to vote on them. Because there are supposed to be a specific thing that you did wrong, but not everybody can agree to the laundry list that they are doing. They have this. They have this. They have this. They have this. And they're all opinions. Remember 10 times zero is still zero. So they have 10 offences, none of them are fact. They're all opinion. So how can you vote on that? You can't even vote on this crap.

WILLIAMS: Right. They think it is fact. I understand your position. Coming up on THE FIVE, Gregory takes on some of the media coverage of impeachment, so much fun right ahead on THE FIVE.

GUTFELD: So while CNN makes goo-goo eyes at Adam Schiff, one of their political analysts and former Clinton lackey, Joe Lockhart, admits he made up a conversation between Republicans. He tweeted, quote, "overheard convo between two Republican senators who only watch Fox News. Is this stuff real? I haven't heard any of this before. I thought it was all about a server. If half the stuff Schiff is saying is true, we are up bleep's creek. Hope the White House has exculpatory evidence." So after the tweet gained much praise, including from the Washington Post, barely inged (ph) Jennifer Rubin, Lockhart later added, quote, "OK, maybe I made up the convo, but you know that is exactly what they are thinking." So why does this matter? Well first off, he just revealed the entire anti- Trump platform with, quote, "You know exactly what they are thinking." The last few years of panic have been brought on by the media believing they can mind read, which allows them to conclude the worst intentions in any act. So they screamed for the 25th Amendment. They accused everyone of racism and openly demonize Trump supporters, because they know what is in everyone's heads. Yet, they are always wrong about reality. Maybe it is their ill-advised mind reading that leads to these predicted catastrophes that never, ever come, and that makes them even sadder and more nervous. Of course, Lockhart's lie got thousands of re-tweets and his mea culpa just a fraction, which is fine with him. The lie is what he believes. Will CNN admonish him for his fabrications? Not when they are busy with their own. So Dana, you remember Joe Lockhart. He was the press secretary under a Clinton, Bill Clinton during his infamous sex scandal. You were but a tot then. But I will you this.

PERINO: I've read the history.

GUTFELD: It is. But it -- don't you find it interesting? He's basically saying -- that's his entire strategy, is saying, I know what everybody is thinking. That's what you're thinking.

PERINO: Well, and that doesn't work in a trial, right?

PERINO: -- pointing out that your thoughts and opinions don't work. Evidence is what is presented at a trial. And it is tempting and kind of fun to make up a conversation to put on Twitter. I have a friend who -- he did one about something Trump said. And it seemed like something Trump would say but he hadn't said it, caused a whole firestorm. Adam Schiff, at the beginning of the House Intel Committee Hearing, made up a whole phone conversation and has paid the price for it ever since. We keep making these comparisons of this impeachment trial versus Clinton's. I do wonder what it would have been like if somebody like Joe Lockhart, the press secretary then, had had the tools of social media and Twitter to be able to communicate directly to the American people rather than through the media.

GUTFELD: Well, given that the topic of Clinton's impeachment was about sex, I don't --

PERINO: Can you imagine?

GUTFELD: Oh my God.

PERINO: That would be fun.

GUTFELD: The GIFs, or GIFs?

PERINO: GIFs, I think.

GUTFELD: GIFS or GIFS?

PERINO: I think GIFs.

GUTFELD: Jesse, GIFs or GIFs?

WATTERS: GIFs, GIFs, I don't know.

GUTFELD: Anyway.

WATTERS: I know what some of the Republican senators are thinking.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: I'm starving and I can't wait to get on "HANNITY" tonight. And the Democrat senators are saying the same thing. I'm starving and I can't wait to get to Iowa, because that's what this is about. No one wants to be there. Everybody knows how it's going to end and they all have better places to be. Adam Schiff is like a human sleeping pill. Everybody knows it. But the media will tell you the guys like a can of Red Bull. And Juan, you're wrong about the ratings. They're down since day one. They're down from the House hearings and they're way down since the Mueller hearing. I didn't think the people are really paying attention. And Joe Lockhart, we've now gone from reporting gossip to just making up gossip and reporting it. That's how bad it is.

GUTFELD: Juan, should CNN fire Joe Lockhart?

WILLIAMS: Well, that's a good question? I don't think so though.

GUTFELD: I don't know. I thought it was a question.

WILLIAMS: He's not there as a straight news guy. But I will say this. I think his description of it is satire, is weak, and I think it's wrong, and he should just say that he is wrong, and I think CNN should say that it was wrong. But I noticed that you know, in the way that Democrats go after senators who are -- Republican senators who are sleeping, nodding off, or whatever, right, so now you get there -- everybody is picking on -- this is like distraction, distraction, distraction. And I noticed that the RNC and that the Trump rapid response team made a big deal out of what Joe Lockhart did. Again, they don't want to deal with the facts of what shift is presenting, what Nadler is presenting.

GUTFELD: Because it's all mind reading.

WILLIAMS: I'd rather had --

GUTFELD: Oh, he was doing -- he was speaking.

WILLIAMS: Let's have a conversation about gossip and some guy making a bad --

WATTERS: Why does Juan get all the Republican talking points and I don't get any? You're always -- you're always getting these e-mails.

WILLIAMS: I should know what the RNC --

WATTERS: Send me some, Juan.

WILLIAMS: OK.

GUTFELD: Do we have time to play some tape for Katie or shall we just get your -- I would like to run some tape. This is the media complaining about sleepy senators.

RACHEL MADDOW, HOST, MSNBC: Some senators maybe even leaving before tonight was done. It's odd and it's not something I expected.

MAYA WILEY, LEGAL ANALYST, MSNBC: It's a terrible look to the public. These are people who are supposed to be listening to hearing and then making a decision on what's being presented.

CHRIS HAYES, HOST, MSNBC: You find it too annoying or frustrating or uncomfortable to sit for eight hours and listen, you can resign tomorrow and go get another job.

JOHN BERMAN, ANCHOR, CNN: Many of the senators of both parties were not at their desks at different times, despite the rules. But I guess it's not like the future of the Republic is at stake. Oh wait, it is.

GUTFELD: Oh, see how he turn that around? He's brilliant. What's his name?

PERINO: Berman.

GUTFELD: Berman, whatever.

PAVLICH: I think Dianne Feinstein is going to have to resign because she left like 9:30 p.m. last night and it went on. And maybe if they had something besides water and milk to drink, they could stay up and listen to the arguments. But again, this is an indictment of the House case, right? When they say they don't they need more witnesses, it shows that the house didn't have enough evidence to actually come to the Senate and present the case. For the senators to be leaving, getting up not listening to everything that they are presenting shows that the House is not giving them a compelling reason to sit and listen to every single detail because they think this is a very serious matter. I think it's interesting now that the media is concerned that politicians aren't doing the same work that regular people do having to stay to the end of their jobs. Instead of leaving early.

GUTFELD: Yes, and going away for weeks and weeks of vacation.

PAVLICH: Yes, or to campaign.

GUTFELD: Yes. All right, coming up, Joe Biden, you remember him, pandering with his latest comment on illegal immigration. See you next.

PERINO: Welcome back. House impeachment managers are presenting their case on abuse of power before the Senate. We'll continue to monitor it. We promise we'll bring you any big developments. In the meantime, Joe Biden is getting some attention with these recent comments on illegal immigration.

JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: They go off to school wondering whether when mom comes and picks them up, and she not going to be there because an ICE agent was there to arrest her. You change the culture by saying you're going to get fired. You're fired if, in fact, you do that. You only arrest for the purpose of dealing with a felony that's committed and I don't count drunk driving as a felony.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: All right, Greg, I saw this and I wrote you an e-mail with the expletive --

GUTFELD: Remember, you used to be so law and order, and to think that he is now considered the middle lane for the party, that tells you how far left the party has become. I think Daniel Ortega would be considered a right- wing crank among these guys. He's --

PERINO: Got them.

GUTFELD: Got them, yes. OK, so here's my suggestion to the Democrats. I think they're squandering an amazing opportunity for rediscovering what America is. Because you know, Trump -- remember, Trump was not considered the conservative choice. He was all over the map. He was anti-war so that pissed off all the neocons. He was pro-tariff. It pissed off all the free marketers. But on a couple of issues, he resonated he could speak to the American every -- the Average Joe and Josephine and he was for law and order. But he was an outside the box choice. And the problem here is that they're all pandering to the left. Trump didn't pander to the right. He just said what he wanted. If they had somebody that just went -- and just was like all -- and like -- and surprise you. And what he's doing, he is forfeiting every belief that he had for the last 30 years in such a frail sad manner, you feel bad for him?

WILLIAMS: Wait a second. Wait a second. What is so radical about what he just said? Because --

PAVLICH: Oh, I'll tell you.

WILLIAMS: -- most of America -- hang on a second. In most of America, your first defense for drunk driving is a misdemeanor. It's not like in some states, it's just most of America. And we don't -- unless you injure somebody, kill somebody --

PERINO: Right.

GUTFELD: Would you say that about a citizen now? What's interesting to me is that OK, so he's pro-drunk driving for illegal aliens. That's what I get out of it.

WILLIAMS: No, that's -- that is not fair.

GUTFELD: No, no, because I'm just wondering if you said -- if you were talking about citizens, he probably wouldn't have gotten that far.

PAVLICH: You know, I think there's a lot of angel parents and a lot of angel moms and families who are watching right now and seeing Joe Biden say that and their grief over their family members who have been killed by drunk drivers who were here illegally, deported multiple times. For example, Brandon Mendoza was a police officer in Arizona in 2014. He was killed by a drunk driver who is in the United States illegally. There are real-life consequences for Americans as a result of Joe Biden saying that drunk driving, no big deal, especially for illegal aliens when he's trying to pander to for some reason when it comes to floating in this county.

WILLIAMS: I just don't think he said that, Katie.

PAVLICH: That's exactly what he said it.

WILLIAMS: Was drunk driving is no big deal.

PERINO: So, wait, let's say that's for everybody, right, Jesse. So the penalty of a federal felony is the deterrent so that you don't drive drunk --

PAVLICH: And deportation.

PERINO: -- you will get punished. But I'm saying just -- let's set aside -- set aside for illegal immigrants. Like I don't want people thinking that it's just OK to get like a -- it's like getting a parking ticket if you're driving.

WATTERS: Yes, and it gives you a perfect opportunity to deport the illegal alien because you already have them in custody. You have them fingerprinted, they're in custody, you call ICE and you get them out. And those are the people that you want out. You're not knocking on people's doors that are trying to make a living, doing whatever they're doing whatever job they have in this country, but you want to get the people out first, that have committed crimes. And drunk driving is pretty serious deal. If you're swerving all over the road, if you're putting people's lives in danger, I mean, that's just no good. And you wouldn't go to another country and do that and expect to have everything be OK. Oh, you can stay.

PAVLICH: Juan, that threshold for deportation as higher when it's a felony because ICE have to categorize and prioritize deportation. So if drunk driving, which has serious lethal consequences, is lower on the scale in terms of crimes, they're going to not deport as many drunk drivers as they would deport felon drunk drivers.

PERINO: I just couldn't imagine that campaign ad. If he were -- if Biden would bec0me nominee, and Trump takes that language, what do you think will happen?

GUTFELD: Yes, I don't know. The weird irony is I would assume that illegal aliens probably have a lower incidence of drunk driving precisely because of this argument.

WILLIAMS: Yes, I would too. But I just -- I think again, everybody is against drunk driving. I don't want a drunk driver if he's an illegal immigrant, a legal immigrant, American-born --

WATTERS: Maybe he's going after the Beto O'Rourke vote.

WILLIAMS: You just -- you just have to say it's wrong. But what this is about it strikes me as again, demonize immigrants and play --

GUTFELD: No, it's criticizing Biden. He said it.

WATTERS: He said it, Juan.

WILLIAMS: No, this is the response I'm talking, not with Joe Biden.

PERINO: But I want -- I want it to be a felony for citizens as well.

GUTFELD: Yes, we're all racist.

PERINO: I want everyone to be -- have a penalty of a felony if you are drunk driving. That's what I want as a citizen.

WATTERS: Call an Uber.

PERINO: Up next -- yes, call an Uber. President Trump takes on climate change activists. You'll want to see that next.

PAVLICH: President Trump hitting back hard against the left's climate change hysteria. Like how many have predicted the world is going to end in 10 to 12 years?

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Fear and doubt is not a good thought process because this is a time for tremendous hope and joy and optimism and action. We must reject the perennial prophets of doom and their predictions of the apocalypse. They are the errors of yesterday's foolish fortune tellers. They predicted an overpopulation crisis in the 1960s, mass starvation in the 70s, and an end of oil in the 1990s.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PAVLICH: And while we're on the subject of left-wing prophets of doom, here's former Vice President Al Gore making an outrageous comparison.

AL GORE, FORMER VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: The burden to act that is on the shoulders of the generation of people alive today is a challenge to our moral imagination. But this is Thermopolis, this is Agincourt, this is the Battle of the Bulge, this is Dunkirk, this is 9/11. We have to rise to this occasion.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PAVLICH: This is not 9/11, first of all. Jesse, aren't we tired of people like Al Gore who own multiple homes, who take a lot of energy, putting the burden of the climate on those below them when they won't even change their own?

WATTERS: Yes, didn't his mansion in Tennessee burn like 500,000 times more energy than the average American? It must be nice, but most people can't afford that type of energy.

GUTFELD: I don't know if it's that number. It's extrapolated.

WATTERS: But I'll tell you another number, Greg.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: So I was researching this today.

GUTFELD: Oh boy.

WATTERS: You guys want to see a little pie chart? I'm just going to do it like this. Just imagine the pie right here, OK. 70 percent of us energy consumption is oil and gas, 20 percent is coal and nuclear, and only 10 percent is like wind and wood and solar. It's nothing. And what they want to do is they want to take the 90 percent that works that's lifted all of these billions of people out of poverty, raise everyone's standard of living, so we can all have air conditioners, and Tesla's, or whatever we can have, air travel, and they just want to take that down and make everybody just go fly around with wind. How's that going to take you cross country? How solar going to fly you across the country to visit your grandparents? I want people visiting their grandparents, Juan. I want them to do it cheaply with petroleum.

PERINO: Juan?

WATTERS: With jet fuel, not with wood-burning stoves. It doesn't work. What's it like to be so wrong, Juan, so wrong on everything?

WILLIAMS: I feel a tickle in my air from that blowing.

GUTFELD: Go to H.R.

WILLIAMS: Stay on that side of the table, Jesse. I'm just struck. You know, I think Trump will say anything. I knew that part. But the reality is that I believe his administration is rolling back environmental regulation, rolling back our agreement to take part in the Paris Climate Accord, right? I think that this is the guy that has conservative states, not mentioning the effects of climate changes they petition for money to deal with the effects of climate change on their coast, and even the increase the number store. So, to me, this is like, oh, yeah, we watch this hand, don't see what these hands doing. I mean, it's trickery.

PERINO: I remember in 2004, during the President Bush reelection campaign and Al Gore said that he was going to -- he's debuting this big climate thing. And it was January -- like January 24, 2004. And it was the coldest day in North American history. And the guy doesn't have great timing. I think the President is just providing some real talk here. And I'm for conservation. I would love innovation. But if I say, I think we should consider small nuclear in order to help power the -- maybe get it to 50 percent. I'm shut down like, no. We have to go completely off of all fossil fuels. And guess who just did that? Spain has a new, very left-wing government. They have a very high unemployment rate. They just announced that their goal is by 2040 they're going to be all --

WATTERS: Wind.

PERINO: And how do you think that's going to go for jobs and also just for like their own wellbeing and national security? Not good.

PAVLICH: Greg, I heard the Prophets of Doom was a band from the 80s.

GUTFELD: Yes, I opened for them.

PAVLICH: They're getting back together.

GUTFELD: I opened for them, it didn't go well. What were we -- what were we told were the effects of climate change, the first big claim was that it will knock eight to 10 percent of our GDP over the next 100 years. If the economy grows by two to three percent, that's like 250 percent minus 10 percent. I can live with that. I think what we did -- we missed the big news here. Trump was entirely corrected everything he said, taking down the prophets of doom. But he's actually tied real climate action to ending the panic. He moved -- he moved away from his simplistic hoax -- remember, he said it was a hoax -- he's now -- which was this opening bid in the climate debate. He comes out very strong, and then he moves as you move towards him. And so, he said, talking about this deal of planting 100 --

PERINO: A trillion.

GUTFELD: A trillion trees. So, he is actually -- if he believed it was a hoax, he wouldn't be doing that. So, what you're seeing is a change in him. And you're also -- I think there's -- you will be seeing a change in the larger greater environmental movement because you saw in some of the Democratic candidates, about being more rational about their climate change claims, talking about nuclear, other types of energy, clean energy like smaller plants. And you're moving away from the hysteria because I think we've realized that the hysteria doesn't work, even when it comes from a child, it doesn't work.

PERINO: Also, they don't -- like Greta doesn't complain about the autocrats. They're the worst. We're actually trying to do something.

GUTFELD: Don't say anything bad about Greta or I'll get on you on Twitter

PAVLICH: She also is meeting with Al Gore, so there you go. "ONE MORE THING" up next.

WATTERS: It's time now for "ONE MORE THING." As I mentioned yesterday, Zion Williamson made his NBA debut last night on ESPN, and he had a game. He start off a little slow, and then in the second half, he scored 17 straight points, finish the game with 22. He came up a little short against the Spurs but played a hell of a game. And what did I say? People care more about this and they care about impeachment. The ratings are in. 2.3 million watch this game. And that outscored CNN big time.

GUTFELD: He did not score THE FIVE.

WATTERS: That's true. People care about this --

GUTFELD: (INAUDIBLE) this game.

WATTERS: Yes, you are a bigger star than Zion.

GUTFELD: I always felt that way.

WATTERS: Yes. All right, who do we have next?

PERINO: Me.

WATTERS: All right then.

PERINO: So this is cute and you've been missing cute this week. All right, so a stray dog has become the sensation in Eastern Europe. He jumped in to help a group of children safely cross the street. So he just -- they have an adult that are -- that's helping them across the street, but he got ferocious with the cars and he made sure that these children were safe crossing the road. And he's a stray dog and he just helped them. He's obviously one of the hurting variety. The dog's name is Krisha. He lives in the neighborhood.

GUTFELD: How did you know he was helping?

PERINO: That's obviously helping.

GUTFELD: I don't believe it.

WATTERS: Greg.

GUTFELD: I don't -- I can read his mind. All right, I haven't done this in a while.

GUTFELD: Animals are great. Animals are great. Animals are great.

GUTFELD: I'm getting started. What are you people doing up there in the control room? All right. I'm doing this particular video so some media blogger out there can say, while other networks were carrying impeachment live, THE FIVE was showing a dachshund fighting with a doorstop. I wrote the lead for you. Check this out. These doorstops used to drive me crazy as a kid. But look how much joy this little dachshund is getting.

PERINO: Dog love a doorstop.

GUTFELD: Do they really?

PERINO: Yes.

GUTFELD: Who do you think invented the doorstop? Was that a Benjamin Franklin thing or a Thomas Edison thing. It seems like something they do in their spare time. I wonder how many are made.

PERINO: If it's a dog thing.

GUTFELD: We should do -- we should do an hour-long special tomorrow at 5:00 on doorstops?

WATTERS: Yes.

PERINO: I'd watch it.

WATTERS: Hunter Biden sits on the board of the big doorstop company.

GUTFELD: That's true, in Ukraine.

WATTERS: Yes. All right, Juan.

WILLIAMS: I don't even have to make the case anymore. Jesse says a lot.

WATTERS: Yes, you never did.

WILLIAMS: If you remember my recent trip to serendipity with Dana and Emily --

GUTFELD: Who can forget it?

WILLIAMS: You know that treat I want on my way to heaven is ice cream. So imagine my delight when I saw a fellow ice cream fanatic expressing her love at first lick. Take a look.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Let go. Let go.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: That's Blakely (INAUDIBLE), nine-months-old from Lodi, California getting her first taste of ice cream. The best part, her two-fisted grant a viral video, 100,000 likes.

GUTFELD: So gross.

WILLIAMS: On, Twitter, one comment, the baby put a sleeper hold on that ice cream.

GUTFELD: Sticky hands. Disgusting.

WILLIAMS: We had -- we had Cookie Monster, now we should have Blakely ice cream.

PAVLICH: Very, very cute. OK. So, this weekend, the Sedona Police reporters from Arizona participate in the Chandler Tactical Competition. They competed in 11 events among 62 other teams in seven states. As a team, they won first place on rapid response, active shooter, vertical assault, and a bunch of their teammates won -- one of them on first place and pistol shooting, third in SWAT. So what this group does, it's a community-based program like the Boys Scouts that gives young people who want to be law enforcement officers the ability to do so as teenagers.

PERINO: Those are good guys. Good job everybody.

WATTERS: Well, vertical assault. Sounds like something you do, Greg.

GUTFELD: No, I don't know what that mean.

WATTERS: Set your DVRs. Never miss an episode of THE FIVE. "SPECIAL REPORT" is up next with Bret.

