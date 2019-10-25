2020 Democrats admit past pot use, embrace legalization

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," October 24, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JUAN WILLIAMS, POLITICAL ANALYST: Hello everyone. I'm Juan Williams, along with Jedediah Bila, Jesse Watters, Dana Perino, and Greg Gutfeld. It's 5 o'clock in New York City. This is “The Five.”

The impeachment battle boiling over on Capitol Hill. Republicans now demanding to know when and who the whistleblower is. And they want that person to testify publicly.

It comes as President Trump is praising House Republicans as, quote, "tough and smart" after they stormed the closed-door impeachment hearing. Today, Senator Lindsey Graham introduced a resolution condemning the inquiry. He and other Republicans not happy with how the process is playing out.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM, R-S.C.: I think if we were doing this you'd be beaten by (muted) of us. I think if a Republican were doing to a Democrat what we're doing, you would be all over me.

REP. STEVE SCALISE, R-LA: Maybe in the Soviet Union this kind of thing is commonplace.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We've got to stop like thinking that we can use the marquis of Queensberry rules of engagement when we're fighting against the angry pack of rabid hyenas.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: Democrats say they will make the impeachment inquiry more transparent with plans for public hearings as soon as mid-November, but they are not backing down. Take a look at Democrats and the media attacking the GOP's tactics.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It looked like a mob scene.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: And they are not flash mobbing.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Acted like a mob.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Described the scene like a mob.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Like a mob.

MAX BOOT, CNN GLOBAL AFFAIRS ANALYST: Lawless mob action.

LAURA COATES, CNN LEGAL ANALYST: Mob mentality.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: So, what happened yesterday was a high school prank by a bunch of 50-year-old white men.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You just saw a bunch of white men.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Those are white guys. Those are middle-aged boring nerdy looking white guys.

JEFFREY TOOBIN, CNN CHIEF LEGAL ANALYST: They looked like just jerks.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Pathetic weenies.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's almost out of the animal house movie.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Just as mad. How do you go home and look at your wives and look at your children?

(CROSSTALK)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Well, I think most -- I think --

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Just a pathetic, pathetic people.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: All right, Jesse, everybody has got their take on this one way or another. But, I mean, even the Wall Street Journal called that a stunt today. But I would you when you see the Republicans in parts, storming that secure hearing room, aren't they violating House rules?

I mean, I think they should be more upset with the founding fathers who wrote the Constitution and said this is the way impeachment is to be conducted rather than just the Democrats.

JESSE WATTERS, HOST: They want to know the truth. They want to know what's going on behind closed doors. Both parties have stunts. The Democrats are the king of stunts. I mean, they ate the fried chicken in the room. They all do sit-ins over guns. The mob action, the Democrats love mob action. That's what they've been doing the less three years.

But unfortunately, Juan, this is what happens when you lose elections. The Democrats outvoted the Republicans in the midterms. Pelosi has the gavel. They can do whatever the hell they want. And the Republicans are force to pull the stuff.

It's really people who stayed home on election day last time. I mean, if you want to point fingers, they needed more Trump voters and they didn't get them. And now, Trump is getting eaten alive by people on the inside.

First it was Comey and McCabe. The transition was a horror show. And then there was all these people working against him, an embassy at the National Security Council and he can't get anything done because every time he tries to do one thing or the other, people cut him down in the dark. And it's really disgraceful.

Ukraine is the most corrupt basically, on the entire planet. This place is a mess. We send them billions of dollars. Everyone is getting rich over there, including the Biden family. They colluded with the Democrats last election. It's a Russian speaking country. It's totally a mess.

And all the president is trying to do is find out what the hell is going on over there, find out what happened last time, how is everything starting to begin with. He's playing politics. He's trying to fight back. And he's getting killed for it.

Now, they are holding secret impeachment hearings. It's disgusting. And all the Republicans want to do is find out what's happening behind closed doors and they can't even share their side of the story, because all the whistleblowers and their lawyers have colluded with Schiff in order to tee this ting up.

Now does anyone even care in the administration? They don't even have a team that's fighting this thing. I mean, I've said more things on the show to push back against what's going on than I've seen out of the White House.

Where is the Senate? Where is Lindsey Graham? Why isn't he holding hearings? Why isn't he interviewing the people that are testifying behind closed doors?

It's time for them to get tougher than they already are. You know, you can say I condemn this. You can send a bunch of guys in to try to find out what's going on, but they need lawyers, they need killers, they need people with experience, parliamentarians who know who to fight this thing. Because right now, it's day after day, week after week, and they are losing the message war.

(CROSSTALK)

JEDEDIAH BILA, CO-HOST: Tell us how you really feel.

WILLIAMS: Do you think they need Jesse Watters? I think they need Jesse Watters.

Greg, the president though, takes Jesse's position. He says you know what, he encouraged them to pull that stunt. In fact, he says now that Republicans who oppose him are, here I'm quoting, "human scum."

GREG GUTFELD, CO-HOST: Yes.

WILLIAMS: Worse than the most dangerous Democrats. How do you react to that?

GUTFELD: Yes. He called them human scum. It could have been worse; he could have called them Democrats. Joke. I love the Dems. By the way, I feel bad for the Democrats and the media. They were preferring a Mitt Romney who got Candy Crowley.

You don't have it in the White House now. This guy likes to punch back and he's going to do it. Donny Deutsch calling someone a weenie. This guy is an eight-pack of ball park franks. I mean, he still wears Speedo's under his suit. OK. That's what a weenie is.

But here's the deal. Calling those Republicans out as a bunch of white guys, what you're doing is you are injecting color into something where it has no relevance. So, what's that -- what's that called when you inject race into something where there is no racist variable? It's called race- baiting.

So, CNN and MSNBC are engaging in something incredibly pretty dangerous. They always have it. It's getting pretty bad. They are seeking to divide a country based on pigment. That's what they are doing.

And when I see that, it makes me realize how awful the media is. And if you subtracted the media from the story, we probably get closer to the truth. And to be honest, the truth is the media and the Democrats would prefer only one kind of resistance, their own. Which is why they are calling these guys a mob. That's why they create hate hoaxes. They demean supporters. They fabricate racial animus.

They do that because they're trying to scare the way they scare like anybody who believes their pack, whether it's Candace Owens or Peter Thiel. If they're not, you know, if you are black and you are not a liberal, if you are a gay and not a conservative, you're dead.

So, I just think, I think it's good to fight back. I don't think it was a mob. They are doing the job that the journalist -- like journalists prefer to get it spoon-fed to them from Adam Schiff.

WATTERS: Yes.

GUTFELD: The Republicans are actually doing what journalists are doing. They are knocking on the door and saying, give us the facts.

WILLIAMS: Well, in fact though, here we have a situation, Dana, where it looks like they're complaining about process. Complaining about the whistleblower. Always the whistleblower someone with some political affiliation opposed to the president.

They are complaining about things because the facts as we understand them from these hearings, are really hurting the president.

DANA PERINO, CO-HOST: What they are saying is that they don't -- you don't have enough transparency to be able to make that determination. That's what the Republicans are saying. And we know the saying if you, if the facts are on your side, pound the facts.

WILLIAMS: Yes.

PERINO: And if not, pound the table.

WILLIAMS: Right.

PERINO: And so, this is called a stunt by the media and it was a stunt. But remember when AOC first got to Congress and when the first act that she did was go and sit-in on Nancy Pelosi's office to protest climate change. That was a protest and that was considered something like that was you're exercising your right. And it was bringing good attention to something.

But when Republicans do it, then it's called a stunt. Either way, it works in order to get yourself in the media. And basically, the Republicans were able to win a news cycle yesterday. They hadn't been able to do it, to Jesse's point up unto now.

WILLIAMS: Well, do you think though, Jedediah, that when we talked about the whistleblower, is there, from the Republican perspective, a fundamental misunderstanding of the law? Because the reason there is a whistleblower law is to protect the whistleblower against intimidation or pressure coming from powerful people like the most powerful man in the country, Donald Trump.

BILA: I think that's typically true. The problem with the whistleblower is that there have been so many inconsistencies in terms of what that person has said. There are these allegations now of serious political bias, of not only being a registered Democrat but having worked with high-profile Democrats in the past.

There is this concept of the secondhand information, where did this whistleblower get that information? How credible are those sources? And then also just the fact that the whistleblower didn't check that box that said yes in fact he had spoken to the likes of Adam Schiff ahead of time.

So, I think all of the questions around the whistleblower are the problem. So, Republicans, I'm not a big fan of them storming a hearing. That's all nonsense. But I do think that they are concerned about Adam Schiff as being an honest person is real.

I mean, he has lied repeatedly several times throughout this. And also, just concerns about the whistleblower. In this particular case, seem -- seems to be more concern. I would be looking at this and saying, we need to hear from where this information came from.

WILLIAMS: From the whistleblower.

BILA: Well, yes, because there's too many red flags. It's uncomfortable.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: But I'm thinking a whistleblower's account-

(CROSSTALK)

BILA: But I understand what you're saying about the law.

WILLIAMS: Right, the law is obvious.

BILA: Yes.

WILLIAMS: But I'm saying that his account also then has been confirmed on so many levels by what we've learned. But --

(CROSSTALK)

BILA: But it also has a ton of holes in it is the problem.

GUTFELD: This whistleblower is what's important than the actual transcript of the phone call.

BILA: Which we already heard.

GUTFELD: We know what happened. Nothing bad happened.

WILLIAMS: And it was perfect.

GUTFELD: This is all a circus.

WILLIAMS: It was a perfect --

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: it was perfect.

WILLIAMS: Yes, you believe that.

GUTFELD: Like my jacket.

WILLIAMS: I got a bridge for you.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: Democrats are going after Facebook with pointed attacks against CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Gregory fills you in on that next on “The Five.”

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

GUTFELD: People mock Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg for his but-like demeanor and appearance. But would you react to this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ, D-N.Y.: In your ongoing dinner parties with far-right figures some of who have advanced the conspiracy theory that white supremacy is a hoax. Did you discuss so-called social media bias against conservatives and do you believe there is a bias?

MARK ZUCKERBERG, CEO, FACEBOOK: Congresswoman, sorry, I don't remember everything that was in the -- in the question.

CORTEZ: That's all right. I'll move on. Can you explain why you've named the Daily Caller a publication well-documented with ties to white supremacist as an official fact-checker for Facebook?

ZUCKERBERG: Congresswoman, sure. We actually don't appoint the independent fact-checkers. They go through an independent organization called the independent fact-checking network. That has a rigorous standard for who they allow to serve as a fact-checker.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: What a contrast between showboating for clicks and basic politeness. At least Facebook's A.I. has some I. Remember, while Zuckerberg created a company that employs thousands, AOC prevented Amazon from employing thousands in the city that she represents. Zuckerberg's big question is how do I connect to billion people versus how did I do want TV. It gets worse.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It's almost like you think this is a joke. When you have ruined the lives of many people, discriminated against them. Do you know what percentage of African-Americans are on Facebook in comparison to the majority, folks? Do know what the percentages are?

ZUCKERBERG: People who are using the Facebook?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes. Do you know what the percentages are for African-Americans?

ZUCKERBERG: I don't because we don't collect the races of --

(CROSSTALK)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Well, it came out in a report and in the Pew Research Center that was sent to you. So maybe you just don't read a lot of things that have to do with civil rights or African-Americans.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: So, where are all the facts-checkers in this? The journalistic showboats holding these politicians accountable when they create phony smears? I guess Brian Stelter is busy spell-checking Trump's tweets.

My favorite, take it away, Al.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. AL GREEN, D-TX: Are there any members of the LGBTQ plus community associated with this association, Mr. Zuckerberg?

ZUCKERBERG: Congressman, I don't know the answer.

GREEN: Who can -- who acknowledge that many who acknowledge that they are part of the community?

ZUCKERBERG: Sorry?

GREEN: You do not -- you do not know?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Wow. Zuckerberg doesn't know how many gay people work on an idea. That's a huge problem. So, after the show, we are going to get the whole Five staff together and then we're going to ask them if they like men, women, or both. Because, yes, I think that's totally legal.

Fact is, nobody in that room will ever do more to help more people than the geeky guy they slimed with idiotic questions. it's pure scapegoating. Still unable to accept blame for 2016. They find a sacrificial pinata and beat the stuffing out of it in their home turf where they hold the gavels, they made suck into a straw man and set fire to him.

I have no idea what Zuckerberg's politics are, but after that hearing, I know what they should be. He should despise big government and its enablers. He should cling to free markets and free minds and never take these clowns seriously again.

Maybe he should stop being so polite. They want to destroy you, Mark. Next time D.C. comes calling, let it go to voice mail.

So, Dana, what do you -- how do you grade his performance with the -- I mean, handling it that calmly with face -- like arrogance is pretending you know something that you know nothing about. And that was a lot of arrogance.

PERINO: And it went on for hours and hours. And he never lost his cool. And he, I think that he is so exceedingly cautious with his words, because one, he doesn't want to offend people.

GUTFELD: Right.

PERINO: He also recognizes that he -- he serves two billion customers. Two billion -- there are two billion people on Facebook. Those are people that are family and friends, people running businesses, people doing news, all sort of different things.

And anything that he says can move a market --

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: -- in a second, right? He talks about losing a billion -- $100 billion in one day when they moved to the news staff but then it was the right thing to do. When you ask him if he'll be polite in the future, so Washington, there are several factors coming together. One of them is the antitrust factor with some people on Republicans and Democrats saying it's a monopoly and should be broken up.

GUTFELD: Right.

PERINO: You have to ask yourself. Do think Washington can handle things better than a private company?

GUTFELD: God, not after seeing that. Juan, how can she ask him or say with a plain, you know, face, you've destroyed the lives of African-Americans? How can you say that?

WILLIAMS: Well, I think it's Bernice King whose Dr. King's daughter earlier this week after Zuckerberg spoke at Georgetown and he cited Dr. King and said, you know, well, you'd want minority opinions represented. She said, hey, you know what, it was political disinformation that led to his assassination.

GUTFELD: I think destroy --

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: So, I think that a lot of people would have problems. Here's the thing.

GUTFELD: He destroyed the lives, that's what she says.

WILLIAMS: Well here's what I think, Greg. I find this very curious that conservatives for most of Facebook's like have said, you guys are biased against conservative content. But now, all of a sudden, they are defending Zuckerberg. Why is that? Because he will let Trump do whatever he wants. He will not check political lies on political ads. And he says it's free speech.

GUTFELD: He said he would.

WILLIAMS: The simple solution. I've said this before. Why is he taking political lies? If he doesn't want to stop the lies and the hatred on his Facebook, he should say look, but I don't need political ads.

PERINO: That's a great way to hurt minorities.

WILLIAMS: No, it's not.

GUTFELD: There you go.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: No, it's not.

PERINO: Yes, it is.

WILLIAMS: I think it's a way to help. Because the hate speech --

PERINO: Yes, it is.

WILLIAMS: -- he checks -- he checks backs on other ads but he won't check him on political ads and it's a gif to Trump.

BILA: So, you think Zuckerberg though is supposed to sit there now and look through every political ad?

WILLIAMS: No, no. What he just talked about --

(CROSSTALK)

BILA: And what's deemed as biased isn't going to be all subjective. What's deemed as incorrect. I mean, AOC is talking about this topic. You look at her whole Twitter feed, it's full of a bunch of nonsense, a bunch of lies.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: You can say nonsense. Why a lie is different than nonsense?

BILA: A bunch of stuff that I would say is totally misleading.

GUTFELD: Is it.

BILA: And he is being defended, Juan, because this is harassment. This guy went in there to answer some questions and he got abused and he got harassed.

WILLIAMS: They mean to say, Jedediah --

(CROSSTALK)

BILA: He's -- they are asking him if he's -- if he knows the race and sexual orientation --

GUTFELD: That's all --

BILA: -- of all the people. Like he -- shouldn't he mean --

WILLIAMS: People ask are you --

(CROSSTALK)

BILA: Is that he should be asking? I'm sorry. What is your sexual orientation?

WILLIAMS: This is so common in America.

GUTFELD: No, it shows how little they know.

BILA: That's crazy.

GUTFELD: You don't talk to people you are working with, Jesse. You don't go like you don't to staff, so I need to know your sexual orientation. That is moronic.

WATTERS: Yes.

GUTFELD: You would lose your job.

WATTERS: Yes. I do want to talk to you about it. We'll talk in the break.

GUTFELD: Well, I haven't made up my mind yet.

WILLIAMS: He's working on it.

GUTFELD: Yes, I'm working on it. I'm LGBTQRXY and Z.

WATTERS: So, to Juan's point --

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: I'll guess that sometimes Y.

GUTFELD: Sometimes Y.

WATTERS: Juan, what was the political ad --

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: Why not?

WATTERS: -- that Trump pushed out in Facebook that was filled with lies?

WILLIAMS: Gosh, I could -- I could stack them up.

WATTERS: What's --

WILLIAMS: Lately, it's all about impeachment.

WATTERS: OK.

WILLIAMS: The Democrats are conducting an illegal process it's --

WATTERS: OK.

GUTFELD: -- Constitution. It's in the Constitution.

WATTERS: That's OK. OK. So, saying that impeachment is unconstitutional, that is a lie --

WILLIAMS: Yes.

WATTERS: -- and that should not get --

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: That's a lie.

GUTFELD: That's an opinion.

WATTERS: It's an opinion, Juan. The way they're doing impeachment --

WILLIAMS: No, no, no.

WATTERS: -- he thinks is unconstitutional.

WILLIAMS: No. He's doing that to stir up his base with lies.

GUTFELD: Juan, that's not a lie. It's an opinion.

WILLIAMS: There it is.

GUTFELD: My point is --

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: Greg said to me, who cares if he lies?

GUTFELD: Exactly. It's an opinion.

WILLIAMS: That's it.

GUTFELD: And it's not my problem.

WATTERS: And when AQOC puts out an ad that says the earth is going to die in 12 years --

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: Is that --

WILLIAMS: Well, that's election -- if she can't substantiate it, get it out. But I don't know that she can substantiate.

WATTERS: Juan, it's more of a lie to say we're going to die in 12 years.

WILLIAMS: I see. You guys are jumping now because you know what, that's a losing --

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: All right. Remember this?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BILL CLINTON, FORMER PRESIDENT: I experimented with marijuana a time or two and I didn't like it. And didn't inhale --

(END VIDEO CLIP)

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

PERINO: Smoking marijuana used to be a taboo subject for candidates running president. You might remember when Bill Clinton shocked the nation by admitting this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CLINTON: I experimented with marijuana a time or two and I didn't like it. And didn't inhale, and never tried it again.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Well, times are changing and our country has since evolved. Many 2020 candidates are now admitting to smoking pot as they call as they call for a nationwide decriminalization. Mayor Pete Buttigieg is just the latest example.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MAYOR PETE BUTTIGIEG, D-IND., PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I had a handful of times a long time ago. And I've also encountered a lot of people whose lives have really been shaken by the old war on drugs approach.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: And Mayor Pete is not alone.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD, CO-HOST, THE BREAKFAST CLUB: Have you ever smoked?

SEN. KAMALA HARRIS, D-CALIF., PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I have.

GOD: OK.

HARRIS: And I -- and I did inhale.

GOD: You did inhale.

HARRIS: It was a long time ago. But yes.

GOD: Have you ever smoked?

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS, I-VT, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: A few times.

GOD: OK.

SANDERS: I didn't do a whole lot for me. My recollection is I nearly call for my brains out, so it's not my -- my cup of tea.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: I mean, Bernie might have been the most honest one. Bernie Sanders also releasing a new marijuana plan. He wants to have a legalization of marijuana for in the first 100 days of his presidency if he's elected. And he says he will do for this executive action and create a White House clemency in board that would help all those people that have low level of marijuana offenses.

So, I'm not a big expert in this field. I'm glad I'm leaving this so I could just ask you. What do you think, Greg?

GUTFELD: Well, you left out two other candidates. Joe Biden admitted to mainlining (Inaudible). And Liz Warren also says she smokes a peace pipe regularly. Anyway, I love how -- finally politicians have moved away from saying I experimented with drugs, as if you were like an Isaac Newton in your dorm room, with that cradling a bang for four years.

yes, I experimented. Or it's like, or like I think I'm pretty sure he said I tried it a handful of times. Nobody tries drugs. You do drugs, OK? You can try mountain climbing or you can try -- but when you're doing the drugs, it goes inside your body. You are no longer trying them. They are inside you.

WATTERS: I experimented with mountain climbing.

GUTFELD: Yes, I experimented. It drives me crazy. And also, the handful of times. It's so vague. How big your hands? What's the size of the drug?

PERINO: What?

GURFELD: Is it five -- my point is this. It could be 50 times or 500 times a handful of times.

WATTERS: Yes, you got a lot of --

GUTFELD: Yes. Just your hand. This is -- a lot of this is what's called that's a new version of virtuous signaling.

PERINO: Yes.

GUTFELD: It's vice signaling. It's the idea of saying like, you know what, I do drugs.

WATTERS: But you vice signaling.

GUTFELD: I do. I do. I mean, I've got --

WATTERS: But you think vice signaled.

GUTFELD: -- I've done every drug but too. And I don't care.

WATTERS: You fake vice signaled.

GUTFELD: That's true.

WATTERS: In case something happens to you.

GUTFELD: I -- you're absolutely right.

WATTERS: People don't think it's that abnormal for you to be involved in shenanigans.

GUTFELD: When I get arrested though, everybody will go, that's just Greg.

PERINO: That's just Greg.

WILLIAMS: Yes, Gutfeld. Wait a second. Did Trump learn this from you?

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: That was great. But let me just say, I think this is politics catching up to the culture.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: Because the whole business with like reaper madness, long gone. The whole business even like with stone or people you know hanging out old hippies. Look, you know who you see down at the wellness store? You see a lot of seniors.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: A lot of seniors and people who say I have a medical issue and my doctor prescribes now. And they've got things that you wouldn't believe me.

WATTERS: Juan, I've seen you down by the drug store.

WILLIAMS: No, I don't think you see me. But you know what?

WATTERS: What?

WILLIAMS: You see people now with candies, with tincture. I mean, it's unbelievable.

PERINO: Tinctures?

WATTERS: Yes, they got all kinds of stuff.

PERINO: Jesse, is it a good way for - it's good way to get people to the polls?

WATTERS: Yes, I mean, if Bernie runs this through and they put this on the ballot for initiatives in the swing states. You remember what happened with the gay marriage that brought out a lot of conservatives for Bush. And now if they do this, you know, I don't know if Trump can win if they put marijuana on the ballot nationwide.

GUTFELD: No, no. Here's what you do. If you're a Republican, you get the Democrats super high. So, they just blow off voting.

WATTERS: Yes. You tell them that it's happening November 9th.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: That worked with the black folks.

PERINO: All right, Jedediah.

GUTFELD: Always injected.

WATTERS: Always injecting race.

PERINO: You're about to be a mom.

GUTFELD: Have you stopped smoking pot, while you're pregnant.

BILA: I have never smoked pot.

WILLIAMS: Have you stopped beating your husband?

BILA: Because drugs make me nervous truly, because I'm a control freak and I don't like to be out of control. So, drugs make me - I do think I've got a contact high once, though, from someone who lived on my floor, who we both know, by the way. We won't mention him, but.

GUTFELD: Neal Schultz?

BILA: No. No, actually, comedian, we both know. But yes, I like this topic because I think it forces people to talk about issues of freedom and this started with medical marijuana, which, as you've said, it became such a hot topic when you found out that people who had cancer and people who were living--

GUTFELD: But that was a Trojan horse to get it legalized.

BILA: That's true.

PERINO: And there is other states that have not had the best and they have mixed results.

BILA: Yes. But I think--

PERINO: You get a lot of tax revenue, but you also have a lot of other problem.

BILA: But the idea like all this is a gateway drug. I think it forces people to sort of have this conversation in the modern era with what we know about it now, we know that that's not true. We know a lot of people that smoke, we don't do other drugs. It just forces politicians to kind of be up on what's happening. I just don't like when they say this stuff to try to look cool. That I don't like.

WATTERS: When Barack Obama in his book said that he did lines of coke.

BILA: Yes.

WATTERS: Do you think he was trying to look cool, Jedediah?

BILA: He might have been.

WATTERS: Or maybe just coming clean in print, so--

BILA: I don't know. I have to read it. But I think when it's relevant to the discussion and you bring in your own life and a politician does that. I like that. But not when they're trying to look like that cool politician like Kamala Harris does all the time.

WATTERS: Trump is the cleanest one. I don't think he's ever done a drug in his life. PERINO: No, he doesn't.

BILA: He doesn't drink either, right. I don't think he drinks.

WILLIAMS: If only.

PERINO: All right. Are we done? All right. Free speech on campus is under attack. You've heard about this. And now there are new boycott threats and protesters that are shutting down an event featuring, believe it or not, a former ICE director. Stay with us.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WATTERS: Two new examples of liberal campus insanity and the war on free speech, Harvard student run newspapers facing a boycott over running a story about anti-OWS protests. Those students are enraged. The paper dared to seek comment from the agency. And at the University of Pennsylvania, student snowflakes shut down an event featuring a former ICE director, Tom Homan.

(VIDEO PLAYING)

WATTERS: This First Amendment crackdown on campuses is being exposed in a new documentary from Dennis Prager and Adam Carolla.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You have the right to remain silent. Anything you say will be used against you.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You are not listening. I want your job to be taken for me.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: A protest has turned violent at California, Berkeley.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This is why we're fighting for the soul of America.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You should be able to share ideas without fear of being fired from your job or shouted down.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You are not to be hurt. This is one of the few things one could say, we have no precedent for in the United States.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: All right. Jedediah, when someone's invited to speak on campus, you assume that you want to hear from that speaker. Why don't you think these Far-Left activists want to hear from conservatives? BILA: Because it's threatening. Because it's threatening, because they're so used to living in an academic bubble where everyone agrees and the people who don't agree fall in line or they face punishment. The students get ostracized or the people in administration get ostracized in the faculty rooms.

They're so used to everyone caving and they're so worried that the student body might heaven forbid, go to one of these things and just learn something or maybe say, oh, you know what, these people who believe something different than I do. They're not so bad or maybe we've actually thinking for themselves. Heaven forbids.

Colleges and universities are turning into the biggest waste of money for parents because you send your kids to school, and this kind of insanity ensues. I mean, can you imagine that there is an anti-ICE protest on a campus and the newspaper just simply covers the event and simply asks for a comment. And now you actually have students protesting.

And I want to know how those students got into Harvard or got into a school that supposed to be reputable. If they don't even have the basic knowledge of how basic journalism works. I mean, this is not something that we should even be debating, but it's a sad state of affairs.

And I really think parents should look at this and say, do I want to send my kids to an indoctrination camp where they're not going to learn how to think, where their views, if they differ at all from the mainstream, will be completely shot down. I think it's a scary time to be a parent when you look at this stuff and you're sending kids to school?

WATTERS: Juan, if you were invited to speak at a conservative university and the minute you took the mic, all the student started yelling and throwing and just causing chaos and you were unable to speak, how would you feel?

WILLIAMS: I feel bad. I think that's ridiculous. I mean, I just don't think that's cool. But, you know, I mean, even in this situation, first with the Harvard Crimson, I just think the Crimson did nothing wrong. I mean, I think you should call for comment, right. I think that's what we do. I mean, you want to tell the story in full to the reader. And to say that you're telling in full is to give people the opportunity to speak.

Now, I do understand, by the way so what they did doesn't reflect agreement with ICE or disagreement with ICE. It's just journalism. But I do think, I understand the instinct of the people who are protesting. I don't think they're mindless. I don't think that they are venal. I think that they want to call out ICE for breaking up families, for imprisoning children. I think they feel ICE is an abusive place.

But here's the thing, even with Tom Homan at the University of Pennsylvania, why wouldn't you want to hear him speak and let people come to their own conclusions about what Tom Homan represents And, you know--

WATTERS: They usually have a Q and A session afterwards.

WILLIAMS: I think it would be very helpful, because I think you could say, you know what, Mr. Homan, I agree, or I disagree. And that's an intellectual exercise.

WATTERS: Yes. This has gotten more prevalent, Dana. PERINO: Well, the best thing that ever happened to any of us is that we were born in America and that people all over the world would love to have- -

GUTFELD: Some of us were, Dana.

PERINO: Were you not born in America?

GUTFELD: I'm not going to say who wasn't.

PERINO: Well, I can imagine. But it is like really like winning the best lottery in the world because you are born, and you have these freedoms and these values. People are fighting for their lives and in places like Russia, you express yourself, you get thrown in jail. And so, it's all warped.

I'm a little disturbed about something. We keep talking about this happening on the campus, but clearly this is something that is being ingrained before they even get to the campus. Isn't that something you automatically suddenly learn when you get to freshman year? It goes earlier and deeper than that.

WATTERS: I can't believe Greg said that Tom Homan should have said, all right, you know what, kids, we're just going to put you in cages.

GUTFELD: I know.

WATTERS: Rest of the lecture.

GUTFELD: Yes. I thought that was a little strong. I might get a million points. I'll be fast. Carolla and Prager are middle of the road, guys. He's a comedian. These are normal. They're getting heat for this. And they're basically speaking common sense.

But to the question, why won't they let them speak? It's the logical consequences when you personalize politics. If you deem somebody a moral, right, then all their speech is hate speech, then their hate speech becomes a hate crime. Then you could shut out - I don't need to hear them. They were immoral. And then you remove dialog and what's the next step when you remove dialog, violence.

The interesting thing about an activist mentality is there's a lot of research or new research that shows, they reject community-based functions, fun things to do with people. Instead, they choose activism because you can exercise power over the people. They're not interested in a back and forth.

They're interested in domination. That is why activists like that are always so angry and so friendless. So that's why - that's why there is no back and forth. A, they think you're evil, and B, they don't want to talk to you.

WILLIAMS: But public protest is valuable.

GUTFELD: No, it is. But this is different. These are--

WATTERS: Except when Republicans do it, then it's a stunt.

PERINO: Then it's a stunt.

WILLIAMS: Well, that wasn't stunt. That wasn't a protest.

WATTERS: Up next, who wants to work just five hours a day. Me. It sounds great, but you may be surprised that you'll have to--

GUTFELD: Why increase it.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

BILA: The five-hour workday is something most employees can only dream of. But one company is actually trying it out and says workers are just as productive. There are some major catches, including this list of do's and don'ts.

Small talk is discouraged. Social media is banned. Phones are kept in backpack. On the plus side, company emails are checked just twice a day and meetings can be no more than 15 minutes. I don't know, Greg, this sounds pretty good to me. What about you?

GUTFELD: Well, you know, this is based on an obvious fact that we really don't do eight hours of work. No, we don't. Like an eight-hour day, you do maybe four hours. Everything else is just waiting slowly to die.

But if you love your job, if you love your job., this information is meaningless, because if you love your job, you're just thinking about it 24/7. When you're in bed, you can't wait to get to work. You're never off the clock. I mean, there are people at Fox who obviously do not work very hard. Kilmeade comes to mind. This is a guy who like, you know, he gets up so early that - and pretends to go to work. But I see where he is, and nobody is doing. He doesn't work. BILA: Juan, if you take all the distraction away, though, I think it's a good point. How much time do we actually spend looking at Facebook, looking on social media, scrolling through old e-mails? We take all that out, you can be just as productive in less hours, can't you?

WILLIAMS: Yes, but would you take it out? See, that's the thing.

BILA: I mean, I would.

WILLIAMS: I don't know. I mean, we're approaching the holiday season. People spend so much time while they're at work shopping online. It's unbelievable to me. But apparently, that's what happens.

PERINO: It's good for the economy.

WILLIAMS: It's good for the economy. All right.

GUTFELD: That's part of our job.

WILLIAMS: But I do think there is a lot of distraction and chitchat at work. But on the other hand, for example, in this place, it's important that we have some ability to bounce ideas off each other, to sort of have creative sparks. But I know from people who are writers that there's a general agreement. You can only do about two to three hours of useful work a day after that, you're just sitting around, you're moving stuff.

GUTFELD: After that, it's drinking.

BILA: The only problem I see with this, Jesse is that a boss would be returning to school because you'd have a boss being like, put your phone away, do this. It would turn into an environment where you felt like you weren't being treated as an adult.

WATTERS: Well, sometimes you work better when you're treated like a child. If you have a boss standing over you and making sure you're working hard, then you're probably going to work a little harder. But when - it's like a substitute.

WILLIAMS: Come on. It would make you crazy.

WATTERS: Or the teachers out of the room like unsupervised study hall. How much work did you get done in unsupervised study hall? But I just want to defend myself for a second, because some of my colleagues have - there is a lot of fake news over here about my workday.

If you're waking up and turning on Fox and Friends, you're finding out what's going on in the news.

GUTFELD: Right.

WATTERS: You turn on Limbaugh at noon from noon to 3, I consider that research.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: And then you come in. You prep for this show and then maybe you have Wednesdays with Waters. Maybe you have Hannity. That extends my day all the way into the evening, while you guys are home eating Japanese steak.

PERINO: You guys or do you want to be more specific?

WATTERS: Well no, you're up at five. I'm talking about this cat over here.

PERINO: I also think that well - there is a lot of people who do work from home. I'm not necessarily for it. Some people can be very disciplined. They can work from home. But I do think there is some joy to be had in life of getting to know your coworkers and your friends and--

GUTFELD: Be careful.

PERINO: In every appropriate way.

WATTERS: I like to get to know you.

PERINO: I think it's probably true. Five hours is probably what you do. But I also think that with all the catches and all the - it basically sounds like then you become like a robot.

BILA: Right.

PERINO: And I don't like that. BILA: The other thing that this all started with was the four day a week. Everyone saying, oh, well, maybe people could have off on Friday. So, I think they're trying to incentivize workers in this new age where you have a lot of companies where people do--

GUTFELD: Robots are getting care.

BILA: It doesn't look 9 to 5. Your robots are not taking over.

GUTFELD: Robots are going to say, I'll work 24/7, eight days a week.

PERINO: Right.

GUTFELD: You guys go take your time off and then you'll live in the woods - you're eating each other. Jedediah, cannibalism, because we won't have any money.

BILA: You've turned this into a happy place. One More Thing is coming up next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WILLIAMS: Time for fun, One More Thing. Dana.

PERINO: We just talked about having a five-hour workday. Well, if you're trying to stay out of the rat race, this story is not for you. Dr. Kelly Lambert, Professor of Behavioral Neuroscience and Science in University at Richmond has taught rats how to drive. And the research was done in order to study the brain's ability to change over time and implications, of course, for treating mental health in humans.

Well, the rats were raised in a more enriched environment if they were very good at it. They learn how to drive like this in these little vehicles and they were called rat operated vehicles, ROVs. And you know what their little treat were?

GUTFELD: What?

PERINO: Little bits of fruit loops. I mean, what would you do for a fruit loop?

GUTFELD: I don't know. But it sounds like they're hitting the road dent.

WILLIAMS: I like, but yesterday you did the gourd for the pumpkin. That was good. All right. Halloween is next Thursday. And this is America's top five list of costumes for 2019, according to Google Fright Geist.

Number one, it's Pennywise, the Evil Clown from Stephen King's movie IT Chapter 2. Number two, it's old school time. It's a witch broomstick optional. Of course, the adults are going to be Elvira, the mistress of darkness. Number three, it's Spider-Man. Yes. The comic book hero is still very popular. Number four, dinosaurs. Yes. And this year, you can wear an inflatable T-Rex costume inspired by Jurassic Park. Number five, The Descendants. Yes. Villains from the Disney movie. And I want you to get out. Get your fright costume ready and your boo hoo on. All right, Greg.

GUTFELD: Oh, wait.

WILLIAMS: I'm sorry, Jesse.

WATTERS: OK. We have a feeding frenzy on a Thursday. Everybody gets excited.

GUTFELD: Yes, we are excited. I am excited.

WATTERS: All right.

GUTFELD: That's amazing.

WATTERS: Everybody loves cereal. I love cereal. My kids love cereal. Apparently, Greg loves cereal. So, this is what they do at Kellogg's. They put all of their cereals and they mashed them up together in one box. It's called All Together where they have Corn Flakes, Rice Krispies, Frosted Flakes, Fruit Loops, Frosted Mini Weeks and Raisin Bran. And they teamed up with Glad for this idea in order to fight bullying and things like that.

It's called All Together. But the best part is they put it in individual boxes in the big box so that you can kind of mix up however you want. You can put Frosted Flakes with the Fruit Loops.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: Separate but equal. Yes. That's right. It's Plessy versus Ferguson of cereals.

PERINO: Is it good?

WATTERS: Delicious.

GUTFELD: I think this is highly immoral.

WATTERS: That is really good.

PERINO: That's a great idea.

WATTERS: Really good, Kellogg's.

PERINO: I think the environmentalists are going to freak out though.

WILLIAMS: All right.

GUTFELD: It's indoctrination, I tell you.

PERINO: I love it. Great idea.

GUTFELD: I don't need politics in my cereal.

PERINO: Did your mom ever let you buy the little boxes like this? Like the pack of little boxes.

WATTERS: Only on vacation.

GUTFELD: You know what, and the ones left over were like the bran flakes.

WILLIAMS: All right.

GUTFELD: Brown box. All right.

WILLIAMS: Greg.

GUTFELD: Animals Are Great. Since Jesse is all about tolerance. I've got to be tolerance, too. I'm not a fan of interspecies mingling unless it's platonic. So, check out these two fellows here. They're going for a walk. It's a little monkey and a little kitten. And, you know, they're pals. Check this out. But there's a little arm around. Adorable. That is one of the most adorable things. Funny story after this video, they were both devoured by a bear.

PERINO: That's nature though.

GUTFELD: That's nature. It's the circle of life. They love and then they die. And that is why, Animals Are Great. You don't see that on outnumbered.

WILLIAMS: Oh, my goodness. Jedediah, bring us home.

BILA: A gold medal gymnast never ceases to amaze me. Simone Biles, she added, a flip and a twist to her first pitch. Game two of the World Series. Check it out.

(VIDEO PLAYING)

BILA: OK. So, I don't know how one does that, but she does things. It's just amazing. She's incredible talent.

PERINO: She stood there.

BILA: She just did it and she just flip like that. People went nuts for this video. 22 years old. I think we should send Greg to gymnast camp and see if you can reproduce that flip.

WILLIAMS: Wow.

WATTERS: Isn't the President going to be throwing out the first pitch?

WILLIAMS: I haven't heard about.

GUTFELD: He will be doing flips.

WATTERS: At the Nationals game.

PERINO: I think it's an excellent idea. And he should totally do it.

BILA: And he should try a flip while he's at it. You never know.

PERINO: Look, I think that it would be I think it'd be a good moment for him. I really do. I think he should do it. It's a great tradition.

WATTERS: Yes, just don't bounce it.

PERINO: Just check that outfit before.

WILLIAMS: I don't know if I can recommend this. Anyway, set your DVRs. Never miss an episode of “The Five.”

Hey, Bret. "Special Report" is up next. Go Nats.

Content and Programming Copyright 2019 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2019 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.