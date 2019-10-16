135 House Republicans co-sponsor resolution to censure Schiff over Trump call parody

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," October 15, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, HOST: All right. Welcome to “Hannity.”

We start with a massive FOX News alert. Breaking just moments ago, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has announced that she will not hold a vote to officially authorize an impeachment inquiry against President Trump. Guess why? She doesn't have the votes.

According to "Politico", the idea has been met with anxiety among some of those battleground Democrats. Look at your screen. Look at your state.

These are all the Democrats in districts that Donald Trump wanted in 2016. Oh, politics come into play with us impeachment fantasy of Democrats. Those are the lawmakers who, by the way, will make or break the radical socialist Democratic Party's impeachment dreams.

As of tonight, they are the reason Pelosi won't dare hold a vote because she's probably going to lose. And, ultimately, will they try to undo the will of their own voters? Will they attempt to overthrow these people? Overthrow a president because of a hoax and the radicals have been taking over their parties? Will they get into the media mob's lies and conspiracy theories and outright hysteria?

Also breaking tonight, so far, the radical Democrats impeachment dreams, they are on hold. Pelosi doesn't have the votes, the unauthorized official, unofficial, unconstitutional inquiry, that will continue, with no resolution, no end in sight. And, of course, no consideration of any rights for the president or anyone else for that matter. We have a lot more coming up in the course of this hour.

Also tonight, we began a cloud of corruption hanging over the Biden family shady business dealings. Now, for anyone with a functioning brain, it could not be more obvious. Hunter Biden, his son, profited off his father's international diplomacy in Ukraine and China. We're talking about millions upon millions of dollars, lucrative international deals tailored to literally be made for Hunter Biden which, by the way, based on his own admission today, he wasn't qualified for and he got only because of his last name and his access to the vice president of the United States.

Well, don't take it from me. Just listen to Hunter Biden himself, in trying to explain why he was hired to serve on the board of a corrupt Ukrainian oil and gas company in 2014 having no experience with Ukraine, oil, gas, or energy. By the way, none. Zero.

Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HUNTER BIDEN, SON OF JOE BIDEN: There's been a lot of misinformation about me, not about my dad. Nobody buys that. But buys this idea that I was unqualified to be on the board.

AMY ROBACH, ABC NEWS: What were your qualifications to be on the board of Burisma?

BIDEN: Well, I was vice-chairman of the board of Amtrak for five years. I was the chairman of the board of the U.N. World Food Programme. I was a lawyer for Boies Schiller Flexner, one of the most prestigious law firms in the world.

ROBACH: You didn't have an extensive knowledge about natural gas or Ukraine itself though?

BIDEN: No, but I think I had as much knowledge as anybody else who was on the board, if not more.

ROBACH: In the list you gave me the reasons why you are on the board, you do not list the fact that you are the son of the vice president.

BIDEN: Of course, yes --

ROBACH: What role do you think that played?

BIDEN: I think that it is impossible for me to be on any of the boards I just mentioned without saying I'm the son of the vice president of the United States.

ROBACH: If your last name wasn't Biden, do you think you would have been asked to be on the board of Burisma?

BIDEN: I don't know. I don't know. Probably not. I don't think there's a lot of things in my life that would've happened if my last name wasn't Biden.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Oh, he's admitting it. He made millions with no experience whatsoever, none, zero, and what role? Well, I don't know anything about it and what you get it because you had another name? No.

Wow. But he did serve on the board of Amtrak. That's what launches lucrative career in Ukraine in energy and the way that Hunter Biden's qualifications, what, let's see, serve on a board of Amtrak? I bet he took a ride on a train one day with his father. That's a great way to be a millionaire and get on that board. That seems to be how he lands all of these high-paying jobs and what did he do for them?

Definitely not in his resume. Now, he definitely couldn't pass a best background check with that. He was fired from the Navy because of drug use.

And, of course, none of that seems to matter to the corrupt media mob. They keep doing their best to sweep all of this corruption under the rug. They call any accusation of misconduct against the former vice president a disproven conspiracy theory.

The problem with that is that lie is that everything we have been reporting about the Biden family business of corruption is dead on accurate. He had no experience. I don't think I would've gotten any of these things except for my dad who was the vice president.

Let me tell you. What have we ever told you that's wrong about this? Nothing. Did hunter Biden make millions of dollars from a Ukrainian oil giant and gas company, an energy company, while his father was the appointed person for Ukraine and the Obama administration? Check. The answer is yes.

Was Hunter Biden qualified for this position at Burisma Holdings? Check. No, he was not.

Did Vice President Biden also brag about leveraging a billion of your tax dollars to demand that a Ukrainian prosecutor get fired, the same prosecutor who says, according to ABC and "The Washington Post," that he and his son was being investigated by that prosecutor? Biden is on tape bragging about leveraging our tax dollars in a shakedown to get a Ukrainian prosecutor fired, in case you forgot.

Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, FORMER VICE PRESIDENT: We're not going to give you the billion dollars. They said you have no authority, you're not the president. The president should -- I said call him but I said I'm telling you, you're not getting the billion dollars. I said you're not getting the billion and I'm leaving here, I think it was about six hours, look, I'm leaving in six hours, if the prosecutor is not fired, you're not getting the money. Well, son of (EXPLETIVE DELETED). He got fired.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Well, son of -- he got fired at. My son got rich.

Now, why didn't ABC News asked Hunter about that video? It would've been a good question. In fact, there were virtually no follow-up questions at all.

By the way, how would the media mob be reacting if you replaced the name Joe and Hunter Biden we say, Donald Trump and Don Jr.? The hysteria would be off the charts. They were treated like the single biggest pay-to-play scandal in the history of this country. It would lead every newscast. It would be on the front page of every newspaper.

Let's see, Joe Biden's son, while his vice president, is making all of these millions of dollars but they never talked about it. I don't believe that either. And guess what? This is only the tip of the iceberg.

As vice president, remember sleepy, creepy, crazy Uncle Joe and -- well, his son Hunter was right behind him lining his own pockets and when vice president took Air Force Two to China, who was on board? Hunter, of course. And magically, less than ten days later, Hunter and his business partners landed a $1.5 billion private equity deal from the Bank of China.

And Hunter Biden had zero experience with China, zero experience once again in private equity. But the government of China decided to fund Biden's firm. I guess they didn't want to go to a real firm like Goldman Sachs or Bain Capital or, let's see, Deutsche Bank or JPMorgan or Citibank, well- established, one of those private equity firms.

It just goes to Biden and Whitey Bulger's nephew. But Hunter wants you to think this is all a perfectly normal way to do business. Apparently in the Biden shady criminal family enterprise, what it looks like to me, I guess it is. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ROBACH: We saw you in those photos getting off of their force to with your daughter, with your father --

BIDEN: I travelled everywhere with my dad. I went there because my daughter was on the trip, too.

ROBACH: Did you talk about China or your deal with China?

BIDEN: No, no.

ROBACH: A 12-hour flight over --

BIDEN: No, of course not.

ROBACH: That never came up.

BIDEN: No.

ROBACH: Your father did shake hands with Mr. Lee, correct, in the lobby of that hotel?

BIDEN: I didn't remember, but probably, yes, I hope. He was my friend, for almost 13 years and my business partner. Certainly whether I'm in New York or in Washington, D.C., friends an end a business associate is in the hotel and my dad staying there, is it inappropriate for me to have coffee with him?

ROBACH: So, that meeting was not a mistake? It was not unethical?

BIDEN: A hundred percent, not, no.

ROBACH: What do you say to people who believe this is exactly why people hate Washington? A vice president son can make money in countries where your father is doing business.

BIDEN: Well, I don't know what to tell you. I made in mistake, in retrospect, as it related to creating any perception that is wrong --

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Ten days later, a billion dollars. Wow.

Once again, no real effort on ABC's part to follow up with a simple question like, why haven't you made money from this business deal? You still haven't gotten a penny though.

Well, let's make an important distinction using a little bit of the Clinton playbook parsing some words, Hunter Biden has not received a penny yet. That's right. That's true.

But look at liberalfactcheck.org. Even they recognize Hunter Biden stands to make millions of dollars when the private equity's funds and their profits are ultimately distributed. One expert valued Biden's steak at around, oh, at least $20 million. Even Biden's own attorney admitted that he has acquired significant equity in the fund equal to, quote, about 10 percent of the company's registered capital.

Remember, $20 million, no experience in private equity investing, and he gets it ten days after he goes with his dad to China. Now, does that compromise his father? Let's see. Well, we helped your son on, we got him all this money, I expect you to help us out. It must be nice to be the vice president's son in this case.

What we saw with ABC is a blatant attempt to spin and deflect and lie what it is a growing real scandal that is not going away. But despite the softball questions, Hunter still struggled. He couldn't help himself. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ROBACH: Did you and your father ever discuss Ukraine?

BIDEN: No. As I said, the only time was after a news account -- it wasn't a discussion in any way. There's no but to this. No, we never did.

ROBACH: Your dad said I hope you know what you're doing.

BIDEN: Hope you know what you're doing.

ROBACH: And you said, I do?

BIDEN: And I said I do.

ROBACH: You are paid $50,000 a month for your possession?

BIDEN: Look, I'm a private citizen. One thing that I don't have to do is sit here and open my kimono as it relates to how much money I make or make or didn't. But it's all been reported. This is what becomes a distraction because I have to sit here and answer these answers. And so, that's why I've committed that I won't serve on any boards or I won't work directly for any foreign entities when my dad becomes president.

ROBACH: Do you think that should be a rule across the board for any administration?

BIDEN: No. That's the rule I'm going to adhere to.

ROBACH: Do you regret being on the board to begin with?

BIDEN: No, I don't regret being on the board.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: What did he do to earn the $50,000 a month when he had no expertise in Ukraine, oil, gas, or energy? Good question. It is a public company apparently.

Let's get this straight. You can make millions of dollars if you are in an apparent pay-to-play scheme, leveraging your father and his name and his father and the media mob, they'll have your back. Or you could do it what four Democratic senators did, and formally threaten to withhold funds from the country of Ukraine if the prosecutors refused to investigate their political opponent, Donald Trump. That's what they are accusing Trump of.

And, by the way, there are no calls for those senators to be removed from office. No investigation from the House Intel Committee and the cowardly Shifty Schiff.

And, by the way, when President Trump mentions Biden, in a totally innocuous phone call, with no quid pro quo at all, then it becomes a national crisis.

You know, just like Hillary has a real dossier, Trump four investigations, no collusion. Democrats don't care about the dirty Russian dossier with lies used to spy on a candidate transition team and a president.

The president's phone call with Ukraine was so he routine that the cowardly Schiff, he actually had to fabricate his own version of the transcript, read it aloud, in an official committee hearing. By the way, for that little stunt, we now have 125 Republicans cosponsoring a resolution to censure Schiff for his fraudulent dramatic reading.

By the way, where are the rest of you Republicans? Maybe it's time for you to get on board here and maybe you need to sign it as well. Every Republican -- by the way, those are the Republicans. You need to sign the censure bill, you guys right there. You need to get on board.

Also, every Republican senator, they need to sign a document saying that they've read this transcript of the president of the United States speaking to the Ukrainian president and we, the undersigned, see no wrongdoing and no impeachable offenses and don't waste our time. I think that should go out as well. So they will know ahead of time that they are never going to impeach the president over this farce, this hoax, this conspiracy.

And Schiff's fraud, that can't go unchecked. Let's be clear -- that guy is the biggest congenital pathological liar in Congress. For three years, he has lied about Trump Russia collusion. He kept telling we, the people, that he had all the evidence, clear evidence of collusion.

Well, he also lied about the non-whistleblower whistleblower on national TV, he said. We have not spoken directly with the whistleblower but we'd like to. Well, his office has been in contact with the fake whistleblower even before his report was filed. And now we know, Schiff's office was advising him to get a lawyer and make a claim to the inspector general.

In other words, the whole thing was nothing but an orchestrated charade to get Trump. Shocking. And now, Schiff won't even bring the non- whistleblower whistleblower, friend of Schiff, also a friend of Joe Biden, into testifying. Why not? Because then those questions would be asked.

And then Schiff's corruption would be exposed. And, by the way, it's just the latest example of the Democrats and the mob and the media and the deep state working together hand-in-hand to undo the results of a free and fair election. They have done us for three years. They've been throwing anything and everything at the wall in the hopes it will take down a duly elected president.

Russia collusion, Ukrainian quid pro quo, Trumps taxes, Stormy and Stormy, conspiracy theory after conspiracy theory, all because they didn't like how we, the people, voted.

But I have some news for these radical, socialist, extreme Democrats. Now, we know how the story is going to end. Well, the president will not be removed from office. 2020 will be a referendum on your destructive, your rage, your obsessive-compulsive psychotic behavior.

We'll have more on my monologue in a minute with brand-new, damning, undercover footage from inside fake news CNN from Project Veritas.

First, joining is now with reaction to our top story, FOX News contributor, Sara Carter.

Sara, I thought that was a disaster for Hunter Biden today.

SARA CARTER, CONTRIBUTOR: It was an absolute disaster for Hunter Biden and what a day to have it on.

You know, during the Democratic debate, it was interesting to see how Vice President Joe Biden responded to the question when he was asked by CNN, you know, about his son and he said, my son's word speaks for themselves, Sean. I think he wanted to avoid it badly and they never did any follow-up questions and they should have.

One of the issues I think is really important and something that the American people can focus on and clearly understand is that when Hunter Biden was being paid by Burisma for being on the board, I had spoken to U.S. officials, as well as people connected to the Ukrainian region, and they said it was just his name. So, he was telling the truth about that. Had he not been a Biden, he probably would have never been on that board. He knew nothing about energy.

And the reason they used him, Burisma used him, was to kind of put up a shield, a wall, so that if there was an investigation or if anybody was investigating a corrupt dealings, they could just say, hey, do you want to investigate us? We have Hunter Biden on our board and he is the vice president's son.

So, Hunter Biden, Vice President Biden, have a lot more questions I need to be answered and then sad thing is that the Democrats are pushing and continue to push constant narratives and disinformation to the American public about President Trump. And as Matt Taibbi said in "Rolling Stone", it looks like we're in a permanent state of coup.

HANNITY: All right. Sara Carter, thank you.

Now we turn to fake news CNN where a real whistle-blower working with Project Veritas has uncovered a predictable but damning level of anti-Trump propaganda, hatred of FOX News, of the self-proclaimed network of facts first. Last night, we showed you the recording from a former CNN contractor showing fake news president, the chief propagandist, Jeff Zucker, telling his deputies, dictating to his stenographer, Humpty Dumpty among others, to focus on impeachment above all else.

Well, tonight, we have brand-new video showing just how obsessive Zucker's hatred for the president really is. Now, this is Project Veritas' video.

By the way, we reached out to fake news CNN to get a comment, but for some reason, they don't want to get back to us. Shocking. Take a look.

(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)

JEFF ZUCKER, PRESIDENT FOR CNN: I also think we should be doing a segment somewhere on what Kamala Harris raised last night and others are talking about. It's not going to happen, but it's a good segment in the show.

"Should Trump's Twitter Account be Suspended?" It's obviously what Kamala Harris has raised. Others are talking about it. It's not going to happen, but it's a good talk, it's a good segment.

(END AUDIO CLIP)

HANNITY: By the way, what's really interesting, what is coming next, is even going to be even better. I have a little birdies that tell me these things, called sources.

Facts first but what's obsess about a fake news story on the president. We'll have much more of that undercover footage coming up later on the show.

Joining us now with reaction to all of tonight's big stories -- North Carolina Congressman Mark Meadows, House Oversight Committee ranking member, Congressman Jim Jordan.

Good to see you both.

REP. JIM JORDAN, R-OH: Good to be here.

HANNITY: Mark, let's -- you know, Schiff has a lot of problems here. No wonder the non-whistleblower whistleblower, friend of Biden, friend of Schiff's, and he lied about contacts. I guess he doesn't want him to come.

Nancy Pelosi apparently doesn't have the votes for a real impeachment inquiry. I would say they're probably going to have a hard time impeaching even though there's nothing to impeach over.

REP. MARK MEADOWS, R-N.C.: Yes, obviously tonight, Nancy Pelosi decided to not put a resolution on the floor which would hopefully start the process of it being fair. I can tell you, Jim and I have been now and over 40 hours of deposition and what we are finding is, is that Adam Schiff only wants to have witnesses who will give the response that he hopes that they will give and even at that, it's a swing and a miss.

I -- you know, we need to have that whistleblower and we call it a whistleblower but it's really more of an anonymous informant. We need to have them come in so that we can say, how often did you coordinate with Adam Schiff? Did he help you in filing this so-called whistleblower complaint? And why did you not let everyone know that you had contact with Congress?

Those are the kind of questions the American people need to judge for themselves.

HANNITY: Jim Jordan, you've been watching the circus now go on for a couple of years. Everything they accuse the president of, they themselves are guilty of.

OK. Look at Schiff. Is Schiff compromised? If -- you know, do you think Hunter Biden is compromised? Or Joe Biden?

JORDAN: Yes.

HANNITY: You know, if these -- if countries make all of these great deals, millions of dollars, for his son to do nothing with no experience, I got to imagine their thinking that they are probably going to get favorable treatment from their father. That's just a guess of mine.

JORDAN: No, you're right. And Mark is exactly right, too. I mean, Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff are trying to impeach the president of the United States 13 months before an election, based on an anonymous whistleblower with no firsthand knowledge, who -- anonymous whistleblower with no firsthand knowledge and who -- went in front of -- he went to Adam Schiff's committee first.

I mean, think about this, Sean. The whistleblower gets a call, gets info about the call, writes the memo, and then waits 18 days before he files a complaint. And who is the first person they run off to see? Adam Schiff's staff.

And they don't mark the form either, Sean. They don't check the box on the form that says, we talk to people on Capitol Hill.

So, yes, Mark is exactly right. Why do they now want not want the whistleblower to come at all? Because we've got all kinds of questions. When did he come to you, what took place there?

That's the problem with this whole thing, this unfair, partisan process they are undergoing.

HANNITY: OK. So, where does this go next? Is Nancy Pelosi -- all of those Democrats, I'll scroll the names again. Those that were elected in districts that Donald Trump won in 2016, I got to imagine most of them are saying this is going to destroy you my career. This is -- my district does not want to play into this madness, Mark Meadows.

MEADOWS: Well, here's where it's going to go. The Democrats are going to write a report. They are going to come out of the secret rooms where they have been, where we believe there should be cameras and open and transparent process, but they are going to write a report and that report is going to take only a certain amount of the information, information and that they have actually tried to leak to witnesses to conclude.

And then they are going to put it in the Judiciary and they are going to say, oh, this is the most damning thing that we've ever seen since the Mueller report, and it's time to impeach. And yet, the American people are going to see it for what it is, and Jim is actually right. Thirteen months, we could have an election. Let the people decide in November of 2020.

HANNITY: Will they actually vote though? Will they vote to impeach the president?

(CROSSTALK)

MEADOWS: Yes, go ahead, Jim.

JORDAN: Well, we don't know, Sean, but you're right. My guess is the reason the speaker of the House is not bringing it up for a vote to start this so-called impeachment inquiry is because those folks in those districts that President Trump won, they're probably hearing from their constituents.

They were just home for two weeks and they're probably saying, what the heck is going on? We're sick of this. Why don't you start dealing with the issues we care about instead of trying to impeach the president we all elected. We all elected.

Sixty-some million people voted for him, we all elected, and in 13 months, there's going to be an election. So, why are you doing this? I think that's the reason the speaker is holding back.

HANNITY: OK, and --

MEADOWS: Sean, Jim is exactly right. I was with Governor Matt Bevin last night in Louisville, Kentucky, and what we are hearing is not just in North Carolina but Kentucky and all over it. People are outraged that somehow their voices going to be taken away by a few Democrats in a secret room. It's just not American and it's not what we're going to stand for.

HANNITY: I thought they want transparency. Weren't they the same Democratic Party, correct me if I'm wrong, they wanted the full Mueller report released so we could see it, they won't let us see anything?

JORDAN: They wouldn't let Matt Gaetz in yesterday, a member of the United States Congress, a member of the Judiciary Committee, and tonight, they wouldn't even let members who came into the intel room to read the transcript of Ambassador Volker, they wouldn't let them read it.

HANNITY: Unbelievable. Pretty corrupt.

Guys, thank you.

When we come back, Project Veritas drops another video exposing fake news CNN, their blatant anti-Trump bias. We've got more from that explosive tape.

Later, Lawrence Jones in Ohio tonight asking people outside the Democratic debate what they think of Hunter Biden's shady business dealings.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: Former vice president, sleepy, creepy, crazy Uncle Joe 30330 continuing to fade in the polls amid serious allegations, yes, real allegations, of corruption.

And get this. Even inside fake news CNN, they are admitting behind the scenes, Biden doesn't seem to have a fastball and doesn't even have an underhanded pitch for that matter. There's a new video from Project Veritas.

Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHRISTIAN SIERRA, CNN MEDIA COORDINATOR: Why don't we show a Biden rally or a Warren rally in full though?

NICK NEVILLE, CNN MEDIA COORDINATOR: We don't.

SIERRA: We don't.

JOURNALIST: Why? Because --

SIERRA: But we show all the Trump stuff even when he talks about the --

NEVILLE: They probably think it's boring. I mean, Biden rallies are like, ugh. People would change, people would change the channel.

CNN INSIDER: Well, Biden's rallies are actually daycare.

SIERRA: It's snoozeville.

NEVILLE: Biden's rallies, he's like, it's great to be in New Hampshire. Joe, you're in like North Dakota. You're like not New Hampshire.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Even they are making fun of sleepy, creepy, crazy Uncle Joe. It was a rare moment of clarity as the network has exposed and has been nothing more than a partisan smear machine and a propaganda arm of the Democratic Party. This isn't news. This is propaganda. This is Democratic leftists extreme radical state TV -- fake news CNN.

Just listen to one staff are pretty much admitting everything we have been telling you about Hunter Biden. Whoops-a-daisy, another moment of clarity.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

EVAN PEREZ, SENIOR JUSTICE CORRESPONDENT: Now, I'll tell you this, Joe Biden has a problem, because his son was trading in his name. It looks bad. It smells bad. It's not illegal. Nothing is illegal about it.

I'm mean, you're benefitting from your father's name.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: OK.

PEREZ: You're trading under his name.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Everybody does that though.

PEREZ: But, then that's the problem. Because how do you go and say that "Donald Trump is the person, get him out of here" and convict him when your son is the same (BEEP)?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Now, the President, he is floating the possibility tonight of filing a lawsuit against Fake News CNN. Here with reaction, Fox News Contributor, Mike Huckabee, and Trump 2020 Campaign National Press Secretary, Kayleigh McEnany.

I guess nobody probably had to deal with the madness of state-run socialist TV than your daughter, Governor.

MIKE HUCKABEE, FORMER GOVERNOR OF ARKANSAS: Well she certainly had to deal with it.

You know, she had little Jimmy Acosta sitting out in front of her every day. People used to ask me, was I nervous when I watched her going to the press briefing room? And I said, "Well I get nervous, but not for her. I'm getting nervous for guys like Acosta, who I knew are about to get their head handed to them."

HANNITY: By the way, Governor, you've sold books.

HUCKABEE: But he--

HANNITY: His - his book sold like 14,000 books when Levin's sold 400,000 in the same time period.

HUCKABEE: Well there's a reason for that. You know, there's only so many fires you can start with a Jim Acosta book.

HANNITY: Yes.

HUCKABEE: And people are actually reading Mark Levin's book. But let's be really clear. What's happening on the debate stage tonight is a great reminder. Everybody's been talking about the 12 Democrat candidates on the stage.

That is not true, Sean. There are 13 Democratic candidates on that stage because Anderson Cooper is on that stage as well, and he might as well be one of the Democrat candidates as well.

HANNITY: Well there're actually three moderators. I tried Kayleigh McEnany to watch it. And I'm like, "Wow! These are the - these are the dullest, dumbest human beings on the planet." I even wonder how they got elected to their current offices. This is not a dynamic group here.

KAYLEIGH MCENANY, TRUMP 2020 PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN NATIONAL PRESS SECRETARY: Yes. Oh, it's a rather pathetic field. It's amazing. And, of course, CNN began the debate by asking about impeachment. And you had the Democrats give four different reasons why the President should be impeached. They can't even get their story straight.

But look tonight's debate, Sean. It's like a normal night on CNN. 13 Democratic points of view, and none for President Trump. They used to in 2016, have myself for Jeffrey Lord there.

HANNITY: That's kind of like - yes, you and Jeff Lord against 25 of those guys, yes. I remember those panels.

MCENANY: That's - that's exactly right. And look, CNN's bias is evident. It's evident tonight. It was evident when I was there when they told me at the Democratic National Committee, "Make sure to give Hillary her moment."

My question for CNN, when have you ever given Donald Trump his moment? Never. You make up lies about him, and his family, and it's despicable.

HANNITY: You know, you - you look at these tapes of their President, Jeff Zucker, Chief Propagandist. He obviously has an axe to grind, Governor. And I'm thinking, "Wow!" This is now, top to bottom, they're - they're given their marching orders, and they're given their talking points, and it's all radical hard socialist Left.

Their ratings suck. I mean they're God-awful. They are - they're - they're negligible. And yet, this guy still has a job. And I - I hear that he is also maybe being considered for the top spot ATT, you know, Time Warner. And I'm thinking "Does this hurt him?"

HUCKABEE: Why would you advance someone to a job who has failed in the one that he currently has? He's taken the network from a credible news source. And CNN, quite frankly, for a long time, was a credible news source.

I remember in the 80s, and even in through most of the 90s that, you know, you - you could count on CNN for breaking news. Now you can only count on them for breaking wind. It's why I call them the CNN, the bottom-feeding catfish news network, because they've - they're feeding at the bottom. And - and it's - it's an embarrassment.

And when people say "Where do you guys get this talk about fake news and how journalism is dead," I said "Flip over to CNN, watch 30 minutes, and tell me that we are watching journalism" because you're not.

HANNITY: Last word, Kayleigh?

MCENANY: Yes. It's not journalism. They treat you as a conspiracy theorist when you bring up well-documented facts like the Hunter Biden controversy. It's ridiculous.

But I can tell you, Sean, there are some supporters of the President at CNN. They're the makeup artists. They're the camera crew. They're the people who watch from the sidelines, and support this President.

HANNITY: All right, thank you both. When we come back, Lawrence Jones, well he's out in Ohio tonight, asking people outside this radical socialist debate what they think of Hunter Biden shady overseas dealings and business with no experience. We'll play you that tape, next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: All right, tonight, the radical 2020 Democrats are battling it out in the great State of Ohio.

We sent Lawrence Jones to the Buckeye State to find out what locals think of the scandal-plagued Democratic frontrunner, Joe 30330, and his son, Hunter. What a disastrous appearance this morning! Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

LAWRENCE JONES, CAMPUS REFORM'S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Biden is the front-runner. How did you feel about the Hunter Biden scandal that's going on right now?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: That is so significant. In that, they're all talking about Donald, and - and Ukraine. If they really - they really should be looking and - and they are at Hunter.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: So, the whole idea about Ukraine, and Hunter, and all of that, that is simply politics. That's people digging up crap about everybody else.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Certainly I have questions about all that's happening with regards to Biden and the Ukraine and all of that.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: That it doesn't bother me. I don't think it's unique in our country whatsoever. I don't think it's unique in our current political environment.

JONES: Are you concerned about the Hunter Biden?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No. I think Hunter Biden said his story, told his story.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It's like a pay-to-play type of thing. He sold his name.

JONES: You don't think he would have gotten that job if he--

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Oh, no.

JONES: --didn't have the last name, Biden?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Come on now.

JONES: Biden says he didn't know about it.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Well I don't think--

JONES: Do you buy that?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Probably not.

JONES: Biden said he didn't know about it.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Oh, yes, right, yes, he said he didn't talk to his son about it also. Yes, who believes that?

(END VIDEOTAPE)

HANNITY: Nobody. Apparently, Democratic voters, they're not happy with their Presidential choices either. According to reports, former New York City Mayor, Michael Bloomberg is now reconsidering a run for President.

And in a new poll, out of New Hampshire, the former First Lady Michelle Obama entered the race. She would be the front-runner with Biden and Warren trailing behind her.

And in three new predictive models by Moody's Analytics, President Trump looks likely to get the Electoral College votes needed to win re-election in 2020. Guess Congressman Al Green is right. We better impeach him because we're not going to beat him.

Joining us now is Fox News Special Hannity 2020 On-The-Road Correspondent, and Investigative Reporter, Lawrence Jones, and Michael Best Law President, Former White House Chief Of Staff, Reince Priebus.

Now, look at this. They don't seem that - they kind of see the reality about the Bidens, Lawrence. They're not missing that.

JONES: Yes, it's interesting, Sean. Westerville, Ohio is one of the diverse groups. There are a lot of Independents. There are a lot of former Democrats that end up going for Trump.

The interesting thing that I noticed here is the people, if they were in the Biden camp, that they were very defensive of him.

But if they were already going for other Democratic candidates, they were very interested in what was happening with the Hunter Biden thing, and if there was going to be an investigation of it.

The one thing that's so concerning though is although the supporters of the other candidates see it as an issue, none of the candidates that are on the - this debate stage right now are willing to go after Joe Biden.

All of us know that it's shady, even the other candidates' supporters, but none of them are going to call him on it.

HANNITY: We're looking at a calendar. And if anyone else wants to jump into the radical pool, Reince Priebus, they have deadlines coming up very shortly.

REINCE PRIEBUS, MICHAEL BEST LAW PRESIDENT, FORMER WHITE HOUSE CHIEF OF STAFF FOR PRESIDENT TRUMP: Yes. Good point, Sean. Deadlines - so every candidate has to file paperwork, signatures in every single primary state. And every state's different. So, starting on November 8th, Alabama starts.

And so, these Democrats that are talking about, you know, the rumors about Bloomberg, Michelle Obama, which I doubt, all of them have to start filing all of these documents in November.

Now, this is just one calendar. You can see all the - all their dates filled in. Every - starting in December, every single day leading up to Christmas is a date practically that these deadlines come about.

So, all these rumors about Bloomberg, Michelle Obama, you know, I think obviously that it's not going to happen because there's so much to do, Sean. There's so much work that go into this, and such upheaval, I highly, highly doubt this.

HANNITY: How do you analyze what the Democrats are doing?

Our breaking news, Pelosi doesn't have the votes to have an official impeachment inquiry. And you got to believe that those, nearly what, 40 Democrats that are in districts Donald Trump won, they can't be too happy with this ridiculous, no-reason impeachment just because we want to do it and we don't like him--

PRIEBUS: Right.

HANNITY: --impeachment.

PRIEBUS: Well I think the President's done a good job, as of late, in what I would think he should do more of, which is play the victim a little bit more, you know, talk about the big picture, talk about the fact that nothing's going to get done because of this partisan - this partisan job that the Democrats are doing.

You know, the other thing is, you know, these Democrats have played it all wrong. They've - they're - they're going for a conviction without any evidence. And I think the Republicans should remind the American people of that.

And then, if - look, if Republican - I think the White House said it the other day. If - if the Democrats want to take a vote on impeachment, they want to give Republicans our subpoena power as well, then go ahead and do it.

And I think that message, although--

JONES: Yes.

PRIEBUS: --you've said it many times, other people have said it many times, I think it has to be repeated over and over again, and let the President play the victim--

JONES: Well--

PRIEBUS: --and talk about the big picture, what he sees for this country.

JONES: Well--

HANNITY: Well Lawrence, you were there. You're talking to the Democrats. Is there this huge appetite--

JONES: Yes.

HANNITY: --for, you know, after three years, the do-nothing Democrats, they haven't done a thing. Is there an appetite for now another impeachment push by them, among Democrats?

JONES: Well I think - well I think the - the is - where's the appetite? Period. I mean when I - I - traveling all across the country, and I've - comparing to Trump rallies to just all of the supporters of the other candidates, and it doesn't even come even close to that.

And so, I think the reason why they're asking for a Michelle Obama or someone like Bloomberg is because they don't have a lot of support right now. And Biden is starting to look like a failure right now with the Hunter Biden stuff.

You know, he admitted it today that he didn't believe really he would have gotten that job if he didn't have the last name, Biden.

And I think the average day person is sitting home, is tired of the corruption, the people that are well-connected, and powerful, playing by different rules. And I think that's going to affect him in the next election when they come out to vote.

HANNITY: And they never talked about Ukraine or China, not one time? I don't believe that either.

PRIEBUS: Not at all.

HANNITY: All right, guys, thanks. Good to see you.

JONES: No.

HANNITY: When we come back, LeBron James in hot water again. We'll tell you more about LeBron's shameful China comments. Dan Bongino, Geraldo, they battle it out, coming up next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: Basketball player, LeBron James facing a lot of heat tonight for his comments that seemed to support the Communist Government of China. You know, the very latest on this developing controversy, live from our New York News Studios, there's Chief Breaking News Correspondent, Trace Gallagher.

Trace, good to see you.

TRACE GALLAGHER, CORRESPONDENT: Sean, good to see you.

The NBA prides itself on being progressive. And LeBron James, aside from being perhaps the League's best player, is also a most - among the most outspoken when it comes to social justice issues.

But then LeBron said that Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey's tweet, in support of Hong Kong democracy protesters, was "Misinformed." Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

LEBRON JAMES, AMERICAN BASKETBALL PLAYER: I just think that, you know, when you're misinformed, or you're not educated, about something, and - and I'm just talking about, you know, the tweet itself, you know, you never know the ramifications that can happen.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GALLAGHER: Well that prompted fans and lawmakers to lash out at LeBron, asking if he was educated on this situation, and saying he was parroting Communist propaganda. USA Today Writer, Dan Wolken called it the most disgraceful moment of James' career.

And so, today, LeBron doubled down. "I think people need to understand what a tweet or statement can do to others. And I believe nobody stopped and considered what would happen. Could have waited a week to send it."

Needless to say, the heat on LeBron, still very high. In fact, in Hong Kong, they are burning LeBron jerseys, Sean.

HANNITY: All right, thank you, Trace.

Let's not forget LeBron James supported NFL-kneelers like Colin Kaepernick, called Trump a "Bum" for being divisive.

Joining us now, the Author of "Exonerated: The Failed Takedown of President Trump by the Swamp," Fox News Contributor, Dan Bongino, Fox News Correspondent-At-Large, Geraldo Rivera.

You know, I - I really look at this, and - and we had Jason Whitely on, Geraldo. He's did a great job for - on the show, and he's got a great show himself, and he's pointing out, he - he thinks it's all about the money.

He thinks, you know, while it might be an $8 billion enterprise in the NBA, it's a $40 billion enterprise from Nike, and that money is the biggest - it influencing all of this.

GERALDO RIVERA, CORRESPONDENT-AT- LARGE: But how much money is enough money though? That's the point, Sean. I mean he's fabulously wealthy. I have to say I'm deeply disappointed he went for the short money.

Just seemed so hypocritical to me because he is not only the Godfather of - of the NBA's, the conscience of the NBA, and for him to be so self- righteous, and then to - when it comes to China, because of the vast market potential of China, he goes soft suddenly on them, and says, "We should lay-off. And, you know, if we're misinformed, keeping our mouth shut," it is, you know, I'm - I've adopted Cleveland as my hometown.

We'll be forever grateful to LeBron. If he's not the greatest player of all time, he's the greatest player of this time. He brought a championship to our humble community in - in 2016.

For him now to be a, you know, an on-again-off-again, you know, Crusader, when it suits him, I - I find deeply disappointing, Sean.

HANNITY: Dan?

DAN BONGINO, CONTRIBUTOR: Yes, Surely, Chairman Mao would be very proud of LeBron right now. I mean this has to rank up there, Sean, as one of the more disgraceful moments in the history of the NBA.

I mean there's no question LeBron has basketball skills that are unparalleled anywhere. He's the best payer - player on the planet right now, possibly the best player of all time.

But to claim that the Houston Rockets General Manager's misinformed when it's LeBron himself is misinformed, think about this, Sean, think about this parallel, right? The people of Hong Kong fighting for their freedom were guaranteed one country two systems till 2047. They were guaranteed basic liberties. That contract was broken.

I can guarantee you, if LeBron James, if they took a $100,000, which is peanuts to LeBron, out of one of his contracts, LeBron James would be pretty peeled right now.

So, LeBron James taking a shot at the Rockets General Manager, who dared to take a small stand in a tweet, while he boughs down before the Chinese, is a disgrace, and a low moment in the history of a - of a League I once admired a long time ago, back with the Patrick Ewing, Knicks. But this is a disgrace.

HANNITY: What do you--

RIVERA: You know, Sean, the - it's - it's the - the worst thing about it is that I think it is - it is emblematic of the situation we face with our corporations.

China is such a rich market. The potential for vast billions and billions in profits is so real that people suspend their morality. They - they grasping - grasping for the Chinese money.

To see LeBron do it too though, a person who's been - he's so gifted, but he's been so richly-rewarded, is something that every kid has to say, "I look up to Number 23. He's always been the guy." But now, "Oh my goodness, look what he did."

HANNITY: Yes, last word, Dan.

BONGINO: Yes, Sean, they - I'll tell you. They - they need to do something about this, the NBA, and take a stand, because the backlash to this is going to be substantial, and they're going to see protests all season long.

This is a fight for liberty. It's not always about the buck. The people of Hong Kong deserve our respect, not to get stomped on by big corporations and - and billionaire athletes.

HANNITY: All right, thank you both. More “Hannity,” right after this.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: All right, unfortunately, that is all the time we have left this evening. We, as always, thank you for joining us.

Remember, we will never be the rage, psychotic, hate-Trump media mob. It's just not who we are. We will also pursue the truth.

We are getting mixed reports that the FISA investigation by the Inspector General, Horowitz, may be out as early as late this week, early next week. Let not your heart be troubled.

Laura Ingraham is next. Have a great night. Thanks for being with us.

Content and Programming Copyright 2019 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2019 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.