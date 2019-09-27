Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

The Weather Front
Published

A major winter storm is bringing heavy snow, strong winds and possible blizzard conditions to the Northern Rockies

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean, Brandon Noriega | Fox News
close
National forecast for Friday, September 27Video

National forecast for Friday, September 27

Janice Dean has your FoxCast.

A major winter storm is bringing heavy snow, strong winds and possible blizzard conditions to the Northern Rockies. Very dangerous if not impossible travel conditions will impact several states especially Montana and Idaho.

Strong to severe storms will develop over the Central Plains, Midwest and Great Lakes with heavy rain, large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.


Tropical storm Karen is forecast to weaken and not affect any land while Hurricane Lorenzo is a strong Cat 4 storm in the open Atlantic that will move Northeast and possibly affect the Azores over the next few days.

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s "FOX and Friends" (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. She is the author of several books. Her latest is "Mostly Sunny" (Harper Collins, March 5, 2019) Click here for more information on Janice Dean.