YouTube suspends Trump's ability to upload content indefinitely

YouTube said Tuesday it had removed new content from President Trump’s official channel and will prevent videos from being uploaded for a minimum of a week.

The company, which is owned by Google, said the decision was made "After review, and in light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence" in the wake of a pro-Trump riot that breached the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

"Given the ongoing concerns about violence, we will also be indefinitely disabling comments on President Trump’s channel, as we’ve done to other channels where there are safety concerns found in the comments section," YouTube added.

Authorities in Washington, D.C. have reported "credible threats" of further violence related to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration next week.

YouTube’s decision follows other tech companies like Twitter and Facebook which have permanently or temporarily disabled Trump’s accounts after Wednesday's riots.

YouTube, which didn’t explain the content of the offending video, said it was the account’s "first strike."